Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust extends its support to The Bridge Of Hope (Project Racing)

THE SIR PETER O’SULLEVAN CHARITABLE TRUST + THE BRIDGE OF HOPE (PROJECT RACING)

“THEY’RE UNDER STARTER’S ORDERS…

And they’re off!!” How appropriate that the first major sponsor of The Bridge of Hope (Project Racing) is the Charitable Trust for the Voice of Racing himself, Sir Peter O’Sullevan.

The Bridge of Hope (Project Racing) was announced earlier this year on the 60th anniversary of Arthur Freeman’s triumphant win in the 1958 Grand National on Mr What.

Tragically, 2018 is also the 50th anniversary of his life collapse.

Arthur’s son, George Freeman MP founded the project with a simple mission: Provide renewed hope – to those who have taken a tumble in life – through a meaningful, new career in horseracing.

Nigel Payne, Administrator and Trustee of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, said: ”This is a brilliant concept and one that Peter would have loved to support.

“There is little doubt that a shortage of staff will offer a major threat to our Industry over the next few years, so a scheme such as this is absolutely vital for the future.

“The scheme has been well thought out and if we, as an Industry, really get behind it, who knows what could be achieved.”

Founder, George Freeman MP, expressed his delight with this wonderful support, stating: “I just wanted to say a big THANK YOU for so generously supporting the Bridge of Hope.

“It means a huge amount for a lot of reasons – but on a personal level it has a special meaning. Not only is Sir Peter one of THE legends of the sport and the voice of my childhood (!) – but I have never forgotten the wreath and card that he sent for my late father’s tragically premature funeral. It was a beautiful wreath and said simply on the card in his writing ‘To one of the bravest of them all. Peter O’Sullevan’.

“As a 19-year-old struggling to make sense of the tragedy of it all, it made a huge impression on me. I have never forgotten it.”

George has teamed up with James Fellowes, his childhood friend from Newmarket, to oversee the project. James experienced his own tumble in life, losing almost everything through a combination of bad people, bad timing and bipolar disorder.

Fellowes explained: “George and I wanted to turn these two deeply personal and traumatic experiences into a catalyst for good.

“We are piloting the Bridge of Hope (Project Racing) in the horse racing industry to help provide a second chance in life to many and at the same time address racing’s biggest issue – the chronic shortage in racing staff.

“We could not be more thrilled with the response to date from across the entire UK racing industry – which can now rightly claim to be the world’s first industry to fully commit to “Inclusive Recruitment”.

“We have several outstanding charities keen to partner with us, as well as the world’s finest racing schools primed to train our graduates when we fully go live in January. From a governance perspective, we are delighted to announce that we will operate as a distinct project under the auspices of a progressive new charity that promotes Inclusive Recruitment – The Resume Foundation.

“Finally, the last piece of the puzzle is finding the right long-term strategic partners. We are absolutely thrilled with the generous financial commitment from the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust and are interested in developing mutually beneficial partnerships with other organisations with a progressive social responsibility agenda and an inclusive recruitment model.”

Interim Website: https://www.thebridgeofhope.co.uk