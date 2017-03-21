Randox Health Grand National latest – all the news and quotes from the Northern Media Lunch at Aintree

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National moves a step closer with the news today that 79 horses go forward for the world’s most famous race which is worth £1 million when staged at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 8 at Aintree.

The David Pipe-trained Vieux Lion Rouge, one of the market leaders ever since the weights were unveiled on February 14, is the 10/1 favourite with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. He finished seventh in the 2016 Grand National.

Vieux Lion Rouge has enjoyed splendid G3 victories this season in the Betfred Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree on December 3 and in the Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on February 18.

Pipe, successful in the 2008 Grand National with Comply Or Die, has five others going forward for the Randox Health Grand National, with Ballynagour (66/1), who unseated his rider at the 19th in 2016, the only one of them certain to get a run among the maximum of 40 runners. The trainer’s other remaining entries are La Vaticane (100/1), Doctor Harper (66/1), Father Edward (100/1) and Gone Too Far (100/1).

Pipe commented: “Comply Or Die gave us some great memories and we would love to do it again. We have six left in the Randox Health Grand National and probably only two will get in, Vieux Lion Rouge and Ballynagour.

“Vieux Lion Rouge has had a good prep and he ran very well in the race last year. He is stronger now and seems to be finishing his races better. He battled on really strongly a Haydock last time and his preparation so far has been good.

“I don’t think the ground will be too much concern for him over the Grand National trip. He seems to like the fences and Tom Scudamore is very much looking forward to the ride.

“We have some Grand National fences at home for Aintree and people in the South West can come down and use them at any time – it is a great initiative.

“Ballynagour is a hard horse to predict, but is a very good one on his day. He ran in the race last year and was just creeping into it on the second circuit when he just left his hind legs behind and unseated Tom Scu.

“He seems to come alive on the spring ground. Two main factors for horses in the Grand National – they have to jump well and stay well.

“It is everyone’s dream to win the National – the biggest race in the world and watched globally.”



Definitly Red (Brian Ellison, 12/1) gained an impressive victory in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster on March 4, when he finished 14 lengths ahead of last year’s Aintree runner-up The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey, 16/1), who is second in the Randox Health Grand National weights on 11st 9lb.

Definitly Red jumping one of the special Aintree-style schooling fences at the Malton Schooling Grounds

Top-weight Carlingford Lough (John Kiely IRE, 11st 10lb, 33/1) is one of a strong hand of five for leading owner J P McManus, who also has Cause Of Causes (Gordon Elliott IRE, 16/1) who managed a third successive Cheltenham Festival success last week in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase and keeps on improving.

Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 16/1) finished second, beaten three and a quarter lengths, in Haydock’s Betfred Grand National Trial, while Scotland’s great hope is One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 14/1), impressive winner of the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE, 20/1), who shaped well when sixth in 2016 and was a good fourth in the Betfred Becher Chase, is priced at 20/1.

Champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls hopes to saddle five runners, headed by last week’s G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup fifth Saphir Du Rheu (20/1), owned by the Stewart Family.

Nicholls, triumphant in the 2012 Grand National with Neptune Collonges, also intends running Vicente (25/1), Le Mercurey (33/1), Wonderful Charm (40/1) and Just A Par (40/1), who will be up for sale at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale after racing on the first day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, Thursday, April 6.

Sam Twiston-Davies, stable jockey to Nicholls, said: “I’m looking forward to the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival – it is always a great few days up at Aintree and I am hoping for a few winners.

“The Randox Health Grand National is a very hard race to do well in because it is so competitive – you have to have the right horse on the right day. Fingers crossed this year, we have some nice chances and I will go there and give it my best shot.

“Saphir Du Rheu is going there in good form and he jumped really nicely at Cheltenham, travelled really well for a long way and he hit the line running. It will be a new test stamina-wise, but he does not waste any energy the way he races so hopefully he will give himself every chance.

