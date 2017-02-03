Peter The Mayo Man heads six for Sunday’s Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial at Musselburgh Posted by racenews on Friday, February 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Peter The Mayo Man (Neil Mulholland/Noel Fehily), the 2/1 favourite with sponsor Sky Bet, bids for a fourth successive victory this season in the £23,000 Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle (2.40pm, six runners) at Musselburgh on Sunday, February 5.

The seven-year-old started the campaign with two easy wins in novices’ hurdles at Worcester and Warwick in September before recording an impressive 11-length success in a two-mile handicap hurdle at Newbury on November 3, all over two miles.

The £120,000 purchase holds entries in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the G1 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Mulholland, who trains near Bath in Somerset, said today: “Peter The Mayo Man schooled well this morning and goes to Musselburgh in good form.

“We decided to give him a little break after Newbury. He likes good ground so it made sense to freshen him up with a view to the spring.

“He has done all his winning over two miles. He has the two entries at Cheltenham, but I am very happy with what he has been doing at this trip.”

Nicky Henderson’s was responsible for last year’s runner-up Brain Power, now a leading Champion Hurdle contender, and bids to go one better with five-year-old Lough Derg Spirit (Nico de Boinville, 9/4 with Sky Bet).

The point-to-point graduate impressed on his hurdling debut at Kempton Park before finishing fourth behind Capitaine in Ascot’s G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial in December.

Champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls runs recent Taunton scorer High Secret (Sam Twiston-Davies, 5/2), who has a rating of 95 on the Flat.

The line-up is completed by Leicester winner London Prize (Ian Williams/Will Kennedy, 9/1), last month’s Musselburgh second Stipulate (Brian Ellison/Henry Brooke, 9/1) and Optima Petamus (Patrick Holmes/John Kington, 33/1).

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “This promises to be another informative renewal of the Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial, with Peter The Mayo Man setting a good standard after his impressive display at Newbury.

“High Secret was a progressive stayer on the Flat for Sir Mark Prescott and won nicely on his hurdling debut at Taunton, while Lough Derg Spirit should have more to offer after just two starts under Rules.”

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle, Sky Bet odds: 2/1 Peter The Mayo Man; 9/4 Lough Derg Spirit; 5/2 High Secret; 9/1 London Prize, Stipulate; 33/1 Optima Petamus

Each Way: 1/4 for first 2 places

The races in the Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” for the 2016/17 season are:

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Cheltenham, Sunday, November 13, 2016 - Won by Moon Racer (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Ascot, Friday, December 16, 2016 - Won by Capitaine (Paul Nicholls/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (Grade Two) – Punchestown (Ireland), Saturday, January 14, 2017 - Won by Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/Mark Walsh)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Haydock Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017 - Won by Neon Wolf (Harry Fry/Noel Fehily)

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle – Musselburgh, Sunday, February 5, 2017

Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Kempton Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One) – Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14, 2017