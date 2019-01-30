Record Irish-trained contingent as 112 entered for 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree – the world’s richest chase

Posted by on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 · Leave a Comment 

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National has attracted a very strong entry of 112 horses – up from 104 in 2018 and 109 in 2017 – including a record 47 trained in Ireland – the previous highest number of Irish-trained entries was 40 in 2018.
With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race in the world and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott gained his second Randox Health Grand National victory in 2018 when Tiger Roll held on by a head from the fast-finishing Pleasant Company(Willie Mullins IRE). Pictured below 
Tiger Roll is 20/1 joint-favourite with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, as he bids to become the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-1974 to win back-to-back renewals.
County Meath-based Elliott, also successful with Silver Birch in 2007, is the trainer with most entries in 2019, with a total of 22 horses engaged. His contingent also contains last year’s third Bless The Wings (80/1), recent Thyestes Chase runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux (33/1), the 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (33/1) and last season’s Thyestes Chase scorer Monbeg Notorious (50/1), plus G1 winnersOutlander (50/1) and Shattered Love (40/1).
Two other ‘National’ winners among the Elliott-trained contingent are Out Sam (40/1), who took the Cork Grand National in October, and Jury Duty (40/1), successful in the G1 Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills, USA, in October.
 
Tiger Roll’s owner, the Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary through his Gigginstown House Stud, has now won the Randox Health Grand National twice – his other victory came with Rule The World in 2016 – and he has 14 entries as he seeks a record-equalling third success this year.
In addition to Pleasant Company (33/1), Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has nine other contenders to choose from. These include last season’s Irish Grand National runner-up Isleofhopendreams (40/1), 2018 Leinster National winner Pairofbrowneyes (50/1) and Rathvinden (33/1), who landed the four-mile G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018.
Some Neck (40/1), a G2 winner this season, Thyestes Chase third Up For Review(40/1) and Total Recall (40/1), winner of the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in 2017, also feature among the 10 entries from the County Carlow handler.
The most successful British current trainer in the Randox Health Grand National is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies, who has won the great race twice, courtesy of Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002). Twiston-Davies is the best-represented British trainer in 2019 with nine entries. These are headed by Go Conquer (40/1), who put up a good performance to win the valuable Listed Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on January 26.
Twiston-Davies’ entries also include the high-class Bristol De Mai (50/1), successful in the latest two renewals of the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park, as well as 2017 Randox Health Becher Chase winner Blaklion (40/1) and Ballyoptic (33/1), second in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National.
Twiston-Davies said: “Go Conquer came out of the Sky Bet Chase well.
“It was a really good performance at Doncaster and we have always thought a lot of him.
“The ground was in his favour up there and the trip suited, so everything went well for him.
“Go Conquer jumps and stays well. He has been entered in the Grand National and I think that is something we will consider.
“Others who are under consideration for the Grand National include Blaklion, Ballyoptic and a few others.”
Go Conquer 
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National went to One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 33/1), who became only the second winner of the Aintree spectacular to be trained in Scotland after Rubstic (1979). He missed last season and unseated Tom Scudamore on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Betway Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on December 8 and parted company with his Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox last time out in the G2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on January 19.
Kinross-based Russell, who trains the horse for the Two Golf Widows, reported: “One For Arthur is in good form.
“He has been fine since Haydock and he will either run again at Haydock in the Grand National Trial (February 16) or go to Kelso. We are yet to make a decision.
“Obviously, the long-term plan is to return to Aintree in April.”
One For Arthur 
The other Scottish-trained entry is Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 33/1), who has registered impressive successes this season for owner Trevor Hemmings in the Listed Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby.
Lake View Lad 
Entries with proven form over the Grand National fences include Walk In The Mill(Robert Walford, 33/1), successful in the Becher Chase at Aintree on December 8 and an intended runner last year when getting in as third reserve only to be found lame on the day, and Ultragold (Colin Tizzard, 40/1), twice the winner of the Randox Health Topham Chase (2017 & 2018).
Ultragold’s trainer Colin Tizzard has five entries in total, with his quintet also including this season’s G3 Welsh National hero Elegant Escape, who was last seen when a closing second in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on January 26 and is Betway’s other 20/1 joint favourite.
More leading contenders include the Hemmings-owned Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 25/1), third in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National behind Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis, 40/1), plus Rock The Kasbah (Philip Hobbs, 25/1), who captured a valuable G3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in November.
Hemmings, going after a record fourth Randox Health Grand National winner, could also be represented by a third entry Warriors Tale (Paul Nicholls, 33/1), the Betway Grand Sefton Chase winner over the Grand National fences in December.
Weights for the Randox Health Grand National are unveiled at the iconic Cunard Building in Liverpool on Tuesday, February 12, for the first time – the weights’ ceremony has previously been held in London.
The Randox Health Grand National is the only race for which senior BHA chase handicapper Martin Greenwood is able to deviate from official ratings in allotting weights. Greenwood is handicapping the Randox Health Grand National for the first time in 2019 following the retirement of Phil Smith, who officiated from 1999 to 2018.
 