“We also have Vicente who is proven over four miles and has been solid enough. He always does well in the spring and he is another candidate.

“I am in a very privileged position, with a few to choose from, and fingers-crossed I get it right.

“Willy is back home and has gone to Hungerford today to see George Baker so he is out and about and on the road to recovery which is the main thing.

“Blaklion is a very interesting horse. He missed Cheltenham and potentially has quite a nice weight. He goes to Aintree fresh and well and it will be interesting to see how he goes.

“He is not a big horse by any means but he is a nice goer and jumps well. I just hope he does not waste too much energy early – that would be the worry for him.

“I imagine the horse I will choose to ride will be Saphir Du Rheu but we are still a long way from the race and I will see how things go. Vicente’s record in the spring is very solid but I am just slightly leaning towards Saphir Du Rheu.”

Mick Meagher, racing manager to three-time winning owner Trevor Hemmings, explained why they have bought Vicente, a planned Randox Health Grand National runner trained by Paul Nicholls.

He said: “He is a nice horse and only an eight-year-old so he might have a few years to go.

“I went to look at Vincente who is lovely and he flew through the vet. He has some good form which would give him a right chance in the Randox Health Grand National.

“He stays the distance and ran well at last year’s Cheltenham Festival. He just needs to improve a bit on this year’s form. I think Vicente will run very well. He is a bit dependent on the ground – he does not like it too wet.

“I have been with Trevor for 17 years and this would have been the first Grand National we had missed without Vincente. Many Clouds’ death was a body blow to racing – he was a wonderful horse.”

Victory in the Randox Health Grand National would probably ensure Nicholls retains his trainers’ championship, though nearest rival Nicky Henderson is hoping for success with Cocktails At Dawn (80/1).

Jonjo O’Neill intends to have a runner for J P McManus in the Randox Health Grand National, with staying-on Cheltenham Gold Cup sixth More Of That (20/1).

Jonjo O’Neill said: “All roads lead to Aintree for More Of That. He is in good old form. He has come out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup fine – I was pleased with his performance in the Gold Cup but not delighted.

“He just seems to have lost a bit of toe and I always find that is the right time to come to the Grand National with a horse.

“He is relaxing a bit better and he is jumping well, a good economical jumper. He did nothing wrong at Cheltenham, though the Grand National trip is an unknown. I cannot see why he won’t get the trip, but you never know until you try it. He is in great form.

“He kept plugging on at Cheltenham and wasn’t killed when his chance had gone, so he has come out of the race nicely.

“He is an intelligent horse and a horse I love. With his problems, he has not been as good as I hoped he would be. But he is a class horse to come to the National with.”

Jimmy Moffat, who trains in the Lake District, relies on Highland Lodge (28/1), who just failed to make the Grand National field last year. The close second in the 2016 Becher Handicap Chase and winner of the same race in 2015 has been prepared specially for the race this year.

The Randox Health Grand National, which has 22 Irish entries going forward, is run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences.

Jimmy Moffat, the trainer of Highland Lodge, said: “He is a definite runner. It is hard to knock his last two runs at Aintree. We are very hopeful.

“He is a big fine horse and obviously has an engine as well and has taken a liking to this place.

“He is stronger again this year and we believe the best way to run him is to keep him fresh. Henry Brooke loves to ride up near the front and this horse is very uncomplicated and likes to be up there.

“I am expecting him to win – you have got to have belief in what you are doing. We try and find a value horse at the sales, we cannot compete with the big owners and trainers. It is a dream and hopefully will come to fruition.”

The final preparations are being made to the course and fences.

Andrew Tulloch, Aintree’s Clerk of the Course, revealed: “The grass is starting to grow.

“We had an incredibly dry October and January was one of the wettest. Temperatures are about to creep up and the Mildmay Course groundsman is quietly pleased.

“The grass will start growing and there is a great feeling of anticipation, starting with this Northern Media lunch. The build-up now properly gets under way.

