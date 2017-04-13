Rhododendron & Hydrangea could bloom among Investec Oaks entries
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Entries are unveiled today for the Investec Oaks, the premier fillies’ Classic and highlight of Ladies’ Day at Epsom Downs on Friday, June 2, day one of the Investec Derby Festival.
First run in 1779, a year before the Investec Derby, the Group One contest, worth £500,000, is staged over a mile and a half and has 54 three-year-old fillies engaged.
Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the latest two renewals of the Investec Oaks, with Minding (2016) and Qualify (2015), and been successful six times in all. He has the most entries (12) of any handler in 2017.
Heading the Ballydoyle contingent is Rhododendron, who ended 2016 by taking the G1 Dubai Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo, out of three-time G1 scorer Halfway To Heaven, is the current Investec Oaks favourite in the ante-post betting market.
Another leading contender from Ballydoyle is Hydrangea. She too is a daughter of Galileo and finished second to Rhododendron in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile. Hydrangea was triumphant on her reappearance at Leopardstown on April 8 in the G3 Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial over seven furlongs at Leopardstown, where she beat stable companion Winter by a head, with Promise To Be True andRain Goddess further back.
Longing has also been out in 2017, making a promising debut when third to Bengala (John Oxx) in a 10-furlong Leopardstown maiden on April 5.
O’Brien’s son Joseph, who partnered two Investec Derby winners when a jockey, could have his first Investec Oaks runner as a trainer in 2017 with his two entries including Intricately. The daughter of Fastnet Rock caused a 25/1 shock when getting the better of Hydrangea and Rhododendron in the G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven furlongs at the Curragh in September and came home fourth behind Hydrangea at Leopardstown last weekend.
There are 20 Irish-trained entries in total and the hopefuls include Tocco D’Amore (Dermot Weld) andAngel Island (Fozzy Stack) who have made eye-catching debut victories in 2017.
There could also be a rare US-trained runner in the Investec Oaks as Daddys Lil Darling (Kenny McPeek) has been entered. The Scat Daddy filly landed the G2 Pocahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs in September and rounded off her 2016 campaign with a good fourth in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita, both on a dirt surface.
She has already made an appearance in G1 company this season, when a staying-on half-length runner-up in the Ashland Stakes over an extended mile on dirt at Keeneland on April 8.
Newmarket trainer James Tate could have his first Investec Oaks runner this year with Urban Fox. The Saeed Manana-owned filly acquitted herself well in several Pattern races last season and ended the campaign when third behind Rhododendron in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile.
Urban Fox was also third behind Rich Legacy (Ralph Beckett) in the G2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September, with the biggest of her three successes coming next time out in a valuable seven-furlong conditions race at Newmarket.
Tate said: “Urban Fox is good. She has done well over the winter and our three-year-olds have made a good start to the year.
“Urban Fox had a small foot problem about a month ago which means it is only 50-50 whether she makes it to a trial next week. We will know more after we work her at the weekend but, at the moment, she is heading towards the QIPCO 1000 Guineas (G1, 1m, Newmarket, May 7).
“Having stayed a mile well in good company as a two-year-old, it made sense to give her an entry in the Investec Oaks. I think she will definitely stay 10 furlongs.
“She was quite busy last year because she took her racing so well, although she never travelled too far from home. I think the furthest she went was probably Goodwood.
“She was a light, narrow-looking filly whereas now she looks like a big, strong three-year-old.”
Another Newmarket-based trainer, John Gosden, enjoyed Investec Oaks success in 2014 with Taghrooda and he has another strong hand this year with six entries.
The pick of the Gosden fillies at this stage looks to be unbeaten Dubawi grey Coronet, successful in the 10-furlong Listed Zetland Stakes at Newmarket in 2016, while Shutter Speed, Astronomy’s Choice, Enable and Precious Ramotswe were all maiden scorers on their only starts last year.
Eight Investec Oaks entries are in the ownership of Godolphin, headed by Wuheida (Charlie Appleby). The Dubawi filly, unbeaten in two starts last year, triumphed from Promise To Be True in the G1 Prix Marcel Boussac over a mile at Chantilly in October.
Other leading contenders for the Maktoum family’s operation include Really Special (Saeed bin Suroor), a Newmarket Listed scorer in 2016 who landed the UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial on dirt at Meydan in January, and Sobetsu (Charlie Appleby), who was the 10-length winner of Newmarket maiden in the autumn but finished a disappointing fifth in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile.
Ralph Beckett has an excellent record in the Investec Oaks with two winners, Look Here in 2008 and Talent in 2013. Besides Rich Legacy,the Hampshire trainer has entered maiden winners Camerone,Crimson Rock and Isabel De Urbina.
There is a scratchings deadline for the Investec Oaks at noon on Thursday, May 18 with the six-day confirmation stage and £30,000 supplementary entry stage following on Saturday, May 27.
The three G1 contests at the Investec Derby Festival – the Investec Derby, Investec Oaks and Investec Coronation Cup – all form part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
The Investec Coronation Cup, with prize money of £400,000, has been switched this year to the first day of the Investec Derby Festival, Ladies’ Day, Friday, June 2.
The Investec Derby, the greatest Flat race in the world, has the highest prize money of any British contest, being worth £1,500,000, and the premier Classic is staged on Saturday, June 3, Derby Day.
