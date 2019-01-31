Record 225 Irish-trained entries for G1 novices’ hurdles & G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners
Thursday, January 31, 2019 - Entries are revealed today for the three G1 championship novices’ hurdles at The Festival™ presented by Magners – the £125,000 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (2m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 12), the £125,000 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13), and the £125,000 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3m, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15), plus the £125,000 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m 1f, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15) for four-year-olds.
There are a total of 403 entries across the four races, including a record 225 from Ireland.
Britain’s champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson holds a strong hand in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (98 entries), with Sky Bet’s 5/1 ante-post favourite Angels Breath and Mister Fisher among his four entries.
Irish point-to-point graduate Angels Breath captured the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle on his Rules’ debut at Ascot in December, while Mister Fisher landed a corresponding contest at Haydock Park on January 19.
Angels Breath is entered for the Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh this Sunday, February 3.
Henderson’s quartet also includes Champagne Platinum, who impressed in taking minor contests at Newcastle and Newbury in December, as the trainer chases his fourth Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle victory.
Angels Breath’s part-owner Dai Walters has another leading contender in Al Dancer(Nigel Twiston-Davies), who made it three from three over hurdles with an impressive handicap success at The International at Cheltenham in December.
Al Dancer is the hot favourite for next month’s Betfair Handicap Hurdle at Newbury, which has been a key trial for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in recent years.
Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies reported: “Al Dancer has been in good form since Cheltenham and the plan is to run next in the Betfair Hurdle as it is a nice race to win.
“The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is the long-term aim and the Betfair Hurdle will tell us more.”
A strong British challenge is bolstered further by G1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle victor Elixir De Nutz (Colin Tizzard), successful over the course and distance in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at The November Meeting.
Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins has been the handler to follow in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with three of his five victories in the G1 race coming in the last six years.
Mullins accounts for 23 of the 57 Irish-trained entries, with his string led by Aramon, a 10-length winner in G1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas, and promising maiden hurdle victor Klassical Dream.
Ante-post favourite Champ (Nicky Henderson) is among 139 entries, including 77 Irish-trained, for the G1 Ballymore Novices Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles.
Champ propelled himself to the head of the betting with a commanding victory in the G1 Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on December 29 – with Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls) and Brewin’Upastorm (Olly Murphy) in behind.
Henderson’s nine-strong team for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle also includes unbeaten Festival Trials Day scorer Birchdale, who like Champ is owned by J P McManus, and impressive Wetherby scorer Clarendon Street.
Beakstown (Dan Skelton) marked himself down as a contender when taking the G2 Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on January 12.
Samcro provided trainer Gordon Elliott with his first Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle success in 2018. Elliott has 12 entries in total, headed by Naas G1 victor Battleoverdoyenand Vision d’Honneur, who looked the part when winning a maiden hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month.
Willie Mullins, who has lifted the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on four occasions, has a remarkable 33 entries. They include top-class bumper performers Relegate and Tornado Flyer, plus improving Naas G2 scorer Easy Game.
The Irish-trained contingent also includes exciting mare Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead), who has won all three of her starts impressively this term.
2018 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper runner-up Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins), who has yet to race over hurdles, is among 107 entries for the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over three miles.
The 58 Irish-trained entries also feature Derrinross (Philip Dempsey), who had Sams Profile (Mouse Morris IRE) in behind when winning a G3 contest at Cork and subsequently followed up in a G2 contest at Limerick over Christmas. Maiden hurdle victors Commander of Fleet (Gordon Elliott) and The Big Dog (Peter Fahey) are also entered.
British-trained hopes include Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis) and highly-regarded point recruit Dickie Diver (Nicky Henderson), who were separated by a head in a novices’ hurdle at Chepstow on January 18.
Ask Ben (Graeme McPherson) produced a 50/1 shock when overhauling subsequent G2 scorer Beakstown in the French Furze Novices’ Hurdle at Newcastle in December, but proved that was no fluke next time out when registering a 19-length success over three miles at Ayr on January 20.
Trainer Graeme McPherson, who is based just outside Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, said: “Ask Ben is in very good form and we were delighted with his performance at Ayr.
“His next start will hopefully be in the G2 Albert Bartlett trial next month at Haydock [Saturday, February 16]. That meeting can have quite soft ground. He acts on that ground, but I don’t think he necessarily needs it.
“That race is four weeks before the Albert Bartlett at The Festival. So if everything goes to plan, it will be Haydock in the middle of February and Cheltenham in March.
“He is an extremely exciting prospect and to have a horse around like him at this time of the year is hugely exciting for me and all of the team.
“Ask Ben won at a big price for us first time out at Newcastle in December and has kept on improving. After Ayr, people have taken him seriously and the form of his Newcastle win has also taken a boost.
“To have people talking about him as a potential Cheltenham Festival contender is fantastic and hopefully all goes to plan between now and then.”
The highlight for four-year-olds at The Festival™ presented by Magners is the JCB Triumph Hurdle over two miles and a furlong, for which there are 59 entries, of which 33 are trained in Ireland.
Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien has a very strong hand thanks to high-class Flat recruit Sir Erec, who defeated Tiger Tap Tap (Willie Mullins) on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, and impressive Festival Trials Day victor Fakir D’Oudairies.
