Record Irish-trained contingent as 112 entered for 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree – the world’s richest chase

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National has attracted a very strong entry of 112 horses – up from 104 in 2018 and 109 in 2017 – including a record 47 trained in Ireland – the previous highest number of Irish-trained entries was 40 in 2018.

With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race in the world and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott gained his second Randox Health Grand National victory in 2018 when Tiger Roll held on by a head from the fast-finishing Pleasant Company(Willie Mullins IRE). Pictured below

Tiger Roll is 20/1 joint-favourite with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, as he bids to become the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-1974 to win back-to-back renewals.

County Meath-based Elliott, also successful with Silver Birch in 2007, is the trainer with most entries in 2019, with a total of 22 horses engaged. His contingent also contains last year’s third Bless The Wings (80/1), recent Thyestes Chase runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux (33/1), the 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (33/1) and last season’s Thyestes Chase scorer Monbeg Notorious (50/1), plus G1 winnersOutlander (50/1) and Shattered Love (40/1).

Two other ‘National’ winners among the Elliott-trained contingent are Out Sam (40/1), who took the Cork Grand National in October, and Jury Duty (40/1), successful in the G1 Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills, USA, in October.

Tiger Roll’s owner, the Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary through his Gigginstown House Stud, has now won the Randox Health Grand National twice – his other victory came with Rule The World in 2016 – and he has 14 entries as he seeks a record-equalling third success this year.

In addition to Pleasant Company (33/1), Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has nine other contenders to choose from. These include last season’s Irish Grand National runner-up Isleofhopendreams (40/1), 2018 Leinster National winner Pairofbrowneyes (50/1) and Rathvinden (33/1), who landed the four-mile G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018.

Some Neck (40/1), a G2 winner this season, Thyestes Chase third Up For Review(40/1) and Total Recall (40/1), winner of the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in 2017, also feature among the 10 entries from the County Carlow handler.

The most successful British current trainer in the Randox Health Grand National is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies, who has won the great race twice, courtesy of Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002). Twiston-Davies is the best-represented British trainer in 2019 with nine entries. These are headed by Go Conquer (40/1), who put up a good performance to win the valuable Listed Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on January 26.

Twiston-Davies’ entries also include the high-class Bristol De Mai (50/1), successful in the latest two renewals of the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park, as well as 2017 Randox Health Becher Chase winner Blaklion (40/1) and Ballyoptic (33/1), second in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National.

Twiston-Davies said: “Go Conquer came out of the Sky Bet Chase well.

“It was a really good performance at Doncaster and we have always thought a lot of him.

“The ground was in his favour up there and the trip suited, so everything went well for him.

“Go Conquer jumps and stays well. He has been entered in the Grand National and I think that is something we will consider.

“Others who are under consideration for the Grand National include Blaklion, Ballyoptic and a few others.”

Go Conquer

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National went to One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 33/1), who became only the second winner of the Aintree spectacular to be trained in Scotland after Rubstic (1979). He missed last season and unseated Tom Scudamore on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Betway Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on December 8 and parted company with his Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox last time out in the G2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on January 19.

Kinross-based Russell, who trains the horse for the Two Golf Widows, reported: “One For Arthur is in good form.

“He has been fine since Haydock and he will either run again at Haydock in the Grand National Trial (February 16) or go to Kelso. We are yet to make a decision.

“Obviously, the long-term plan is to return to Aintree in April.”

One For Arthur

The other Scottish-trained entry is Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 33/1), who has registered impressive successes this season for owner Trevor Hemmings in the Listed Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby.

Lake View Lad

Entries with proven form over the Grand National fences include Walk In The Mill(Robert Walford, 33/1), successful in the Becher Chase at Aintree on December 8 and an intended runner last year when getting in as third reserve only to be found lame on the day, and Ultragold (Colin Tizzard, 40/1), twice the winner of the Randox Health Topham Chase (2017 & 2018).

Ultragold’s trainer Colin Tizzard has five entries in total, with his quintet also including this season’s G3 Welsh National hero Elegant Escape, who was last seen when a closing second in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on January 26 and is Betway’s other 20/1 joint favourite.

More leading contenders include the Hemmings-owned Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 25/1), third in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National behind Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis, 40/1), plus Rock The Kasbah (Philip Hobbs, 25/1), who captured a valuable G3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in November.

Hemmings, going after a record fourth Randox Health Grand National winner, could also be represented by a third entry Warriors Tale (Paul Nicholls, 33/1), the Betway Grand Sefton Chase winner over the Grand National fences in December.

Weights for the Randox Health Grand National are unveiled at the iconic Cunard Building in Liverpool on Tuesday, February 12, for the first time – the weights’ ceremony has previously been held in London.

