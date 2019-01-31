Record 225 Irish-trained entries for G1 novices’ hurdles & G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - Entries are revealed today for the three G1 championship novices’ hurdles at The Festival™ presented by Magners – the £125,000 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (2m, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 12), the £125,000 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13), and the £125,000 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3m, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15), plus the £125,000 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m 1f, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15) for four-year-olds.
There are a total of 403 entries across the four races, including a record 225 from Ireland.
Britain’s champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson holds a strong hand in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (98 entries), with Sky Bet’s 5/1 ante-post favourite Angels Breath and Mister Fisher among his four entries.
Irish point-to-point graduate Angels Breath captured the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle on his Rules’ debut at Ascot in December, while Mister Fisher landed a corresponding contest at Haydock Park on January 19.
Angels Breath is entered for the Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh this Sunday, February 3.
Henderson’s quartet also includes Champagne Platinum, who impressed in taking minor contests at Newcastle and Newbury in December, as the trainer chases his fourth Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle victory.
Angels Breath’s part-owner Dai Walters has another leading contender in Al Dancer(Nigel Twiston-Davies), who made it three from three over hurdles with an impressive handicap success at The International at Cheltenham in December.
Al Dancer is the hot favourite for next month’s Betfair Handicap Hurdle at Newbury, which has been a key trial for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in recent years.
Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies reported: “Al Dancer has been in good form since Cheltenham and the plan is to run next in the Betfair Hurdle as it is a nice race to win.
“The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is the long-term aim and the Betfair Hurdle will tell us more.”
A strong British challenge is bolstered further by G1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle victor Elixir De Nutz (Colin Tizzard), successful over the course and distance in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at The November Meeting.
Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins has been the handler to follow in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with three of his five victories in the G1 race coming in the last six years.
Mullins accounts for 23 of the 57 Irish-trained entries, with his string led by Aramon, a 10-length winner in G1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas, and promising maiden hurdle victor Klassical Dream.
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – Sky Bet prices (NRNB): 5/1 Angels Breath; 8/1 Battleoverdoyen, Mister Fisher; 10/1 Al Dancer, Elixir De Nutz, Fakir D’Oudairies, Vision d’Honneur; 12/1 Aramon, Champagne Platinum, Getaway Trump, Klassical Dream, Tornado Flyer; 14/1 bar
E/W 1-2-3
Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “Angels Breath went straight to the head of the market for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle after winning at Ascot just before Christmas and remains our solid 5/1 favourite (Non-Runner, No Bet).
“The opposition is sure to be strong, with some impressive contenders among the record 57 Irish-trained entries.
“The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle unfailingly provides the perfect curtain-raiser to the four best days in Jump racing and we look set for a vintage renewal in 2019.”
 
Ante-post favourite Champ (Nicky Henderson) is among 139 entries, including 77 Irish-trained, for the G1 Ballymore Novices Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles.
Champ propelled himself to the head of the betting with a commanding victory in the G1 Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on December 29 – with Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls) and Brewin’Upastorm (Olly Murphy) in behind.
Henderson’s nine-strong team for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle also includes unbeaten Festival Trials Day scorer Birchdale, who like Champ is owned by J P McManus, and impressive Wetherby scorer Clarendon Street.
Beakstown (Dan Skelton) marked himself down as a contender when taking the G2 Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on January 12.
Samcro provided trainer Gordon Elliott with his first Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle success in 2018. Elliott has 12 entries in total, headed by Naas G1 victor Battleoverdoyenand Vision d’Honneur, who looked the part when winning a maiden hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month.
Willie Mullins, who has lifted the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on four occasions, has a remarkable 33 entries. They include top-class bumper performers Relegate and Tornado Flyer, plus improving Naas G2 scorer Easy Game.
The Irish-trained contingent also includes exciting mare Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead), who has won all three of her starts impressively this term.
2018 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper runner-up Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins), who has yet to race over hurdles, is among 107 entries for the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over three miles.
The 58 Irish-trained entries also feature Derrinross (Philip Dempsey), who had Sams Profile (Mouse Morris IRE) in behind when winning a G3 contest at Cork and subsequently followed up in a G2 contest at Limerick over Christmas. Maiden hurdle victors Commander of Fleet (Gordon Elliott) and The Big Dog (Peter Fahey) are also entered.
British-trained hopes include Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis) and highly-regarded point recruit Dickie Diver (Nicky Henderson), who were separated by a head in a novices’ hurdle at Chepstow on January 18.
Ask Ben (Graeme McPherson) produced a 50/1 shock when overhauling subsequent G2 scorer Beakstown in the French Furze Novices’ Hurdle at Newcastle in December, but proved that was no fluke next time out when registering a 19-length success over three miles at Ayr on January 20.
Trainer Graeme McPherson, who is based just outside Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, said: “Ask Ben is in very good form and we were delighted with his performance at Ayr.
“His next start will hopefully be in the G2 Albert Bartlett trial next month at Haydock [Saturday, February 16]. That meeting can have quite soft ground. He acts on that ground, but I don’t think he necessarily needs it.
