Randox Health to sponsor Aintree’s Becher Chase Posted by racenews on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Randox Health to also sponsor Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park

Jockey Club Racecourses is pleased to announce that global healthcare company and Grand National partner, Randox Health, is to sponsor the Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse in a three-year deal.

The £145,000 Randox Health Becher Chase is the centrepiece of Becher Chase Day at Aintree on Saturday, December 9, the only fixture outside of the Randox Health Grand National Festival to feature action over the Grand National fences.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, founder and Managing Director of Randox Health, emphasised Randox Health’s commitment to both racing and the city of Liverpool.

He said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Becher Chase, which year-on-year is becoming a more prominent day in the racing calendar for high-calibre horses to compete. With the ongoing work being done by the team at Aintree, that’s no surprise.

“Aintree is a spectacular course and though we will obviously miss the return of One For Arthur, having an open field as we begin the run up to the most exciting race in the whole calendar – the 2018 Randox Health Grand National – will add an unexpected frisson for racing fans.”

As previously announced, Aintree’s Listed Chase over three miles and a furlong on Becher Chase Day, won last year by Many Clouds, has been re-named in honour of the 2015 Grand National winner and upgraded from Listed to Grade 2 level. It will be run as the £50,000 G2 188Bet.co.uk Many Clouds Chase.

John Baker, Managing Director of Aintree Racecourse, added: “We’re thrilled that Randox Health has decided to extend their sponsorship of the Grand National by adding the Becher Chase as well.

“Randox is a committed, valued and exciting partner for Aintree and Jockey Club Racecourses and we look forward to working closely with the team at Randox for many years to come.

“Becher Chase Day is going from strength to strength and with the quality of horses entered in both the Becher and Sefton Chase in recent years, we’re confident it’s going to be another fantastic day over the iconic Grand National fences at Aintree.”

The G3 Randox Health Becher Chase is a handicap chase over three and a quarter miles of the Grand National course. It serves as an early-season trial for the Randox Health Grand National.

Two winners have gone on to win the Grand National; Amberleigh House and Silver Birch. Earth Summit won the race in 1998 following his Grand National win the previous season.

The second race of the day over the Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day is the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

In addition to Randox Health’s sponsorship of the Becher Chase and after a successful partnership for Sandown Park Racecourse’s Gents Day this summer, the company will also sponsor the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at the Esher venue on Saturday, December 9. This is part of the three year agreement with Jockey Club Racecourses to sponsor Becher Chase day.

Entries for the 2017 Randox Health Becher Chase, plus the 188bet Grand Sefton Chase, which also takes place over the Grand National fences, close at noon today Tuesday, November 14 and will be revealed tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets for the 2017 Randox Health Becher Chase raceday are available to purchase at aintree.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0344 579 3001. Racegoers can also buy tickets directly from the sales office at Aintree Racecourse. Hospitality packages are currently available to purchase, please call 0151 522 2911 for more information.