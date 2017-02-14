Outlander heads weights for Randox Health Grand National as Ireland has top five Posted by racenews on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Outlander (33/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National meeting), winner of the Grade One Lexus Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, heads the weights on 11st 10lb for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National.

The world’s greatest chase, by far the richest Jump race anywhere outside of Japan, is the feature at Aintree on the third and final day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival on Saturday, April 8.

The nine-year-old is one of three chasers in the top four of the weights trained by Gordon Elliott and owned, like last year’s winner Rule The World, by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.

The other two are 10-year-old Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb, 20/1), narrowly beaten in Sunday’s Grade One Irish Gold Cup, and eight-year-old Don Poli (11st 7lb, 16/1 joint-favourite), a three-time Grade One winner and third in the Irish Gold Cup.

In fact, Irish-trained horses dominate the top of the weights in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National by occupying the top five slots – an unprecedented situation.

Impressive Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase winner Champagne West (33/1), trained by Henry de Bromhead, is second in the weights with 11st 9lb, while the J P McManus-owned and John Kiely-trained Carlingford Lough (25/1), fourth in the Irish Gold Cup, has the fifth-highest weight, 11st 6lb.

Elliott, successful in the Grand National with Silver Birch in 2007, has 14 entries in all, while Gigginstown House Stud tops that with 16, the most of any owner They also combine together with Lord Scoundrel (11st, 50/1), Clarcam (10st 12lb, 50/1), Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb, 50/1), Tiger Roll (10st 10lb, 66/1), A Toi Phil(10st 9lb, 40/1), The Game Changer (10st 9lb, 66/1), and bottom-weight Killer Crow (9st, 66/1).

Meanwhile, the other Gigginstown House Stud horses are Devils Bride (11st 1lb, trained by Henry de Bromhead IRE, 50/1), Road To Riches (10st 13lb, Noel Meade IRE, 50/1), Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb, Noel Meade IRE, 50/1) andMeasureofmydreams (10st 4lb, Noel Meade IRE, 40/1), plus Irish Grand National victor Rogue Angel (10st 3lb, 33/1) and Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb, 66/1), who are both from the Co Tipperary yard of last year’s winning handler Mouse Morris.

There are 73 horses in the handicap proper (from 11st 10lb down to the minimum weight of 10st) and Elliott is responsible for three more – the J P McManus-ownedCause Of Causes (10st 8lb, 40/1), last year’s sixth Ucello Conti (10st 7lb, 33/1), owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, and Bless The Wings (10st, 100/1).

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National entry is officially the highest-class one ever, with 88 per cent of the remaining 109 entries rated 135 or above – the previous highest percentage was 85 per cent.

Also the median rating of the horses entered in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National comes out at 146, again the highest figure seen – the best median before this year was 144.

A maximum of 40 horses can line up for the Randox Health Grand National, over 30 fences and an extended four miles and two furlongs, at 5.15pm on April 8.

Last year’s Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri (16/1 joint-favourite), owned by Paul and Clare Rooney and trained by Kim Bailey (successful with Mr Frisk in 1990), has 11st 5lb this time as against 10st 8lb in 2016.

The 2016 third Vics Canvas (Dermot McLoughlin IRE, 66/1) is now 14 and has 10st 5lb rather than the 10st 6lb he carried a year ago when surviving a bad blunder at Becher’s first time around to become the first horse as old as 13 to be placed in a Grand National since 1969.

The Scottish-based One For Arthur (10st 6lb, 20/1), owned by the Golf Widows and trained by Lucinda Russell, is just outside the top 40 in the weights but should get a run after winning the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick in January.

Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 7lb, David Pipe – who sent out the 2008 Grand National winner Comply Or Die, 20/1) beat Highland Lodge (10st 6lb Jimmy Moffatt, 40/1) a short-head in a very tight finish to the Betfred Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National course at Aintree in December, with The Last Samuri in third, Ucello Conti fourth and One For Arthur fifth.

The Young Master (10st 8lb, Neil Mulholland, 25/1) fell in the same race but won the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April, while Vicente (10st 5lb, Paul Nicholls – responsible for the 2012 Grand National victor Neptune Collonges, 33/1) captured the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in April but has yet to strike form in three outings so far this season.

Nigel Twiston-Davies gained Grand National glory with Earth Summit in 1998 and again with Bindaree in 2002, making him the only current trainer to have enjoyed more than one success in the great race. The in-form handler has last season’s G1 RSA Chase victor Blaklion (10st 10lb, 33/1) and Benbens (9st 11lb, 100/1).

