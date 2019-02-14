Quality fields for Saturday’s Fast-Track Qualifiers at Kempton Park and Cagnes-sur-Mer Posted by racenews on Thursday, February 14, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Pattern race performer Spark Plug faces five rivals in the £25,000 32Red Conditions Race (7.15pm) over two miles at Kempton Park, one of two All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifiers this Saturday, February 16.

The winner of the two-mile Polytrack contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship over the same distance and surface at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

Spark Plug (Brian Meehan/Tom Marquand) is highest-rated of the six runners with a mark of 107, though he shoulders a 3lb penalty following to his victory in the Listed 32Red Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton Park in December and is tackling two miles for the first time.

Grey Britain (John Ryan/Adam Kirby) relished the step up to two miles last time out when defeating Watersmeet (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning) by a length and a quarter in the Betway Conditions Race at Lingfield Park on February 1.

Watersmeet has an excellent strike rate on the All-Weather, winning 12 of his 28 starts, which includes a narrow victory in last year’s 32Red Conditions Race.

Higher Power (James Fanshawe/George Wood) gained his biggest success to date on the All-Weather in the 2017 Northumberland Plate on Tapeta at Newcastle. He finished third behind Stargazer on his latest start in a Fast-Track Qualifier at the same track on December 15.

Dual purpose performer Redicean (Alan King/David Probert) is unbeaten in three starts at Kempton Park, all over hurdles, including the G2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle last February.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned five-year-old captured 12-furlong handicaps in good style at Wolverhampton on Tapeta and Lingfield Park in December, but encountered trouble in running when fourth in a similar contest at Lingfield Park on January 19.

Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Cheveley Park Stud, said today: “Redicean is fine and Alan is happy with the horse.

“We have switched him back from jumping to the Flat where he has continued to progress, and we will learn a bit more on Saturday.

“It looks a competitive race and hopefully we will find out if he can progress into this sort of company.

“I think he will be fine stepping up two miles. It may catch him out, but he appears to stay well.”

Completing the six runners is Stamford Raffles (Jane Chapple-Hyam/Richard Kingscote), who was just touched off in a 14-furlong handicap on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on January 26.

Kempton Park’s eight-race card starts at 4.40pm and ends at 8.15pm.

Sun Racing All-Weather Mile champion Lucky Team (Joel Boisnard/Vincent Cheminaud) is among 14 declared runners for the €52,000 Listed Prix Saonois (3.15pm local time) over a mile at Cagnes-sur-Mer in the south of France earlier on Saturday.

Lucky Team came with a swooping run to land the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship on Good Friday last year and Saturday’s Polytrack contest is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the same race.

Progressive six-year-old Bayoun (Thierry Lemer/Olivier Peslier) won all six of his starts in 2018, including a valuable seven-furlong handicap on turf at Longchamp on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend.

German challenger Palace Prince (Jean-Pierre Carvalho/Eddy Hardouin) is a multiple Pattern race winner in his homeland, most notably in the G2 Badener Meile at Baden-Baden in May, 2017.

Zalamea (Frederic Rossi/Tony Piccone) has contested Pattern races for much of his career and finished fifth in the G1 Prix de la Foret at Chantilly in the autumn of 2017. The six-year-old goes well on the All-Weather, having won three times on artificial surfaces.

Recent course and distance winner, six-year-old Diwan Senora (Yann Barberot/Jerome Cabre), also enters calculations.