Novices' events at The Festival take shape

With just under three weeks until The Festival gets underway, the novices’ chases and hurdles over the four days are taking shape with the unveiling of the latest acceptors following the February 21 scratchings deadline.
Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, gets underway with the £125,000 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm), for which there are 58 acceptors. These include last month’s hugely impressive Leopardstown winner Melon (Willie Mullins IRE) and Moon Racer (David Pipe), who took the 2015 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at The Festival and is undefeated in two starts over hurdles including the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.
Altior (Nicky Henderson) is one of the shortest-priced favourites in the ante-post market and heads the 23 acceptors for the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Champion Day. The seven-year-old, last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero, is undefeated in four starts over fences, most recently seeing off seasoned opposition in G2 company at Newbury on February 11. The second novices’ chase on Champion Day is the £120,000 G2 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (4.50pm) over four miles, which has 41 acceptors including A Genie In Abottle (Noel Meade IRE).
On Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15, the £125,000 Neptune Investment Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm) gets proceedings underway  and 80 contenders go forward, including Finian’s Oscar (Colin Tizzard), a hugely impressive winner of his three outings over hurdles including in the G1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park.
The G1 £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) on Ladies Day has 39 contenders remaining, including current market leader Might Bite (Nicky Henderson).
Opening St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16, is the £150,000 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm) which has 45 entries going forward including hot-favourite Yorkhill (Willie Mullins IRE), who is unbeaten in two starts over fences and is seeking a second success at The Festival following his 2016 victory in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.
The £125,000 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) opens the action on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17. There are 43 four-year-olds going forward for this contest, including Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs) who has won all five of his starts over hurdles, three of which have come at Cheltenham.
Also taking place on Gold Cup Day is the £125,000 G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which has 78 acceptors including Death Duty (Gordon Elliott IRE), who was deeply impressive when taking a G1 contest at Naas last month.
A full list of acceptors for each race can be found below, together with the top 10 horses in each races as currently assessed by Timeform.
Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, two miles (1m 7f 199y). For novice 5-y-o & upwards rated 120 or more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (33 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (23 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling
ALTIOR (IRE) 7 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson
ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey
CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
FOREST BIHAN (FR) 6 P J Martin Brian Ellison
GINO TRAIL (IRE) 10 Jan Smith Kerry Lee
IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE) 7 Mrs Barbara Hester Dan Skelton
LE PREZIEN (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
ORDINARY WORLD (IRE) 7 Chris Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE
ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SOME PLAN (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe
THREE STARS (IRE) 7 Robert Finnegan Henry de Bromhead IRE
TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson
WAR SINGER (USA) 10 The War Cabinet Johnny Farrelly
WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King
YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
23 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
9 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 10 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMERICAN TOM (FR), BELLSHILL (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CEPAGE (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), MICK THONIC (FR), MIN (FR), POLITOLOGUE (FR)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Altior (IRE)   185p
Yorkhill (IRE)   173P
Charbel (IRE)   168+
Top Notch (FR)  167
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167
Flying Angel (IRE)  166
Gino Trail (IRE)  165p
Forest Bihan (FR)  166p
Identity Thief (IRE)  164+
Ball d’Arc (FR)  164
Knockgraffon (IRE)  164
 
