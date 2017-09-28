Sainted favourite as maximum field declared to run in Saturday’s £90,000 32Red Gold Cup at Haydock Park Posted by racenews on Thursday, September 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sainted heads a maximum field of 17 for the £90,000 32Red Gold Cup (3.15pm) at Haydock Park on TENsational Finale Real Ale Day, Saturday, September 30.

The valuable six-furlong handicap is the replacement race for the Ayr Gold Cup, following Ayr’s abandonment due to waterlogging on September 23.

Lightly-raced filly Sainted (William Haggas/Daniel Tudhope, 9st) is the 13/2 favourite with sponsor 32Red and comes into Saturday’s race on the back of a clear-cut success in a course and distance handicap at Haydock Park on August 10 with Danny Tudhope up.

The four-year-old daughter of Dutch Art, successful on four of her six career starts, had previously met trouble in running when sixth in the G3 Oak Tree Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood on August 4. She is drawn in stall seven.

Chris Richardson, managing director of owner/breeder Cheveley Park Stud, said today: “Sainted has done nothing wrong so far and is clearly a talented filly.

“She has won a couple this season and we were hoping to run her in a black type race, but Saturday’s race looks a good opportunity.

“It is a nice pot to go for and she will love the ground.”

Shanghai Glory (Charlie Hills/Callum Shepherd (3), 9st 4lb, 7/1 with 32Red)), a Listed winner at the Curragh last October, has had a light campaign as well this season and was a close third in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon on August 19.

The leading contenders also include Johnny Barnes (John Gosden/Robert Tart, 9st 7lb, 15/2), who drops back in trip after annexing a lucrative seven-furlong handicap at Goodwood on August 26, and Stewards’ Cup runner-up Aeolus (Ed Walker/Pat Cosgrave, 9st 4lb, 10/1).

Ice Age (Eve Johnson Houghton/Charles Bishop, 9st, 9/1) is chasing a memorable four-timer in handicaps, with his victories including the Windsor Sprint Series Finale at Windsor on August 21 and the “Bold Lad” Premier Handicap at the Curragh on September 10.

G2 scorer Donjuan Triumphant (Andrew Balding/P J McDonald, 9st 10lb, 10/1) is another with winning form at Haydock Park, having gained a first victory for almost two years in a conditions race at the track on September 7.

Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey accounts for four of the 17 runners, with his team featuring last year’s Ayr Gold Cup runner-up Growl (Graham Lee, 9st 10lb, 10/1) and soft ground specialist Withernsea (Sammy Jo Bell (3), 9st, 14/1)).

Kickboxer (Dougie Costello, 9st, 14/1) is having his first start since making a successful debut for trainer Mick Appleby in a five-furlong handicap at Thirsk in May, with consistent sprinters Orion’s Bow (Tim Easterby/David Allan, 9st 4lb, 12/1) and Stake Acclaim (Dean Ivory/Jack Duern (3), 9st 2lb, 14/1) also in the line-up.

Full prices from 32Red can be found via:

https://www.32red.com/sport#home/racing/event/1004252026

The going at Haydock Park is currently Heavy.

Haydock Park’s eight-race card on TENsational Finale Real Ale Day starts at 1.35pm and ends at 5.35pm, with six of the contests sponsored by 32Red. The racing is followed by a DJ set of pop classics by resident DJ Jeff Wall.

There is also racing at Haydock Park tomorrow, Friday, September 29, with the eight-race programme commencing at 1.40pm.