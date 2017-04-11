Potts, Power and Tizzard on top at the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival Posted by racenews on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Randox Health Grand National Festival was staged from Thursday, April 6 through to Saturday, April 8 and saw awards go to top jockey Robbie Power, leading trainer Colin Tizzard and the most successful owners Ann and Alan Potts.

Robbie Power scooped the Racing UK Leading Jockey Award thanks to four winners at the Randox Health Grand National Festival. Barry Geraghty was second with three victories, with no other jockey riding more than one winner.

Power, who won the Randox Health Grand National a decade ago on Silver Birch, enjoyed a double on Ladies Day, Friday, April 7, with Fox Norton successful in the G1 JLT Melling Chase and Pingshou taking the G1 Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle.

On Grand National Day, Power was again at the double. His two winners were Finian’s Oscar in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Hurdle and Sizing Codelco in the Listed Betway Handicap Chase.

The quartet of Power winners were all owned by Ann and Alan Potts. Power was announced as retained rider to the owners at the end of March, having partnered their Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John earlier in the month. Ann and Alan Potts took the inaugural Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Owner Award ahead of J P McManus, who enjoyed three Aintree winners.

All four of the Potts/Power winners were trained by Colin Tizzard. The West Country handler’s total for the week was five, as he also saddled Ultragold to a 50/1 success in Friday’s Randox Health Topham Chase over the Grand National fences.

This enabled Tizzard to gain the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Trainer Award for the first time, with two more winners than Nicky Henderson. No other trainer had more than one success over the three days.

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 12, 13 and 14 at Aintree.

Racing UK Leading Jockey Award - final standings

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd Robbie Power 4 1 - Barry Geraghty 3 3 - Brian Hughes 1 3 - Noel Fehily 1 1 - Jeremiah McGrath 1 1 - Adrian Heskin 1 - 1 Nico de Boinville 1 - - Alain Cawley 1 - - Harry Cobden 1 - - Derek Fox 1 - - Richard Johnson 1 - - Lizzie Kelly 1 - - Mr James King 1 - - David Noonan 1 - - Daniel Samson 1 - - Nick Scholfield 1 - - Paddy Brennan - 2 - Aidan Coleman - 2 - Harry Skelton - 1 2 Davy Russell - 1 1 Harry Bannister - 1 - Mr Jamie Codd - 1 - Bryan Cooper - 1 - Jack Kennedy - 1 - Danny Mullins - 1 - Mr Derek O’Connor - 1 - Wayne Hutchinson - - 2 Daryl Jacob - - 2 Alan Johns - - 2 Gavin Sheehan - - 2 David Bass - - 1 Charlie Deutsch - - 1 Sean Flanagan - - 1 Mr Noel George - - 1 Jonathan Moore - - 1 Joshua Moore - - 1 Connor O’Farrell - - 1 Tom Scudamore - - 1 Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Trainer

Award - final standings

Name 1st 2nd 3rd Colin Tizzard 5 1 - Nicky Henderson 3 5 1 Malcolm Jefferson 1 2 - Philip Hobbs 1 1 - Tom George 1 - 3 Alan King 1 - 3 Nigel Twiston-Davies 1 - 1 Mickey Bowen 1 - - Richard Hobson 1 - - Anthony Honeyball 1 - - Seamus Mullins 1 - - Paul Nicholls 1 - - Lucinda Russell 1 - - Nick Williams 1 - - Richard Woollacott 1 - - Gordon Elliott IRE - 2 - Dan Skelton - 1 2 Henry de Bromhead IRE - 1 - Brian Ellison - 1 - Kevin Frost - 1 - Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 - Emma Lavelle - 1 - Graham McKeever IRE - 1 - Fergal O’Brien - 1 - Joseph O’Brien IRE - 1 - Jonjo O’Neill - 1 - Warren Greatrex - - 2 Tim Vaughan - - 2 Kim Bailey - - 1 Rebecca Curtis - - 1 Oliver Greenall - - 1 Patrick Griffin IRE - - 1 Noel Meade IRE - - 1 Gary Moore - - 1 David Pipe - - 1

