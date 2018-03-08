Saxon Warrior headlines 131 confirmations for the 2018 Investec Derby revealed today

Ante-post favourite Saxon Warrior is one of 131 three-year-olds going forward for the 2018 Investec Derby, Britain’s premier Classic and richest race, on the second day of the Investec Derby Festival, Saturday, June 2, at Epsom Downs following the first scratchings’ stage.
The March 6 acceptance stage was the first for the 2018 Investec Derby since 448 were entered as yearlings in December, 2016 and details are unveiled today.
There were 129 left in for the world’s most famous Flat race at this stage last year, while a maximum of 20 runners can line up at 4.30pm on June 2.
The Classic, staged over a mile and a half of the unique Epsom Downs Racecourse, has a total prize fund of at least £1.5 million and is being run for the 239th time.
Wings Of Eagles provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth success in the Investec Derby last year and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer has 26 entries remaining, all for Coolmore partnerships, the most of any handler.
They include unbeaten G1 Racing Post Trophy hero, the Japanese-bred Saxon Warrior, by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, and The Pentagon, a Galileo colt who finished third behind his stable companion at Doncaster.
Saxon Warrior is 4/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, with The Pentagon second favourite at 8/1.
Impressive maiden winners and Galileo colts Amedeo Modigliani (14/1), Kenya (20/1) and James Cook (33/1), who is a full-brother to top-class racemare Found, also go forward for Investec Derby glory.
If successful this year, O’Brien would join Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling as the most successful trainer in the Classic, which was first run in 1780.
O’Brien’s son Joseph, who rode two Investec Derby winners Australia (2014) and Camelot (2012) for his father, has six entries still remaining in the 2018 Investec Derby, including Drapers GuildHigh MounteStella d’Oro and Subjudice - all owned by his mother Annemarie.
Newmarket trainer John Gosden, victorious with Benny The Dip (1998) and Golden Horn (2015), has the neck Racing Post Trophy runner-up Roaring Lion (12/1), owned by Qatar Racing, and winning debutant Photographer (50/1) among his 11 entries.
Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, also based in Newmarket, has nine contenders, headed by highly-regarded G3 Autumn Stakes victor Ghaiyyath (16/1) and French G3 scorer Glorious Journey (33/1), who is unbeaten in two starts.
Saeed bin Suroor, Godolphin’s other main trainer who sent out Lammtarra to Investec Derby success in 1995, has seven three-year-olds going forwardthe majority unraced.
Dual Derby winning owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum has three entries, notably unbeaten G3 Tattersalls Stakes victor Elarqam (25/1) – one of four engaged for North Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston.
Another entry for Johnston is Dee Ex Bee (50/1), who gained a wildcard entry by virtue of winning the totepool Conditions Stakes at Epsom Downs in October last year.
The Investec Derby is the only Classic that has eluded Her Majesty The Queen as an owner. Her colours were carried by 1953 runner-up Aureole and Carlton House, who finished third in 2011.
The Queen, a regular attendee at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Investec Derby Day, has two contenders among the acceptors announced today - Elector (33/1), a winner on debut at Ascot, and the unraced Sea The Stars colt Sextant (50/1). Both homebreds are trained by Sir Michael Stoute in Newmarket.