Elliott captured the JCB Triumph Hurdle in 2018 with Farclas. The Co Meath handler’s six contenders include Chief Justice and Coeur Sublime, who finished first and second in a G3 contest at Fairyhouse in December.
The leading British-trained hope is Quel Destin (Paul Nicholls), who followed up G2 triumphs at Cheltenham and Doncaster with a hard-fought victory in the G1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on December 27.
Index to horses entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners
|Acey Milan (Anthony Honeyball)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Adjali (Nicky Henderson)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Admiral Barratry (Lucy Wadham)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Al Dancer (Nigel Twiston-Davies)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Allaho (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Alsa Mix (Alan King)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Andalusa (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Anemoi (Harry Whittington)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Angels Breath (Nicky Henderson)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Annamix (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Anytime Will Do (Dan Skelton)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Aramon (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Ardlethen (Dan Skelton)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Ashutor (Paul Nicholls)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Ask Ben (Graeme McPherson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Ask Dillon (Fergal O’Brien)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Authorized Art (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Authorizo (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Authotime (Luigi Maceli FR)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Aye Aye Charlie (Fergal O’Brien)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Bachelor (Noel Kelly IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Bakmaj (Alan Fleming IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Band of Outlaws (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Bathsheba Bay (Paul Nicholls)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Beacon Edge (Noel Meade IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Beakstown (Dan Skelton)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Beaufort West (Colin Tizzard)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Benny’s Bridge (Fergal O’Brien)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Birchdale (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Blackbow (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Borice (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Brandon Castle (Neil King)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Breaken (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Brewin’upastorm (Olly Murphy)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Bright Forecast (Ben Pauling)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Buildmeupbuttercup (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Bullionaire (Harry Fry)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Canardier (Dermot McLoughlin IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Cap York (Noel Meade IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Capone (Charlie Mann)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Captain McGarry (Graeme McPherson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Capuccimix (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Caribert (Harry Fry)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Carlo Biraghi (Fozzy Stack IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Cash Back (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Casko d’Airy (Paul Nicholls)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Castlebawn West (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Champ (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Champagne Court (Jeremy Scott)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Champagne Platinum (Nicky Henderson)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Chavi Artist (Thomas Mullins IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Chief Justice (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Chocolate Box (Daniel Loughnane)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Chosen Mate (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Choungaya (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Ciel De Neige (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|City Island (Martin Brassil IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Clarendon Street (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Coeur Sublime (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Come To Me (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Commander of Fleet (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Concertista (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Construct (John McConnell IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Cool Saint (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Coolanly (Fergal O’Brien)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Court Maid (Thomas Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Cracker Factory (Alan King)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Cuneo (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dallas Des Pictons (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dancing On My Own (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Danny Kirwan (Paul Nicholls)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Darlac (Colin Tizzard)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|De Forgotten One (Tim Vaughan)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|De Name Evades Me (Fergal O’Brien)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Defi Bleu (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Deise Aba (Philip Hobbs)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Derrinross (Philip Dempsey IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Devil’s Glen (Alan Fleming IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Dickie Diver (Nicky Henderson)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Didtheyleaveuoutto (Nick Gifford)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Dinons (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dominateur (Oliver Sherwood)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dorrells Pierji (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Down The Highway (Emma Lavelle)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Downtown Getaway (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Dream Conti (Noel Meade IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Due Reward (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Dunvegan (Pat Fahy IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Earth Day (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Easy Game (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Ecco (Paul Nicholls)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Eclair De Beaufeu (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Edelpour (Alan Fleming IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Eglantine Du Seuil (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Elfile (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Elite Charboniere (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Elixir De Nutz (Colin Tizzard)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Embrun Mitja (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Emitom (Warren Greatrex)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Encore Champs (Warren Greatrex)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Entoucas (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Envol Pierji (Liz Doyle IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Extra Mag (David Pipe)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Face The Facts (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Fakir D’Oudairies (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Faldo (Ian Williams)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Fanfan Du Seuil (Tom George)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Fast Buck (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Fauguernon (Noel Meade IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Felix Desjy (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Finawn Bawn (Olly Murphy)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|First Approach (Noel Meade IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Flegmatik (Dan Skelton)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Foveros (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Francin (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|French Made (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Fusil Raffles (Nicky Henderson)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Future Proof (Noel Meade IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Gallahers Cross (Nicky Henderson)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Galvin (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Gardens of Babylon (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Geordie B (Venetia Williams)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Getareason (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Giving Glances (Alan King)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Glamorgan Duke (Paul Gilligan IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Go Another One (John McConnell IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Got Trumped (Jessica Harrington IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Grand Sancy (Paul Nicholls)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Hannon (John McConnell IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Harrie (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Heatstroke (Nicky Henderson)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Highland Hunter (Lucinda Russell)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Hold The Note (Mick Channon)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|I Can’t Explain (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|I K Brunel (Olly Murphy)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Ifyoucatchmenow (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Igor (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Itchy Feet (Olly Murphy)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Jamessaintpatrick (Amy Murphy)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Jammy George (Harry Whittington)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Jarveys Plate (Fergal O’Brien)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Jetez (Jessica Harrington IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Jj’s Journey (Andrew Hughes IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Jon Snow (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Kapcorse (Paul Nicholls)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Karl Der Grosse (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Kateson (Tom Lacey)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Kingston Girl (Luke Comer IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Klassical Dream (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Know The Score (David Pipe)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Konitho (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|La Sorelita (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Lamarckise (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Laskadine (Nicky Henderson)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Lethal Steps (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Lone Wolf (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Magnium (Jessica Harrington IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Malinas Jack (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Maze Runner (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Mega Yeats (Ruth Jefferson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Mercy Mercy Me (Fergal O’Brien)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Mister Blue Sky (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Mister Tickle (Martin Smith)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Montestrel (Jane Williams)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Mormon (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Mount Pelier (Alan Fleming IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Mr Pumblechook (Alan King)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|My Sister Sarah (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Nadaitak (Ben Pauling)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Narcissistic (Noel Meade IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Needs To Be Seen (John Ryan)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Nelson River (Tony Carroll)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Nestor Park (Ben Pauling)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Neverbeen To Paris (David Arbuthnot)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Normal Norman (John Ryan)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Not That Fuisse (Dan Skelton)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Notebook (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Our Legend (Thomas Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Pentland Hills (Nicky Henderson)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Petit Palais (Tom George)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Pic D’orhy (Paul Nicholls)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Pienta (Noel Meade IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Pleasure Dome (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Prabeni (Charlie Mann)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Praeceps (Alan King)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Present Value (Evan Williams)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Presented Well (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Press Conference (Jessica Harrington IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Prince d’Aubrelle (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Pym (Nicky Henderson)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Quel