“That race is four weeks before the Albert Bartlett at The Festival. So if everything goes to plan, it will be Haydock in the middle of February and Cheltenham in March.
“He is an extremely exciting prospect and to have a horse around like him at this time of the year is hugely exciting for me and all of the team.
“Ask Ben won at a big price for us first time out at Newcastle in December and has kept on improving. After Ayr, people have taken him seriously and the form of his Newcastle win has also taken a boost.
“To have people talking about him as a potential Cheltenham Festival contender is fantastic and hopefully all goes to plan between now and then.”
The highlight for four-year-olds at The Festival™ presented by Magners is the JCB Triumph Hurdle over two miles and a furlong, for which there are 59 entries, of which 33 are trained in Ireland.
Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien has a very strong hand thanks to high-class Flat recruit Sir Erec, who defeated Tiger Tap Tap (Willie Mullins) on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, and impressive Festival Trials Day victor Fakir D’Oudairies.
Elliott captured the JCB Triumph Hurdle in 2018 with Farclas. The Co Meath handler’s six contenders include Chief Justice and Coeur Sublime, who finished first and second in a G3 contest at Fairyhouse in December.
The leading British-trained hope is Quel Destin (Paul Nicholls), who followed up G2 triumphs at Cheltenham and Doncaster with a hard-fought victory in the G1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on December 27.
 
Index to horses entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners
 
Acey Milan (Anthony Honeyball) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Adjali (Nicky Henderson) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Admiral Barratry (Lucy Wadham) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Al Dancer (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Allaho (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Alsa Mix (Alan King) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Andalusa (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Anemoi (Harry Whittington) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Angels Breath (Nicky Henderson) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Annamix (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Anytime Will Do (Dan Skelton) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Aramon (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Ardlethen (Dan Skelton) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Ashutor (Paul Nicholls) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Ask Ben (Graeme McPherson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Ask Dillon (Fergal O’Brien) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Authorized Art (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Authorizo (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Authotime (Luigi Maceli FR) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Aye Aye Charlie (Fergal O’Brien) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Bachelor (Noel Kelly IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Bakmaj (Alan Fleming IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Band of Outlaws (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Bathsheba Bay (Paul Nicholls) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Beacon Edge (Noel Meade IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Beakstown (Dan Skelton) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Beaufort West (Colin Tizzard) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Benny’s Bridge (Fergal O’Brien) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Birchdale (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Blackbow (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Borice (Gordon Elliott IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Brandon Castle (Neil King) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Breaken (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Brewin’upastorm (Olly Murphy) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Bright Forecast (Ben Pauling) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Buildmeupbuttercup (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Bullionaire (Harry Fry) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Canardier (Dermot McLoughlin IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Cap York (Noel Meade IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Capone (Charlie Mann) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Captain McGarry (Graeme McPherson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Capuccimix (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Caribert (Harry Fry) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Carlo Biraghi (Fozzy Stack IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Cash Back (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Casko d’Airy (Paul Nicholls) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Castlebawn West (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Champ (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Champagne Court (Jeremy Scott) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Champagne Platinum (Nicky Henderson) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Chavi Artist (Thomas Mullins IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Chief Justice (Gordon Elliott IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Chocolate Box (Daniel Loughnane) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Chosen Mate (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Choungaya (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Ciel De Neige (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
City Island (Martin Brassil IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Clarendon Street (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Coeur Sublime (Gordon Elliott IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Come To Me (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Commander of Fleet (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Concertista (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Construct (John McConnell IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Cool Saint (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Coolanly (Fergal O’Brien) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Court Maid (Thomas Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Cracker Factory (Alan King) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Cuneo (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dallas Des Pictons (Gordon Elliott IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dancing On My Own (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Danny Kirwan (Paul Nicholls) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Darlac (Colin Tizzard) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
De Forgotten One (Tim Vaughan) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
