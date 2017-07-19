Scott hopeful Another Batt can take Listed honours in Bathwick Tyres Rose Bowl at Newbury on Friday Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Newbury stages an eight-race card on Friday, July 21, when the highlight is the Listed £25,500 Bathwick Tyres Rose Bowl Stakes (3.50pm, nine runners) over six furlongs.

Recent winners of the two-year-old contest include Tasleet (2015), successful earlier this season in the Group Two Duke Of York Stakes, and dual G1 scorer Limato (2014).

Newmarket trainer George Scott is hoping Another Batt (Kieran Shoemark) can add his name to the roll of honour following a promising start to his career.

The Windsor Knot colt has been successful on two of his three starts since joining Scott, with all-the-way successes at Ripon (5f) and Ayr (6f) coming either side of a respectable eighth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Another Batt was previously trained in Ireland by John Nicholson.

Scott said today: “We have been really pleased with Another Batt since Ayr. I always think it is important after having a hard race at Royal Ascot to come back and get a bit of confidence.

“Therefore, we decided Ayr was the right race. He idled in front and won with a bit in hand. He deserves his chance back in Listed company.

“I thought he ran with great credit at Ascot. For whatever reason, he was a bit away from the action and I think five furlongs on rattling fast ground is not really his cup of tea. He was 16th a furlong out, so then to run on and finish eighth was a pretty fair effort.

“We have ridden him from the front in a lesser grade because we didn’t want to take any chances, but we would be happy to take a lead if someone else wants to go on.”

Madeline (Roger Varian/Silvestre de Sousa), owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, is top-rated with an official rating of 95 and one of four fillies in the race. She was fifth behind Different League in the G3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on her latest start.

The other fillies in the line-up are Doncaster scorer Natural (Richard Hannon/Oisin Murphy), 14th behind Different League at Ascot, plus Looks A Winner (Joe Tuite/Jim Crowley) and Listen Alexander (David Evans/Charles Bishop), both successful last time out.

Bathwick Tyres Rose Bowl Stakes contenders also include Simmy’s Chopshop(Richard Fahey/Pat Dobbs), who was placed at this level at Naas in May, andJellmood (Marco Botti/Adam Kirby), who has been second or third on all three of his starts.

Racing gets underway at 1.40pm with the first division of the Upham Brewery EBF Novice Race over seven furlongs. The 11 runners include a Dubawi colt out of Irish Oaks heroine Great Heavens named Dubhe (Charlie Appleby/William Buick) and owned by Godolphin.

Newbury stages Weatherbys Super Sprint Day on Saturday, July 22, featuring the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35pm, 53 confirmations) and £60,000 G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00pm, 21 entries).

Jess Glynne will be performing a 90-minute set after racing on Saturday, with the concert due to end at 7.30pm. A large crowd is expected, but tickets will be available on the day for all enclosures.