Destin (Paul Nicholls)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Raya Time (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Red Force One (Paul Nicholls)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Relegate (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Remastered (David Pipe)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Reverend Jacobs (Alan King)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Rhinestone (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Robin de Carlow (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Rockpoint (Colin Tizzard)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Rouge Vif (Harry Whittington)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Runrized (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Russian Hawk (Colin Tizzard)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Salsaretta (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Sams Profile (Mouse Morris IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Sancta Simona (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Scarlet Dragon (Alan King)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Seddon (Tom George)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Sinoria (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Sir Erec (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Star of Lanka (Warren Greatrex)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Stoney Mountain (Henry Daly)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Strong Glance (Fergal O’Brien)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Surin (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Swordsman (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Take Revenge (Martin Brassil IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|The Big Bite (Tom George)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|The Big Dog (Peter Fahey IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|The Captains Inn (Ben Pauling)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|The Cashel Man (Nicky Henderson)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|The Flying Sofa (Gary Moore)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|The Tartan Spartan (Andrew Hughes IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Thistimenextyear (Richard Spencer)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Thistle Do Nicely (Jamie Snowden)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Thomas Darby (Olly Murphy)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Tiger Tap Tap (Willie Mullins IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Tiger Voice (Henry de Bromhead IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Tokay Dokey (Dan Skelton)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Tornado Flyer (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Torpillo (Nigel Twiston-Davies)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Triplicate (Joseph O’Brien IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Truckin Away (Philip Hobbs)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Twin Star (Noel Williams)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Umndeni (Philip Hobbs)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Union Gap (Noel Meade IRE)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Valdieu (Noel Meade IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Valtor (Nicky Henderson)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Vent d’Automne (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Vis A Vis (Neil Mulholland)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Vision d’Honneur (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
|Voix des Tiep (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Weather Front (Karen McLintock)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Whoshotthesheriff (Gordon Elliott IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Yaa Salaam (David Pipe)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
|Yellow Dockets (Nicky Henderson)
|Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
|Zafar (Philip Hobbs)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Zanzi Win (Harry Whittington)
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Zenon (Willie Mullins IRE)
|Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Old Course, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 13lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 7lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (98 entries), scratchings deadline February 19. Six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage, March 6, final declaration stage 10.00am, Sunday, March 10.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|AL DANCER (FR)
|6
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|ANEMOI (FR)
|5
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Harry Whittington
|ANGELS BREATH (IRE)
|5
|Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett
|Nicky Henderson
|ANNAMIX (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ANYTIME WILL DO (IRE)
|6
|Surrey Racing (AT)
|Dan Skelton
|ARAMON (GER)
|6
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Michael Songer
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ASHUTOR (FR)
|5
|The Roy & Stewart Families
|Paul Nicholls
|AUTHORIZO (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BAKMAJ (FR)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE)
|4
|Justin Carthy
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BEACON EDGE (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|BEAUFORT WEST (IRE)
|5
|Taylor & O’Dwyer
|Colin Tizzard
|BENNY’S BRIDGE (IRE)
|6
|Biddestone Racing I
|Fergal O’Brien
|BLACKBOW (IRE)
|6
|Roaringwater Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRANDON CASTLE
|7
|I A Low & J S English
|Neil King
|BREAKEN (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BREWIN’UPASTORM (IRE)
|6
|Barbara Hester
|Olly Murphy
|BRIGHT FORECAST (IRE)
|5
|The Aldaniti Partnership
|Ben Pauling
|BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP
|5
|J Turner
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BULLIONAIRE (IRE)
|6
|Phil Fry & Charlie Walker -Osborne House
|Harry Fry
|CASH BACK (FR)
|7
|Watch This Space Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE)
|6
|Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHAMPAGNE PLATINUM (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CHOSEN MATE (IRE)
|6
|The Northern Four Racing Partnership
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|COKO BEACH (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|COME TO ME (FR)
|7
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CONCERTISTA (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DANCING ON MY OWN (IRE)
|5
|Sean Mulryan
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|DANNY KIRWAN (IRE)
|6
|Mrs Johnny de la Hey
|Paul Nicholls
|DEVIL’S GLEN (IRE)
|5
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nick Gifford
|DUE REWARD (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|EARTH DAY (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EASY GAME (FR)
|5
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ECLAIR DE BEAUFEU (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EDELPOUR (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ELIXIR DE NUTZ (FR)
