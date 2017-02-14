Outlander heads weights for Randox Health Grand National as Ireland has top five
Outlander (33/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National meeting), winner of the Grade One Lexus Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, heads the weights on 11st 10lb for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National.
The world’s greatest chase, by far the richest Jump race anywhere outside of Japan, is the feature at Aintree on the third and final day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival on Saturday, April 8.
The nine-year-old is one of three chasers in the top four of the weights trained by Gordon Elliott and owned, like last year’s winner Rule The World, by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.
The other two are 10-year-old Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb, 20/1), narrowly beaten in Sunday’s Grade One Irish Gold Cup, and eight-year-old Don Poli (11st 7lb, 16/1 joint-favourite), a three-time Grade One winner and third in the Irish Gold Cup.
In fact, Irish-trained horses dominate the top of the weights in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National by occupying the top five slots – an unprecedented situation.
Impressive Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase winner Champagne West (33/1), trained by Henry de Bromhead, is second in the weights with 11st 9lb, while the J P McManus-owned and John Kiely-trained Carlingford Lough (25/1), fourth in the Irish Gold Cup, has the fifth-highest weight, 11st 6lb.
Elliott, successful in the Grand National with Silver Birch in 2007, has 14 entries in all, while Gigginstown House Stud tops that with 16, the most of any owner They also combine together with Lord Scoundrel (11st, 50/1), Clarcam (10st 12lb, 50/1), Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb, 50/1), Tiger Roll (10st 10lb, 66/1), A Toi Phil(10st 9lb, 40/1), The Game Changer (10st 9lb, 66/1), and bottom-weight Killer Crow (9st, 66/1).
Meanwhile, the other Gigginstown House Stud horses are Devils Bride (11st 1lb, trained by Henry de Bromhead IRE, 50/1), Road To Riches (10st 13lb, Noel Meade IRE, 50/1), Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb, Noel Meade IRE, 50/1) andMeasureofmydreams (10st 4lb, Noel Meade IRE, 40/1), plus Irish Grand National victor Rogue Angel (10st 3lb, 33/1) and Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb, 66/1), who are both from the Co Tipperary yard of last year’s winning handler Mouse Morris.
There are 73 horses in the handicap proper (from 11st 10lb down to the minimum weight of 10st) and Elliott is responsible for three more – the J P McManus-ownedCause Of Causes (10st 8lb, 40/1), last year’s sixth Ucello Conti (10st 7lb, 33/1), owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and Bless The Wings (10st, 100/1).
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National entry is officially the highest-class one ever, with 88 per cent of the remaining 109 entries rated 135 or above – the previous highest percentage was 85 per cent.
Also the median rating of the horses entered in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National comes out at 146, again the highest figure seen – the best median before this year was 144.
A maximum of 40 horses can line up for the Randox Health Grand National, over 30 fences and an extended four miles and two furlongs, at 5.15pm on April 8.
Last year’s Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri (16/1 joint-favourite), owned by Paul and Clare Rooney and trained by Kim Bailey (successful with Mr Frisk in 1990), has 11st 5lb this time as against 10st 8lb in 2016.
The 2016 third Vics Canvas (Dermot McLoughlin IRE, 66/1) is now 14 and has 10st 5lb rather than the 10st 6lb he carried a year ago when surviving a bad blunder at Becher’s first time around to become the first horse as old as 13 to be placed in a Grand National since 1969.
The Scottish-based One For Arthur (10st 6lb, 20/1), owned by the Golf Widows and trained by Lucinda Russell, is just outside the top 40 in the weights but should get a run after winning the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick in January.
Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 7lb, David Pipe – who sent out the 2008 Grand National winner Comply Or Die, 20/1) beat Highland Lodge (10st 6lb Jimmy Moffatt, 40/1) a short-head in a very tight finish to the Betfred Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National course at Aintree in December, with The Last Samuri in third, Ucello Conti fourth and One For Arthur fifth.