The Randox Health Grand National is the only race for which senior BHA chase handicapper Martin Greenwood is able to deviate from official ratings in allotting weights. Greenwood is handicapping the Randox Health Grand National for the first time in 2019 following the retirement of Phil Smith, who officiated from 1999 to 2018.

John Baker, Managing Director at Aintree Racecourse, said today: “We are thrilled that the Randox Health Grand National has such a strong entry for its 172nd running at Aintree on April 6.

“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42 per cent of the total entries this year.

“We are counting down until Tuesday, February 12, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.

“We have sold all Grandstands and Festival Zone tickets for Grand National Day, with only Steeplechase Enclosure tickets left.”

A maximum of 40 runners can take part in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree Racecourse at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6.

Randox Health Grand National, Betway Bet:

20/1 Tiger Roll, Elegant Escape

25/1 Vintage Clouds, Rock The Kasbah

33/1 Mall Dini, Rathvinden, Abolitionist, Valtor, Pleasant Company, Alpha des Obeaux, Vieux Lion Rouge, Step Back, Lake View Lad, Ballyoptic, Ms Parfois, Anibale Fly, Warriors Tale, General Principle, One For Arthur, Walk In The Mill

40/1 Go Conquer, Shattered Love, Isleofhopendreams, Folsom Blue, Joe Farrell, Jury Duty, Auvergnat, Fact of The Matter, Royal Vacation, Some Neck, The Young Master, Cogry, Total Recall, Ramses De Teillee, Allysson Monterg, Traffic Fluide, Acapella Bourgeois, Ultragold, Up For Review, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach, Out Sam, Impulsive Star, Noble Endeavor, Blaklion

50/1 Baie Des Iles, Mr Diablo, Willie Boy, Monbeg Notorious, Outlander, Pairofbrowneyes, Bristol de Mai, Calett Mad, The Last Samuri, Daklondike, Don Poli, The Dutchman, Yala Enki, Singlefarmpayment, Give Me A Copper, Rogue Angel, Black Corton

66/1 Sandymount Duke, Kilcrea Vale, Shantou Village, Livelovelaugh, American, Sizing Codelco, Exitas, Edwulf, Ziga Boy, Dounikos, Sub Lieutenant, Tea For Two, Looking Well, Rathlin Rose, Magic of Light, Mala Beach, Captain Redbeard, Call It Magic, Master Dee, Milansbar, Blow By Blow, Morney Wing, Kingswell Theatre, Van Gogh du Granit, Ballyhill, Vieux Morvan, Ballydine, Ballyarthur, Ned Stark, Westerner Point

80/1 Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Splash of Ginge , Bless The Wings

100/1 A Toi Phil, Measureofmydreams, Polidam, Potters Corner, Lieutenant Colonel, Woods Well, Scoir Mear, Just A Par, Back To The Thatch, Jarob, Highland Lodge, Skipthecuddles, The Storyteller, Carole’s Destrier, Borice, Valseur Lido

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman Dr Richard Newland ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 9 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 9 David Fox Richard Hobson ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE AMERICAN (FR) 9 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE AUVERGNAT (FR) 9 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE) 7 M R & Mrs C J Barnwell Henry Daly BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE BALLYARTHUR (IRE) 9 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYDINE (IRE) 9 Alan Halsall Charlie Longsdon BALLYHILL (FR) 8 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies BLACK CORTON (FR) 8 The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle Paul Nicholls BLAKLION 10 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BORICE (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALETT MAD (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland COGRY 10 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe DON POLI (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EDWULF 10 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 7 J P Romans Colin Tizzard EXITAS (IRE) 11 P Middleton & M Lowther Phil Middleton FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 9 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE JAROB 12 Chris Jones Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis Rebecca Curtis JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 M Scott James Moffatt KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 John J Murray Michael Scudamore LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander LIEUTENANT COLONEL 10 G Thompson Sophie Leech LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE MALL DINI (IRE) 9 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE MASTER DEE (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 Robert Bothway Neil King MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 9 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball NED STARK (IRE) 11 Noel Moran & Valerie Moran Gordon Elliott IRE NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell OUT SAM 10 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE POLIDAM (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies Christian Williams RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 Rob Little Ian Williams REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 9 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 10 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 8 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson SOME NECK (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SPLASH OF GINGE 11 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies STEP BACK (IRE) 9 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TEA FOR TWO 10 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 9 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE THE YOUNG MASTER 10 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 9 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 Baroness Harding Robert Walford WARRIORS TALE 10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 10 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE YALA ENKI (FR) 9 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 Axom LI Alan King

112 entries

47 Irish-trained

Breakdown of entries by trainer with previous successes in the Randox Health Grand National