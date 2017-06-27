Pump Technology Irish Night starts 2017 Thursday Nights Live at Newbury Racecourse Posted by racenews on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The first of the Thursday Nights Live series takes place at Newbury Racecourse this Thursday, June 29, with Pump Technology Irish Night.

Further action follows over the coming weeks with Fuller’s Motown & Soul Night (Thursday, July 6), Newbury Night (Thursday, July 13) and #ThrowbackThursday Disco (Thursday, July 27).

Pump Technology Irish Night offers an eight-race programme, running from 5.20pm through to 9.00pm.

The first race at 5.20pm is for Purebred Arabians – the Dubai International Arabian Races at Newbury 30th July International Stakes.

The highlight of the seven contests for Thoroughbreds is the £7,250 Pegasus Pumps Ltd Handicap (7.25pm, 13 runners) over 10 furlongs in which Newmarket handler Don Cantillon saddles top-weight Hollywood Road (10st, George Wood (3)).

The four-year-old son of Kodiac won over 10 furlongs at Newmarket and Sandown Park last season and had a successful campaign in juvenile hurdles during the latest Jump campaign, landing two contests at Huntingdon. On his return to the Flat at Windsor on June 12, he was the neck winner of a 10-furlong handicap.

Cantillon said today: “Hollywood Road was declared to run at Carlisle on Wednesday but they have had some rain and are due some more, so we have decided to head to Newbury instead.

“He tends to hit a flat spot in his races. He did it over hurdles at Huntingdon, when he flew home, and he was first off the bridle at Windsor and was doing his best work at the end.

“That is why we were thinking about stepping him up in trip at Carlisle but the weather has forced us to change plans.

“George Wood gets on great with the horse. Most other jockeys would have probably given up and let him coast home at Windsor but George gave him a great ride.

“The ground was quite testing when he ran at Sandown in April and he was very sore afterwards, so we had to give him a bit of time before he ran at Windsor.

“Hollywood Road came out of that race in great heart and I would be surprised if he didn’t run well again.”

The pick of the opposition could prove to be two unexposed three-year-olds, Godolphin’s recent Carlisle maiden winner Pilgrim’s Treasure (9st, Charlie Appleby/James Doyle), a son of the great Dubawi, and Sporting Times (9st 1lb, Ed Dunlop/Dane O’Neill), a comfortable winner of a Lingfield maiden on June 13.

Thoroughbred action gets underway with the seven-furlong Pump Technology Handicap (5.50pm, 16 runners), while local handler Jonathan Portman sponsors the second race of the evening, the Win Races With Jonathan Portman Fillies’ Novice Auction Stakes (6.20pm, 11 runners) in which he will attempt to win back some of his money with Show Of Force (Richard Kingscote).

Several regally-bred fillies line up in the Pumpmatic Pump Stations By Pump Technology Fillies’ Novice Stakes (6.50pm, 16 runners), including Time Change (Ralph Beckett/Pat Dobbs), who hails from the family of the outstanding 1982 Oaks winner Time Charter.

After the final race at 9.00pm, there will be live music, celebrating all that is good about the Emerald Isle.

The gates open at 4.00pm on Thursday, June 29.