The Young Master (10st 8lb, Neil Mulholland, 25/1) fell in the same race but won the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April, while Vicente (10st 5lb, Paul Nicholls – responsible for the 2012 Grand National victor Neptune Collonges, 33/1) captured the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in April but has yet to strike form in three outings so far this season.
Nigel Twiston-Davies gained Grand National glory with Earth Summit in 1998 and again with Bindaree in 2002, making him the only current trainer to have enjoyed more than one success in the great race. The in-form handler has last season’s G1 RSA Chase victor Blaklion (10st 10lb, 33/1) and Benbens (9st 11lb, 100/1).
McManus, who combined with trainer Jonjo O’Neill and legendary jockey Sir A P McCoy, to win the Grand National with Don’t Push It in 2010, has eight entries in all including 2016 National Hunt Chase scorer Minella Rocco (11st 2lb, Jonjo O’Neill, 33/1), Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb, Tony Martin IRE, 33/1), who fell when going well last year, and More Of That (11st 1lb, Jonjo O’Neill, 33/1).
Maggio (10st 8lb, Patrick Griffin IRE, 50/1) was a shock 50/1 winner of the Listed Betfred Handicap Chase over the Mildmay Course on Grand National Day last year, scooting clear in the closing stages to win by 12 lengths under James Reveley.
The contest over three miles and a furlong has proved a good pointer to running well in the Randox Health Grand National, with State Of Play, placed three times, Don’t Push It and 2015 runner-up Saint Are (10st 5lb, Tom George, 40/1) all successful in recent years.
Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has five entries - Alelchi Inois (11st 3lb, 33/1), Pleasant Company (10st 7lb, 50/1), Sambremont (9st 11lb, 66/1), Polidam (9st 10lb, 50/1) and The Crafty Butcher (9st 4lb, 50/1)
Venetia Williams, who gained Grand National glory with 100/1 chance Mon Mome in 2009 and rode in the race too, also is responsible for five hopefuls, with the main two being Tenor Nivernais (10st 10lb, 66/1) and Houblon Des Obeaux (10st 7lb, 50/1).
Neil Mulholland has three entries; Hennessy Gold Cup runner-up Carole’s Destrier (10st 12lb, 33/1) and Goulanes (9st 7lb, 100/1) besides The Young Master.
The 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Lord Windermere (Jim Culloty IRE, 50/1) gets in with 10st 5lb, while dual Sky Bet Chase winner Ziga Boy (Alan King, 40/1) has the same weight.
Dame Judi Dench part owns the Paul Nicholls-trained As De Mee (10st 3lb, 50/1) and the seven-year-old has already won over the Grand National fences, being the five-length winner of the Betfred Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs at Aintree on December 3 last year.
The Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28, second scratchings deadline March 21, five-day confirmations April 3, final declarations 10am April 8. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
|
HORSE
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Rating
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
1)
|
OUTLANDER (IRE)
|
9
|
11-10
|
166
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
2)
|
CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE)
|
9
|
11-09
|
165
|
Roger Brookhouse
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
3)
|
EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE)
|
10
|
11-08
|
164
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
4)
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
8
|
11-07
|
163
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
5)
|
CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE)
|
11
|
11-06
|
162
|
J P McManus
|
John Kiely IRE
|
6)
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
9
|
11-05
|