McManus, who combined with trainer Jonjo O’Neill and legendary jockey Sir A P McCoy, to win the Grand National with Don’t Push It in 2010, has eight entries in all including 2016 National Hunt Chase scorer Minella Rocco (11st 2lb, Jonjo O’Neill, 33/1), Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb, Tony Martin IRE, 33/1), who fell when going well last year, and More Of That (11st 1lb, Jonjo O’Neill, 33/1).

Maggio (10st 8lb, Patrick Griffin IRE, 50/1) was a shock 50/1 winner of the Listed Betfred Handicap Chase over the Mildmay Course on Grand National Day last year, scooting clear in the closing stages to win by 12 lengths under James Reveley.

The contest over three miles and a furlong has proved a good pointer to running well in the Randox Health Grand National, with State Of Play, placed three times, Don’t Push It and 2015 runner-up Saint Are (10st 5lb, Tom George, 40/1) all successful in recent years.

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has five entries - Alelchi Inois (11st 3lb, 33/1), Pleasant Company (10st 7lb, 50/1), Sambremont (9st 11lb, 66/1), Polidam (9st 10lb, 50/1) and The Crafty Butcher (9st 4lb, 50/1)

Venetia Williams, who gained Grand National glory with 100/1 chance Mon Mome in 2009 and rode in the race too, also is responsible for five hopefuls, with the main two being Tenor Nivernais (10st 10lb, 66/1) and Houblon Des Obeaux (10st 7lb, 50/1).

Neil Mulholland has three entries; Hennessy Gold Cup runner-up Carole’s Destrier (10st 12lb, 33/1) and Goulanes (9st 7lb, 100/1) besides The Young Master.

The 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Lord Windermere (Jim Culloty IRE, 50/1) gets in with 10st 5lb, while dual Sky Bet Chase winner Ziga Boy (Alan King, 40/1) has the same weight.

Dame Judi Dench part owns the Paul Nicholls-trained As De Mee (10st 3lb, 50/1) and the seven-year-old has already won over the Grand National fences, being the five-length winner of the Betfred Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs at Aintree on December 3 last year.

