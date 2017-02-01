Randox Health Grand National attracts 110 entries Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Don Poli, a three-time Grade One winner and placed in five other Grade Ones, heads the 110 entries for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, April 8, which are revealed today.

The entry figure has broken the 100-mark for the third time in the last four years – entry details since 2010 – 2017-110, 2016-126, 2015-98; 2014-115; 2013-84; 2012-82; 2011-102 and 2010-112.

The world’s greatest chase, by far the richest Jump race anywhere outside of Japan, is the feature at Aintree on the third and final day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival and is run over 30 fences and four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards at 5.15pm on April 8.

A maximum field of 40 can line up for the Randox Health Grand National, which is broadcast for the first time on ITV, and this year sees the 170th running at Aintree.

John Baker, Regional Director North West at Jockey Club Racecourses, commented: “We are thrilled with the quality and quantity of the entries for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National, which has £1 million in prize money.

“Aintree is delighted to welcome Randox Health as the new sponsor of the iconic race and the countdown to the 170th running of the world’s greatest chase is well and truly underway now that 110 entries have been revealed.

“The unveiling of the Randox Health Grand National weights involves a brand new digital countdown format which we hope will ensure attention is focused on what is happening at the Victoria & Albert Museum between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, February 14.”

Dr. Peter FitzGerald, Founder and Chief Executive of Randox, said: “The entries revealed today promise a tremendous race at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 8, when Randox Health sponsors the Grand National for the first time.

“We are looking forward to a great week of racing and are excited to share our message of preventive health with the 600,000,000 viewers of the event worldwide.

“We’re already counting down the days until the start of the three-day Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree on Thursday, April 6.”

Don Poli, trained by Gordon Elliott in Ireland, headlines 16 entries for Gigginstown House Stud, the owner of the 2016 victor, Rule The World. The eight-year-old chaser has long been regarded as an ideal candidate for the Randox Health Grand National and returned to form last time out with a good second to stablemate Outlander in the G1 Lexus Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Gigginstown is also responsible for progressive handicapper Empire Of Dirt (Gordon Elliott), dual G1 scorer Road To Riches (Noel Meade IRE) and 2016 Irish Grand National hero Rogue Angel, one of three entries for last year’s successful trainer Mouse Morris.

Gordon Elliott, who saddled the 2007 Grand National victor Silver Birch, accounts for 14 of the 37 Irish-trained entries, the most of any handler, and has also put in last year’s sixth Ucello Conti and Cause Of Causes.

Carlingford Lough (John Kiely IRE) and Cause Of Causes are among eight entries for owner J P McManus, who was victorious with the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Don’t Push It in 2010.

The McManus octet also features 2016 National Hunt Chase scorer Minella Rocco (Jonjo O’Neill), Gallant Oscar (Tony Martin IRE), who fell when going well last year, and More Of That (Jonjo O’Neill).

Vics Canvas (Dermot McLoughlin IRE) ran a remarkable race under Robert Dunne in last year’s Grand National, surviving a bad blunder at Becher’s first time around to finish third at 100/1.

Maggio (Patrick Griffin IRE) was a shock 50/1 winner of the Listed Betfred Handicap Chase over the Mildmay Course on Grand National Day last year, scooting clear in the closing stages to win by 12 lengths under James Reveley.

The contest over three miles and a furlong has proved a good pointer to running well in the Randox Health Grand National, with State Of Play, placed three times, Don’t Push It and 2015 runner-up Saint Are (Tom George) all successful in recent years.

Maggio has had two runs over hurdles since returning from his summer break, most recently finishing 11th in a Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown on December 28.

The 12-year-old carries the colours of Douglas Pryde and Jim Beaumont who enjoyed Grand National success with 66/1 outsider Auroras Encore, trained by Sue Smith, in 2013.

James Griffin, assistant to his father Patrick, said: “We have been delighted with Maggio.

“He was mightily impressive on Grand National day last year. He looked like a handicap blot! Everything just seemed to come right for him on the day and naturally for the owners there is only one place that matters, the Randox Health Grand National.

“He is being trained with one day in mind again and, hopefully, he can replicate last year’s performance in the £1-million race.

“We purposely haven’t run him over fences yet this season because, with the way the race is going, you don’t want to be dropping below a rating of 150 (to get a run in the Randox Health Grand National) in my opinion. We missed it by seven two seasons ago and Maggio was fourth reserve last year, so hopefully it is third time lucky!

“He ran really well at Christmas and will now head to Kelso for the Ivan Straker Memorial Chase on February 16, two days after the weights come out. Whether or not he has another run beforehand will depend how he gets on there.

“He has had a run over the Grand National fences already in the Topham [2015], finishing 10th, and he would have been closer but for luck in the running.

