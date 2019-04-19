All the news from All-Weather Championships Finals Day 2019 Posted by racenews on Friday, April 19, 2019 · Leave a Comment

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

WEATHER SET FAIR FOR SIXTH ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

Conditions are forecast to remain sunny and temperatures are set to reach 20 degrees Celsius today, Good Friday, for the sixth All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park.

The going for £1-million seven-race Polytrack card is Standard.

NON-RUNNERS

2.00pm Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships

4 Grey Britain (Vet’s Certificate, Cut Leg)

Clerk of the Course George Hill thoroughly looking forward to his second Finals day

Clerk of the course George Hill is delighted by the quality of today’s sixth £1-million Good Friday All-Weather Championships Finals Day card, and he is even more pleased by the weather, which is in complete contrast to last year’s.

Hill, who is 32 and overseeing his second Finals, said: “Last year it absolutely bucketed down and we had 19mm of rain. It was the complete opposite of what we have today, when we are expecting temperatures of 20 degrees and maybe a bit more.

“We had a course record in the Mile last year, courtesy of the French winner Lucky Team, but I’m not really expecting records again this time. Our Polytrack surface doesn’t like it too hot, and although it should ride standard it certainly won’t be on the quick side.

“It hasn’t rained for two and a half weeks here. We’ve done everything we can to tighten it up, but it doesn’t walk quick.”

Hill’s previous experience in racing includes work in the breeding industry in Ireland, Kentucky and New Zealand before joining Arena Racing Company in the sales and marketing department and then moving on to clerk at Brighton and Fontwell.

He is pleased to see an increased French presence following last year’s three cross-Channel winners, and he is delighted that the main equine stars of the All-Weather season are present in Wissahickon and Kachy, plus all three contenders for the campaign’s winning-most horse, even if All-Weather champion jockey Adam Kirby and champion apprentice Nicola Currie are obliged to be at Bath.

Hill said: “It’s great to have Wissahickon here after winning the Winter Derby. He’s got two Fast Track Qualifiers under his belt and is rated 117. He loves the track and is certainly the best horse to race at Lingfield since I’ve been here, and maybe the best in the last six or seven years.

“Kachy broke the course record when winning his Fast Track Qualifier here and although he was beaten in the Sprint 12 months ago it looks as if Tom Dascombe and Dave Lowe have deliberately gone for a different strategy, as he’s coming here fresher, and that should suit.

“The supporting card is strong too, with 78 runners compared to 76 a year ago, and seven French challengers, compared to four last year. There’s also an Irish runner.”

Lingfield is expecting around 8,000 racegoers. With glorious weather to encourage a strong ‘walk up’, it might well be more.

APPLEBY TARGETING ALL-WEATHER CHAMPION TRAINER CROWN

The battle for the All-Weather Championships Champion Trainer, decided on the numbers of winners, will be decided this afternoon in a thrilling climax.

Rutland-based Michael Appleby has saddled winners across all six of the UK’s All-Weather tracks this season and recorded his 50th success of the All-Weather campaign with Admiral Rooke at Chelmsford last night.

Appleby has two runners this afternoon, headed by the progressive Lion Hearted, who has won seven of his eight starts on the All-Weather since joining Appleby.

The five-year-old son of Lope De Vega will be crowned the Winning Most Horse for this season’s All-Weather Championships if he wins today’s opening seven-furlong £50,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap (1.30pm).

Appleby is also represented by Toy Theatre in the seven-furlong £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship (2.30pm).

Newmarket trainer John Gosden landed his 48th winner of the season yesterday evening with the success of 1/4 favourite Mehdaayih at Chelmsford. Britain’s champion Flat trainer has unleashed some talented ammunition over the winter and has four runners across Lingfield and Newcastle.

Gosden is doubly represented in the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic courtesy of Wissahickon and Court House.

Wissahickon is targeting a fourth straight success on the All-Weather this term and is the 1/3 favourite with Betway for the 10-furlong event, whilst Court House is a 16/1 shot with the sponsor. At Newcastle, Gosden runs the exciting Daarik in the feature £100,000 Listed Burradon Stakes (3.20pm) over a mile, whilst Gantier bids for glory in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (4.25pm) on Tyneside.

Middleham handler Mark Johnston was the All-Weather Champion Trainer in 2016/17. He recorded his 44th win of the season at Chelmsford last night courtesy of Lord Lamington.

Johnston has a strong Good Friday contingent at both Lingfield Park and Newcastle. Watersmeet (Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship, 2.00pm), Deep Intrigue (Ladbrokes 3-Y-O All-Weather Championships, 3.40pm), Matterhorn (Betway Easter Classic, 4.15pm) and Cardsharp (Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championships, 4.45pm) run at Lingfield. At Newcastle, Johnston saddles Desert Lantern (sunracing.co.uk Handicap, 2.45pm), Marie’s Diamond (Listed Ladbrokes Burradon Stakes, 3.20pm), Baghdad (Betway Live Casino Handicap, 3.55pm), Showroom (Betway Live Casino Handicap, 3.55pm), Bo Samraan (Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap, 4.25pm) and Key To Power (Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap, 4.55pm).

KACHY IF YOU CAN FOR PUNTERS

Bookmakers have reported brisk business ahead of the £1-million All-Weather Championships (AWC) Finals Day at a sun-drenched Lingfield Park. This is the sixth staging of Finals Day and punters are keen to make a profitable start to the Easter weekend this afternoon.

In the opening contest, the £50,000 Sun Racing AWC Apprentice Handicap (1.30pm), the Tom Dascombe-trained Sha La La La Lee has attracted solid each-way support, constricting in price to 7/1 from 10/1 with Ladbrokes, a sponsor of the AWC, for the seven-furlong event, in which he will be partnered by Jane Elliott.

French raider Amade has impressed in two starts in Britain for Alessandro & Guiseppe Botti, scoring at Kempton and Chelmsford respectively. The Casamento gelding is an Even money favourite from 11/10 with Betway, a sponsor of the AWC, for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship (2.00pm) over two miles, in which he will be partnered by top French-based jockey Christophe Soumillon.

The seven-furlong £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship (2.30pm) presents a tricky puzzle for punters but the progressive Clon Coulis is a market mover with the sponsor at 7/1 from 8/1 for trainer David Barron and jockey Jamie Spencer. The five-year-old daughter of Vale Of York won her latest start over a mile at Chelmsford in March.

The Tom Dascombe-trained Kachy is another short-priced favourite as he bids to record his fourth success from five starts at Lingfield Park in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship (3.05pm). The six-year-old Kyllachy entire was second in the six-furlong contest last term, but broke the track record at the Surrey venue last time out in the Listed Betway Cleves Stakes. Kachy is the 8/13 favourite with Betway from 4/6.

The six-furlong £150,000 Ladbrokes 3-Y-O All-Weather Championship (3.40pm) looks a wide-open contest, but punters are siding with the Mark Johnston-trained Deep Intrigue, who scored over course and distance in January. The three-year-old son of Dark Angel was beaten by a neck when stepping up to seven furlongs for the Listed Ladbrokes Spring Cup Stakes on his latest start and is a 5/1 shot from 11/2 with Ladbrokes.

John Gosden’s Wissahickon is undoubtedly the star of the show this afternoon and the four-year-old son of Tapit is targeting a sixth successive victory in the 10-furlong £200,000 Betway Easter Classic (4.15pm) under Frankie Dettori. A winner of the Cambridgeshire on Turf at Newmarket in September, the American-bred colt has won all three of his starts on the All-Weather at Lingfield this term, latterly when capturing the G3 Betway Winter Derby in February. He is the solid 3/10 favourite from 1/3 with Betway and looks to be the third-leg of a short-priced treble along with Amade and Kachy for punters.

In the concluding £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship (4.45pm), Cardsharp, trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Joe Fanning, is an 8/1 shot from 10/1 with Ladbrokes, following a third-placed effort on his latest start at Kempton in March.

