Record Irish-trained contingent as 112 entered for 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree – the world’s richest chase
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National has attracted a very strong entry of 112 horses – up from 104 in 2018 and 109 in 2017 – including a record 47 trained in Ireland – the previous highest number of Irish-trained entries was 40 in 2018.
With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race in the world and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott gained his second Randox Health Grand National victory in 2018 when Tiger Roll held on by a head from the fast-finishing Pleasant Company(Willie Mullins IRE). Pictured below
Tiger Roll is 20/1 joint-favourite with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, as he bids to become the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-1974 to win back-to-back renewals.
County Meath-based Elliott, also successful with Silver Birch in 2007, is the trainer with most entries in 2019, with a total of 22 horses engaged. His contingent also contains last year’s third Bless The Wings (80/1), recent Thyestes Chase runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux (33/1), the 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (33/1) and last season’s Thyestes Chase scorer Monbeg Notorious (50/1), plus G1 winnersOutlander (50/1) and Shattered Love (40/1).
Two other ‘National’ winners among the Elliott-trained contingent are Out Sam (40/1), who took the Cork Grand National in October, and Jury Duty (40/1), successful in the G1 Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills, USA, in October.
Tiger Roll’s owner, the Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary through his Gigginstown House Stud, has now won the Randox Health Grand National twice – his other victory came with Rule The World in 2016 – and he has 14 entries as he seeks a record-equalling third success this year.
In addition to Pleasant Company (33/1), Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has nine other contenders to choose from. These include last season’s Irish Grand National runner-up Isleofhopendreams (40/1), 2018 Leinster National winner Pairofbrowneyes (50/1) and Rathvinden (33/1), who landed the four-mile G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018.
Some Neck (40/1), a G2 winner this season, Thyestes Chase third Up For Review(40/1) and Total Recall (40/1), winner of the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in 2017, also feature among the 10 entries from the County Carlow handler.
The most successful British current trainer in the Randox Health Grand National is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies, who has won the great race twice, courtesy of Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002). Twiston-Davies is the best-represented British trainer in 2019 with nine entries. These are headed by Go Conquer (40/1), who put up a good performance to win the valuable Listed Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on January 26.
Twiston-Davies’ entries also include the high-class Bristol De Mai (50/1), successful in the latest two renewals of the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park, as well as 2017 Randox Health Becher Chase winner Blaklion (40/1) and Ballyoptic (33/1), second in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National.
Twiston-Davies said: “Go Conquer came out of the Sky Bet Chase well.
“It was a really good performance at Doncaster and we have always thought a lot of him.
“The ground was in his favour up there and the trip suited, so everything went well for him.
“Go Conquer jumps and stays well. He has been entered in the Grand National and I think that is something we will consider.
“Others who are under consideration for the Grand National include Blaklion, Ballyoptic and a few others.”
Go Conquer
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National went to One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 33/1), who became only the second winner of the Aintree spectacular to be trained in Scotland after Rubstic (1979). He missed last season and unseated Tom Scudamore on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Betway Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on December 8 and parted company with his Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox last time out in the G2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on January 19.
Kinross-based Russell, who trains the horse for the Two Golf Widows, reported: “One For Arthur is in good form.
“He has been fine since Haydock and he will either run again at Haydock in the Grand National Trial (February 16) or go to Kelso. We are yet to make a decision.
“Obviously, the long-term plan is to return to Aintree in April.”
One For Arthur
The other Scottish-trained entry is Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 33/1), who has registered impressive successes this season for owner Trevor Hemmings in the Listed Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby.
Lake View Lad
Entries with proven form over the Grand National fences include Walk In The Mill(Robert Walford, 33/1), successful in the Becher Chase at Aintree on December 8 and an intended runner last year when getting in as third reserve only to be found lame on the day, and Ultragold (Colin Tizzard, 40/1), twice the winner of the Randox Health Topham Chase (2017 & 2018).
Ultragold’s trainer Colin Tizzard has five entries in total, with his quintet also including this season’s G3 Welsh National hero Elegant Escape, who was last seen when a closing second in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on January 26 and is Betway’s other 20/1 joint favourite.
