Order of Running changes for Royal Ascot
Ascot announced last week that prize money at Royal Ascot has increased to a record £7,305,000 (2017; £6,665,000).
Minor order of running changes are confirmed today, following the EPC’s (European Pattern Committee) confirmation of race planning changes in Britain related to Listed Handicaps.
Royal Ascot has staged two Listed Handicaps in recent years – the Wolferton and Sandringham.
Following consultation through the BHA Flat Pattern Committee, the Wolferton now becomes a straight Listed race and the Sandringham becomes a regular handicap.
The Wolferton as a non-handicap moves to Tuesday from Saturday, in order to maximise the distance between it and the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown in its new form. The Windsor Castle Stakes moves to Saturday in reverse.
The Sandringham Handicap moves from Wednesday to Friday. This race is now, effectively, a fillies’ Britannia and will be run as race five on the card. This brings into line the feature handicaps on each day being run as race five, arguably the most betting friendly position for such races.
The Queen’s Vase moves in reverse from Friday to Wednesday, when no Village (infield) Enclosure operates. This is considered to be a more suitable environment for the three-year-olds, without a crowd where the stalls are positioned.
These changes have also enabled the racecourse to generally better balance the straight / round programmes on each day, whilst not making fundamental changes to the programme:
2018 (Straight : Round): 3:3, 4:2, 2:4, 3:3 and 4:2.
2017 (Straight : Round): 4:2, 5:1, 2:4, 2:4, and 3:3.
There are some further race order changes through the programme as illustrated below, as a result of the races housed on new days.
|
2018 Order of Running
|
FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 19 JUNE
|
The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
One mile
|
£600,000
|
The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
|
2
|
Six furlongs
|
£150,000
|
The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
|
3+
|
Five furlongs
|
£500,000
|
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
|
3 colts
|
Old mile
|
£500,000
|
The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
|
4+
|
Two miles, four furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
|
4+
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£100,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,940,000
|
SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 20 JUNE
|
The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
|
2 fillies
|
Five furlongs
|
£110,000
|
The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
|
3
|
One mile, six furlongs
|
£200,000
|
The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
|
4+ fillies & mares
|
One mile
|
£175,000
|
The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£750,000
|
The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
|
3+
|
One mile
|
£175,000
|
The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
|
3
|
Seven furlongs
|
£90,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,500,000
|
THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 21 JUNE
|
The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
|
2
|
Five furlongs
|
£100,000
|
The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
|
3
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
|
3 fillies
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£200,000
|
The Gold Cup (Group 1)
|
4+
|
Two miles, four furlongs
|
£500,000
|
The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
|
3 colts & geldings
|
One mile
|
£120,000
|
The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
|
3
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£90,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,100,000
|
FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 22 JUNE
|
The Albany Stakes (Group 3)
|
2 fillies
|
Six furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
|
3 colts & geldings
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£225,000
|
The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
|
3
|
Six furlongs
|
£500,000
|
The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
|
3 fillies
|
Old mile
|
£500,000
|
The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
|
3 fillies
|
One mile
|
£90,000
|
The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
|
3+
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£90,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,495,000
|
FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 23 JUNE
|
The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
|
2
|
Seven furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
|
4+
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£225,000
|
The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
|
2
|
Five furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
Six furlongs
|
£600,000
|
The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
|
3+
|
Six furlongs
|
£175,000
|
The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)
|
4+
|
Two miles, six furlongs
|
£90,000
|
Total
|
£1,270,000
|
Week Total
|
£7,305,000
|
2017 Order of Running
|
FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 20 JUNE
|
The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
One mile
|
£600,000
|
The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
|
2
|
Six furlongs
|
£150,000
|
The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
|
3+
|
Five furlongs
|
£400,000
|
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
|
3 colts
|
Old mile
|
£400,000
|
The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
|
4+
|
Two miles, four furlongs
|
£80,000
|
The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
|
2
|
Five furlongs
|
£80,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,710,000
|
SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE
|
The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
|
3
|
Seven furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
|
2 fillies
|
Five furlongs
|
£110,000
|
The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
|
4+ fillies & mares
|
One mile
|
£175,000
|
The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£750,000
|
The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
|
3+
|
One mile
|
£175,000
|
The Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap)
|
3 fillies
|
One mile
|
£80,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,380,000
|
THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 22 JUNE
|
The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
|
2
|
Five furlongs
|
£100,000
|
The Hampton Court Stakes (Formerly The Tercentenary Stakes) (Group 3)
|
3
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£90,000
|
The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
|
3 fillies
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£200,000
|
The Gold Cup (Group 1)
|
4+
|
Two miles, four furlongs
|
£400,000
|
The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
|
3 colts & geldings
|
One mile
|
£120,000
|
The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
|
3
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£90,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,000,000
|
FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 23 JUNE
|
The Albany Stakes (Group 3)
|
2 fillies
|
Six furlongs
|
£80,000
|
The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
|
3 colts & geldings
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£225,000
|
The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
|
3
|
Six furlongs
|
£400,000
|
The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
|
3 fillies
|
Old mile
|
£400,000
|
The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
|
3
|
One mile, six furlongs
|
£150,000
|
The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
|
3+
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£80,000
|
|
|
Total
|
£1,335,000
|
FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 24 JUNE
|
The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
|
2
|
Seven furlongs
|
£80,000
|
The Wolferton Handicap Stakes (Listed)
|
4+
|
One mile, two furlongs
|
£80,000
|
The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
|
4+
|
One mile, four furlongs
|
£225,000
|
The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
|
4+
|
Six furlongs
|
£600,000
|
The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
|
3+
|
Six furlongs
|
£175,000
|
The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)
|
4+
|
Two miles, six furlongs
|
£80,000
|
Total
|
£1,240,000
|
Week Total
|
£6,665,000