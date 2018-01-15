Record prize money of £13.45 million at Ascot in 2018 Posted by racenews on Monday, January 15, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Ascot Racecourse today announced that prize money for 2018 for its 25 racedays (excluding the industry-owned QIPCO British Champions Day) will be a record £13,452,000.

This represents an increase of £1.2 million, 10% up on the 2017 figure of £12,229,000.

Royal Ascot will be worth over £7 million for the first time at £7,305,000 (2017: £6,665,000, +10%) whilst the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) in July is up £100,000 to £1,250,000, the most the race has ever been run for.

No race at Royal Ascot will be run for less than £90,000 (2017: £80,000) and Group One prize money now begins at £500,000 (2017: £400,000).

Executive Contribution to prize money in 2018 is £7,100,000 (2017: £6,500,000, +9%).

A full Royal Ascot prize money comparison is below.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing at Ascot Racecourse, said:

“Our total prize money this year is over £13 million for the first time, with Royal Ascot well over £7 million, which are important milestones.

“Royal Ascot prize money has increased 62% since 2012 (£4.5 million), with the annual programme having increased 46% in that period (2012: £9.3 million). This has been important in terms of maintaining the international appeal of Royal Ascot and the King George and in terms of appropriately funding the rapid development of the racing programme in recent years, headlined by the inauguration of the Group One Commonwealth Cup in 2015 and the elevation of the Queen’s Vase to Group Two last year, both with excellent results.

“We are delighted to be beginning the year by running Saturday’s Grade One Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase for £150,000; an increase of £25,000. At our February meeting, the 3-mile Keltbray Swinley Limited Handicap Chase over three miles is up £30,000 to £75,000.”

Guy Henderson, Chief Executive at Ascot Racecourse, said:

“Under our statutory racing trust, all of Ascot’s returns are invested for the benefit of horsemen, our racegoers and off course followers, both in the UK and internationally.

“In order to continue to attract the best horses to run at Ascot, and with the Royal Meeting a shop window for international investment in British racing, it is important that we offer as competitive prize money as we can, particularly at the high end.

“It is therefore pleasing to be able to announce, through balanced progress, that Ascot is able to offer record prize money alongside our other investments and continuing to reduce our Grandstand debt on schedule.”

Royal Ascot Prize Money TUESDAY 2017 2018 The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile £600,000 £600,000 The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 2 Six furlongs £150,000 £150,000 The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 3+ Five furlongs £400,000 £500,000 The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 3 colts Old mile £400,000 £500,000 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £80,000 £90,000 The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 Five furlongs £80,000 £90,000 WEDNESDAY The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 Seven furlongs £90,000 £90,000 The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 2 fillies Five furlongs £110,000 £110,000 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+ fillies & mares One mile £175,000 £175,000 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £750,000 £750,000 The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 3+ One mile £175,000 £175,000 The Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap) 3 fillies One mile £80,000 £90,000 THURSDAY The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 Five furlongs £100,000 £100,000 The Hampton Court Stakes (Formerly The Tercentenary Stakes) (Group 3) 3 One mile, two furlongs £90,000 £90,000 The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies One mile, four furlongs £200,000 £200,000 The Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £400,000 £500,000 The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3 colts & geldings One mile £120,000 £120,000 The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 3 One mile, four furlongs £90,000 £90,000 FRIDAY The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 fillies Six furlongs £80,000 £90,000 The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings One mile, four furlongs £225,000 £225,000 The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3 Six furlongs £400,000 £500,000 The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3 fillies Old mile £400,000 £500,000 The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 One mile, six furlongs £150,000 £200,000 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 3+ One mile, four furlongs £80,000 £90,000 SATURDAY The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 Seven furlongs £80,000 £90,000 The Wolferton Rated Stakes (Listed) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £80,000 £100,000 The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ One mile, four furlongs £225,000 £225,000 The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 4+ Six furlongs £600,000 £600,000 The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3+ Six furlongs £175,000 £175,000 The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 4+ Two miles, six furlongs £80,000 £90,000 TOTAL £6,665,000 £7,305,000