Harry Dunlop is eyeing the Investec Derby for Knight To Behold (40/1). The son of Sea The Stars was narrowly denied on debut in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Race at Newbury, which has produced four Derby winners over the years, before beating subsequent winner Bow Street in a mile maiden at Newmarket in October.
The Lambourn-based trainer revealed: “Knight To Behold is in good form and seems to have wintered really well.
“He is a nice horse and we were pleased to see the Godolphin horse that he beat at Newmarket come out afterwards and win nicely at Kempton.
“Knight To Behold is a horse who I think will stay, as his relatives did.
“We are aiming to start him off in a Derby trial of some description, with a view to going to Epsom if he proves good enough.
“We have said that the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park (G3, Friday, April 27) could be a good place to start, although nothing is set in stone yet.
“He will be entered in a few trials and we will see how he is closer to the time.”
Newmarket trainer Roger Varian’s four entries include Yarmouth maiden scorer Willie John (40/1), who was bought out of William Haggas’ yard for 1.9 million guineas at Tattersalls in February and is now owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.
Andre Fabre, victorious with Pour Moi in 2011, accounts for half of the four French-trained entries, with dual scorer Cascadian (25/1) and Dubawi colt Zucchini, both owned by Godolphin.
The remaining French acceptors are Near Gold (Freddy Head FR, 33/1), a good winner on his second start at Chantilly in October, and Study Of Man (Pascal Bary FR), who beat Near Gold when they clashed on debut at Saint-Cloud in September.
There are a total of 41 Irish-trained entries, four more than last year, with Dermot Weld, successful with Harzand in 2016, the best represented apart from the two O’Briens, having six contenders.
There are three other ways for three-year-olds to achieve a 2018 Investec Derby entry – at the £9,000 second entry stage on April 3, at the £85,000 supplementary entry stage on May 28, or by succeeding in the £50,000 Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial at the Investec Spring Meeting, which is staged at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Wednesday, April 25.
The next scratchings deadline for the Investec Derby is on Tuesday, May 22.
Ed Nicholson, Head of Unibet Racing communications & sponsorship said: “Aidan O’Brien’s Saxon Warrior heads Unibet’s Investec Derby market at 4/1, and the master of Ballydoyle has nine of the top 13 in our betting. He is sure to be well represented come the first Saturday in June in his quest to win a seventh Investec Derby”
Investec Derby – latest prices from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival:
4/1 Saxon Warrior; 8/1 The Pentagon; 12/1 Roaring Lion; 14/1 Amedeo Modigliani; 16/1 Ghaiyyath; 20/1 Gustav Klimt, Kenya; 25/1 Cascadian, Delano Roosevelt, Elarqam, Flag of Honour, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Kew Gardens, Nelson; 33/1 Alternative Fact, Brundtland, Elector, Family Tree, Gardens of Babylon, Glorious Journey, House Edge, James Cook, Marechal Ney, Masar, Near Gold, Showroom; 40/1 Bombyx, Hazapour, Knight To Behold, My Lord And Master, Rostropovich, Willie John; 50/1 Being There, Dee Ex Bee, Latrobe, Occupy, Photographer, Sextant, Shareef Star, The Revenant, Thrave, Wadilsafa, Wafy; 66/1 Corelli, First Eleven, Loyal Promise, Perfect Illusion, Sevenna Star, Stephensons Rocket, The King, Wax And Wane; 100/1 Bond Street, Christopher Robin, Theobald
Five of the best
 
