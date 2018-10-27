Rascal & Morando share spoils in feature race dead-heat thriller at Newbury Posted by racenews on Saturday, October 27, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse staged its final Flat raceday of the season on Saturday, October 27, Worthington Armed Forces Day.

The highlight on the track was the £60,000 G3 Teddington Royal British Legion Stakes (2.50pm) over one mile and four furlongs and a field of 11 went to post for the G3 contest.

The thrilling finish to the feature race warmed up racegoers with Even money favourite Young Rascal (William Haggas/Jim Crowley) and 8/1 chance Morando (Andrew Balding/Rob Hornby) sharing the spoils in a dead-heat.

Young Rascal, well-backed throughout the day, sat second in the early stages of the 12-furlong event before cruising into the lead with a quarter-mile remaining.

He looked to have the race won for most of the final furlong, but Morando ran on strongly close home to force a dead-heat, the first in the race’s history, on the line. The winning time was 2m 38.54s on ground described as good to soft, soft in places.

Young Rascal, owned by Investec managing director Bernard Kantor, is now unbeaten in three starts at Newbury, which included success in the G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup in September. The three-year-old son of Intello was also providing William Haggas with a second victory in today’s feature, following Beaten Up’s 2011 win.

Morando, who runs in the colours of King Power Racing, which is owned by Leicester City FC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was stepping up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the G3 contest and is Andrew Balding’s third winner of the race (Buccellati 2008 and Duretto 2016).

The first two finished four and a half lengths ahead of the third in the 10-runner race, Scarlet Dragon (33/1, Alan King/Martin Harley)

Isabel De Urbina (Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley) appeared to clip heels on the turn out of the back straight and was brought down. Both horse and rider were reported to be fine after the incident.

Haggas was recognised as the leading trainer at Newbury this season in an award ceremony (The Newburys) held at the track this afternoon. Young Rascal, a second winner on the day for the Newmarket trainer (Luxor, Sir Gerald Whent Memorial Nursery Handicap) was his 16th winner of the season at the course. He has operated at a 33% strike-rate and amassed £235,000 in prize money at the Berkshire venue this term.

The Somerville Lodge handler said: “I thought Young Rascal was going to win nicely at one stage, but then he didn’t.

“Any Group winner is nice, so we have to be pleased in the end. I learnt a bit about him today and I think he will have a nice year next season.

“I was thinking about the Yorkshire Cup, but I’m not sure about going up to that distance now. His owner Bernard Kantor will be delighted as he wants him to be quicker than a stayer! I think we’ll stick at 12 furlongs.

“The ground is key to Young Rascal. Whatever he does, he wants to avoid fast ground at this stage of his career anyway. The John Porter is in my thoughts, but we’ll see.”

Anna Lisa Balding, representing her husband Andrew, commented: “We’ll take a dead-heat – we’re thrilled! Rob gave Morando a beautiful ride.

“I wasn’t sure if we had won crossing the line.

“It was great to see that he stayed today and he has actually stayed on really nicely, which is exciting going forward. We’ll see how the horse is tomorrow and then we’ll go from there.

“I thought he stayed all the way to the line and he really got the trip, so it’s a good position to be in and a nice question to have answered.

“He’s staying in training next year too, so it’s exciting. The ground was perfect for him today.

“King Power Racing are very happy as they had a winner here yesterday with Good Birthday, and they’ve just had a winner with Happy Power up at Doncaster – the horses are running really well.”

Reports for the other seven races on Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday can be found below. The official going for the eight-race card was Good to Soft (Soft in places).

1.10pm £8,400 Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes 1m

The Roger Varian-trained Nausha displayed a willing attitude on her debut to win the first race of the day, division one of the £8,4000 Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes under David Egan.

The well-backed 11/4 joint-favourite raced in mid-division of the 11 runners in the early stages of the mile contest and travelled stylishly into contention.

The two-year-old daughter of Kingman engaged in a thrilling tussle with 11/2 shot Spanish Aria (John Gosden/William Buick) in the final furlong and knuckled down gamely to score by a half-length. The winning time was 1m 43.28s.

Newmarket handler Varian was delighted with the filly’s performance and feels she could improve again for a step up to 10 furlongs next year.

He said: “That was a good performance from Nausha. She is a home-bred and is from a very good family. Her stallion Kingman is going great guns at the moment.

“We quite liked her coming into the race, but first time out, you’re never quite sure how they are going to perform.

“I like how she travelled into the race and how she knuckled down when challenged. She travelled like the winner and then I was a bit worried inside the final furlong whether inexperience would catch her out.

