Nicholls pleased with his two for Saturday’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury

Paul Nicholls is looking forward to Betfair Super Saturday (February 11) at Newbury when he is set to have two runners Movewiththetimes (5/1 joint favourite with Betfair) and Zubayr (12/1) in the feature Betfair Hurdle (3.35pm), Britain’s richest handicap hurdle worth £155,000.

The Somerset-based handler, out in front in his quest to win an 11thtrainers’ championship, is keen to gain as much of the prize money as possible to bolster the advantage.

Speaking at a media stable visit to Manor Farm Stables, Ditcheat, organised by Betfair in conjunction with Newbury and Ascot Racecourses, he said: “I suspect that Barry (Geraghty) will ride Movewiththetimes, with Nick (Scholfield) on Zubayr and Sam on his father’s horse (Ballyandy). Nothing has been decided yet – I know Sam would love to ride Movewiththetimes if he could. Sam will probably go to Warwick and fly on to Newbury.

“Zubayr surprised us last year by winning the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton. He dropped out last as they went quick and then he stayed on strongly.

“We haven’t ridden like that since then but might do so on Saturday. He is crying out for a real fast-run handicap where he can be dropped in a little bit. He won again at Wincanton, was a bit disappointing in the Triumph Hurdle on ground that was too quick for him and then he went to France and ran very well in a Grade One, beaten a length and a half by Footpad which is good form.

“This season, he started off at Wincanton on ground which was a bit quick and would have been second in the Elite Hurdle. He was flat out all the way and just paid the price for having a cut at the last. Then he was fifth at Sandown with 11st 12lb, beaten only 11.5 lengths, but he was nowhere near his best. He is not the biggest horse for carrying that sort of weight.

“He has had a nice break since then and he will be a nice horse in the spring. He did a nice bit of work with Movewiththetimes last week – you could hardly split them. The Betfair Hurdle might suit him on soft ground. I think the best of him is still to come, but he probably wants two and a half miles.

“Movewiththetimes is a really nice horse. He is a big strong horse by Presenting who will make a lovely chaser in a year’s time. He comes from a good family and made his debut for us last season at Wincanton. We all thought he would win when he ran and he duly obliged in quite a nice bumper.

“He started off over hurdles at Fontwell and won really well. He went to Cheltenham on soft ground in November and was beaten three and a half lengths by Moon Racer – he couldn’t have got into any more trouble if he tried. The race never worked out and he was a bit keen. He then went to Wincanton and won again. He has had a nice break since.

“He is a novice on 136 and you would hope he’d progress from that. You could say he lacks experience after only three starts over hurdles and it is likely to be a fast-run race so he has to be at his best jumping-wise. But who knows where he may end up? We like him a lot.

“He and Zubayr had a little racecourse gallop at Wincanton last week and went nicely. They have done everything together. I will be surprised if Barry does not ride him but he has the choice of all the J P McManus horses.”

Betfair Hurdle, Betfair bet: 5/1 Consul de Thaix, Movewiththetimes; 13/2 Ballyandy; 7/1 Clyne; 9/1 William H Bonney; 12/1 Krugermac, Song Light, Zubayr; 14/1 Wait For Me; 16/1 Beltor, De Name Escapes Me, Renneti; 20/1 Hargam, Veinard; 25/1 Eddiemaurice; 33/1 Ballyhill, Gassin Golf, Kayf Blanco; 40/1 Boite; 50/1 Kapstadt.

Nicholls has a team of horses ready to run at Newbury on Saturday.

The trainer commented: “Dodging Bullets is in the Betfair Exchange Chase (3.00pm) on Saturday and ran in it last year. He is not the horse he was. Altior looks the one to beat but it will probably end up being a four or five runner race.

“Dodging Bullets always runs well – he was fourth at Cheltenham the other day. He is a funny horse. He did well over hurdles but was never a star. He was OK when he went novice chasing, placed fourth in the Arkle. Then the next season, he won three Grade Ones and the Champion Chase, running to a level he had not achieved before or since.

“But he looks great at the moment and there are no physical problems. He will run on Saturday at Newbury and then I suspect he will go for the Grand Annual at Cheltenham, dropping back to a handicap. He has been a grand horse but on form he is not the horse he quite was.”

Betfair Exchange Chase, Betfair bet: 8/15 Altior, 10/3 Fox Norton, 8/1 Garde Le Victoire, 9/1 Traffic Fluide, 25/1 Dodging Bullets & Gino Trail, 66/1 Module.

Nicholls has a very good record in the Betfair Denman Chase, with eight successes since the race was founded in 2000.

He said: “Le Mercurey will run in the Betfair Denman Chase (2.25pm) at Newbury on Saturday. He is one of the five entries and will have to take on Native River and Bristol De Mai.