De Name Evades Me (Fergal O’Brien) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Defi Bleu (Gordon Elliott IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Deise Aba (Philip Hobbs) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Derrinross (Philip Dempsey IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Devil’s Glen (Alan Fleming IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Dickie Diver (Nicky Henderson) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Didtheyleaveuoutto (Nick Gifford) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Dinons (Gordon Elliott IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dominateur (Oliver Sherwood) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dorrells Pierji (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Down The Highway (Emma Lavelle) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Downtown Getaway (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Dream Conti (Noel Meade IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Due Reward (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Dunvegan (Pat Fahy IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Earth Day (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Easy Game (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Ecco (Paul Nicholls) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Eclair De Beaufeu (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Edelpour (Alan Fleming IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Eglantine Du Seuil (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Elfile (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Elite Charboniere (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Elixir De Nutz (Colin Tizzard) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Embrun Mitja (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Emitom (Warren Greatrex) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Encore Champs (Warren Greatrex) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Entoucas (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Envol Pierji (Liz Doyle IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Extra Mag (David Pipe) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Face The Facts (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Fakir D’Oudairies (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Faldo (Ian Williams) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Fanfan Du Seuil (Tom George) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Fast Buck (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Fauguernon (Noel Meade IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Felix Desjy (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Finawn Bawn (Olly Murphy) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
First Approach (Noel Meade IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Flegmatik (Dan Skelton) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Foveros (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Francin (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
French Made (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Fusil Raffles (Nicky Henderson) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Future Proof (Noel Meade IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Gallahers Cross (Nicky Henderson) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Galvin (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Gardens of Babylon (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Geordie B (Venetia Williams) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Getareason (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Giving Glances (Alan King) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Glamorgan Duke (Paul Gilligan IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Go Another One (John McConnell IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Got Trumped (Jessica Harrington IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Grand Sancy (Paul Nicholls) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Hannon (John McConnell IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Harrie (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Heatstroke (Nicky Henderson) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Highland Hunter (Lucinda Russell) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Hold The Note (Mick Channon) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
I Can’t Explain (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
I K Brunel (Olly Murphy) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Ifyoucatchmenow (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Igor (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Itchy Feet (Olly Murphy) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Jamessaintpatrick (Amy Murphy) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Jammy George (Harry Whittington) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Jarveys Plate (Fergal O’Brien) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Jetez (Jessica Harrington IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Jj’s Journey (Andrew Hughes IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Jon Snow (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Kapcorse (Paul Nicholls) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Karl Der Grosse (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Kateson (Tom Lacey) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Kingston Girl (Luke Comer IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Klassical Dream (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Know The Score (David Pipe) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Konitho (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
La Sorelita (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Lamarckise (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Laskadine (Nicky Henderson) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Lethal Steps (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Lone Wolf (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Magnium (Jessica Harrington IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Malinas Jack (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Maze Runner (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Mega Yeats (Ruth Jefferson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Mercy Mercy Me (Fergal O’Brien) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Mister Blue Sky (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Mister Tickle (Martin Smith) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Montestrel (Jane Williams) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Mormon (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Mount Pelier (Alan Fleming IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Mr Pumblechook (Alan King) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