John Baker, Managing Director at Aintree Racecourse, said today: “We are thrilled that the Randox Health Grand National has such a strong entry for its 172nd running at Aintree on April 6.
“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42 per cent of the total entries this year.
“We are counting down until Tuesday, February 12, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.
“We have sold all Grandstands and Festival Zone tickets for Grand National Day, with only Steeplechase Enclosure tickets left.”
A maximum of 40 runners can take part in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree Racecourse at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6.
Randox Health Grand National, Betway Bet:
20/1 Tiger Roll, Elegant Escape
25/1 Vintage Clouds, Rock The Kasbah
33/1 Mall Dini, Rathvinden, Abolitionist, Valtor, Pleasant Company, Alpha des Obeaux, Vieux Lion Rouge, Step Back, Lake View Lad, Ballyoptic, Ms Parfois, Anibale Fly, Warriors Tale, General Principle, One For Arthur, Walk In The Mill
40/1 Go Conquer, Shattered Love, Isleofhopendreams, Folsom Blue, Joe Farrell, Jury Duty, Auvergnat, Fact of The Matter, Royal Vacation, Some Neck, The Young Master, Cogry, Total Recall, Ramses De Teillee, Allysson Monterg, Traffic Fluide, Acapella Bourgeois, Ultragold, Up For Review, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach, Out Sam, Impulsive Star, Noble Endeavor, Blaklion
50/1 Baie Des Iles, Mr Diablo, Willie Boy, Monbeg Notorious, Outlander, Pairofbrowneyes, Bristol de Mai, Calett Mad, The Last Samuri, Daklondike, Don Poli, The Dutchman, Yala Enki, Singlefarmpayment, Give Me A Copper, Rogue Angel, Black Corton
66/1 Sandymount Duke, Kilcrea Vale, Shantou Village, Livelovelaugh, American, Sizing Codelco, Exitas, Edwulf, Ziga Boy, Dounikos, Sub Lieutenant, Tea For Two, Looking Well, Rathlin Rose, Magic of Light, Mala Beach, Captain Redbeard, Call It Magic, Master Dee, Milansbar, Blow By Blow, Morney Wing, Kingswell Theatre, Van Gogh du Granit, Ballyhill, Vieux Morvan, Ballydine, Ballyarthur, Ned Stark, Westerner Point
80/1 Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Splash of Ginge , Bless The Wings
100/1 A Toi Phil, Measureofmydreams, Polidam, Potters Corner, Lieutenant Colonel, Woods Well, Scoir Mear, Just A Par, Back To The Thatch, Jarob, Highland Lodge, Skipthecuddles, The Storyteller, Carole’s Destrier, Borice, Valseur Lido
 
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
11
M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
9
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
9
David Fox
Richard Hobson
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
AMERICAN (FR)
9
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
AUVERGNAT (FR)
9
J P McManus
Enda Bolger IRE
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
7
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
Henry Daly
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
BALLYARTHUR (IRE)
9
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYDINE (IRE)
9
Alan Halsall
Charlie Longsdon
BALLYHILL (FR)
8
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLACK CORTON (FR)
8
The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle
Paul Nicholls
BLAKLION
10
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
BORICE (FR)
8
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
8
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALETT MAD (FR)
7
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
11
Mrs C Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
COGRY
10
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
7
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
DON POLI (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
EDWULF
10
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
7
J P Romans
Colin Tizzard
EXITAS (IRE)
11
P Middleton & M Lowther
Phil Middleton
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
9
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
9
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
Neil Mulholland
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
JAROB
12
Chris Jones
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis
Rebecca Curtis
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
M Scott
James Moffatt
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander
LIEUTENANT COLONEL
10
G Thompson
Sophie Leech
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
10
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
Philip J Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE
MASTER DEE (IRE)
10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
11
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
Gordon Elliott IRE
MILANSBAR (IRE)
12
Robert Bothway
Neil King
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
9
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
MORNEY WING (IRE)
10
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
MR DIABLO (IRE)
10
Aidan Glynn
Philip Dempsey IRE
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
8
M R Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
NED STARK (IRE)
11
Noel Moran & Valerie Moran
Gordon Elliott IRE
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
OUT SAM
10
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
POLIDAM (FR)
10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
9
All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies
Christian Williams
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
Rob Little
Ian Williams
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
11
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
9
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
10
Ronnie Wood
Jessica Harrington IRE
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Thomas Mullins IRE
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
10
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
8
TyroneForSam
Graeme McPherson
SOME NECK (FR)
8
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
TEA FOR TWO
10
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
9
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
11
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
8
Mrs Pat Sloan
Gordon Elliott IRE
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
10
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
9
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
VALTOR (FR)
10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
10
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
10
M L Bloodstock Limited
Joseph O’Brien IRE
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
WARRIORS TALE
10
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
10
Thade Quill Syndicate
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
8
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Charlie Longsdon
WOODS WELL (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
YALA ENKI (FR)
9
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
ZIGA BOY (FR)
10
Axom LI
Alan King
 