“She probably did just get headed, but when the penny dropped, she lowered and won quite nicely.

“We’ll put her away now. She will be one to look forward to through the winter. This is a good meeting and these maidens at this time of year are good maidens.

“She is not slow and we ought to give some credit to John Lowe (ex jockey), who has been riding her for the past couple of months at home. John has been around long enough to know if he is sitting on a nice one and he has been complimentary about her.

“She has a top-class pedigree and looked the part in the paddock. She can only strengthen before next year – she is a big girl and still a bit of a frame. The fact that she can do that first time up hopefully points to her being a nice prospect.”

“She galloped out strong over a mile here on soft ground and she is going to stay a mile and a quarter. I wouldn’t think this ground is important to her – she’s a good moving filly.

1.40pm £10,000 Sir Gerald Whent Memorial Nursery Handicap 6f

William Haggas recorded his 15th winner of the season at Newbury following the smooth success of 7/1 shot Luxor under Martin Harley.

Luxor, a two-year-old son of Oasis Dream, failed to settle when third at Ripon over six furlongs in September, but travelled impressively in today’s event.

Luxor, who runs in the blue colours of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, loomed into contention approaching the final furlong and displayed a potent turn of foot to quicken clear and score by a length and three-quarters from 18/1 chance Izzer (Franny Norton/Mick Channon), who stayed on well to finish second. The winning time was 1m 14.63s.

The winning trainer said: “That was a good performance from Luxor and he was very impressive this afternoon.

“I haven’t won many nurseries this year as I think my horses are too high in the handicap, but he obviously wasn’t.

“He liked the ground which was a slight surprise as I didn’t think he would as he is out of Oasis Dream and an Exceed And Excel mare (Eminently) which is a fast ground pedigree.

“That will be him for the season and we’ll see what he can develop into next year. He is a strong horse and has speed – I think he could be a good sprinter.”

Reflecting on his excellent season at Newbury, Haggas added: “We’ve had a really good time of things at the track this year. I was surprised we had won so many races here this year, but it’s great to win another this afternoon.”

2.50pm £40,000 G3 Molson Coors Stakes 7f

33/1 chance Mohaather, running in the second colours of owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, provided Marcus Tregoning with a first Group winner since 2012 with a decisive success under Martin Dwyer in the eight-runner £40,000 G3 Molson Coors Stakes over seven furlongs.

Settled towards the back of the field in the early stages of the G3 contest, the two-year-old son of Showcasing travelled smoothly into contention in the final furlong and quickened up in taking fashion to score readily by a length and a half from the front-running Azano (7/1, John Gosden/Kieran Shoemark) in second. There was another five lengths back to the third Almufti (9/1, Hugo Palmer/Jason Watson), with the Hamdan Al Maktoum first colours being worn by the fourth Fanaar (3/1, William Haggas/Jim Crowley). The winning time was 1m 27.56s.

Tregoning was represented by his son George, who is studying Real Estate at the University of Reading, and a tilt at next year’s mile Classic at Newmarket, the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, for which he is a 50/1 shot with Betfair and Paddy Power, is something connections could think about over the winter.

Mohaather was second on his debut over six furlongs at Newbury in September, before landing a novice event at Nottingham over the same trip earlier this month. However, connections believe a mile should also be within his capabilities next year, following this decisive success over seven furlongs.

George Tregoning said: “Mohaather ran very well first time out at Newbury. He still a little bit babyish, but Martin Dwyer got him switched off early and he quickened up well.

“We rate him highly and he has won a Group race decisively today – we’re quite excited.

“Hopefully, next year as he gets stronger, he will get further and a mile should be fine for him.

“I was assistant trainer to Dad, but I’m studying Real Estate at the University of Reading currently, so I’m a bit out the loop!

“I would hopefully like to be a trainer in the future, but I’m enjoying studying in the meantime!”

Richard Hills, representative for Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: “Mohaather won nicely at Nottingham earlier this month and Marcus said we should run in this race and take a chance stepped up in grade.

“He’s by Showcasing, so he obviously liked ground conditions which helps.

“He is a nice horse going forward. The cut in the ground was beneficial, but I think better conditions won’t worry him either.

“All these winners are important and it’s great for Marcus. We’ll take things step by step with regards to next year but we’re delighted that we’ve put him in this race and he’s won.”

Martin Dwyer added: “I was really pleased with Mohaather. He obviously had form on softer ground and he relished conditions this afternoon.

“He is a little bit fresh and I didn’t want him to run keen early, so I buried him up and he picked up really well.

“I don’t think he definitely needs soft ground, but he quickened away nicely on it today.”