“Le Mercurey is always better off in a small field on a flat track. He ran very well at Aintree before Christmas when beaten by Many Clouds. Sean (Bowen) thought we ran him a bit negatively that day and if we had taken Many Clouds on it would have been a closer race. He is the sort of horse who can spring a surprise.

“He beat Bristol De Mai in the Ayr Future Champion Novices’ Chase last spring, with blinkers on first time, and goes well when fresh. He is capable of running to a very high level but can be a bit in and out. He got beaten in a handicap at Ascot last time when the bigger field did not suit him.

“It will be better on Saturday over three miles on soft ground, though on form he is probably going for third prize money behind Native River and Bristol De Mai.”

Betfair Denman Chase, Betfair bet: 11/10 Native River, 5/4 Bristol De Mai, 6-/1 More Of That, 8/1 Le Mercurey, 50/1 O Maonlai.

Nicholls continued: “Another horse running on Saturday is Dynamite Dollars and he goes for the Betfair Ready? Bumper (4.45pm) which is quite valuable.

“He has had two runs in bumpers – he was third on his debut at Taunton – a bit of a farce of a race when they sprinted over a furlong. He then went to Cheltenham on New Year’s Day for a four-year-olds only bumper and was beaten by two fillies who were unpenalised.

“That was over a mile and six furlongs and he wants two miles which he will get on Saturday. He is by Buck’s Boum, brother of Big Buck’s, a sire I like.”

The going at Newbury Racecourse, ahead of Saturday, is Soft. Andy Clifton, Head of Communications at Newbury Racecourse, explained: “We have had something like two inches of rain since January 26 and we are going to put the frost covers down today.

“The weather is due to be mildish tonight but we are down to minus one, possibly minus three, on Thursday and Friday so just to be on the safe side we have put the lighter covers down.

“They might make the ground a little bit dead underneath.”

Ascot’s feature on Saturday, February 18 is the Grade One £150,000 Betfair Ascot Chase, with a strong support card.

Nicholls said: “It is a bit far ahead to be making firm plans, but I have a couple of possibles.

“We won the Betfair Ascot Chase with Silviniaco Conti last year but he is not going to make it this year unfortunately – he is not quite right at the moment. So if we do run something it will be Vibrato Valtat. He will be a bit of an outsider but, looking at the entries, I could see the race cutting up.

“Vibrato Valtat has been running well in all those good races – he had a breathing operation after his run before Christmas and came back at Kempton recently and ran very, very well to be second.

“He is in no man’s land really. I can run him in a Warwick handicap off 11st 12lb or against Grade One horses in the hope of picking up some prize money. He is a tough, genuine horse who always gives us a bit of fun in those top races.

“Conti is all right – he will run again this season, possibly at Aintree on a bit of decent ground. He is not easy to keep right nowadays.

“Arpege D’Alene is almost certain to run in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase (Grade Two, 3m) at Ascot. He is a good staying chaser – he won his novice chase at Aintree in November after being just beaten in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last season.

“He has been running well over fences and did so at Cheltenham on his last start when he had plenty of weight in a handicap.

“The idea is to go to Ascot and then he will go for the four-miler (J T McNamara National Hunt Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival where Will Biddick will ride him. Four miles will suit him as he stays so well, being by Dom Alco.

“After that, it may be the Scottish National, the route taken by Vicente last year. Arpege D’Alene will gallop and stay forever and one thing he has been crying out for is a real trip. He does not want the ground bottomless, though.”

Paul Nicholls Media Visit

Background Information

Manor Farm Stables, Ditcheat, Shepton Mallet, Somerset

Synopsis - 10-time champion Jump trainer (2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16) became the first British handler to accrue more than £4 million of prize money in a season in 2007/08. He is leading the trainers’ championship again this season.

He saddled his 2,000th winner at Down Royal on November 5, 2011, 20 years after taking his licence, making him the fastest Jump trainer to reach the landmark figure and has now gone beyond the 2,780-winner mark.

He has sent out 40 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, the third-highest total ever, including four victories in the feature Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, and gained 112 Grade One successes.

Neptune Collonges provided Nicholls with a first Grand National victory in 2012 and he has enjoyed many other big-race successes including on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury (February 13) and Betfair Ascot Chase Day at Ascot (February 18) :-

Betfair Hurdle winners (1): Zarkandar (2012)

Betfair Denman Chase winners (8): See More Business (2000), Shotgun Willy (2001), Valley Henry (2003), Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Tricky Trickster (2010), Noland (2011), Silviniaco Conti (2013)

Betfair Exchange Chase winners (7): Flagship Uberalles (2000), Kadarann (2003), Azertyuiop (2004 & 2005), Master Minded (2008 & 2010), Mr Mole (2015)

Betfair Ascot Chase winners (3): Rockforce (2000), Kauto Star (2008), Silviniaco Conti (2016)

Born - Lydney, Glos, April 17, 1962

Background - The son of a policemen, Nicholls began his racing career as a Jump jockey and partnered 130 winners between 1980 and 1989, with his biggest successes coming in the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup at Newbury on Broadheath (1986) and Playschool (1987), who also won the Irish Gold Cup with Paul up in 1988.