“Mark (Aynsley), my head groundsman, went out on the overnight boat to Dublin and has gone on to the Curragh to build the schooling fences there.

“We have a great entry going forward for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National. And it is all about quality and it is wonderful to have the support of owners and trainers.

“The Goffs sale of horse after racing on Thursday brings something different to the day.

“The ground is where we want it to be on at the moment – it is good to soft on the Mildmay Course and a bit softer on the Grand National Course.

“I hope we can let nature take its course but we will water if necessary to keep the ground on the easy side of good.

“We have a team of over 200 people, consisting of groundstaff, treaders, doctors, vets, horse catchers etc.”

Andrew Tulloch speaking at today’s Northern Media Lunch

John Baker, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, declared: “It is wonderful having Randox Health on board as sponsor of the Grand National.

“We are on track to be sold out for Grand National Day very shortly, while Friday, Ladies Day, is going from strength to strength, with 5,000 more racegoers than two years ago. The Thursday, Grand Opening Day, is a brilliant day’s racing.”

Phil Smith, the Head of Handicapping at the British Horseracing Authority, pointed out the horse well in since the weights were announced on February 14. Definitly Red would be 10lb higher if the handicapper could reassess, while Saphir Du Rheu and Cause Of Causes are 5lb well in, Just A Par 4lb, Pendra 3lb and More Of That 2lb.

Alan Alger of Betway announced that the favourite Vieux Lion Rouge came in from 11/1 to 10/1 shortly after the latest runners were revealed.

Sam Quek is a Randox Health Grand National Festival ambassador and a panellist at the Grand Women’s Summit on Ladies Day.

She remarked: “The Randox Health Grand National Festival is huge – my family has always been into racing. My mother is one of eight from Liverpool and her dad was into his racing and my uncle still is. My partner Tom owns some horse too.

“This is my very first time at Aintree as normally I am training or running around after a hockey ball round the world. What a way to experience my first Ladies Day at Aintree.”

HERE For the full race programme at the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, please click

The Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remain), five-day confirmations April 3, final declarations 10am April 8. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer 1) CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE) 11 11-10 J P McManus John Kiely IRE 2) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-09 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey 3) ALELCHI INOIS (FR) 9 11-07 L McMahon/Mrs F Murphy/F Mangan Willie Mullins IRE 4) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-05 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 5) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-04 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 6) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-04 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien 7) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-04 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls 8) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) FOXROCK (IRE) 9 11-02 Barry Connell Ted Walsh IRE 10) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-01 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 11) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 11-01 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls 12) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-00 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams 13) BLAKLION 8 11-00 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 14) DROP OUT JOE 9 11-00 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon 15) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 10-13 Chris Giles & Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls 16) MAGGIO (FR) 12 10-12 Douglas Pryde/James Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE 17) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-12 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 18) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-12 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE 19) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-12 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 20) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-11 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 21) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-11 P J Martin Brian Ellison 22) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-11 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 23) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-11 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George 24) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-11 Mrs Julian Blackwell Venetia Williams 25) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-11 Malcolm C Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 26) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-10 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 27) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-10 Allan Stennett David Pipe 28) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-10 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis 29) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-10 Bowes Lodge Stables James Moffatt 30) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-09 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee 31) VICS CANVAS (IRE) 14 10-09 Bodeen Bandits Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE 32) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-09 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE 33) ZIGA BOY (FR) 8 10-09 Axom LI Alan King 34) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-09 David Fox Tom George 35) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-09 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 36) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-08 Paul Barber & The Late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls 37) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 38) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-08 James J Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE 39) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-08 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 40) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 41) PENDRA (IRE) 9 10-07 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon 42) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-07 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson 43) THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE) 10 10-06 Trembath & Outhart Rebecca Curtis 44) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 45) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-06 The Three Graces Ian Williams 46) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-06 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee 47) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-05 Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe 48) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-05 The Johnson Family David Pipe 49) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 10-04 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 50) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 10-03 Tim Leslie Donald McCain 51) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 10-01 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 52) POTTERS CROSS 10 10-01 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis 53) BENBENS (IRE) 12 10-01 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 54) STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 10-01 Margaret Scholey & Ray Scholey Sue Smith 55) VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 10-01 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 56) POLIDAM (FR) 8 10-00 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 57) LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 10-00 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs 58) MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 10-00 Robert Bothway Neil King 59) CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 10-00 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith 60) VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 9-13 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 61) STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 9-13 Gempro Michael Scudamore 62) BEEVES (IRE) 10 9-12 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish 63) ROYALE KNIGHT 11 9-12 Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan Dr Richard Newland 64) SIZING COAL (IRE) 9 9-11 Alan & Ann Potts Partnership Jim Dreaper IRE 65) LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 9-11 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson 66) ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 9-11 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee 67) EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 9-11 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams 68) DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-10 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE 69) SILVER MAN 10 9-10 John Wardle Jo Hughes 70) FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 9-10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 71) SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 9-10 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke 72) ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-09 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien 73) MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 9-09 Miss Helen Cross Ian Duncan 74) THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 9-08 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE 75) WALDORF SALAD 9 9-08 Alan Parker Venetia Williams 76) KATENKO (FR) 11 9-07 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams 77) FEDERICI 8 9-06 Jon Glews Donald McCain 78) GONE TOO FAR 9 9-05 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 79) RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 9-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis

79 entries remain after March 21 scratchings deadline

22 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 16 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

ALARY (FR), MINELLA ROCCO (IRE), LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE), ROAD TO RICHES (IRE), SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE), CAROLE’S DESTRIER, JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE), VIVALDI COLLONGES (FR), SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (IRE), AS DE MEE (FR), SEVENTH SKY (GER), HADRIAN’S APPROACH (IRE), OUT SAM, GOULANES (IRE), MOUNTAIN KING, KILLER CROW (IRE)

Latest Randox Health Grand National betting from Betway – official betting partner of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival

10/1 Vieux Lion Rouge

12/1 Definitly Red

14/1 One For Arthur

16/1 The Last Samuri , Blaklion, Cause of Causes

20/1 Foxrock, More Of That, Ucello Conti, The Young Master, Saphir Du Rheu

25/1 Vicente, Pleasant Company

28/1 Tenor Nivernais, Highland Lodge

33/1 Rogue Angel, Thunder And Roses, Le Mercurey, Carlingford Lough

40/1 Saint Are, Raz De Maree, Measureofmydreams, Just A Par, Alvarado, Wonderful Charm, Ziga Boy, O’Faolains Boy

50/1 Goodtoknow, Pendra, Perfect Candidate, Bishops Road, Polidam, Double Shuffle, Wounded Warrior, Maggio, Regal Encore, Lord Windermere, Roi Des Francs, Royale Knight, The Crafty Butcher, Shantou Flyer, Houblon des Obeaux, Vics Canvas

66/1 Sambremont, Ballynagour, Sizing Coal, Stellar Notion, Straidnahanna, Streets Of Promise, Gas Line Boy, Knock House, Drop Out Joe, The Romford Pele, Potters Cross, Doctor Harper, Milansbar, Vyta du Roc, Milborough, Viva Steve, Alelchi Inois

80/1 Dare To Endeavour, Silver Man, Racing Pulse, Cocktails At Dawn, Bless The Wings

100/1 Alfie Spinner, Lessons In Milan, Lamb Or Cod, Beeves, Benbens, Waldorf Salad, La Vaticane, Father Edward, Katenko, Federici, Cloudy Too, Gone Too Far, Emperor’s Choice

125/1 Samingarry

ALL QUOTED

Enhanced Place Terms – 1/4 odds, first FIVE places

The Randox Health Grand National Festival 2017 Photography Competition

Photography plays an important role in recording the key moments of any sporting event and Aintree Racecourse is delighted to introduce The Randox Health Grand National Festival 2017 Photography Competition.

