Some Plan heads strong de Bromhead team for The Showcase this weekend

G1 winner Some Plan is set to lead a four-pronged challenge from Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead at The Showcase this weekend at Cheltenham.

The nine-year-old, who holds an entry in the two-mile £50,000 Randox Health Handicap Chase (3.10pm) on Saturday, October 28, captured the G1 Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown in February before going on to finish sixth in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy at The Festival in March.

He will drop back down in trip following two disappointing efforts over further, most recently when trailing home last of five on his seasonal return in a Limerick chase over just short of two and a half miles on October 8.

County Waterford-based de Bromhead commented today: “Some Plan is set to head over to Cheltenham and seems to be in good form at the moment.

“I hope that the return to two miles will suit. He was very disappointing and didn’t seem to stay the last day.

“He was kept busy last season and had a great first half, winning three races and then just seemed to peter out.

“He has beaten some very good chasers and is a fair horse on his day.”

On Fiddlers Green is on course for Saturday’s opening race, the £50,000 randoxhealth.com Handicap Chase (2.00pm) over three miles and a furlong, having comfortably scored over the same trip a Roscommon handicap chase in June.

The seven-year-old, who narrowly missed the final field for the Galway Plate, also lined up at Limerick on October 8, finishing eighth on soft ground in the J T McNamara Munster National over three miles.

De Bromhead added: “We plan to run On Fiddlers Green in the randoxhealth.com Handicap Chase, although I don’t think our other entry Full Cry will travel over.

“The soft going probably went against On Fiddlers Green in the Munster National, so I am hoping that the better ground will suit and that he can run a good race.”

Twobeelucky gained easy hurdle victories at Roscommon and Bellewstown over the summer before filling the runner-up spot in a novices’ hurdle at the Galway Festival and the four-year-old takes on last season’s G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle victor Defi Du Seuil in the extended two-mile £35,000 Masterson Holdings Hurdle (2.35pm) on Saturday.

The mercurial Lion In His Heart, third in a valuable handicap hurdle at Killarney in August before running out for a third time at Tipperary on October 1, is set to run in Friday’s Experience The Theatre At The Festival Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5.30pm) over an extended two miles.

De Bromhead continued: “I think that this will be Twobeelucky’s final run before he goes off for a break. We are up against it on the ratings, but we said that we would give it a go and see how we get on.

”Lion In His Heart has a few options at Cheltenham, but we are looking at the conditional jockeys’ race, with Jonathan Moore due to ride him

“He looked to have the race at his mercy at Tipperary before going violently left and he did the same over fences at Killarney in May. He has to run on left-handed tracks but he still jinks to his left. He has plenty of ability but has been frustrating.”

The Showcase, which start’s Cheltenham’s new season, commences with another fascinating seven-race card on Friday, October 27.

As well as all the action on the track, racegoers will also be able to get behind the scenes of “The Sport of Kings” at The Showcase. There will be guided tours of the Parade Ring and Weighing Room before racing.

Tours will take place approximately every half an hour, starting from The Plaza, once gates have opened, up until half an hour before the first race.

The Showcase Food & Drink Zone, staged for the first time in 2014, returns to The Centaur to demonstrate all that is great about the food and drinks producers of the Cotswolds.

The racecourse sits in the heart of the Cotswolds and there are many amazing elements of the region that will be celebrated in The Showcase Food & Drink Zone.

Stands include those from local companies such as Pie And Might Pies, The Old Chapel Fudge Company and Severn Cider.

Race Programme

THE SHOWCASE

(Old Course)

Friday, October 27

2.00 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race 2m 5f £20,000

2.35 squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase 2m £25,000

3.10 Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m 5f £12,000

3.45 Ryman Stationery Cheltenham Business Club Novices’ Chase 3m ½f £25,000

4.20 Joel Dommett Here On 6th April Centaur Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0 -125) 3m 1f £12,000

4.55 Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle 2m ½f £10,000

5.30 Experience The Theatre at The Festival Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m ½f £10,000

Saturday, October 28

2.00 randoxhealth.com Handicap Chase 3m 1f £50,000

2.35 Masterson Holdings Hurdle 2m ½f £35,000

3.10 Randox Health Handicap Chase 2m £50,000

3.45 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle 3m £25,000

4.20 Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Novices’ Chase 2m 4f £25,000

4.55 Junior Jumpers The Showcase Novices’ Hurdle 3m £10,000

Jockey Club Venues Standard Open NH Flat Race 2m ½f £10,000