The Investec Oaks
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f, Epsom Downs, Friday, June 2. For three-year-old fillies only. Entries closed April 11 (54 entries), scratchings deadline May 18, six-day confirmations & £30,000 supplementary stage May 27, final declarations 10am May 31.
|
Horse
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AFTERNOON DELIGHT (IRE)
|
Tabor/Smith/Sue Magnier/Flaxman Stables
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
ALJEZEERA
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Luca Cumani
|
ALLURINGLY (USA)
|
Derrick Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ANEEN (IRE)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Kevin Prendergast IRE
|
ANGEL ISLAND (IRE)
|
Rebels With A Cause Syndicate
|
Fozzy Stack IRE
|
ASKING (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/AnneMarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ASTRONOMY’S CHOICE
|
Robin Geffen
|
John Gosden
|
BEAN FEASA
|
Godolphin
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
BENGALA (FR)
|
R S Evans
|
John Oxx IRE
|
BUTTERFLIES (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
CAMERONE (IRE)
|
HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
|
Ralph Beckett
|
COCONUT CREME
|
Normandie Stud Ltd
|
William Haggas
|
CORONET
|
Denford Stud
|
John Gosden
|
CRIMSON ROCK (USA)
|
H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
|
Ralph Beckett
|
DADDYS LIL DARLING (USA)
|
Normandy Farm (Nancy Polk)
|
Kenneth McPeek USA
|
DOWAYLA (IRE)
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
EASY VICTORY
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ENABLE
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
John Gosden
|
FALCON CLIFFS (IRE)
|
A A Byrne & Mark Wellbelove
|
Joe Tuite
|
FASHION THEORY
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
FLEABISCUIT (IRE)
|
Lucayan Stud Ltd
|
Hugo Palmer
|
GRACIOUS DIANA
|
Al Mirqab Racing
|
John Gosden
|
HORSEPLAY
|
Cliveden Stud
|
Andrew Balding
|
HYDRANGEA (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
INTRICATELY (IRE)
|
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE)
|
Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited
|
Ralph Beckett
|
KAZIMIERA
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
KEY TO MY HEART (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/M Jooste
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LONGING (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/M Jooste
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
MELESINA (IRE)
|
Nick Bradley Racing (Lastroseofsummer)
|
Richard Fahey
|
NATAVIA
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Roger Charlton
|
NESHMEYA
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR)
|
M Tabor/Sue Magnier/D Smith/M Jooste
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE
|
Anthony Oppenheimer
|
John Gosden
|
PROMISE TO BE TRUE (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier, M Tabor & D Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PROSPER
|
China Horse Club International Limited
|
Roger Varian
|
RAIN GODDESS (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier,M Tabor & D Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
REALLY SPECIAL
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
RHODODENDRON (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier, M Tabor & D Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
RICH LEGACY (IRE)
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Ralph Beckett
|
SANSIBAR JEWEL (USA)
|
Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd
|
Dermot Weld IRE
|
SERENADA
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
|
SHUTTER SPEED
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
John Gosden
|
SOBETSU
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
TALAAYEB
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
TANSHOLPAN
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
|
THAFEERA (USA)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
THE SKY IS BLAZING (IRE)
|
Markus Jooste
|
William Haggas
|
TOCCO D’AMORE (IRE)
|
Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd
|
Dermot Weld IRE
|
URBAN FOX
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
VINTAGE FOLLY
|
R W Hill-Smith
|
Hugo Palmer
|
WILD IRISH ROSE (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/AnneMarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WINTER (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WUHEIDA
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
54 entries
20 Irish-trained
1 US-trained
Breakdown of entries in the Investec Oaks by trainer (with past successes in the Classic)
12 entries
Aidan O’Brien IRE (1998 Shahtoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify, 2016 Minding) -Alluringly, Asking, Butterflies, Hydrangea, Key To My Heart, Longing, Pocketfullofdreams, Promise To Be True, Rain Goddess, Rhododendron, Wild Irish Rose, Winter
6 entries
John Gosden (2014 Taghrooda) - Astronomy’s Choice, Coronet, Enable, Gracious Diana, Precious Ramotswe, Shutter Speed
4 entries
Charlie Appleby - Fashion Theory, Kazimiera, Sobetsu, Wuheida
Ralph Beckett (2008 Look Here, 2013 Talent) - Camerone, Crimson Rock, Isabel De Urbina, Rich Legacy
3 entries
Saeed bin Suroor (1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia) - Dowayla, Easy Victory, Really Special
Roger Varian - Prosper, Serenada, Tansholpan
2 entries
William Haggas (2011 Dancing Rain) - Coconut Creme, The Sky Is Blazing
Charlie Hills - Neshmeya, Thafeera
Joseph O’Brien IRE - Afternoon Delight, Intricately
Hugo Palmer - Fleabiscuit, Vintage Folly
Dermot Weld IRE (1981 Blue Wind) - Sansibar Jewel, Tocco D’Amore
1 entry
Andrew Balding (2003 Casual Look) - Horseplay
Jim Bolger IRE (1991 Jet Ski Lady) - Bean Feasa
Owen Burrows - Talaayeb
Roger Charlton - Natavia
Luca Cumani - Aljezeera
Richard Fahey - Melesina
Kenneth McPeek USA - Daddys Lil Darling
John Oxx IRE - Bengala
Kevin Prendergast IRE - Aneen
Fozzy Stack IRE - Angel Island
James Tate - Urban Fox
Joe Tuite - Falcon Cliffs