The competition is open to all accredited photographers at the Festival and there are two categories – Racing and Lifestyle.

All photographs submitted must be taken at the Randox Health Grand National Festival 2017 at Aintree on either Thursday, April 6th or Friday, April 7th.

There are three prizes in each category:

* Winner – £1,000

* Second place – £750

* Third place – £500

The judging panel will be looking for photographs that in the opinion of the judges capture the excitement and spirit of The Randox Health Grand National Festival – either through the racing itself or the atmosphere on the racecourse.

Entry:

For your chance to win simply:

* Select three images per category – photographers can enter one or both categories

* Complete an entry form and hand it in to a member of the Aintree Photographer Liaison Team then email your images to Aintree.photography@thejockeyclub.co.uk. Entry forms and photos must be received by 19:00 on Friday, April 7th 2017.

* The winning images will then be selected by a judging panel and prizes for the winning photographs will be presented in the Winner’s Enclosure before the first race on Randox Health Grand National Day – Saturday, April 8th 2017.

JLT to Sponsor Star Studded Grand Women’s Summit

Aintree Racecourse is delighted to announce JLT as the new sponsor of the Grand Women’s Summit at the Randox Health Grand National with JLT’s UK Marketing Director, Ellie Mickleburgh named as one of the four panellists on the day.

In addition to this, BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent has been revealed as host of the event and ITV Racing’s Alice Plunkett announced as the final panellist for the women in sport conference at Aintree Racecourse on Ladies Day, 7 April.

Sally Nugent, said: ”I’ve been coming to Aintree Racecourse since I was a child, so I am delighted to be involved in the Grand Women’s Summit. It’s important to encourage more women to play their part in sport at every level. From supporting to competing to running the show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ellie and Alice will join Dame Sarah Storey and Sam Quek MBE on a high calibre and exciting panel with the highly respected broadcaster, Sally Nugent hosting the third year of the Grand Women’s Summit at Aintree.

Alice Plunkett, former eventer and National Hunt jockey and current presenter on ITV Racing, is the only women to have ridden at both Badminton Horse Trials and over the Grand National course at Aintree.

Ellie Mickleburgh is UK Marketing Director at JLT which is one of the world’s leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits services. She is recognised for performing roles at the top levels of marketing leadership with global brands including Aviva and RSA.

Ellie Mickleburgh said: ’I am extremely pleased to see that like the insurance market, horse racing is taking positive steps to promote gender equality and encourage more women into the industry. Having the opportunity to share the insights and lessons learned from both sectors will be a valuable experience, and one that will be crucial to moving closer to greater inclusion in the workplace.’

Already announced, Dame Sarah Storey is a multiple gold medal winner at the Paralympic Games in both road and track racing cyclist and swimming. Sarah became the most successful female British Paralympian of all time in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games by winning the C5 3000m individual pursuit final to bring her Paralympic medal total to an impressive fourteen golds.

Dame Sarah Storey, said: ”I am delighted to be joining the panel for the Grand Women Summit. The event is highly regarded for being informative and entertaining whilst allowing for great networking opportunities and I am looking forward to meeting other like-minded people on the day and being able to share our passion for sport.”

Also previously announced as a panellist and Ladies Day Ambassador, local Olympic Gold Medallist, Sam Quek MBE was part of the successful Great Britain Hockey Team who won Gold at the Rio Olympics and also has a passion for promoting women in sport and encouraging young girls into playing hockey and sport in general.

Hailed a huge success over the past two years, the Grand Women’s Summit will celebrate women in horseracing, sport and business and provide guests with an informative educational, career and networking opportunity, whilst experiencing one of the largest horseracing festivals in the world. Sarah, Sam, Ellie and Alice will discuss ways to get more young people into sport and physical exercise and debate various aspects of gender balance and diversity in sport and business from participation to corporate and board level.