|5
|Terry Warner
|Colin Tizzard
|ENCORE CHAMPS (IRE)
|5
|Bryan Drew/ Swanee River Partnership
|Warren Greatrex
|ENTOUCAS (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|EXTRA MAG (FR)
|5
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|FACE THE FACTS (IRE)
|5
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR)
|4
|M L Bloodstock Limited
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|FAST BUCK (FR)
|5
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FAUGUERNON (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|FELIX DESJY (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|FRANCIN (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|GALVIN (IRE)
|5
|Ronnie Bartlett
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|GETAWAY TRUMP (IRE)
|6
|Owners Group 023
|Paul Nicholls
|GRAND SANCY (FR)
|5
|Martin Broughton Racing Partners
|Paul Nicholls
|GREANETEEN (FR)
|5
|Chris Giles
|Paul Nicholls
|HEATSTROKE (IRE)
|7
|Fitri Hay
|Nicky Henderson
|ITCHY FEET (FR)
|5
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Olly Murphy
|JAMESSAINTPATRICK (IRE)
|6
|Melbourne 10 Racing
|Amy Murphy
|JETEZ (IRE)
|6
|G M McGrath
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|KARL DER GROSSE (GER)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KINGSTON GIRL (IRE)
|6
|Luke Comer
|Luke Comer IRE
|KLASSICAL DREAM (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Coleman
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KONITHO (FR)
|4
|Sarah O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LETHAL STEPS
|4
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|LONE WOLF (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|MALINAS JACK
|5
|Robcour
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MERCY MERCY ME
|7
|Malcolm C Denmark
|Fergal O’Brien
|MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE)
|5
|Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MISTER FISHER (IRE)
|5
|James and Jean Potter
|Nicky Henderson
|NORMAL NORMAN
|5
|Gerry McGladery
|John Ryan
|NOTEBOOK (GER)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|PRINCE D’AUBRELLE (FR)
|9
|Allan McLuckie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|RAYA TIME (FR)
|6
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|RELEGATE (IRE)
|6
|Paul McKeon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|REMASTERED
|6
|Brocade Racing
|David Pipe
|REVEREND JACOBS
|5
|Crossed Fingers Partnership
|Alan King
|ROUGE VIF (FR)
|5
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Harry Whittington
|SAMS PROFILE
|5
|Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn
|Mouse Morris IRE
|SANCTA SIMONA (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SCARLET DRAGON
|6
|HP Racing Scarlet Dragon
|Alan King
|STRONG GLANCE
|6
|Welfordgolf syndicate
|Fergal O’Brien
|SURIN (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THE BIG BITE (IRE)
|6
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|THE FLYING SOFA (FR)
|6
|Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|Gary Moore
|THE TARTAN SPARTAN (IRE)
|6
|Thistle Bloodstock Limited
|Andrew Hughes IRE
|THISTIMENEXTYEAR
|5
|Rebel Racing (2)
|Richard Spencer
|THISTLE DO NICELY (IRE)
|5
|Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy
|Jamie Snowden
|THOMAS DARBY (IRE)
|6
|Diana Whateley
|Olly Murphy
|TOKAY DOKEY (IRE)
|5
|Colm Donlon
|Dan Skelton
|TORNADO FLYER (IRE)
|6
|T F P
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TRIPLICATE (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|TWIN STAR (IRE)
|5
|Happy Star Partnership
|Noel Williams
|UMNDENI (FR)
|5
|St Quinton, DL Whateley & Syder
|Philip Hobbs
|VALDIEU (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|VISION D’HONNEUR (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|WEATHER FRONT (USA)
|6
|Ken Eales & Self Preservation Society
|Karen McLintock
|WHOSHOTTHESHERIFF (IRE)
|5
|Hambleton Racing Ltd
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|YAA SALAAM (IRE)
|5
|Two Hopes
|David Pipe
|ZENON (IRE)
|5
|Dreaming Cups Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
98 entries
57 Irish-trained
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 13. Old Course, two miles and five furlongs (2m 5f). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 12lb; five-year-olds and upwards 11st 7lb. Allowances: fillies & mares 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (139 entries), scratchings deadline February 19. Six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage March 7. Final declaration stage 10am, Monday, March 11.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ACEY MILAN (IRE)
|5
|Owners For Owners: Acey Milan
|Anthony Honeyball
|AL DANCER (FR)
|6
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|ALLAHO (FR)
|5
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ANEMOI (FR)
|5
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Harry Whittington
|ANGELS BREATH (IRE)
|5
|Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett
|Nicky Henderson
|ANNAMIX (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ANYTIME WILL DO (IRE)
|6
|Surrey Racing (AT)
|Dan Skelton
|ARAMON (GER)
|6
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Michael Songer
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ASK BEN (IRE)
|6
|Turf Club 2018
|Graeme McPherson
|ASK DILLON (IRE)
|6
|4 The Fun Partnership
|Fergal O’Brien
|BACK ON THE LASH
|5
|M Boothright G Lovett P Deffains
|Martin Keighley
|BAKMAJ (FR)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BEACON EDGE (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|BEAKSTOWN (IRE)
|6
|Bryan Drew
|Dan Skelton
|BIRCHDALE (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|BLACKBOW (IRE)
|6
|Roaringwater Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRANDON CASTLE
|7
|I A Low & J S English
|Neil King
|BREAKEN (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BREWIN’UPASTORM (IRE)
|6
|Barbara Hester
|Olly Murphy
|BRIGHT FORECAST (IRE)
|5
|The Aldaniti Partnership
|Ben Pauling
|BULLIONAIRE (IRE)
|6
|Phil Fry & Charlie Walker -Osborne House
|Harry Fry
|CANARDIER (FR)
|7
|Slattery Bloodstock Ltd
|Dermot McLoughlin IRE
|CAPTAIN MCGARRY (IRE)
|7
|Captain McGarry
|Graeme McPherson
|CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE)
|7
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CARIBERT (FR)
|6
|Charlie Walker & Phil Fry -Osborne House
|Harry Fry
|CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE)
|6
|Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHAMP (IRE)
|7
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CHAMPAGNE PLATINUM (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CHOCOLATE BOX (IRE)
|5
|Racing Facades Syndicate
|Daniel Loughnane
|CHOSEN MATE (IRE)
|6
|The Northern Four Racing Partnership
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CHOUNGAYA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|CITY ISLAND (IRE)
|6
|Mrs B Mulryan
|Martin Brassil IRE
|CLARENDON STREET (IRE)
|6
|Owners Group 028
|Nicky Henderson
|COME TO ME (FR)
|7
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CONCERTISTA (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COOLANLY (IRE)
|7
|Five Go Racing
|Fergal O’Brien
|COURT MAID (IRE)
|6
|Rory F Larkin
