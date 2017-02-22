Novices’ events at The Festival take shape Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

With just under three weeks until The Festival gets underway, the novices’ chases and hurdles over the four days are taking shape with the unveiling of the latest acceptors following the February 21 scratchings deadline.

Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, gets underway with the £125,000 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm), for which there are 58 acceptors. These include last month’s hugely impressive Leopardstown winner Melon (Willie Mullins IRE) and Moon Racer (David Pipe), who took the 2015 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at The Festival and is undefeated in two starts over hurdles including the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

Altior (Nicky Henderson) is one of the shortest-priced favourites in the ante-post market and heads the 23 acceptors for the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Champion Day. The seven-year-old, last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero, is undefeated in four starts over fences, most recently seeing off seasoned opposition in G2 company at Newbury on February 11. The second novices’ chase on Champion Day is the £120,000 G2 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (4.50pm) over four miles, which has 41 acceptors including A Genie In Abottle (Noel Meade IRE).

On Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15, the £125,000 Neptune Investment Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm) gets proceedings underway and 80 contenders go forward, including Finian’s Oscar (Colin Tizzard), a hugely impressive winner of his three outings over hurdles including in the G1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park.

The G1 £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Ladies Day has 39 contenders remaining, including current market leader Might Bite (Nicky Henderson).

Opening St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16, is the £150,000 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm) which has 45 entries going forward including hot-favourite Yorkhill (Willie Mullins IRE), who is unbeaten in two starts over fences and is seeking a second success at The Festival following his 2016 victory in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.

The £125,000 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) opens the action on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17. There are 43 four-year-olds going forward for this contest, including Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs) who has won all five of his starts over hurdles, three of which have come at Cheltenham.

Also taking place on Gold Cup Day is the £125,000 G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which has 78 acceptors including Death Duty (Gordon Elliott IRE), who was deeply impressive when taking a G1 contest at Naas last month.

A full list of acceptors for each race can be found below, together with the top 10 horses in each races as currently assessed by Timeform.

Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, two miles (1m 7f 199y). For novice 5-y-o & upwards rated 120 or more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (33 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (23 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13. Horse Age Owner Trainer A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling ALTIOR (IRE) 7 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies FOREST BIHAN (FR) 6 P J Martin Brian Ellison GINO TRAIL (IRE) 10 Jan Smith Kerry Lee IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE) 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Dan Skelton LE PREZIEN (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls ORDINARY WORLD (IRE) 7 Chris Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SOME PLAN (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe THREE STARS (IRE) 7 Robert Finnegan Henry de Bromhead IRE TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson WAR SINGER (USA) 10 The War Cabinet Johnny Farrelly WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 23 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 9 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 10 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AMERICAN TOM (FR), BELLSHILL (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CEPAGE (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), MICK THONIC (FR), MIN (FR), POLITOLOGUE (FR) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Altior (IRE) 185p Yorkhill (IRE) 173P Charbel (IRE) 168+ Top Notch (FR) 167 Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167 Flying Angel (IRE) 166 Gino Trail (IRE) 165p Forest Bihan (FR) 166p Identity Thief (IRE) 164+ Ball d’Arc (FR) 164 Knockgraffon (IRE) 164 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (amateur riders) Grade Two,£120,000 Total Prize Fund, 4.50pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Four miles (3m 7f 170y). For novice five-year-olds and upwards. To be ridden by amateur riders. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 4lb; 6-y-o and upwards 11st 6lb; Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (71 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (41 entries remain), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am Monday, March 13. Horse Age Owner Trainer A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE AMBER GAMBLER (GER) 7 Patrick Kelly Ian Williams AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE ARPEGE D’ALENE (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis BALLYCROSS 6 The Autism Rockers Nigel Twiston-Davies BATTLE OF SHILOH (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Tom George BAYWING (IRE) 8 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards BELLS ‘N’ BANJOS (IRE) 7 The Maple Hurst Partnership Fergal O’Brien BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 7 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis CALETT MAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 7 Mrs Z Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CARNINGLI (IRE) 8 The Newport Partnership Jamie Snowden CATALAUNIAN FIELDS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe DANCING SHADOW (IRE) 8 The Dancing Shadows Victor Dartnall EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 Fergus Wilson David Pipe FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls KERROW (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Alan King LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson MALL DINI (IRE) 7 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 7 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex MYSTICAL KNIGHT 8 J P McManus Rebecca Curtis PREMIER BOND 7 Middleham Park Racing XI Nicky Henderson SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE WHAT A MOMENT (IRE) 7 Bryan Drew & Steve Roper David Pipe WILD WEST WIND (IRE) 8 Simon W Clarke Tom George 41 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 14 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AMORE ALATO, AQALIM, ARKWRISHT (FR), BALKO DES FLOS (FR), BAY OF FREEDOM (IRE), BELLOW MOME (FR), BOA ISLAND (IRE), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CHEF D’OEUVRE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DEFINITE OUTCOME (IRE), DIG DEEPER, DISKO (FR), FLETCHERS FLYER (IRE), FULL CRY (IRE), HERON HEIGHTS (IRE), JACK IN A BOX, JETSTREAM JACK (IRE), KRIS SPIN (IRE), MAXIMISER (IRE), NAMBOUR (GER), OUR KAEMPFER (IRE), PRESELI ROCK (IRE), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), SINGLEFARMPAYMENT, TAKINGRISKS (IRE), VIEUX LILLE (IRE), VINNIE RED (IRE), VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 164+ A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 163p Beware The Bear (IRE) 162p Bellshill (IRE) 162 American (FR) 161p Shantou Village (IRE) 161 Ibis du Rheu (FR) 160 Arpege d’Alene (FR) 159 Bigbadjohn (IRE) 159 Calett Mad (FR) 159

