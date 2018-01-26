Seeyouatmidnight aiming to become third Scottish-trained winner of £1-mllion Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on April 14 Posted by racenews on Friday, January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National, worth £1-million and staged over four and quarter miles at Aintree on Saturday, April 14, closes for entries at noon on Tuesday, January 30.

One For Arthur emulated Rubstic (1979) to become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the world’s greatest chase in 2017 and Berwickshire handler Sandy Thomson is aiming to repeat the feat this year with stable star Seeyouatmidnight, who is owned by his wife Quona.

Seeyouatmidnight enjoyed an excellent 2016 over fences, taking the scalps of current Randox Health Grand National favourite Blaklion in the G2 Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham and dual G1 scorer Bristol De Mai in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle.

The 10-year-old, who also finished third behind Vicente in that year’s Scottish Grand National, has not raced since coming home second in a handicap hurdle at Kelso in March, 2017.

Thomson said: “Seeyouatmidnight is coming along nicely and will go to Kelso on March 3.

“I suspect that will be his only race before Aintree. There is a hurdle race at Newcastle [February 24] the week before but I doubt he will go there. We will just have to see how we get on with the weather and that sort of thing.

“He ticks a lot of the right boxes for the Grand National and his form with the likes of Blaklion and Bristol De Mai looks solid.

“We are delighted with him at the moment. He is going really well and, provided everything goes smoothly, he should head to Aintree with a good chance.

“He is a versatile horse. He won the Rendlesham Hurdle (at Haydock Park in 2014) and the Dipper on soft and has beaten Bristol De Mai on good. The ground is not a concern.”

Entries to be revealed on Wednesday, January 31 – Weights announced on Tuesday, February 13

Entries for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National close at noon on Tuesday, January 30. They will be revealed 24 hours later on Wednesday, January 31.

Weights for the £1-million spectacular, the richest handicap chase in the world, will be unveiled on the evening of Tuesday, February 13, in a ceremony at BAFTA on London’s Piccadilly.

The Randox Health Grand National is the only race in the calendar when the Head of Handicapping at the British Horseracing Authority, Phil Smith, can deviate from official ratings to determine the weight each horse will carry.

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival takes place at Aintree Racecourse from Thursday, April 12 through to Saturday, April 14 inclusive, with record prize money of over £3.2 million on offer across the three days.