More leading contenders include the Hemmings-owned Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 25/1), third in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National behind Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis, 40/1), plus Rock The Kasbah (Philip Hobbs, 25/1), who captured a valuable G3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in November.
Hemmings, going after a record fourth Randox Health Grand National winner, could also be represented by a third entry Warriors Tale (Paul Nicholls, 33/1), the Betway Grand Sefton Chase winner over the Grand National fences in December.
Weights for the Randox Health Grand National are unveiled at the iconic Cunard Building in Liverpool on Tuesday, February 12, for the first time – the weights’ ceremony has previously been held in London.
The Randox Health Grand National is the only race for which senior BHA chase handicapper Martin Greenwood is able to deviate from official ratings in allotting weights. Greenwood is handicapping the Randox Health Grand National for the first time in 2019 following the retirement of Phil Smith, who officiated from 1999 to 2018.
John Baker, Managing Director at Aintree Racecourse, said today: “We are thrilled that the Randox Health Grand National has such a strong entry for its 172nd running at Aintree on April 6.
“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42 per cent of the total entries this year.
“We are counting down until Tuesday, February 12, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.
“We have sold all Grandstands and Festival Zone tickets for Grand National Day, with only Steeplechase Enclosure tickets left.”
A maximum of 40 runners can take part in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree Racecourse at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6.
Randox Health Grand National, Betway Bet:
20/1 Tiger Roll, Elegant Escape
25/1 Vintage Clouds, Rock The Kasbah
33/1 Mall Dini, Rathvinden, Abolitionist, Valtor, Pleasant Company, Alpha des Obeaux, Vieux Lion Rouge, Step Back, Lake View Lad, Ballyoptic, Ms Parfois, Anibale Fly, Warriors Tale, General Principle, One For Arthur, Walk In The Mill
40/1 Go Conquer, Shattered Love, Isleofhopendreams, Folsom Blue, Joe Farrell, Jury Duty, Auvergnat, Fact of The Matter, Royal Vacation, Some Neck, The Young Master, Cogry, Total Recall, Ramses De Teillee, Allysson Monterg, Traffic Fluide, Acapella Bourgeois, Ultragold, Up For Review, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach, Out Sam, Impulsive Star, Noble Endeavor, Blaklion
50/1 Baie Des Iles, Mr Diablo, Willie Boy, Monbeg Notorious, Outlander, Pairofbrowneyes, Bristol de Mai, Calett Mad, The Last Samuri, Daklondike, Don Poli, The Dutchman, Yala Enki, Singlefarmpayment, Give Me A Copper, Rogue Angel, Black Corton
66/1 Sandymount Duke, Kilcrea Vale, Shantou Village, Livelovelaugh, American, Sizing Codelco, Exitas, Edwulf, Ziga Boy, Dounikos, Sub Lieutenant, Tea For Two, Looking Well, Rathlin Rose, Magic of Light, Mala Beach, Captain Redbeard, Call It Magic, Master Dee, Milansbar, Blow By Blow, Morney Wing, Kingswell Theatre, Van Gogh du Granit, Ballyhill, Vieux Morvan, Ballydine, Ballyarthur, Ned Stark, Westerner Point
80/1 Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Splash of Ginge , Bless The Wings
100/1 A Toi Phil, Measureofmydreams, Polidam, Potters Corner, Lieutenant Colonel, Woods Well, Scoir Mear, Just A Par, Back To The Thatch, Jarob, Highland Lodge, Skipthecuddles, The Storyteller, Carole’s Destrier, Borice, Valseur Lido
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
A TOI PHIL (FR)
|
9
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
|
11
|
M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
|
9
|
Slaneyville Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
|
9
|
David Fox
|
Richard Hobson
|
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
9
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
AMERICAN (FR)
|
9
|
The Jago Family Partnership
|
Harry Fry
|
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
|
9
|
J P McManus
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
AUVERGNAT (FR)
|
9
|
J P McManus
|
Enda Bolger IRE
|
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
|
7
|
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
|
Henry Daly
|
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
|
8
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
BALLYARTHUR (IRE)
|
9
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
BALLYDINE (IRE)
|
9
|
Alan Halsall
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
BALLYHILL (FR)
|
8
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|
9
|
Mills & Mason Partnership
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
BLACK CORTON (FR)
|
8
|
The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle
|
Paul Nicholls
|
BLAKLION
|
10
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
14
|
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
|
8
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
BORICE (FR)
|
8
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
|
8
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