RSA Novices’ Chase Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three miles and half a furlong (3m 80y). For novice 5-y-o+ rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 2lb; 6-y-o+ 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (55 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (39 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 14. Horse Age Owner Trainer A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 7 Slaneyville Syndicate Sandra Hughes IRE ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR) 6 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis BRIERY BELLE 8 Mrs H Plumbly J Trafford K Deane S Holme Henry Daly CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE) 7 McGoldrick Racing 3 Sue Smith DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE HERON HEIGHTS (IRE) 8 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson OUR KAEMPFER (IRE) 8 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROBINSFIRTH (IRE) 8 Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter Colin Tizzard ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 7 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 7 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson 39 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 18 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AMORE ALATO, AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), CHIC NAME (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DARK FLAME (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR), NAMBOUR (GER), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), THEO’S CHARM (IRE), UNCLE DANNY (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Might Bite (IRE) 173p Coney Island (IRE) 172p Disko (FR) 171 Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 169 O O Seven (IRE) 167 Whisper (FR) 166p Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+ A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 165p Belami des Pictons (FR) 165p A Toi Phil (FR) 164 Bellshill (IRE) 164 Royal Vacation (IRE) 164 JLT Novices’ Chase Grade One, £150,000 Total Prize Fund. 1.30pm Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Two miles and four furlongs (2m 3f 198y). For novice 5-y-o and upwards rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb; Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (66 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (45 entries remain), six-day confirmation & a supplementary stage of £7,500 March 10, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 15. Horse Age Owner Trainer A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BAILY CLOUD (IRE) 7 R A Scott Mouse Morris IRE BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BARON ALCO (FR) 6 John Stone Gary Moore BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BURTONS WELL (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, Mr & Mrs P Barber Paul Nicholls CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR) 7 Mrs S K Johnston Nicky Henderson DIAMOND KING (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Gordon Elliott IRE DIFFERENT GRAVEY (IRE) 7 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies FRODON (FR) 5 P J Vogt & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GWENCILY BERBAS (FR) 6 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE JETT (IRE) 6 G M McGrath Jessica Harrington IRE KILCREA VALE (IRE) 7 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson POLITOLOGUE (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe THEINVAL (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 45 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 22 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 21 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AMERICAN TOM (FR), AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BIVOUAC (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CASSE TETE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), HELL’S KITCHEN, ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE), LE PREZIEN (FR), MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE), MIN (FR), NAMBOUR (GER), ROBINSFIRTH (IRE), SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE), SOME PLAN (IRE), TWO TAFFS (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Yorkhill (IRE) 173P Might Bite (IRE) 173p Coney Island (IRE) 172p Disko (FR) 171 Politologue (FR) 170p