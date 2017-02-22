Novices’ events at The Festival take shape
With just under three weeks until The Festival gets underway, the novices’ chases and hurdles over the four days are taking shape with the unveiling of the latest acceptors following the February 21 scratchings deadline.
Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, gets underway with the £125,000 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm), for which there are 58 acceptors. These include last month’s hugely impressive Leopardstown winner Melon (Willie Mullins IRE) and Moon Racer (David Pipe), who took the 2015 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at The Festival and is undefeated in two starts over hurdles including the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.
Altior (Nicky Henderson) is one of the shortest-priced favourites in the ante-post market and heads the 23 acceptors for the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Champion Day. The seven-year-old, last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero, is undefeated in four starts over fences, most recently seeing off seasoned opposition in G2 company at Newbury on February 11. The second novices’ chase on Champion Day is the £120,000 G2 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (4.50pm) over four miles, which has 41 acceptors including A Genie In Abottle (Noel Meade IRE).
On Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15, the £125,000 Neptune Investment Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm) gets proceedings underway and 80 contenders go forward, including Finian’s Oscar (Colin Tizzard), a hugely impressive winner of his three outings over hurdles including in the G1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park.
The G1 £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Ladies Day has 39 contenders remaining, including current market leader Might Bite (Nicky Henderson).
Opening St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16, is the £150,000 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm) which has 45 entries going forward including hot-favourite Yorkhill (Willie Mullins IRE), who is unbeaten in two starts over fences and is seeking a second success at The Festival following his 2016 victory in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.
The £125,000 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) opens the action on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17. There are 43 four-year-olds going forward for this contest, including Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs) who has won all five of his starts over hurdles, three of which have come at Cheltenham.
Also taking place on Gold Cup Day is the £125,000 G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which has 78 acceptors including Death Duty (Gordon Elliott IRE), who was deeply impressive when taking a G1 contest at Naas last month.
A full list of acceptors for each race can be found below, together with the top 10 horses in each races as currently assessed by Timeform.
C
heltenham Racecourse
Cheltenham Racecourse is situated in Prestbury on the outskirts of the historic spa town of Cheltenham.
The Home of Jump Racing, Cheltenham Racecourse is the venue for the world’s pre-eminent Jump meeting, The Festival, which happens in March over four days every year. The Festival 2017 takes place from Tuesday, March 14, to Friday, March 17 inclusive.
Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham Racecourse is a stunning natural arena and offers the highest-quality action throughout the Jump season.
More information is available at www.cheltenham.co.uk and through Twitter (@CheltenhamRaces), Facebook www.facebook.com/thehomeofjumpracing and Instagram (@CheltenhamRaces).
About The Jockey Club
Cheltenham is part of The Jockey Club which has been at the heart of British racing for more than 260 years.
Today the largest commercial group in the sport, The Jockey Club runs the largest racecourse group in the UK by turnover (2015: £174.2m) , courses (15) including those at Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom Downs and Newmarket, attendances (2015: 1.95m), total prize money (2015: £43.9m), contribution to prize money (2015: £19.9m) and quality racing (Group and Graded races); more than 3,000 acres of world-class training grounds in Newmarket, Lambourn and Epsom Downs; the National Stud breeding enterprise and education provider; and the charity for racing’s people in need, Racing Welfare.
Governed by Royal Charter, every penny The Jockey Club makes it puts back into British racing. More information is available at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk
If you need any information about racing at Cheltenham, please contact Sophia Dale, Communications Manager – Jockey Club Racecourses South West, on 01242 537 683/07557 054 577 or sophia.dale@thejockeyclub.co.uk
Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, two miles (1m 7f 199y). For novice 5-y-o & upwards rated 120 or more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (33 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (23 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A HARE BREATH (IRE)
|9
|Mrs S N J Embiricos
|Ben Pauling
|ALTIOR (IRE)
|7
|Patricia Pugh
|Nicky Henderson
|ATTRIBUTION
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BALL D’ARC (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CHARBEL (IRE)
|6
|Julie and David R Martin
|Kim Bailey
|CLOUDY DREAM (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|FOREST BIHAN (FR)
|6
|P J Martin
|Brian Ellison
|GINO TRAIL (IRE)
|10
|Jan Smith
|Kerry Lee
|IDENTITY THIEF (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE)
|7
|Mrs Barbara Hester
|Dan Skelton
|LE PREZIEN (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|ORDINARY WORLD (IRE)
|7
|Chris Jones
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE)
|9
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SOME PLAN (IRE)
|9
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|STARCHITECT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|David Pipe
|THREE STARS (IRE)
|7
|Robert Finnegan
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TOP NOTCH (FR)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|TULLY EAST (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE)
|6
|Richard Collins
|Malcolm Jefferson
|WAR SINGER (USA)
|10
|The War Cabinet
|Johnny Farrelly
|WINNER MASSAGOT (FR)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Alan King
|YORKHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
23 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
9 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 10 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMERICAN TOM (FR), BELLSHILL (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CEPAGE (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), MICK THONIC (FR), MIN (FR), POLITOLOGUE (FR)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Altior (IRE) 185p
Yorkhill (IRE) 173P
Charbel (IRE) 168+
Top Notch (FR) 167
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167
Flying Angel (IRE) 166
Gino Trail (IRE) 165p
Forest Bihan (FR) 166p
Identity Thief (IRE) 164+
Ball d’Arc (FR) 164
Knockgraffon (IRE) 164
J T McNamara National Hunt Chase
(amateur riders)
Grade Two,£120,000 Total Prize Fund, 4.50pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Four miles (3m 7f 170y). For novice five-year-olds and upwards. To be ridden by amateur riders. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 4lb; 6-y-o and upwards 11st 6lb; Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (71 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (41 entries remain), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am Monday, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|AMBER GAMBLER (GER)
|7
|Patrick Kelly
|Ian Williams
|AMERICAN (FR)
|7
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ARPEGE D’ALENE (FR)
|7
|Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson
|Paul Nicholls
|AURILLAC (FR)
|7
|D Mossop, P John & R White
|Rebecca Curtis
|BALLYCROSS
|6
|The Autism Rockers
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BATTLE OF SHILOH (IRE)
|8
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Tom George
|BAYWING (IRE)
|8
|David & Nicky Robinson
|Nicky Richards
|BELLS ‘N’ BANJOS (IRE)
|7
|The Maple Hurst Partnership
|Fergal O’Brien
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
|7
|G B Barlow
|Nicky Henderson
|BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
|8
|Nigel Morris
|Rebecca Curtis
|CALETT MAD (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|7
|Mrs Z Wentworth
|Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|CARNINGLI (IRE)
|8
|The Newport Partnership
|Jamie Snowden
|CATALAUNIAN FIELDS (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|DANCING SHADOW (IRE)
|8
|The Dancing Shadows
|Victor Dartnall
|EDWULF
|8
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
|7
|Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
|Harry Whittington
|FATHER EDWARD (IRE)
|8
|Fergus Wilson
|David Pipe
|FLINTHAM
|8
|The Rasher Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|KERROW (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Alan King
|LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
|6
|David Sewell & Terry Warner
|Alan King
|LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
|9
|Trevor Hemmings
|Nicky Henderson
|MALL DINI (IRE)
|7
|Philip J Reynolds
|Patrick Kelly IRE
|MARINERO (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MARTELLO TOWER (IRE)
|9
|Barry Connell
|Margaret Mullins IRE
|MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
|7
