Rhododendron & Hydrangea could bloom among Investec Oaks entries Posted by racenews on Thursday, April 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Entries are unveiled today for the Investec Oaks, the premier fillies’ Classic and highlight of Ladies’ Day at Epsom Downs on Friday, June 2, day one of the Investec Derby Festival.

First run in 1779, a year before the Investec Derby, the Group One contest, worth £500,000, is staged over a mile and a half and has 54 three-year-old fillies engaged.

Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the latest two renewals of the Investec Oaks, with Minding (2016) and Qualify (2015), and been successful six times in all. He has the most entries (12) of any handler in 2017.

Heading the Ballydoyle contingent is Rhododendron, who ended 2016 by taking the G1 Dubai Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo, out of three-time G1 scorer Halfway To Heaven, is the current Investec Oaks favourite in the ante-post betting market.

Another leading contender from Ballydoyle is Hydrangea. She too is a daughter of Galileo and finished second to Rhododendron in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile. Hydrangea was triumphant on her reappearance at Leopardstown on April 8 in the G3 Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial over seven furlongs at Leopardstown, where she beat stable companion Winter by a head, with Promise To Be True andRain Goddess further back.

Longing has also been out in 2017, making a promising debut when third to Bengala (John Oxx) in a 10-furlong Leopardstown maiden on April 5.

O’Brien’s son Joseph, who partnered two Investec Derby winners when a jockey, could have his first Investec Oaks runner as a trainer in 2017 with his two entries including Intricately. The daughter of Fastnet Rock caused a 25/1 shock when getting the better of Hydrangea and Rhododendron in the G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven furlongs at the Curragh in September and came home fourth behind Hydrangea at Leopardstown last weekend.

There are 20 Irish-trained entries in total and the hopefuls include Tocco D’Amore (Dermot Weld) andAngel Island (Fozzy Stack) who have made eye-catching debut victories in 2017.

There could also be a rare US-trained runner in the Investec Oaks as Daddys Lil Darling (Kenny McPeek) has been entered. The Scat Daddy filly landed the G2 Pocahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs in September and rounded off her 2016 campaign with a good fourth in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita, both on a dirt surface.

She has already made an appearance in G1 company this season, when a staying-on half-length runner-up in the Ashland Stakes over an extended mile on dirt at Keeneland on April 8.

Newmarket trainer James Tate could have his first Investec Oaks runner this year with Urban Fox. The Saeed Manana-owned filly acquitted herself well in several Pattern races last season and ended the campaign when third behind Rhododendron in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile.

Urban Fox was also third behind Rich Legacy (Ralph Beckett) in the G2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September, with the biggest of her three successes coming next time out in a valuable seven-furlong conditions race at Newmarket.

Tate said: “Urban Fox is good. She has done well over the winter and our three-year-olds have made a good start to the year.

“Urban Fox had a small foot problem about a month ago which means it is only 50-50 whether she makes it to a trial next week. We will know more after we work her at the weekend but, at the moment, she is heading towards the QIPCO 1000 Guineas (G1, 1m, Newmarket, May 7).

“Having stayed a mile well in good company as a two-year-old, it made sense to give her an entry in the Investec Oaks. I think she will definitely stay 10 furlongs.

“She was quite busy last year because she took her racing so well, although she never travelled too far from home. I think the furthest she went was probably Goodwood.

“She was a light, narrow-looking filly whereas now she looks like a big, strong three-year-old.”

Another Newmarket-based trainer, John Gosden, enjoyed Investec Oaks success in 2014 with Taghrooda and he has another strong hand this year with six entries.

The pick of the Gosden fillies at this stage looks to be unbeaten Dubawi grey Coronet, successful in the 10-furlong Listed Zetland Stakes at Newmarket in 2016, while Shutter Speed, Astronomy’s Choice, Enable and Precious Ramotswe were all maiden scorers on their only starts last year.

Eight Investec Oaks entries are in the ownership of Godolphin, headed by Wuheida (Charlie Appleby). The Dubawi filly, unbeaten in two starts last year, triumphed from Promise To Be True in the G1 Prix Marcel Boussac over a mile at Chantilly in October.

Other leading contenders for the Maktoum family’s operation include Really Special (Saeed bin Suroor), a Newmarket Listed scorer in 2016 who landed the UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial on dirt at Meydan in January, and Sobetsu (Charlie Appleby), who was the 10-length winner of Newmarket maiden in the autumn but finished a disappointing fifth in the Dubai Fillies’ Mile.

Ralph Beckett has an excellent record in the Investec Oaks with two winners, Look Here in 2008 and Talent in 2013. Besides Rich Legacy,the Hampshire trainer has entered maiden winners Camerone,Crimson Rock and Isabel De Urbina.

There is a scratchings deadline for the Investec Oaks at noon on Thursday, May 18 with the six-day confirmation stage and £30,000 supplementary entry stage following on Saturday, May 27.

The three G1 contests at the Investec Derby Festival – the Investec Derby, Investec Oaks and Investec Coronation Cup – all form part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

The Investec Coronation Cup, with prize money of £400,000, has been switched this year to the first day of the Investec Derby Festival, Ladies’ Day, Friday, June 2.