CALETT MAD (FR)
|
7
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|
9
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
|
10
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
11
|
Mrs C Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
COGRY
|
10
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
|
7
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall
|
David Pipe
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
10
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
DOUNIKOS (FR)
|
8
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
EDWULF
|
10
|
J P McManus
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
|
7
|
J P Romans
|
Colin Tizzard
|
EXITAS (IRE)
|
11
|
P Middleton & M Lowther
|
Phil Middleton
|
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|
9
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
|
12
|
Core Partnership
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|
10
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
|
9
|
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
|
Paul Nicholls
|
GO CONQUER (IRE)
|
10
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
13
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
James Moffatt
|
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|
9
|
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|
Neil Mulholland
|
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
|
12
|
Kilbroney Racing
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
JAROB
|
12
|
Chris Jones
|
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
|
10
|
M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
JURY DUTY (IRE)
|
8
|
Sideways Syndicate
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
12
|
M Scott
|
James Moffatt
|
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|
9
|
Alan Spence
|
Nicky Henderson
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
|
9
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nick Alexander
|
LIEUTENANT COLONEL
|
10
|
G Thompson
|
Sophie Leech
|
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|
9
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|
10
|
David Wesley Yates
|
Nicky Richards
|
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
|
8
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
MALA BEACH (IRE)
|
11
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
MALL DINI (IRE)
|
9
|
Philip J Reynolds
|
Patrick Kelly IRE
|
MASTER DEE (IRE)
|
10
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
11
|
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
12
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|
9
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
|
9
|
Alan & Andrew Turner
|
Warren Greatrex
|
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|
8
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
MORNEY WING (IRE)
|
10
|
The Steeple Chasers
|
Charlie Mann
|
MR DIABLO (IRE)
|
10
|
Aidan Glynn
|
Philip Dempsey IRE
|
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
|
8
|
M R Chapman
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
NED STARK (IRE)
|
11
|
Noel Moran & Valerie Moran
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
|
10
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
10
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
OUT SAM
|
10
|
D Charlesworth
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
OUTLANDER (IRE)
|
11
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
|
10
|
Fibbage Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
11
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
10
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|
9
|
All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies
|
Christian Williams
|
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
|
7
|
John White & Anne Underhill
|
David Pipe
|
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|
11
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
|
11
|
Ronnie Bartlett
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
|
9
|
Rob Little
|
Ian Williams
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
11
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|
9
|
Diana Whateley
|
Philip Hobbs
|
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|
11
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|
9
|
Jean Bishop
|
Colin Tizzard
|
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
|
10
|
Ronnie Wood
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|
9
|
J P McManus
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
|
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|
9
|
Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse
|
Neil Mulholland
|
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|
8
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|
9
|
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|
Tom George
|
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
|
10
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Colin Tizzard
|
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
|
8
|
TyroneForSam
|
Graeme McPherson
|
SOME NECK (FR)
|
8
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