161
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Kim Bailey
|
7)
|
ALARY (FR)
|
7
|
11-04
|
160
|
Ann & Alan Potts
|
Colin Tizzard
|
8)
|
ALELCHI INOIS (FR)
|
9
|
11-03
|
159
|
L McMahon/Mrs F Murphy/F Mangan
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
9)
|
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|
7
|
11-02
|
158
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
10)
|
DEVILS BRIDE (IRE)
|
10
|
11-01
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
|
11)
|
MORE OF THAT (IRE)
|
9
|
11-01
|
157
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
12)
|
LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE)
|
8
|
11-00
|
156
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
13)
|
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
|
10
|
11-00
|
156
|
ISL Recruitment
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
14)
|
SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR)
|
8
|
11-00
|
156
|
The Stewart Family
|
Paul Nicholls
|
15)
|
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
|
7
|
11-00
|
156
|
Carl Hinchy
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
16)
|
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
155
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Noel Meade IRE
|
17)
|
SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE)
|
9
|
10-13
|
155
|
Diana Whateley
|
Philip Hobbs
|
18)
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
9
|
10-12
|
154
|
Carole Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
19)
|
CLARCAM (FR)
|
7
|
10-12
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
20)
|
FOXROCK (IRE)
|
9
|
10-12
|
154
|
Barry Connell
|
Ted Walsh IRE
|
|
21)
|
ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
|
8
|
10-12
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
22)
|
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
|
9
|
10-11
|
153
|
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
|
Paul Nicholls
|
23)
|
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
|
8
|
10-11
|
153
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Noel Meade IRE
|
24)
|
BLAKLION
|
8
|
10-10
|
152
|
Sarah Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
25)
|
DROP OUT JOE
|
9
|
10-10
|
152
|
The Jesters
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
26)
|
TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR)
|
10
|
10-10
|
152
|
Boultbee Brooks Ltd
|
Venetia Williams
|
27)
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
7
|
10-10
|
152
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
28)
|
A TOI PHIL (FR)
|
7
|
10-09
|
151
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
29)
|
LE MERCUREY (FR)
|
7
|
10-09
|
151
|
Chris Giles & Colm Donlon
|
Paul Nicholls
|
30)
|
THE GAME CHANGER (IRE)
|
8
|
10-09
|
151
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
|
31)
|
CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA)
|
9
|
10-08
|
150
|
J P McManus
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
32)
|
MAGGIO (FR)
|
12
|
10-08
|
150
|
Douglas Pryde/Jim Beaumont
|
Patrick Griffin IRE
|
33)
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
9
|
10-08
|
150
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
34)
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
8
|
10-08
|
150
|
Dajam & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
35)
|
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
149
|
Phil Martin
|
Brian Ellison
|
36)
|
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
|
7
|
10-07
|
149
|
Crossed Fingers Partnership
|
Tom George
|
37)
|
HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
10
|
10-07
|
149
|
Mrs Julian Blackwell
|
Venetia Williams
|
38)
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
9
|
10-07
|
149