Saxon Warrior (JPN)
b c Deep Impact (JPN) – Maybe (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))
Born: January 26, 2015
Breeder: Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt
Owner: Derrick Smith
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien IRE
Form: 111-
*Ante-post favourite for the Investec Derby following a battling neck victory over Roaring Lion in the mile G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster in October.
*Unbeaten in three starts, having also captured the G2 Beresford Stakes at Naas in September.
*His dam Maybe was Cartier’s Champion Two-Year-Old Filly in 2011.
*Would be first Japanese-bred winner if successful.
Ghaiyyath (IRE)
b c Dubawi (IRE) – Nightime (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))
Born: April 19, 2015
Breeder: Springbank Way Stud
Owner: Godolphin
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Form: 311-
*Highly-regarded colt who ended 2017 with a decisive victory in the G3 Autumn Stakes over a mile at Newmarket in October.
*Half-brother to US G1 scorer Zhukova and cost €1.1 million as a foal at Goffs in November, 2015.
*His dam Nightime won the G1 Irish 1000 Guineas in 2006.
Elarqam
b c Frankel (GB) – Attraction (GB) (Efisio (GB))
Born: February 23, 2015
Breeder: Floors Farming
Owner: Hamdan Al Maktoum
Trainer: Mark Johnston
Form: 11-
*Knocked down for 1.6 million guineas at book one of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016.
*Two wins from two starts in 2017 and pulled away nicely to land the G3 Tattersalls Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket in September.
*Eighth foal out of Attraction, who won five G1 races over a mile including two mile Classics.
Elector
b c Dansili (GB) – Enticement (GB) (Montjeu (IRE))
Born: February 4, 2015
Breeder: The Queen
Owner: The Queen
Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Form: 1-
*Stayed on strongly to win a seven-furlong maiden by half a length at Ascot in September, his only start.
*Homebred by Her Majesty, The Queen.
*Dam won two Listed races.
Glorious Journey
b c Dubawi (IRE) – Fallen For You (GB) (Dansili (GB))
Born: February 9, 2015
Breeder: Normandie Stud Ltd
Owner: HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Form: 11-
*Owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Al Jalila and carried the family’s famous maroon and white silks when successful in the G3 Prix La Rochette at Saint-Cloud, France, in September.
*Second foal of G1 winner Fallen For You and was the joint top lot at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016 when selling for 2.6 million guineas.
The Investec Derby
Group 1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1m 4f 6y. For three-year-old colts (9st) and fillies (8st 11lb). Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including May 27 merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed December 6, 2016 (448 entries), first scratchings deadline March 6 (131 remain), second entries deadline April 3, second scratchings deadline May 22, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage May 28, final declarations May 31. Maximum field 20 runners plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Owner
Trainer
AL EMARAT (IRE)
Ahmad Abdulla Al Shaikh
Kevin Ryan
AL MUFFRIH (IRE)
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
ALTERNATIVE FACT
The Alternative Lot
Ed Dunlop
AMEDEO MODIGLIANI (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ASTROMACHIA
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
BALIYAD (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Dermot Weld IRE
BEING THERE (FR)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
BOMBYX
Anthony & Victoria Pakenham
James Fanshawe
BOND STREET (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
BRUNDTLAND (IRE)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
CACOPHONOUS
Clive Washbourn
David Menuisier
CALIBURN (IRE)
M M Stables
Hugo Palmer
CARADOC (IRE)
P K Siu
Ed Walker
CASCADIAN
Godolphin
Andre Fabre FR
CENTROID
Khalid Abdullah
Dermot Weld IRE
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COGITAL
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
COMMONWEALTH (IRE)
Sir Peter Vela
Martyn Meade
CONCLUSION (JPN)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COOLONGOLOOK
S Stuckey
Luca Cumani
CORELLI (USA)
George Strawbridge
John Gosden
CORGI
M Hughes & M Kerr-Dineen
Hughie Morrison
CRIMSON MYSTERY (IRE)
Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd
Dermot Weld IRE
CROSSED BATON
Khalid Abdullah
John Gosden
CYPRESS CREEK (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DALILEO (IRE)
Hussain Alabbas Lootah
Mark Johnston
DEE EX BEE
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DEYAARNA (USA)
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DISCOVER DUBAI (IRE)
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DOWNDRAFT (IRE)
R O’Gara/Mrs M V Magnier/Mrs P Shanahan
Joseph O’Brien IRE
DRAPERS GUILD
Annemarie O’Brien
Joseph O’Brien IRE
DREAM WARRIOR
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
DRESS COAT
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DUBHE
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
DUKHAN
Al Shaqab Racing
Hugo Palmer
EBADALI (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Dermot Weld IRE
ELARQAM
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