112 entries
47 Irish-trained
 
Breakdown of entries by trainer with previous successes in the Randox Health Grand National
22 ENTRIES
Gordon Elliott IRE
(2007 Silver Birch, 2018 Tiger Roll)
A Toi Phil
Alpha des Obeaux
Bless The Wings
Blow By Blow
Borice
Don Poli
Dounikos
Folsom Blue
General Principle
Jury Duty
Mala Beach
Measureofmydreams
Monbeg Notorious
Ned Stark
Noble Endeavor
Out Sam
Outlander
Rogue Angel
Shattered Love
The Storyteller
Tiger Roll
Woods Well
10 ENTRIES
Willie Mullins IRE
(2005 Hedgehunter)
Acapella Bourgeois
Isleofhopendreams
Livelovelaugh
Pairofbrowneyes
Pleasant Company
Polidam
Rathvinden
Some Neck
Total Recall
Up For Review
9 ENTRIES
Nigel Twiston-Davies
(1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree)
Ballyarthur
Ballyhill
Ballyoptic
Blaklion
Bristol de Mai
Calett Mad
Cogry
Go Conquer
Splash of Ginge
5 ENTRIES
David Pipe
(2008 Comply Or Die)
Daklondike
Ramses de Teillee
Rathlin Rose
Van Gogh du Granit
Vieux Lion Rouge
 
Colin Tizzard
Elegant Escape
Royal Vacation
Sizing Codelco
The Dutchman
Ultragold
 
4 ENTRIES
Neil Mulholland
Carole’s Destrier
Impulsive Star
Shantou Village
The Young Master
 
3 ENTRIES
Paul Nicholls
(2012 Neptune Collonges)
Black Corton
Give Me A Copper
Warriors Tale
2 ENTRIES
Henry de Bromhead IRE
Sub Lieutenant
Valseur Lido
 
Harry Fry
American
The Last Samuri
 
Jessica Harrington IRE
Magic of Light
Sandymount Duke
 
Nicky Henderson
Kilcrea Vale
Valtor
 
Anthony Honeyball
Ms Parfois
Regal Encore
Charlie Longsdon
Ballydine
Willie Boy
James Moffatt
Highland Lodge
Just A Par
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Edwulf
Vieux Morvan
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
Baie des Iles
Call It Magic
1 ENTRY
Nick Alexander
Lake View Lad
 
Enda Bolger IRE
Auvergnat
Mark Bradstock
Step Back
Stuart Coltherd
Captain Redbeard
Rebecca Curtis
Joe Farrell
Henry Daly
Back To The Thatch
Philip Dempsey IRE
Mr Diablo
Tom George
Singlefarmpayment
Warren Greatrex
Missed Approach
Philip Hobbs
Rock The Kasbah
Richard Hobson
Allysson Monterg
Patrick Kelly IRE
Mall Dini
Alan King
Ziga Boy
Neil King
Milansbar
Sophie Leech
Lieutenant Colonel
Charlie Mann
Morney Wing
Tony Martin IRE
Anibale Fly
Graeme McPherson
Skipthecuddles
Phil Middleton
Exitas
Gary Moore
Traffic Fluide
Thomas Mullins IRE
Scoir Mear
Dr Richard Newland
(2014 Pineau De Re)
Abolitionist
Fergal O’Brien
Master Dee
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
Westerner Point
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
Jarob
Jonjo O’Neill
(2010 Don’t Push It)
Minella Rocco
 
Nicky Richards
Looking Well
 
Lucinda Russell
(2017 One For Arthur)
One For Arthur
Michael Scuadmore
Kingswell Theatre
Sue Smith
(2013 Auroras Encore)
Vintage Clouds
Jamie Snowden
Fact of The Matter
Robert Walford
Walk In The Mill
Christian Williams
Potters Corner
Ian Williams
Red Infantry
Jane Williams
Tea For Two
Venetia Williams
(2009 Mon Mome)
Yala Enki
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Aintree, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2019 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in