AWC Finals Day Market Movers:

1.30pm Sun Racing AWC Apprentice Handicap – Sha La La La Lee (7/1 from 10/1 Ladbrokes)

2.00pm Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship – Amade (Evens from 11/10 Betway)

2.30pm Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship – Clon Coulis (7/1 from 8/1 Ladbrokes)

3.05pm Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships – Kachy (8/13 from 4/6 Betway)

3.40pm Ladbrokes 3-Y-O All-Weather Championships – Deep Intrigue (5/1 from 11/2 Ladbrokes)

4.15pm Betway Easter Classic – Wissahickon (3/10 from 1/3 Betway)

4.45pm Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship – Cardsharp (8/1 from 10/1 Ladbrokes)

F1.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

Kachy (GB) Factfile – favourite for the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship

Breeding: b h Kyllachy (GB) Dubai Bounty (GB) (Dubai Destination (USA))

Breeder: Denniff Farms Ltd

Born: March 5, 2013

Owner: Dave Lowe

Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Form: 11/6162600/450202/11213951-1

*Won impressively last time out (February 2) over course and distance in the Listed Betway Cleves Stakes (All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier) in course-record time of 1m 08.32 seconds, beating Gorgeous Noora by three and a half lengths.

*Easy winner on previous outing on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton (Tapeta) in the Betway Conditions Race on December 26, 2018, when also breaking the six-furlong track record.

*Following his two record-breaking performances on his latest two starts, owner Dave Lowe believes that Kachy is the fastest All-Weather horse in the world.

*Lingfield Park names all of its bars after horses who have done well at the track, and one of the outdoor bars on the lawn in front of the Eclipse Stand now bears Kachy’s name.

*Reported as having undergone a wind operation on September 6, 2018.

*Second in last year’s renewal of the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, going down by a length and a half to French raider City Light.

*Third in the G2 Temple Stakes over five furlongs on turf at Haydock Park behind Battaash last season.

*Went close to G1 success at Royal Ascot in 2016, finishing a length second to Quiet Reflection in the six-furlong Commonwealth Cup despite hanging badly left.

*His G3 win in Goodwood’s Molecomb Stakes as a two-year-old in 2015 remains his sole success on a straight track, the other seven having all been on left-hand turning courses.

*Kachy appears in a horse welfare video made by the BHA featuring footballer Michael Owen.

*Bred in Nottinghamshire by Fiona and Mark Denniff and made £52,000 as a yearling at Doncaster in 2014.

Lifetime Career: Starts: 24 Wins: 8; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 1; Win and Place prize money £309,424

All-Weather Record: Starts: 5 Wins: 4; 2nd: 1; 3rd: -; Win and Place prize money £103,277

Dave Lowe

Dave Lowe (born September, 1961) has been the sole owner of Kachy since late 2017, the six-year-old having previously raced for the Jones, Lowe, Mound, Trowbridge partnership. Lowe owns the Galloways Bakery business, based in the North West with 25 shops, which sponsors jockey Richard Kingscote. He races a handful of horses, split between Tom Dascombe and David Loughnane. Kachy is by far the best horse he has been involved with, but he has also won with Kachess (also by Kyllachy, but a different dam), Reflektor, This Girl and Fizzy Feet, the last-named (owned in partnership with S Hoyland) winning for the second time for Loughnane at Lingfield earlier this month. He is a great enthusiast and is in attendance at the races whenever possible when he has a runner, often accompanied by his wife, Janet and daughter, Amber.

Tom Dascombe

Background: Born in Bristol on April 30, 1973, Tom Dascombe developed a passion for racing in the company of his father and grandfather, watching the sport on TV and accompanying them to the races at Bath, Chepstow, Cheltenham and Salisbury. Dascombe began riding ponies at age three and, by the time he was 15, he had graduated to riding racehorses at Henry Candy’s yard during the summer holiday. Upon leaving school, he went to Martin Pipe’s stable and established himself as a run of the mill jump jockey in his five years at Pond House before relocating to Lambourn as a freelance. After 10 years and 96 winners, Dascombe hung up his race riding boots and, as well as riding track work at Churchill Downs, spent three years as assistant trainer to Ralph Beckett before embarking upon a job breaking horses in Florida. Two years under the tutelage of master South African handler Mike de Kock, in England and Dubai, added further polish to Dascombe’s education. He took out his own licence to train at the end of 2005 and established ONEWAY Racing in Lambourn. His first runner was Principal Witness, runner-up in a Wolverhampton handicap on November 28 of that year, and the gelding gave the trainer his first victory when winning at Lingfield on January 4, 2006. Big-Race Success: Dascombe’s biggest successes as a trainer during his time in Lambourn came at the 2008 Newmarket July Meeting when Classic Blade took the G2 July Stakes and Firth Of Fifth landed the G3 Superlative Stakes. In July, 2009, Dascombe replaced Nicky Vaughan as the trainer at Manor House Stables near Malpas in Cheshire, as he entered into a partnership with the complex’s founder Michael Owen and investor Andrew Black. Brown Panther, homebred by Owen, finished second in the 2011 St Leger and went on to earn over £1-million in prize money as well as providing Dascombe with his first G1 success when taking the Irish St Leger in 2014. He has saddled four winners at Royal Ascot. His best seasons have come in 2018 (77 British winners) and 2012 (79 British winners). Richard Kingscote is his longstanding stable jockey.

Richard Kingscote

Born: July 19, 1986. Background: Builder’s son from near Weston-Super-Mare and first started riding at age of 12, working ponies on Brean Beach. Aged 16, he attended the British Racing School in Newmarket before joining trainer Roger Charlton as an apprentice. His first ride was on Famous Grouse at Epsom Downs on August 30, 2004. Spent winter of 2005/06 riding in Australia for Sydney trainer Ron Quinton and has been first rider for Tom Dascombe since the now Cheshire-based trainer started out in Lambourn. His best year was in 2016, with 113 British successes. Away from racing, Lambourn-based Kingscote is a motorcycle enthusiast and often celebrates a big-race winner with a new tattoo. He is married to Ashleigh, a pastry chef, and the couple have two sons – Sebastian and William. Major wins include: Irish St Leger (2014 Brown Panther), Dubai Gold Cup (2015 Brown Panther), Ormonde Stakes (2014 Brown Panther), Henry II Stakes (2014 Brown Panther), Goodwood Cup (2013 Brown Panther), July Stakes (2008 Classic Blade), Superlative Stakes (2008 Firth Of Fifth), National Stakes (2011 Pyman’s Theory), Queen Mary Stakes (2012 Ceiling Kitty), Flying Five Stakes (2018 Havana Grey)

F6.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

Wissahickon (USA) Factfile – favourite for the Betway Easter Classic

Breeding: 4 ch c Tapit (USA) – No Matter What (USA) (Nureyev (USA))

Breeder: Augustin Stables

Born: February 4, 2015

Owner: George Strawbridge

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 12/118111-11

*One of the best horses to race on the All-Weather.

*Won impressively last time out in the G3 Betway Winter Derby Stakes (All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier), beating stable companion Court House by three and a half lengths at Lingfield Park on February 23.

*Previously won the Listed Betway Winter Derby Trial Stakes (All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier), easily beating Big Country and Court House on February 2, 2019

*Began 2018/19 All-Weather Championships by landing Listed Betway Quebec Stakes in great style at Lingfield Park on December 22.

*Also a very smart turf performer, as evidenced by his success in the 2018 Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap at Newmarket.

*Homebred by owner George Strawbridge’s Augustin Stables and related to several good winners, including Rainbow View and Just As Well.

*Officially rated 117 by the British Horseracing Authority.

