Nicholls keen on Black Corton for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on December 1 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The second Ladbrokes Winter Carnival Gallops Morning took place today at Newbury in front of the media and around 200 Annual members.

Trainers Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson, Anthony Honeyball, Tom Lacey and Richard Hobson worked and in two cases schooled horses this morning ahead of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival on Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1.

Each of the trainers is hoping to have a runner in the feature Ladbrokes Trophy, run over three and a quarter miles at 3.00pm on December 1 and worth £250,000, making the race Britain’s richest handicap chase outside of the Grand National.

Nicholls schooled two horses, Topofthegame (Harry Cobden) and Chameron (Sam Twiston-Davies) over 10 fences in all, with the former due to run during the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

The Somerset-based trainer also had news of Black Corton (11st 4lb – 20/1 with Ladbrokes), his Ladbrokes Trophy contender who will be ridden as usual by Bryony Frost and won eight times last season.

He revealed: “Black Corton definitely runs in the Ladbrokes Trophy and Topofthegame will be entered in a novices’ chase at the meeting.

“Back Corton has come out his second in the Charlie Hall Chase very well – everything is right for him in the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“He ran very well the other day in the Charlie Hall and was a bit unlucky with that mistake (from which Frost made a tremendous recovery). He is a massive price at 20/1, while Colin’s horse (Elegant Escape (11st 2lb – 6/1 favourite – trained by Colin Tizzard) is favourite and there was about half a length between them in a novice chase here last year at similar weights.

“I think we have got a nice chance – he ran a career best the other day in the Charlie Hall and we are looking forward to running him.

“The Charlie Hall was a great prep race for the Ladbrokes Trophy. Black Corton had gone beyond his best at the end of last season – he had had 10 races by the time he ran in the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival – so forget those performances.

“We won’t ride him from the front this time around – we will ride him a bit differently. He is in really good shape and ran very well at Wetherby. He should have got 11lb off the winner, Definitly Red, instead he received 3lb and has gone up 5lb in the ratings.

“I have been lucky in the Ladbrokes Trophy (won twice as a jockey and three times as a trainer) and it is a tough and competitive handicap. It is the sort of race Black Corton will love and we have every chance with him.

“Topofthegame learnt a lot last year and he is a lot stronger and better this year in terms of going chasing. He had one run over fences last term and fell here, so we thought let’s leave chasing for a year. He lacked experience and so we decided to revert back to hurdles.

“He’s done plenty of schooling, is stronger and we’re happy with him.

“We will have lots of others to run during the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, but I don’t know what yet.

“The horses are running really well and have been since mid-October.”

Topofthegame and Harry Cobden today

Anthony Honeyball sent out the J P McManus-owned Regal Encore to finish third in the 2017 Ladbrokes Trophy and the 10-year-old chaser will run again this year.

Regal Encore (11st – 50/1 – Rachael Green) and more-fancied stable companion Ms Parfois (10st 7lb – 14/1 – Aidan Coleman) worked at Newbury this morning.

Dorset-based Honeyball, carrying children Harry (two and a half) and Hattie (six months), said: “Ms Parfois is in great form and has a fantastic chance. The race is made for her.

“If the ground was anywhere near soft, she would have a real chance. She has won around the track, the trip is perfect and the running style of the Ladbrokes Trophy will suit.

“She is a very good mare and she has improved with racing. We always thought she would enjoy fences and after a slow start, she has been excellent.

“She is such a laid-back horse. She jumps well and, if she gets a good position early on, that will help her.

“She is not a horse to get stressed out during it. Her laid-back running style is a massive asset.

“Ms Parfois has done a lot of work already and been away a couple of times already. It is just nice to get her out on a bit of grass and let her stride out.

“We felt we have go to the Ladbrokes Trophy and then we might go to the Welsh National afterwards.

“Regal Encore is also on target for the Ladbrokes Trophy. He was third in the race last year. He is off a higher mark this year, but he made a nice return.”

Ms Parfois is bidding to become the second mare to win the Ladbrokes Trophy, following on from Kerstin in 1959 when the race was run at Cheltenham after being founded two years previously.