The Investec Derby, the greatest Flat race in the world, has the highest prize money of any British contest, being worth £1,500,000, and the premier Classic is staged on Saturday, June 3, Derby Day.

The Investec Oaks

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f, Epsom Downs, Friday, June 2. For three-year-old fillies only. Entries closed April 11 (54 entries), scratchings deadline May 18, six-day confirmations & £30,000 supplementary stage May 27, final declarations 10am May 31.

Horse Owner Trainer AFTERNOON DELIGHT (IRE) Tabor/Smith/Sue Magnier/Flaxman Stables Joseph O’Brien IRE ALJEZEERA Al Shaqab Racing Luca Cumani ALLURINGLY (USA) Derrick Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ANEEN (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Kevin Prendergast IRE ANGEL ISLAND (IRE) Rebels With A Cause Syndicate Fozzy Stack IRE ASKING (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/AnneMarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE ASTRONOMY’S CHOICE Robin Geffen John Gosden BEAN FEASA Godolphin Jim Bolger IRE BENGALA (FR) R S Evans John Oxx IRE BUTTERFLIES (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE CAMERONE (IRE) HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Ralph Beckett COCONUT CREME Normandie Stud Ltd William Haggas CORONET Denford Stud John Gosden CRIMSON ROCK (USA) H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Ralph Beckett DADDYS LIL DARLING (USA) Normandy Farm (Nancy Polk) Kenneth McPeek USA DOWAYLA (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor EASY VICTORY Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ENABLE Khalid Abdullah John Gosden FALCON CLIFFS (IRE) A A Byrne & Mark Wellbelove Joe Tuite FASHION THEORY Godolphin Charlie Appleby FLEABISCUIT (IRE) Lucayan Stud Ltd Hugo Palmer GRACIOUS DIANA Al Mirqab Racing John Gosden HORSEPLAY Cliveden Stud Andrew Balding HYDRANGEA (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE INTRICATELY (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE) Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Ralph Beckett KAZIMIERA Godolphin Charlie Appleby KEY TO MY HEART (IRE) Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/M Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE LONGING (IRE) Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/M Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE MELESINA (IRE) Nick Bradley Racing (Lastroseofsummer) Richard Fahey NATAVIA Khalid Abdullah Roger Charlton NESHMEYA Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR) M Tabor/Sue Magnier/D Smith/M Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden PROMISE TO BE TRUE (IRE) Sue Magnier, M Tabor & D Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE PROSPER China Horse Club International Limited Roger Varian RAIN GODDESS (IRE) Sue Magnier,M Tabor & D Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE REALLY SPECIAL Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RHODODENDRON (IRE) Sue Magnier, M Tabor & D Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RICH LEGACY (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett SANSIBAR JEWEL (USA) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE SERENADA Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian SHUTTER SPEED Khalid Abdullah John Gosden SOBETSU Godolphin Charlie Appleby TALAAYEB Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows TANSHOLPAN Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian THAFEERA (USA) Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills THE SKY IS BLAZING (IRE) Markus Jooste William Haggas TOCCO D’AMORE (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE URBAN FOX Saeed Manana James Tate VINTAGE FOLLY R W Hill-Smith Hugo Palmer WILD IRISH ROSE (IRE) Sue Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/AnneMarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE WINTER (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA Godolphin Charlie Appleby

54 entries

20 Irish-trained

1 US-trained

Breakdown of entries in the Investec Oaks by trainer (with past successes in the Classic)

12 entries

Aidan O’Brien IRE (1998 Shahtoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify, 2016 Minding) -Alluringly, Asking, Butterflies, Hydrangea, Key To My Heart, Longing, Pocketfullofdreams, Promise To Be True, Rain Goddess, Rhododendron, Wild Irish Rose, Winter

6 entries

John Gosden (2014 Taghrooda) - Astronomy’s Choice, Coronet, Enable, Gracious Diana, Precious Ramotswe, Shutter Speed

4 entries

Charlie Appleby - Fashion Theory, Kazimiera, Sobetsu, Wuheida

Ralph Beckett (2008 Look Here, 2013 Talent) - Camerone, Crimson Rock, Isabel De Urbina, Rich Legacy

3 entries

Saeed bin Suroor (1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia) - Dowayla, Easy Victory, Really Special

Roger Varian - Prosper, Serenada, Tansholpan

2 entries

William Haggas (2011 Dancing Rain) - Coconut Creme, The Sky Is Blazing

Charlie Hills - Neshmeya, Thafeera

Joseph O’Brien IRE - Afternoon Delight, Intricately

Hugo Palmer - Fleabiscuit, Vintage Folly

Dermot Weld IRE (1981 Blue Wind) - Sansibar Jewel, Tocco D’Amore

1 entry

Andrew Balding (2003 Casual Look) - Horseplay

Jim Bolger IRE (1991 Jet Ski Lady) - Bean Feasa

Owen Burrows - Talaayeb

Roger Charlton - Natavia

Luca Cumani - Aljezeera

Richard Fahey - Melesina

Kenneth McPeek USA - Daddys Lil Darling

John Oxx IRE - Bengala

Kevin Prendergast IRE - Aneen

Fozzy Stack IRE - Angel Island

James Tate - Urban Fox

Joe Tuite - Falcon Cliffs