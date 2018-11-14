One For Arthur among 58 entries for Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Excellent entries are revealed today for the two races over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Randox Health Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 8.

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell) is one of 58 entries for the feature £150,000 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase over just shy of three and a quarter miles.

Now a nine-year-old, One For Arthur has not raced since that memorable success for Scotland in April 2017, having sustained a tendon injury when being prepared for the following season in October of that year.

One For Arthur wins the 2017 Randox Health Grand National

Blaklion was one of the most impressive Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase winners in recent memory when scoring by nine lengths last year. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has won the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase six times since its inception in 1992, making him the most successful trainer in the race. The Gloucestershire handler also has entered Ballyoptic, Go Conquer and Calett Mad in the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase.

Blaklion leading the way in the 2017 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase

Dr Richard Newland sent out Pineau De Re to win the Randox Health Grand National in 2014 and already has his eye on the 2019 renewal with Abolitionist. Formerly trained in Ireland by Ellmarie Holden, Abolitionist finished third in the 2017 Irish Grand National, not long after which he was purchased privately by Newland.

The 10-year-old made the perfect start for current connections when capturing the Pertemps Network (Supporting BTRC) Handicap Hurdle by 10 lengths at Aintree on November 10.

Worcestershire-based Newland reported: “Abolitionist has come out of his run at Aintree in good form and we were delighted with his victory.

“We bought him 15 months ago and we were trying to target this year’s Randox Health Grand National. He had finished third in an Irish National, but it all went a bit pear-shaped for him last season.

“He had a stress fracture on his pelvis and then when we tried to bring him back, he had another stress fracture on his pelvis. I thought we were nearly finished with him, but we got him sorted and gave him plenty of work and thankfully it has worked out.

“The Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase is the plan for him now. From our point of view, his run at the weekend was a prep for the Becher. Obviously, we hoped he would win it off a low weight so it was a pleasing run.

“He is not that dissimilar to Pineau Du Re. Abolitionist probably has more untold stamina as he seemed to stay the three miles on Saturday at Aintree well, but I guess we don’t know far he will get in time.

“They both share a similar zest for racing and are quite keen going sorts. Abolitionist is a better jumper, but perhaps Pineau Du Re had slightly more class in his younger years, highlighted by what he did over shorter distances.

“It was a great start for us from Abolitionist and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Irish handler Gordon Elliott, who captured his second Randox Health Grand National in April with Tiger Roll, accounts for six of the 12 Irish-trained entries for the 2018 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase. Elliott’s sextet features multiple G1 victor Don Poli, 2018 Irish Grand National victor General Principle and French import Borice.

The remaining Irish-trained contenders include Crosshue Boy (Sean Doyle), successful in a valuable novices’ handicap chase at Ayr’s Scottish Grand National Festival in April, talented mare Baie Des Iles (Ross O’Sullivan), and the Joseph O’Brien-trained Vieux Morvan.

Ms Parfois is one of two entries for Dorset-based trainer Anthony Honeyball. She was just touched off when second in the G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and filled the same position behind Terrefort in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April. Honeyball has also entered 2017 Ladbrokes Trophy third Regal Encore.

Step Back (Mark Bradstock) made great strides over fences last season and ended the campaign with a 13-length demolition of his rivals in the G3 bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park in April.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has landed the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase three times, most recently with Mr Pointment in 2007. The Somerset handler’s four entries are led by dual Scottish Grand National victor Vicente and Present Man, successful for the second year in succession in the Listed Badger Ales Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton on November 10.

Ultragold (Colin Tizzard) has bagged the last two renewals of the Randox Health Topham Chase over the Grand National fences, including at odds of 50/1 in 2017. He has yet to race beyond an extended three miles.

Others to note include Captain Redbeard (Stuart Coltherd), a progressive chaser last term who shaped with promise when third on his return over hurdles at Carlisle on November 4, and Listed Future Stars Intermediate Chase second Thomas Patrick(Tom Lacey).

Weights for the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase will be revealed at noon on Wednesday, November 21.

Frodon heads 42 entries for Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

The other race over the Grand National fences on Randox Health Becher Chase Day, December 8, at Aintree is the £80,000 Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over the intermediate distance of two miles and five furlongs, which has seen a prize money increase of £10,000.

Frodon tops the 42 entries after making a successful reappearance at Aintree in the G2 Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase over the Mildmay Course on October 28. His trainer Paul Nicholls has six entries in total, the most of any handler.

Born Survivor is one of two in-form entries for trainer Dan Skelton. He was a decisive winner of Listed handicap chase at Wetherby on November 2, while stablemate Cobra De Mai was a game neck winner at Stratford on November 1.