Ms Parfois (right) and Regal Encore today

Tom Lacey, who trains at Cottage Field Stables at Woolhope in Herefordshire, exercised Thomas Patrick (10st 9lb – 7/1 second favourite).

He explained: “I’m delighted with Thomas Patrick. He didn’t gallop, but he is the sort of horse who enjoys a day out and he enjoyed walking around the parade ring.

“We are going to need a bit more rain at the moment in an ideal world if he were to run. If the ground is good to soft, we would probably let him take his chance, but if it was any faster than that, he probably would not run.

“He enjoyed a great season and had a good summer. Richard Johnson felt at Sandown that he was a lot sharper than he was last year. He has had plenty of racing and he has definitely taken a step forward.

“His run at Sandown last time was probably a career best. He jumped really well and there is plenty more to come from him.”

Thomas Patrick today

Richard Hobson partnered Allysson Monterg (10st 5lb – 25/1) in this morning’s work alongside stable companions Discko Des Plages (Tom Broughton) and Extra Bald(Shirley Becker).

The Gloucestershire handler declared: “Allysson Monterg is in great order and we are looking forward to running him in the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“We would have liked a prep run coming into this race, but it has not been possible this year due to the ground.

“We have given him a couple of racecourse gallops. We couldn’t get him any fitter.

“He won at Exeter first time out last year and he is a horse who I know how to get fit – it’s up to him to jump with fluency and run a big race for us.

“Allysson Monterg won very nicely at Perth on his latest start off top-weight. He galloped away at the line.

“We would like some more rain and the forecast is that there is rain due.

“Hopefully, one day we think he could develop into a Grand National horse so we feel this longer trip is going to bring about more improvement.

“I’m hoping his jumping stands up. He is more experienced now and jumped like an old pro at Perth on his latest start.”

Allysson Monterg today

Willie Mullins, Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, was interviewed over the phone. He explained: “Kemboy (11st 8lb – 8/1 third favorite) looks the one for me to run in the Ladbrokes Trophy. He picked up a 4lb penalty for his win in the Clonmel Oil Chase. He will have a lot of weight to carry, but he is fit and well and will cope with the ground.

“He won well at Clonmel. I suppose he was entitled to win that race. I didn’t think he was fit enough to win that day, he surprised me. He will improve for that run.

“I don’t think Al Boum Photo will go. We will leave Total Recall (last year’s winner – 11st 3lb – 16/1) in at the moment. Rathvinden (11st 1lb – 25/1) is a horse I could bring over along with Pairofbrowneyes (10st 8lb – 16/1).

“Invitation Only will probably stay at home, as will Up For Review along with Ilseofhopendreams - the ground will probably be too quick for them.

“Overall, I think Kemboy, Rathvinden and Pairofbrowneyes are the three that will run at Newbury.”

Champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson brought a team of horses including champion hurdler Buveur D’Air and two-mile champion chaser Altior to Newbury today to exercise on grass.

The local handler, based just north of Lambourn, commented: “I’m pleased with Beware The Bear (10st 9lb – 33/1 – Jerry McGrath)). He will either run in the Ladbrokes Trophy or the Rehearsal Chase.

“He won the Rehearsal Chase first time out last year. He is a good horse fresh and his work last year seems to be a cut above what he did last term.

“I’m quite tempted to run in the Ladbrokes Trophy. The ground is important and will decide whether we go to Newcastle or Cheltenham.

“Newbury is our home track and this is a big weekend. Ladbrokes have come in and really jazzed this weekend up into a carnival with great racing and a great atmosphere.

“Santini (Barry Geraghty) worked well and he schools very well too. I’m not sure what race at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival he will run in at the moment as there are two novice chases, one over two and a half miles and one over three miles.

“Both races are hotting up to be seriously competitive races. I don’t like running novice chasers over three miles first time out. I think he may start off over two and a half. I would like to find something easier for him, but he will probably end up coming here.