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
39)
|
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
|
9
|
10-07
|
149
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
40)
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
8
|
10-07
|
149
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
|
41)
|
BALLYNAGOUR (IRE)
|
11
|
10-06
|
148
|
Allan Stennett
|
David Pipe
|
42)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-06
|
148
|
Bowes Lodge Stables
|
James Moffatt
|
43)
|
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
|
8
|
10-06
|
148
|
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
|
Emma Lavelle
|
44)
|
O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
148
|
Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
45)
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
8
|
10-06
|
148
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
46)
|
VIVALDI COLLONGES (FR)
|
8
|
10-06
|
148
|
The Gi Gi Syndicate
|
Paul Nicholls
|
47)
|
BISHOPS ROAD (IRE)
|
9
|
10-05
|
147
|
Alan Halsall
|
Kerry Lee
|
48)
|
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-05
|
147
|
Dr Ronan Lambe
|
Jim Culloty IRE
|
49)
|
SAINT ARE (FR)
|
11
|
10-05
|
147
|
David Fox
|
Tom George
|
50)
|
VICENTE (FR)
|
8
|
10-05
|
147
|
John Hales & Ian Fogg
|
Paul Nicholls
|
|
51)
|
VICS CANVAS (IRE)
|
14
|
10-05
|
147
|
Bodeen Bandits Partnership
|
Dermot McLoughlin IRE
|
52)
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
8
|
10-05
|
147
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
|
53)
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-04
|
146
|
Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach
|
Paul Nicholls
|
54)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
9
|
10-04
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Noel Meade IRE
|
55)
|
RAZ DE MAREE (FR)
|
12
|
10-04
|
146
|
James J Swan
|
Gavin Cromwell
|
56)
|
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
|
9
|
10-04
|
146
|
Roger Brookhouse
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
57)
|
AS DE MEE (FR)
|
7
|
10-03
|
145
|
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
|
Paul Nicholls
|
58)
|
COCKTAILS AT DAWN
|
9
|
10-03
|
145
|
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
|
Nicky Henderson
|
59)
|
PENDRA (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
145
|
J P McManus
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
60)
|
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
145
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Mouse Morris IRE
|
|
61)
|
SEVENTH SKY (GER)
|
10
|
10-03
|
145
|
Fidelma Toole
|
Charlie Mann
|
62)
|
SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-03
|
145
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
63)
|
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
|
11
|
10-02
|
144
|
The Three Graces
|
Ian Williams
|
64)
|
GOODTOKNOW
|
9
|
10-02
|
144
|
Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter
|
Kerry Lee
|
65)
|
THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
144
|
Trembath & Outhart
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
66)
|
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
|
9
|
10-02
|
144
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Mouse Morris IRE
|
67)
|
TRIOLO D’ALENE (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
144
|
Sandy & Caroline Orr
|
Nicky Henderson
|
68)
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
8
|
10-02
|
144
|
N H Bloodstock Ltd
|
Isabelle Pacault FR
|
69)
|
DOCTOR HARPER (IRE)
|
9
|
10-01
|
143
|
The Johnson Family
|
David Pipe
|
70)
|
GALLANT OSCAR (IRE)
|
11
|
10-01
|
143
|
J P McManus
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
|
71)
|
LA VATICANE (FR)
|
8
|
10-01
|
143
|
Maria Bukhtoyarova
|
David Pipe
|
72)
