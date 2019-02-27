All the news from today’s press conference at Cheltenham Racecourse Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Twiston-Davies bullish over Al Dancer’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle tilt at The Festival™ presented by Magners

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - Trainers Nigel Twiston-Davies, Ben Pauling, Jonjo O’Neill and Charlie Longsdon discussed their respective teams for The Festival™ presented by Magners next month (Tuesday, March 12 to Friday, March 15) at a press conference at Cheltenham Racecourse this afternoon.

Grange Hill Farm handler Nigel Twiston-Davies has readied a talented team for this year, headlined by the progressive Al Dancer, the ante-post favourite for The Festival’s curtain-raiser, the £125,000 G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Tuesday, March 12).

Unbeaten in four starts this term, the six-year-old son of Al Namix recorded an 11-length success in a Cheltenham handicap, the Catesby Handicap Hurdle, in December, before capturing the rearranged G3 Betfair Hurdle at Ascot earlier this month.

Discussing the French-bred gelding, Twiston-Davies said: “Al Dancer has come out of the Betfair Hurdle really well. He won nicely there and that race at Ascot didn’t seem to take too much out of him at all.

“He is very exciting and the softer the ground the better. He is as good a two-mile novice hurdler as I have trained. He was quite free at Ascot and we are thinking that a really true-run two-mile race at Cheltenham will really help him settle, so he should be even better.

“I would say he is our best chance of the week and, if he wins that, I could go home happy.”

Twiston-Davies is set to saddle Bristol De Mai in Jump racing’s Blue Riband event, the £625,000 G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, March 15. The eight-year-old son of Saddler Maker was a well-beaten seventh in the 2017 renewal of the three and a quarter-mile championship contest, but produced an impressive round of jumping on his seasonal debut to land a second successive G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November.

The grey fell on his latest start in the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, but Twiston-Davies, who captured the 2010 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Imperial Commander, has been delighted with the gelding’s preparation.

He continued: “I am very happy with Bristol De Mai and the plan is to run in the Gold Cup. I think he is certainly overpriced in the Gold Cup and is the equally top-rated long distance chaser in the country.

“He has beaten a lot of the fancied runners in the Betfair Chase earlier this season and hopefully he can do it again.

“Bristol De Mai has always been quite a fragile horse and in the past, we have sometimes rushed to get him to Cheltenham Festivals, but he hasn’t had a single problem this term.

“He is a sound horse and I am pretty hopeful of a good run. It is a very open Gold Cup and we’re looking forward to seeing how we get on.”

Commenting on the rest of his team, Twiston-Davies said: “Some of our handicappers are exposed, butBallyandy would have a good chance in the Coral Cup (Wednesday, March 13).

“Mr Antolini heads for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, March 15), but he would like the ground to be a bit softer if we were to run. Wholestone runs in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (Thursday, March 14) and I am hoping we have got him back to his best.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies

Successful in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup as both a jockey and trainer, Jackdaws Castle handler Jonjo O’Neill is set to run a small team at this year’s Festival, headed by the talented but inconsistentMinella Rocco, who chased home Sizing John in the 2017 renewal of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The nine-year-old son of Shirocco has disappointed in two starts this term, including over hurdles at Exeter last time on February 22, but heads for the £110,000 G3 Ultima Handicap Chase (Tuesday, March 12) with 11st 2lb over three miles and one furlong.

O’Neill, who views the £1-milion Randox Health Grand National (Saturday, April 6) at Aintree as a long-term target for the J P McManus-owned gelding, commented: “Minella Rocco heads for the Ultima Handicap Chase all being well. He ran a bit better over hurdles at Exeter last time and hopefully he can improve again from that run.

“The Grand National is a target for him and he didn’t run before Christmas because he had a few little problems. Hopefully, these last two runs have wound him up and he has come back sound the last twice, so onwards and upwards hopefully.

“He is in good form and he’ll need to run respectively and have a bit of luck, but he goes there with a live chance – that’s what we’re hoping for.

