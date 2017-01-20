Seven go in Sky Bet Supreme Trial at Haydock Park tomorrow Posted by racenews on Friday, January 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Harry Fry hopes Neon Wolf (Noel Fehily) can maintain his unbeaten record in the £30,000 Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (2.05pm, seven runners) at Haydock Park tomorrow, Saturday, January 21.

The two-mile contest has been won by subsequent G1 scorers Peddlers Cross (2010) and Cinders And Ashes (2012) in recent seasons, with the latter going on to win the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Neon Wolf, a 3/1 chance with Sky Bet, is dropping back in trip after making short work of his rivals in a novices’ hurdle over just shy of two miles and three furlongs at Exeter on January 1.

The six-year-old joined Fry after winning an Irish point-to-point in the spring last year and made an impressive debut for the stable in a bumper at Uttoxeter on December 6, drawing away in the closing stages to win by 12 lengths.

Fry said today: “Neon Wolf has done everything right so far. It is obviously a step up in grade tomorrow and we are going to learn an awful lot more about him.

“He came to us having won a point-to-point and then won his bumper very well at Uttoxeter.

“It was a nice performance at Exeter and Noel was very happy. The horse who finished second has actually finished second again this week to another of mine called Over To Sam.

“It is probably going to be quite hard work tomorrow. There will be more emphasis on stamina in the conditions and that should suit.”

Elgin (Alan King/Wayne Hutchinson), the 7/4 favourite with Sky Bet, made it two from two over hurdles with a decisive victory over Mohaayed (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton, 9/2) at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

Cragganock (Mark Walford/Jake Greenall, 6/1) is also defending a 100 per cent record over hurdles after two successes at Wetherby, while Crievehill (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies, 9/1) got off the mark at the third attempt this season in a two-mile handicap hurdle at Lingfield Park on January 10.

The line-up is completed by Master Of Finance (Malcolm Jefferson/Brian Hughes, 12/1) and Golden Town (Jimmy Moffatt/Henry Brooke, 25/1).

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle looks a fascinating contest.

“Sky Bet’s 7/4 favourite Elgin sets the standard following his Boxing Day success at Kempton Park, while Neon Wolf and Craggaknock put their unbeaten records over hurdles on the line.”

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle – Sky Bet prices: 7/4 Elgin; 3/1 Neon Wolf; 9/2 Mohaayed; 6/1 Craggaknock; 9/1 Crievehill; 12/1 Master Of Finance; 25/1 Golden Town

The races in the Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” for the 2016/17 season are:

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Cheltenham, Sunday, November 13, 2016 - Won by Moon Racer (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Ascot, Friday, December 16, 2016 - Won by Capitaine (Paul Nicholls/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (Grade Two) – Punchestown (Ireland), Saturday, January 14, 2017 - Won by Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/Mark Walsh)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Haydock Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle – Musselburgh, Sunday, February 5, 2017

Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Kempton Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One) – Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14, 2017