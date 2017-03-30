Randox Health Grand National bid by Ziga Boy Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ziga Boy will run in the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, April 8.

The eight-year-old made history earlier this season when becoming the first horse to win back-to-back renewals of the valuable Listed Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

Ziga Boy has not been out again since his victory in that three-mile handicap chase on January 28, when he stayed on strongly to score by three and a half lengths from Looking Well.

The son of Califet is rated a 40/1 chance for glory with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Trained by Alan King in Wiltshire, he is set to carry 10st 9lb and is certain to get in the maximum permitted field of 40 for the world’s greatest chase.

If successful, Ziga Boy would become only the fourth grey horse to win the Randox Health Grand National following The Lamb (1868 & 1871), Nicolaus Silver (1961) Neptune Collonges (2012).

Ziga Boy has made one previous appearance at Aintree, when he unseated Tom Bellamy at the first fence in this season’s Betfred Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences in December after being badly hampered by the fall of Saint Are.

Dan Downie, racing manager for owners Axom, said today: “It is the plan for Ziga Boy to go for the Randox Health Grand National.

“We have been happy with him since his win at Doncaster in January and he has been kept fresh.

“The drying ground should suit him, although we are going into the unknown with him as far as distance is concerned (Ziga Boy has not won beyond three miles and a furlong).

“The National is the National and anything can happen. It was just one of those things that can happen when he unseated Tom in the Becher Chase but we are very happy with him ahead of next week and it is hugely exciting for everyone involved with Axom.”

The Randox Health Grand National, which has 78 entries going forward, is run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences.

The next acceptance stage for the Randox Health Grand National is on Monday, April 3 at noon. Becher Chase hero Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe) continues to head the market at 10/1 with Betway, followed closely by Definitly Red (Brian Ellison) on 11/1.

The Randox Health Grand National Festival gets underway on Thursday, April 6, with Grand Opening Day. Entries for Grand Opening Day will be unveiled tomorrow afternoon.