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
12
|
10-00
|
142
|
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
73)
|
TOUR DES CHAMPS (FR)
|
10
|
10-00
|
142
|
Prestbury Racing Club
|
Samuel Drinkwater
|
74)
|
KNOCK HOUSE (IRE)
|
8
|
9-13
|
141
|
Tim Leslie
|
Donald McCain
|
75)
|
HADRIAN’S APPROACH (IRE)
|
10
|
9-12
|
140
|
Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|
Nicky Henderson
|
76)
|
BENBENS (IRE)
|
12
|
9-11
|
139
|
Sarah Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
77)
|
POTTERS CROSS
|
10
|
9-11
|
139
|
Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
78)
|
SAMBREMONT (FR)
|
7
|
9-11
|
139
|
Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
79)
|
STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE)
|
8
|
9-11
|
139
|
Margaret Scholey & Ray Scholey
|
Sue Smith
|
80)
|
VIVA STEVE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-11
|
139
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
|
81)
|
CLOUDY TOO (IRE)
|
11
|
9-10
|
138
|
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
|
Sue Smith
|
82)
|
LAMB OR COD (IRE)
|
10
|
9-10
|
138
|
Terry Warner
|
Philip Hobbs
|
83)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
10
|
9-10
|
138
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
84)
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
8
|
9-10
|
138
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
85)
|
DROMNEA (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
137
|
Ann Daly
|
Mouse Morris IRE
|
86)
|
STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE)
|
8
|
9-09
|
137
|
Gempro
|
Michael Scudamore
|
87)
|
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
|
8
|
9-09
|
137
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
88)
|
BEEVES (IRE)
|
10
|
9-08
|
136
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Jennie Candlish
|
89)
|
ROYALE KNIGHT
|
11
|
9-08
|
136
|
Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
90)
|
ALFIE SPINNER (IRE)
|
12
|
9-07
|
135
|
Alan Beard & Brian Beard
|
Kerry Lee
|
|
91)
|
EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE)
|
10
|
9-07
|
135
|
The Bellamy Partnership
|
Venetia Williams
|
92)
|
GOULANES (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
135
|
Roger Brookhouse
|
Neil Mulholland
|
93)
|
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
|
9
|
9-07
|
135
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nicky Henderson
|
94)
|
MOUNTAIN KING
|
8
|
9-07
|
135
|
Jack McKay/Paul McKay/Mark McKay
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
95)
|
OUT SAM
|
8
|
9-07
|
135
|
Swanee River Partnership
|
Warren Greatrex
|
96)
|
SIZING COAL (IRE)
|
9
|
9-07
|
135
|
Alan & Ann Potts Partnership
|
Jim Dreaper IRE
|
97)
|
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
|
10
|
9-06
|
134
|
Aidan J Ryan
|
Eric McNamara IRE
|
98)
|
FATHER EDWARD (IRE)
|
8
|
9-06
|
134
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
99)
|
SAMINGARRY (FR)
|
10
|
9-06
|
134
|
Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner
|
Nigel Hawke
|
100)
|
SILVER MAN
|
10
|
9-06
|
134
|
John Wardle
|
Jo Hughes
|
|
101)
|
ALVARADO (IRE)
|
12
|
9-05
|
133
|
William & Angela Rucker
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
102)
|
MILBOROUGH (IRE)
|
11
|
9-05
|
133
|
Helen Cross
|
Ian Duncan
|
103)
|
THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE)
|
10
|
9-04
|
132
|
P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
104)
|
WALDORF SALAD
|
9
|
9-04
|
132
|
Alan Parker
|
Venetia Williams
|
105)
|
KATENKO (FR)
|
11
|
9-03
|
131
|
Andrew Brooks
|
Venetia Williams
|
106)
|
FEDERICI
|
8
|
9-02
|
130
|
Jon Glews
|
Donald McCain
|
107)
|
GONE TOO FAR
|
9
|
9-01
|
129
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
108)
|
RACING PULSE (IRE)
|
8
|
9-01
|
129
|
Carl Hinchy