Shanahan’s Turn (Colin Tizzard) proved himself over course and distance when chasing home stablemate Ultragold in the Randox Health Topham Chase in April.

Several horses have been entered in Grand Sefton Handicap Chase as well as the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase. They include Present Man, Captain Redbeard and Missed Approach (Warren Greatrex), winner of the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The three Irish-trained entries are Poormans Hill (Gordon Elliott) and the Patrick Griffin-trained pair of Heist and Dare To Endeavour.

Weights for the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase will be revealed at noon on Wednesday, November 21.

The Randox Health Becher Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £150,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (58 entries), five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 6. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 10 M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman Dr Richard Newland ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 8 David Fox Richard Hobson BAIE DES ILES (FR) 7 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 8 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 8 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson BLAKLION 9 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE) 8 Tim Syder Oliver Sherwood BORICE (FR) 7 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR) 7 Corsellis & Seyfried Paul Nicholls CALETT MAD (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 8 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CAPTAIN CHAOS (IRE) 7 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 9 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CHIC NAME (FR) 6 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson CROSSHUE BOY (IRE) 8 N J Heffernan Sean Doyle IRE DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 6 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 11 Graeme Slesser Patrick Griffin IRE DOING FINE (IRE) 10 Ashley Carr & Andy Smith Neil Mulholland DON POLI (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EXITAS (IRE) 10 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton FEDERICI 9 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain FINE THEATRE (IRE) 8 Kay Browne Paul Nolan IRE FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE) 8 Cahill, Atwell & Crofts Neil Mulholland GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GO CONQUER (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 12 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 7 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden JUST A PAR (IRE) 11 M Scott James Moffatt KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 6 J P McManus Tom Lacey LOOKING WELL (IRE) 9 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards LOVELY JOB (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 8 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 8 P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen Peter Bowen MS PARFOIS (IRE) 7 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball MUSTMEETALADY (IRE) 8 Diane Carr Jonjo O’Neill NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 9 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 9 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell OUT SAM 9 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE PICKAMIX 7 Racing Ventures 2014 Charlie Mann PRESENT MAN (IRE) 8 Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse Paul Nicholls REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 10 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball REGAL FLOW 11 Mrs C J Dunn Bob Buckler ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 8 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs STEP BACK (IRE) 8 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 8 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry THE YOUNG MASTER 9 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 8 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex THOMAS PATRICK (IRE) 6 David Kellett Tom Lacey ULTRAGOLD (FR) 10 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard VICENTE (FR) 9 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 9 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 9 M L Bloodstock Joseph O’Brien IRE VYTA DU ROC (FR) 9 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 8 Baroness Harding Robert Walford WARRIORS TALE 9 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls WILD WEST WIND (IRE) 9 Simon W Clarke Tom George

58 entries

12 Irish-trained

The Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

Class 2 handicap chase, £80,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (42 entries), five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ART MAURESQUE (FR) 8 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) 9 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 7 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton BRANDON HILL (IRE) 10 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George BUN DORAN (IRE) 7 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 9 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 6 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland CHEF D’EQUIPE (FR) 6 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs CLAN LEGEND 8 Clan Gathering Nick Alexander COBRA DE MAI (FR) 6 Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg Dan Skelton CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 6 Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill Nigel Twiston-Davies DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 11 Graeme Slesser Patrick Griffin IRE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE) 9 John Beswick Oliver Sherwood FEDERICI 9 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain FOREST DES AIGLES (FR) 7 Raymond & Anita Anderson Green Lucinda Russell FRODON (FR) 6 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 8 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson HEIST (IRE) 8 M Deren Patrick Griffin IRE HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 7 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 9 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle KAYF ADVENTURE 7 Louisville Syndicate Philip Hobbs KILCREA VALE (IRE) 8 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 6 John P McManus Tom Lacey KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE) 9 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams KYLEMORE LOUGH 9 M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher Harry Fry MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 8 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex MONBEG RIVER (IRE) 9 Bill Hazeldean & V Vyner-Brookes Martin Todhunter MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 8 P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen Peter Bowen POORMANS HILL (IRE) 7 V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell Gordon Elliott IRE PRESENT MAN (IRE) 8 Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse Paul Nicholls RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe RIDGEWAY FLYER 7 A J Norman Paul Nicholls ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 6 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE) 10 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard TESTIFY (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain TIQUER (FR) 10 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones TOP GAMBLE (IRE) 10 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Kerry Lee VALTOR (FR) 9 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VALUE AT RISK 9 Mark Adams Dan Skelton VOIX D’EAU (FR) 8 J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell WARRIORS TALE 9 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls WEST WIZARD (FR) 9 Joseph O’Brien Sophie Leech

42 entries

3 Irish-trained