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|DALLAS DES PICTONS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DANCING ON MY OWN (IRE)
|5
|Sean Mulryan
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|DANNY KIRWAN (IRE)
|6
|Mrs Johnny de la Hey
|Paul Nicholls
|DARLAC (FR)
|6
|Mrs G C Pritchard
|Colin Tizzard
|DASHEL DRASHER
|6
|Mrs B Tully and R Lock
|Jeremy Scott
|DE FORGOTTEN ONE
|5
|David Fox
|Tim Vaughan
|DEFI BLEU (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DEISE ABA (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Philip Hobbs
|DEVIL’S GLEN (IRE)
|5
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nick Gifford
|DINONS (FR)
|6
|T O’Driscoll
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DOMINATEUR (FR)
|6
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Oliver Sherwood
|DORRELLS PIERJI (FR)
|6
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DOWN THE HIGHWAY (IRE)
|6
|Thurloe 56
|Emma Lavelle
|DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (IRE)
|6
|T F P
|Nicky Henderson
|DREAM CONTI (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|DUNVEGAN (FR)
|6
|G Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
|Pat Fahy IRE
|EARTH DAY (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EASY GAME (FR)
|5
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ECLAIR DE BEAUFEU (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EDELPOUR (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR)
|5
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ELFILE (FR)
|5
|K Alexander
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EMBRUN MITJA (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|EMITOM (IRE)
|5
|The Spero Partnership Ltd
|Warren Greatrex
|ENCORE CHAMPS (IRE)
|5
|Bryan Drew/ Swanee River Partnership
|Warren Greatrex
|ENVOL PIERJI (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Liz Doyle IRE
|EXTRA MAG (FR)
|5
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|FACE THE FACTS (IRE)
|5
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR)
|4
|M L Bloodstock Limited
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|FAST BUCK (FR)
|5
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FAUGUERNON (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|FELIX DESJY (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|FINAWN BAWN (IRE)
|6
|LF Infrastructure Ltd
|Olly Murphy
|FRANCIN (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|GALVIN (IRE)
|5
|Ronnie Bartlett
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GETAREASON (IRE)
|6
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|GETAWAY TRUMP (IRE)
|6
|Owners Group 023
|Paul Nicholls
|GLAMORGAN DUKE (IRE)
|6
|Natalie Gilligan
|Paul Gilligan IRE
|GRAND SANCY (FR)
|5
|Martin Broughton Racing Partners
|Paul Nicholls
|GREANETEEN (FR)
|5
|Chris Giles
|Paul Nicholls
|HARRIE (FR)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HOLD THE NOTE (IRE)
|5
|Tim Radford
|Mick Channon
|HONEYSUCKLE
|5
|K Alexander
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|I CAN’T EXPLAIN (IRE)
|6
|Julie and David R Martin and Dan Hall
|Nicky Henderson
|I K BRUNEL
|5
|McNeill Family and Prodec Networks Ltd
|Olly Murphy
|IFYOUCATCHMENOW (IRE)
|6
|Coldunell Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|IGOR
|6
|M Hankin C Noell Men Holding R Waley-Cohen
|Nicky Henderson
|JAMESSAINTPATRICK (IRE)
|6
|Melbourne 10 Racing
|Amy Murphy
|JARVEYS PLATE (IRE)
|6
|The Yes No Wait Sorries
|Fergal O’Brien
|KARL DER GROSSE (GER)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KINGSTON GIRL (IRE)
|6
|Luke Comer
|Luke Comer IRE
|KLASSICAL DREAM (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Coleman
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KONITHO (FR)
|4
|Sarah O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LETHAL STEPS
|4
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MAGNIUM (IRE)
|6
|P Rabbitt
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|MALINAS JACK
|5
|Robcour
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MEGA YEATS (IRE)
|5
|The Mount Fawcus Partnership
|Ruth Jefferson
|MERCY MERCY ME
|7
|Malcolm C Denmark
|Fergal O’Brien
|MINELLA INDO (IRE)
|6
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE)
|5
|Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MR PUMBLECHOOK
|5
|David Sewell
|Alan King
|MY SISTER SARAH (IRE)
|5
|Barnane Stud
|Willie Mullins IRE
|NESTOR PARK (FR)
|6
|Mrs S P Davis
|Ben Pauling
|NOT THAT FUISSE (FR)
|6
|Colm Donlon
|Dan Skelton
|NOTEBOOK (GER)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|PRESENT VALUE (IRE)
|5
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|PRESENTED WELL (IRE)
|6
|Bellamy Syndicate
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|PRESS CONFERENCE (IRE)
|6
|Robcour
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|PRINCE D’AUBRELLE (FR)
|9
|Allan McLuckie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PYM (IRE)
|6
|Patricia Pugh
|Nicky Henderson
|RELEGATE (IRE)
|6
|Paul McKeon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|REMASTERED
|6
|Brocade Racing
|David Pipe
|RHINESTONE (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|ROBIN DE CARLOW
|6
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett T Graham
|Willie Mullins IRE
|RUSSIAN HAWK
|5
|The Gosden Mob
|Colin Tizzard
|SALSARETTA (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SAMS PROFILE
|5
|Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn
|Mouse Morris IRE
|SECRET REPRIEVE (IRE)
|5
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|SEDDON (IRE)
|6
|McNeill Family
|Tom George
|SINORIA (IRE)
|6
|K Alexander
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|STAR OF LANKA (IRE)
|5
|J&R Eynon,Little,Roberts,Dowley&Turner
|Warren Greatrex
|STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Henry Daly
|STRONG GLANCE
|6
|Welfordgolf syndicate
|Fergal O’Brien
|SWORDSMAN (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TAKE REVENGE (IRE)
|7
|Sean Mulryan
|Martin Brassil IRE
|THE BIG DOG (IRE)
|6
|Damien J Kelly/Colin Kelly
|Peter Fahey IRE
|THE CAPTAINS INN (IRE)
|5
|The Megsons
|Ben Pauling
|THISTLE DO NICELY (IRE)
|5
|Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy
|Jamie Snowden
|THOMAS DARBY (IRE)
|6
|Diana Whateley
|Olly Murphy
|TORNADO FLYER (IRE)
|6
|T F P
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TRIPLICATE (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|UMNDENI (FR)
|5
|St Quinton, D L Whateley & Syder
|Philip Hobbs
|VALDIEU (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|VENT D’AUTOMNE (FR)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|VIS A VIS
|5
|Ashley Carr, Eismark & Packham
|Neil Mulholland
|VISION D’HONNEUR (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|VOIX DES TIEP (FR)
|7
|Omg II Partnership
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ZENON (IRE)
|5
|Dreaming Cups Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
139 entries
77 Irish-trained
JCB Triumph Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000. 1.30pm, Cheltenham, Friday, March 15. New Course, two miles and one furlong (2m 179y). For juvenile four-year-olds only. Weights: 11st each. Allowances: fillies 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (59 entries), scratchings deadline February 19, six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Wednesday, March 13.