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
109)
|
KILLER CROW (IRE)
|
8
|
9-00
|
128
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
109 entries, 37 Irish-trained, I French-trained
The Randox Health Grand National -
odds from Betway, the official betting partner
16/1 The Last Samuri, Don Poli
20/1 One For Arthur, Vieux Lion Rouge, Empire Of Dirt
25/1 The Young Master, Carlingford Lough
33/1 Vicente, Blaklion, Goodtoknow, More Of That, Definitly Red, Gallant Oscar, Ucello Conti, Champagne West, Outlander, Carole’s Destrier, Rogue Angel, Minella Rocco, Alelchi Inois
40/1 Ziga Boy, Le Mercurey, Foxrock, Saint Are, Perfect Candidate, Measureofmydreams, Cause Of Causes, Highland Lodge, Regal Encore, Raz De Maree, A Toi Phil
50/1 Alary, Polidam, Pendra, Tour Des Champs, Roi Des Francs, Shutthefrontdoor, Sausalito Sunrise, Alvarado, Royale Knight, Out Sam, O’Faolains Boy, The Crafty Butcher, Road To Riches, Racing Pulse, Sizing Coal, Pleasant Company, Shantou Flyer, Triolo D’Alene, Wounded Warrior, Houblon Des Obeaux, Bishops Road, Saphir Du Rheu, Lord Scoundrel, Lord Windermere, Vyta Du Roc, Clarcam, Devils Bride, Maggio, As De Mee
66/1 Thunder And Roses, Gas Line Boy, Samingarry, Drop Out Joe, Knock House, Wonderful Charm, Sambremont, Milansbar, Katenko, Doctor Harper, Dare To Endeavour, Lessons In Milan, The Game Changer, Emperors Choice, La Vaticane, Stellar Notion, Straidnahanna, Milborough, Ballynagour, Double Shuffle, Killer Crow, Tenor Nivernais, The Romford Pele, Viva Steve, Tiger Roll, Vivaldi Collonges, Just A Par, Cocktails At Dawn, Vics Canvas, Hadrians Approach, Mountain King, Silver Man, Seventh Sky, Streets Of Promise, Potters Cross
100/1 Junction Fourteen, Federici, Vieux Morvan, Gone Too Far, Cloudy Too, Dromnea, Father Edward, Waldorf Salad, Beeves, Goulanes, Benbens, Lamb Or Cod, Alfie Spinner, Bless The Wings
Specials
Number of finishers:
Over 17 Evens
17 or less 4/5
Record number of finishers (24+) 10/1
Irish-trained 7/4
UK-trained 1/2
Female-trained 10/1
Age
7 10/1
8 2/1
9 5/2
10 4/1
11 6/1
12+ 14/1
Weight of the winner
10st 9lb or more 4/5
Under 10st 9lb 10/11
Winning jockey
Female 33/1
Winner
To have run in the National before 3/1
To have run in the 2017 Gold Cup 10/1
To have won at this year’s Cheltenham Festival 10/1
Breakdown of entries in the Randox Health Grand National by trainer
14 entries
Gordon Elliott IRE (2007 Silver Birch)
Outlander (11st 10lb)
Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb)
Don Poli (11st 7lb)
Lord Scoundrel (11st)
Clarcam (10st 12lb)
Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb)
Tiger Roll (10st 10lb)
A Toi Phil (10st 9lb)
The Game Changer (10st 9lb)
Cause Of Causes (10st 8lb)
Ucello Conti (10st 7lb)
Bless The Wings (10st)
Mountain King (9st 7lb)
Killer Crow (9st)
7 entries
Paul Nicholls (2012 Neptune Collonges)
Saphir Du Rheu (11st)
Wonderful Charm (10st 11lb)
Le Mercurey (10st 9lb)
Vivaldi Collonges (10st 6lb)
Vicente (10st 5lb)
Just A Par (10st 4lb)
As De Mee (10st 3lb)
6 entries
David Pipe (2008 Comply Or Die)
Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 7lb)
Ballynagour (10st 6lb)
Doctor Harper (10st 1lb)
La Vaticane (10st 1lb)
Father Edward (9st 6lb)
Gone Too Far (9st 1lb)
Venetia Williams (2009 Mon Mome)
Tenor Nivernais (10st 10lb)
Houblon Des Obeaux (10st 7lb)
Emperor’s Choice (9st 7lb)
Waldorf Salad (9st 4lb)
Katenko (9st 3lb)
Otago Trail (SCR)
5 entries
Rebecca Curtis
Shantou Flyer (11st)
O’Faolains Boy (10st 6lb)
The Romford Pele (10st 2lb)
Potters Cross (9st 11lb)
Racing Pulse (9st 1lb)
Nicky Henderson
Cocktails At Dawn (10st 3lb)
Triolo D’Alene (10st 2lb)
Hadrian’s Approach (9st 12lb)
Vyta Du Roc (9st 9lb)
Lessons In Milan (9st 7lb)
Willie Mullins IRE (2005 Hedgehunter)
Alelchi Inois (11st 3lb)
Pleasant Company (10st 7lb)
