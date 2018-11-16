Seddon the 2/1 favourite as Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” gets underway on Sunday Posted by racenews on Friday, November 16, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Seddon faces five rivals as he bids to double his tally over hurdles in the £32,000 G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (3.30pm) at Cheltenham this Sunday, November 18, day three of The November Meeting.

The extended two-mile contest is the first of seven races in Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham”, which culminates with the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race of The Festival at Cheltenham on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Seddon (Tom George/Adrian Heskin) is the 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet after registering a comfortable four and a half-length victory on his hurdling debut at Stratford on November 1. The five-year-old has won two of his three starts to date, with his sole defeat coming when 12th in the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March.

Trainer Tom George said: “Seddon made a nice start over hurdles at Stratford and has come out the race in good form.

“He appreciated ground conditions at Stratford and the ground at Cheltenham will suit.

“He finished midfield in the Champion Bumper and that experience seemed to really help him. He learned a lot in that race.”

Itchy Feet (Olly Murphy/Gavin Sheehan, 11/4 with Sky Bet) has to concede 5lb to the rest of the field as a result of his game success in a Listed novices’ hurdle at Kempton Park on October 21. That came on the back of a bumper success at Stratford in September and novices’ hurdle victory at Southwell on October 2.

The only contender defending an unbeaten record under Rules is Anytime Will Do (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton, 4/1). After falling in a point-to-point, he captured a bumper at Taunton in April and has returned this season with a pair of minor victories over hurdles at Uttoxeter and Bangor last month.

Colin Tizzard and Harry Cobden combined to win the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle in 2017 with Slate House. The pair team up again with Elixir De Nutz (13/2), who finished second to Thomas Darby in a maiden hurdle over course and distance at Cheltenham’s opening meeting, The Showcase, on October 26.

A promising field is completed by Colonel Custard (Nicky Martin/Matt Griffiths, 7/1), successful at Newton Abbott on his last two starts, and the hurdling debutant Two For Gold (Kim Bailey/David Bass, 14/1), who won two of his three starts in bumpers last season.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “The sixth Sky Bet ‘Road To Cheltenham’ begins with a cracking line-up for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.

“Sky Bet’s 9/4 favourite Seddon had good bumper form and could not have been more impressive on his hurdling debut, while Itchy Feet laid down an early marker with his Listed success at Kempton last month.

“Summerville Boy, who went on to win the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival in March, finished second in this race 12 months’ ago and we look all set for another informative renewal.”

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle, Sky Bet odds:

2/1 Seddon

11/4 Itchy Feet

4/1 Anytime Will Do

13/2 Elixir De Nutz

7/1 Colonel Custard

14/1 Two For Gold

Sky Bet “Road To Cheltenham” 2018/19

Cheltenham, Sunday, November 18 – G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle

Ascot, Friday, December 21 – G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle

Punchestown, Sunday, January 13 – G2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice

Haydock Park, Saturday, January 19 – G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle

Musselburgh, Sunday, February 3 – G2 Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle

Kempton Park, Saturday, February 23 – G2 Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle

Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 12 – G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle