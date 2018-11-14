One For Arthur among 58 entries for Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase

Excellent entries are revealed today for the two races over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Randox Health Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 8.
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell) is one of 58 entries for the feature £150,000 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase over just shy of three and a quarter miles.
Now a nine-year-old, One For Arthur has not raced since that memorable success for Scotland in April 2017, having sustained a tendon injury when being prepared for the following season in October of that year.
One For Arthur wins the 2017 Randox Health Grand National 
Blaklion was one of the most impressive Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase winners in recent memory when scoring by nine lengths last year. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has won the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase six times since its inception in 1992, making him the most successful trainer in the race. The Gloucestershire handler also has entered BallyopticGo Conquer and Calett Mad in the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase.
Blaklion leading the way in the 2017 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase 
Dr Richard Newland sent out Pineau De Re to win the Randox Health Grand National in 2014 and already has his eye on the 2019 renewal with Abolitionist. Formerly trained in Ireland by Ellmarie Holden, Abolitionist finished third in the 2017 Irish Grand National, not long after which he was purchased privately by Newland.
The 10-year-old made the perfect start for current connections when capturing the Pertemps Network (Supporting BTRC) Handicap Hurdle by 10 lengths at Aintree on November 10.
Worcestershire-based Newland reported: “Abolitionist has come out of his run at Aintree in good form and we were delighted with his victory.
“We bought him 15 months ago and we were trying to target this year’s Randox Health Grand National. He had finished third in an Irish National, but it all went a bit pear-shaped for him last season.
“He had a stress fracture on his pelvis and then when we tried to bring him back, he had another stress fracture on his pelvis. I thought we were nearly finished with him, but we got him sorted and gave him plenty of work and thankfully it has worked out.
“The Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase is the plan for him now. From our point of view, his run at the weekend was a prep for the Becher. Obviously, we hoped he would win it off a low weight so it was a pleasing run.
“He is not that dissimilar to Pineau Du Re. Abolitionist probably has more untold stamina as he seemed to stay the three miles on Saturday at Aintree well, but I guess we don’t know far he will get in time.
“They both share a similar zest for racing and are quite keen going sorts. Abolitionist is a better jumper, but perhaps Pineau Du Re had slightly more class in his younger years, highlighted by what he did over shorter distances.
“It was a great start for us from Abolitionist and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Irish handler Gordon Elliott, who captured his second Randox Health Grand National in April with Tiger Roll, accounts for six of the 12 Irish-trained entries for the 2018 Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase. Elliott’s sextet features multiple G1 victor Don Poli, 2018 Irish Grand National victor General Principle and French import Borice.
The remaining Irish-trained contenders include Crosshue Boy (Sean Doyle), successful in a valuable novices’ handicap chase at Ayr’s Scottish Grand National Festival in April, talented mare Baie Des Iles (Ross O’Sullivan), and the Joseph O’Brien-trained Vieux Morvan.
Ms Parfois is one of two entries for Dorset-based trainer Anthony Honeyball. She was just touched off when second in the G2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and filled the same position behind Terrefort in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April. Honeyball has also entered 2017 Ladbrokes Trophy third Regal Encore.
Step Back (Mark Bradstock) made great strides over fences last season and ended the campaign with a 13-length demolition of his rivals in the G3 bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park in April.
Trainer Paul Nicholls has landed the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase three times, most recently with Mr Pointment in 2007. The Somerset handler’s four entries are led by dual Scottish Grand National victor Vicente and Present Man, successful for the second year in succession in the Listed Badger Ales Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton on November 10.
 
Ultragold (Colin Tizzard) has bagged the last two renewals of the Randox Health Topham Chase over the Grand National fences, including at odds of 50/1 in 2017. He has yet to race beyond an extended three miles.
Others to note include Captain Redbeard (Stuart Coltherd), a progressive chaser last term who shaped with promise when third on his return over hurdles at Carlisle on November 4, and Listed Future Stars Intermediate Chase second Thomas Patrick(Tom Lacey).
Weights for the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase will be revealed at noon on Wednesday, November 21.
Frodon heads 42 entries for Grand Sefton Handicap Chase
The other race over the Grand National fences on Randox Health Becher Chase Day, December 8, at Aintree is the £80,000 Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over the intermediate distance of two miles and five furlongs, which has seen a prize money increase of £10,000.
Frodon tops the 42 entries after making a successful reappearance at Aintree in the G2 Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase over the Mildmay Course on October 28. His trainer Paul Nicholls has six entries in total, the most of any handler.
Born Survivor is one of two in-form entries for trainer Dan Skelton. He was a decisive winner of Listed handicap chase at Wetherby on November 2, while stablemate Cobra De Mai was a game neck winner at Stratford on November 1.
Shanahan’s Turn (Colin Tizzard) proved himself over course and distance when chasing home stablemate Ultragold in the Randox Health Topham Chase in April.
Several horses have been entered in Grand Sefton Handicap Chase as well as the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase. They include Present Man, Captain Redbeard and Missed Approach (Warren Greatrex), winner of the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
The three Irish-trained entries are Poormans Hill (Gordon Elliott) and the Patrick Griffin-trained pair of Heist and Dare To Endeavour.
Weights for the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase will be revealed at noon on Wednesday, November 21.
The Randox Health Becher Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £150,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (58 entries), five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 6. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
10
M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
8
David Fox
Richard Hobson
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
7
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
8
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
8
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
BLAKLION
9
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE)
8
Tim Syder
Oliver Sherwood
BORICE (FR)
7
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR)
7
Corsellis & Seyfried
Paul Nicholls
CALETT MAD (FR)
6
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
8
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CAPTAIN CHAOS (IRE)
7
Mike and Eileen Newbould
Dan Skelton
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
9
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CHIC NAME (FR)
6
The Boom Syndicate
Richard Hobson
CROSSHUE BOY (IRE)
8
N J Heffernan
Sean Doyle IRE
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
6
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
11
Graeme Slesser
Patrick Griffin IRE
DOING FINE (IRE)
10
Ashley Carr & Andy Smith
Neil Mulholland
DON POLI (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
EXITAS (IRE)
10
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
FEDERICI
9
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
FINE THEATRE (IRE)
8
Kay Browne
Paul Nolan IRE
FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE)
8
Cahill, Atwell & Crofts
Neil Mulholland
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
GO CONQUER (IRE)
9
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
12
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
7
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
JUST A PAR (IRE)
11
M Scott
James Moffatt
KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE)
6
J P McManus
Tom Lacey
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
9
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
LOVELY JOB (IRE)
8
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
8
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
8
P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen
Peter Bowen
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
7
M R Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
MUSTMEETALADY (IRE)
8
Diane Carr
Jonjo O’Neill
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
9
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
9
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
OUT SAM
9
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
PICKAMIX
7
Racing Ventures 2014
Charlie Mann
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
8
Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse
Paul Nicholls
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
10
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
REGAL FLOW
11
Mrs C J Dunn
Bob Buckler
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
8
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
STEP BACK (IRE)
8
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
8
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
THE YOUNG MASTER
9
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE)
8
Robert Waley-Cohen
Warren Greatrex
THOMAS PATRICK (IRE)
6
David Kellett
Tom Lacey
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
10
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
VICENTE (FR)
9
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
9
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
9
M L Bloodstock
Joseph O’Brien IRE
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
9
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
8
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
WARRIORS TALE
9
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
WILD WEST WIND (IRE)
9
Simon W Clarke
Tom George
 
58 entries
12 Irish-trained
The Grand Sefton Handicap Chase
Class 2 handicap chase, £80,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (42 entries), five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ART MAURESQUE (FR)
8
Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Paul Nicholls
BALLYBOLLEY (IRE)
9
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BORN SURVIVOR (IRE)
7
Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
Dan Skelton
BRANDON HILL (IRE)
10
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
BUN DORAN (IRE)
7
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
9
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR)
6
Michael P Tudor
Dr Richard Newland
CHEF D’EQUIPE (FR)
6
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
CLAN LEGEND
8
Clan Gathering
Nick Alexander
COBRA DE MAI (FR)
6
Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg
Dan Skelton
CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
6
Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
11
Graeme Slesser
Patrick Griffin IRE
ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE)
9
John Beswick
Oliver Sherwood
FEDERICI
9
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
FOREST DES AIGLES (FR)
7
Raymond & Anita Anderson Green
Lucinda Russell
FRODON (FR)
6
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
8
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
HEIST (IRE)
8
M Deren
Patrick Griffin IRE
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
7
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
9
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
KAYF ADVENTURE
7
Louisville Syndicate
Philip Hobbs
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
8
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE)
6
John P McManus
Tom Lacey
KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE)
9
William & Angela Rucker
Evan Williams
KYLEMORE LOUGH
9
M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher
Harry Fry
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
8
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
MONBEG RIVER (IRE)
9
Bill Hazeldean & V Vyner-Brookes
Martin Todhunter
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
8
P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen
Peter Bowen
POORMANS HILL (IRE)
7
V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell
Gordon Elliott IRE
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
8
Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse
Paul Nicholls
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
10
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
RIDGEWAY FLYER
7
A J Norman
Paul Nicholls
ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR)
6
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE)
10
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
TESTIFY (IRE)
7
Trevor Hemmings
Donald McCain
TIQUER (FR)
10
Burnham P & D Ltd
Alan Jones
TOP GAMBLE (IRE)
10
Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter
Kerry Lee
VALTOR (FR)
9
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
VALUE AT RISK
9
Mark Adams
Dan Skelton
VOIX D’EAU (FR)
8
J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery
Lucinda Russell
WARRIORS TALE
9
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
WEST WIZARD (FR)
9
Joseph O’Brien
Sophie Leech
 
42 entries
3 Irish-trained
