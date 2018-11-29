Sir Francis Brooke Bt appointed Chairman of Ascot Authority (Holdings) Ltd Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Ascot Authority is pleased to announce that at yesterday’s board meeting, Sir Francis Brooke Bt. succeeded Johnny Weatherby as Chairman of Ascot Authority (Holdings) Limited (AAHL).

Johnny Weatherby remains as Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, a post to which he was appointed in 2011. Her Majesty’s Representative is responsible for all matters relating to the Royal Family and the Royal Enclosure at Royal Ascot.

Francis Brooke has been a Trustee and Director of AAHL since 2011.

As Chairman of AAHL, he will be responsible for the management of Ascot Racecourse and will head the board which also comprises: Guy Davison (Non-Executive Director), Guy Henderson (Chief Executive Officer), Ian McGregor (Chief Financial Officer), Harry Morley (Trustee Director), Juliet Slot (Chief Commercial Officer), Alastair Warwick (Chief Operating Officer), and Johnny Weatherby (Trustee Director).

These changes at AAHL have been approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

“I am delighted that Francis has taken on the role of Chairman at Ascot and I look forward to continuing to support the board,” said Johnny Weatherby.

Francis Brooke added: “I am very pleased to be taking on the Chairmanship at Ascot and looking forward to continuing to build on the tremendous amount that has been achieved under Johnny’s leadership.”

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL, said: “I wish to thank Johnny on behalf of the entire business for his outstanding contribution as our Chairman.

“We are all very much looking forward to working with Francis as his successor and continuing to work with Johnny as a Trustee Director and Her Majesty’s Representative.”