“If you look at his pedigree, it actually suggests further the better. We were wrong running him over two miles for a couple of years and since he has stepped up in trip he has improved. Four and quarter miles is obviously a contrast to everything else, but he is unexposed over three miles or further.

“Naturally, Brian Hughes or James Reveley are the two we would like to ride, weight permitting, but after that I don’t know. I would like to think after the way he won last year we might find a few lads that want to ride him because last year in the Grand National we could not find anybody who wanted to ride him.”

Henry de Bromhead has been in excellent form this season and has recent runaway Thyestes Chase scorer Champagne West among a three-strong team. Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has five entries led by The Crafty Bucher and French recruit Polidam.

Last year’s runner-up The Last Samuri, trained by Kim Bailey who sent out the 1990 Grand National winner Mr Frisk, heads the home challenge. He has not raced since finishing third under top-weight behind Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe) and Highland Lodge (Jimmy Moffatt) in the Betfred Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National course in December.

Britain’s champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls ended his long wait for a Grand National winner with Neptune Collonges in 2012. The Somerset handler has seven entries to choose from this time around, headed by Scottish Grand National victor Vicente and Just A Par.

Nigel Twiston-Davies triumphed with Earth Summit in 1998 and again with Bindaree in 2002, making him the only current trainer to have enjoyed more than one Grand National success. He has entered last season’s G1 RSA Chase victor Blaklion and Benbens.

Neil Mulholland is hoping to run Hennessy Gold Cup runner-up Carole’s Destrier and 2016 Bet365 Gold Cup winner The Young Master, while Scotland’s One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell) will head straight to Aintree after a taking success in the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick last month.

Other notable Randox Health Grand National entries include highly-regarded French import Alary (Colin Tizzard), who flopped on his UK debut Haydock Park, dual Sky Bet Chase winner Ziga Boy (Alan King) and Sausalito Sunrise (Philip Hobbs).

The weights for the 2017 Randox Health Grand National, framed by the British Horseracing Authority’s Head of Handicapping, Phil Smith, will be unveiled on the evening of Tuesday, February 14.

The Randox Health Grand National is the only handicap of the year where Smith has absolute discretion to deviate from the normal handicap ratings when determining the weights.

The Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28, second scratchings deadline March 21, five-day confirmations April 3, final declarations 10am April 8. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ALARY (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard ALELCHI INOIS (FR) 9 L McMahon/Mrs F Murphy/F Mangan Willie Mullins IRE ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee ALVARADO (IRE) 12 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 Allan Stennett David Pipe BEEVES (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish BENBENS (IRE) 12 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee BLAKLION 8 S Such & CG Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE) 11 J P McManus John Kiely IRE CAROLE’S DESTRIER 9 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE CLARCAM (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 P J Martin Brian Ellison DEVILS BRIDE (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 The Johnson Family David Pipe DON POLI (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George DROMNEA (IRE) 10 Mrs A M Daly Mouse Morris IRE DROP OUT JOE 9 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 Fergus Wilson David Pipe FEDERICI 8 Jon Glews Donald McCain FOXROCK (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Ted Walsh IRE GALLANT OSCAR (IRE) 11 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 The Three Graces Ian Williams GONE TOO FAR 9 Fergus Wilson David Pipe GOODTOKNOW 9 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee GOULANES (IRE) 11 Roger Brookhouse Neil Mulholland HADRIAN’S APPROACH (IRE) 10 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 Bowes Lodge Stables James Moffatt HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 Mrs Julian Blackwell Venetia Williams JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 8 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 Paul Barber & The Late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls KATENKO (FR) 11 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams KILLER CROW (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 Tim Leslie Donald McCain LA VATICANE (FR) 8 Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 Chris Giles & Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE MAGGIO (FR) 12 Douglas Pryde/James Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 Robert Bothway Neil King MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 Helen Cross Ian Duncan MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 7 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MOUNTAIN KING 8 Jack McKay/Paul McKay/Mark McKay Gordon Elliott IRE O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell OTAGO TRAIL (IRE) 9 Marie Shone Venetia Williams OUT SAM 8 Swanee River Partnership Warren Greatrex OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE PENDRA (IRE) 9 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE POLIDAM (FR) 8 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE POTTERS CROSS 10 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 James J Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROYALE KNIGHT 11 C E Stedman & R J Corsan Dr Richard Newland SAINT ARE (FR) 11 D W Fox Tom George SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs SEVENTH SKY (GER) 10 Fidelma Toole Charlie Mann SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (IRE) 10 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill SILVER MAN 10 John Wardle Jo Hughes SIZING COAL (IRE) 9 Alan & Ann Potts Partnership Jim Dreaper IRE STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 M B Scholey & R H Scholey Sue Smith STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 Gempro Michael Scudamore TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE THE GAME CHANGER (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE) 10 Trembath & Outhart Rebecca Curtis THE YOUNG MASTER 8 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TOUR DES CHAMPS (FR) 10 Prestbury Racing Club Samuel Drinkwater TRIOLO D’ALENE (FR) 10 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE VICENTE (FR) 8 John Hales & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls VICS CANVAS (IRE) 14 Bodeen Bandits Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 8 N H Bloodstock Ltd Isabelle Pacault FR VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien VIVALDI COLLONGES (FR) 8 The Gi Gi Syndicate Paul Nicholls VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WALDORF SALAD 9 Alan Parker Venetia Williams WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ZIGA BOY (FR) 8 Axom LI Alan King