|Alan & Andrew Turner
|Warren Greatrex
|MYSTICAL KNIGHT
|8
|J P McManus
|Rebecca Curtis
|PREMIER BOND
|7
|Middleham Park Racing XI
|Nicky Henderson
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|WHAT A MOMENT (IRE)
|7
|Bryan Drew & Steve Roper
|David Pipe
|WILD WEST WIND (IRE)
|8
|Simon W Clarke
|Tom George
41 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMORE ALATO, AQALIM, ARKWRISHT (FR), BALKO DES FLOS (FR), BAY OF FREEDOM (IRE), BELLOW MOME (FR), BOA ISLAND (IRE), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CHEF D’OEUVRE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DEFINITE OUTCOME (IRE), DIG DEEPER, DISKO (FR), FLETCHERS FLYER (IRE), FULL CRY (IRE), HERON HEIGHTS (IRE), JACK IN A BOX, JETSTREAM JACK (IRE), KRIS SPIN (IRE), MAXIMISER (IRE), NAMBOUR (GER), OUR KAEMPFER (IRE), PRESELI ROCK (IRE), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), SINGLEFARMPAYMENT, TAKINGRISKS (IRE), VIEUX LILLE (IRE), VINNIE RED (IRE), VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 164+
A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 163p
Beware The Bear (IRE) 162p
Bellshill (IRE) 162
American (FR) 161p
Shantou Village (IRE) 161
Ibis du Rheu (FR) 160
Arpege d’Alene (FR) 159
Bigbadjohn (IRE) 159
Calett Mad (FR) 159
RSA Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three miles and half a furlong (3m 80y). For novice 5-y-o+ rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 2lb; 6-y-o+ 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (55 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (39 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 14.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|A TOI PHIL (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
|7
|Slaneyville Syndicate
|Sandra Hughes IRE
|ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|AMERICAN (FR)
|7
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AS DE MEE (FR)
|7
|The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
|Paul Nicholls
|AURILLAC (FR)
|7
|D Mossop, P John & R White
|Rebecca Curtis
|BALKO DES FLOS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR)
|6
|Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|Venetia Williams
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
|8
|Nigel Morris
|Rebecca Curtis
|BRIERY BELLE
|8
|Mrs H Plumbly J Trafford K Deane S Holme
|Henry Daly
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|CONEY ISLAND (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Eddie Harty IRE
|DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE)
|7
|McGoldrick Racing 3
|Sue Smith
|DISKO (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|EDWULF
|8
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
|7
|Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
|Harry Whittington
|FLINTHAM
|8
|The Rasher Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HERON HEIGHTS (IRE)
|8
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|MARINERO (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MARTELLO TOWER (IRE)
|9
|Barry Connell
|Margaret Mullins IRE
|MIGHT BITE (IRE)
|8
|The Knot Again Partnership
|Nicky Henderson
|O O SEVEN (IRE)
|7
|Triermore Stud
|Nicky Henderson
|OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
|8
|Swanee River Partnership
|Charlie Longsdon
|ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROBINSFIRTH (IRE)
|8
|Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter
|Colin Tizzard
|ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|7
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|7
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|7
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Sue Smith
|WHISPER (FR)
|9
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nicky Henderson
39 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
18 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMORE ALATO, AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), CHIC NAME (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DARK FLAME (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR), NAMBOUR (GER), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), THEO’S CHARM (IRE), UNCLE DANNY (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Might Bite (IRE) 173p
Coney Island (IRE) 172p
Disko (FR) 171
Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 169
O O Seven (IRE) 167
Whisper (FR) 166p
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+
A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 165p
Belami des Pictons (FR) 165p
A Toi Phil (FR) 164
Bellshill (IRE) 164
Royal Vacation (IRE) 164
JLT Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £150,000 Total Prize Fund. 1.30pm Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Two miles and four furlongs (2m 3f 198y). For novice 5-y-o and upwards rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb; Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (66 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (45 entries remain), six-day confirmation & a supplementary stage of £7,500 March 10, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 15.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A HARE BREATH (IRE)
|9
|Mrs S N J Embiricos
