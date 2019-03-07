Pertemps Network renews sponsorship of longstanding handicap hurdle series which culminates at The Festival Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, March 7, 2019 - Cheltenham Racecourse is delighted to announce today that Pertemps Network is to renew sponsorship of the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle series for another three years.

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle takes place as the second race on St Patrick’s Thursday (March 14 in 2019) at The Festival™ presented by Magners and is the culmination each season of the 22-race series which is sponsored in its entirety by Pertemps Network.

Pertemps Network, the UK’s largest privately-owned recruitment agency, is one of the longest-standing sponsors at Cheltenham and The Festival, having first provided backing in 2002.

Today’s announcement means that Pertemps Network, which has over 200 branches and offices throughout the UK, has generously agreed to extend sponsorship up until at least 2022, which would mark 21 years of continuous support.

Tim Watts, Lifetime President of Pertemps Network Group, said: “As the Cheltenham Festival has established itself as the premier fixture in the racing calendar, so too has Pertemps grown to become the UK’s number one recruitment provider; our partnership is therefore a match made in heaven.

“Our long history with The Festival has been a source of great pride for everyone associated with our business and it’s a relationship with plenty of life left in the legs! It gives me enormous pleasure to confirm our sponsorship will continue for a good few more years.

“Since 2002, we have been fortunate to be a part of some of the greatest ever hurdle races and everyone at Pertemps looks forward to more history being made.”

In order to qualify for the Final at The Festival, horses must have finished in the first six of any of the 21 qualifiers which take place across the UK (15), as well as in Ireland (2) and France (4). All 11 JockeyClub Racecourses which host Jump racing stage a qualifier.

Presenting Percy, a leading contender for this year’s feature G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, won the G3 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle in 2017.

Ian Renton, Regional Director, Cheltenham & The South West, The Jockey Club, said today: “We are thrilled that Pertemps Network has agreed to extend support for the Final and the qualifiers for another three years.

“Pertemps Network is one of Jump racing’s longest-standing backers and we are very pleased the sponsorship works so well.

“The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle is always one of the most competitive races over the four days of The Festival and we are very much looking forward to seeing another exciting renewal a week today.”

Pertemps Network Final Facts & Figures

BACKGROUND INFORMATION – DISTANCE 2M 7F 213Y

The Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) was introduced to The Festival™ presented by Magners in 1974, replacing the George Duller Handicap Hurdle. Pertemps took over sponsorship in 2002.

FIELD SIZE

The race has a safety limit of 24, and a maximum field has lined up in 16 of the past 22 renewals. The smallest field was 17 in 1976 when Good Prospect won at 10/1, while 32 lined up in 1994.

WEIGHTS

Fingal Bay defied top-weight of 11st 12lb in 2014, while Good Prospect carried 11st 10lb in 1976. Rogers Princess (1989) and Creon (2004) both won with 10st on their backs.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Willie Wumpkins entered Festival folklore with three consecutive victories between 1979 and 1981, when aged 11, 12 & 13. Buena Vista is the only other multiple winner, succeeding in both 2010 & 2011.

MOST SUCCESSFUL TRAINER

Jonjo O’Neill has gained four wins with Danny Connors (1991), Inching Closer (2003), Creon (2004) and Holywell (2013).

MOST SUCCESSFUL JOCKEY

Amateur Jim Wilson rode Willie Wumpkins to all three of his wins. He also trained the 1987 scorer Taberna Lord.

Davy Russell, successful for the last three years on Mall Dini (2016), Presenting Percy (2017) and Delta Work (2018), is the only current jockey to win the race more than once.

OVERSEAS-TRAINED WINNERS

There have been eight Irish-trained winners – My View (1992), Fissure Seal (1993), Generosa (1999), Oulart (2005), Kadoun (2006), Mall Dini (2016), Presenting Percy (2017) and Delta Work (2018).

BETTING

There have been two 50/1 winners since the turn of the century – Creon in 2004 and Kadoun in 2006. Forgive N’Forget (1983) and Unsinkable Boxer (1998) both prevailed at odds of 5/2. Only five other favourites have been successful in the 44 runnings.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) is the final of the Pertemps series. Horses must finish in the first six in any of the scheduled qualifiers to be eligible for the Pertemps Network Final at The Festival. Qualifiers are held in Britain, Ireland and France.

Forgive ‘N’ Forget is the only Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to have won what is now the Pertemps Network Final, beating 22 rivals in 1983 and going on to capture the Gold Cup two years later.

The 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re warmed up for Aintree by finishing third in the Pertemps Network Final the previous month.

Presenting Percy, successful in 2017, returned to The Festival™ presented by Magners the following year to win the G1 RSA Novices’ Chase in tremendous style. He is on target for the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup this year.

Pertemps Network Final Roll Of Honour Pertemps Network Final 2014 onwards, Pertemps Final 2002-2013, Ladbrokes Casinos Final 2000-2001, Stakis Casinos Final 1999, Unicoin Homes Gold Card Handicap Hurdle 1998, Hamlet Extra Mild Cigars Gold Card Final 1997, Hamlet Cigars Gold Card Handicap Hurdle Final 1996 & 1994, Astec Vodafone Gold Card (Final) 1995, American Express Gold Card Final 1993, Coral Golden Final 1978-1992, Joe Coral Golden Hurdle Final 1974-78.

