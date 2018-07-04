Silent Echo targeting £250,000 Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Weights are unveiled today for the two very valuable heritage handicaps staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £150,000 Golden Mile (Friday, August 3) and the £250,000  Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 4).

 

Heading the weights for the six-furlong Stewards’ Cup Handicap is Projection (Roger Charlton, 9st 12lb), who was last seen when fifth in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

 

The ante-post favourite for the historic handicap is Dreamfield (John Gosden, 9st 7lb). The Godolphin-owned four-year-old lost his unbeaten record when going down by a neck to Bacchus (Brian Meehan, 9st 10lb) in the six-furlong Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on June 23.

 

Newmarket trainer John Gosden has another contender near the top of the handicap, three-year-old Emblazoned (9st 6lb), who finished an excellent third in the G1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs at Royal Ascot.

 

Also prominent in the betting is Encrypted (Hugo Palmer, 8st 4lb), successful in a valuable six-furlong three-year-old handicap at York on June 16, when seeing off Savalas (Kevin Ryan, 8st 13lb) by a neck. Connections will have an anxious wait to see if the son of Showcasing makes the field for the Stewards’ Cup, as he currently lies in 75th place in the handicap. The Stewards’ Cup has a maximum field size of 28. Horses that do not make the cut for the main event are eligible for the consolation race, the £100,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening race on Saturday, August 4.

 

Encrypted’s owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah has another leading Stewards’ Cup hope in Equilateral (Charlie Hills, 9st 1lb), who went down by just over six lengths when 12th in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

 

A trainer based not far from Goodwood is Peter Hedger, who sends out runners from his base near Hook in Hampshire. The veteran handler is enjoying a great season with an enviable strike rate of 21 per cent and has made a Stewards’ Cup entry for Silent Echo (8st 13lb). The Oasis Dream four-year-old recorded back-to-back successes over six furlongs at Windsor in May and June before being beaten under two and a half lengths when a staying-on fifth behind Bacchus in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot.

 

Hedger revealed: “I would think the Stewards’ Cup will be the next race for Silent Echo.

 

“He has been fine since his run at Royal Ascot. We have tried to keep him settled and as cool as we can in this weather. He has had a couple of easy weeks and will start to do a bit more next week.

 

“He is a clear-winded horse and hopefully will run at Goodwood. With his weight, he will have no problem getting in the race.”

 

Silent Echo is relatively lightly-raced, winning four of his 12 starts and Hedger believes there is more to come from the Juddmonte Farms-bred gelding who was trained until last year by Roger Charlton.

 

He continued: “I think Silent Echo will be better still with another year on his back. That is what I am hoping anyway.

 

“Although he has not run at Goodwood before, I think he should cope with it as it is a straight track. The only concern would be if the ground went very firm, but they do a good job at Goodwood with keeping the course in great condition and well-watered.”

 

Sky Diver was the latest of five horses to win the Stewards’ Cup twice back in 1967 and 1968. Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory, 9st 5lb) captured the 2017 renewal and may bid to follow up again this year. Hertfordshire-based Ivory has also entered Flaming Spear (9st 5lb), who could drop down in trip having finished fifth in the mile Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, and the three-year-old filly Eirene (8st 11lb).

 

Other leading contenders include Tis Marvellous (Clive Cox, 9st 1lb), fourth in the Wokingham Handicap, and Aces (Ian Williams, 8st 11lb), successful on his last two outings at Epsom and Newmarket.

 

Tregoning mulling Qatar Goodwood Festival options for course specialist Sir Titan

 

Newmarket trainer William Haggas looks to hold a strong hand in the £150,000 Golden Mile Handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday, August 3, with his five entries including Society Power (9st 1lb), the ante-post market leader with most bookmakers.

 

The three-year-old has already landed a valuable handicap at Goodwood this season, taking the seven-furlong Netbet Sport Handicap on May 26. Following that effort, he finished a good second over the same distance in the G3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

 

Haggas could also be represented by the G2-placed Mubtasim (9st 5lb), Mankib (9st), Original Choice (8st 11lb) and Seniority (8st 12lb), owned by Her Majesty The Queen and eighth when favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup over a mile at Royal Ascot last time out.

