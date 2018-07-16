Signora Cabello among 56 confirmations for Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury Posted by racenews on Monday, July 16, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Royal Ascot winner Signora Cabello headlines 56 six-day acceptors for the feature £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury this Saturday, July 21, with a live performance from Craig David after racing.

First run in 1991, the Weatherbys Super Sprint is for two-year-olds only who were sold or bought in as yearlings by public auction at ‘specified sales’, or as two-year-olds up to and including March 5, 2018, for £60,000 or less before July 1, 2017, or for £63,000 or less after June 30, 2017.

For each £5,000 paid under £63,000, horses are given a 1lb allowance (the last sale to govern the price if sold more than once). Colts and geldings are set 9st 3lb before any allowance and fillies 8st 12lb. The following penalties apply: a winner of a Class 2 race 3lb, of a Listed race 5lb and of a Pattern race 8lb.

Signora Cabello (8st 12lb), representing North Yorkshire trainer John Quinn, is the standout contender on form following her short-head success over Gossamer Wings in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 20.

That came on the back of a decisive victory in the Listed Marygate Fillies’ Stakes at York in May, after which a controlling stake in the Camacho filly was purchased by Phoenix Thoroughbred Racing.

Quinn said today: “Signora Cabello is in great form and I am very happy with her.

“We have left her in the Weatherbys Super Sprint and she is also in the Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on Sunday.

“At the moment, she could very easily run at Newbury, but we have not made our minds up yet. We will make a decision later in the week.”

One filly definitely on course to line up is Snazzy (Charlie Fellowes, 8st 10lb), who has finished behind Signora Cabello on her last two starts.

Following an eye-catching debut success on Tapeta at Newcastle in April, the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly took third in the Listed Marygate Fillies’ Stakes at York, but ran below that level when 17th at Royal Ascot.

Newmarket-based Fellowes said today: “Snazzy was heavily in season at Ascot – Stevie [Donohoe, jockey] said she felt as flat as a pancake and was not the horse that he knows.

“On a very strict form line, we should have been bang there because we were only beaten a length and a half by the winner at York. We just didn’t turn up at Ascot, but she ovulated the following day and that has to be a very fair excuse.

“She is in good form now and this has been the plan since. She has had a clear run through and we are hopeful of big run.

“She is very quick. Some very good fillies have won this in the past and I think mine is pretty good. She showed how quick she was at York, running very well without any cover and still managing to stay on into third place. If the same filly turns up, she has got to have a nice chance.”

Two other promising fillies among the acceptors are dual scorer Queen Of Bermuda(William Haggas, 8st 3lb) and Little Kim (Karl Burke, 8st 9lb), successful last time out in the G3 Prix du Bois at Deauville, France, on July 3.

Fillies have an excellent record in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, taking 15 of the 26 renewals. They include champion two-year-old fillies Lyric Fantasy (1992), Superstar Leo (2001) and Tiggy Wiggy (2014).

Among the colts going forward, both Kinks (Mick Channon, 8st 7lb) and Tin Hat(Eve Johnson Houghton, 8st 11lb) acquitted themselves well over five furlongs at Royal Ascot. Kinks finished sixth in the G2 Norfolk Stakes after being denied a clear run, while Tin Hat ran on to take fifth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

Richard Fahey has won three of the last five runnings, making him the joint most successful current trainer in the race. His six remaining entries include twice-raced Ayr winner Society Queen (8st 3lb) and Nottingham scorer Red Balloons (8st 6lb).

The current safety limit for the Weatherbys Super Sprint is 25 runners

Nakeeta heads 29 excellent entries for inaugural JLT Cup

A seven-race card on Saturday also features the first running of the £100,000 JLT Cup (2.25pm), a handicap over an extended two miles, which has attracted 29 entries including Nakeeta (Iain Jardine), who captured the Ebor Heritage Handicap at York last season.

Other contenders include G2 Queen’s Vase fourth Almoghared (John Gosden), Northumberland Plate third Sir Chauvelin (Jim Goldie) and Making Miracles (Mark Johnston), successful in the valuable 14-furlong bet365 handicap at Haydock Park on July 7.

International representation may be provided by Stratum, who was third for Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins in the Ascot Handicap at this year’s Royal Ascot.

The JLT Cup has been introduced in response to industry demand for an enhanced programme for stayers, supported by the Newbury board of directors, and is also welcomed by bookmakers. The £100,000 prize fund includes a £30,000 contribution from the British Horseracing Authority’s Development Fund.

Weights for the JLT Cup will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, July 17.

Further highlights on Saturday include the six-furlong £60,000 G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00pm, 16 entries), which could feature G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes fifthProjection (Roger Charlton) and dual G3 winner Invincible Army (James Tate), plus the £37,000 Listed bet365 Stakes (1.50pm, 17 entries) over a mile and a quarter.

Saturday, July 21 is the first of the “Party In The Paddock” racedays at Newbury in 2018, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Craig David set to take to the stage at 5.40pm.

David released his debut album, Born To Do It, in 2000, and has had 20 UK top 40 singles, and seven UK top 40 albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide as a solo artist.

Tickets for July 21 are selling fast, with the Grandstand completely sold out and less than 500 tickets available in the Premier Enclosure.

Racegoers wishing to attend should book tickets online at www.newburyracecourse.co.uk as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.