 
J T McNamara National Hunt Chase
(amateur riders)
Grade Two,£120,000 Total Prize Fund, 4.50pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Four miles (3m 7f 170y). For novice five-year-olds and upwards. To be ridden by amateur riders. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 4lb; 6-y-o and upwards 11st 6lb; Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (71 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (41 entries remain), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am Monday, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
AMBER GAMBLER (GER) 7 Patrick Kelly Ian Williams
AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ARPEGE D’ALENE (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls
AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis
BALLYCROSS 6 The Autism Rockers Nigel Twiston-Davies
BATTLE OF SHILOH (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Tom George
BAYWING (IRE) 8 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards
BELLS ‘N’ BANJOS (IRE) 7 The Maple Hurst Partnership Fergal O’Brien
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 7 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson
BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis
CALETT MAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 7 Mrs Z Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CARNINGLI (IRE) 8 The Newport Partnership Jamie Snowden
CATALAUNIAN FIELDS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
DANCING SHADOW (IRE) 8 The Dancing Shadows Victor Dartnall
EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington
FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 Fergus Wilson David Pipe
FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
KERROW (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Alan King
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson
MALL DINI (IRE) 7 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE
MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE
MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 7 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex
MYSTICAL KNIGHT 8 J P McManus Rebecca Curtis
PREMIER BOND 7 Middleham Park Racing XI Nicky Henderson
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
WHAT A MOMENT (IRE) 7 Bryan Drew & Steve Roper David Pipe
WILD WEST WIND (IRE) 8 Simon W Clarke Tom George
41 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMORE ALATO, AQALIM, ARKWRISHT (FR), BALKO DES FLOS (FR), BAY OF FREEDOM (IRE), BELLOW MOME (FR), BOA ISLAND (IRE), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CHEF D’OEUVRE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DEFINITE OUTCOME (IRE), DIG DEEPER, DISKO (FR), FLETCHERS FLYER (IRE), FULL CRY (IRE), HERON HEIGHTS (IRE), JACK IN A BOX, JETSTREAM JACK (IRE), KRIS SPIN (IRE), MAXIMISER (IRE), NAMBOUR (GER), OUR KAEMPFER (IRE), PRESELI ROCK (IRE), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), SINGLEFARMPAYMENT, TAKINGRISKS (IRE), VIEUX LILLE (IRE), VINNIE RED (IRE), VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
 
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Alpha des Obeaux (FR)  164+
A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 163p
Beware The Bear (IRE) 162p
Bellshill (IRE)   162
American (FR)  161p
Shantou Village (IRE) 161
Ibis du Rheu (FR)  160
Arpege d’Alene (FR)  159
Bigbadjohn (IRE)  159
Calett Mad (FR)  159


 
RSA Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £175,000 Total Prize Fund, Cheltenham, 2.10pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three miles and half a furlong (3m 80y). For novice 5-y-o+ rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 2lb; 6-y-o+ 11st 4lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (55 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (39 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £8,500 supplementary stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 14.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 7 Slaneyville Syndicate Sandra Hughes IRE
ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
AMERICAN (FR) 7 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls
AURILLAC (FR) 7 D Mossop, P John & R White Rebecca Curtis
BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR) 6 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis
BRIERY BELLE 8 Mrs H Plumbly J Trafford K Deane S Holme Henry Daly
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE
DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR (IRE) 7 McGoldrick Racing 3 Sue Smith
DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
EDWULF 8 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington
FLINTHAM 8 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
HERON HEIGHTS (IRE) 8 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
MARINERO (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
MARTELLO TOWER (IRE) 9 Barry Connell Margaret Mullins IRE
MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson
O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE) 8 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon
ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROBINSFIRTH (IRE) 8 Christine Knowles & Wendy Carter Colin Tizzard
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 7 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 7 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith
WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson
39 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
18 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 30 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMORE ALATO, AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), CHIC NAME (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), DARK FLAME (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR), NAMBOUR (GER), PRINCE OF SCARS (IRE), THEO’S CHARM (IRE), UNCLE DANNY (IRE)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Might Bite (IRE)  173p
Coney Island (IRE)  172p
Disko (FR)   171
Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 169
O O Seven (IRE)  167
Whisper (FR)   166p
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+
A Genie In Abottle (IRE) 165p
Belami des Pictons (FR) 165p
A Toi Phil (FR)  164
Bellshill (IRE)   164
Royal Vacation (IRE)  164
 
