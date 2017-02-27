Saint Are set for another Randox Health Grand National challenge Posted by racenews on Monday, February 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Saint Are (Tom George), who finished a fine second to Many Clouds in the 2015 Randox Health Grand National, is all set for his fourth challenge at the world’s greatest chase, which takes place at Aintree on Saturday, April 8.

Run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences, the famous handicap chase offers total prize money of £1 million and is by far the richest Jump race staged outside of Japan.

11-year-old Saint Are ran his best race of the season so far when staying on strongly under top-weight of 11st 12lb to finish the head runner-up to Killala Quay in a veterans’ handicap chase over three miles at Doncaster on February 22.

Saint Are has a great record at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, having won the G1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle back in 2011, while he also landed a Listed handicap chase over three miles and a furlong of the Mildmay Course on Grand National Day in 2012.

He has competed three times in the Randox Health Grand National, also finishing ninth to Auroras Encore in 2013 and being pulled up before the last fence in 2016.

Gloucestershire-based Tom George said: “It was a great run from Saint Are at Doncaster on Wednesday.

“It is coming into his time of year, as he loves the better ground. He was only beaten a head at Doncaster, under a big weight, which gets him back on track and spot on where we want to be.

“I did give him an entry in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival just to keep his options open – we needed to get a run into before Aintree and just had to have a back-up in case something happened at Doncaster.

“Obviously, I need to have a word with his owner (David Fox) but Aintree is our priority.

“The ground just went again in the Grand National last year. He is fine on good to soft but once it gets softer than that (the going was soft in the 2016 Grand National), he does start to struggle.”

Saint Are, allotted 10st 5lb for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National, is a 40/1 chance with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

George also has another intended Randox Health Grand National runner in Double Shuffle (66/1), who ran well yesterday when runner-up in the valuable BetBright Handicap Chase at Kempton Park.

He said: “I’m delighted with Double Shuffle.

“He made an uncharacteristic mistake three out and lost a bit of momentum, but he stayed on well afterwards.

“He is an improving horse and has 10st 6lb for the National. He will miss Cheltenham to concentrate on the Grand National.”

Heading the market at 12/1 with Betway is Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe) who won the Betfred Becher Chase over the Grand National course at Aintree on December 3 and followed up by taking the Betfred National Trial at Haydock Park on February 25 by three and a quarter lengths from Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 20/1).

Sharing second-favouritism on 16/1 with Betway are last year’s second The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) and One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell), impressive winner of the Classic Chase at Warwick in January, while Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE), who shaped well when sixth in 2016 and was a good fourth in the Betfred Becher Chase, is priced at 20/1.

The first scratchings deadline for the Randox Health Grand National is on Tuesday, February 28, details of which will be revealed on Wednesday, March 1.

Randox Health Grand National – Betway bet:

12/1 Vieux Lion Rouge

16/1 One For Arthur, The Last Samuri

20/1 Blaklion, The Young Master, More Of That, Ucello Conti

25/1 Carlingford Lough, Caroles Destrier, Foxrock, Pleasant Company

33/1 Cause Of Causes, Champagne West, Definitly Red, Le Mercurey, Minella Rocco, O’Faolains Boy, Rogue Angel, Saphir Du Rheu, Tenor Nivernais, Thunder And Roses, Vicente, Wonderful Charm

40/1 Alary, Alvarado, Perfect Candidate, Regal Encore, Road To Riches, Saint Are

50/1 Bar