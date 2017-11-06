Public voting closes tomorrow for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards – have your say Posted by racenews on Monday, November 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Public voting for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards, with a Cartier watch to be won, closes tomorrow at noon (British time, Tuesday, November 7) at www.cartierracingawards.co.uk following the running of the G1 Emirates Melbourne Cup.

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.