JLT Novices’ Chase
Grade One, £150,000 Total Prize Fund. 1.30pm Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Two miles and four furlongs (2m 3f 198y). For novice 5-y-o and upwards rated 120 & more. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 120. Weights: 11st 4lb; Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 24, entries revealed January 26 (66 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 21 (45 entries remain), six-day confirmation & a supplementary stage of £7,500 March 10, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 15.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
A HARE BREATH (IRE) 9 Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling
A TOI PHIL (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ALL HELL LET LOOSE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
ARBRE DE VIE (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ATTRIBUTION 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BAILY CLOUD (IRE) 7 R A Scott Mouse Morris IRE
BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BALL D’ARC (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BARON ALCO (FR) 6 John Stone Gary Moore
BELLSHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BURTONS WELL (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
CHARBEL (IRE) 6 Julie and David R Martin Kim Bailey
CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, Mr & Mrs P Barber Paul Nicholls
CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 7 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 6 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE
DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR) 7 Mrs S K Johnston Nicky Henderson
DIAMOND KING (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Gordon Elliott IRE
DIFFERENT GRAVEY (IRE) 7 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson
DISKO (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
FRODON (FR) 5 P J Vogt & Ian Fogg Paul Nicholls
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
GWENCILY BERBAS (FR) 6 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE) 8 Mrs C M Hurley Willie Mullins IRE
IBIS DU RHEU (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
IDENTITY THIEF (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
JETT (IRE) 6 G M McGrath Jessica Harrington IRE
KILCREA VALE (IRE) 7 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson
MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson
POLITOLOGUE (FR) 6 John Hales Paul Nicholls
ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 7 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
ROYAL CAVIAR (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
STARCHITECT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe
THEINVAL (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TOP NOTCH (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
TULLY EAST (IRE) 7 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 6 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson
WHISPER (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson
WINNER MASSAGOT (FR) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Alan King
YORKHILL (IRE) 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
 
45 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
22 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 21 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMERICAN TOM (FR), AUX PTITS SOINS (FR), BELLOW MOME (FR), BIVOUAC (FR), BLEU ET ROUGE (FR), BRIAR HILL (IRE), BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), CASSE TETE (FR), CHILDRENS LIST (IRE), GANGSTER (FR), HELL’S KITCHEN, ITS’AFREEBEE (IRE), KNOCKGRAFFON (IRE), LE PREZIEN (FR), MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE), MIN (FR),  NAMBOUR (GER), ROBINSFIRTH (IRE), SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE), SOME PLAN (IRE), TWO TAFFS (IRE)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Yorkhill (IRE)   173P
Might Bite (IRE)  173p
Coney Island (IRE)  172p
Disko (FR)   171
Politologue (FR)  170p
Champers On Ice (IRE) 168+
Top Notch (FR)  167p
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 167p
Whisper (FR)   166p
Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 166+


 
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, Old Course, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 13lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 7lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (83 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (58 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage, March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater
AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE
APASIONADO (GER) 6 The Tyringham Partnership Stuart Edmunds
ASTHURIA (FR) 6 George Creighton Willie Mullins IRE
AZZURI 5 The Blind Squirrels Dan Skelton
BALLYANDY 6 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies
BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson
BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
BULKOV (FR) 5 Horizon Micky Hammond
BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE) 5 Supreme Horse Racing Club Willie Mullins IRE
CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
CAPITAINE (FR) 5 Martin Broughton & Friends 2 Paul Nicholls
CAPITAL FORCE (IRE) 6 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Henry de Bromhead IRE
CHARLI PARCS (FR) 4 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CHARMING ZEN (FR) 5 Potensis Bloodstock Limited Dan Skelton
CILAOS EMERY (FR) 5 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE
CONSUL DE THAIX (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CRACK MOME (FR) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 5 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies
DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) 4 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ELGIN 5 Elite Racing Club Alan King
FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE) 5 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
GLARING 6 George Materna Amanda Perrett
HIGH BRIDGE 6 Bloomfields Ben Pauling
JOEY SASA (IRE) 8 E Duignan/Bernard Woods Noel Meade IRE
LABAIK (FR) 6 A J O’Ryan Gordon Elliott IRE
LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LONDON PRIZE 6 Margaret Forsyth Ian Williams
LOUGH DERG SPIRIT (IRE) 5 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
MAGNA CARTOR 7 Rachel O’Neill John Hanlon IRE
MELON 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
MERI DEVIE (FR) 4 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King
MICK JAZZ (FR) 6 G P Mahoney Gordon Elliott IRE
MOHAAYED 5 June Watts Dan Skelton
MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
MOON RACER (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
MOUNT MEWS (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
NEON WOLF (IRE) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry
PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE) 7 Masterson Holdings Limited Neil Mulholland
PINGSHOU (IRE) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
PRAVALAGUNA (FR) 5 Bruton Street IV Willie Mullins IRE
PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) 4 J P McManus John Quinn
RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE) 6 Burnham P & D Ltd Neil Mulholland
RIVEN LIGHT (IRE) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
RIVER WYLDE (IRE) 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
ROBINSHILL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
SENEWALK (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SIR ANTONY BROWNE 5 Incipe Partnership Alan King
SOLIGHOSTER (FR) 5 The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland
TOP TUG (IRE) 6 Elite Racing Club Alan King
WAKEA (USA) 6 Gary Ryan Karl Thornton IRE
 
