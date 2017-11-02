O’Keeffe hoping for more from American Craftsman as exciting bet365 Meeting commences at Wetherby tomorrow Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The thrilling two-day bet365 Meeting starts at Wetherby tomorrow, Friday, November 3, with a fascinating six-race programme running from 12.50pm through to 3.45pm

Day one features two Listed contests – the £20,000 Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle (2.00pm, four runners) over two miles and the £27,500 bet365 Handicap (2.35pm, seven runners) over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

In the Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle, City Dreamer (jockey Tom Cannon) sets the standard for Wiltshire-based trainer Alan King following a pair of impressive victories at Plumpton and Market Rasen in September, and comes into the race with a rating of 132.

Somerset handler Paul Nicholls, who took the spoils last year with subsequent G2 scorer Cliffs Of Dover, saddles Auteuil Lister scorer Malaya (Sam Twiston-Davies). She finished second to Gumball on her UK debut in a juvenile hurdle Chepstow on October 15.

North Yorkshire trainer Jedd O’Keeffe is represented by course and distance winner American Craftsman (Joe Colliver). The son of Mastercraftsman stayed on well to win a competitive juvenile hurdle by a length and a quarter on his hurdling debut at Wetherby’s opening fixture on October 18.

O’Keeffe, who is based near Coverham, said today: “American Craftsman is fine and we are very happy with him.

“We were delighted with him at Wetherby a couple of weeks ago. We knew the horse was all right and that he could jump well, but we did not expect him to win.

“We think he will have improved for the experience, but he will need to if he is to make an impact tomorrow.

“We know we are facing a difficult task, but he likes the track, it is local for a lot of his owners (The Fatalists), and we want to give it a go.

“The ground will be slower tomorrow and, although he handles decent going well, I have always thought he wanted a bit of cut in the ground given his action. We will find out more tomorrow.”

The classy line-up for the Arkle Finance Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle is completed by Scottish-trained French import Eneko (Keith Dalgleish/Brian Hughes), who relished the testing ground when scoring by 13 lengths on his hurdling debut at Perth in September.

Last year’s winner Indian Stream (Neil Mulholland/Noel Fehily, 11st 6lb) tries for a repeat success as one of the seven declared runners for the Listed bet365 Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old mare scored by two and a half lengths from dual G3 winner Theatre Guide when successful in 2016 and subsequently finished fourth in the G1 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The weights are headed by Royal Vacation (Colin Tizzard/Paddy Brennan, 11st 12lb), successful in last season’s G1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton and from the same stable as Theatre Guide.

Paul Nicholls relies on Sametegal (Sam Twiston-Davies), who has not been seen out since landing the G3 Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in March, 2016.

Zamdy Man (Venetia Williams/Tom Scudamore, 11st) won three of his five starts last season and Nigel Twiston-Davies runs Splash Of Ginge (Jamie Bargary (3), 10st 12lb), who has scored twice in G3 company.

Marquis Of Carabas (David Dennis/Brian Hughes, 10st 3lb) and the consistentGuitar Pete (Nicky Richards/Ryan Day (3), 10st 1lb) complete the field.

The bet365 Meeting concludes on Saturday, November 4, when the much-anticipated highlight is the £100,000 G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.15pm, 13 entries) over three miles, which promises to be a high-class and informative contest.

Coneygree (Mark Bradstock, 9/4JF), winner of the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup, is on course for an exciting match-up with nine-time G1 scorer Cue Card (Colin Tizzard, 9/4JF).

Nigel Twiston-Davies could be doubly represented by Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 7/1) and Bristol De Mai (10/1), while Brian Ellison is looking forward to saddling last season’s impressive G3 188Bet Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase victor Definitly Red (7/1).

Saturday also features the £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (2.40pm, 12 entries) over three miles. Among the entries for this contest are last year’s winner Silsol (6/1), who is one of two entries for Paul Nicholls along with Ptit Zig (9/4), successful in the G1 Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil in 2016.

Lil Rockerfeller (Neil King, Evens Fav) finished third to Ptit Zig in 2016 and went on to run with great credit in G1 company, taking the runner-up spot in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase – bet365 prices:

9/4 Coneygree, Cue Card; 7/1 Blaklion, Definitly Red; 10/1 Bristol De Mai; 12/1 More Of That; 18/1 Double Shuffle; 20/1 Sizing Codelco, Vieux Lion Rouge, Village Vic, Virgilio; 25/1 Shantou Flyer; 40/1 Indian Stream

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

bet365 Hurdle – bet365 prices: Evs Lil Rockerfeller; 9/4 Ptit Zig; 6/1 Silsol, Wholestone; 10/1 Aux Ptits Soins; 16/1 Fountains Windfall; 20/1 Colin’s Sister, Gayebury; 28/1 Missed Approach; 66/1 Royal Vacation, Theatre Guide, Trustan Times

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

There are seven races at Wetherby on Saturday, November 4, with the first race at 12.20pm and the last at 3.45pm.

The going at Wetherby is currently: Soft, Good to Soft in places.

The outlook for today and tomorrow is for dry and overcast conditions, with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.