“That gallop was just what the doctor ordered for our horses. Buveur D’Air (Barry Geraghty) is not a horse we want to run on fast ground which is a worry regarding Newcastle who are going to need a lot of rain. We have to try and not worry about that and keep training him for that race.

“It was beautiful ground here this morning and Buveur D’Air is where he wants to be. It’s great that we got on grass too. If Newcastle was good, good to firm then we would be worried. I’m not sure what Samcro is going to do, but he wouldn’t want it like that either. This is the first time these horses have seen grass this year and these horses needed to gallop on grass as it’s a very important training tool for them.

“He’s had a breathing operation as he always used to make this little noise. There was nothing wrong when we scoped him, but I just thought we couldn’t wait any longer. It’s better to get these operations done in the summer, than halfway during the season. Barry Geraghty sat on him for the first time this season today and he told me how much cleaner he was.

“Altior (Ned Curtis) did his work nicely. He enjoyed the ground and he is in seriously good form. He is so fast at home I think I’d rather run him in the King’s Stand than the King George! We’re really happy with him and, all being well, he goes to the Tingle Creek.

“When you watch Altior, he is so much quicker than anything else in the place. He will get two and a half-miles.”

Beware The Bear (left) and Santini today

Richard Osgood, Newbury’s Clerk of the Course, reported: “The current state of the ground is that the jockeys who rode out this morning think it is riding good to soft.

“When I walked it first thing this morning, I would have called it good, good to soft in places, but the jockeys do think it is good to soft.

“The weather has got a little bit colder, but I’ve been told that this cold spell is not going to last too long.

“Going into next week, we could get some showers. We wouldn’t consider watering at this stage.

“Considering the dry weather we’ve had, I’m delighted that the jockeys are saying it is riding good to soft.”

Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady is looking forward to the Ladbrokes Trophy. She said: “Colin Tizzard’s Elegant Escape is the current market leader with Ladbrokes for the Ladbrokes Trophy on December 1 at 6/1.

“He was very impressive at Sandown on his seasonal debut and he bids to give trainer Colin Tizzard a second victory in the race following Native River’s 2016 win.

“Thomas Patrick is the second-favourite at 7/1. Tom Lacey was very pleased with him this morning, but it looks like they will need a bit more rain in an ideal world. He has a good profile for this race.

“Ms Parfois was another horse here this morning, It looks like she will need rain, but at the moment, she is the worst result in the book at 14/1 with us.

“Kemboy for Willie Mullins, along with Ms Parfois, have been the two best-backed horses ante-post for the Ladbrokes Trophy. Willie said on the phone that Kemboy would run and he holds a similar profile to last year’s winner Total Recall, also trained by him.

“It is wonderful to see all these stars turn up today. It’s great to be involved with such a prestigious race. The Ladbrokes Trophy is the most valuable Jump race at Newbury with £250,000 in prize money and there is top-quality action and entertainment packed into the two days.”

Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Gallops Morning

Newbury Racecourse

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Background information

Horses at today’s Gallops Morning

Allysson Monterg

8 b g Network – Mellyssa (Panoramic)

Trainer: Richard Hobson Owner: David Fox Breeder: S C E A La Haute Perriere

Entered for Ladbrokes Trophy. Second season chaser who signed off the 2017/18 campaign with a four and a half-length victory in a class three handicap chase (3m) at Perth in April. Has yet to race this season.

Altior

8 b g High Chaparral – Monte Solaro (Key Of Luck)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Owner: Patricia Pugh Breeder: Paddy Behan

Reigning champion two-mile chaser and unbeaten in 15 starts over hurdles and fences. Made it nine wins from nine starts over fences when taking G1 Celebration Chase at Sandown Park in April. Also victorious in 2018 G1 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and a dual winner of the G2 Betfair Exchange Chase at Newbury (2017 & 2018). Set to make seasonal return in G1 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park on December 8.