58 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
25 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AL BOUM PHOTO (FR), ART OF SECURITY (IRE), AUGUSTA KATE, BACARDYS (FR), BALLYHILL (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE), BLUE SURF, BON PAPA (FR), BRELADE, CHATEAU CONTI (FR), COQUIN MANS (FR), DUCA DE THAIX (FR), GAITWAY, GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JENKINS (IRE), KEEPER HILL (IRE), MONTANA BELLE (IRE), RIVER FROST, SHATTERED LOVE (IRE), SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), TAHIRA (GER), TOP VILLE BEN (IRE)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Airlie Beach (IRE)  170
Let’s Dance (FR)  165p
Defi du Seuil (FR)  165p
Neon Wolf (IRE)  162P
Charli Parcs (FR)  161P
Labaik (FR)   159§
Asthuria (FR)   158p
Bunk Off Early (IRE)  158p
Ballyandy (GB)  157p
Messire des Obeaux (FR) 157
Mick Jazz (FR)  157
Saturnas (FR)     157


 
Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 15. Old Course, two miles and five furlongs (2m 5f 26yds). For novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 12lb; five-year-olds and upwards 11st 7lb. Allowances: fillies & mares 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (118 entries), scratchings deadline February 21 (80 entries remain). Six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage March 9. Final declaration stage 10am, Tuesday, March 14.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater
AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE
AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
AUGUSTIN (FR) 7 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE
BACARDYS (FR) 6 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BADEN (FR) 6 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson
BALLYANDY 6 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE) 6 The Chameleons Martin Keighley
BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BATTLEFORD 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BENATAR (IRE) 5 Ashley Head Gary Moore
BEYOND CONCEIT (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Nicky Henderson
BLACK KEY 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BLUE RAMBLER 7 Paul Downing Ian Williams
BON PAPA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
BRELADE 5 D P Sharkey Gordon Elliott IRE
BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE) 5 Supreme Horse Racing Club Willie Mullins IRE
BURBANK (IRE) 5 Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson
CAPTAIN FOREZ (FR) 5 John Hales Dan Skelton
CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
C’EST JERSEY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
CHALONNIAL (FR) 5 Nicholas Cooper Harry Fry
CHARMING ZEN (FR) 5 Potensis Bloodstock Limited Dan Skelton
CHATEAU CONTI (FR) 5 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE
CILAOS EMERY (FR) 5 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE
COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien
CONSUL DE THAIX (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CRACK MOME (FR) 5 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 5 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies
DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE) 6 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
DEATH DUTY (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 6 The Angove Family David Pipe
FINIAN’S OSCAR (IRE) 5 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
HIGH BRIDGE 6 Bloomfields Ben Pauling
INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE) 6 Well Oiled Partnership Elizabeth Doyle IRE
KEEPER HILL (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Warren Greatrex