Year Winner Age/Wt Jockey Trainer Owner SP Ran 2018 Delta Work 5-10-10 Davy Russell Gordon Elliott IRE Gigginstown House Stud 6/1 23 2017 Presenting Percy 6-11-11 Davy Russell Patrick Kelly IRE Philip Reynolds 11/1 24 2016 Mall Dini 6-10-11 Davy Russell Patrick Kelly IRE Philip Reynolds 14/1 24 2015 Call The Cops 6-10-12 Andrew Tinkler Nicky Henderson Matt & Laura Morgan 9/1 23 2014 Fingal Bay 8-11-12 Richard Johnson Philip Hobbs Carol Skan 9/2F 23 2013 Holywell 6-11-04 Richie McLernon Jonjo O’Neill Gay Smith 25/1 24 2012 Cape Tribulation 8-10-11 Denis O’Regan Malcolm Jefferson J David Abell 14/1 24 2011 Buena Vista 10-10-03 Conor O’Farrell David Pipe Matt Archer & the late Jean Broadhurst 20/1 23 2010 Buena Vista 9-10-01 Hadden Frost David Pipe Matt Archer & the late Jean Broadhurst 16/1 24 2009 Kayf Aramis 7-10-05 Aidan Colemen Venetia Williams Isobel Phipps Coltman 16/1 22 2008 Ballyfitz 8-10-08 Paddy Brennan Nigel Twiston-Davies Fred & Wayne Mills 18/1 2007 Oscar Park 8-10-09 Tom Doyle David Arbuthnot George Ward 14/1 24 2006 Kadoun 9-11-07 Tom Ryan Michael O’Brien IRE J P McManus 50/1 24 2005 Oulart 6-10-02 Paul Carberry Dessie Hughes IRE Ged Pierse 10/1 22 2004 Creon 9-10-00 Timmy Murphy Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 50/1 24 2003 Inching Closer 6-11-02 Barry Geraghty Jonjo O’Neill Nicola Spence 6/1F 24 2002 Freetown 6-11-02 Tony Dobbin Len Lungo Susan Blumberg and S Nairn 20/1 24 2001 No Race (Foot and Mouth) 2000 Rubhahunish 9-11-02 Carl Llewellyn Nigel-Twiston-Davies Lone Star Racing Partnership 8/1 24 1999 Generosa 6-10-01 Norman Williamson John Hassett IRE Mrs Trish Hyde 12/1 24 1998 Unsinkable Boxer 9-10-12 Tony McCoy Martin Pipe Paul Green 5/2F 24 1997 Pharanear 7-11-09 Mr Robert Thornton David Nicholson Stainless Threaded Fasteners Ltd 14/1 24 1996 Great Easeby 6-10-01 Richard McGrath Wilf Storey David Batey 7/1 24 1995 Miracle Man 7-10-11 Peter Hobbs Colin Weedon Patrick Evans 9/2F 23 1994 Tindari 6-10-09 Paul Williams Malcolm Jefferson Yorkshire Racing Club Owners Group 20/1 32 1993 Fissure Seal 7-11-04 Charlie Swan Harry de Bromhead IRE Delton Syndicate 14/1 22 1992 My View 8-10-04 Jason Titley Michael Purcell IRE Mrs Seamus Purcell 33/1 31 1991 Danny Connors 7-10-12 Mark Dwyer Jonjo O’Neill J P McManus 9/1 29 1990 Henry Mann 7-11-09 Tony Mulholland Simon Christian Lynn Wilson 20/1 27 1989 Rogers Princess 7-10-00 Shaun Keightley Martin Tate R C Smith 8/1JF 27 1988 Pragada 5-11-00 Richard Rowe Josh Gifford Mrs M G L McGlone 16/1 29 1987 Taberna Lord 6-11-05 Luke Harvey Jim Wilson R Jackson 10/1 31 1986 Motivator 6-10-07 Graham McCourt Mick Ryan Terry Ramsden 15/2F 31 1985 Von Trappe 8-10-06 Richard Dunwoody Michael Oliver P Clarke 12/1 30 1984 Canio 7-10-09 John Francome Ron Hodges David Ladhams 20/1 31 1983 Forgive N’Forget 6-11-06 Mark Dwyer Jimmy FitzGerald T Kilroe Ltd 5/2F 23 1982 Tall Order 8-10-02 Andy Stringer Louis Foster Louis Foster 15/1 31 1981 Willie Wumpkins 13-10-08 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 13/2 20 1980 Willie Wumpkins 12-10-07 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 10/1 19 1979 Willie Wumpkins 11-10-04 Mr Jim Wilson Jane Pilkington Jane Pilkington 25/1 22 1978 Water Colour 9-10-01 Kevin Whyte Martin Tate J Soles 11/1 23 1977 Outpoint 7-11-03 Pat O’Brien Fred Winter Mrs G Abecassis 10/1 27 1976 Good Prospect 7-11-10 Richard Evans John Edwards T Dudley 10/1 17 1975 Saffron Cake 6-10-07 Eddie Wright Les Kennard P Haynes 13/1 24 1974 Kastrup 7-10-03 Graham Thorner David Barons Austin Darlington 10/1 22