Beware The Bear

8 b g Shantou – Native Bid (Be My Native)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Owner: G Barlow Breeder: Marilyn Syme

Entered for Ladbrokes Trophy. Gained biggest victory of his career under an inspired ride from Sean Bowen in Listed Rehearsal Handicap Chase (2m 7½f) at Newcastle in December, 2017. Best effort subsequently saw him finish fourth in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase (3m 1f) on day one of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

Buveur D’Air

7 b g Crillon – History (Alesso)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Owner: J P McManus Breeder: Gerard Ferte

Dual Champion Hurdle winner, having followed up victory in 2017 with a game neck verdict over Melon in the Cheltenham highlight in March – his most recent appearance. Being readied for comeback run in G1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on December 1, when his rivals may include exciting second-season hurdlers Samcro and Summerville Boy.

Ms Parfois

7 ch m Mahler – Dolly Lewis (Sir Harry Lewis)

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball Owner: Martin Chapman Breeder: William & Daryl Deacon

Leading contender for Ladbrokes Trophy, currently priced at 14/1. Enjoyed excellent first season of fences last term, annexing Listed prizes at Newbury and Warwick, before finishing second in both the G2 National Hunt Chase (4m) in March and G1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase (3m 1f) in April. Has yet to race this season.

Santini

6 b g Milan – Tinagoodnight (Sleeping Car)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Owner/Breeder: Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes

Winner on three of four starts under Rules, with only defeat coming when third in G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. Won on hurdling debut at Newbury in Ladbrokes Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Ladbrokes Winter Carnival before going on to beat Black Op in G2 contest at Cheltenham in January. Ended a fine 2017/18 campaign with victory in G1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April and set to go novice chasing this season.

Thomas Patrick

6 b g Winged Love – Huncheon Siss (Phardante)

Trainer: Tom Lacey Owner: David Kellett Breeder: P Ferguson

Second favourite (7/1) for the Ladbrokes Trophy. Much improved as a chaser last season, winning three of his four starts. Ended the campaign with a front-running victory in the G3 Betway Handicap (3m 1f) at Aintree’s Grand National Festival in April. Beaten a half-length by Elegant Escape on comeback in Listed Future Stars Intermediate Chase (3m) at Sandown Park on November 11.

Topofthegame

6 ch g Flemensfirth – Derry Vale (Mister Lord)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Owner: Chris Giles, Mr & Mrs Paul Barber Breeder: Patrick Kavanagh

Fell on only chase start so far in a Newbury novices’ chase (November, 2017) but subsequently enjoyed a productive campaign over hurdles, with three good efforts in major handicap hurdles. Fourth in Listed Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton Park in January before winning competitive G3 Sandown Park handicap hurdle in February. Beaten a neck by Bleu Berry on latest outing in G3 Coral Cup at Cheltenham in March. Due for a return to chasing this season.

Chameron

5 b g Laveron – Chamanka (Cadoudal)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Owner: Done, Ferguson, Fogg & Mason Breeder: Haras des Chataigniers

Twice successful at Listed level over hurdles at Auteuil in France prior to joining current connections in late 2017. Has made two appearances, both in novices’ chases, for Paul Nicholls, taking second at Exeter in November, 2017, and falling at Chepstow on October 14, 2018.

