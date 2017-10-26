Sceau Royal and Movewiththetimes headline on day one of The Showcase Posted by racenews on Thursday, October 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Stars of the future could be on show tomorrow as Cheltenham’s new season gets underway with a seven-race card on day one of The Showcase, Friday, October 27.

A highlight is the £25,000 squareinair.com Novices’ Chase (2.35pm) over two miles, in which Stan James Champion Hurdle sixth Sceau Royal (Alan King/Daryl Jacob) clashes with G3 Betfair Hurdle runner-up Movewiththetimes (Paul Nicholls/Barry Geraghty) and North Hill Harvey (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton), winner of the G3 Stan James Greatwood Hurdle at the course last season.

Sceau Royal shoulders a penalty following an impressive first time out success over fences at Warwick on October 5, while Movewiththetimes and North Hill Harvey are debuting over the larger obstacles.

Further spice is added by Mick Thonic (Colin Tizzard/Bryan Cooper), successful in a novices’ chase at The April Meeting, recent Towcester scorer Chitu (Patrick Griffin IRE/Conor O’Farrell) and Ballyhill (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies).

Talented mare Brillare Momento (Martin Keighley/Aidan Coleman) returns in the opening (2.00pm, six runners) £25,000 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles. Past winners of this race include multiple G1-winning hurdler The New One (2012) and back-to-back Scottish Grand National hero Vicente (2014).

Brillare Momento defeated Dusky Legend by a neck when rallying gamely to win the Listed TBA Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at The April Meeting, before finishing a close second to Momella under a double penalty in a novices’ hurdle at Newton Abbot on May 10.

Trainer Martin Keighley said today: “Brillare Momento had a good summer break and we are really pleased with her at home.

“She has come on again, which is exciting. Aidan [Coleman] had a sit on her recently and was delighted.

“It was a good performance when she won the Listed hurdle there in April, and she got pipped in a bumper at this meeting last year, so we know she likes Cheltenham.

“I probably should not have run her at Newton Abbot as she was probably a bit over the top, although we were giving a lot of weight [10 pounds] to Momella and she looks probably Listed class herself after her win the other day.

“Brillare Momento is plenty fit enough for her first run tomorrow and is top on ratings. She should have a good chance.

“I think we will stick to around two and a half miles this season, unless she says otherwise, as she travels so well in her races. The aim would be the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at The Festival but she needs to improve again before then.

“I am also looking forward to Bobble Emerald in the Experience The Theatre At The Festival Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5.30pm, 14 runners).

“He won nicely at Southwell last time and, although has been clobbered by the handicapper and gone up ten pounds [11st 3lb], I have got a good conditional [Harry Stock] taking six off. The horse was third in a handicap at Cheltenham last season and could go well again.”

The field for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle also includes last time out winners Blairs Cove (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton) and Treackle Tart (Charlie Longsdon/Johnny Burke), as well as Irish challenger Its All Guesswork (Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell).

Prolific winner Black Cotton (Paul Nicholls) bids for a four-timer under Bryony Frost in the £25,000 Ryman Stationery Cheltenham Business Club Novices’ Chase (3.45pm, five runners) over three miles.

Among the opposition are G1-winning hurdler Beat That (Nicky Henderson/David Mullins), who is winless in two starts over fences, 2016 G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Fagan (Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell) and recent Worcester scorer Ballymalin (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies).

Tomorrow’s card is completed by the Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle (3.10pm, 21 runners, 2m 5f 26y), the Joel Dommett Here On 6th April Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (4.20pm, 17 runners, 3m 1f) and the Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle (4.55pm, eight runners, 2m 87y).

The going at Cheltenham is Good (watered). Five to seven millimetres of irrigation is being applied to the course today to maintain conditions.

The Showcase continues on Saturday, October 28, when the highlights are a pair of £50,000 handicap chases sponsored by Randox Health and the £35,000 Masterson Holdings Hurdle.

As well as all the action on the track, racegoers will also be able to get behind the scenes of “The Sport of Kings” at The Showcase. There will be guided tours of the Parade Ring and Weighing Room before racing.

Tours will take place approximately every half an hour, starting from The Plaza, once gates have opened, up until half an hour before the first race.

The Showcase Food & Drink Zone, staged for the first time in 2014, returns to The Centaur to demonstrate all that is great about the food and drinks producers of the Cotswolds.

The racecourse sits in the heart of the Cotswolds and there are many amazing elements of the region that will be celebrated in The Showcase Food & Drink Zone.

Stands include those from local companies such as Pie And Might Pies, The Old Chapel Fudge Company and Severn Cider.

A full list of stands can be found here:

Race Programme

THE SHOWCASE

(Old Course)

Friday, October 27

2.00 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race 2m 5f £20,000

2.35 squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase 2m £25,000

3.10 Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m 5f £12,000

3.45 Ryman Stationery Cheltenham Business Club Novices’ Chase 3m ½f £25,000

4.20 Joel Dommett Here On 6th April Centaur Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0 -125) 3m 1f £12,000

4.55 Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle 2m ½f £10,000

5.30 Experience The Theatre at The Festival Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m ½f £10,000

Saturday, October 28

2.00 randoxhealth.com Handicap Chase 3m 1f £50,000

2.35 Masterson Holdings Hurdle 2m ½f £35,000

3.10 Randox Health Handicap Chase 2m £50,000

3.45 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle 3m £25,000

4.20 Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Novices’ Chase 2m 4f £25,000

4.55 Junior Jumpers The Showcase Novices’ Hurdle 3m £10,000

5.30 Jockey Club Venues Standard Open NH Flat Race 2m ½f £10,000