My Sister Sarah (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Nadaitak (Ben Pauling) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Narcissistic (Noel Meade IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Needs To Be Seen (John Ryan) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Nelson River (Tony Carroll) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Nestor Park (Ben Pauling) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Neverbeen To Paris (David Arbuthnot) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Normal Norman (John Ryan) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Not That Fuisse (Dan Skelton) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Notebook (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Our Legend (Thomas Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Pentland Hills (Nicky Henderson) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Petit Palais (Tom George) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Pic D’orhy (Paul Nicholls) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Pienta (Noel Meade IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Pleasure Dome (Willie Mullins IRE) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Prabeni (Charlie Mann) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Praeceps (Alan King) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Present Value (Evan Williams) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Presented Well (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Press Conference (Jessica Harrington IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Prince d’Aubrelle (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Pym (Nicky Henderson) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Quel Destin (Paul Nicholls) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Raya Time (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Red Force One (Paul Nicholls) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Relegate (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Remastered (David Pipe) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Reverend Jacobs (Alan King) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Rhinestone (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Robin de Carlow (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Rockpoint (Colin Tizzard) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Rouge Vif (Harry Whittington) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Runrized (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Russian Hawk (Colin Tizzard) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Salsaretta (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Sams Profile (Mouse Morris IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Sancta Simona (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Scarlet Dragon (Alan King) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Seddon (Tom George) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Sinoria (Henry de Bromhead IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Sir Erec (Joseph O’Brien IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Star of Lanka (Warren Greatrex) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Stoney Mountain (Henry Daly) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Strong Glance (Fergal O’Brien) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Surin (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle
Swordsman (Gordon Elliott IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Take Revenge (Martin Brassil IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
The Big Bite (Tom George) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
The Big Dog (Peter Fahey IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
The Captains Inn (Ben Pauling) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
The Cashel Man (Nicky Henderson) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
The Flying Sofa (Gary Moore) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
The Tartan Spartan (Andrew Hughes IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Thistimenextyear (Richard Spencer) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Thistle Do Nicely (Jamie Snowden) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Thomas Darby (Olly Murphy) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Tiger Tap Tap (Willie Mullins IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Tiger Voice (Henry de Bromhead IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Tokay Dokey (Dan Skelton) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Tornado Flyer (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Torpillo (Nigel Twiston-Davies) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Triplicate (Joseph O’Brien IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Truckin Away (Philip Hobbs) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Twin Star (Noel Williams) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Umndeni (Philip Hobbs) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Union Gap (Noel Meade IRE) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Valdieu (Noel Meade IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Valtor (Nicky Henderson) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Vent d’Automne (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Vis A Vis (Neil Mulholland) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Vision d’Honneur (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Voix des Tiep (Willie Mullins IRE) Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Weather Front (Karen McLintock) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Whoshotthesheriff (Gordon Elliott IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Yaa Salaam (David Pipe) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Yellow Dockets (Nicky Henderson) Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Zafar (Philip Hobbs) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Zanzi Win (Harry Whittington) JCB Triumph Hurdle
Zenon (Willie Mullins IRE) Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Old Course, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 13lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 7lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (98 entries), scratchings deadline February 19. Six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage, March 6, final declaration stage 10.00am, Sunday, March 10.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
AL DANCER (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies
ANEMOI (FR) 5 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington
ANGELS BREATH (IRE) 5 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson
ANNAMIX (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ANYTIME WILL DO (IRE) 6 Surrey Racing (AT) Dan Skelton
ARAMON (GER) 6 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Michael Songer Willie Mullins IRE
ASHUTOR (FR) 5 The Roy & Stewart Families Paul Nicholls
AUTHORIZO (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BAKMAJ (FR) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE) 4 Justin Carthy Joseph O’Brien IRE
BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BEACON EDGE (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
BEAUFORT WEST (IRE) 5 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
BENNY’S BRIDGE (IRE) 6 Biddestone Racing I Fergal O’Brien
BLACKBOW (IRE) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BRANDON CASTLE 7 I A Low & J S English Neil King
BREAKEN (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
BREWIN’UPASTORM (IRE) 6 Barbara Hester Olly Murphy
BRIGHT FORECAST (IRE) 5 The Aldaniti Partnership Ben Pauling
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 5 J Turner Willie Mullins IRE
BULLIONAIRE (IRE) 6 Phil Fry & Charlie Walker -Osborne House Harry Fry
CASH BACK (FR) 7 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE) 6 Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson Willie Mullins IRE