The Ladbrokes Trophy Grade 3 handicap chase, £250,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm, Newbury, Saturday, December 1. Three miles and two furlongs (3m 1f 214y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 4, a winner of a chase 4lb, a winner of two chases 7lb – no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed October 30, entries revealed October 31 (56 entries, 1 subsequently scratched). Weights revealed November 7, scratchings deadline November 13 (42 remain), five-day confirmation stage November 26, final declarations November 29. Maximum field 24, plus 2 reserves. Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer THISTLECRACK 10 11-12 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard KEMBOY (FR) 6 11-08 (inc 4lb ex) Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Willie Mullins IRE DON POLI (IRE) 9 11-07 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) 6 11-06 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE TERREFORT (FR) 5 11-05 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE) 9 11-05 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe VIRGILIO (FR) 9 11-04 C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth Dan Skelton BLACK CORTON (FR) 7 11-04 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 11-04 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 9 11-03 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 6 11-02 (inc 4lb ex) J P Romans Colin Tizzard AMERICAN (FR) 8 11-01 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry RATHVINDEN (IRE) 10 11-01 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE YALA ENKI (FR) 8 11-01 (inc 4lb ex) Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 10 11-00 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball OTAGO TRAIL (IRE) 10 10-13 Marie Shone Venetia Williams INVITATION ONLY (IRE) 7 10-13 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 7 10-12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 8 10-12 (inc 4lb ex) Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs JAVERT (IRE) 9 10-11 Axom LII Emma Lavelle COO STAR SIVOLA (FR) 6 10-10 Babbit Racing Nick Williams STEP BACK (IRE) 8 10-10 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock DINGO DOLLAR (IRE) 6 10-09 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Alan King THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 8 10-09 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard THOMAS PATRICK (IRE) 6 10-09 David Kellett Tom Lacey SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE) 10 10-09 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 8 10-09 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson GO CONQUER (IRE) 9 10-08 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 9 10-08 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE VYTA DU ROC (FR) 9 10-08 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson LAST GOODBYE (IRE) 7 10-08 Last Goodbye Syndicate Liz Doyle IRE LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 10-07 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 9 10-07 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE MS PARFOIS (IRE) 7 10-07 Martin Chapman Anthony Honeyball ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 11 10-05 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE RENE’S GIRL (IRE) 8 10-05 Andy & Sharon Measham Dan Skelton ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 8 10-05 David Fox Richard Hobson FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 7 10-03 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies WEST APPROACH 8 10-03 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard CALETT MAD (FR) 6 10-02 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies THE YOUNG MASTER 9 10-00 (inc 4lb ex) Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland FULL IRISH (IRE) 7 9-10 Nick Mustoe Emma Lavelle 42 entries remain after November 13 scratchings deadline 11 Irish-trained

Latest Ladbrokes odds for Ladbrokes Trophy:

6/1 Elegant Escape; 7/1 Thomas Patrick; 8/1 Kemboy; 12/1 Al Boum Photo; 14/1 Ms Parfois, Terrefort, The Young Master, Up For Review, Isleofhopendreams; 16/1 Calett Mad, Vyta du Roc, Pairofbrowneyes, Don Poli, Total Recall, Un Temps Pour Tout, Last Goodbye, Dingo Dollar, Rene’s Girl, Thistlecrack; 20/1 American, Yala Enki, Rock The Kasbah, Black Corton, West Approach; 25/1 Coo Star Sivola, Allysson Monterg, Step Back, Otago Trail, Rathvinden, Clan des Obeaux, Go Conquer, Invitation Only, Sizing Tennessee, Javert, Full Irish; 33/1 Beware The Bear, Virgilio, The Dutchman, Flying Angel, Label des Obeaux, Monbeg Notorious; 50/1 Regal Encore