 

Master The World (David Elsworth, 9st 6lb) won the Golden Mile in 2017 and could bid to become the first dual winner of the race. Since his victory last year, Master The World has won at Listed and G3 level on the Polytrack surface at Lingfield Park.

 

Owner Ronnie Arculli and trainer Ed Dunlop teamed up to win the Golden Mile with Red Avenger in 2014 and the same combination has Dark Red (9st 2lb), who went down by a neck to Humbert (Hugo Palmer, 9st) in a valuable Tapeta handicap at Newcastle on June 28.

 

Another trainer to have already been successful in the Golden Mile is Marcus Tregoning, who teamed with jockey Hayley Turner to take the 2011 renewal with Boom And Bust. Tregoning and Turner have linked up successfully with Sir Titan (8st 5lb) this season, winning two handicaps over seven furlongs at Goodwood in May and June.

 

Tregoning, who is based at Whitsbury in Hampshire, revealed: “The Golden Mile is a possibility for Sir Titan.

 

“We need to decide whether to go for this race, or whether to go for a race over seven furlongs or less at Goodwood.

 

“He acts very well at Goodwood and we want to go there again with him – we just need to weigh up our options and make a decision nearer the time.

 

“He has won over a mile, but I think there is a possibility that the distance stretches him, especially in a race like the Golden Mile where they always go a good pace. There is no quarter given when you are going for that sort of prize money!

 

“He looks to have a nice weight on 8st 5lb which sounds all right. And of course, you always need a good draw in these big handicaps at Goodwood.”

 

Affaak (Charlie Hills, 9st 4lb), runner-up in the Royal Hunt Cup, could bid to make amends at Goodwood along with the third home Circus Couture (Jane Chapple-Hyam, 9st 7lb) and fourth What’s The Story (Keith Dalgleish, 8st 12lb).

 

Another trainer looking to hold a strong hand is Newmarket-based Roger Varian. His five entries include Sharja Bridge (9st 6lb), last seen when eighth in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, the lightly-raced Cape Byron (8st 12lb), recent impressive Ripon scorer Daira Prince (8st 9lb) and Bowerman (8st 8lb), successful on two of his three career starts but not yet seen out in 2018.

 

Other leading contenders include the consistent Mordin (Simon Crisford, 8st 9lb), plus the David O’Meara-trained pair of Escobar (9st 2lb) and Firmament (8st 13lb).

 

There is a maximum field of 20 for the Golden Mile.

 

About the Qatar Goodwood Festival

 

With five days of thrilling action set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex Downs countryside, the Qatar Goodwood Festival – popularly known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.

 

With its position as one of the largest race meetings in the world, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is a spectacle that has to be experienced.

 

Elegant fashion combined with some of the greatest races in the world create a festival week like no other.

 

The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival runs from Tuesday, July 31 through to Saturday, August 4, inclusive. For tickets and hospitality, please visit Goodwood.com

 

The Golden Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 3, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (82 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations July 28, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 20 runners.

 