Following the panel discussion in the O’Sullevan facility, which overlooks Aintree’s world famous Parade Ring, delegates will also be treated to an exclusive course-walk around the iconic Grand National course with Irish Grand National winning jockey Katie Walsh; Former Grand National Jockey, Carrie Ford; and 1990 Grand National winning trainer, Kim Bailey.

Kim, said: ”I’m delighted to be part of the Grand Women’s Summit at Aintree and taking guests on a unique Grand National course walk at one of the greatest horseracing festivals in the world. Events like this are important to help share ideas and promote women and girls in our sport.”

Additionally, Aintree and WiR will also be adding a champagne lunch and networking event in Paddock Lodge before the day’s racing starts.

£89 and can be bought through Tickets for the 2017 Grand Women Summit on Friday 7 April will be priced atand can be bought through www.randoxhealthgrandnational.co.uk or by calling 0344 579 3001. A ticket includes a Lord Sefton Terrace ticket for Ladies Day, a private facility in the Paddock Lodge after the panel discussion in O’Sullevans, a Grand National course walk by Katie Walsh, Carrie Ford and Kim Bailey, a champagne lunch and the Grand Women Summit.

£75 for Women in Racing members. To purchase Women in Racing members tickets please visit There is a reduced price offor Women in Racing members. To purchase Women in Racing members tickets please visit www.womeninracing.co.uk/Events

Many Clouds (IRE) – AINTREE LEGEND

Aintree Racecourse is inducting the late Many Clouds as an Aintree Legend at 11.30am on Grand National Day, April 8, with owner Trevor Hemmings, trainer Oliver Sherwood and jockey Leighton Aspell attending.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON MANY CLOUDS

Breeding: br g Cloudings (IRE) – Bobbing Back (IRE) (Bob Back (USA))

Breeder: Aidan Aherne

Born: April 21, 2007, died January 28, 2017

Owner: Trevor Hemmings

Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Leighton Aspell

Form: 190/21212P/1212B4/11161/62210-11

*Many Clouds’ biggest victory came in the 2015 Grand National at Aintree, which he won by a length and three quarters from Saint Are, giving owner Trevor Hemmings his third Grand National success, Leighton Aspell his second and Oliver Sherwood his first.

*He carried 11st 9lb to victory in the 2015 Grand National, the highest successful weight in the Aintree spectacular since Red Rum won with 12st in 1974.

*Many Clouds won his second G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on January 28, 2017 in very game style, rallying to get back in front in the shadow of the post, to beat young pretender Thistlecrack by a head, adding to his win in the Cheltenham race two years beforehand and his second in 2016. Sadly, the horse collapsed and died shortly after passing the winning post despite being attended immediately by vets. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as a severe pulmonary haemorrhage. No significant underlying health issues were discovered in the autopsy.

*He landed a strong renewal of the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in November, 2014, and became the first Hennessy Gold Cup winner to win the Grand National.

*A half-brother to high-class hurdler and chaser The Tullow Tank, he won 12 of his 27 races and finished second in another seven, earning prize money of over £900,000.

Race record: Starts: 27; Wins: 12; 2nd: 7; 3rd: 0; Win & Place Prize Money: £928,000