“Minella Rocco has had wind problems and been lame behind. He is a big horse and it can be difficult to keep him right. We have tried our best with him and failed with most of it! It would be nice to win the Ultima, but we will need luck in running.”

Detailing the rest of his team, O’Neill remarked: “Sky Pirate will either go for the National Hunt Chase (Tuesday, March 12) or the Kim Muir (Thursday, March 14).

“We will have to wait and see with him, but he ran well the other day at Exeter when he was fourth. He made a slight mistake that day, but we were happy with his run. He is only a six-year-old and hopefully there is more improvement to come, but he has probably found his level. He needs everything to go right, but decent ground will suit.

“Cloth Cap will run in the National Hunt Chase. I spoke to Mick Meagher [owner Trevor Hemmings' racing manager] the other day and that is the plan. We don’t have a rider sorted for him at the moment. He is a nice horse.

“Champagne At Tara will probably go for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (Friday, March 15). We don’t have anything too spectacular for Cheltenham this year. It’s a small team, but all of the horses are in good form.”

Jonjo O’Neill

Bourton-on-the-Water trainer Ben Pauling looks to have readied a decent team for The Festival 2019. Successful with the recently retired Willoughby Court in the 2017 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Pauling is set to have his first runner in one of the championship races at The Festival courtesy of Global Citizenin the £350,000 G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle (Tuesday, March 12).

The seven-year-old son of Alkaadhem was a three-length winner of the G2 The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock Park in January and Pauling believes he is a lively each-way player for the two-mile hurdling championship.

He said: “I hoped last year when speaking to the owners that he would be a horse we should leave over hurdles this season and target the Champion Hurdle with and it has turned out that way. I am glad I’ve kept him over hurdles this term and he is a lively each-way chance for the race.

“He is in fabulous form, his jumping is electric and, the quicker they go, the better he will be. We restrained him early at Haydock last time because they were going quick enough and he is a very free-going type. However, when he got to the front after being restrained, he was much more relaxed. Look, he has an each-way chance and it would be great to have our first runner in one of the big championship events and it is going to be an exciting day for us all.”

Pauling is sweet on the chances of novice chaser Kildisart, who is set to tackle the £150,000 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (Thursday, March 14) following a smooth two-length success in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham over an extended two miles and four furlongs on Festival Trials Day, January 26.

He continued: “Kildisart will go for the JLT Novices’ Chase. Unfortunately, winning here on Festival Trials Day ruled us out of going for the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase which was very much the aim, but he won a little cosily that day.

“He has gone up to a mark of 147 and I think if I have one horse at the moment who is thrilling me, then it would be him. He is improving all the time and I just love his running style. He is a good jumper and a relaxed traveller. Kildisart will need to improve to win the JLT, but if he keeps on improving then he would have a squeak.”

Bright Forecast runs in the colours of 1981 Grand National winner Aldaniti and has shown smart form in three runs for Pauling. Successful on his hurdling debut at Newbury, the five-year-old son of Arcadio followed up in a novice hurdle over two miles at Leicester in December, before chasing home leading G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ hurdle hope Mister Fisher in a G2 contest at Haydock last time over two miles.

Bright Forecast will step up in trip for the £125,000 G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, with Pauling revealing: “Bright Forecast is a very nice horse. I think a lot of him and he is probably the nicest novice we have this year. I didn’t run him in a bumper and I wish I had, but he won well at both Newbury and Leicester.

“He hung very badly towards the stables at Haydock giving away at least eight lengths, before getting beat by two and a half-lengths by Mister Fisher. Haydock is a rather tight track over two miles, so we’ll step him up in trip for the Ballymore at Cheltenham and he seems in very good order. Nico de Boinville should be able to ride him which is good and he would not be too dissimilar to Willloughby Court, who won the race for us in 2017.”

Other horses on target for The Festival include Le Breuil, whose favoured option is the G3 £110,000 Ultima Handicap Chase, whilst Nadaitak could take his chance in the £125,000 G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Friday, March 15).

Pauling continued: “Last year didn’t really work out for Le Breuil. I thought I had him ready for last year’s Festival, but he never really travelled with significance when 16th in the Coral Cup. This year, his problems are behind him, he has produced some quite taking performances and last time out at Haydock, he came back sick after the race.