ELECTOR
The Queen
Sir Michael Stoute
FAMILY TREE
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
FIRST ELEVEN
Khalid Abdullah
John Gosden
FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
FREETOWN (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
FULL MOON (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
GHAIYYATH (IRE)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
GHOSTWATCH (IRE)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
GLENCADAM MASTER
Angus Dundee Distillers Plc
John Gosden
GLOBAL GIANT
Dr Johnny Hon
Ed Dunlop
GLORIOUS JOURNEY
HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
Charlie Appleby
GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HASANABAD (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Dermot Weld IRE
HAZAPOUR (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Dermot Weld IRE
HAZARFAN
Mohammed Jaber
Ed Dunlop
HIGH MOUNTE (IRE)
Annemarie O’Brien
Joseph O’Brien IRE
HOUSE EDGE
Edward J Ware
Michael Bell
HOWMAN (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
HUNTING HORN (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
IN DEMAND (IRE)
The Yes Men
Charlie Fellowes
ISPOLINI
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
JAMES COOK (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
JETSTREAM (IRE)
R A Scarborough & Sue Magnier
Charles Hills
KENYA (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
KEW GARDENS (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
KING AND EMPIRE (IRE)
Qatar Racing Limited
Andrew Balding
KNIGHT TO BEHOLD (IRE)
L Neil Jones
Harry Dunlop
LATROBE (IRE)
Lloyd J Williams
Joseph O’Brien IRE
LAUGHING STRANGER (USA)
Susan Roy & N M Watts
Jeremy Noseda
LOVEISILI
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
LOYAL PROMISE (IRE)
Sun Bloodstock SARL 1
Martyn Meade
LUCIUS TIBERIUS (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MADRID (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MARECHAL NEY
Anthony Oppenheimer
John Gosden
MASAR (IRE)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
MASTER OF THE MOON
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Ismail Mohammed
MILITARY LAW
Qatar Racing Limited
John Gosden
MONOXIDE
Canning Downs Stud
Martyn Meade
MOON OF BARODA
Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer
Charles Hills
MOUNT ARARAT (IRE)
Hubert Strecker & Elaine Burke
Karl Burke
MSAYYAN (IRE)
Al Shaqab Racing
John Gosden
MUZAAWEL
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
MY LORD AND MASTER (IRE)
T Bridge
William Haggas
NATIONAL SECURITY (IRE)
Godolphin
Jim Bolger IRE
NEAR GOLD
Ecurie Jean-Louis Bouchard
Freddy Head FR
NELSON (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
OCCUPY (USA)
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-David Weir
Ralph Beckett
OSTILIO
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Simon Crisford
PERFECT ILLUSION
Mr & Mrs R Gorell/N Botica & Partner
Andrew Balding
PHOTOGRAPHER
Denford Stud
John Gosden
PREPARE FOR BATTLE (USA)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
PRIZERING (IRE)
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
PROSCHEMA (IRE)
Empire State Racing Partnership
Tom Dascombe
RASHDAN (FR)
Al Shaqab Racing
Hugo Palmer
RECORDMAN
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
REGAL DIRECTOR (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Simon Crisford
ROARING LION (USA)
Qatar Racing Limited
John Gosden
ROSTROPOVICH (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SARIM (IRE)
Al Shaqab Racing
Jamie Osborne
SAXON WARRIOR (JPN)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SEAT OF POWER (IRE)
Orbis Bloodstock (UK) Limited
David Simcock
SEVENNA STAR (IRE)
Gestut Ammerland
John Gosden
SEXTANT
The Queen
Sir Michael Stoute
SHAREEF STAR
Saeed Suhail
Sir Michael Stoute
SHARJA SILK
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
SHARP SUITED
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Simon Crisford
SHOWROOM (FR)
Highclere T’bred Racing- Nick Skelton
Mark Johnston
SILVER QUARTZ
Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd
Hugo Palmer
SIR EREC (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SOVEREIGN DUKE (GER)
One Too Many Partners
Henry Candy
STELLA D’ORO (USA)
Annemarie O’Brien
Joseph O’Brien IRE
STEPHENSONS ROCKET (IRE)
Bjorn Nielsen
Ed Walker
STUDY OF MAN (IRE)
Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd
Pascal Bary FR
SUBJUDICE (IRE)
Annemarie O’Brien
Joseph O’Brien IRE
SURYA
Lady Bamford
John Gosden
TENEDOS
V I Araci
Hugo Palmer
THE KING (IRE)
Mill House LLC
Jessica Harrington IRE
THEOBALD (IRE)
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
THE PENTAGON (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
THE REVENANT
Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd
Hugo Palmer
THRAVE
Thomas Barr
Henry Candy
THUNDERHOOVES
Kilco (International) Ltd
John Ryan
VOYAGER BLUE
Mr & Mrs I H Bendelow
Jamie Osborne
WADILSAFA
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
WAFY (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
WAJAAHA (IRE)
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
WAX AND WANE
Tim Dykes
Karl Burke
WILLIE JOHN
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
YOUNG RASCAL (FR)
Bernard Kantor
William Haggas
ZABRISKIE (IRE)
Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ZUCCHINI
Godolphin
Andre Fabre FR
 