CHAMPAGNE PLATINUM (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CHOSEN MATE (IRE) 6 The Northern Four Racing Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE
COKO BEACH (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
COME TO ME (FR) 7 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CONCERTISTA (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
DANCING ON MY OWN (IRE) 5 Sean Mulryan Henry de Bromhead IRE
DANNY KIRWAN (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
DEVIL’S GLEN (IRE) 5 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE) 6 J P McManus Nick Gifford
DUE REWARD (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
EARTH DAY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
EASY GAME (FR) 5 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
ECLAIR DE BEAUFEU (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EDELPOUR (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ELIXIR DE NUTZ (FR) 5 Terry Warner Colin Tizzard
ENCORE CHAMPS (IRE) 5 Bryan Drew/ Swanee River Partnership Warren Greatrex
ENTOUCAS (FR) 5 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
EXTRA MAG (FR) 5 The Angove Family David Pipe
FACE THE FACTS (IRE) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR) 4 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE
FAST BUCK (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
FAUGUERNON (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
FELIX DESJY (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
FRANCIN (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
GALVIN (IRE) 5 Ronnie Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
GETAWAY TRUMP (IRE) 6 Owners Group 023 Paul Nicholls
GRAND SANCY (FR) 5 Martin Broughton Racing Partners Paul Nicholls
GREANETEEN (FR) 5 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
HEATSTROKE (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson
ITCHY FEET (FR) 5 Kate & Andrew Brooks Olly Murphy
JAMESSAINTPATRICK (IRE) 6 Melbourne 10 Racing Amy Murphy
JETEZ (IRE) 6 G M McGrath Jessica Harrington IRE
KARL DER GROSSE (GER) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
KINGSTON GIRL (IRE) 6 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
KLASSICAL DREAM (FR) 5 Mrs J Coleman Willie Mullins IRE
KONITHO (FR) 4 Sarah O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE
LETHAL STEPS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
LONE WOLF (IRE) 6 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
MALINAS JACK 5 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
MERCY MERCY ME 7 Malcolm C Denmark Fergal O’Brien
MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE) 5 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
MISTER FISHER (IRE) 5 James and Jean Potter Nicky Henderson
NORMAL NORMAN 5 Gerry McGladery John Ryan
NOTEBOOK (GER) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
PRINCE D’AUBRELLE (FR) 9 Allan McLuckie Willie Mullins IRE
RAYA TIME (FR) 6 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
RELEGATE (IRE) 6 Paul McKeon Willie Mullins IRE
REMASTERED 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe
REVEREND JACOBS 5 Crossed Fingers Partnership Alan King
ROUGE VIF (FR) 5 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington
SAMS PROFILE 5 Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn Mouse Morris IRE
SANCTA SIMONA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
SCARLET DRAGON 6 HP Racing Scarlet Dragon Alan King
STRONG GLANCE 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Fergal O’Brien
SURIN (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
THE BIG BITE (IRE) 6 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
THE FLYING SOFA (FR) 6 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
THE TARTAN SPARTAN (IRE) 6 Thistle Bloodstock Limited Andrew Hughes IRE
THISTIMENEXTYEAR 5 Rebel Racing (2) Richard Spencer
THISTLE DO NICELY (IRE) 5 Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy Jamie Snowden
THOMAS DARBY (IRE) 6 Diana Whateley Olly Murphy
TOKAY DOKEY (IRE) 5 Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
TORNADO FLYER (IRE) 6 T F P Willie Mullins IRE
TRIPLICATE (IRE) 6 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
TWIN STAR (IRE) 5 Happy Star Partnership Noel Williams
UMNDENI (FR) 5 St Quinton, DL Whateley & Syder Philip Hobbs
VALDIEU (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
VISION D’HONNEUR (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
WEATHER FRONT (USA) 6 Ken Eales & Self Preservation Society Karen McLintock
WHOSHOTTHESHERIFF (IRE) 5 Hambleton Racing Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
YAA SALAAM (IRE) 5 Two Hopes David Pipe
ZENON (IRE) 5 Dreaming Cups Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
98 entries
57 Irish-trained
 
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 13. Old Course, two miles and five furlongs (2m 5f). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 12lb; five-year-olds and upwards 11st 7lb. Allowances: fillies & mares 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (139 entries), scratchings deadline February 19. Six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage March 7. Final declaration stage 10am, Monday, March 11.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACEY MILAN (IRE) 5 Owners For Owners: Acey Milan Anthony Honeyball
AL DANCER (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies
ALLAHO (FR) 5 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
ANEMOI (FR) 5 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington
ANGELS BREATH (IRE) 5 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson
ANNAMIX (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ANYTIME WILL DO (IRE) 6 Surrey Racing (AT) Dan Skelton
ARAMON (GER) 6 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Michael Songer Willie Mullins IRE
ASK BEN (IRE) 6 Turf Club 2018 Graeme McPherson
ASK DILLON (IRE) 6 4 The Fun Partnership Fergal O’Brien
BACK ON THE LASH 5 M Boothright G Lovett P Deffains Martin Keighley
BAKMAJ (FR) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BEACON EDGE (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
BEAKSTOWN (IRE) 6 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton
BIRCHDALE (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
BLACKBOW (IRE) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BRANDON CASTLE 7 I A Low & J S English Neil King
BREAKEN (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
BREWIN’UPASTORM (IRE) 6 Barbara Hester Olly Murphy
BRIGHT FORECAST (IRE) 5 The Aldaniti Partnership Ben Pauling
BULLIONAIRE (IRE) 6 Phil Fry & Charlie Walker -Osborne House Harry Fry
CANARDIER (FR) 7 Slattery Bloodstock Ltd Dermot McLoughlin IRE
CAPTAIN MCGARRY (IRE) 7 Captain McGarry Graeme McPherson
CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) 7 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
CARIBERT (FR) 6 Charlie Walker & Phil Fry -Osborne House Harry Fry
CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE) 6 Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson Willie Mullins IRE
CHAMP (IRE) 7 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CHAMPAGNE PLATINUM (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CHOCOLATE BOX (IRE) 5 Racing Facades Syndicate Daniel Loughnane