KEMBOY (FR) 5 Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE
LABAIK (FR) 6 A J O’Ryan Gordon Elliott IRE
LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
LE BREUIL (FR) 5 Emma Collins Ben Pauling
LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
MELON 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King
MONALEE (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
MOULIN A VENT 5 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE
MOUNT MEWS (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson
MOVEWITHTHETIMES (IRE) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
MR CHAMPERS (IRE) 5 M Fitzgerald Adrian Keatley IRE
NEON WOLF (IRE) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry
PETER THE MAYO MAN (IRE) 7 Masterson Holdings Limited Neil Mulholland
PHOBIAPHILIAC (IRE) 6 Bradley Partnership Nicky Henderson
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
POETIC RHYTHM (IRE) 6 FOB Racing Club Fergal O’Brien
POKER PLAY (FR) 4 The Angove Family David Pipe
RAINY DAY DYLAN (IRE) 6 Burnham P & D Ltd Neil Mulholland
RATHER BE (IRE) 6 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson
ROBINSHILL (IRE) 6 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies
RUNFORDAVE (IRE) 5 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE
SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
SIR ANTONY BROWNE 5 Incipe Partnership Alan King
SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) 5 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 6 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson
SOLIGHOSTER (FR) 5 The Colony Stable LLC & Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland
THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 6 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE
THOMAS CAMPBELL 5 Mrs Van Geest & Lizzie Kelvin Hughes Nicky Henderson
TURCAGUA (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
WILLIAM HENRY (IRE) 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson
WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling
WINDSHEAR 6 G Thompson Sophie Leech
WISHMOOR (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
WITHOUT LIMITES (FR) 5 Goliath Syndicate Elizabeth Doyle IRE
WOODS WELL (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
80 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
42 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 38 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ACTING LASS (IRE), AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE), BAGS GROOVE (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR)BANG ON FRANKIE (IRE), BHUTAN (IRE), BLACK NIGHT (IRE), BORDEAUX BILL (IRE), BRIO CONTI (FR), CARO DES FLOS (FR), CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR), CHARLEMAR (FR), CONRAD HASTINGS (IRE), COQUIN MANS (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), CULTIVATOR, DANDY MAG (FR),EL TERREMOTO (FR), FAIRLEE GREY, GAITWAY, GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GUNNERY SERGEANT (IRE),HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), JERRYSBACK (IRE), KEEP IN LINE (GER), LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),LE MARTALIN (FR),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE), MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MR MONOCHROME, PEREGRINE RUN (IRE), RIVEN LIGHT (IRE), RIVER FROST,SENEWALK (FR), SURF INSTRUCTOR (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), THE UNIT (IRE)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Airlie Beach (IRE)  170
Death Duty (IRE)  165p
Let’s Dance (FR)  165p
Bacardys (FR)   163p
Augusta Kate (GB)  163p
Neon Wolf (IRE)  162P
Willoughby Court (IRE) 160p
Colin’s Sister (GB)  160p
Monalee (IRE)  159p
Labaik (FR)   159§


