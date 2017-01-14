Pretend set for Lingfield Park return next month in Betway Cleves Stakes Posted by racenews on Saturday, January 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Top sprinter Pretend, one of the stars of the 2014/2015 All-Weather Championships, is due to return to Lingfield Park for the six-furlong £45,000 Listed Betway Best Odds Guaranteed Plus Cleves Stakes on Saturday, February 4.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in two visits to the Surrey course, having followed up an impressive display in the Listed Hever Sprint in March, 2015, with another dominant victory in the £150,000 All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes on Good Friday the following month.

Pretend made an exciting return to action on his first appearance for more than five months at Kempton Park on January 11, when he ran on strongly to score easily by a length and a half in a six-furlong Polytrack conditions race.

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I was delighted with the performance of Pretend at Kempton Park and he has come on for that run. He had a canter on Friday morning and his work-rider said that he feels a lot sharper.

“He will head towards the Cleves Stakes at Lingfield Park on February 4 and then we will look at the Hever Sprint (5f) at the same course on February 25.

“The Hever Sprint is a Fast-Track Qualifier but it will be his third run anyway, so he should qualify for Good Friday whether he wins or not.

“He showed how good he was on Finals Day a couple of years ago and the horse he beat that day, Alben Star, won last year’s Sprint Final.

“I couldn’t have been any happier with his run the other day and he looks to be back to where he was before.”