|Ben Pauling
|A TOI PHIL (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|ARBRE DE VIE (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ATTRIBUTION
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BAILY CLOUD (IRE)
|7
|R A Scott
|Mouse Morris IRE
|BALKO DES FLOS (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BALL D’ARC (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BARON ALCO (FR)
|6
|John Stone
|Gary Moore
|BELLSHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BURTONS WELL (IRE)
|8
|Trevor Hemmings
|Venetia Williams
|CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
|7
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|CHARBEL (IRE)
|6
|Julie and David R Martin
|Kim Bailey
|CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR)
|5
|G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, Mr & Mrs P Barber
|Paul Nicholls
|CLOUDY DREAM (IRE)
|7
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|CONEY ISLAND (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Eddie Harty IRE
|DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR)
|7
|Mrs S K Johnston
|Nicky Henderson
|DIAMOND KING (IRE)
|9
|Diana Whateley
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DIFFERENT GRAVEY (IRE)
|7
|Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|Nicky Henderson
|DISKO (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|FRODON (FR)
|5
|P J Vogt & Ian Fogg
|Paul Nicholls
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GWENCILY BERBAS (FR)
|6
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|8
|Mrs C M Hurley
|Willie Mullins IRE
|IBIS DU RHEU (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|IDENTITY THIEF (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|JETT (IRE)
|6
|G M McGrath
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|7
|Alan Spence
|Nicky Henderson
|MIGHT BITE (IRE)
|8
|The Knot Again Partnership
|Nicky Henderson
|POLITOLOGUE (FR)
|6
|John Hales
|Paul Nicholls
|ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|7
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE)
|9
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|STARCHITECT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|David Pipe
|THEINVAL (FR)
|7
|Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr
|Nicky Henderson
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TOP NOTCH (FR)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|TULLY EAST (IRE)
|7
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE)
|6
|Richard Collins
|Malcolm Jefferson
|WHISPER (FR)
|9
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nicky Henderson
|WINNER MASSAGOT (FR)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Alan King
|YORKHILL (IRE)
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
45 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
22 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 21 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMERICAN TOM (FR), AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BIVOUAC (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CASSE TETE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), HELL’S KITCHEN, ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE), LE PREZIEN (FR), MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE), MIN (FR), NAMBOUR (GER), ROBINSFIRTH (IRE), SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE), SOME PLAN (IRE), TWO TAFFS (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Yorkhill (IRE) 173P
Might Bite (IRE) 173p
Coney Island (IRE) 172p
Disko (FR) 171
Politologue (FR) 170p
Champers On Ice (IRE) 168+
Top Notch (FR) 167p
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167p
Whisper (FR) 166p
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, Old Course, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 13lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 7lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (83 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (58 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage, March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ACCORD (IRE)
|7
|Jim Furlong
|David Bridgwater
|AIRLIE BEACH (IRE)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp
|Willie Mullins IRE
|APASIONADO (GER)
|6
|The Tyringham Partnership
|Stuart Edmunds
|ASTHURIA (FR)
|6
|George Creighton
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AZZURI
|5
|The Blind Squirrels
|Dan Skelton
|BALLYANDY
|6
|Options O Syndicate
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BARRA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE)
|8
|Fitri Hay
|Nicky Henderson
|BRAVISSIMO (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BULKOV (FR)
|5
|Horizon
|Micky Hammond
|BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE)
|5
|Supreme Horse Racing Club
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CAPITAINE (FR)
|5
|Martin Broughton & Friends 2
|Paul Nicholls
|CAPITAL FORCE (IRE)
|6
|Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|CHARLI PARCS (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CHARMING ZEN (FR)
|5
|Potensis Bloodstock Limited
|Dan Skelton
|CILAOS EMERY (FR)
|5