SPLASH OF GINGE
|
11
|
John Neild
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
STEP BACK (IRE)
|
9
|
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|
Mark Bradstock
|
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|
10
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
TEA FOR TWO
|
10
|
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|
Jane Williams
|
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
|
9
|
SprayClad UK
|
Colin Tizzard
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
11
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Harry Fry
|
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|
8
|
Mrs Pat Sloan
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
10
|
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
9
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
|
10
|
Slaneyville Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|
9
|
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|
11
|
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
|
Colin Tizzard
|
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
|
10
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
|
10
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
VALTOR (FR)
|
10
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|
10
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
10
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
10
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|
9
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Sue Smith
|
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
|
9
|
Baroness Harding
|
Robert Walford
|
WARRIORS TALE
|
10
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Paul Nicholls
|
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
|
10
|
Thade Quill Syndicate
|
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
|
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
|
8
|
Kate & Andrew Brooks
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
WOODS WELL (IRE)
|
8
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
YALA ENKI (FR)
|
9
|
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|
Venetia Williams
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
10
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
112 entries
47 Irish-trained
Breakdown of entries by trainer with previous successes in the Randox Health Grand National
22 ENTRIES
Gordon Elliott IRE
(2007 Silver Birch, 2018 Tiger Roll)
A Toi Phil
Alpha des Obeaux
Bless The Wings
Blow By Blow
Borice
Don Poli
Dounikos
Folsom Blue
General Principle
Jury Duty
Mala Beach
Measureofmydreams
Monbeg Notorious
Ned Stark
Noble Endeavor
Out Sam
Outlander
Rogue Angel
Shattered Love
The Storyteller
Tiger Roll
Woods Well
10 ENTRIES
Willie Mullins IRE
(2005 Hedgehunter)
Acapella Bourgeois
Isleofhopendreams
Livelovelaugh
Pairofbrowneyes
Pleasant Company
Polidam
Rathvinden
Some Neck
Total Recall
Up For Review
9 ENTRIES
Nigel Twiston-Davies
(1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree)
Ballyarthur
Ballyhill
Ballyoptic
Blaklion
Bristol de Mai
Calett Mad
Cogry
Go Conquer
Splash of Ginge
5 ENTRIES
David Pipe
(2008 Comply Or Die)
Daklondike
Ramses de Teillee
Rathlin Rose
Van Gogh du Granit
Vieux Lion Rouge
Colin Tizzard
Elegant Escape
Royal Vacation
Sizing Codelco
The Dutchman
Ultragold
4 ENTRIES
Neil Mulholland
Carole’s Destrier
Impulsive Star
Shantou Village
The Young Master
3 ENTRIES
Paul Nicholls
(2012 Neptune Collonges)
Black Corton
Give Me A Copper
Warriors Tale
2 ENTRIES
Henry de Bromhead IRE
Sub Lieutenant
Valseur Lido
Harry Fry
American
The Last Samuri
Jessica Harrington IRE
Magic of Light
Sandymount Duke
Nicky Henderson
Kilcrea Vale
Valtor
Anthony Honeyball
Ms Parfois
Regal Encore
Charlie Longsdon
Ballydine
Willie Boy
James Moffatt
Highland Lodge
Just A Par
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Edwulf
Vieux Morvan
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
Baie des Iles
Call It Magic
1 ENTRY
Nick Alexander
Lake View Lad
Enda Bolger IRE
Auvergnat
Mark Bradstock
Step Back
Stuart Coltherd
Captain Redbeard
Rebecca Curtis
Joe Farrell
Henry Daly
Back To The Thatch
Philip Dempsey IRE
Mr Diablo
Tom George
Singlefarmpayment
Warren Greatrex
Missed Approach
Philip Hobbs
Rock The Kasbah
Richard Hobson
Allysson Monterg
Patrick Kelly IRE
Mall Dini
Alan King
Ziga Boy
Neil King
Milansbar
Sophie Leech
Lieutenant Colonel
Charlie Mann
Morney Wing
Tony Martin IRE
Anibale Fly
Graeme McPherson
Skipthecuddles
Phil Middleton
Exitas
Gary Moore
Traffic Fluide
Thomas Mullins IRE
Scoir Mear
Dr Richard Newland
(2014 Pineau De Re)
Abolitionist
Fergal O’Brien
Master Dee
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
Westerner Point
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
Jarob
Jonjo O’Neill
(2010 Don’t Push It)
Minella Rocco
Nicky Richards
Looking Well
Lucinda Russell
(2017 One For Arthur)
One For Arthur
Michael Scuadmore
Kingswell Theatre
Sue Smith
(2013 Auroras Encore)
Vintage Clouds
Jamie Snowden
Fact of The Matter
Robert Walford
Walk In The Mill
Christian Williams
Potters Corner
Ian Williams
Red Infantry
Jane Williams
Tea For Two
Venetia Williams
(2009 Mon Mome)
Yala Enki