131 entries remain following March 6 scratchings deadline
41 Irish-trained
4 French-trained
Breakdown of Investec Derby entries by trainer
26 entries
Aidan O’Brien IRE (previous Investec Derby winners – 2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia, 2017 Wings Of Eagles)
Amedeo Modigliani, Bond Street, Christopher Robin, Conclusion, Cypress Creek, Delano Roosevelt, Family Tree, Flag of Honour, Freetown, Full Moon, Gardens of Babylon, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Gustav Klimt, Hunting Horn, James Cook, Kenya, Kew Gardens, Lucius Tiberius, Madrid, Nelson, Prepare For Battle, Rostropovich, Saxon Warrior, Sir Erec, The Pentagon, Zabriskie
11 entries
John Gosden (1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn)
Corelli, Crossed Baton, First Eleven, Glencadam Master, Marechal Ney, Military Law, Msayyan, Photographer, Roaring Lion, Sevenna Star, Surya
9 entries
Charlie Appleby
Being There, Brundtland, Dream Warrior, Dubhe, Ghaiyyath, Ghostwatch, Glorious Journey, Ispolini, Masar
7 entries
Saeed bin Suroor (1995 Lammtarra)
Deyaarna, Discover Dubai, Dress Coat, Muzaawel, Prizering, Recordman, Wajaaha
6 entries
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Downdraft, Drapers Guild, High Mounte, Latrobe, Stella d’Oro, Subjudice
Hugo Palmer
Caliburn, Dukhan, Rashdan, Silver Quartz, Tenedos, The Revenant
Dermot Weld IRE (2016 Harzand)
Baliyad, Centroid, Crimson Mystery, Ebadali, Hasanabad, Hazapour
4 entries
Mark Johnston
Dalileo, Dee Ex Bee, Elarqam, Showroom
Roger Varian
Howman, Loveisili, Sharja Silk, Willie John
3 entries
Simon Crisford
Ostilio, Regal Director, Sharp Suited
Ed Dunlop
Alternative Fact, Global Giant, Harzafan
William Haggas (1996 Shaamit)
Al Muffrih, My Lord And Master, Young Rascal
Charlie Hills
Jetstream, Moon Of Baroda, Wafy
Martyn Meade
Commonwealth, Loyal Promise, Monoxide
Sir Michael Stoute (1981 Shergar, 1986 Shahrastani, 2003 Kris Kin, 2004 North Light, 2010 Workforce)
Elector, Sextant, Shareef Star
2 entries
Andrew Balding
King And Empire, Perfect Illusion
 
Jim Bolger IRE (2008 New Approach)
National Security, Theobald
Karl Burke
Mount Ararat, Wax And Wane
Henry Candy
Sovereign Duke, Thrave
Andre Fabre FR (2011 Pour Moi)
Cascadian, Zucchini
Jamie Osborne
Sarim, Voyager Bleu
Amanda Perrett
Astromachia, Cogital
Ed Walker
Caradoc, Stephensons Rocket
1 entry
Pascal Bary FR
Study Of Man
 
Ralph Beckett
Occupy
 
Michael Bell (2005 Motivator)
House Edge
 
Owen Burrows
Wadilsafa
 
Luca Cumani (1998 High-Rise)
Coolongolook
 
Tom Dascombe
Proschema
 
Harry Dunlop
Knight To Behold
 
James Fanshawe
Bombyx
 
Charlie Fellowes
In Demand
Jessica Harrington IRE
The King
Freddy Head FR
Near Gold
David Menuisier
Cacophonous
Ismail Mohammed
Master Of The Moon
Hughie Morrison
Corgi
Jeremy Noseda
Laughing Stranger
John Ryan
Thunderhooves
Kevin Ryan
Al Emarat
David Simcock
Seat Of Power