Trevor Hemmings CVO

Born: June 11, 1935 Background: Brought up in Woolwich Arsenal, South-East London, where his father worked at the Royal Ordnance factory. Was sent to Lancashire as a five-year-old during World War II and began life as a bricklayer’s apprentice after leaving school at 15. Became involved in the Pontins holiday business and eventually owned the business. He sold Pontins to Scottish & Newcastle in exchange for a significant S & N shareholding in 1989. He bought back Pontins in 2000 but retained a stake in S & N, which netted him £218 million when the company was sold in January, 2008. Sold Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens to the North West resort’s town council for £40 million in March, 2010. In 2012, agreed to sell his major shareholding in Arena Leisure Plc, which owned Folkestone, Lingfield, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Windsor racecourses and managed Doncaster and Worcester, to the Reuben brothers. Arena also has a major part of specialist broadcaster At The Races which owns some of British racing’s media rights. Owns a share of Preston North End FC, the Trust Inns pub company and is chairman of the TJH Foundation, a charity which provides grants to organisations such as Macmillan Cancer Relief, St John Ambulance, Crimestoppers Trust, Royal National Lifeboat Association, the Injured Jockeys’ Fund and Racing Welfare. In 2011, he was appointed a Commander of the Victorian Order (CVO) for his work as vice-president of the Princess Royal Trust Carers. In 2016, the Sunday Times estimated Hemmings’ wealth at £725 million. As well as racehorses, he also has eventers who are ridden by Zara Phillips – she partnered the Hemmings-owned High Kingdom to win team silver in three-day eventing at London 2012. Racing Interests: Fulfilled greatest ambition when Hedgehunter carried his colours to victory in the 2005 Grand National. After years of trying, Hemmings had finally emulated his mentor Fred Pontin, owner of the 1971 National hero Specify, with his 13th Grand National runner. Ballabriggs added a second Crabbie’s Grand National success in 2011 and Many Clouds a third in 2015. He tried to win Grand National for first time with Stan Mellor-trained Rubika, 14th in 1992. His first winner came on the Flat in 1985. Hemmings brings on young jumping stock at Gleadhill House Stud, near Chorley, Lancashire, managed by former trainer Mick Meagher, and at his Monymusk Stud in Co Cork. He also has Wood Farm Stud in Shropshire, which is managed by his son Philip. Hemmings, who was made an honorary Jockey Club member in December, 2006, is based on the Isle of Man and is said to have paid £12 million for the Ballavoddan estate on the island where his retired horses live. Has enjoyed 11 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, headed by dual Ryanair Chase hero Albertas Run. Randox Health Grand National Achievements: One of only four owners to have won the race three times along with Noel Le Mare (Red Run 1973, 1974 & 1977), James Machall (1873 Disturbance, 1874 Reugny, 1876 Regal) and Sir Charles Assheton-Smith (1893 Cloister, Jerry M 1912, Covertcoat 1913).

Randox Health Grand National Record: 1992 Rubika (14th); 2000 The Last Fling (7th); Esprit De Cotte (FELL 22nd); 2001 The Last Fling (UR 5th), Esprit De Cotte (UR 11th); 2002 Goguenard (FELL 1st), Beau (UR 14th); 2003 Southern Star (14th), Chives (PU 12th); 2004 Arctic Jack (FELL 1st), Southern Star (PU 9th), Hedgehunter (FELL 30th); 2005 HEDGEHUNTER (WON), Europa (20th); 2006 Hedgehunter (2nd), Juveigneur (FELL 1st), 2007 Hedgehunter (9th), Billyvoddan (PU 19th); 2008 Cloudy Lane (6th), Hedgehunter (13th), Idle Talk (14th); 2009 Idle Talk (12th), Battlecry (16th), Cloudy Lane (UR 15th); 2010 Cloudy Lane (8th); 2011 BALLABRIGGS (WON), King Fontaine (11th); 2012 Ballabriggs (6th); 2013 Ballabriggs (PU 24th); 2014 Burton Port (UR 2nd), Vintage Star (PU 26th); 2015 MANY CLOUDS (WON); 2016 Many Clouds (16th).