|HORSE
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ADJALI (GER)
|4
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|ANDALUSA (FR)
|4
|Lansdowne Partnership
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUTHORIZED ART (FR)
|4
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUTHORIZO (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|AUTHOTIME (FR)
|4
|Frank Sheridan
|Luigi Maceli FR
|BACHELOR (IRE)
|4
|Sean Macklin
|Noel Kelly IRE
|BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE)
|4
|Justin Carthy
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|BATHSHEBA BAY (IRE)
|4
|Michael Geoghegan
|Paul Nicholls
|CAPONE (GER)
|4
|Brendan Kerr
|Charlie Mann
|CARLO BIRAGHI (IRE)
|4
|Mrs E Irwin/Sue Magnier
|Fozzy Stack IRE
|CHIEF JUSTICE
|4
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CIEL DE NEIGE (FR)
|4
|M L Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COEUR SUBLIME (IRE)
|4
|Chris Jones
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|COKO BEACH (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CONSTRUCT
|4
|D Kierans
|John McConnell IRE
|CRACKER FACTORY
|4
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Alan King
|ECCO
|4
|Colm Donlon
|Paul Nicholls
|FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR)
|4
|M L Bloodstock Limited
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|FALDO (IRE)
|4
|Michael H Watt
|Ian Williams
|FANFAN DU SEUIL (FR)
|4
|Crossed Fingers Partnership
|Tom George
|FLEGMATIK (FR)
|4
|N W Lake
|Dan Skelton
|FOVEROS (FR)
|4
|Luke McMahon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FRENCH MADE (FR)
|4
|Exors of the Late Mrs M McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FUSIL RAFFLES (FR)
|4
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|FUTURE PROOF (IRE)
|4
|Lyreen Syndicate
|Noel Meade IRE
|GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|GIVING GLANCES
|4
|Pitchall Stud Partnership
|Alan King
|GOT TRUMPED
|4
|D R Scott
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|HANNON (IRE)
|4
|D Kierans
|John McConnell IRE
|JJ’S JOURNEY (IRE)
|4
|Thistle Bloodstock Limited
|Andrew Hughes IRE
|JON SNOW (FR)
|4
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KONITHO (FR)
|4
|Sarah O’Brien
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LA SORELITA (FR)
|4
|K Alexander
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LAMARCKISE (FR)
|4
|Mrs J Coleman
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LASKADINE (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|LETHAL STEPS
|4
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MAZE RUNNER (IRE)
|4
|Mrs J M Mullins
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MONTESTREL (FR)
|4
|Jane Williams
|Jane Williams
|NEEDS TO BE SEEN (FR)
|4
|J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery
|John Ryan
|NELSON RIVER
|4
|CCCP Syndicate
|Tony Carroll
|NEVERBEEN TO PARIS (IRE)
|4
|P M Claydon
|David Arbuthnot
|OUR LEGEND (IRE)
|4
|Mrs H Mullins
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|PENTLAND HILLS (IRE)
|4
|Owners Group 031
|Nicky Henderson
|PETIT PALAIS
|4
|David Fox
|Tom George
|PIC D’ORHY (FR)
|4
|Mrs Johnny de la Hey
|Paul Nicholls
|PIENTA (USA)
|4
|Philip J Reynolds
|Noel Meade IRE
|PRABENI
|4
|David Fox
|Charlie Mann
|PRAECEPS (IRE)
|4
|Incipe Partnership
|Alan King
|QUEL DESTIN (FR)
|4
|Martin Broughton & Friends
|Paul Nicholls
|RED FORCE ONE
|4
|Done Ferguson Mason
|Paul Nicholls
|RUNRIZED (FR)
|4
|Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SIR EREC (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|SURIN (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TIGER TAP TAP (GER)
|4
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TIGER VOICE (FR)
|4
|Robcour
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TORPILLO (FR)
|4
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|UNION GAP (IRE)
|4
|Mrs Derville Meade
|Noel Meade IRE
|ZAFAR (GER)
|4
|Govier & Brown
|Philip Hobbs
|ZANZI WIN (FR)
|4
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Harry Whittington
59 entries, 33 Irish-trained, 1 French-trained
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 2.50pm, Friday, March 15, New Course, three miles (2m 7f 213y), for novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 10lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb Entries closed Tuesday, January 29, entries revealed Thursday, January 31 (107 entries). Scratchings deadline February 19, six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage Saturday, March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Wednesday, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR)
|6
|Forster, Pepper and Summers
|Lucy Wadham
|ALLAHO (FR)
|5
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ALSA MIX (FR)
|7
|June Watts
|Alan King
|ANNAMIX (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ARDLETHEN (IRE)
|6
|Mike and Eileen Newbould
|Dan Skelton
|ASK BEN (IRE)
|6
|Turf Club 2018
|Graeme McPherson
|ASK DILLON (IRE)
|6
|4 The Fun Partnership
|Fergal O’Brien
|AYE AYE CHARLIE
|7
|All Four One
|Fergal O’Brien
|BACK ON THE LASH
|5
|M Boothright G Lovett P Deffains
|Martin Keighley
|BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BIRCHDALE (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|BLACKBOW (IRE)
|6
|Roaringwater Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BORICE (FR)
|8
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CAP YORK (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|CAPTAIN MCGARRY (IRE)
|7
|Captain McGarry
|Graeme McPherson
|CAPUCCIMIX (FR)
|6
|Robcour
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE)
|7
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CASKO D’AIRY (FR)
|7
|G Mason & Sir A Ferguson
|Paul Nicholls
|CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE)
|6
|Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHAMPAGNE COURT (IRE)
|6
|I F Gosden and D J Coles