“The Ultima looks quite a competitive race this term, but his jumping is good and we are leaning towards that race. I think three miles will suit him and Daryl Jacob would like to ride him, so I think we will lean towards that race if I think it is the right thing to do. Le Breuil is also entered in the Kim Muir and the National Hunt Chase, but we will make a final decision nearer the time.

“Nadaitak won well at Doncaster last time. The race fell apart, but he just galloped and galloped that day. That is the sort of horse you need for an Albert Bartlett, but I would be very concerned that a track like Cheltenham might find him out. The Albert Bartlett is a speculative entry, but if it was good ground I might be tempted to run here instead of Aintree.

“All our horses are here with each-way chances and we would be absolutely thrilled if all our horses could be placed at The Festival, but Kildisart looks one of our leading horses at the moment.”

Ben Pauling

Another local trainer, Charlie Longsdon, will have runners at The Festival™ presented by Magners with the ultra-consistent Castafiore headlining his team. The six-year-old daughter of Street Cry captured a G2 event at Haydock in January and finished a creditable second to Bags Groove at Kempton on Saturday, February 23.

Longsdon could run the talented mare in either the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase to make use of the 7lb mares’ allowance or the Close Brothers’ Novices’ Handicap Chase. He explained: “Castafiore has been a revelation for us over fences. She ran a great race at Kempton last weekend on ground that was probably too quick for her.

“I think the key to her is a mares’ allowance and getting 7lb off the boys is a big thing. She is as tough as nails and wherever she goes, she will have her little each-way chance. She is not bred to jump a fence, having been bred by the same sire as Winx and Zenyatta, but she loves her jumping and that is her biggest asset.

“She could go for the JLT because of the mares’ allowance which could give her a right old little chance in that or we’ll go for the Close Brothers. If there is more rain then that will suit her too. She is the horse with an each-way squeak for us this year.”

Longsdon could also saddle Willie Boy (Ultima Handicap Chase), Just Your Type (Kim Muir or National Hunt Chase) and Treackle Tart (Kim Muir or National Hunt Chase). He added: “Willie Boy has fell twice in two runs at Cheltenham, but we’re stepping him up in trip which should suit and the Ultima is the plan for him.

“I think he is potentially well handicapped if he gets round and is clearly a good horse. Just Your Type was unlucky in the Eider Chase last time and could go for the four-miler and Treackle Tart goes for the Kim Muir or the four-miler.”

Charlie Longsdon

BHA senior chasing handicapper Martin Greenwood and senior hurdling handicapper Andrew Mealor discussed the weights which were released today for the 10 handicaps at The Festival™ presented by Magners.

Greenwood, who discussed the chases at The Festival, said: “The Ultima Handicap looks a strong race this year and you are going to need to be rated higher than 137 to make the field. Give Me A Copper (10st 9lb) is the favourite for this race and shaped well at Sandown last time out. In the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase, I would suggest that you will again need to be rated at 137 to get into this race.

“In the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate, The Storyteller carries top-weight of 11st 12lb and is off a 14lb higher mark than when winning this race last year. Horses have need to be rated on average 137 to get into the race in the last couple of seasons and that could be the same again this time around – it looks a very competitive race.

“As for the Kim Muir, there are some Grand National-entered horses and the average here is around 130 to get into the race. The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual has a field change size this year to 20 from 24. Basically a mark of 135 has been an average in recent years to get in, but you’ll probably need to be rated around 137/138 this time around. Le Prezien (11st 7lb), Gino Trail (11st 8lb), Top Gamble (10st 13lb) and Thienval (11st 3lb) were the first four home in the race last year and they are all entered again.

“Irish trainers have more entries than ever at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and we try and make our own Irish ratings as competitive as possible. We try very hard to make everything as competitive as possible and we’ve had some great finishes between Irish and British horses in recent years. Hopefully it works out that way again this time.”

