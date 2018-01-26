Order of Running changes for Royal Ascot Posted by racenews on Friday, January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Ascot announced last week that prize money at Royal Ascot has increased to a record £7,305,000 (2017; £6,665,000).

Minor order of running changes are confirmed today, following the EPC’s (European Pattern Committee) confirmation of race planning changes in Britain related to Listed Handicaps.

Royal Ascot has staged two Listed Handicaps in recent years – the Wolferton and Sandringham.

Following consultation through the BHA Flat Pattern Committee, the Wolferton now becomes a straight Listed race and the Sandringham becomes a regular handicap.

The Wolferton as a non-handicap moves to Tuesday from Saturday, in order to maximise the distance between it and the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown in its new form. The Windsor Castle Stakes moves to Saturday in reverse.

The Sandringham Handicap moves from Wednesday to Friday. This race is now, effectively, a fillies’ Britannia and will be run as race five on the card. This brings into line the feature handicaps on each day being run as race five, arguably the most betting friendly position for such races.

The Queen’s Vase moves in reverse from Friday to Wednesday, when no Village (infield) Enclosure operates. This is considered to be a more suitable environment for the three-year-olds, without a crowd where the stalls are positioned.

These changes have also enabled the racecourse to generally better balance the straight / round programmes on each day, whilst not making fundamental changes to the programme:

2018 (Straight : Round): 3:3, 4:2, 2:4, 3:3 and 4:2.

2017 (Straight : Round): 4:2, 5:1, 2:4, 2:4, and 3:3.

There are some further race order changes through the programme as illustrated below, as a result of the races housed on new days.

2018 Order of Running FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 19 JUNE The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile £600,000 The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 2 Six furlongs £150,000 The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 3+ Five furlongs £500,000 The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 3 colts Old mile £500,000 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £90,000 The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £100,000 Total £1,940,000 SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 20 JUNE The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 2 fillies Five furlongs £110,000 The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 One mile, six furlongs £200,000 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+ fillies & mares One mile £175,000 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £750,000 The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 3+ One mile £175,000 The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 Seven furlongs £90,000 Total £1,500,000 THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 21 JUNE The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 Five furlongs £100,000 The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 3 One mile, two furlongs £90,000 The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies One mile, four furlongs £200,000 The Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £500,000 The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3 colts & geldings One mile £120,000 The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 3 One mile, four furlongs £90,000 Total £1,100,000 FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 22 JUNE The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 fillies Six furlongs £90,000 The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings One mile, four furlongs £225,000 The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3 Six furlongs £500,000 The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3 fillies Old mile £500,000 The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 3 fillies One mile £90,000 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 3+ One mile, four furlongs £90,000 Total £1,495,000 FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 23 JUNE The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 Seven furlongs £90,000 The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ One mile, four furlongs £225,000 The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 Five furlongs £90,000 The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 4+ Six furlongs £600,000 The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3+ Six furlongs £175,000 The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 4+ Two miles, six furlongs £90,000 Total £1,270,000 Week Total £7,305,000

2017 Order of Running FIRST DAY – TUESDAY 20 JUNE The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile £600,000 The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 2 Six furlongs £150,000 The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 3+ Five furlongs £400,000 The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 3 colts Old mile £400,000 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £80,000 The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 Five furlongs £80,000 Total £1,710,000 SECOND DAY – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 Seven furlongs £90,000 The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 2 fillies Five furlongs £110,000 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+ fillies & mares One mile £175,000 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £750,000 The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 3+ One mile £175,000 The Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap) 3 fillies One mile £80,000 Total £1,380,000 THIRD DAY – THURSDAY 22 JUNE The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 Five furlongs £100,000 The Hampton Court Stakes (Formerly The Tercentenary Stakes) (Group 3) 3 One mile, two furlongs £90,000 The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies One mile, four furlongs £200,000 The Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs £400,000 The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3 colts & geldings One mile £120,000 The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 3 One mile, four furlongs £90,000 Total £1,000,000 FOURTH DAY – FRIDAY 23 JUNE The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 fillies Six furlongs £80,000 The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings One mile, four furlongs £225,000 The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3 Six furlongs £400,000 The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3 fillies Old mile £400,000 The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 One mile, six furlongs £150,000 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 3+ One mile, four furlongs £80,000 Total £1,335,000 FIFTH DAY – SATURDAY 24 JUNE The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 Seven furlongs £80,000 The Wolferton Handicap Stakes (Listed) 4+ One mile, two furlongs £80,000 The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ One mile, four furlongs £225,000 The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 4+ Six furlongs £600,000 The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3+ Six furlongs £175,000 The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 4+ Two miles, six furlongs £80,000 Total £1,240,000 Week Total £6,665,000