110 entries

37 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

Breakdown of entries in the Randox Health Grand National by trainer

14 entries

Gordon Elliott IRE (2007 Silver Birch) – A Toi Phil, Bless The Wings, Cause Of Causes, Clarcam, Don Poli, Empire Of Dirt, Killer Crow, Lord Scoundrel, Mountain King, Outlander, Roi Des Francs, The Game Changer, Tiger Roll, Ucello Conti

7 entries

Paul Nicholls (2012 Neptune Collonges) – As De Mee, Just A Par, Le Mercurey, Saphir Du Rheu, Vicente, Vivaldi Collonges, Wonderful Charm

6 entries

David Pipe (2008 Comply Or Die) – Ballynagour, Doctor Harper, Father Edward, Gone Too Far, La Vaticane, Vieux Lion Rouge

Venetia Williams (2009 Mon Mome) – Emperor’s Choice, Houblon Des Obeaux, Katenko, Otago Trail, Tenor Nivernais, Waldorf Salad

5 entries

Rebecca Curtis – O’Faolains Boy, Potters Cross, Racing Pulse, Shantou Flyer, The Romford Pele

Nicky Henderson – Cocktails At Dawn, Hadrian’s Approach, Lessons In Milan, Triolo D’Alene, Vyta Du Roc

Willie Mullins IRE (2005 Hedgehunter) – Alelchi Inois, Pleasant Company, Polidam, Sambremont, The Crafty Butcher

3 entries

Henry de Bromhead IRE – Champagne West, Devils Bride, Stellar Notion

Kerry Lee – Alfie Spinner, Bishops Road, Goodtoknow

Noel Meade IRE – Measure Of My Dreams, Road To Riches, Wounded Warrior

Mouse Morris IRE (2016 Rule The World) – Dromnea, Rogue Angel, Thunder And Roses

Neil Mulholland – Carole’s Destrier, Goulanes, The Young Master

Fergal O’Brien – Alvarado, Perfect Candidate, Viva Steve

Jonjo O’Neill (2010 Don’t Push It) – Minella Rocco, More Of That, Shutthefrontdoor

2 entries

Tom George – Double Shuffle, Saint Are

Philip Hobbs – Lamb Or Cod, Sausalito Sunrise

Charlie Longsdon – Drop Out Joe, Pendra

Donald McCain (2011 Ballabriggs) – Federici, Knock House

Sue Smith (2013 Auroras Encore) – Cloudy Too, Straidnahanna

Nigel Twiston-Davies (1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree) – Benbens, Blaklion

1 entry

Kim Bailey (1990 Mr Frisk) – The Last Samuri

Jenny Candlish – Beeves

Gavin Cromwell IRE – Raz De Maree

Jim Culloty IRE – Lord Windermere

Jim Dreaper IRE – Sizing Coal

Samuel Drinkwater – Tour Des Champs

Ian Duncan – Milborough

Brian Ellison – Definitly Red

Warren Greatrex – Out Sam

Patrick Griffin IRE – Maggio

Nigel Hawke – Samingarry

Anthony Honeyball – Regal Encore

Jo Hughes – Silver Man

John Kiely IRE – Carlingford Lough

Alan King – Ziga Boy

Neil King – Milansbar

Charlie Mann – Seventh Sky

Tony Martin IRE – Gallant Oscar

Dermot McLoughlin IRE – Vics Canvas

Eric McNamara IRE – Dare To Endeavour

James Moffatt – Highland Lodge

Emma Lavelle – Junction Fourteen

Dr Richard Newland (2014 Pineau De Re) – Royale Knight

Isabelle Pacault FR – Vieux Morvan

Lucinda Russell – One For Arthur

Michael Scudamore – Streets Of Promise

Colin Tizzard – Alary

Ted Walsh IRE (2000 Papillon) – Foxrock

Ian Williams – Gas Line Boy