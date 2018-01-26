Order of Running changes for Royal Ascot

Ascot announced last week that prize money at Royal Ascot has increased to a record £7,305,000 (2017; £6,665,000).
Minor order of running changes are confirmed today, following the EPC’s  (European Pattern Committee) confirmation of race planning changes in Britain related to Listed Handicaps.
Royal Ascot has staged two Listed Handicaps in recent years – the Wolferton and Sandringham.
Following consultation through the BHA Flat Pattern Committee, the Wolferton now becomes a straight Listed race and the Sandringham becomes a regular handicap.
The Wolferton as a non-handicap moves to Tuesday from Saturday, in order to maximise the distance between it and the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown in its new form. The Windsor Castle Stakes moves to Saturday in reverse.
The Sandringham Handicap moves from Wednesday to Friday. This race is now, effectively, a fillies’ Britannia and will be run as race five on the card. This brings into line the feature handicaps on each day being run as race five, arguably the most betting friendly position for such races.
The Queen’s Vase moves in reverse from Friday to Wednesday, when no Village (infield) Enclosure operates. This is considered to be a more suitable environment for the three-year-olds, without a crowd where the stalls are positioned.
These changes have also enabled the racecourse to generally better balance the straight / round programmes on each day, whilst not making fundamental changes to the programme:
2018 (Straight : Round): 3:3, 4:2, 2:4, 3:3 and 4:2.
2017 (Straight : Round): 4:2, 5:1, 2:4, 2:4, and 3:3.
There are some further race order changes through the programme as illustrated below, as a result of the races housed on new days.
2018 Order of Running
FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 19 JUNE
The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
4+
One mile
£600,000
The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
2
Six furlongs
£150,000
The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
3+
Five furlongs
£500,000
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
3 colts
Old mile
£500,000
The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
4+
Two miles, four furlongs
£90,000
The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
4+
One mile, two furlongs
£100,000
 
 
Total
£1,940,000
SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 20 JUNE
The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
2 fillies
Five furlongs
£110,000
The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
3
One mile, six furlongs
£200,000
The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
4+ fillies & mares
One mile
£175,000
The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
4+
One mile, two furlongs
£750,000
The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
3+
One mile
£175,000
The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
3
Seven furlongs
£90,000
 
 
Total
£1,500,000
THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 21 JUNE
The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
2
Five furlongs
£100,000
The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
3
One mile, two furlongs
£90,000
The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
3 fillies
One mile, four furlongs
£200,000
The Gold Cup (Group 1)
4+
Two miles, four furlongs
£500,000
The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
3 colts & geldings
One mile
£120,000
The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
3
One mile, four furlongs
£90,000
 
 
Total
£1,100,000
FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 22 JUNE
The Albany Stakes (Group 3)
2 fillies
Six furlongs
£90,000
The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
3 colts & geldings
One mile, four furlongs
£225,000
The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
3
Six furlongs
£500,000
The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
3 fillies
Old mile
£500,000
The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
3 fillies
One mile
£90,000
The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
3+
One mile, four furlongs
£90,000
 
 
Total
£1,495,000
FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 23 JUNE
The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
2
Seven furlongs
£90,000
The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
4+
One mile, four furlongs
£225,000
The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
2
Five furlongs
£90,000
The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
4+
Six furlongs
£600,000
The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
3+
Six furlongs
£175,000
The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)
4+
Two miles, six furlongs
£90,000
Total
£1,270,000
Week Total
£7,305,000
2017 Order of Running
FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 20 JUNE
The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
4+
One mile
£600,000
The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
2
Six furlongs
£150,000
The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
3+
Five furlongs
£400,000
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
3 colts
Old mile
£400,000
The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
4+
Two miles, four furlongs
£80,000
The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
2
Five furlongs
£80,000
 
 
Total
£1,710,000
SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE
The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
3
Seven furlongs
£90,000
The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
2 fillies
Five furlongs
£110,000
The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
4+ fillies & mares
One mile
£175,000
The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
4+
One mile, two furlongs
£750,000
The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
3+
One mile
£175,000
The Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap)
3 fillies
One mile
£80,000
 
 
Total
£1,380,000
THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 22 JUNE
The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
2
Five furlongs
£100,000
The Hampton Court Stakes (Formerly The Tercentenary Stakes) (Group 3)
3
One mile, two furlongs
£90,000
The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
3 fillies
One mile, four furlongs
£200,000
The Gold Cup (Group 1)
4+
Two miles, four furlongs
£400,000
The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
3 colts & geldings
One mile
£120,000
The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
3
One mile, four furlongs
£90,000
 
 
Total
£1,000,000
FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 23 JUNE
The Albany Stakes (Group 3)
2 fillies
Six furlongs
£80,000
The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
3 colts & geldings
One mile, four furlongs
£225,000
The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
3
Six furlongs
£400,000
The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
3 fillies
Old mile
£400,000
The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
3
One mile, six furlongs
£150,000
The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
3+
One mile, four furlongs
£80,000
 
 
Total
£1,335,000
FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 24 JUNE
The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
2
Seven furlongs
£80,000
The Wolferton Handicap Stakes (Listed)
4+
One mile, two furlongs
£80,000
The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
4+
One mile, four furlongs
£225,000
The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
4+
Six furlongs
£600,000
The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
3+
Six furlongs
£175,000
The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)
4+
Two miles, six furlongs
£80,000
Total
£1,240,000
Week Total
£6,665,000
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