Champers On Ice (IRE) 168+ Top Notch (FR) 167p Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167p Whisper (FR) 166p Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, Old Course, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 13lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 7lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (83 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (58 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage, March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13. Horse Age Owner Trainer ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE APASIONADO (GER) 6 The Tyringham Partnership Stuart Edmunds ASTHURIA (FR) 6 George Creighton Willie Mullins IRE AZZURI 5 The Blind Squirrels Dan Skelton BALLYANDY 6 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE BULKOV (FR) 5 Horizon Micky Hammond BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE) 5 Supreme Horse Racing Club Willie Mullins IRE CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE CAPITAINE (FR) 5 Martin Broughton & Friends 2 Paul Nicholls CAPITAL FORCE (IRE) 6 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Henry de Bromhead IRE CHARLI PARCS (FR) 4 J P McManus Nicky Henderson CHARMING ZEN (FR) 5 Potensis Bloodstock Limited Dan Skelton CILAOS EMERY (FR) 5 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE CONSUL DE THAIX (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson CRACK MOME (FR) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 5 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) 4 J P McManus Philip Hobbs DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ELGIN 5 Elite Racing Club Alan King FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE) 5 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard GLARING 6 George Materna Amanda Perrett HIGH BRIDGE 6 Bloomfields Ben Pauling JOEY SASA (IRE) 8 E Duignan/Bernard Woods Noel Meade IRE LABAIK (FR) 6 A J O’Ryan Gordon Elliott IRE LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LONDON PRIZE 6 Margaret Forsyth Ian Williams LOUGH DERG SPIRIT (IRE) 5 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson MAGNA CARTOR 7 Rachel O’Neill John Hanlon IRE MELON 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE MERI DEVIE (FR) 4 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King MICK JAZZ (FR) 6 G P Mahoney Gordon Elliott IRE MOHAAYED 5 June Watts Dan Skelton MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MOON RACER (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe MOUNT MEWS (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls NEON WOLF (IRE) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE) 7 Masterson Holdings Limited Neil Mulholland PINGSHOU (IRE) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE PRAVALAGUNA (FR) 5 Bruton Street IV Willie Mullins IRE PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) 4 J P McManus John Quinn RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE) 6 Burnham P & D Ltd Neil Mulholland RIVEN LIGHT (IRE) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE RIVER WYLDE (IRE) 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson ROBINSHILL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE SENEWALK (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SIR ANTONY BROWNE 5 Incipe Partnership Alan King SOLIGHOSTER (FR) 5 The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland TOP TUG (IRE) 6 Elite Racing Club Alan King WAKEA (USA) 6 Gary Ryan Karl Thornton IRE 58 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 25 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AL BOUM PHOTO (FR), ART OF SECURITY (IRE), AUGUSTA KATE, BACARDYS (FR), BALLYHILL (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE), BLUE SURF, BON PAPA (FR), BRELADE, CHATEAU CONTI (FR), COQUIN MANS (FR), DUCA DE THAIX (FR), GAITWAY, GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JENKINS (IRE), KEEPER HILL (IRE), MONTANA BELLE (IRE), RIVER FROST, SHATTERED LOVE (IRE), SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), TAHIRA (GER), TOP VILLE BEN (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Airlie Beach (IRE) 170 Let’s Dance (FR) 165p Defi du Seuil (FR) 165p Neon Wolf (IRE) 162P Charli Parcs (FR) 161P Labaik (FR) 159§ Asthuria (FR) 158p Bunk Off Early (IRE) 158p Ballyandy (GB) 157p Messire des Obeaux (FR) 157 Mick Jazz (FR) 157 Saturnas (FR) 157

Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 15. Old Course, two miles and five furlongs (2m 5f 26yds). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 12lb; five-year-olds and upwards 11st 7lb. Allowances: fillies & mares 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (118 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (80 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Tuesday, March 14. Horse Age Owner Trainer ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE AUGUSTIN (FR) 7 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE BACARDYS (FR) 6 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE BADEN (FR) 6 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson BALLYANDY 6 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE) 6 The Chameleons Martin Keighley BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BATTLEFORD 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BENATAR (IRE) 5 Ashley Head Gary Moore BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson BLACK KEY 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BLUE RAMBLER 7 Paul Downing Ian Williams BON PAPA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE BRELADE 5 D P Sharkey Gordon Elliott IRE BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE) 5 Supreme Horse Racing Club Willie Mullins IRE BURBANK (IRE) 5 Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson CAPTAIN FOREZ (FR) 5 John Hales Dan Skelton CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE C’EST JERSEY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE CHALONNIAL (FR) 5 Nicholas Cooper Harry Fry CHARMING ZEN (FR) 5 Potensis Bloodstock Limited Dan Skelton CHATEAU CONTI (FR) 5 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE CILAOS EMERY (FR) 5 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien CONSUL DE THAIX (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson CRACK MOME (FR) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 5 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE) 6 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams DEATH DUTY (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 6 The Angove Family David Pipe FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE) 5 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard HIGH BRIDGE 6 Bloomfields Ben Pauling INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE) 6 Well Oiled Partnership Elizabeth Doyle IRE KEEPER HILL (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Warren Greatrex KEMBOY (FR) 5 Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE LABAIK (FR) 6 A J O’Ryan Gordon Elliott IRE LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE LE BREUIL (FR) 5 Emma Collins Ben Pauling LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE MELON 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King MONALEE (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MOULIN A VENT 5 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE MOUNT MEWS (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls MR CHAMPERS (IRE) 5 M Fitzgerald Adrian Keatley IRE NEON WOLF (IRE) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE) 7 Masterson Holdings Limited Neil Mulholland PHOBIAPHILIAC (IRE) 6 Bradley Partnership Nicky Henderson PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE POETIC RHYTHM (IRE) 6 FOB Racing Club Fergal O’Brien POKER PLAY (FR) 4 The Angove Family David Pipe RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE) 6 Burnham P & D Ltd Neil Mulholland RATHER BE (IRE) 6 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson ROBINSHILL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies RUNFORDAVE (IRE) 5 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SIR ANTONY BROWNE 5 Incipe Partnership Alan King SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) 5 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 6 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson SOLIGHOSTER (FR) 5 The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 6 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE THOMAS CAMPBELL 5 Mrs Van Geest & Lizzie Kelvin Hughes Nicky Henderson TURCAGUA (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE WILLIAM HENRY (IRE) 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling WINDSHEAR 6 G Thompson Sophie Leech WISHMOOR (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE WITHOUT LIMITES (FR) 5 Goliath Syndicate Elizabeth Doyle IRE WOODS WELL (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 80 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 42 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 38 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ACTING LASS (IRE), AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE), BAGS GROOVE (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR), BANG ON FRANKIE (IRE), BHUTAN (IRE), BLACK NIGHT (IRE), BORDEAUX BILL (IRE), BRIO CONTI (FR), CARO DES FLOS (FR), CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR), CHARLEMAR (FR), CONRAD HASTINGS (IRE), COQUIN MANS (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), CULTIVATOR, DANDY MAG (FR),EL TERREMOTO (FR), FAIRLEE GREY, GAITWAY, GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE),HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JERRYSBACK (IRE), KEEP IN LINE (GER), LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),LE MARTALIN (FR),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE), MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MR MONOCHROME, PEREGRINE RUN (IRE), RIVEN LIGHT (IRE), RIVER FROST,SENEWALK (FR), SURF INSTRUCTOR (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), THE UNIT (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Airlie Beach (IRE) 170 Death Duty (IRE) 165p Let’s Dance (FR) 165p Bacardys (FR) 163p Augusta Kate (GB) 163p Neon Wolf (IRE) 162P Willoughby Court (IRE) 160p Colin’s Sister (GB) 160p Monalee (IRE) 159p Labaik (FR) 159§