Each Way 1/4 1-2-3-4

Ladbrokes Trophy – Roll Of Honour 1957-2017

Year Horse Age/Wgt Owner Trainer Jockey Dist SP Ran

2017 Total Recall 8-10-08 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Paul Townend nk 9/2f 20

2016 Native River 6-11-01 Brocade Racing Colin Tizzard Richard Johnson ½L 7/2f 19

2015 Smad Place 8-11-04 Trish Andrews Alan King Wayne Hutchinson 12 7/1 15

2014 Many Clouds 7-11-06 Trevor Hemmings Oliver Sherwood Leighton Aspell 3¼L 8/1 19

2013 Triolo D’Alene 6-11-01 Sandy & Caroline Orr Nicky Henderson Barry Geraghty 2¾L 20/1 21

2012 Bobs Worth 7-11-06 The Not Afraid Partnership Nicky Henderson Barry Geraghty 3¼L 4/1f 19

2011 Carruthers 8-10-04 The Oaksey Partnership Mark Bradstock Mattie Batchelor 3¾L 10/1 18

2010 Diamond Harry 7-10-00 Paul Duffy Diamond Part’p Nick Williams Daryl Jacob 1¼L 6/1 18

2009 Denman 9-11-12 Paul Barber & Maggie Findlay Paul Nicholls Ruby Walsh 3½L 11/4f 19

2008 Madison du Berlais 7-11-04 Roger Stanley & Yvonne Reynolds David Pipe Tom Scudamore 3L 25/1 15

2007 Denman 7-11-12 Maggie Findlay & Paul Barber Paul Nicholls Sam Thomas 11L 5/1 18

2006 State Of Play 6-11-04 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams Paul Moloney 4L 10/1 16

2005 Trabolgan 7-11-12 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson Mick Fitzgerald 2½L 13/2 19

2004 Celestial Gold 6-10-05 David Johnson Martin Pipe Timmy Murphy 1½L 9/4f 14

2003 Strong Flow 6-11-00 Barry Marshall Paul Nicholls Ruby Walsh 1½L 5/1jf 21

**2002 Gingembre 8-10-13 Lavinia Taylor Lavinia Taylor Andrew Thornton ½L 16/1 25

2001 What’s Up Boys 7-10-12 RJB Partners Philip Hobbs Paul Flynn nk 14/1 14

2000 King’s Road 7-10-07 Mrs Nicholas Jones Nigel Twiston-Davies Jamie Goldstein 5L 7/1 17

1999 Ever Blessed 7-10-00 The Ever Blessed Partnership Mark Pitman Timmy Murphy 3½L 9/2f 13

1998 Teeton Mill 9-10-05 The Winning Line Venetia Williams Norman Williamson 15L 5/1 16

1997 Suny Bay 8-11-08 Uplands Bloodstock Ltd Charlie Brooks Graham Bradley 13L 9/4f 14

1996 Coome Hill 7-10-00 Walter Dennis Walter Dennis Jamie Osborne 4L 11/2 11

1995 Couldnt Be Better 8-10-08 R A B Whittle Charlie Brooks Dean Gallagher 14L 15/2 11

1994 One Man 6-10-00 John & Lisa Hales Gordon Richards Tony Dobbin 2L 4/1 16

1993 Cogent 9-10-01 Pell Mell Partners Andy Turnell Dan Fortt 2½L 10/1 9

1992 Sibton Abbey 7-10-00 Geoff Hubbard Ferdy Murphy Adrian Maguire ¾L 40/1 13

1991 Chatam 7-10-06 Adrian & Dr B Nolan Martin Pipe Peter Scudamore 4L 10/1 15

1990 Arctic Call 7-11-00 Brian Stewart-Brown Oliver Sherwood Jamie Osborne 2L 5/1 13

1989 Ghofar 6-10-02 Sir Hugh Dundas/Don Taffner David Elsworth Hywel Davies nk 5/1 8

1988 Strands of Gold 9-10-00 Independent Twine Manufacturing Co Ltd Martin Pipe Peter Scudamore 6L 10/1 12

1987 Playschool 9-10-08 Ronnie Cottle David Barons Paul Nicholls 5L 6/1 12

1986 Broadheath 9-10-05 Michael Marsh David Barons Paul Nicholls 1½L 6/1 15

1985 Galway Blaze 9-10-00 Beverley Formby/Georgina Tulloch Jimmy Fitzgerald Mark Dwyer 12L 11/2 15

1984 Burrough Hill Lad 8-12-00 Stan Riley Jenny Pitman John Francome 4L 100/30f 13

1983 Brown Chamberlin 8-11-08 Coral Samuel Fred Winter John Francome 10L 7/2f 12

1982 Bregawn 8-11-10 James Kennelly Michael Dickinson Graham Bradley 3L 9/4f 11

1981 Diamond Edge 10-11-10 Sam Loughbridge Fulke Walwyn Bill Smith ½L 9/2f 14

1980 Bright Highway 6-11-06 George Strawbridge jnr Michael O’Brien IRE Gerry Newman ¾L 2/1f 14

1979 Fighting Fit 7-11-07 Mrs L Carr Ken Oliver Richard Linley 1½L 15/2 15

