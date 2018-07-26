The Queen’s Fabricate among eight runners in Sky Bet York Stakes Posted by racenews on Thursday, July 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Queen’s Fabricate among eight runners in Sky Bet York Stakes

Sky Bet’s 2/1 favourite Elarqam headlines eight declared runners for the £120,000 G2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15pm) at York this Saturday, July 28.

The 10-furlong contest has been won by some top-class performers since its inception in 2006, including G1 victors Twice Over (2011) and Mukhadram (2013).

Elarqam (Mark Johnston/Jim Crowley) is the sole three-year-old representative and drops in class after starting the campaign on the Classic trail.

Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Frankel colt finished fourth behind Saxon Warrior in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 5 but could only finish sixth when sent off favourite for the Irish equivalent at the Curragh three weeks later.

Elarqam, who has yet to race beyond a mile, made a winning debut at York in September and ended his two-year-old season with a promising victory in the G3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Four-year-old Forest Ranger (Richard Fahey/Tony Hamilton, 5/1 with Sky Bet) has a 3lb penalty to contend with as a result of his win in the G2 Huxley Stakes at Chester in May. He failed to replicate that form on his latest start when last of seven in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on July 7.

Sir Michael Stoute, who captured the inaugural running of the Sky Bet York Stakes with Best Alibi, bids for a second success with Smart Call (Richard Kingscote, 11/4). The South African-bred mare, a three-time G1 winner in her homeland, gained her first European victory last time out in the G3 Hoppings Stakes over 10 furlongs on Tapeta at Newcastle on June 29.

The Queen’s famous colours will be carried by Fabricate (Michael Bell/David Allan, 8/1), winner of the G3 Winter Hill Stakes over 10 furlongs at Windsor in 2017.

Fabricate started 2018 with a smooth victory in Listed company on Polytack at Kempton Park in March before going down by a short-head to rising star Crystal Ocean in the G3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park on April 27. He was not at that level last time out when 13th in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19.

In-form trainer Michael Bell said today: “Fabricate has been in good form since Royal Ascot, where he ran slightly below par.

“His run behind Crystal Ocean is very good form and if he runs to that sort of level on Saturday, he should give a very good account of himself.

“We are hoping, unlike most people, that the rain stays away.”

Thundering Blue (David Menuisier/Fran Berry, 10/1) bids to go one better after taking second behind Euchen Glen in the valuable John Smith’s Cup Handicap over course and distance on July 14.

The line-up is completed by Euginio (Richard Hannon/Tom Marquand, 10/1), runner-up in the Wolferton Stakes on his penultimate start, Ayr Listed scorer Euro Nightmare (Keith Dalgleish/Philip Makin, 33/1) and Brorocco (Andrew Balding/Franny Norton, 25/1).

Sky Bet York Stakes, Sky Bet odds: 2/1 Elarqam; 11/4 Smart Call; 5/1 Forest Ranger; 8/1 Fabricate; 10/1 Euginio, Thundering Blue; 25/1 Brorocco; 33/1 Euro Nightmare

Each way terms: 1/5 for first 3 places

Sky Bet sponsors the entire programme at York on Saturday, including the £50,000 Sky Bet Dash (2.40pm) over six furlongs, which has attracted an excellent field of 19 runners.

The market for the handicap is headed by the Roger Fell-trained Harome (Ben Sanderson (5), 8st 12lb, drawn 19), who scored over five furlongs at York on his latest start in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap on July 13. Harome is the 7/1 favourite with Sky Bet.

The four-year-old son of Bahamian Bounty finished third at York on June 30, having scored at Haydock on June 7, both over five furlongs, highlighting his wellbeing.

Fell, who trains to the north of Helmsley at Nawton, said today: “Harome is in really good form at home and we’re looking forward to running him on Saturday.

“Stepping him back up to six furlongs is a bit of a gamble as I’m not entirely sure that he does stay the trip but it’s a very good prize fund and we think it is worth having a go.

“He has been in great form all year over five furlongs and I think that is his optimum trip.

“He is a horse who just goes along in front and likes to do his own thing. I am just slightly worried he might get pegged back in the closing stages over six furlongs, but we feel it’s worth taking our chance.

“He loves to get on with it and go out in front and Ben Sanderson has been getting on really well with him all year.

“Harome won nicely at York last time but got quite a rise in the weights from 85 to 93 for winning that race by four lengths, but he likes York and it is probably an easy six furlongs at York anyway so it gives him the best chance of staying the trip.

“He’s always been a very good horse and I have thought a lot of him from an early stage.

“I bought him as a yearling and after his York win, Middleham Park Racing came in and now own a half-share in him alongside me.

“We’ll see how he gets on over six furlongs on Saturday, but he is a horse I could see running in an Epsom Dash one day as he has so much speed.”

Malton handler Richard Fahey has two contenders in Saturday’s handicap courtesy of Growl (Tony Hamilton, 8/1, 9st 4lb, 16) and Eastern Impact (Sebastian Woods (5), 16/1, 8st 13lb, 11), who have both been placed at G1 level.

Other Sky Bet Dash contenders towards the top of the market include Enjazaat (Owen Burrows, Jim Crowley, 9/1, 9st 3lb, 7), a creditable fifth behind Yafta in the G3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on July 21 and the Stuart Williams-trained Daschas (Milly Naseb (5), 14/1, 8st, 10) who captured a competitive handicap over six furlongs at Ascot on his latest outing.

David O’Meara has four contenders in this year’s renewal including recent Curragh scorer and top-weight Intisaab (Conor McGovern (5), 11/1, 9st 13lb, 5). O’Meara’s quartet is completed by Watchable (David Nolan, 14/1, 9st 2lb, 14), Summerghand (Philip Makin, 12/1, 9st, 18) and Muscika (Richard Kingscote, 25/1, 8st 9lb, 12).

Tim Easterby saddles three runners headed by course and distance winner Golden Apollo (David Allan, 9/1, 8st 13lb, 1) along with Flying Pursuit (Nathan Evans, 20/1, 8st 13lb, 6) and East Street Revue (Duran Fentiman, 22/1, 8st 7lb, 17).

Roy Bowring’s evergreen seven-year-old Foolaad (Brett Doyle, 20/1, 9st 5lb, 4), successful on eight of his last 12 starts and the Paul Cole-trained Baron Bolt (Franny Norton, 14/1, 9st 1lb, 1) and Tommy Taylor (Kevin Ryan, Tom Eaves, 12/1, 9st 3lb, 9), a Listed winner over the course and distance in September, are three other interesting contenders for the 19-runner £50,000 Sky Bet Dash.

Sky Bet Dash – Sky Bet prices:

7/1 Harome; 8/1 Growl; 9/1 Enjazaat, Golden Apollo; 11/1 Intisaab; 12/1 Summerghand, Tommy Taylor; 14/1 Baron Bolt, Daschas, Watchable; 16/1 Boy In The Bar, Eastern Impact; 18/1 Holmeswood; 20/1 Flying Pursuit, Foolaad; 22/1 East Street Revue, Related; 25/1 Muscika, Orvar

Each-way terms: 1/5 for first 5 places

The going at York is currently Good to Firm.

Saturday’s seven-race card, which starts at 2.05pm, forms part of the Sky Bet-backed Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, with Boyzone set to perform after racing.