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Owner Award

- final standings

Name 1st 2nd 3rd Ann & Alan Potts 4 1 - J P McManus 3 4 1 Brocade Racing, J Romans Terry Warner 1 - - Carl Hinchy 1 - - McNeil Family 1 - - Matt & Laura Morgan 1 - - Gwilym Morris 1 - - Rob Rexton 1 - - D Staddon 1 - - The Fountains Partnership 1 - - The Knot Again Partnership 1 - - The Rumble Racing Club 1 - - Two Golf Widows 1 - - Paul Vogt 1 - - Wharton & Wilson 1 - - Jane Williams & Len Jakeman 1 - - Trevor Hemmings - 2 - Jean Bishop - 1 - Mrs K Exall - 1 - Kevin Frost - 1 - Gigginstown House Stud - 1 - Richard Gilbert - 1 - Chris Giles - 1 - Mrs M Hagan - 1 - John Hales - 1 - Fitri Hay - 1 - Phil Martin - 1 - F Murphy & A McManus & T Grant - 1 - Sandy & Caroline Orr - 1 - The Pick ‘N’ Mix Partnership - 1 - Walters Plant Hire Ltd - 1 - Simon Munir & Isaac Souede - - 2 Trish Andrews - - 1 James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde - - 1 Paul Bowtell - - 1 Crossed Fingers Partnership - - 1 C Edwards, D Futter, A Rushworth - - 1 David Fox - - 1 Galloping On The South Downs P’ship - - 1 Tom George - - 1 Patricia Hunt - - 1 International Plywood Ltd - - 1 Robert Kirkland - - 1 Julie & David Martin - - 1 D Mercer - - 1 Paul & Clare Rooney - - 1 Simon Such & Gino Paletta - - 1 The Albatross Club - - 1 The Risk Takers Partnership - - 1 Wynnstay Wanderers - - 1

2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival - Winners

Grand Opening Day, Thursday, April 6

1:45pm – Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Flying Angel: Owner-R J Rexton, Trainer-Nigel Twiston-Davies, Jockey-Noel Fehily, SP-5/1, Distance-1l

2:20pm – Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

Defi Du Seuil: J P McManus, Philip Hobbs, Barry Gergahty 4/11F, 1½l

2:50pm – Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1)

Tea For Two: Jane Williams & Len Jakeman, Nick Williams, Lizzie Kelly, 10/1, nk

3:25pm – Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

Buveur D’Air: J P McManus, Nicky Henderson, Barry Geraghty, 4/9F, 5l

4:05pm – Randox Health Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase

Dineur: Gwilym J Morris, Mickey Bowen, Mr James King, 16/1, 1¾l

4:40pm – Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

Double W’s: Wharton & Wilson, Malcolm Jefferson, Brian Hughes, 8/1, 1l

5:15pm – Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

Dame Rose: Carl Hinchy, Richard Hobson, Alain Cawley, 14/1, ½l

Ladies Day, Friday, April 7

1:40pm – Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

Rather Be: Matt & Lauren Morgan, Nicky Henderson, Jeremiah McGrath, 10/1, ½l

2:20pm – Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Pingshou: Ann & Alan Potts, Colin Tizzard, Robbie Power, 16/1,4½l

2:50pm – Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Might Bite: The Knot Again Partnership, Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville, 8/13F, 2l

3:25 – JLT Melling Chase (Grade 1)

Fox Norton: Ann & Alan Potts, Colin Tizzard, Robbie Power, 4/1, 6l

4:05pm – Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

Ultragold: Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner, Colin Tizzard, Harry Cobden, 50/1, 1l

4:40pm – Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

The Worlds End: McNeill Family, Tom George, Adrian Heskin, 3/1, ½l

5:15pm – Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

Lalor: D G Staddon, Richard Woollacott, Richard Johnson, 33/1, 2 ½l

Grand National Day, Saturday, April 8

1:45 – Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

Fountains Windfall: The Fountains Partnership, Anthony Honeyball, David Noonan, 11/1, 8l

2:25pm Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Finian’s Oscar: Ann & Alan Potts, Colin Tizzard, Robbie Power, 3/1F, 3l

3:00pm Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

San Benedeto: Paul Vogt, Paul Nicholls, Nick Scholfield, 4/1, hd

3:40pm Betway Handicap Chase (Listed)

Sizing Codelco: Ann & Alan Potts, Colin Tizzard, Robbie Power, 10/1, 13l

4:20pm Ryanair Stayers Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)

Yanworth: J P McManus, Alan King, Barry Geraghty, 9/4F, 1l

5:15pm Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

One For Arthur: Two Golf Widows, Lucinda Russell, Derek Fox, 14/1, 4½l

6:15pm Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys’ & Amateur Riders)

Chesterfield: The Rumble Racing Club, Seamus Mullins, Daniel Sansom, 8/1, 5l