CHOSEN MATE (IRE) 6 The Northern Four Racing Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE
CHOUNGAYA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O’Brien IRE
CITY ISLAND (IRE) 6 Mrs B Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE
CLARENDON STREET (IRE) 6 Owners Group 028 Nicky Henderson
COME TO ME (FR) 7 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CONCERTISTA (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
COOLANLY (IRE) 7 Five Go Racing Fergal O’Brien
COURT MAID (IRE) 6 Rory F Larkin Thomas Mullins IRE
DALLAS DES PICTONS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DANCING ON MY OWN (IRE) 5 Sean Mulryan Henry de Bromhead IRE
DANNY KIRWAN (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
DARLAC (FR) 6 Mrs G C Pritchard Colin Tizzard
DASHEL DRASHER 6 Mrs B Tully and R Lock Jeremy Scott
DE FORGOTTEN ONE 5 David Fox Tim Vaughan
DEFI BLEU (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DEISE ABA (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
DEVIL’S GLEN (IRE) 5 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE) 6 J P McManus Nick Gifford
DINONS (FR) 6 T O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott IRE
DOMINATEUR (FR) 6 Kate & Andrew Brooks Oliver Sherwood
DORRELLS PIERJI (FR) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
DOWN THE HIGHWAY (IRE) 6 Thurloe 56 Emma Lavelle
DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (IRE) 6 T F P Nicky Henderson
DREAM CONTI (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
DUNVEGAN (FR) 6 G Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy IRE
EARTH DAY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
EASY GAME (FR) 5 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
ECLAIR DE BEAUFEU (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EDELPOUR (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
ELFILE (FR) 5 K Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
EMBRUN MITJA (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
EMITOM (IRE) 5 The Spero Partnership Ltd Warren Greatrex
ENCORE CHAMPS (IRE) 5 Bryan Drew/ Swanee River Partnership Warren Greatrex
ENVOL PIERJI (FR) 5 J P McManus Liz Doyle IRE
EXTRA MAG (FR) 5 The Angove Family David Pipe
FACE THE FACTS (IRE) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR) 4 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE
FAST BUCK (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
FAUGUERNON (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
FELIX DESJY (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
FINAWN BAWN (IRE) 6 LF Infrastructure Ltd Olly Murphy
FRANCIN (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
GALVIN (IRE) 5 Ronnie Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
GETAREASON (IRE) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
GETAWAY TRUMP (IRE) 6 Owners Group 023 Paul Nicholls
GLAMORGAN DUKE (IRE) 6 Natalie Gilligan Paul Gilligan IRE
GRAND SANCY (FR) 5 Martin Broughton Racing Partners Paul Nicholls
GREANETEEN (FR) 5 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
HARRIE (FR) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham Willie Mullins IRE
HOLD THE NOTE (IRE) 5 Tim Radford Mick Channon
HONEYSUCKLE 5 K Alexander Henry de Bromhead IRE
I CAN’T EXPLAIN (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin and Dan Hall Nicky Henderson
I K BRUNEL 5 McNeill Family and Prodec Networks Ltd Olly Murphy
IFYOUCATCHMENOW (IRE) 6 Coldunell Limited Willie Mullins IRE
IGOR 6 M Hankin C Noell Men Holding R Waley-Cohen Nicky Henderson
JAMESSAINTPATRICK (IRE) 6 Melbourne 10 Racing Amy Murphy
JARVEYS PLATE (IRE) 6 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O’Brien
KARL DER GROSSE (GER) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
KINGSTON GIRL (IRE) 6 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
KLASSICAL DREAM (FR) 5 Mrs J Coleman Willie Mullins IRE
KONITHO (FR) 4 Sarah O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE
LETHAL STEPS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
MAGNIUM (IRE) 6 P Rabbitt Jessica Harrington IRE
MALINAS JACK 5 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
MEGA YEATS (IRE) 5 The Mount Fawcus Partnership Ruth Jefferson
MERCY MERCY ME 7 Malcolm C Denmark Fergal O’Brien
MINELLA INDO (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE) 5 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
MR PUMBLECHOOK 5 David Sewell Alan King
MY SISTER SARAH (IRE) 5 Barnane Stud Willie Mullins IRE
NESTOR PARK (FR) 6 Mrs S P Davis Ben Pauling
NOT THAT FUISSE (FR) 6 Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
NOTEBOOK (GER) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
PRESENT VALUE (IRE) 5 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
PRESENTED WELL (IRE) 6 Bellamy Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE
PRESS CONFERENCE (IRE) 6 Robcour Jessica Harrington IRE
PRINCE D’AUBRELLE (FR) 9 Allan McLuckie Willie Mullins IRE
PYM (IRE) 6 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson
RELEGATE (IRE) 6 Paul McKeon Willie Mullins IRE
REMASTERED 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe
RHINESTONE (IRE) 6 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
ROBIN DE CARLOW 6 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett T Graham Willie Mullins IRE
RUSSIAN HAWK 5 The Gosden Mob Colin Tizzard
SALSARETTA (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SAMS PROFILE 5 Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn Mouse Morris IRE
SECRET REPRIEVE (IRE) 5 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
SEDDON (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Tom George
SINORIA (IRE) 6 K Alexander Henry de Bromhead IRE
STAR OF LANKA (IRE) 5 J&R Eynon,Little,Roberts,Dowley&Turner Warren Greatrex
STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Henry Daly
STRONG GLANCE 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Fergal O’Brien
SWORDSMAN (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TAKE REVENGE (IRE) 7 Sean Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE
THE BIG DOG (IRE) 6 Damien J Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey IRE
THE CAPTAINS INN (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling
THISTLE DO NICELY (IRE) 5 Appletree Stud, M Gumienny & A Signy Jamie Snowden
THOMAS DARBY (IRE) 6 Diana Whateley Olly Murphy
TORNADO FLYER (IRE) 6 T F P Willie Mullins IRE
TRIPLICATE (IRE) 6 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
UMNDENI (FR) 5 St Quinton, D L Whateley & Syder Philip Hobbs
VALDIEU (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
VENT D’AUTOMNE (FR) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
VIS A VIS 5 Ashley Carr, Eismark & Packham Neil Mulholland
VISION D’HONNEUR (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
VOIX DES TIEP (FR) 7 Omg II Partnership Willie Mullins IRE
ZENON (IRE) 5 Dreaming Cups Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
139 entries
77 Irish-trained
 
JCB Triumph Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000. 1.30pm, Cheltenham, Friday, March 15. New Course, two miles and one furlong (2m 179y). For juvenile four-year-olds only. Weights: 11st each. Allowances: fillies 7lb. Entries closed January 29, entries revealed, January 31 (59 entries), scratchings deadline February 19, six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Wednesday, March 13.