Lifetime Career: Starts: 10; Wins: 8; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 0; Win and Place money: £260,631

All-Weather Record: Starts: 7; Wins: 6; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 0; Win and Place money: £129,906

George Strawbridge

George Strawbridge Jr was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 1937. He is the son of George Strawbridge Snr, who died in 1990, and grandson of Dr John Dorrance, who developed the soup condensation process for the Campbell Soup Company. Strawbridge is on the board of trustees at Widener University, of which he is a former adjunct professor of Latin American History. He is a graduate of Trinity College and earned his PhD in Latin American History and Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania. A member of the US Jockey Club since 1976, he has served as president, chairman and chairman emeritus of the National Steeplechase Association, of which he is a founding member. Strawbridge is the all-time leading money-winning steeplechase owner by prize money in America. Strawbridge owns the 700-plus acre Derry Meeting Farm, a short distance from his home in Cochranville, Pennsylvania, where he keeps most of his 50-strong broodmare band under the Augustin Stable banner. He also has a handful of mares in Europe, where his bloodstock is managed by agent James Wigan. While his interest began on the Jump side of racing, Strawbridge gradually turned his attention to the Flat, enjoying big-race success with the brave mare Waya, who won an Eclipse Award in 1979 following three Grade One victories. A first major European success by a horse he bred came courtesy of Treizieme who won the 1983 Grand Criterium at Longchamp, while the nervous but highly-talented Silver Fling triumphed in his colours in the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp in 1989. Despite battling with abdominal cancer in the early 1990s, Strawbridge continued to support his racing interests and the owner enjoyed major victories with European champion miler Selkirk, Irish and French St Leger winner Turgeon, and the 1994 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Tikkanen. Other notable performers for Strawbridge have included five-time US Grade One winner With Anticipation, Presenting, Sleeping Indian, Journey, Ristna, Montare as well as US Hall Of Fame steeplechaser and two-time champion (1977 & 1978) Café Prince and 2001 steeplechase champion Pompeyo. The John Gosden-trained Lucarno finished fourth in the 2007 Derby and progressed to win the St Leger at Doncaster three months later, providing Strawbridge with a first English Classic success. Two fillies ensured that Strawbridge would enjoy a superb 2008 season. In the US, Forever Together was voted champion turf female in the Eclipse Awards after Grade One victories in the Diana Stakes, First Lady Stakes and the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf. In Europe, Rainbow View carried all before her in an outstanding juvenile campaign that saw her hardly tested in four starts. The daughter of Dynaformer capped the season with a convincing win over Fantasia, subsequently purchased by Strawbridge, in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Ascot. Rainbow View gained the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly Award for 2008. Forever Together and Informed Decision both won American Grade Ones in 2009 with the latter taking the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, while Rainbow View won the Group One Matron Stakes. Moonlight Cloud, trained in France by Freddy Head, won six G1 races and came within a head of beating the mighty Black Caviar when runner-up in the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Call The Wind, With You, Journey and We Are have all won European G1s since then for the owner. A true Corinthian, Strawbridge rode many winners as an amateur in America and is an avid fan of ice hockey. He was involved with the running of NHL club Buffalo Sabres for over 30 years, with his stable stars Tikkanen and Turgeon being named after players, while he also founded the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer franchise in 1975. Strawbridge has sons George III, Andrew and Stewart, as well as stepdaughters Samna N Henries and Kathy McKenna, who are both jump trainers. Samna trained the 2007 Maryland Hunt Cup winner, The Bruce, who was owned by George Jr and ridden by Stewart.

F7.

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951 Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, where he trained with success for nine years, sending out more than 500 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1988, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road. He was champion Flat trainer for the first time in 2012, with his horses earning more than £3.7 million in prize money in Britain, and again took the title in 2015 when he became the first trainer to break the £5-millon barrier. His third championship came in 2018 with £8.2 million. He saddled the first and second, Golden Horn and Jack Hobbs, in the 2015 Investec Derby. He was second to Aidan O’Brien in the 2016 and 2017 championships. Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood, a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm development,. Accolades: Trained US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. British champion trainer in 2012, 2015 and 2018. He has trained the last four of the last five winners of the Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards, Roaring Lion (20180, Enable (2017), Golden Horn (2015) and Kingman (2014). Award an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List. Winners: He has won more than 3,000 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. There have been 47 Royal Ascot successes. British Classic wins (9): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable; QIPCO 1000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel. Irish Classic wins (6): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh. Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Mile (1984 Royal Heroine), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2018 Enable), Coral-Eclipse (2012 Nathaniel, 2015 Golden Horn), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2002 Malhub), Coronation Stakes (2006 Nannina, 2012 Fallen For You), Dubai Sheema Classic (2010 Dar Re Mi, 2017 Jack Hobbs), Haydock Sprint Cup (1993 Wolfhound), Falmouth Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2013 Elusive Kate), Irish Champion Stakes (1993 Muhtarram, 2013 The Fugue, 2015 Golden Horn, 2018 Roaring Lion), July Cup (2003 Oasis Dream), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2011 Nathaniel, 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable), Lockinge Stakes (1994 Emperor Jones, 2009 Virtual), Matron Stakes (2009 Rainbow View), Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina), Nunthorpe Stakes (2003 Oasis Dream), Pretty Polly Stakes (1994 Del Deya, 2009 Da Re Mi, 2012 Izzi Top), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (1994 & 1995 Muhtarram, 2014 The Fugue), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2015 Golden Horn, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Prix Jacques Le Marois (2014 Kingman), Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2000 Observatory, 2008 Raven’s Pass, 2017 Persuasive, 2018 Roaring Lion), QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2016 Journey); San Antonio Handicap (1983 Bates Motel, 1986 Hatim), Santa Anita Handicap (1983 Bates Motel), St James’s Palace Stakes (2014 Kingman), Yorkshire Oaks (2009 Da Re Mi, 2013 The Fugue, 2017 Enable), Prix de l’Abbaye (1991 Keen Hunter), Prix de la Foret (1992 Wolfhound, 2001 Mount Abu), Prix d’Ispahan (2001 Observatory), Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1999 Valentine Waltz, 2002 Zenda), Prix Jean Prat (1995 Torrential), Prix Lupin (1995 Flemensfirth), Prix Maurice de Gheest (2002 May Ball), Prix Rothschild (2012 & 2013 Elusive Kate), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 & 2018 Cracksman), Prix Ganay (2018 Cracksman), Investec Coronation Cup (2018 Cracksman), Darley Dewhurst Stakes (2018 Too Darn Hot), Juddmonte International (2018 Roaring Lion), Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017 & 2018 Stradivarius), Gold Cup (2018 Stradivarius), QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (2015 Flying Officer, 2018 Stradivarius)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and became retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani in July, 2013, whose horses run under the Al Shaqab Racing banner. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. Accolades/achievements: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 60 successes. British Classic Wins (17): QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized. 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Big-Race Wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2006 Red Rocks, 2018 Enable), Breeders’ Cup Mile 91994 Barathea, 2018 Expert Eye), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision, 2018 Stradivarius), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold, 2018 Without Parole), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 & 2018 Cracksman)

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

Goring the ‘dude’ starts Finals Day in style for All-Weather regular Eve Johnson Houghton

Goring, third in last year’s £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship, enjoyed the drop in class to record a fifth win at Lingfield Park, getting up close home to collar Raucous by a half-length under Georgia Dobie at odds of 14/1, a price which even tempted trainer Eve Johnson Houghton to have a small bet.

Johnson Houghton loves the seven-year-old and said: “He’s such a dude. He’s my hack, and I ride him at home when I can ride out. I’m quite emotional.

“He’s won from six furlongs at Chepstow to a mile and a half at Beverley, and I couldn’t believe what price he was. I had my whole two pounds each-way on him because it was an insulting price and I knew he was better than them.

“If he can get into a nice rhythm and think that he’s better than them he will win. I’m so chuffed for him, and so chuffed for the owners, who have been so good for me.”

She added: “This is the first time he’s won over seven furlongs here, but in an apprentice race they are always going to go fast enough and this was much easier than the Mile. When he came here last year he was on a roll, but he’s been so high in the handicap since then that he could never quite get on a roll again.

“This race was made for him. Georgia, who joined me in July after being in Australia, is riding really well.”

GORING PROVES BEST FOR DOBIE

Goring (14/1) recorded his fifth success at Lingfield Park with a good performance in the £50,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Championship Apprentice Handicap, the first race on the £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

Trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton and ridden by 7lb claimer Georgia Dobie, the seven-year-old son of Areion came with a powerful run towards the outside of the field in the home straight and ran on strongly to score by a half-length in the seven-furlong contest.

The Robert Cowell-trained Raucous (9/1) was second, with a further one and three-quarter lengths back to 50/1 shot Giogiobbo, trained by Nick Littmoden, in third.

Goring was third on All-Weather Championships Finals Day last year in the Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship and Dobie was delighted to plunder a big prize.

Dobie, who is based with Johnson-Houghton and was registering her eighth victory under Rules, said: “Goring did it well. He was drawn in stall 14 and I thought he was going to struggle, but he jumped out well from the gates.

“He travelled lovely and it opened up well really nice for him out in front and he did it well.

“I did think seven furlongs was going to be a bit sharp for him, but he has won in the past over six furlongs when making all. He has a brilliant turn of foot and he did that brilliantly – he loves Lingfield.

