Royal Ascot to be available in 650 million homes worldwide Posted by racenews on Monday, June 19, 2017

Royal Ascot 2017 will be broadcast in 175 territories with a reach of 650 million households this week through Ascot’s media rights arrangements with Pitch International and Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

Uniquely in Britain, every race will be carried live on ITV1, whilst Irish viewers will see the meeting on free-to-watch television channel TV3.

In the US, the agreement with NBC aligns Ascot with a globally-renowned broadcasting powerhouse, while also doubling the reach of Ascot in that market. Last year NBC was the only network in the US to achieve viewership growth in the US (up 8%) and in the 18-49 demographic (up 3%). Its main NBC channel reaches 97% of US households while its cable sports channel – NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) – is in 78 million homes.

There will be over four hours of coverage daily on NBCSN, whilst the Royal Procession and fashion highlights will feature in the main network’s flagship “Today” morning programme.

Nick Luck will front the NBCSN programme from Ascot and also on course will be an array of presenting talent from the Middle East, reflecting the importance of Royal Ascot to that key market.

The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region will be served by live coverage from Dubai Racing Channel, Abu Dhabi Sports, BeIN Sports and Al Kass.

Deals in markets such as Russia (Match TV), Sub-Saharan Africa (Kwese) and China (Sina) take Ascot out from behind paywalls in some of the largest markets; In China, the Sina deal not only makes Ascot available to over 200 million broadband households, but will also promote the event to social media platform Sina Weibo’s 600 million active users.

Exposure through Eurosport across Europe and Asia also maximises reach (over 150 million households). Eurosport.com with over 33 million monthly unique users is Europe’s most visited sports website, while its mobile App generates 16 million downloads per day and its social media accounts have over 10 million followers.

Through OTT platforms such as DAZN in Germany, Ascot is being broadcast through some of the most innovative and progressive channels, ensuring the event reaches younger, diverse and digitally aware audiences.

British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) will ensure that over 20,000 British troops and personnel serving overseas will be able to watch ITV’s output.

SNTV (Sports News TV),the leading sports news video agency, will distribute coverage to news outlets around the world, whilst Sky Sports News, BBC News and various overseas news crews will also be on site. CNN is covering the meeting for its World Sport and Winning Post broadcasts.

More than 40,000 betting shops across 43 countries will show the action, while 40 online bookmakers will stream live coverage. RMG’s TV channel, Racing UK, will also show the race to 50,000 subscribers and in 6,000 pubs and clubs in the UK and Ireland.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, including the Alan Brazil Breakfast Show, will be on site and broadcasting live coverage and commentaries to their listeners. Racing UK Radio, which syndicates audio on behalf of Ascot Racecourse, will distribute to regional, national and international news stations and BBC Radio Berkshire will be based on site all week giving extensive through the day flavour of the event from a regional perspective.

Ascot Racecourse will be streaming its own live behind-the-scenes coverage on its website (ascot.co.uk) and Facebook page (Ascot Racecourse) across all five days of the Royal Meeting from 11am until 1.30pm when the ITV Racing programme begins. Further news, reviews and highlights will be featured throughout the afternoon.

“We are delighted to be hosting ITV at Royal Ascot for the first time in their history and particularly pleased that every stride of every race will be available to the British public, free to air on the main channel,” said Juliet Slot, Commercial Director at Ascot.

“The meeting will be shown extensively around the world which has been a key strategic move for us as we continue to grow our brand internationally. We are delighted with the response from so many broadcast platforms, and we are particularly excited to be working with NBC, with potentially 14 US runners taking part this week. For the daily Today Show audience of 5 million to witness the Royal Procession live is particularly exciting for us.

“I would like to thank both Pitch International and RMG for all their assistance in promoting Europe’s flagship race meeting on the global stage.”

Royal Ascot commences tomorrow Tuesday, June 20 and continues through to Saturday, June 24.