 
JCB Triumph Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000. 1.30pm, Cheltenham, Friday, March 17. New Course, two miles and one furlong (2m 179yds). For juvenile four-year-olds only. Weights: 11st each. Allowances: fillies 7lb. Entries closed January 31, entries revealed, February 2 (55 entries), scratchings deadline February 21, six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11 (33 entries remain). Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
BAPAUME (FR) 4 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
CHARLI PARCS (FR) 4 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
COEUR DE LION 4 The Barbury Lions 2 Alan King
DAKOTA MOIRETTE (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DANDY MAG (FR) 4 G Mercer/D Mercer/Mrs Caren Walsh Willie Mullins IRE
DEAUVILLE CRYSTAL (FR) 4 Mrs K Hawke & W Simms Nigel Hawke
DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) 4 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
DICA DE THAIX (FR) 4 N H Bloodstock Ltd Isabelle Pacault FR
DINARIA DES OBEAUX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DIVIN BERE (FR) 4 Chris Giles Nicky Henderson
DUCA DE THAIX (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EVENING HUSH (IRE) 4 M J Haines Evan Williams
EX PATRIOT (IRE) 4 Paul Holden Ellmarie Holden IRE
FIDUX (FR) 4 AXOM LXVIII Alan King
FINAL CHOICE 4 Jockey Club Ownership South West 1 Warren Greatrex
FLYING TIGER (IRE) 4 The Macaroni Beach Society Nick Williams
FORTH BRIDGE 4 The Queen Charlie Longsdon
I SEE YOU WELL (FR) 4 Mrs Nanette Wheatley John Hanlon IRE
IBLEO (FR) 4 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
JAZZY (IRE) 4 Jazz Summers Racing Martin Keighley
KING JULIEN (IRE) 4 Gerry McGladery John Ryan
LANDIN (GER) 4 Four Candles Partnership Seamus Mullins
LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY (IRE) 4 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
LANDSMAN (IRE) 4 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE
LEXINGTON LAW (IRE) 4 Middleham Park Racing XXXIX Alan King
LONG CALL 4 A A Byrne Tony Martin IRE
MAGIE DU MA (FR) 4 K Alexander David Pipe
MASTER BLUEYES (IRE) 4 The Barbury Lions Alan King
MEGA FORTUNE (FR) 4 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE
MEGA MINDY (FR) 4 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
MERI DEVIE (FR) 4 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
MOST CELEBRATED (IRE) 4 Stephen & Gloria Seymour Neil Mulholland
MYSTIQUE HEIGHTS 4 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
NACHI FALLS 4 Bryant, McMullan, Warren, Phillips, Mead Nigel Hawke
ORION D’AUBRELLE (FR) 4 J A Coleman Willie Mullins IRE
PERCY STREET 4 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
POKER PLAY (FR) 4 The Angove Family David Pipe
PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) 4 J P McManus John Quinn
ROYAL RESERVE 4 Royal Guinness Reserve Partnership Ian Williams
SIR GEORGE SOMERS (USA) 4 Nigel Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies
SOLDIER IN ACTION (FR) 4 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson
TAYAAR (IRE) 4 Gerry McGladery John Ryan
ZIG ZAG (IRE) 4 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
43 entries remain after February 21 scratchings deadline
16 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 12 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ADMIRAL BARRATRY (FR), BHUTAN (IRE), BOLD EMPEROR (IRE), CLIFFS OF DOVER, COSMEAPOLITAN, DINO VELVET (FR), DOMPERIGNON DU LYS (FR), FADAS (FR), HOUSESOFPARLIAMENT (IRE), LINGER (IRE), SWORD FIGHTER (IRE), WYNFORD (IRE)
 
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
Defi du Seuil (FR)  170p
Charli Parcs (FR)  166P
Mega Fortune (FR)  166
Evening Hush (IRE)  165
Bapaume (FR)  162
Dinaria des Obeaux (FR) 161p
Meri Devie (FR)  160p
Landofhopeandglory (IRE) 160
Magie du Ma (FR)  158+
Coeur de Lion (GB)   156
 