“I took a pull going round the bend into the home straight to give him a breather as I knew Goring had plenty of gears left.

“He is a tough little horse who just keeps galloping to the line. It is great to have a ride in the race, let alone win it, so I am delighted.

“I’m based with Eve and I’ve had a few seasons riding. I went to Australia last winter and this is my first full proper winter riding in Britain and this will hopefully be my first full season.

“I’m 20-years-old and this is my eight winner, so hopefully we can enjoy a good summer.”

1.30pm £50,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

1 (14) Goring (GER) v 7-9-04 (G C Stevens) Eve Johnson Houghton/Georgia Dobie (7) 14/1

2 (2) Raucous ts, p 6-9-06 (T W Morley) Robert Cowell/Cieren Fallon (5) 9/1

3 (9) Giogiobbo ts, p 6-9-03 (G F Chesneaux & Nick Littmoden) Nick Littmoden/Dylan Hogan (3) 50/1

12 ran (11 Apex King & 14 Philamundo withdrawn)

Time: 1m 24.15s

Distances: ½, 1¾

Tote Win: £20.10 Places: £5.10, £3.20, £19.00 Exacta: £163.70 Trifecta: £2,542.10

RAUCOUS SECOND

Robert Cowell, trainer of the half-length second Raucous, was pleased by his 9/1 chance’s effort in the opening £50,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap on All-Weather Championships Final Day at Lingfield Park.

Cowell commented: “He has run a great race.

“He has just been caught unawares by the horse finishing fast and furious on the outside [winner Goring, 14/1].

“He is in great form and gets seven furlongs. Cieren [Fallon] gave him a great ride and there are no excuses. He has got one of these races in him.

“The start [where two horses where withdrawn after no.14, Philamundo broke free] didn’t bother him at all – he is so relaxed.

“I think a similar race again for him, a 0-100 and hopefully he picks up one.”





ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

2.00 £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship

Watersmeet strikes at his fourth Finals for first Johnston and Fanning AWC Finals Days wins

Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston has always been a great supporter of All-Weather Racing, yet 7/1 chance Watersmeet was a first winner for the stable on Finals Day when scooting two and a quarter lengths clear of 4/6 favourite Amade at the end of a race that had not gone to plan.

Johnston said: “He deserved that. I’ve often thought he deserved a big one, either on turf or All-Weather, but particularly All-Weather. He’s actually run three times on this day, as he ran in the Middle-Distance the first time (ninth in 2016) and then was second in the Marathon two years ago and third last year, so it was his turn.”

Asked why it was different for the grey this time, he said: “It was a classic example of not having any tactics or plan, and Joe took the blind off too early and so he hit the gates and then sat back on his hocks and missed the break. That meant he was back in the field and Joe had to think again.

“He got lucky when the favourite went round the outside, so he followed him. He finished extremely well, and whether that’s because they were slowing down I don’t know, but Joe said he didn’t know he was that far clear.”

He added: “It did look different to his other races, because he doesn’t usually race that way. I didn’t think his chance had gone when he missed it, but I hate seeing them having to go wide around the bends and I thought Joe should have made a bit of a move earlier, but all’s well that ends well.”

Looking ahead, Johnston said: “I don’t know how many times he’s run in the Northumberland Plate, but he should be capable of winning a race like that. He’s always been a bit more consistent on the All-Weather and those have got to be the races for him. Where else do you go – he’s eight years old.

“Watersmeet is an extraordinary horse. He is a bit of a character, and so many of the good ones are I suppose. He is useful with his feet and with his teeth! He was not platted today because they could not get him platted.

“We knew he was in a good mood going into the race because he had won one battle already today. He can be a difficult horse, but he’s a great horse on his day.

“He has run some great races on the turf, but is just that bit better on the All-Weather. He has never had a great run in races like the Chester Cup even though you would think he would be up for a race like that. He always seems to come good here on the All-Weather.”

FANNING WALKING ON WATER

The Mark Johnston-trained Watersmeet (7/1) captured the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship under jockey Joe Fanning.

The evergreen eight-year-old son of Dansili displayed a smart turn of foot in the home straight to quicken past the well-supported 4/6 favourite Amade and score by two and a quarter-lengths.

This was Watersmeet’s fourth run on All-Weather Championship Finals Day. He was third in the two-mile contest in 2018, second in 2017 and also finished ninth in the 2016 renewal of the Betway Easter Classic.

Watersmeet was also recording his 13th victory on the All-Weather from 29 starts.

Fanning said: “Watersmeet did it well. We missed the kick from the stalls as I probably whipped the blind off a bit too early.

“I was further back than I wanted, but it probably worked out quite well.

“They went a good pace all the way which helps. The favourite Amade started to loop the field, so I decided to follow and he picked him up well in the straight.

“Watersmeet did surprise me with the way he picked up, but he also runs well on the All-Weather, he never runs a bad race.

“I think it helped that Mark had freshened him up coming into this race too.”

AMADE FINDS WATERSMEET TOO GOOD.

Amade, trained in France by Italian, Alessandro Botti, and sent off the 4/6 favourite, came with a strong challenge, only to be denied by the flying finish of 7/1 chance Watersmeet who finished two and a quarter-lengths to the good in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship.

Botti said: “It was a good run but the pace wasn’t very fast. When he came to the front, too easily, it wasn’t to his liking and he didn’t concentrate. He likes to come from behind.”

Jockey, Christophe SoumilIon, added: “It was a good run, unfortunately the pace was really slow so I had to make a move early, but he ran well”

2.00pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship,

1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Marathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies 8st 12lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (7) Watersmeet 8-9-05 (J Barson) Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning 7/1

2 (5) Amade (IRE) bl 5-9-05 (L Dassault/Oti Management PTY) A & G Botti FR/Christophe Soumillon 4/6 Fav

3 (8) Spark Plug (IRE) p 8-9-05 (J L Day) Brian Meehan/Tom Marquand 9/1

4 (11) Higher Power 7-9-05 (Mrs Martin Armstrong) James Fanshawe/David Probert 12/1

5 (6) Fearsome 5-9-05 (G F Chesneaux & Nick Littmoden) Nick Littmoden/Eoin Walsh 50/1

6 (4) Aircraft Carrier (IRE) p 4-9-03 (John Stocker) John Ryan/Stevie Donohoe 7/1

7 (9) Lord George (IRE) p 6-9-05 (Fred Archer Racing – Bend Or) James Fanshawe/Daniel Muscutt 33/1

8 (10) Petite Jack 6-9-05 (W Burn) Neil King/James Doyle 16/1

9 (3) Battle of Marathon (USA) 7-9-05 (Emma Ryan) John Ryan/Brett Doyle 66/1

10 9 (1) Stamford Raffles 6-9-05 (Mrs Jane Chapple-Hyam) Jane Chapple-Hyam/Richard Kingscote 16/1

10 ran (non-runner Grey Britain – Vet’s Certificate, Cut Leg))

Time: 3m 21.7t4s

Distances: 2¼, 1¾, nk, nk, 1, nk, ½, 27, 7

Tote Win: £7.70 Places: £2.10 £1.10 £2.30 Exacta: £15.40 Trifecta: £81.50

F11.





ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

2.30pm £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship

Heavenly Holly set for Lingfield return on Trials Day after career-best performance

The Ryan Moore-ridden Heavenly Holly (9/1), by Shamardal, held on by a fast-diminishing length from Island of Life (9/2) to give Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer a first win on AWC Finals Day in the £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship, a seven-furlong race in which his first runner five years ago, High Time Too, finished second.

Newmarket-based Palmer said: “Heavenly Holly was very impressive when she won the novice at Wolverhampton and she was then beaten only three-quarters of a length when fifth in a Listed race in France over an extra half furlong. She might have been beaten three-quarters of a length here if she’d had to go another half furlong!

“She’s a real testament to patient owners, because so many owners push you into running horses before they are ready. These guys (racing as Hunscote Stud Limited) have been so patient.”

Looking ahead he said: “The obvious target is to come back here on Trials Day for the Chartwell Stakes, but that’s turf and Ryan says she wouldn’t want extremes of ground. I’ve a feeling there’s a six-furlong race for fillies at Ascot which might be an alternative, and there’s also the Kilvington at Nottingham, so there are plenty of opportunities.

“Heavenly Holly is improving all the time. She did not start racing until October and I felt coming into the race that she was the filly with the potential to improve.