|Jeremy Scott
|CHAVI ARTIST (IRE)
|6
|Mrs H Mullins
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|CHOSEN MATE (IRE)
|6
|The Northern Four Racing Partnership
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CHOUNGAYA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|CLARENDON STREET (IRE)
|6
|Owners Group 028
|Nicky Henderson
|COME TO ME (FR)
|7
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|COOL SAINT (FR)
|6
|M K Mariga
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|COURT MAID (IRE)
|6
|Rory F Larkin
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|CUNEO (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|DALLAS DES PICTONS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DARLAC (FR)
|6
|Mrs G C Pritchard
|Colin Tizzard
|DE FORGOTTEN ONE
|5
|David Fox
|Tim Vaughan
|DE NAME EVADES ME (IRE)
|7
|Brown Campbell James Foylan
|Fergal O’Brien
|DEFI BLEU (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DEISE ABA (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Philip Hobbs
|DERRINROSS (IRE)
|8
|Mrs M Furlong/Ex D J Dempsey/J P Dempsey
|Philip Dempsey IRE
|DICKIE DIVER (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|DINONS (FR)
|6
|T O’Driscoll
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DOMINATEUR (FR)
|6
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Oliver Sherwood
|DORRELLS PIERJI (FR)
|6
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DOWN THE HIGHWAY (IRE)
|6
|Thurloe 56
|Emma Lavelle
|DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (IRE)
|6
|T F P
|Nicky Henderson
|DREAM CONTI (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|DUNVEGAN (FR)
|6
|G Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
|Pat Fahy IRE
|EARTH DAY (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EASY GAME (FR)
|5
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EDELPOUR (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|ELFILE (FR)
|5
|K Alexander
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EMBRUN MITJA (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|EMITOM (IRE)
|5
|The Spero Partnership Ltd
|Warren Greatrex
|ENVOL PIERJI (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Liz Doyle IRE
|FACE THE FACTS (IRE)
|5
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FAST BUCK (FR)
|5
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FINAWN BAWN (IRE)
|6
|LF Infrastructure Ltd
|Olly Murphy
|FIRST APPROACH (IRE)
|6
|Mrs Patricia Hunt
|Noel Meade IRE
|GALLAHERS CROSS (IRE)
|7
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|GALVIN (IRE)
|5
|Ronnie Bartlett
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GEORDIE B
|6
|Boultbee Brooks Ltd
|Venetia Williams
|GETAREASON (IRE)
|6
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|GLAMORGAN DUKE (IRE)
|6
|Natalie Gilligan
|Paul Gilligan IRE
|GO ANOTHER ONE (IRE)
|7
|Caroline Ahearn
|John McConnell IRE
|HARRIE (FR)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HIGHLAND HUNTER (IRE)
|6
|Thomas Barr
|Lucinda Russell
|HOLD THE NOTE (IRE)
|5
|Tim Radford
|Mick Channon
|IFYOUCATCHMENOW (IRE)
|6
|Coldunell Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JAMMY GEORGE (IRE)
|6
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Harry Whittington
|JARVEYS PLATE (IRE)
|6
|The Yes No Wait Sorries
|Fergal O’Brien
|KAPCORSE (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|KARL DER GROSSE (GER)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|KATESON
|6
|D M Richards Roberts Churchward W-Williams
|Tom Lacey
|KNOW THE SCORE (IRE)
|6
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|LISNAGAR OSCAR (IRE)
|6
|Racing for Fun
|Rebecca Curtis
|MAGNIUM (IRE)
|6
|P Rabbitt
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|MERCY MERCY ME
|7
|Malcolm C Denmark
|Fergal O’Brien
|MINELLA INDO (IRE)
|6
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MISTER TICKLE (IRE)
|5
|Sunville Rail Limited
|Martin Smith
|MORMON (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MOUNT PELIER (IRE)
|6
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|MY SISTER SARAH (IRE)
|5
|Barnane Stud
|Willie Mullins IRE
|NADAITAK
|5
|The Megsons
|Ben Pauling
|NARCISSISTIC (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|NESTOR PARK (FR)
|6
|Mrs S P Davis
|Ben Pauling
|PLEASURE DOME
|6
|J Turner
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PRESENT VALUE (IRE)
|8
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|PRESS CONFERENCE (IRE)
|6
|Robcour
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|RELEGATE (IRE)
|6
|Paul McKeon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|REMASTERED
|6
|Brocade Racing
|David Pipe
|RHINESTONE (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|ROBIN DE CARLOW
|6
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ROCKPOINT
|6
|John and Heather Snook
|Colin Tizzard
|RUSSIAN HAWK
|5
|The Gosden Mob
|Colin Tizzard
|SALSARETTA (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SAMS PROFILE
|5
|Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn
|Mouse Morris IRE
|SECRET REPRIEVE (IRE)
|5
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|STAR OF LANKA (IRE)
|5
|J&R Eynon,Little,Roberts,Dowley&Turner
|Warren Greatrex
|STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Henry Daly
|SWORDSMAN (IRE)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THE BIG DOG (IRE)
|6
|Damien J Kelly/Colin Kelly
|Peter Fahey IRE
|THE CASHEL MAN (IRE)
|7
|Fitri Hay
|Nicky Henderson
|TRUCKERS LODGE (IRE)
|7
|Gordon & Su Hall
|Paul Nicholls
|TRUCKIN AWAY (IRE)
|6
|Brocade Racing
|Philip Hobbs
|VALTOR (FR)
|10
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|VENT D’AUTOMNE (FR)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|VIS A VIS
|5
|Ashley Carr, Eismark & Packham
|Neil Mulholland
|VOIX DES TIEP (FR)
|7
|Omg II Partnership
|Willie Mullins IRE
|YELLOW DOCKETS (IRE)
|7
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
107 entries
58 Irish-trained