Having struggled to keep his weight down, he retired from riding in 1989 and assisted Devon handler David Barons, trainer of not only Broadheath and Playschool but also Seagram, who won the 1991 Grand National at Aintree during Nicholls’ time at the stable. Nicholls took out his own licence to train at Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat on November 1, 1991, with just eight horses and has come a long way since. Manor Farm Stables, which has been expanded, is the main yard, with Highbridge the second yard just outside the village.

First winner as a trainer - Olveston, Hereford, December 20, 1991

Guide to the horses being paraded today by Paul Nicholls

Le Mercurey 7 b g Nickname – Feroe (Bulington) Owner: Chris Giles & Colm Donlon Rating 151 (c) 142 (h) Entry Betfair Denman Chase Summary Dual G2 winner over fences last season as a novice, including 7l victory in Future Champion Novices' Chase (2m 4.5f) at Ayr in April; 3rd on seasonal return in G2 chase (2m 3.5f) at Down Royal on Nov 5; beaten 3.5l by Many Clouds when second in Listed Chase (3m 1f) at Aintree on Dec 3; 5th on latest start in Listed Lavazza Jolie Silver Cup Handicap Chase (3m) at Ascot on Dec 17; also entered in this year's Grand National. Movewiththetimes 6 ch g Presenting – Dare To Venture (Darazari) Owner: J P McManus Rating 136 (h) Entry Betfair Hurdle (10st 11lb) Summary Won 3 of 4 starts; captured Wincanton bumper on only start of 2015/16 campaign; made impressive start to hurdling career with cosy 2l success at Fontwell (1m 7.5f) on Oct 19; kept on after being hampered when fifth to Moon Racer in G2 novices' hurdle (2m 0.5f) at Cheltenham on Nov 13; gained 1l victory under 6lb penalty in Wincanton novices' hurdle (1m 7.5f) on Dec 13. Zubayr 5 b g Authorized – Zaziyra (Dalakhani) Owner: P J Vogt Rating 141 (h) Entry Betfair Hurdle (11st 2lb) Summary Successful on UK debut with impressive display in G2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (2m) at Kempton Park in February, 2016; disappointed in G1 Triumph Hurdle before facile win in Wincanton novices' hurdle (1m 7.5f) at the end of last season; close 3rd in G3 hurdle (2m 3.5f) at Auteuil, France, in May; fell at last (2nd at time) in G2 Elite Hurdle (1m 7.5f) at Wincanton on Nov 5; 5th off 3lb higher in Sandown Park Listed handicap hurdle (2m) on Dec 3. Dodging Bullets 9 b g Dubawi – Nova Cyngi (Kris S) Owner: Martin Broughton & Friends Rating 154 (c) 154 (h) Entry Betfair Exchange Chase Summary Top 2m chaser during 2014/15 campaign, completing hat-trick of G1 wins in Tingle Creek Chase, Clarence House Chase and Queen Mother Champion Chase; runner-up in last season's G2 Betfair Exchange Chase (2m 0.5f), having also finished 2nd in same race in 2014; fourth on latest two starts, in G2 Peterborough Chase (2m 4f) at Huntingdon on Dec 4 & G1 Clarence House Chase (2m 0.5f) at Cheltenham on Jan 28. Dynamite Dollars 4 b/br g Buck's Boum – Macadoun (Cardoun) Owner: Michael Geoghegan Rating n/a Entry Betfair Ready? Bumper Summary 3rd (beaten 1.75l) on debut in Taunton bumper (2m 0.5f) on December 8; filled same position behind Cap Soleil (beaten 1.5l) in Listed bumper at Cheltenham on Jan 1. Arpege D'Alene 7 gr g Dom Alco – Joliette D'Alene (Garde Royale) Owner: Mr & Mrs Paul Barber, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson Rating 145 (c) 149 (h) Entry Summary Unbeaten in two previous starts at Ascot, winning maiden hurdle in Nov 2014 & novices' hurdle in Feb 2015; runner-up in Listed Pertemps Network Final at last year's Cheltenham Festival; gained first chase success when staying on strongly in 3m 1f contest at Aintree on Nov 5; also finished well when runner-up in Cheltenham novices' chase (3m 1.5f) on Dec 9; close third at same course in 3m 2.5f handicap chase on Jan 1.

Entries for Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury

Betfair bet:

11/10 Native River; 5/4 Bristol De Mai; 6/1 More Of That; 8/1 Le Mercurey; 50/1O Maonlai