 
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 1, Total Prize Fund £125,000, Cheltenham, 2.50pm, Friday, March 17, New Course, three miles (2m 7f 213yds), for novice four-year-olds and upwards. Weights 4-y-o 10st 10lb, 5-y-o and upwards 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb Entries closed Tuesday, January 31, entries revealed Thursday, February 2 (103 entries). Scratchings deadline February 21 (78 remain), six-day confirmation and £6,000 supplementary stage Saturday, March 11. Final declaration stage 10am, Thursday, March 16.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACCORD (IRE) 7 Jim Furlong David Bridgwater
AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 5 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
AMI DESBOIS (FR) 7 EPDS Racing Partnership 12 & Partner Graeme McPherson
ANY DRAMA (IRE) 6 Nicholas Cooper Harry Fry
AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
AUGUSTIN (FR) 7 Luke McMahon Willie Mullins IRE
AUSSIE REIGNS (IRE) 7 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
BACARDYS (FR) 6 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BADEN (FR) 6 Triermore Stud Nicky Henderson
BALLYMALIN (IRE) 7 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYMOUNTAIN BOY (IRE) 6 The Chameleons Martin Keighley
BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BATTLEFORD 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
BELMONT PARK (FR) 6 Terry & Sarah Amos David Bridgwater
BENEAGLES (IRE) 5 Lady Horn-Smith & Godfrey Wilson Alan King
BLACK KEY 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
BLOOD CRAZED TIGER (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BON PAPA (FR) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
BRAVISSIMO (FR) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
CASTELLO SFORZA (IRE) 6 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 5 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland
C’EST JERSEY (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
CHAMPAGNE CLASSIC (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
CHATEAU CONTI (FR) 5 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE
COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien
CONSTANTINE BAY 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
DE DOLLAR MAN (IRE) 6 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
DEATH DUTY (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DUEL AT DAWN (IRE) 7 The Duel At Dawn Racing Partnership Alex Hales
EAMON AN CNOIC (IRE) 6 The Angove Family David Pipe
ELECTRIC CONCORDE (IRE) 6 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 5 J P Romans Colin Tizzard
FOUNTAINS WINDFALL 7 The Fountains Partnership Anthony Honeyball
GAYEBURY 7 R Abbott & M Stavrou Evan Williams
GLOBAL STAGE 6 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O’Brien
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 7 Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland
INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 6 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
JERRYSBACK (IRE) 5 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
JUSTMEMYSELFANDI (IRE) 6 Well Oiled Partnership Elizabeth Doyle IRE
KEMBOY (FR) 5 Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE
LE BREUIL (FR) 5 Miss Emma Collins Ben Pauling
LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LOUGH DERG FARMER (IRE) 5 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
LOUGHADERRA PRINCE (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
MONALEE (IRE) 6 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
MONTALBANO 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
MOULIN A VENT 5 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE
MR CHAMPERS (IRE) 5 M Fitzgerald Adrian Keatley IRE
MR CLARKSON (IRE) 5 Pipe’s Prospectors David Pipe
MR MCGO (IRE) 6 Jon Glews Donald McCain
NEW TO THIS TOWN (IRE) 6 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
PEACE NEWS (GER) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
PENHILL 6 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
PEREGRINE RUN (IRE) 7 V Byrne Peter Fahey IRE
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
POETIC RHYTHM (IRE) 6 FOB Racing Club Fergal O’Brien
RATHNURE REBEL (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
REPORT TO BASE (IRE) 5 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
RUNFORDAVE (IRE) 5 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE
SATURNAS (FR) 6 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 7 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE
SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) 5 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 6 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson
SOME KINDA LAMA (IRE) 6 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann
STEP BACK (IRE) 7 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock
THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 6 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE
THE WORLDS END (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Tom George
TIN SOLDIER (FR) 6 Philip J Reynolds Willie Mullins IRE
TOMMY RAPPER (IRE) 6 Judy Craymer & Nick Skelton Dan Skelton
TURCAGUA (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
WEST APPROACH 7 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard
WHOLESTONE (IRE) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE) 6 Paul & Clare Rooney Ben Pauling
WINDSHEAR 6 G Thompson Sophie Leech
WISHMOOR (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
WOODS WELL (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
78 entries after February 21 scratchings deadline
43 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 25 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ACTING LASS (IRE), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), BALTAZAR D’ALLIER (FR),BLUE RAMBLER, CARO DES FLOS (FR), CILAOS EMERY (FR), CRIQ ROCK (FR), DASHING PERK, EL TERREMOTO (FR), GEORDIE DES CHAMPS (IRE), GET ON THE YAGER, KK LEXION (IRE),LAKESIDE CASTLE (IRE),LASER LIGHT (IRE),MINELLA AWARDS (IRE),MONBEG CHARMER (IRE), MS PARFOIS (IRE),NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE),OVER TO SAM, OVERLAND FLYER (IRE), ROBINROYALE (IRE),ROCKLANDER (IRE),SCOTCHTOWN (IRE),SWORD FIGHTER (IRE),YOUNG DILLON (IRE)
 
Horse    Current weight-adjusted Timeform rating
West Approach (GB)  171
Death Duty (IRE)  167p
Let’s Dance (FR)  167p
Wholestone (IRE)  166p
Bacardys (FR) 6    165p
Augusta Kate (GB)  165p
The Worlds End (IRE) 162p
Willoughby Court (IRE) 162p
Colin’s Sister (GB)  162p
Monalee (IRE)  161p
 