“It will be black type races exclusively now though, as she’s got a pedigree to die for.”

MOORE IN HEAVEN WITH HOLLY

Ryan Moore produced a fine front-running ride aboard 9/1 shot Heavenly Holly to capture the £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship.

Trained by Hugo Palmer, the lightly-raced four-year-old daughter of Shamardal went clear entering the home straight and held on well in the closing stages to score by a length.

The William Haggas-trained Island Of Life (9/2) ran on strongly to finish second, with French raider Silvery Mist (11/1), trained by Fabrice Chappet, a further half-length back in third.

Moore, enjoying his fourth AWC Finals Day win, said: “Heavenly Holly is lightly-raced and she did it well today.

“Hugo said she ran a good race in France last time when she was fifth and I think the slightly easier track helped her today.

“She is a very straightforward filly and hopefully she’ll get her Black Type at some point now.”

HAGGAS SANGUINE ABOUT ISLAND OF LIFE

Island Of Life, sent off at 9/2 and trained in Newmarket by William Haggas and ridden by James Doyle, came home a length second to Heavenly Holly (9/1) in the third race on the card, the £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championship.

Maureen Haggas, wife of trainer William, represented the trainer and commented: “She was unlucky and got shuffled back coming down the hill.

“We got taken back to last by a slow one and then she ran a terrific race to come back to a length.

“The winner got the run of the race and we got into trouble, but she ran great. You have got to be happy with that.

“We have been second in a Listed race, and we would like to win one – so we will take it from there.”

Doyle, added: “She was unlucky.”





ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

2.30pm £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies And Mares Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age-Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (12) Heavenly Holly (IRE) 4-9-00 (Hunscote Stud Limited) Hugo Palmer/Ryan Moore 9/1

2 (7) Island of Life (USA) ts, p 5-9-00 (Hamer, Hawkes & Hellin) William Haggas/James Doyle 9/2

3 (8) Silvery Mist (FR) 4-9-00 (Roy Racing Ltd) Fabrice Chappet FR/Stephane Pasquier 11/1

4 (9) Cry Baby (IRE) p 5-9-00 (Ecurie des Monnaies) Yann Barberot FR/Christophe Soumillon 25/1

5 (3) Crossing The Line 4-9-00 (Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum) Andrew Balding/David Probert 9/2

6 (4) Pattie 5-9-00 (Mick Channon) Mick Channon/Joe Fanning 20/1

7 (5) Treasure Me v 4-9-00 (Daniel MacAuliffe & Anoj Don) Charlie Fellowes/Stevie Donohoe 40/1

8 (1) Gorgeous Noora (IRE) 5-9-00 (David Howden & David Redvers) Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle 6/1

9 (10) Clon Coulis (IRE) h 5-9-00 (Colette Twomey) David Barron/Jamie Spencer 7/1

10 (11) Castle Hill Cassie (IRE) 5-9-00 (D Howden, S Lock & D Redvers) Ben Haslam/Andrew Mullen 12/1

11 (6) Toy Theatre 5-9-00 (L J Vaessen) Michael Appleby/Tom Marquand 33/1

12 (2) Rasima 4-9-00 (Nurlan Bizakov) Roger Varian/David Egan7/2 Fav

Time: 1m 25.01s

Distances: 1, ½, nk, ½, hd, ½, ½, ½, ¾, 1¼, hd

Tote Win: £10.20 Places: £3.10 £2.50 £2.90 Exacta: £66.20 Trifecta: £946.20

F15.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship – Winning Trainer & Owner Quotes

KACHY CERTAINLY CAN FOR DASCOMBE

It was a case of Kachy if you can in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint as Tom Dascombe’s charge produced a blitzkrieg to capture the six-furlong event.

Having to break from stall eight under Richard Kingscote, the six-year-old Kyllachy entire showed electric pace and bagged the inside rail within a matter of strides.

From there, the result was never in doubt as the well-supported 4/9 favourite ran on strongly, extending his lead turning in to score by three and a quarter-lengths from Richard Fahey’s George Bowen (10/1) in second.

Kachy was second in this contest last year, but broke the track record at Lingfield Park in February, having also scored on his only other start this term at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day, also breaking the track record at Dunstall Park. This was his fourth victory from five starts at the Surrey venue.

Dascombe said: “Kachy has always been a horse that has a very fast reaction, he is very quick into his stride and that is why we let him make the running as that is his strength.

“Kachy was three lengths clear after 100 yards. Richard is just brilliant on him and gets him out of the stalls really well. The horse is half asleep most of the time, but as soon as the stalls opened he is just gone.

“He had won the race after 100 yards and he never saw another horse – it was comfortable.

“Kachy has to be a better horse this year. He ran today off his highest ever rating of 112 and broke track record here last time – just everything about you makes you think he is a better horse.

“It doesn’t really make up for last year as I would rather have won both. It is just great that we have won. It’s great for the owner [Dave Lowe] and the yard.

“The Temple Stakes at Haydock [May 25] is the obvious target next.”

Winning owner Dave Lowe remarked: “That is mission accomplished. Today has been our goal since Kachy was second in this race last year.

“Well done to Tom and Richard – today is a brilliant day. It is a dream come true to own a horse like him – it is just amazing.

“Kachy has broke very well in all three of his starts this year since he had a wind op and I think he is just more comfortable that he can breathe.

“He is very calm this year and it’s brilliant to win.”

Kachy goes one better than in 2018 with easy all-the-way win

Richard Kingscote was full of praise for his great pal Kachy (4/9) after the six-year-old had stepped up considerably on last year’s second place in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship for a three-and-a-quarter length defeat of George Bowen (10/1) that was never in doubt from the moment he broke fast and grabbed the lead.

Irish St Leger winner Brown Panther might always hold pride of place in Kingscote’s affections, but Kachy, on whom he has now won nine times, is closing in second.

Kingscote, who recently recorded his 1,000th UK win at Lingfield, said: “Kingscote: “Firstly, I would just like to say thank you to Tom and Alyson (Deniel). They have Kachy teed up perfectly every time. Alyson rides him every day and loves him as much as I do.

“Kachy has a lot of natural boot so if you are able to let him use it, it puts the others under the cosh early. Today, he hit the lids just right and we came out just as they were opening. When you are 4lb better than the next best one and you get two lengths on them at the start, they don’t have much chance, do they?

“Kachy’s owner loves coming here and the horse has been very consistent on the All-Weather.

“Brown Panther was my first really good horse and I owe a lot to him. He’ll be hard to replace, but I really do love this horse and he’s doing everything right now.

“I’m the only jockey who has ever ridden Kachy in a race, and he’s a nice horse and races for nice people. Dave (Lowe) is a great enthusiast and a big supporter. He always tries to get to the track to see his horses run, and his business, Galloways, are my sponsors.”

He added: “Kachy is a class act around here and that was nice and smooth. He’s always been very good and very fast, but there was a patch in the middle of his career when things weren’t easy for him and now he’s come through the other side.

“He’s a very mature horse now and he’s nice to ride and nice to deal with, so it makes our life easy. The wind op has helped his confidence and he’s not for catching. The start is obviously important as he likes to do it himself up front, and today he got an absolute flyer and it was perfect. He saved the best for the right day and it was lovely, as other horses struggle to lay up with him when he gets into rhythm at his natural pace.

“He really enjoys the turns, but he had some pretty good form on turf last year and put it up to them at Haydock. He’s got a nice one in him.”

BOWEN AND MERHOOB FOLLOW KACHY

George Bowen (10/1), came out of the pack to chase home three and a quarter-length decisive winner, 4/9 favourite Kachy, in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship.

The second was ridden by David Nolan for Malton trainer Richard Fahey, and Nolan said after the race: “He ran a great a great race and was a comfortable second, he just ran into a good one. Not just a good one, but a very very good All-Weather horse.”

James Doyle, partner of the third home, 20/1 chance Merhoob, commented: “He has outrun his odds. All went to plan really.

“He has an excellent record here and obviously has a liking for Lingfield. I just couldn’t catch Katchy, who strung us all out!”