|Luke McMahon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CONSUL DE THAIX (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CRACK MOME (FR)
|5
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
|5
|Highclere Thoroughbred Racing
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|DEFI DU SEUIL (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|Philip Hobbs
|DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ELGIN
|5
|Elite Racing Club
|Alan King
|FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE)
|5
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|GLARING
|6
|George Materna
|Amanda Perrett
|HIGH BRIDGE
|6
|Bloomfields
|Ben Pauling
|JOEY SASA (IRE)
|8
|E Duignan/Bernard Woods
|Noel Meade IRE
|LABAIK (FR)
|6
|A J O’Ryan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LET’S DANCE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LONDON PRIZE
|6
|Margaret Forsyth
|Ian Williams
|LOUGH DERG SPIRIT (IRE)
|5
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|MAGNA CARTOR
|7
|Rachel O’Neill
|John Hanlon IRE
|MELON
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MERI DEVIE (FR)
|4
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Alan King
|MICK JAZZ (FR)
|6
|G P Mahoney
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MOHAAYED
|5
|June Watts
|Dan Skelton
|MONTALBANO
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MOON RACER (IRE)
|8
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|MOUNT MEWS (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|NEON WOLF (IRE)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Harry Fry
|PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE)
|7
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Neil Mulholland
|PINGSHOU (IRE)
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|9
|Malcolm Denmark
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PRAVALAGUNA (FR)
|5
|Bruton Street IV
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|John Quinn
|RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE)
|6
|Burnham P & D Ltd
|Neil Mulholland
|RIVEN LIGHT (IRE)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|RIVER WYLDE (IRE)
|6
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|ROBINSHILL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|SATURNAS (FR)
|6
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SENEWALK (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SIR ANTONY BROWNE
|5
|Incipe Partnership
|Alan King
|SOLIGHOSTER (FR)
|5
|The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd
|Neil Mulholland
|TOP TUG (IRE)
|6
|Elite Racing Club
|Alan King
|WAKEA (USA)
|6
|Gary Ryan
|Karl Thornton IRE
58 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
25 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AL BOUM PHOTO (FR), ART OF SECURITY (IRE), AUGUSTA KATE, BACARDYS (FR), BALLYHILL (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE), BLUE SURF, BON PAPA (FR), BRELADE, CHATEAU CONTI (FR), COQUIN MANS (FR), DUCA DE THAIX (FR), GAITWAY, GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JENKINS (IRE), KEEPER HILL (IRE), MONTANA BELLE (IRE), RIVER FROST, SHATTERED LOVE (IRE), SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), TAHIRA (GER), TOP VILLE BEN (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Airlie Beach (IRE) 170
Let’s Dance (FR) 165p
Defi du Seuil (FR) 165p
Neon Wolf (IRE) 162P
Charli Parcs (FR) 161P
Labaik (FR) 159§
Asthuria (FR) 158p
Bunk Off Early (IRE) 158p
Ballyandy (GB) 157p
Messire des Obeaux (FR) 157
Mick Jazz (FR) 157
Saturnas (FR) 157
Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 15. Old Course, two miles and five furlongs (2m 5f 26yds). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 12lb; five-year-olds and upwards 11st 7lb. Allowances: fillies & mares 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (118 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (80 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Tuesday, March 14.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ACCORD (IRE)
|7
|Jim Furlong
|David Bridgwater
|AIRLIE BEACH (IRE)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AL BOUM PHOTO (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUGUSTA KATE
|6
|The Masters Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUGUSTIN (FR)
|7
|Luke McMahon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BACARDYS (FR)
|6
|Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BADEN (FR)
|6
|Triermore Stud
|Nicky Henderson
|BALLYANDY
|6
|Options O Syndicate
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE)
|6
|The Chameleons
|Martin Keighley
|BARRA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BATTLEFORD
|6
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BENATAR (IRE)
|5
|Ashley Head
|Gary Moore
|BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE)
|8
|Fitri Hay
|Nicky Henderson
|BLACK KEY
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BLUE RAMBLER
|7
|Paul Downing
|Ian Williams
|BON PAPA (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRAVISSIMO (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRELADE
|5
|D P Sharkey
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE)
|5
|Supreme Horse Racing Club