The Randox Health Grand National Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28, second scratchings deadline March 21, five-day confirmations April 3, final declarations 10am April 8. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. HORSE Age Wgt Rating Owner Trainer 1) OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 11-10 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 2) CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 9 11-09 165 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 3) EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 11-08 164 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) DON POLI (IRE) 8 11-07 163 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 5) CARLINGFORD LOUGH (IRE) 11 11-06 162 J P McManus John Kiely IRE 6) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-05 161 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey 7) ALARY (FR) 7 11-04 160 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard 8) ALELCHI INOIS (FR) 9 11-03 159 L McMahon/Mrs F Murphy/F Mangan Willie Mullins IRE 9) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 7 11-02 158 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 10) DEVILS BRIDE (IRE) 10 11-01 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 11) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-01 157 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 12) LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE) 8 11-00 156 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 13) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-00 156 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien 14) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-00 156 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls 15) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-00 156 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 16) ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 10-13 155 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 17) SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE) 9 10-13 155 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 18) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 9 10-12 154 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 19) CLARCAM (FR) 7 10-12 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 20) FOXROCK (IRE) 9 10-12 154 Barry Connell Ted Walsh IRE 21) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 10-12 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 22) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 10-11 153 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls 23) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 10-11 153 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 24) BLAKLION 8 10-10 152 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 25) DROP OUT JOE 9 10-10 152 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon 26) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 10-10 152 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams 27) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 10-10 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 28) A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 10-09 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 29) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 10-09 151 Chris Giles & Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls 30) THE GAME CHANGER (IRE) 8 10-09 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 31) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-08 150 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE 32) MAGGIO (FR) 12 10-08 150 Douglas Pryde/Jim Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE 33) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-08 150 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 34) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-08 150 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 35) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-07 149 Phil Martin Brian Ellison 36) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-07 149 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George 37) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-07 149 Mrs Julian Blackwell Venetia Williams 38) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-07 149 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 39) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-07 149 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 40) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-07 149 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 41) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-06 148 Allan Stennett David Pipe 42) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-06 148 Bowes Lodge Stables James Moffatt 43) JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 8 10-06 148 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle 44) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-06 148 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis 45) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-06 148 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 46) VIVALDI COLLONGES (FR) 8 10-06 148 The Gi Gi Syndicate Paul Nicholls 47) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-05 147 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee 48) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-05 147 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE 49) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-05 147 David Fox Tom George 50) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-05 147 John Hales & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls 51) VICS CANVAS (IRE) 14 10-05 147 Bodeen Bandits Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE 52) ZIGA BOY (FR) 8 10-05 147 Axom LI Alan King 53) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-04 146 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls 54) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-04 146 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 55) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-04 146 James J Swan Gavin Cromwell 56) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-04 146 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 57) AS DE MEE (FR) 7 10-03 145 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls 58) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-03 145 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson 59) PENDRA (IRE) 9 10-03 145 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon 60) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-03 145 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 61) SEVENTH SKY (GER) 10 10-03 145 Fidelma Toole Charlie Mann 62) SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (IRE) 10 10-03 145 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 63) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-02 144 The Three Graces Ian Williams 64) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-02 144 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee 65) THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE) 10 10-02 144 Trembath & Outhart Rebecca Curtis 66) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-02 144 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 67) TRIOLO D’ALENE (FR) 10 10-02 144 Sandy & Caroline Orr Nicky Henderson 68) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 8 10-02 144 N H Bloodstock Ltd Isabelle Pacault FR 69) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-01 143 The Johnson Family David Pipe 70) GALLANT OSCAR (IRE) 11 10-01 143 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 71) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-01 143 Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe 72) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 10-00 142 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 73) TOUR DES CHAMPS (FR) 10 10-00 142 Prestbury Racing Club Samuel Drinkwater 74) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 9-13 141 Tim Leslie Donald McCain 75) HADRIAN’S APPROACH (IRE) 10 9-12 140 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson 76) BENBENS (IRE) 12 9-11 139 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 77) POTTERS CROSS 10 9-11 139 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis 78) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 9-11 139 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 79) STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 9-11 139 Margaret Scholey & Ray Scholey Sue Smith 80) VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 9-11 139 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 81) CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 9-10 138 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith 82) LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 9-10 138 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs 83) MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 9-10 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 84) POLIDAM (FR) 8 9-10 138 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 85) DROMNEA (IRE) 10 9-09 137 Ann Daly Mouse Morris IRE 86) STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 9-09 137 Gempro Michael Scudamore 87) VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 9-09 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 88) BEEVES (IRE) 10 9-08 136 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish 89) ROYALE KNIGHT 11 9-08 136 Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan Dr Richard Newland 90) ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 9-07 135 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee 91) EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 9-07 135 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams 92) GOULANES (IRE) 11 9-07 135 Roger Brookhouse Neil Mulholland 93) LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 9-07 135 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson 94) MOUNTAIN KING 8 9-07 135 Jack McKay/Paul McKay/Mark McKay Gordon Elliott IRE 95) OUT SAM 8 9-07 135 Swanee River Partnership Warren Greatrex 96) SIZING COAL (IRE) 9 9-07 135 Alan & Ann Potts Partnership Jim Dreaper IRE 97) DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-06 134 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE 98) FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 9-06 134 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 99) SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 9-06 134 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke 100) SILVER MAN 10 9-06 134 John Wardle Jo Hughes 101) ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-05 133 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien 102) MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 9-05 133 Helen Cross Ian Duncan 103) THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 9-04 132 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE 104) WALDORF SALAD 9 9-04 132 Alan Parker Venetia Williams 105) KATENKO (FR) 11 9-03 131 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams 106) FEDERICI 8 9-02 130 Jon Glews Donald McCain 107) GONE TOO FAR 9 9-01 129 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 108) RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 9-01 129 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 109) KILLER CROW (IRE) 8 9-00 128 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 109 entries, 37 Irish-trained, I French-trained