JCB Triumph Hurdle Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000. 1.30pm, Cheltenham, Friday, March 17. New Course, two miles and one furlong (2m 179yds). For juvenile four-year-olds only. Weights: 11st each. Allowances: fillies 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (55 entries), scratchings deadline February 21, six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11 (33 entries remain). Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16. Horse Age Owner Trainer BAPAUME (FR) 4 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE CHARLI PARCS (FR) 4 J P McManus Nicky Henderson COEUR DE LION 4 The Barbury Lions 2 Alan King DAKOTA MOIRETTE (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DANDY MAG (FR) 4 G Mercer/D Mercer/Mrs Caren Walsh Willie Mullins IRE DEAUVILLE CRYSTAL (FR) 4 Mrs K Hawke & W Simms Nigel Hawke DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) 4 J P McManus Philip Hobbs DICA DE THAIX (FR) 4 N H Bloodstock Ltd Isabelle Pacault FR DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DIVIN BERE (FR) 4 Chris Giles Nicky Henderson DUCA DE THAIX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EVENING HUSH (IRE) 4 M J Haines Evan Williams EX PATRIOT (IRE) 4 Paul Holden Ellmarie Holden IRE FIDUX (FR) 4 AXOM LXVIII Alan King FINAL CHOICE 4 Jockey Club Ownership South West 1 Warren Greatrex FLYING TIGER (IRE) 4 The Macaroni Beach Society Nick Williams FORTH BRIDGE 4 The Queen Charlie Longsdon I SEE YOU WELL (FR) 4 Mrs Nanette Wheatley John Hanlon IRE IBLEO (FR) 4 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams JAZZY (IRE) 4 Jazz Summers Racing Martin Keighley KING JULIEN (IRE) 4 Gerry McGladery John Ryan LANDIN (GER) 4 Four Candles Partnership Seamus Mullins LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE LANDSMAN (IRE) 4 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE LEXINGTON LAW (IRE) 4 Middleham Park Racing XXXIX Alan King LONG CALL 4 A A Byrne Tony Martin IRE MAGIE DU MA (FR) 4 K Alexander David Pipe MASTER BLUEYES (IRE) 4 The Barbury Lions Alan King MEGA FORTUNE (FR) 4 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE MEGA MINDY (FR) 4 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE MERI DEVIE (FR) 4 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE MOST CELEBRATED (IRE) 4 Stephen & Gloria Seymour Neil Mulholland MYSTIQUE HEIGHTS 4 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE NACHI FALLS 4 Bryant, McMullan, Warren, Phillips, Mead Nigel Hawke ORION D’AUBRELLE (FR) 4 J A Coleman Willie Mullins IRE PERCY STREET 4 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson POKER PLAY (FR) 4 The Angove Family David Pipe PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) 4 J P McManus John Quinn ROYAL RESERVE 4 Royal Guinness Reserve Partnership Ian Williams SIR GEORGE SOMERS (USA) 4 Nigel Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies SOLDIER IN ACTION (FR) 4 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson TAYAAR (IRE) 4 Gerry McGladery John Ryan ZIG ZAG (IRE) 4 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE 43 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline 16 Irish-trained 1 French-trained THE FOLLOWING 12 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BOLD EMPEROR (IRE), CLIFFS OF DOVER, COSMEAPOLITAN, DINO VELVET (FR), DOMPERIGNON DU LYS (FR), FADAS (FR), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), LINGER (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), WYNFORD (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating Defi du Seuil (FR) 170p Charli Parcs (FR) 166P Mega Fortune (FR) 166 Evening Hush (IRE) 165 Bapaume (FR) 162 Dinaria des Obeaux (FR) 161p Meri Devie (FR) 160p Landofhopeandglory (IRE) 160 Magie du Ma (FR) 158+ Coeur de Lion (GB) 156