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BURBANK (IRE)
|5
|Ronnie Bartlett
|Nicky Henderson
|CAPTAIN FOREZ (FR)
|5
|John Hales
|Dan Skelton
|CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|C’EST JERSEY (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHALONNIAL (FR)
|5
|Nicholas Cooper
|Harry Fry
|CHARMING ZEN (FR)
|5
|Potensis Bloodstock Limited
|Dan Skelton
|CHATEAU CONTI (FR)
|5
|Edward O’Connell
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CILAOS EMERY (FR)
|5
|Luke McMahon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COLIN’S SISTER
|6
|Caroline Beresford-Wylie
|Fergal O’Brien
|CONSUL DE THAIX (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CRACK MOME (FR)
|5
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
|5
|Highclere Thoroughbred Racing
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE)
|6
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|DEATH DUTY (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE)
|6
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE)
|5
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|HIGH BRIDGE
|6
|Bloomfields
|Ben Pauling
|INVITATION ONLY (IRE)
|6
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE)
|6
|Well Oiled Partnership
|Elizabeth Doyle IRE
|KEEPER HILL (IRE)
|6
|McNeill Family
|Warren Greatrex
|KEMBOY (FR)
|5
|Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LABAIK (FR)
|6
|A J O’Ryan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LE BREUIL (FR)
|5
|Emma Collins
|Ben Pauling
|LET’S DANCE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE)
|8
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|MELON
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Alan King
|MONALEE (IRE)
|6
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MONTALBANO
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MOULIN A VENT
|5
|Patricia Hunt
|Noel Meade IRE
|MOUNT MEWS (IRE)
|6
|Trevor Hemmings
|Malcolm Jefferson
|MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Paul Nicholls
|MR CHAMPERS (IRE)
|5
|M Fitzgerald
|Adrian Keatley IRE
|NEON WOLF (IRE)
|6
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Harry Fry
|PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE)
|7
|Masterson Holdings Limited
|Neil Mulholland
|PHOBIAPHILIAC (IRE)
|6
|Bradley Partnership
|Nicky Henderson
|PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|9
|Malcolm Denmark
|Willie Mullins IRE
|POETIC RHYTHM (IRE)
|6
|FOB Racing Club
|Fergal O’Brien
|POKER PLAY (FR)
|4
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE)
|6
|Burnham P & D Ltd
|Neil Mulholland
|RATHER BE (IRE)
|6
|Matt & Lauren Morgan
|Nicky Henderson
|ROBINSHILL (IRE)
|6
|R J Rexton
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|RUNFORDAVE (IRE)
|5
|Mrs Pat Sloan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SATURNAS (FR)
|6
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SIR ANTONY BROWNE
|5
|Incipe Partnership
|Alan King
|SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
|6
|TyroneForSam
|Graeme McPherson
|SOLIGHOSTER (FR)
|5
|The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd
|Neil Mulholland
|THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|6
|Mrs Pat Sloan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THOMAS CAMPBELL
|5
|Mrs Van Geest & Lizzie Kelvin Hughes
|Nicky Henderson
|TURCAGUA (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WILLIAM HENRY (IRE)
|7
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nicky Henderson
|WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Ben Pauling
|WINDSHEAR
|6
|G Thompson
|Sophie Leech
|WISHMOOR (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|WITHOUT LIMITES (FR)
|5
|Goliath Syndicate
|Elizabeth Doyle IRE
|WOODS WELL (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
80 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
42 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 38 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ACTING LASS (IRE), AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE), BAGS GROOVE (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR), BANG ON FRANKIE (IRE), BHUTAN (IRE), BLACK NIGHT (IRE), BORDEAUX BILL (IRE), BRIO CONTI (FR), CARO DES FLOS (FR), CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR), CHARLEMAR (FR), CONRAD HASTINGS (IRE), COQUIN MANS (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), CULTIVATOR, DANDY MAG (FR),EL TERREMOTO (FR), FAIRLEE GREY, GAITWAY, GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE),HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JERRYSBACK (IRE), KEEP IN LINE (GER), LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),LE MARTALIN (FR),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE), MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MR MONOCHROME, PEREGRINE RUN (IRE), RIVEN LIGHT (IRE), RIVER FROST,SENEWALK (FR), SURF INSTRUCTOR (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), THE UNIT (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Airlie Beach (IRE) 170
Death Duty (IRE) 165p
Let’s Dance (FR) 165p
Bacardys (FR) 163p
Augusta Kate (GB) 163p
Neon Wolf (IRE) 162P
Willoughby Court (IRE) 160p
Colin’s Sister (GB) 160p
Monalee (IRE) 159p
Labaik (FR) 159§