1978 Approaching 7-10-06 Major Derek Wigan Josh Gifford Bob Champion 5L 3/1f 8

1977 Bachelor’s Hall 7-10-10 Peter Harris Peter Cundell Martin O’Halloran nk 11/2 14

1976 Zeta’s Son 7-10-09 Michael Buckley Peter Bailey Ian Watkinson 1½L 12/1 21

1975 April Seventh 9-11-02 Mrs B Meehan Bob Turnell Andrew Turnell 3L 11/1 13

1974 Royal Marshall II 7-10-00 John Sumner Tim Forster Graham Thorner 10L 11/2 13

1973 Red Candle 9-10-04 Catherine O’Shea Ricky Vallance Jimmy Fox sh 12/1 11

1972 Charlie Potheen 7-11-04 Joy Heath Fulke Walwyn Richard Pitman 8L 10/1 13

1971 Big Horn 7-10-11 Major J Vernon Miller Charles Vernon Miller David Cartwright 6L 7/1 13

1970 Border Mask 8-11-01 Monica Arnold Peter Cazalet David Mould 10L 7/1 12

1969 Spanish Steps 6-11-08 Edward Courage Edward Courage John Cook 15L 7/1 15

1968 Man of the West 7-10-00 Donavan Drewery Fulke Walwyn Willie Robinson 4L 20/1 11

1967 Rondetto 11-10-01 Alec Mitchell Bob Turnell Jeff King hd 100/8 13

1966 Stalbridge Colonist 7-10-00 Ron Blindell Ken Cundell Stan Mellor ½L 25/1 6

1965 Arkle 8-12-07 Duchess of Westminster Tom Dreaper IRE Pat Taaffe 15L 1/6f 8

1964 Arkle 7-12-07 Duchess of Westminster Tom Dreaper IRE Pat Taaffe 10L 5/4f 9

1963 Mill House 6-12-00 William Gollings Fulke Walwyn Willie Robinson 8L 15/8f 10

1962 Springbok 8-10-08 Colonel Lord Joicey Neville Crump Gerry Scott hd 15/2 27

1961 Mandarin 10-11-05 Peggy Hennessy Fulke Walwyn Willie Robinson 1½L 7/1 22

1960 Knucklecracker 7-11-01 Major Leslie Marler Derek Ancil Derek Ancil 15L 100/7 20

*1959 Kerstin 9-11-10 G Moore Verley Bewicke Stan Hayhurst 5L 4/1jf 26

*1958 Taxidermist 6-11-01 Priscilla Hastings/Cath Walwyn Fulke Walwyn Mr John Lawrence sh 10/1 13

*1957 Mandarin 6-11-00 Peggy Hennessy Fulke Walwyn Gerry Madden 3L 8/1 19

** Be My Royal first past the post but subsequently disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.

* run at Cheltenham

The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival – Order of Running

Friday, November 30, 2018

Time Title Distance Prize money

12.10pm Ladbrokes ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle 2m 69y £10,400

12.45pm Ladbrokes Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (0-140) (for the Fulke Walwyn Trophy) 2m 92y £20,400

1.20pm Ladbrokes Novices’ Hurdle 2m 4f 118y £10,400

1.50pm Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) (registered as the Berkshire Novices’ Chase) 2m 3f 187y £40,000

2.25pm Ladbrokes Handicap Chase (Open) 2m 3f 187y £50,000

3.00pm Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle Race (Grade 2) 3m 52y £50,000

3.35pm Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 3m 52y £35,000

Friday’s prize money £216,200

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Time Title Distance Prize money

12.10pm Ladbrokes Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Listed Race) 2m 69y £25,000

12.45pm Ladbrokes John Francome Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 2m 7f 86y £40,000

1.20pm Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase (0-145) 2m 6f 93y £40,000

1.50pm Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (0-150) 2m 4f 118y £40,000

2.25pm Ladbrokes Intermediate Hurdle (a limited handicap) (0-155) (registered as the Gerry Feilden Hurdle) (Listed Race) 2m 69y £50,000

3.00pm Ladbrokes Trophy Chase (handicap) (Grade 3) 3m 1f 214y £250,000

3.35pm Ladbrokes Handicap Chase (for the Jim Joel trophy) (0-150) 2m 92y £40,000

Saturday’s prize money £485,000

Total meeting prize money £701,200