3.05pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Sprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age-Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (8) Kachy 6 9-05 (David Lowe) Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote 4/9 Fav

2 (2) George Bowen (IRE) v 7 9-05 (M A Scaife) Richard Fahey/David Nolan 10/1

3 (4) Merhoob (IRE) 7 9-05 (Gerry McGladery) John Ryan/James Doyle 20/1

4 (3) Alfredo Arcano (IRE) h,ts 5 9-05 (Laurence O’Kane/Melanie Marnane) David Marnane IRE/Oisin Orr 16/1

5 (7) Areen Heart (FR) 5 9-05 (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) David O’Meara/Robbie Downey 66/1

6 (10) Encore d’Or 7 9-05 (Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud) Robert Cowell/Luke Morris 33/1

7 (5) Forza Capitano (FR) 4 9-05 (G Kern) Henri-Alex Pantall FR/Vincent Cheminaud 13/2

8 (6) Royal Birth ts 8 9-05 (The Morley Family) Stuart Williams/Tom Marquand 33/1

9 (11) Alsvinder ts 6 9-05 (Alan Fairhurst & David Fairhurst) Philip Kirby/Daniel Tudhope 66/1

10 (9) Stone of Destiny 4 9-05 (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding/David Probert 20/1

11 (1) Encrypted 4 9-05 (Khalid Abdullah) Hugo Palmer/Ryan Moore 7/1

Time: 1m 9.55s

Distances: 3¼, 2, nk, ¾, 3, 1, 3, 4, 1½, ½

Tote Win: £1.40 Places: £1.10 £2.60 £4.20 Exacta: £10.10 Trifecta: £65.50

F19.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

3.40 £150,000 Ladbrokes 3 Year Old All-Weather Championship

France on the scoreboard as Pizzicato wins by a short-head

Fabrice Chappet scored a landmark first win in Britain when Pizzicato (11/4 favourite) scraped home by a short-head from Deputise (9/2) in the £150,000 Ladbrokes 3 Year Old All-Weather Championship after looking set to score much more easily when arriving on the scene full of running. The pair pulled well clear.

Chappet said: “Pizzicato is having a great year and came here in good form, after a good win in a stakes race at Chantilly last time. This was worth a try, and when he got to the front he probably thought the job was done, which is why he won only narrowly.

“He came there looking as if he would win very easily, but the second horse is very tough. Luckily Christophe knows him well and he knows the track.”

Chappet, who won the 2017 French 1,000 Guineas with Precieuse and last year’s Prix Jean Prat with Intellogent, added: “He’s a stakes winner and so has to run in Group races now. He doesn’t have to run on this sort of surface, but when he races on turf he has to have good ground.”

The gelding is owned by Antoine Gilibert, who is the president of Compiegne racecourse and was at Lingfield to enjoy the day with his wife and son, plus five grandchildren.

SUMPTUOUS SOUMILLON STEERS PIZZICATO TO SUCCESS

Christophe Soumillon showed why he is one of the best jockeys in the world with a well-judged ride aboard the well-backed 11/4 favourite Pizzicato in the £150,000 Ladbrokes 3-Y-O All-Weather Championship.

Trained in France by Fabrice Chappet, the three-year-old son of Dabirism travelled stylishly into contention and knuckled down gamely in the closing stages to defeat the game William Haggas-trained Deputise (9/2) by a short-head.

Soumillon has ridden two turf winners at Lingfield Park, but this was his first success on the All-Weather at the Surrey venue.

The French-based jockey, who recently captured back-to-back renewals of the G1 Dubai World Cup aboard Godolphin’s Thunder Snow, said: “Pizzicato did it well today.

“He travelled into the race well, but when he hits the front, he tends to stop and that is what he did today.

“I was quite lucky that he could hang in and come close to the horse that finished second as that kept him concentrated all the way to the line.

“They went a good pace up front. I was hoping to ride Pizzicato a bit closer, but we did not jump too well from the gate, so I had to ride him further back.

“But in the end, everything worked out very well.”

SECOND AGAIN FOR HAGGAS

The William Haggas-trained, James Doyle-ridden Deputise filled the second spot in the fifth race, the £150,000 Ladbrokes 3-Year-Old All-Weather Championship. It was the second time for a place today after Island of Life claimed the silver medal in the third contest, the £150,000 Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship.

Sent off a 9/2 chance, Deputise came home a short-head to the winner, 11/4 favourite Pizzicato, and pleased trainer Haggas’ wife Maureen, who was deputising for her husband.

“He ran great”. said Haggas “We had a good run round, but the winner came cantering up and I thought he was going to win by three lengths. I thought our horse battled on really well.”

“He has improved a bit on earlier efforts. I can’t fault him really.”

Jockey Doyle added: “Everything went as good as could be expected. The winner came to me cantering and my fella dug really deep.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

3.40pm £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship, 6f

For three-year-olds who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Three-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age-Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (8) Pizzicato (ITY) 3-9-05 (A Gilibert) Fabrice Chappet FR/Christophe Soumillon 11/4 Fav

2 (4) Deputise 3-9-05 (Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi) William Haggas/James Doyle 9/2

3 (6) James Street (IRE) 3-9-05 (M M Stables) Hugo Palmer/Ryan Moore 8/1

4 (1) Yolo Again (IRE) 3-9-05 (Nick Bradley Racing 28) Roger Fell/David Egan 50/1

5 (7) Concierge (IRE) 3-9-05 (Bartram, Kilburn & Ware) George Scott/William Buick 7/1

6 (12) Charming Kid 3-9-05 (The Cool Silk Partnership) Richard Fahey/David Nolan 8/1

7 (11) Deep Intrigue 3-9-05 (Clipper Logistics) Mark Johnston/Daniel Tudhope 5/1

8 (9) Fares Kodiac (IRE) ts 3-9-05 (Walter Moraes) Marco Botti/Tom Marquand 33/1

9 (10) Shining Armor 3-9-05 (Gerry McGladery) John Ryan/Luke Morris 50/1

10 (2) Quiet Endeavour (IRE) bl 3-9-05 (Ontoawinner & Partners) Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle 8/1

11 (5) Sandridge Lad (IRE) 3-9-05 (John Stocker) John Ryan/Stevie Donohoe 100/1

PU (3) You Never Can Tell (IRE) bl 3-9-05 (Six Amigos) Richard Spencer Tom Queally 20/1

Time: 1m 11.14s

Distances: sh, 4½, hd, sh, ½, 1½, 1, 1¼, 1½, 5

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.20 £2.20 £2.80 Exacta: £16.60 Trifecta: £106.80

F24.





ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

4.15 £200,000 Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championship

Matterhorn runs away with Easter Classic, eclipsing hot favourite Wissahickon

Wissahickon was supposed to be the afternoon’s banker in the Betway Easter Classic at odds of 1/3, but Matterhorn (9/2) had other ideas and beat him fair and square by a stunning seven lengths, and in a time (2m 1.09s) just a tenth of a second slower than the course record set by Farraaj more than six years ago.

His success completed a 43/1 double for Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston, who had enjoyed a first-ever Finals Day win with Watersmeet in the earlier Marathon, and to the trainer’s surprise it also secured him the prize for the All-Weather Championships season’s winning-most horse (£10,000 prize) with seven wins, beating Lion Hearted, unplaced in the first race, on countback. Matterhorn also takes the AWC Horse of the Year award (£10,000 prize), after amassing £179,702 in prize money.

Johnston said: “That was fantastic. Last time (seventh at Kempton) was a diversion from the original plan and this was a much better performance. We weren’t confident that he would be better at this mile and a quarter and thought long and hard about it, but we had Cardsharp for the Mile and decided we shouldn’t run away from one horse.

“Early on when the favourite’s stable companion was taking Matterhorn on I was worried it would be a repeat of Kempton, but when he hit the front he was obviously full of running.

“I would say Wissahickon had every chance and that the race was run as they wanted it, and Matterhorn has come out on top.”

Johnston revealed that Matterhorn almost went to the sales, but added that if he had done he would have been keen to buy him back.

He said: “We always thought he was a very good horse, but he had his problems which is why he didn’t race for so long. He almost went to the sales in October, and I ran him just before just to show that he was worth keeping. If he’d gone to the sales I might have bought him. I was confident about him,.

“Once he started running on the All-Weather and winning we always had this race in mind, and that was great to see. He’ll have to go into Pattern company mow, and it might be a different story, but we’ll have to find out. I don’t think grass will be a worry.”

HORN IN FRONT WHERE IT MATTERS

The Mark Johnston-trained Matterhorn caused an upset in the feature race on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, overturning the 1/3 favourite Wissahickon.