JCB Triumph Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000. 1.30pm, Cheltenham, Friday, March 17. New Course, two miles and one furlong (2m 179yds). For juvenile four-year-olds only. Weights: 11st each. Allowances: fillies 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (55 entries), scratchings deadline February 21, six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11 (33 entries remain). Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|BAPAUME (FR)
|4
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHARLI PARCS (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|COEUR DE LION
|4
|The Barbury Lions 2
|Alan King
|DAKOTA MOIRETTE (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DANDY MAG (FR)
|4
|G Mercer/D Mercer/Mrs Caren Walsh
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DEAUVILLE CRYSTAL (FR)
|4
|Mrs K Hawke & W Simms
|Nigel Hawke
|DEFI DU SEUIL (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|Philip Hobbs
|DICA DE THAIX (FR)
|4
|N H Bloodstock Ltd
|Isabelle Pacault FR
|DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DIVIN BERE (FR)
|4
|Chris Giles
|Nicky Henderson
|DUCA DE THAIX (FR)
|4
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EVENING HUSH (IRE)
|4
|M J Haines
|Evan Williams
|EX PATRIOT (IRE)
|4
|Paul Holden
|Ellmarie Holden IRE
|FIDUX (FR)
|4
|AXOM LXVIII
|Alan King
|FINAL CHOICE
|4
|Jockey Club Ownership South West 1
|Warren Greatrex
|FLYING TIGER (IRE)
|4
|The Macaroni Beach Society
|Nick Williams
|FORTH BRIDGE
|4
|The Queen
|Charlie Longsdon
|I SEE YOU WELL (FR)
|4
|Mrs Nanette Wheatley
|John Hanlon IRE
|IBLEO (FR)
|4
|The Bellamy Partnership
|Venetia Williams
|JAZZY (IRE)
|4
|Jazz Summers Racing
|Martin Keighley
|KING JULIEN (IRE)
|4
|Gerry McGladery
|John Ryan
|LANDIN (GER)
|4
|Four Candles Partnership
|Seamus Mullins
|LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE)
|4
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|LANDSMAN (IRE)
|4
|Newtown Anner Stud Farm
|Tony Martin IRE
|LEXINGTON LAW (IRE)
|4
|Middleham Park Racing XXXIX
|Alan King
|LONG CALL
|4
|A A Byrne
|Tony Martin IRE
|MAGIE DU MA (FR)
|4
|K Alexander
|David Pipe
|MASTER BLUEYES (IRE)
|4
|The Barbury Lions
|Alan King
|MEGA FORTUNE (FR)
|4
|Chris Jones
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MEGA MINDY (FR)
|4
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|MERI DEVIE (FR)
|4
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MOST CELEBRATED (IRE)
|4
|Stephen & Gloria Seymour
|Neil Mulholland
|MYSTIQUE HEIGHTS
|4
|Luke Comer
|Luke Comer IRE
|NACHI FALLS
|4
|Bryant, McMullan, Warren, Phillips, Mead
|Nigel Hawke
|ORION D’AUBRELLE (FR)
|4
|J A Coleman
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PERCY STREET
|4
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|POKER PLAY (FR)
|4
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR)
|4
|J P McManus
|John Quinn
|ROYAL RESERVE
|4
|Royal Guinness Reserve Partnership
|Ian Williams
|SIR GEORGE SOMERS (USA)
|4
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|SOLDIER IN ACTION (FR)
|4
|Alan Spence
|Nicky Henderson
|TAYAAR (IRE)
|4
|Gerry McGladery
|John Ryan
|ZIG ZAG (IRE)
|4
|Annus Mirabilis Syndicate
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
43 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
16 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 12 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BOLD EMPEROR (IRE), CLIFFS OF DOVER, COSMEAPOLITAN, DINO VELVET (FR), DOMPERIGNON DU LYS (FR), FADAS (FR), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), LINGER (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), WYNFORD (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Defi du Seuil (FR) 170p
Charli Parcs (FR) 166P
Mega Fortune (FR) 166
Evening Hush (IRE) 165
Bapaume (FR) 162
Dinaria des Obeaux (FR) 161p
Meri Devie (FR) 160p
Landofhopeandglory (IRE) 160
Magie du Ma (FR) 158+
Coeur de Lion (GB) 156
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 2.50pm, Friday, March 17, New Course, three miles (2m 7f 213yds), for novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 10lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb Entries closed Tuesday, January 31, entries revealed Thursday, February 2 (103 entries). Scratchings deadline February 21 (78 remain), six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11. Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ACCORD (IRE)
|7
|Jim Furlong
|David Bridgwater
|AL BOUM PHOTO (FR)
|5
|Mrs J Donnelly
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AMI DESBOIS (FR)
|7
|EPDS Racing Partnership 12 & Partner
|Graeme McPherson
|ANY DRAMA (IRE)
|6
|Nicholas Cooper
|Harry Fry
|AUGUSTA KATE
|6
|The Masters Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUGUSTIN (FR)
|7
|Luke McMahon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE)
|7
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BACARDYS (FR)
|6
|Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BADEN (FR)
|6
|Triermore Stud
|Nicky Henderson
|BALLYMALIN (IRE)
|7
|Mills & Mason Partnership
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE)
|6
|The Chameleons
|Martin Keighley
|BARRA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BATTLEFORD