HORSE Age Owner Trainer
ADJALI (GER) 4 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
ANDALUSA (FR) 4 Lansdowne Partnership Willie Mullins IRE
AUTHORIZED ART (FR) 4 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
AUTHORIZO (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
AUTHOTIME (FR) 4 Frank Sheridan Luigi Maceli FR
BACHELOR (IRE) 4 Sean Macklin Noel Kelly IRE
BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE) 4 Justin Carthy Joseph O’Brien IRE
BATHSHEBA BAY (IRE) 4 Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls
CAPONE (GER) 4 Brendan Kerr Charlie Mann
CARLO BIRAGHI (IRE) 4 Mrs E Irwin/Sue Magnier Fozzy Stack IRE
CHIEF JUSTICE 4 Cheveley Park Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CIEL DE NEIGE (FR) 4 M L Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
COEUR SUBLIME (IRE) 4 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE
COKO BEACH (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CONSTRUCT 4 D Kierans John McConnell IRE
CRACKER FACTORY 4 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King
ECCO 4 Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES (FR) 4 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE
FALDO (IRE) 4 Michael H Watt Ian Williams
FANFAN DU SEUIL (FR) 4 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George
FLEGMATIK (FR) 4 N W Lake Dan Skelton
FOVEROS (FR) 4 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE
FRENCH MADE (FR) 4 Exors of the Late Mrs M McManus Willie Mullins IRE
FUSIL RAFFLES (FR) 4 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
FUTURE PROOF (IRE) 4 Lyreen Syndicate Noel Meade IRE
GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
GIVING GLANCES 4 Pitchall Stud Partnership Alan King
GOT TRUMPED 4 D R Scott Jessica Harrington IRE
HANNON (IRE) 4 D Kierans John McConnell IRE
JJ’S JOURNEY (IRE) 4 Thistle Bloodstock Limited Andrew Hughes IRE
JON SNOW (FR) 4 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
KONITHO (FR) 4 Sarah O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE
LA SORELITA (FR) 4 K Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
LAMARCKISE (FR) 4 Mrs J Coleman Willie Mullins IRE
LASKADINE (FR) 4 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
LETHAL STEPS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
MAZE RUNNER (IRE) 4 Mrs J M Mullins Willie Mullins IRE
MONTESTREL (FR) 4 Jane Williams Jane Williams
NEEDS TO BE SEEN (FR) 4 J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery John Ryan
NELSON RIVER 4 CCCP Syndicate Tony Carroll
NEVERBEEN TO PARIS (IRE) 4 P M Claydon David Arbuthnot
OUR LEGEND (IRE) 4 Mrs H Mullins Thomas Mullins IRE
PENTLAND HILLS (IRE) 4 Owners Group 031 Nicky Henderson
PETIT PALAIS 4 David Fox Tom George
PIC D’ORHY (FR) 4 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
PIENTA (USA) 4 Philip J Reynolds Noel Meade IRE
PRABENI 4 David Fox Charlie Mann
PRAECEPS (IRE) 4 Incipe Partnership Alan King
QUEL DESTIN (FR) 4 Martin Broughton & Friends Paul Nicholls
RED FORCE ONE 4 Done Ferguson Mason Paul Nicholls
RUNRIZED (FR) 4 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
SIR EREC (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
SURIN (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TIGER TAP TAP (GER) 4 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
TIGER VOICE (FR) 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
TORPILLO (FR) 4 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
UNION GAP (IRE) 4 Mrs Derville Meade Noel Meade IRE
ZAFAR (GER) 4 Govier & Brown Philip Hobbs
ZANZI WIN (FR) 4 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington
 
 
 
 
 
59 entries, 33 Irish-trained, 1 French-trained
 
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
 
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 2.50pm, Friday, March 15, New Course, three miles (2m 7f 213y), for novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 10lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb Entries closed Tuesday, January 29, entries revealed Thursday, January 31 (107 entries). Scratchings deadline February 19, six-day confirmation and £6,250 supplementary stage Saturday, March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Wednesday, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR) 6 Forster, Pepper and Summers Lucy Wadham
ALLAHO (FR) 5 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
ALSA MIX (FR) 7 June Watts Alan King
ANNAMIX (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ARDLETHEN (IRE) 6 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton
ASK BEN (IRE) 6 Turf Club 2018 Graeme McPherson
ASK DILLON (IRE) 6 4 The Fun Partnership Fergal O’Brien
AYE AYE CHARLIE 7 All Four One Fergal O’Brien
BACK ON THE LASH 5 M Boothright G Lovett P Deffains Martin Keighley
BATTLEOVERDOYEN (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BIRCHDALE (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
BLACKBOW (IRE) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BORICE (FR) 8 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE
CAP YORK (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
CAPTAIN MCGARRY (IRE) 7 Captain McGarry Graeme McPherson
CAPUCCIMIX (FR) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) 7 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
CASKO D’AIRY (FR) 7 G Mason & Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls
CASTLEBAWN WEST (IRE) 6 Rose Boyd/Mrs M Armstrong/J B Anderson Willie Mullins IRE
CHAMPAGNE COURT (IRE) 6 I F Gosden and D J Coles Jeremy Scott
CHAVI ARTIST (IRE) 6 Mrs H Mullins Thomas Mullins IRE
CHOSEN MATE (IRE) 6 The Northern Four Racing Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE
CHOUNGAYA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O’Brien IRE
CLARENDON STREET (IRE) 6 Owners Group 028 Nicky Henderson
COME TO ME (FR) 7 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
COMMANDER OF FLEET (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
COOL SAINT (FR) 6 M K Mariga Henry de Bromhead IRE
COURT MAID (IRE) 6 Rory F Larkin Thomas Mullins IRE
CUNEO (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
DALLAS DES PICTONS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DARLAC (FR) 6 Mrs G C Pritchard Colin Tizzard
DE FORGOTTEN ONE 5 David Fox Tim Vaughan
DE NAME EVADES ME (IRE) 7 Brown Campbell James Foylan Fergal O’Brien
DEFI BLEU (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DEISE ABA (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
DERRINROSS (IRE) 8 Mrs M Furlong/Ex D J Dempsey/J P Dempsey Philip Dempsey IRE
DICKIE DIVER (IRE) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
DINONS (FR) 6 T O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott IRE
DOMINATEUR (FR) 6 Kate & Andrew Brooks Oliver Sherwood
DORRELLS PIERJI (FR) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
DOWN THE HIGHWAY (IRE) 6 Thurloe 56 Emma Lavelle
DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (IRE) 6 T F P Nicky Henderson
DREAM CONTI (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
DUNVEGAN (FR) 6 G Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Pat Fahy IRE
EARTH DAY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
EASY GAME (FR) 5 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
EDELPOUR (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
ELFILE (FR) 5 K Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
ELITE CHARBONIERE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
EMBRUN MITJA (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
EMITOM (IRE) 5 The Spero Partnership Ltd Warren Greatrex
ENVOL PIERJI (FR) 5 J P McManus Liz Doyle IRE
FACE THE FACTS (IRE) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
FAST BUCK (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
FINAWN BAWN (IRE) 6 LF Infrastructure Ltd Olly Murphy
FIRST APPROACH (IRE) 6 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE
GALLAHERS CROSS (IRE) 7 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
GALVIN (IRE) 5 Ronnie Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
GEORDIE B 6 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams
GETAREASON (IRE) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
GLAMORGAN DUKE (IRE) 6 Natalie Gilligan Paul Gilligan IRE
GO ANOTHER ONE (IRE) 7 Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
HARRIE (FR) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham Willie Mullins IRE
HIGHLAND HUNTER (IRE) 6 Thomas Barr Lucinda Russell
HOLD THE NOTE (IRE) 5 Tim Radford Mick Channon
IFYOUCATCHMENOW (IRE) 6 Coldunell Limited Willie Mullins IRE
JAMMY GEORGE (IRE) 6 Kate & Andrew Brooks Harry Whittington
JARVEYS PLATE (IRE) 6 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O’Brien
KAPCORSE (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
KARL DER GROSSE (GER) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
KATESON 6 D M Richards Roberts Churchward W-Williams Tom Lacey
KNOW THE SCORE (IRE) 6 The Angove Family David Pipe
LISNAGAR OSCAR (IRE) 6 Racing for Fun Rebecca Curtis
MAGNIUM (IRE) 6 P Rabbitt Jessica Harrington IRE
MERCY MERCY ME 7 Malcolm C Denmark Fergal O’Brien
MINELLA INDO (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
MISTER TICKLE (IRE) 5 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith
MORMON (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
MOUNT PELIER (IRE) 6 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
MY SISTER SARAH (IRE) 5 Barnane Stud Willie Mullins IRE
NADAITAK 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling
NARCISSISTIC (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
NESTOR PARK (FR) 6 Mrs S P Davis Ben Pauling
PLEASURE DOME 6 J Turner Willie Mullins IRE
PRESENT VALUE (IRE) 8 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
PRESS CONFERENCE (IRE) 6 Robcour Jessica Harrington IRE
RELEGATE (IRE) 6 Paul McKeon Willie Mullins IRE
REMASTERED 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe
RHINESTONE (IRE) 6 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
ROBIN DE CARLOW 6 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett TGraham Willie Mullins IRE
ROCKPOINT 6 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard
RUSSIAN HAWK 5 The Gosden Mob Colin Tizzard
SALSARETTA (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SAMS PROFILE 5 Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn Mouse Morris IRE
SECRET REPRIEVE (IRE) 5 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
STAR OF LANKA (IRE) 5 J&R Eynon,Little,Roberts,Dowley&Turner Warren Greatrex
STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Henry Daly
SWORDSMAN (IRE) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
THE BIG DOG (IRE) 6 Damien J Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey IRE
THE CASHEL MAN (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson
TRUCKERS LODGE (IRE) 7 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls
TRUCKIN AWAY (IRE) 6 Brocade Racing Philip Hobbs
VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
VENT D’AUTOMNE (FR) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
VIS A VIS 5 Ashley Carr, Eismark & Packham Neil Mulholland
VOIX DES TIEP (FR) 7 Omg II Partnership Willie Mullins IRE
YELLOW DOCKETS (IRE) 7 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
107 entries
58 Irish-trained
