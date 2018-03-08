Second Thought, Dal Harraild and Mendelssohn headline runners on the All-Weather this weekend Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 8, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The three remaining Fast-Track Qualifiers of the 2017/18 All-Weather Championships take place this weekend at Wolverhampton, Chelmsford City and Dundalk.

Wolverhampton stages its most prestigious fixture of the year on Saturday, March 10, with seven races on Tapeta featuring the £50,000 Listed sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes and also the £50,000 sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap.

The seven-furlong Listed sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes (3.15pm, eight runners) is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Sun Bets All-Weather Mile Championships on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30.

Second Thought (William Haggas/Ryan Moore) is already qualified for Good Friday, having maintained his 100 per cent All-Weather record in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes over a mile on Polytrack at Kempton Park in November.

Second Thought wins the Listed 32Red Spring Cup at Lingfield Park last year

He faces stiff competition from last year’s winner Salateen (David O’Meara/Philip Makin), who is bidding become the third dual winner of the race, following Border Music (2006 & 2007) and Dunelight (2010 & 2011).

Masham Star (Mark Johnston/PJ McDonald), first or second on four of his five All-Weather starts, Early Morning (Harry Dunlop/Luke Morris), a five-length winner over Chevallier in November, and lightly-raced filly Star Quality (David Loughnane/Joe Fanning), a dual All-Weather winner, are among the runners.

William Haggas and Ryan Moore also team up earlier on the card with the favourite Original Choice (9st 3lb) in the £50,000 sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap (2.05pm, 12 runners) over a mile and 142 yards.

He captured a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton in April, his only start on the All-Weather so far.

The strong opposition are headed by 2017 John Smith’s Cup runner-up Big Country(Mick Appleby/Luke Morris, 9st 9lb) and last Saturday’s Lingfield Park scorer Constantino (Richard Fahey/Paul Hanagan, 9st 3lb).

Classy turf performer Dal Harraild (William Haggas/Paul Hanagan) faces four rivals in £20,000 totetrifecta Pick The 1,2,3 Conditions Race (7.45pm) on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on Saturday evening.

The winner of the two-mile Polytrack contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships over the same distance on Good Friday.

Dal Harraild, who has scored twice at Listed level during his career, has not run since finishing sixth in the G2 Lonsdale Cup at York in August and is having his first All-Weather race.

Great Hall (Mick Quinn/Fran Berry) captured a competitive 12-furlong handicap at the Shergar Cup on turf at Ascot in August, the first leg of a three-timer in handicaps for the eight-year-old in 2017. He finished second to Red Verdon on his comeback in 12-furlong conditions race at Lingfield Park on February 14.

Trainer Mick Quinn said today: “We have got one eye on the Betway All-Weather Marathon for Great Hall.

“Since he has been with me, we have campaigned him mainly over a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half. We brought him back in trip because he was quite a nervous horse, but he has grown in confidence.

“He won over a mile and six furlongs at Yarmouth in September and is unexposed over staying trips for us.

“He is in good order and had a spin round Lingfield a few weeks ago, which should have put him bang on for Saturday night.

“We finished third behind Watersmeet and Curbyourenthusiasm in a mile and six furlong handicap at Chelmsford in 2016 and he wasn’t stopping.

“If he is going to get two miles on the Flat, he will get it around there.

“If he doesn’t win and qualify for the Marathon, then he will go for the Doncaster Shield.”

Soldier In Action (Mark Johnston/Adam Kirby) turns out quickly after finishing fourth in handicap at Wolverhampton on March 5, as does General Ginger (Harry Fry/Shane Kelly) who captured a jumpers bumper on Polytrack at Kempton Park on March 5 and is officially running in a Flat race for the first time, while Curbyourenthusiasm (David Simcock/Stevie Donohoe) completes the field.

Eight fillies and mares, including course scorer Timia (Keith Clarke/Ben Coen), go to post in the €25,000 32Red Fillies Race (7.00pm) over seven furlongs at Dundalk, Ireland, tomorrow evening, March 9, with a guaranteed place in the £150,000 32Red Fillies’ And Mares’ All-Weather Championships on Good Friday up for grabs.

Also on the Polytrack at Dundalk, 2017 G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf hero Mendelssohn (Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore) clashes with stablemates Seahenge(Donnacha O’Brien) and Threeandfourpence (Seamie Heffernan) in the Listed Patton Stakes (7.30pm, eight runners) over seven furlongs.

Seahenge captured the G2 Champagne Stakes on turf at Doncaster in September, while Threeandfourpence finished fourth in Newmarket’s G1 Dewhurst Stakes, also on grass, on his latest start.

The three horses, all making their All-Weather debuts, are under consideration for the G1 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the US Triple Crown at Churchill Downs, USA, on May 5.