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 2.50pm, Friday, March 17, New Course, three miles (2m 7f 213yds), for novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 10lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb Entries closed Tuesday, January 31, entries revealed Thursday, February 2 (103 entries). Scratchings deadline February 21 (78 remain), six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11. Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16. Horse Age Owner Trainer ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE AMI DESBOIS (FR) 7 EPDS Racing Partnership 12 & Partner Graeme McPherson ANY DRAMA (IRE) 6 Nicholas Cooper Harry Fry AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE AUGUSTIN (FR) 7 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE) 7 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE BACARDYS (FR) 6 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE BADEN (FR) 6 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson BALLYMALIN (IRE) 7 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE) 6 The Chameleons Martin Keighley BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BATTLEFORD 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE BELMONT PARK (FR) 6 Terry & Sarah Amos David Bridgwater BENEAGLES (IRE) 5 Lady Horn-Smith & Godfrey Wilson Alan King BLACK KEY 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BON PAPA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 5 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland C’EST JERSEY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE CHAMPAGNE CLASSIC (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE CHATEAU CONTI (FR) 5 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien CONSTANTINE BAY 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE) 6 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams DEATH DUTY (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DUEL AT DAWN (IRE) 7 The Duel At Dawn Racing Partnership Alex Hales EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 6 The Angove Family David Pipe ELECTRIC CONCORDE (IRE) 6 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 5 J P Romans Colin Tizzard FOUNTAINS WINDFALL 7 The Fountains Partnership Anthony Honeyball GAYEBURY 7 R Abbott & M Stavrou Evan Williams GLOBAL STAGE 6 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O’Brien IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 7 Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE JERRYSBACK (IRE) 5 J P McManus Philip Hobbs JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE) 6 Well Oiled Partnership Elizabeth Doyle IRE KEMBOY (FR) 5 Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE LE BREUIL (FR) 5 Miss Emma Collins Ben Pauling LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LOUGH DERG FARMER (IRE) 5 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE MONALEE (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MOULIN A VENT 5 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE MR CHAMPERS (IRE) 5 M Fitzgerald Adrian Keatley IRE MR CLARKSON (IRE) 5 Pipe’s Prospectors David Pipe MR MCGO (IRE) 6 Jon Glews Donald McCain NEW TO THIS TOWN (IRE) 6 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE PEACE NEWS (GER) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE PENHILL 6 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE PEREGRINE RUN (IRE) 7 V Byrne Peter Fahey IRE PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE POETIC RHYTHM (IRE) 6 FOB Racing Club Fergal O’Brien RATHNURE REBEL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE REPORT TO BASE (IRE) 5 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams RUNFORDAVE (IRE) 5 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 7 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) 5 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 6 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson SOME KINDA LAMA (IRE) 6 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann STEP BACK (IRE) 7 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 6 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE THE WORLDS END (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Tom George TIN SOLDIER (FR) 6 Philip J Reynolds Willie Mullins IRE TOMMY RAPPER (IRE) 6 Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton Dan Skelton TURCAGUA (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE WEST APPROACH 7 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard WHOLESTONE (IRE) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling WINDSHEAR 6 G Thompson Sophie Leech WISHMOOR (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE WOODS WELL (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 78 entries after February 21 scratchings deadline 43 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ACTING LASS (IRE), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR),BLUE RAMBLER, CARO DES FLOS (FR), CILAOS EMERY (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), DASHING PERK, EL TERREMOTO (FR), GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GET ON THE YAGER, KK LEXION (IRE),LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE),MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MS PARFOIS (IRE),NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE),OVER TO SAM, OVERLAND FLYER (IRE), ROBINROYALE (IRE),ROCKLANDER (IRE),SCOTCHTOWN (IRE),SWORD FIGHTER (IRE),YOUNG DILLON (IRE) Horse Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating West Approach (GB) 171 Death Duty (IRE) 167p Let’s Dance (FR) 167p Wholestone (IRE) 166p Bacardys (FR) 6 165p Augusta Kate (GB) 165p The Worlds End (IRE) 162p Willoughby Court (IRE) 162p Colin’s Sister (GB) 162p Monalee (IRE) 161p