The 9/2 shot travelled well throughout the 10-furlong contest and ran on strongly in the home straight to score impressively by seven lengths from the John Gosden-trained and Frankie Dettori-ridden Wissahickon.

Ridden by Joe Fanning, who along with Johnston was registering a 43/1 double following Watersmeet’s (7/1) success in the Betway All-Weather Marathon, Matterhorn was also crowned the Winning Most Horse during the current All-Weather Championships season.

Matterhorn had seven wins, tying with Michael Appleby’s Lion Hearted, but won the award on countback having finished second this term, something not achieved by Lion Hearted.

Matterhorn has also won the AWC Horse Of The Year award after amassing £179,702.76 in prize money.

Fanning, who had not enjoyed an AWC Finals Day winner before today, said: “Matterhorn travelled really well today and it was a good performance.

“The pace was good in the race and he settled well. To be honest, I think you could even drop him back to a mile as he is keen enough. He stayed the 10 furlongs well today.

“Matterhorn is a good horse and it’s great to get the win today. Coming down the hill, I was cantering and he never came off the bridle until two out.

“He put it to bed well in the home straight.

“To be honest, I gave him a bad ride at Kempton last time [finished seventh, March 30] – I was drawn low so I pushed him up there and kept getting taken on.

“We just put a line through that because he had done nothing wrong before that.”

WISSAHICKON COMES BEHIND THE MATTERHORN

Wissahickon didn’t justify his 1/3 favouritism in the main event of the day, the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championship, coming home a seven length-second to 9/2 chance Matterhorn.

Trainer John Gosden commented after the race: “He was three wide and had no cover all the way.

“Racing three wide from that draw (drawn widest of all in eight) – it is tough round here when you meet the bend quick and you spend the whole way in the middle of the track.

“He is a cover up, turn of foot horse. The draw has slightly done for him, but that is life.

“The winner has run very well.”

Jockey Frankie Dettori added: “The winner was mightily impressive. I may have gone a bit wide throughout, but the winner’s performance was better than me today and perhaps my fella was a little bit flat.”

4.15pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic Middle Distance Championship, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Middle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age-Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (4) Matterhorn (IRE) 4-9-05 (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning 9/2

2 (8) Wissahickon (USA) 4-9-05 (George Strawbridge) John Gosden/Frankie Dettori 1/3 Fav

3 (2) Pactolus (IRE) h,ts 8-9-05 (T W Morley & Mrs J Morley) Stuart Williams/Richard Kingscote 40/1

4 (6) Roc Angel (FR) 5-9-05 (A Gilibert) Fabrice Chappet FR/Christophe Soumillon 25/1

5 (7) Victory Bond bl 6-9-05 (Bloomsbury Stud) William Haggas/James Doyle 16/1

6 (1) Court House (IRE) 4-9-05 (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden/Robert Havlin 7/1

7 (5) Executive Force p 5-9-05 (Tugay Akman) Michael Wigham/Connor Beasley 25/1

8 (3) Master The World (IRE) p 8-9-05 (K Quinn/C Benham) David Elsworth/Ryan Moore 10/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 1.09s

Distances: 7, ¾, 1¼, ½, 1½, 4½, 1½

Tote Win: £6.20 Places: £1.40 £1.02 £14.60 Exacta: £9.30 Trifecta: £168.10

F28.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY,

LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

4.45 £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship

Hannon’s ‘mate’ Oh This Is Us lands biggest ever win

Oh This Is Us secured his place in the heart of stablehand Parmar Singh and other members of staff at Richard Hannon’s long ago, but his 12th career win in the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship on his 43rd start took him to another level and put his prize money haul well past the £500,000 mark.

After the 5/1 chance had swept through from the back of the field to score by three-quarters of a length under Tom Marquand from 4/1 favourite Indyco, Hannon said: “They obviously went quick and Tom sat him in behind and then pulled him wide. I thought we were struggling coming round the bend but he quickened up. I love watching horses like that, and I think everyone does.

“He was unlucky not to win a couple of Group 2s last year and he’s in the Lockinge, but he might well go to Sandown for the Bet365 Mile. There are a lot of good races for him but we might avoid the really massive ones and tiptoe around. But you never know with him. On his day he is capable of winning anything, as he tries so hard. As a trainer he’s your mate. He’s on your side and they are hard to find.”

Hannon, who also won Newcastle’s £100,0000 Burradon Stakes with Fox Power, added: “Parmar has been with us for years and has looked after Oh This Is Us from the start. He also rides him every day. He loves him as he’s just a star horse. Parmar thinks he owns him, because nobody has told him any different!

“Oh This Is Us never does a lot at home, but he wins every year and we trained the dam Shamwari Lodge, who won a Group 3 the day that Canford Cliffs won the 2000 Guineas.”

Fox Power also delighted the trainer. He said: “He’s a pretty decent horse. I thought I might be guilty of thinking he’s better than he is, but he proved it today. The German Guineas is a possibility for him now.”

OH THIS IS US PROVES WILLING PARTNER FOR MARQUAND

Tom Marquand was effusive in his praise of 5/1 shot Oh This Is Us, who captured the concluding race on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the six-year-old Acclamation entire ran on strongly towards the outside of the field in the home straight, displaying a smart turn of foot to score by three-quarters of a length from the well-supported 4/1 favourite Indyco in second.

Marquand said: “I adore Oh This Us to be honest. He has been an absolute warrior and a flagship horse for me and the yard.

“He owes us nothing and to win on All-Weather Finals Day sums him up as a horse.

“I wanted to be a bit closer today, but he switched himself off nicely today. The Wolverhampton run last time was under-par and that was due to the surface.

“They went very hard up front and I think the mile round here is perfect for him. He gives you confidence throughout the race and he picked up really well.

“These are the sort of winners I am looking for, a big win on a big day. Obviously riding big winners like this for the boss is great.

“As a 3lb claimer, I won a £100,000 handicap on him at Goodwood. He has taken me to Dubai, my first Listed winner, and All-Weather Finals Day. He is a champion in his grade.

“I had the choice between a few meetings today, but I stuck by my old mate and he has done the job for me.”

COURAGEOUS INDYCO SECOND TO OH THIS IS US

French raider Indyco, sent off 4/1 favourite, found one too good, coming home a three quarter-length second to 5/1 chance Oh This Is Us in the closing race of the 2019 All-Weather Championships Finals Day, the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship.

Trainer Henri Pantall didn’t travel over from his Beaupreau base near Nantes, but travelling head-lass Jwanl commented: “He ran well and was very courageous.

“Jockey, Vincent Cheminaud, was very happy with his run.”.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

4.45pm £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, between October 23, 2018, and April 12, 2019, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

No (Dr) Horse Age-Wt (Owner) Trainer/Jockey

1 (8) Oh This Is Us (IRE) 6-9-05 (Team Wallop) Richard Hannon/Tom Marquand 5/1

2 (6) Indyco (FR) 4-9-05 (Sandro V Gianella) Henri-Alex Pantall FR/Vincent Cheminaud 4/1 Fav

3 (5) Glendevon (USA) 4-9-05 (Campbell, Clarke, Rexton & Waters) Richard Hughes/Ryan Moore 8/1

4 (2) Salateen ts, p 7-9-05 (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) David O’Meara/David Nolan 33/1

5 (11) Keyser Soze (IRE) 5-9-05 (Rebel Racing (2)) Richard Spencer/Tom Queally 5/1

6 (1) Documenting 6-9-05 (Kevin Frost Racing Club & M A Humphreys) Kevin Frost/James Doyle 5/1

7 (3) Straight Right (FR) h 5-9-05 (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding/David Probert 8/1

8 (9) Above The Rest (IRE) h 8-9-05 (Laurence O’Kane) David Barron/Clifford Lee 16/1

9 (4) Arcanada (IRE) p 6-9-05 (The Arcanada Partnership) Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote 6/1

10 (10) Cardsharp 4-9-05 (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning 8/1

11 (7) Silver Quartz ts, p 4-9-05 (Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd) Archie Watson/Luke Morris 33/1

11 ran

Time: 1m 35.26s

Distances: ¾, 2½, sh, nk, 1, ½, ½, ½, sh, 6,

Tote Win: £5.90 Places: £2.10 £1.80 £2.90 Exacta: £43.10 Trifecta: £364.00

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY,

LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

TREMENDOUS CROWDS ON GOOD FRIDAY

Excellent racing and good weather have resulted in tremendous crowds today at the three Arena Racing Company (ARC) courses.

