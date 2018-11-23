Rosie Margarson wins The Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race Posted by racenews on Friday, November 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Rosie Margarson won The Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race at Ascot Racecourse this afternoon riding Caribbean Spring trained by her father George Margarson.

Caribbean Spring ran well from start to finish, having made a good start, with Samantha Hills, riding Strategic Heights, closing behind her in second.

The race took place over seven furlongs of the National Hunt Course, with the hurdles removed, on Good to Soft, Good in places ground.

HRH The Prince of Wales awarded Rosie with her prize at Ascot. She holds an amateur jockey licence and has previously ridden in two races under Rules but this was her first time riding at Ascot in a charity race.

Rosie Margarson said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have ridden my first winner for the Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race especially for my dad.

“My horse Caribbean Spring is simply amazing and I ride him every day at home so to win at Ascot Racecourse is unbelievable.”

Between them, the 11 riders have raised in excess of £25,000 to date through sponsorship in aid of The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2010 to help secure a brighter future for British farmers and the countryside. Each year the Fund provides up to £1.1 million in grants to projects across the UK as well as running its own initiatives such as The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme.

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “We are immensely grateful to the wonderful 11 riders who took part in this year’s race, and congratulations to Rosie Margarson.

“The riders’ fundraising and support will help to make a real difference to those living and working in the countryside, and is particularly important in this, our Patron’s 70th birthday year.”