Sambremont (9st 11lb)
Polidam (9st 10lb)
The Crafty Butcher (9st 4lb)
3 entries
Henry de Bromhead IRE
Champagne West (11st 9lb)
Devils Bride (11st 1lb)
Stellar Notion (10st 4lb)
Kerry Lee
Bishops Road (10st 5lb)
Goodtoknow (10st 2lb)
Alfie Spinner (9st 7lb)
Noel Meade IRE
Road To Riches (10st 13lb)
Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb)
Measure Of My Dreams (10st 4lb)
Mouse Morris IRE (2016 Rule The World)
Rogue Angel (10st 3lb)
Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb)
Dromnea (9st 9lb)
Neil Mulholland
Carole’s Destrier (10st 12lb)
The Young Master (10st 8lb)
Goulanes (9st 7lb)
Fergal O’Brien
Perfect Candidate (11st)
Viva Steve (9st 11lb)
Alvarado (9st 5lb)
Jonjo O’Neill (2010 Don’t Push It)
Minella Rocco (11st 2lb)
More Of That (11st 1lb)
Shutthefrontdoor (10st 3lb)
2 entries
Tom George
Double Shuffle (10st 7lb)
Saint Are (10st 5lb)
Philip Hobbs
Sausalito Sunrise (10st 13lb)
Lamb Or Cod (9st 10lb)
Charlie Longsdon
Drop Out Joe (10st 10lb)
Pendra (10st 3lb)
Donald McCain (2011 Ballabriggs)
Knock House (9st 13lb)
Federici (9st 2lb)
Sue Smith (2013 Auroras Encore)
Straidnahanna (9st 11lb)
Cloudy Too (9st 10lb)
Nigel Twiston-Davies (1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree)
Blaklion (10st 10lb)
Benbens (9st 11lb)
1 entry
Kim Bailey (1990 Mr Frisk)
The Last Samuri (11st 5lb)
Jenny Candlish
Beeves (9st 8lb)
Gavin Cromwell IRE
Raz De Maree (10st 4lb)
Jim Culloty IRE
Lord Windermere (10st 5lb)
Jim Dreaper IRE
Sizing Coal (9st 7lb)
Samuel Drinkwater
Tour Des Champs (10st)
Ian Duncan
Milborough (9st 5lb)
Brian Ellison
Definitly Red (10st 7lb)
Warren Greatrex
Out Sam (9st 7lb)
Patrick Griffin IRE
Maggio (10st 8lb)
Nigel Hawke
Samingarry (9st 6lb)
Anthony Honeyball
Regal Encore (10st 8lb)
Jo Hughes
Silver Man (9st 6lb)
John Kiely IRE
Carlingford Lough (11st 6lb)
Alan King
Ziga Boy (10st 5lb)
Neil King
Milansbar (9st 10lb)
Charlie Mann
Seventh Sky (10st 3lb)
Tony Martin IRE
Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb)
Dermot McLoughlin IRE
Vics Canvas (10st 5lb)
Eric McNamara IRE
Dare To Endeavour (9st 6lb)
James Moffatt
Highland Lodge (10st 6lb)
Emma Lavelle
Junction Fourteen (10st 6lb)
Dr Richard Newland (2014 Pineau De Re)
Royale Knight (9st 8lb)
Isabelle Pacault FR
Vieux Morvan (10st 2lb)
Lucinda Russell
One For Arthur (10st 6lb)
Michael Scudamore
Streets Of Promise (9st 9lb)
Colin Tizzard
Alary (11st 4lb)
Ted Walsh IRE (2000 Papillon)
Foxrock (10st 12lb)
Ian Williams
Gas Line Boy (10st 2lb)
Breakdown of entries in the Randox Health Grand National by past winning owners
Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World 2016) – 16 entries the most of any owner
Outlander (11st 10lb)
Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb)
Don Poli (11st 7lb)
Devils Bride (11st 1lb)
Lord Scoundrel (11st)
Road To Riches (10st 13lb)
Clarcam (10st 12lb)
Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb)
Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb)
Tiger Roll (10st 10lb)
A Top Phil (10st 9lb)
The Game Changer (10st 9lb)
Measure Of My Dreams (10st 4lb)
Rogue Angel (10st 3lb)
Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb)
Killer Crow (9st)
J P McManus (2010 Don’t Push It)
Carlingford Lough (11st 6lb)
Minella Rocco (11st 2lb)
More of That (11st 1lb)
Cause of Causes (10st 8lb)
Regal Encore (10st 8lb)
Shutthefrontdoor (10st 3lb)
Pendra (10st 3lb)
Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb)
John Hales (2012 Neptune Collonges)
Vicente (10st 5lb – owned in partnership with Ian Fogg)
Trevor Hemmings (2005 Hedgehunter, 2011 Ballabriggs, 2015 Many Clouds)
Lessons In Milan (9st 7lb)
The Johnson Family (2008 Comply Or Die, owned by David Johnson)
Doctor Harper (10st 1lb)
Douglas Pryde/Jim Beaumont (Auroras Encore 2013)
Maggio (10st 8lb)