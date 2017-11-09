Quinn targeting Cheltenham’s Unibet Greatwood Hurdle with Project Bluebook Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - North Yorkshire trainer John Quinn hopes there is more to come from Project Bluebook in the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on the third and final day of The November Meeting, Sunday, November 19.

Project Bluebook (10st 6lb) was purchased by J P McManus after capturing a couple of two-mile hurdles at Musselburgh in January, and justified the leading owner’s decision with two promising efforts in the spring.

The son of Sinndar finished fourth behind Flying Tiger (Nick Williams, 10st 4lb) in the G3 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at The Festival in March before ending last campaign with a half-length success over Dandy Mag in the G2 four-year-old hurdle at Fairyhouse’s Easter Festival.

Project Bluebook returned to Ireland for the Galway Hurdle in July, finishing a respectable sixth behind another McManus runner, Tigris River (Joseph O’Brien IRE, 10st 13lb), and was last seen out on the Flat when second in a two-mile handicap at Chepstow on August 17.

Quinn said today: “Project Bluebook is absolutely fine. I have been very happy with him since Chepstow and the plan is to run in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

“He ran a good race in the Galway Hurdle. It is a tough race, especially for four-year-olds, but we were pleased with his performance.

“When four-year-olds are out of their novice year, it is definitely harder for them, but he progressed last season and I hope there is more to come from him.

“He is very versatile ground-wise. Not many horses want it too testing and a bit of nice jumping ground next week – good to soft or soft – would be ideal.”

Project Bluebook, one of seven entries in the race owned by McManus, is a 25/1 chance with Unibet.

McManus also has Unibet’s 7/1 favourite Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs, 11st 6lb), Campeador (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 2lb, 12/1) and Charli Parcs (Nicky Henderson, 10st 8lb, 14/1) among a strong team in the extended two-mile Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

The weights are headed by three-time G2 Unibet International Hurdle victor The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 12lb).

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle – Unibet prices: 7/1 Defi Du Seuil; 8/1 Divin Bere; 12/1 Call Me Lord, Campeador, Elgin; 14/1 Charli Parcs, Misterton; 16/1 Chesterfield, Flying Tiger, Jenkins, Lough Derg Spirit, Mick Jazz, Mohaayed, Tigris River, 20/1 bar.

The November Meeting starts on Countryside Day, Friday, November 17, continues on BetVictor Gold Cup Day, Saturday, November 18 when the highlight is the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup, and concludes with The November Meeting Sunday.