|6
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BELMONT PARK (FR)
|6
|Terry & Sarah Amos
|David Bridgwater
|BENEAGLES (IRE)
|5
|Lady Horn-Smith & Godfrey Wilson
|Alan King
|BLACK KEY
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BON PAPA (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BRAVISSIMO (FR)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR)
|5
|Michael P Tudor
|Dr Richard Newland
|C’EST JERSEY (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CHAMPAGNE CLASSIC (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CHATEAU CONTI (FR)
|5
|Edward O’Connell
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COLIN’S SISTER
|6
|Caroline Beresford-Wylie
|Fergal O’Brien
|CONSTANTINE BAY
|6
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE)
|6
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|DEATH DUTY (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DUEL AT DAWN (IRE)
|7
|The Duel At Dawn Racing Partnership
|Alex Hales
|EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE)
|6
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|ELECTRIC CONCORDE (IRE)
|6
|Dr Ronan Lambe
|Jim Culloty IRE
|ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
|5
|J P Romans
|Colin Tizzard
|FOUNTAINS WINDFALL
|7
|The Fountains Partnership
|Anthony Honeyball
|GAYEBURY
|7
|R Abbott & M Stavrou
|Evan Williams
|GLOBAL STAGE
|6
|The Yes No Wait Sorries
|Fergal O’Brien
|IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|7
|Robert Waley-Cohen
|Neil Mulholland
|INVITATION ONLY (IRE)
|6
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JERRYSBACK (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Philip Hobbs
|JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE)
|6
|Well Oiled Partnership
|Elizabeth Doyle IRE
|KEMBOY (FR)
|5
|Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LE BREUIL (FR)
|5
|Miss Emma Collins
|Ben Pauling
|LET’S DANCE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LOUGH DERG FARMER (IRE)
|5
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE)
|8
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|MONALEE (IRE)
|6
|Barry Maloney
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MONTALBANO
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MOULIN A VENT
|5
|Patricia Hunt
|Noel Meade IRE
|MR CHAMPERS (IRE)
|5
|M Fitzgerald
|Adrian Keatley IRE
|MR CLARKSON (IRE)
|5
|Pipe’s Prospectors
|David Pipe
|MR MCGO (IRE)
|6
|Jon Glews
|Donald McCain
|NEW TO THIS TOWN (IRE)
|6
|Ann & Alan Potts Partnership
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|PEACE NEWS (GER)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|PENHILL
|6
|Tony Bloom
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PEREGRINE RUN (IRE)
|7
|V Byrne
|Peter Fahey IRE
|PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|9
|Malcolm Denmark
|Willie Mullins IRE
|POETIC RHYTHM (IRE)
|6
|FOB Racing Club
|Fergal O’Brien
|RATHNURE REBEL (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|REPORT TO BASE (IRE)
|5
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|RUNFORDAVE (IRE)
|5
|Mrs Pat Sloan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SATURNAS (FR)
|6
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|7
|J P McManus
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
|6
|TyroneForSam
|Graeme McPherson
|SOME KINDA LAMA (IRE)
|6
|The Steeple Chasers
|Charlie Mann
|STEP BACK (IRE)
|7
|Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|6
|Mrs Pat Sloan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THE WORLDS END (IRE)
|6
|McNeill Family
|Tom George
|TIN SOLDIER (FR)
|6
|Philip J Reynolds
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TOMMY RAPPER (IRE)
|6
|Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton
|Dan Skelton
|TURCAGUA (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WEST APPROACH
|7
|John and Heather Snook
|Colin Tizzard
|WHOLESTONE (IRE)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE)
|6
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Ben Pauling
|WINDSHEAR
|6
|G Thompson
|Sophie Leech
|WISHMOOR (IRE)
|7
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|WOODS WELL (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
78 entries after February 21 scratchings deadline
43 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ACTING LASS (IRE), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR),BLUE RAMBLER, CARO DES FLOS (FR), CILAOS EMERY (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), DASHING PERK, EL TERREMOTO (FR), GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GET ON THE YAGER, KK LEXION (IRE),LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE),MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MS PARFOIS (IRE),NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE),OVER TO SAM, OVERLAND FLYER (IRE), ROBINROYALE (IRE),ROCKLANDER (IRE),SCOTCHTOWN (IRE),SWORD FIGHTER (IRE),YOUNG DILLON (IRE)
Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
West Approach (GB) 171
Death Duty (IRE) 167p
Let’s Dance (FR) 167p
Wholestone (IRE) 166p
Bacardys (FR) 6 165p
Augusta Kate (GB) 165p
The Worlds End (IRE) 162p
Willoughby Court (IRE) 162p
Colin’s Sister (GB) 162p
Monalee (IRE) 161p