3.20pm £8,400 Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes 1m

The John Gosden-trained Muchly (William Buick, 4/1) landed division two of the Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes which attracted 11 runners.

The two-year-old daughter of Iffraaj raced prominently throughout the mile event and took the lead approaching the two-furlong pole.

Gosden’s charge knuckled down gamely in the closing stages to fend off the sustained challenge of Lady Adelaide (Roger Charlton/Kieran Shoemark), to score by a diminishing neck. The winning time was 1m 43.92s

William Buick commented: “Muchly won nicely today. She has come on for her first run and she’s got a very good attitude.

“She looks like a filly who is going to improve next year, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

“She enjoyed the ground today, but I can’t see why she couldn’t be a good filly on better ground.

“She saw the trip out well today and I think she’ll also get further next year.”

3.55pm £30,000 Byerley Stud Stakes (Listed Race) 7f

Cheshire-based trainer Tom Dascombe and Franny Norton teamed up to capture the £35,000 Listed Byerley Stud Stakes with 7/1 chance Iconic Choice.

Ridden patiently in the early stages of the seven-furlong contest by Norton, the two-year-old daughter of Sixties Icon produced her challenge towards the far side of the field and took the lead entering the final furlong.

Iconic Choice found plenty for pressure in the closing stages and extended her lead in taking fashion to register a comfortable two and a half-length victory over 10/1 shot Glance (Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley). The winning time was 1m 28.21s.

Iconic Choice has run nine times this season, winning on five occasions and Norton paid tribute to the filly’s constitution following today’s Listed win.

The jockey said: “It was a good performance from Iconic Choice. She came from the back of the field and travelled into the race really nicely and quickened up well.

“I won on her at Haydock in August and she has now won three times since. She didn’t do a stroke in the last half-furlong and hopefully there will be a bit more to come.

“She loved the ground conditions today and she tries really hard.

“Tom Dascombe and his team have done an unbelievable job with her.”

Norton was suspended for two days for excessive use of the whip.

4.30pm £20,000 Georgie Busher 90th Birthday Handicap 1m 2f

Dukhan (Hugo Palmer/Jason Watson) ran out a half-length winner of the seventh race of the day, the 10-furlong £20,000 Georgie Busher 90th Birthday Handicap.

The 8/1 shot settled towards the back of the field early in the contest and launched a challenge towards the stands’ side under this year’s Stobart Champion Apprentice Jason Watson approaching the furlong pole.

The three-year-old son of Teofilo engaged in a thrilling battle with Chatez (Alan King/Martin Harley, 7/1) and edged ahead in the closing stages, scoring by a half-length.

Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer said: “Dukhan has run in some good races this year and he ran very well a couple of times.

“We gelded him after running at Newbury in May and he probably ran too soon at Royal Ascot in June.

“He ran a good race at Ayr on his most recent start and we gave him a good break after that contest as it is a long way from Newmarket to Ayr.

“Jason gave him a great ride today and Dukhan picked up well. The gelding operation has obviously worked. He’s not the biggest horse in the world, but he stuck his neck out today and won.

“He’s handled conditions well. I think that will be it for the year for him.”

5.05pm £7,019 Worthington’s Lady Jockeys’ Handicap 1m 4f

The final race of the 2018 Flat season ended in dramatic fashion as the Ian Williams-trained War Brigade (11/4) was awarded the race in the stewards’ room, having finished the short-head second to Press Gang (5/1, Harry Fry/Miss Aine O’Connor) in the 12-furlong Worthington’s Lady Jockeys’ Handicap.

Ridden by Miss Brodie Hampson, the four-year-old son of Manduro travelled well throughout the 16-runner contest and engaged in a thrilling tussle with Press Gang in the closing stages.

War Brigade was carried towards the far-side rail by the left-leaning Press Gang and also received a bump close home.

Hampson, who was having just her third ride back having fractured her vertebrae in a fall at Newton Abbot in June, was delighted to get the race in the stewards’ room.

She said, “The winner [Press Gang] carried me across to the far-side rail and fair play to my horse, he stayed straight and was going to win nicely if he hadn’t been carried across. He definitely lost a length or two there.

“It’s very special to win this race. I’ve been off injured for three months and this is just my third ride back since the injury so it’s great win this event and it’s very kind of such a big trainer like Ian to put me up.

Harry Fry, who trains the first past the post Press Gang, commented: “I thought our horse didn’t do much wrong.

“Aine [O’Connor] straightened him up when he did start to hang and there looked to be little interference.”

O’Connor was suspended for two days for careless riding as she allowed her mount to drift left without sufficient correction, taking War Brigade off its intended line