The Randox Health Grand National - odds from Betway, the official betting partner 16/1 The Last Samuri, Don Poli 20/1 One For Arthur, Vieux Lion Rouge, Empire Of Dirt 25/1 The Young Master, Carlingford Lough 33/1 Vicente, Blaklion, Goodtoknow, More Of That, Definitly Red, Gallant Oscar, Ucello Conti, Champagne West, Outlander, Carole’s Destrier, Rogue Angel, Minella Rocco, Alelchi Inois 40/1 Ziga Boy, Le Mercurey, Foxrock, Saint Are, Perfect Candidate, Measureofmydreams, Cause Of Causes, Highland Lodge, Regal Encore, Raz De Maree, A Toi Phil 50/1 Alary, Polidam, Pendra, Tour Des Champs, Roi Des Francs, Shutthefrontdoor, Sausalito Sunrise, Alvarado, Royale Knight, Out Sam, O’Faolains Boy, The Crafty Butcher, Road To Riches, Racing Pulse, Sizing Coal, Pleasant Company, Shantou Flyer, Triolo D’Alene, Wounded Warrior, Houblon Des Obeaux, Bishops Road, Saphir Du Rheu, Lord Scoundrel, Lord Windermere, Vyta Du Roc, Clarcam, Devils Bride, Maggio, As De Mee 66/1 Thunder And Roses, Gas Line Boy, Samingarry, Drop Out Joe, Knock House, Wonderful Charm, Sambremont, Milansbar, Katenko, Doctor Harper, Dare To Endeavour, Lessons In Milan, The Game Changer, Emperors Choice, La Vaticane, Stellar Notion, Straidnahanna, Milborough, Ballynagour, Double Shuffle, Killer Crow, Tenor Nivernais, The Romford Pele, Viva Steve, Tiger Roll, Vivaldi Collonges, Just A Par, Cocktails At Dawn, Vics Canvas, Hadrians Approach, Mountain King, Silver Man, Seventh Sky, Streets Of Promise, Potters Cross 100/1 Junction Fourteen, Federici, Vieux Morvan, Gone Too Far, Cloudy Too, Dromnea, Father Edward, Waldorf Salad, Beeves, Goulanes, Benbens, Lamb Or Cod, Alfie Spinner, Bless The Wings Specials Number of finishers: Over 17 Evens 17 or less 4/5 Record number of finishers (24+) 10/1 Irish-trained 7/4 UK-trained 1/2 Female-trained 10/1 Age 7 10/1 8 2/1 9 5/2 10 4/1 11 6/1 12+ 14/1 Weight of the winner 10st 9lb or more 4/5 Under 10st 9lb 10/11 Winning jockey Female 33/1 Winner To have run in the National before 3/1 To have run in the 2017 Gold Cup 10/1 To have won at this year’s Cheltenham Festival 10/1