Oliver Sherwood (Lambourn, Berkshire)

Born: March 23, 1955, at Chelmsford in Essex. Background: Father Nat was a farmer, racehorse owner, breeder and point-to-point rider. Mother Heather was also a point-to-point rider. Oliver’s brother Simon was a champion amateur jockey who, after turning professional, was best known for his association with great chaser Desert Orchid. Although never joining the paid ranks, Oliver was a highly successful amateur rider – winning the 1979/80 amateur Jump championship – and rode three Cheltenham Festival winners as well as the 1980 Fox Hunters’ Chase winner Rolls Rambler over the Grand National fences at Aintree among a total of 96 successes. Had one ride in the Grand National, finishing eighth on Venture To Cognac in 1983. Assisted trainers Gavin Pritchard-Gordon (pupil assistant on Flat 1974), Arthur Moore (assistant trainer 1975-77) and Fred Winter (an assistant 1978-84) before taking out a licence in the 1984/85 season from Rhonehurst Stables in Lambourn, the same yard that had Grand National success with Battleship in 1939. Training success: Made his mark in 1987 when The West Awake won what is now the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree, where Aldino took that year’s Anniversary 4YO Hurdle. It was the start of a golden decade that featured the top hurdler Large Action as well as Arctic Call, Cruising Altitude, Young Snugfit, Atrabates, Young Pokey, Rebel Song, Lord Of The River, Coulton, Berude Not To, Him Of Praise, Cenkos and Silver Wedge. His first Grand National runner Sacred Path started the 17/2 favourite in 1988 but fell at the first. After a number of quiet years, the latest few seasons have seen an upturn in Sherwood’s fortunes with 2014 Hennessy Gold Cup and 2015 Grand National hero Many Clouds leading the way. Married to former jockey Tarnya (47 winners under Rules) in 1993 & they have two children, Sabrina & Archie. The then Tarnya Davis partnered 100/1 chance Numerate in the 1989 Grand National, pulling up before the 21st.

Randox Health Grand National Record: 1988 Sacred Path (FELL 1st); 1989 Beamwam (PU 18th); 1998 Him Of Praise (REF 27th); 2010 Eric’s Charm (FELL 1st); 2015 MANY CLOUDS (WON); 2016 Many Clouds (16th).

Leighton Aspell

Born: June 12, 1976 Background: He is one of the few jockeys to have a dedicated fan club. Began his racing life as an apprentice with noted tutor Reg Hollinshead and rode 10 winners on the Flat (the first was Prime Painter at Hamilton in May, 1993), before increasing weight forced him to switch to jumping. Joined the late Josh Gifford’s Findon yard and partnered his first winner over jumps at Huntingdon in May, 1995, aboard Karar, trained by Gifford’s former stable jockey Richard Rowe. Has won the Welsh National twice, with L’Aventure (2005) and Supreme Glory (2001), and experienced Grade One success in the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at Punchestown on United in 2005. Retirement & Comeback: In July, 2007, Aspell announced his retirement from the saddle and went to work for Flat trainer John Dunlop at Arundel for an 18-month spell. However, he made a return to race riding in April, 2009, stating that he missed the camaraderie of the weighing room and the thrill of race riding. Randox Health Grand National: Came close to a fairytale first ride in the National in 2003 when finishing second aboard Supreme Glory. Had another excellent spin in 2006 on Ballycassidy, who took up the running at Valentine’s on the first circuit and jumped for fun in the lead before taking a spectacular tumble at Valentine’s second time. He became the first jockey to win the Grand National in consecutive years since Brian Fletcher on Red Rum in 1974/73 and the first on different horses since Bryan Marshall on Royal Tan & Early Mist in 1954/53 when successful in the world’s greatest chase on Pineau De Re (2014) and Many Clouds (2015). He partnered Many Clouds on all 27 starts. Family: He is married to Nicola and they have three daughters – Lucy, Niamh and Kitty.

Randox Health Grand National Record: 2003 Supreme Glory (2nd); 2004 Skycab (UR 6th); 2005 Take The Stand (UR 15th); 2006 Ballycassidy (FELL 25th); 2007 Billyvoddan (PU 19th); 2011 In Compliance (13th); 2014 PINEAU DE RE (WON); 2015 MANY CLOUDS (WON); 2016 Many Clouds (16th)