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer
HATHAL (USA) 9-11 Al Shaqab Racing Jamie Osborne
TABARRAK (IRE) 9-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
ZHUI FENG (IRE) 9-08 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett
OH THIS IS US (IRE) 9-08 Team Wallop Richard Hannon
CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE) 9-07 Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst Jane Chapple-Hyam
SHARJA BRIDGE 9-06 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 9-06 K Quinn/C Benham David Elsworth
CRAZY HORSE 9-06 Bowden and Baker George Baker
LOVE DREAMS (IRE) 9-05 Crone Stud Farms Ltd Mark Johnston
SOUTH SEAS (IRE) 9-05 Qatar Racing Limited & A M Balding Andrew Balding
MUBTASIM (IRE) 9-05 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
AFAAK 9-04 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
BORN TO BE ALIVE (IRE) 9-03 Tim Dykes & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke
HORS DE COMBAT 9-03 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley
MAKZEEM 9-03 D J Deer Roger Charlton
DARK RED (IRE) 9-02 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop
REPERCUSSION 9-02 Seventh Lap Racing & Partners Charlie Fellowes
ESCOBAR (IRE) 9-02 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara
DOLPHIN VISTA (IRE) 9-01 Y Nasib Ralph Beckett
SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 9-01 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
HUMBERT (IRE) 9-00 Woodhurst Construction Ltd Hugo Palmer
MANKIB 9-00 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas
GILGAMESH 9-00 Niarchos Family George Scott
FIRMAMENT 8-13 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara
GULF OF POETS 8-13 J Blackburn A Pollock A Turton Michael Easterby
WHAT’S THE STORY 8-12 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 8-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
SILVER LINE (IRE) 8-12 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
CAPE BYRON 8-12 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
SENIORITY 8-12 The Queen William Haggas
BORDERFORCE (FR) 8-11 Colin Bryce Karl Burke
SHADY MCCOY (USA) 8-11 Moukey Ian Williams
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) 8-11 A A Goodman William Haggas
FIRE BRIGADE 8-11 The Fitzrovians Michael Bell
PLUTONIAN (IRE) 8-11 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills
MEDAHIM (IRE) 8-10 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
ZWAYYAN 8-09 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
ACLIMATISE 8-09 Kingsley Park Owners Club Mark Johnston
DAIRA PRINCE (IRE) 8-09 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
MORDIN (IRE) 8-09 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Simon Crisford
C NOTE (IRE) 8-09 G C Stevens Heather Main
SABADOR (FR) 8-08 P K Siu Ed Walker
BOWERMAN 8-08 Paul Smith Roger Varian
REACH HIGH 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
HAYADH 8-07 Miss Rebecca Bastiman Rebecca Bastiman
RUFUS KING 8-07 Garrett J Freyne Racing Mark Johnston
ISOMER (USA) 8-07 Mrs Fitri Hay Andrew Balding
MASHAM STAR (IRE) 8-07 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston
FAYEZ (IRE) 8-06 Northern Lads & Nawton Racing David O’Meara
MANSON 8-06 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis
MOUNTAIN ANGEL (IRE) 8-06 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian
MYTHICAL MADNESS 8-06 J C G Chua David O’Meara
TITUS 8-06 Steve Ryan & The Bramblers Declan Carroll
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 8-06 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey
TIGRE DU TERRE (FR) 8-05 Middleham Park Racing CI Richard Hannon
SIR TITAN 8-05 Wedgewood Estates Marcus Tregoning
DREAM TODAY (IRE) 8-05 Barbara & Alick Richmond Mark Johnston
HAJJAM 8-04 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara
POET’S SOCIETY 8-04 Kingsley Park 9 Mark Johnston
RIGHT ACTION 8-04 Middleham Park Racing LVII & Partner Richard Fahey
QAYSAR (FR) 8-04 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
FASTAR (IRE) 8-04 Biddestone Racing XVIII Brian Meehan
CHIEFOFCHIEFS 8-04 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes
MISTER MUSIC 8-03 A Sergent & Partner Tony Carroll
CURIOSITY (IRE) 8-03 H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins Hugo Palmer
MANTON GRANGE 8-02 Goltz, Finegold & McGeever George Baker
WITHERNSEA (IRE) 8-02 Withernsea Thoroughbred Ltd & Partner Richard Fahey
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) 8-01 Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Mark Johnston
ROLLER 8-01 Irkroy Racing & Andrew Pollock Michael Easterby
POETS DREAM (IRE) 8-01 Al Thumama Racing Mohamed Moubarak
SALUTI (IRE) 8-00 J E Bodie & Partners Amanda Perrett
VALE OF KENT (IRE) 7-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
THRAVE 7-12 T Barr Henry Candy
AREEN HEART (FR) 7-12 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara
THE WARRIOR (IRE) 7-12 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett
DEYAARNA (USA) 7-11 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
POWER OF DARKNESS 7-10 R C C Villers Marcus Tregoning
AL JELLABY 7-10 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox
CROWNTHORPE 7-09 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey
HISTORY WRITER (IRE) 7-06 Clive Washbourn & Partner David Menuisier
TEAM DECISION (IRE) 7-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
DAZZLE GOLD (USA) 7-02 Sutong Pan Robert Cowell