Breakdown of entries in the Randox Health Grand National by trainer

14 entries Gordon Elliott IRE (2007 Silver Birch) Outlander (11st 10lb) Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb) Don Poli (11st 7lb) Lord Scoundrel (11st) Clarcam (10st 12lb) Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb) Tiger Roll (10st 10lb) A Toi Phil (10st 9lb) The Game Changer (10st 9lb) Cause Of Causes (10st 8lb) Ucello Conti (10st 7lb) Bless The Wings (10st) Mountain King (9st 7lb) Killer Crow (9st) 7 entries Paul Nicholls (2012 Neptune Collonges) Saphir Du Rheu (11st) Wonderful Charm (10st 11lb) Le Mercurey (10st 9lb) Vivaldi Collonges (10st 6lb) Vicente (10st 5lb) Just A Par (10st 4lb) As De Mee (10st 3lb) 6 entries David Pipe (2008 Comply Or Die) Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 7lb) Ballynagour (10st 6lb) Doctor Harper (10st 1lb) La Vaticane (10st 1lb) Father Edward (9st 6lb) Gone Too Far (9st 1lb) Venetia Williams (2009 Mon Mome) Tenor Nivernais (10st 10lb) Houblon Des Obeaux (10st 7lb) Emperor’s Choice (9st 7lb) Waldorf Salad (9st 4lb) Katenko (9st 3lb) Otago Trail (SCR) 5 entries Rebecca Curtis Shantou Flyer (11st) O’Faolains Boy (10st 6lb) The Romford Pele (10st 2lb) Potters Cross (9st 11lb) Racing Pulse (9st 1lb) Nicky Henderson Cocktails At Dawn (10st 3lb) Triolo D’Alene (10st 2lb) Hadrian’s Approach (9st 12lb) Vyta Du Roc (9st 9lb) Lessons In Milan (9st 7lb) Willie Mullins IRE (2005 Hedgehunter) Alelchi Inois (11st 3lb) Pleasant Company (10st 7lb) Sambremont (9st 11lb) Polidam (9st 10lb) The Crafty Butcher (9st 4lb) 3 entries Henry de Bromhead IRE Champagne West (11st 9lb) Devils Bride (11st 1lb) Stellar Notion (10st 4lb) Kerry Lee Bishops Road (10st 5lb) Goodtoknow (10st 2lb) Alfie Spinner (9st 7lb) Noel Meade IRE Road To Riches (10st 13lb) Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb) Measure Of My Dreams (10st 4lb) Mouse Morris IRE (2016 Rule The World) Rogue Angel (10st 3lb) Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb) Dromnea (9st 9lb) Neil Mulholland Carole’s Destrier (10st 12lb) The Young Master (10st 8lb) Goulanes (9st 7lb) Fergal O’Brien Perfect Candidate (11st) Viva Steve (9st 11lb) Alvarado (9st 5lb) Jonjo O’Neill (2010 Don’t Push It) Minella Rocco (11st 2lb) More Of That (11st 1lb) Shutthefrontdoor (10st 3lb) 2 entries Tom George Double Shuffle (10st 7lb) Saint Are (10st 5lb) Philip Hobbs Sausalito Sunrise (10st 13lb) Lamb Or Cod (9st 10lb) Charlie Longsdon Drop Out Joe (10st 10lb) Pendra (10st 3lb) Donald McCain (2011 Ballabriggs) Knock House (9st 13lb) Federici (9st 2lb) Sue Smith (2013 Auroras Encore) Straidnahanna (9st 11lb) Cloudy Too (9st 10lb) Nigel Twiston-Davies (1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree) Blaklion (10st 10lb) Benbens (9st 11lb) 1 entry Kim Bailey (1990 Mr Frisk) The Last Samuri (11st 5lb) Jenny Candlish Beeves (9st 8lb) Gavin Cromwell IRE Raz De Maree (10st 4lb) Jim Culloty IRE Lord Windermere (10st 5lb) Jim Dreaper IRE Sizing Coal (9st 7lb) Samuel Drinkwater Tour Des Champs (10st) Ian Duncan Milborough (9st 5lb) Brian Ellison Definitly Red (10st 7lb) Warren Greatrex Out Sam (9st 7lb) Patrick Griffin IRE Maggio (10st 8lb) Nigel Hawke Samingarry (9st 6lb) Anthony Honeyball Regal Encore (10st 8lb) Jo Hughes Silver Man (9st 6lb) John Kiely IRE Carlingford Lough (11st 6lb) Alan King Ziga Boy (10st 5lb) Neil King Milansbar (9st 10lb) Charlie Mann Seventh Sky (10st 3lb) Tony Martin IRE Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb) Dermot McLoughlin IRE Vics Canvas (10st 5lb) Eric McNamara IRE Dare To Endeavour (9st 6lb) James Moffatt Highland Lodge (10st 6lb) Emma Lavelle Junction Fourteen (10st 6lb) Dr Richard Newland (2014 Pineau De Re) Royale Knight (9st 8lb) Isabelle Pacault FR Vieux Morvan (10st 2lb) Lucinda Russell One For Arthur (10st 6lb) Michael Scudamore Streets Of Promise (9st 9lb) Colin Tizzard Alary (11st 4lb) Ted Walsh IRE (2000 Papillon) Foxrock (10st 12lb) Ian Williams Gas Line Boy (10st 2lb)

Breakdown of entries in the Randox Health Grand National by past winning owners Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World 2016) – 16 entries the most of any owner Outlander (11st 10lb) Empire Of Dirt (11st 8lb) Don Poli (11st 7lb) Devils Bride (11st 1lb) Lord Scoundrel (11st) Road To Riches (10st 13lb) Clarcam (10st 12lb) Roi Des Francs (10st 12lb) Wounded Warrior (10st 11lb) Tiger Roll (10st 10lb) A Top Phil (10st 9lb) The Game Changer (10st 9lb) Measure Of My Dreams (10st 4lb) Rogue Angel (10st 3lb) Thunder And Roses (10st 2lb) Killer Crow (9st) J P McManus (2010 Don’t Push It) Carlingford Lough (11st 6lb) Minella Rocco (11st 2lb) More of That (11st 1lb) Cause of Causes (10st 8lb) Regal Encore (10st 8lb) Shutthefrontdoor (10st 3lb) Pendra (10st 3lb) Gallant Oscar (10st 1lb) John Hales (2012 Neptune Collonges) Vicente (10st 5lb – owned in partnership with Ian Fogg) Trevor Hemmings (2005 Hedgehunter, 2011 Ballabriggs, 2015 Many Clouds) Lessons In Milan (9st 7lb) The Johnson Family (2008 Comply Or Die, owned by David Johnson) Doctor Harper (10st 1lb) Douglas Pryde/Jim Beaumont (Auroras Encore 2013) Maggio (10st 8lb) Please click here for further detail entry statistics and comparison with past years