The sold-out signs went up at both Lingfield Park after 10,000 racegoers came through the gates and at Bath which welcomed 10,500 racegoers.

Newcastle saw a crowd of 7,000.

The total attendance at the ARC courses was 27,500 as against 17,500 in 2018.

CONE REFLECTS ON A GREAT ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

Arena Racing Company’s (ARC) PR and Communications Manager Sam Cone reflected on a superb sixth running of the £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

Cone said: “We are absolutely delighted with how today has gone at Lingfield Park with 10,000 racegoers through the gates here which is a capacity crowd.

“Equally, we have had two amazing fixtures at Bath and Newcastle. Bath had 10,500 people, another sell-out attendance, whilst Newcastle had a crowd of 7,000 people witnessing a thrilling renewal of the £100,000 Burradon Stakes. We’re delighted to have 27,500 people across the ARC courses today.

“Matterhorn has been a fantastic performer all season in the All-Weather Championships and it was great to see him land the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic and also be crowned both the 2018-2019 AWC Winning Most Horse and the 2018-2019 AWC Horse Of The Year. Our congratulations go to Mark Johnston and all his team for those winning performances.

“The sixth season of the All-Weather Championships has again been brilliant. We would like to thank all of the owners, trainers, jockeys, stable staff and all our sponsors and partners who have been involved and we look forward to the start of season seven.”

WISSAHICKON SAVES THE BOOKIES

Bookmakers came out on top at Lingfield Park on the £1-million All-Weather Championship Finals Day following the defeat of 1/3 favourite Wissahickon in the feature race on Good Friday, the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic.

Despite the electric victory of 8/13 shot Kachy in the six-furlong £150,000 Betway All-Weather Championship Sprint, Wissahickon’s second-placed finish to 9/2 chance Matterhorn in the 10-furlong event wrecked doubles for punters everywhere.

Similarly, French raider Amade was beaten at 4/6 in the Betway All-Weather Marathon, which further boosted bookmaker’s coffers.

Betway representative Alan Alger said: “We had an odds-on favourite in each of the Betway races and the treble across all three was proving popular.

“So we were pleased to see a surprise result in the Marathon. Amade was very well backed individually as well.

“Heavenly Holly [9/1, Betway All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship] was another good result, as punters unusually ignored Ryan Moore’s mount.

“Kachy reignited the hopes of punters who had reinvested in the double with Wissahickon, but Matterhorn saved us in what was all round the end to a fantastic day.”

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:30pm SUN RACING ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIP APPRENTICE HANDICAP

RAUCOUS, trained by Robert Cowell, arrived in the Parade Ring without its declared cheek pieces. The representative of Robert Cowell was interviewed, after which Cowell was cautioned. Permission as given for EXCHEQUER (IRE) to go early to post. The Starter reported that APEX KING (IRE) was unruly in stalls and was withdrawn. David Loughnane was informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. The Starter further reported that PHILAMUNDO (IRE) was unruly in stalls and was withdrawn. Richard Spencer was informed that the gelding could not run until the day after passing a stalls test. GIOGIOBBO, drawn 9, jumped left-handed upon leaving the stalls, making contact with and taking GALLIPOLI (IRE), drawn 8, off its intended line, which turned the quarters of LION HEARTED (IRE), drawn 7. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved, and it had not improved the placing GIOGIOBBO. The performance of LION HEARTED (IRE), which finished unplaced, was considered. Michael Appleby’s explanation that the gelding was unsuited by the tight bend at Lingfield, was noted. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities. Following the race, Jane Elliott reported that SHA LA LA LA LEE , unplaced, was slowly away.

Race 2 – 2:00pm BETWAY ALL-WEATHER MARATHON CHAMPIONSHIP

Permission was given for SPARK PLUG (IRE) to go early to post. Following the race, Daniel Muscutt reported that LORD GEORGE (IRE), unplaced, hung right-handed in the straight, and Brett Doyle reported that the surcingle snapped on BATTLE OF MARATHON (USA), unplaced.

Race 3 – 2:30pm LADBROKES ALL-WEATHER FILLIES’ AND MARES’ CHAMPIONSHIP

Permission was given for CASTLE HILL CASSIE (IRE) to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. Shortly after turning in, CLON COULIS (IRE), unplaced, shifted left-handed causing RASIMA, unplaced, to be momentarily short of room, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. On the run to the line, CRY BABY (IRE), placed fourth, edged left-handed, causing the rider of TREASURE ME, unplaced, to take a precautionary check, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of CRY BABY (IRE). Following the race, Jamie Spencer reported that CLON COULIS (IRE), unplaced, reared as the stalls opened and was slowly away, and the representative of David Barron reported that the filly had lost her right-fore shoe. David Egan reported that RASIMA, unplaced, was slowly away; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the filly during routine testing found her to have a mild cough.

Race 4 – 3:05pm BETWAY ALL-WEATHER SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

Permission was given for AREEN HEART (FR) to go early to post, and for STONE OF DESTINY to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. ROYAL BIRTH was late in the Parade ring, due to Tom Marquand being late weighing out after the previous race was late off, and the gelding then being difficult to saddle. ENCORE D’OR, drawn 10, anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, no further action was taken. The performance of ENCRYPTED, which finished unplaced, was considered. Hugo Palmer could offer no explanation for the gelding’s performance; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of ENCRYPTED during routine testing failed to reveal any abnormalities. Following the race, David Probert reported that STONE OF DESTINY, unplaced, stopped quickly.

Race 5 – 3:40pm LADBROKES 3-Y-O ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIP

DEPUTISE wore earplugs which were removed at the start. An enquiry was held into the participation of YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) in this race which, after appearing to move poorly on the way to post was deemed fit to race, but was pulled up during the race having become quickly detached at the start. Tom Queally, Richard Spencer, a Veterinary Surgeon and the Veterinary Officer were interviewed. Spencer explained that the gelding is a poor mover at home and due to how it moves, YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) is never worked in trot, only in walk and canter. Queally added that having ridden the gelding at home, he was aware of how it moves but had slight concern that its way of moving today was slightly different to normal. The Veterinary Surgeon explained he had carried out a pre-race examination of YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) once it had arrived at the start as one of his colleagues had drawn his attention to how the gelding was moving. After being examined and following a discussion with Queally, the Veterinary Surgeon deemed the gelding fit to race. Queally then explained that after breaking from the stalls, YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) was never travelling and having quickly found himself detached from the field and unable to make up his position, he felt the best course of action was to ease the gelding down. He further added that YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) did not feel lame during the race so he had ridden the gelding quietly into the home straight before pulling up. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of YOU NEVER CAN TELL (IRE) showed it to be a ‘scratchy’ mover, but she did not consider it to be lame. After hearing the evidence and viewing recordings of the incident, their explanations were noted.

Race 6 – 4:15pm BETWAY EASTER CLASSIC ALL-WEATHER MIDDLE DISTANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the race, Michael Wigham reported that EXECUTIVE FORCE, unplaced, did not face the kickback on this occasion which, in the trainer’s opinion, was worse than usual.

Race 7 – 4:45pm SUN RACING ALL-WEATHER MILE CHAMPIONSHIPS CONDITIONS STAKES (CLASS 2)

Approaching the final furlong GLENDEVON (USA), placed third, edged marginally right-handed causing the rider of CARDSHARP, unplaced, to take a check, but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of GLENDEVON (USA). Following the race, Archie Watson reported that SILVER QUARTZ, unplaced, had a breathing problem.

F32.





ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY,

LINGFIELD PARK

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2019

All Star Winners All-Weather Championships 2018/2019 Season

2018-2019 AWC Champion Jockey:

Adam Kirby – 69 winners

2018-2019 AWC Champion Trainer:

Michael Appleby – 50 winners

2018-2019 AWC Champion Owner

Godolphin – 27 winners

2018-2019 AWC Champion Apprentice

Nicola Currie – 30 winners

2018-2019 AWC Winning Most Horse

Matterhorn (Mark Johnston) – 7 winners (won on countback)

2018-2019 AWC Horse Of The Year

Matterhorn £179,702