 

82 entries

 

The Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, five-day confirmations July 30, final declarations 10am August 2.  Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

 

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer
PROJECTION 9-12 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton
GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 9-11 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer
BACCHUS 9-10 G P M Morland,D J Erwin,John G S Woodman Brian Meehan
PERFECT PASTURE 9-08 S Hull & S Hollings Michael Easterby
TOP SCORE 9-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
DREAMFIELD 9-07 Godolphin John Gosden
EMBLAZONED (IRE) 9-06 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 9-05 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory
STONE OF DESTINY 9-05 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
MR LUPTON (IRE) 9-05 N D Kershaw & Partner Richard Fahey
CARDSHARP 9-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
AEOLUS 9-03 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker
ICE AGE (IRE) 9-03 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 9-01 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll
EQUILATERAL 9-01 K Abdullah Charles Hills
TIS MARVELLOUS 9-01 Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox
SPRING LOADED (IRE) 9-00 Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy
MYTHMAKER 9-00 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart
CULTURATI 9-00 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 9-00 M A Scaife Richard Fahey
DANZENO 9-00 A M Wragg Michael Appleby
EKHTIYAAR 9-00 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian
RAUCOUS 8-13 T W Morley Robert Cowell
TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 8-13 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 8-13 Godolphin Richard Fahey
SAVALAS (IRE) 8-13 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
GROWL 8-13 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey
SILENT ECHO 8-13 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger
LAHORE (USA) 8-12 Prince A A Faisal Clive Cox
RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE) 8-12 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
GUNMETAL (IRE) 8-12 Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane David Barron
ACES (IRE) 8-11 The Tuesday Syndicate and Michael Watt Ian Williams
TUPI (IRE) 8-11 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon
POLYBIUS 8-11 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock
SANDRA’S SECRET (IRE) 8-11 Sunpak Racing Les Eyre
EIRENE 8-11 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory
HADDAF (IRE) 8-11 Saif Ali James Tate
VICTORY ANGEL (IRE) 8-11 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian
LAUGH A MINUTE 8-10 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
ORNATE 8-10 Kings Road Racing Partnership David C. Griffiths
FLYING PURSUIT 8-10 Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner Tim Easterby
VISIONARY (IRE) 8-10 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 8-10 Exors of the late D W Barker Richard Fahey
SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) 8-10 Mrs Olive Shaw Clive Cox
AL QAHWA (IRE) 8-10 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara
VIBRANT CHORDS 8-10 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy
BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 8-10 Blue De Vega Partnership Robert Cowell
LANSKY (IRE) 8-09 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Robert Cowell
DANCING STAR 8-09 J C Smith Andrew Balding
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 8-09 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills
MARIE OF LYON 8-09 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey
GLENAMOY LAD 8-09 V Healy Michael Wigham
PETTOCHSIDE 8-09 P Cook John Bridger
SUMMERGHAND (IRE) 8-08 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara
DUBAI ONE (IRE) 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
NAGGERS (IRE) 8-06 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
ATLETICO (IRE) 8-06 A D Spence Roger Varian
HOOF IT 8-06 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby
SOLAR FLAIR 8-06 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight
LOUIE DE PALMA 8-06 Peter Ridgers Clive Cox
WATCHABLE 8-06 Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIX & P Bamford David O’Meara
MUSCIKA 8-06 Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara
OPEN WIDE (USA) 8-06 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett
PIPERS NOTE 8-06 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr
BARRINGTON (IRE) 8-05 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby
RAPID APPLAUSE 8-05 Folwell, Morse, Mulryan & Winter Michael Easterby
FOXTROT LADY 8-04 J C Smith Andrew Balding
REPUTATION (IRE) 8-04 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn
POYLE VINNIE 8-04 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr
SCORCHING HEAT 8-04 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding
MERHOOB (IRE) 8-04 Gerry McGladery John Ryan
SON OF AFRICA 8-04 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy
VOLATILE 8-04 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
ENCRYPTED 8-04 K Abdullah Hugo Palmer
SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 8-03 JLM Racing Stuart Williams
PRIVATE MATTER 8-02 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey
GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 8-02 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey
FENDALE 8-02 S Chappell Bryan Smart
GRAND KOONTA (IRE) 8-02 China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox
DARK POWER (IRE) 8-02 Alan G Craddock Clive Cox
DARK SHOT 8-02 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon
QUENCH DOLLY 8-02 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher
HANDSOME DUDE 8-01 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron
CLASSIC SENIORITY 8-01 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 8-01 Robert and Sheila Bradley Paul Midgley
ORION’S BOW 8-01 T J Swiers Tim Easterby
MAAKAASIB 8-00 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford
ROMAN RIVER 8-00 M B S Racing Martin Smith
CHAGATAI (IRE) 7-13 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox
GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE) 7-13 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis
GORGEOUS NOORA (IRE) 7-13 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Luca Cumani
ALFREDO ARCANO (IRE) 7-13 Martin McHale David Marnane
PADDY POWER (IRE) 7-13 M Scaife & R A Fahey Richard Fahey
OEIL DE TIGRE (FR) 7-13 A W Carroll Tony Carroll
OUTRAGE 7-13 D Blunt & G Middlebrook Daniel Kubler
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7-12 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman
SHEPHERD’S PURSE 7-12 Christopher Greenall David Loughnane
RELATED 7-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
SCOFFLAW 7-12 P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage Richard Fahey
BOY IN THE BAR 7-12 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams
SOLDIER’S MINUTE 7-12 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
STANHOPE 7-11 Abdullah Menahi Simon Crisford
HART STOPPER 7-11 T W Morley Stuart Williams
COUNT OTTO (IRE) 7-10 Count Otto Partnership Amanda Perrett
GOLDEN STEPS (FR) 7-10 Mrs M Craig & G Adams Jim Goldie
LIGHTNING CHARLIE 7-09 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett
KASBAH (IRE) 7-08 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett
MY AMIGO 7-08 R W Fife Marjorie Fife
ALEEF (IRE) 7-08 JCG Chua & CK Ong David O’Meara
ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7-07 Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard Charlie Wallis
PARNASSIAN (IRE) 7-07 Parnassian Partnership Amanda Perrett
HUNTSMANS CLOSE 7-07 Jason Adlam & Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 7-07 A Saha Michael Easterby
LOGI (IRE) 7-05 Let’s Be Lucky Racing 12 Rebecca Bastiman
SIGNORE PICCOLO 7-05 Mike and Eileen Newbould David Loughnane
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 7-05 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife
DASCHAS 7-05 T W Morley Stuart Williams
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 7-05 Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths
MANSHOOD (IRE) 7-05 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
FEEBS 7-04 J Blackburn, S Winter & D Fielding Michael Easterby
TAVENER 7-03 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David C. Griffiths
TOMMY G 7-03 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie
HEE HAW (IRE) 7-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
NINJAGO 7-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd & P T Midgley Paul Midgley
MILITIA 7-01 Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner Richard Fahey
MAGIC PULSE (IRE) 6-12 Craig Buckingham David C. Griffiths
DAHIK (IRE) 6-12 A Saha Michael Easterby
B FIFTY TWO (IRE) 6-12 Fat Badger Racing Marjorie Fife
WARRIOR’S VALLEY 6-00 N Davies, D Clarke & EROS David C. Griffiths

 

130 entries

 

 

 

 

