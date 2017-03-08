Redknapp races into Sky Bet’s Festival heart rate experiment Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sky Bet also offering Money Back to all losers in the Festival’s first race each day

Jamie Redknapp is the latest name to sign up for Sky Bet’s heart rate experiment at next week’s Cheltenham Festival.

Leading bookmaker Sky Bet is conducting a study at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to see who gets the most excited watching the pinnacle of British horse racing.

With the aim of discovering the effects of excitement when watching elite level sport, Sky Bet will be arming a variety of people with heart rate monitors to record the effects of one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the year, Cheltenham’s curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The results will be analysed by television’s Dr Dawn Harper.

To add to Redknapp’s nerves Sky Bet will also be providing the Sky Sports pundit with a £500 charity bet on the race, with any winning’s being donated to Sky Bet’s 2017 charity partner Give A Duck.

Redknapp said: “From playing in an FA Cup Final at Wembley to Jack Whitehall nearly starting a fight in America, I’ve been in some heart-pounding situations in the past so it will be interesting to see how having a bet on the Sky Bet Supreme compares.”

Redknapp will be joining the likes of Ben Pauling, trainer of Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner High Bridge, and Sky Bet CEO Richard Flint in the experiment along with other interested parties in the game from commentators to the various connections of the runners and riders.

Donny Trial

Sky Bet ran a trial at Doncaster recently involving jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, trainer Warren Greatrex, a bookie and a punter – with some surprising results. Check out the video here. https://youtu.be/9FCERUCwy6k

Despite his cool exterior Warren Greatrex, whose runner Paint The Clouds romped home, discovered his heart rate increased a boggling 134% from 70 bpm at rest to a peak rate of 164 bpm. In contrast the punter was relatively calm and collected, recording an increase in heart rate of 70%.

But whose BPM will be beating faster than a drum & bass track and who will have ice running through their veins when it comes to the crunch at Cheltenham?

Participants Predict Pulses Will Race

Trainer Ben Pauling, who saddles 14/1 hope High Bridge in the opening race, said: “High Bridge is my best hope yet in a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle so I’ll be excited and nervous. Unlike the jockeys us trainers have no way of releasing the adrenalin during a race so it will be interesting to see what the first race excitement is actually doing to me heart without that physical stress release.”

Dr Dawn Harper To Oversee Experiment

The study on the effect that excitement has on participants in horse racing will be carried out by television’s Dr Dawn Harper. Dr Dawn, well known for presenting Channel 4′s Embarrassing Bodies, will be using the latest technology to record the heart rate data of the participants.

Dr Dawn said: “Dr Dawn said: “As a racehorse owner myself I fully understand the thrills of being involved in this wonderful sport. A bit of excitement from time to time is a good thing but too much of an adrenalin rush can put the heart under strain. I will be looking to find out who gets the most excited at racing’s biggest week of the year – and whose heart might be under immense stress beneath their tweed jackets.”

Sky Bet will be recording the resting heart rates of participants and their heart rates throughout the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Data will be analysed for all participants to see who has the biggest increase in BPM from resting heart rate to peak heart rate during the race. Results will be announced as soon as possible after the race.

Sandro Di Michele, spokesman for Sky Bet, said: “With the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle kicking off the week along with the famous ‘Cheltenham Roar’ anticipation is at fever pitch, adrenalin is pumping and pulses are racing. With everyone from commentators to punters involved we are intrigued to discover who gets the most excited during one of the most eagerly-awaited races of the year.”

Sky Bet’s heart rate experiment also ties into the bookmaker’s curtain-raising race sponsorship at Cheltenham, the Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle, and Sky Bet’s stunning offer to refund losing bets in the first race each day of the meeting. (See end for full conditions). Di Michele explains: “We want everybody to experience the excitement of Cheltenham and a first race flutter with Sky Bet’s refund promise means you can join in the heart-racing excitement safe in the knowledge that you can’t lose.”