Mealor focused on the handicap hurdles at The Festival 2019. He commented: “In recent years, horses rated around 135 has got into the Coral Cup at the bottom of the weights and looking at this year’s contest, that will probably be the same again with a field of 26 able to run. Last year’s winner Bleu Berry (11st) could run again and he is 5lb higher, whilst his stable companion at Willie Mullins’ yard Uradel (10st 3lb) heads the betting. Getaway Trump (10st 9lb) was another horse who caught my eye when running well in the Betfair Hurdle, having previously chased home Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle favourite Champ at Newbury in December.

“In the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, the big change this year is the amount of Irish-trained entries. There was 10 last year and at the same stage this time around, there are 24, so they look sure to be well represented this time around. To get into that race, you might need to be rated around 130, which is up from around 124 and 125 in the last few years, so it is a much stronger renewal.

“The Pertemps Network Final has been quite stable as to what you need to get into the race in recent years. If you are rated around 135, you should get in. I thought Walk To Freedom (11st 10lb) is potentially interesting, whilst Dr Richard Newland has Aaron Lad (11st 4lb) and Abolitionist (10st 10lb) who are both interesting.

“Mohaayed (11st 5lb) won the Randox Health Country Handicap Hurdle last year and is set to run, whilst Wicklow Brave (11st 5lb) won this race in 2015 and they are off the same mark of 153.

“The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle cut-off is probably going to be around 134/135, the 11st mark. Looking at the betting markets, there is a clear favourite in Dallas des Pictons (11st 5lb) for Gordon Elliott. He won over three miles last time, but that race wasn’t run at a strong pace and he should be fine dropping back down in trip.

“Early Doors (11st 10lb) and Sire Du Berlais (11st 10lb) were third and fourth in the race last year and they are set to run again. Big Time Dancer (10st 13lb) is off 134 and not certain to get in, but he won the Lanzarote Hurdle last time at Kempton and that looks a good piece of form.”

Simon Claisse, Director of Racing Jockey Club Racecourses South West and Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, reported that the lovely weather Cheltenham Racecourse has been experiencing will come to an end by the weekend.

He said this afternoon: “It was 18 degrees Celsius on Monday and I was beginning to fret that we might be having to turn on the taps quite soon.

“We have done a little bit of watering – we started last Thursday (Feb 21) and put a couple of millimetres on both chase tracks, both hurdle tracks and a bit more on the Cross Country Course to get the fertiliser for the grass kicked in.

“If we were racing today, the going would be on just the quick side of good – there will a bit of good to soft out there if you looked hard enough and almost a bit of good to firm.

“But we are in great shape and the forecast I have now is suggesting that starting Saturday the blocking high is moving eastwards, allowing normal weather patterns from the west.

“The amount of rain we could get before The Festival has gone up to 35 to 40 millimetres between Saturday and next Monday week (March 11), the day before The Festival.

“We should get quite an even spread of rain over those days – Mr (John) Kettley is backing Soft for the start of The Festival, but I will spoil his prediction by saying if we got the bottom end of the forecast we could end up with Good to Soft.

“The weather forecasts have been extraordinarily volatile this winter. The good news is that when I look at other forecasts to reinforce John’s message, they are saying similar things. We are certainly going to get rain, but as always, if the rains don’t come in sufficient quantity we will do whatever is necessary to start the meeting on slow good ground, something we have achieved since 2007. By this I mean, Good, Good to Soft in places or Good to Soft, Good in places.

“We have probably watered ahead of The Festival eight times in the last 12 years, but it should not be necessary this year.

“The Old Course and the New Course are much the same at the moment. Obviously, we watered the Old Course for the October Meeting. The GoingStick readings are currently 7.0 for the Old Course and the New Course is at 7.2. The Cross Country Course is just a little bit slower. We have had half the rainfall between November and March that we had last season.

“We have moved the second last fence on the Old Course forward a few yards to give the jockeys a stride or two more to get organised coming off the bend.

“Racing is up and running again after the equine flu break and we are not expecting The Festival to be inconvenienced by equine flu.”

Ian Renton. Regional Director Jockey Club Racecourses South West, said: “Having this wonderful weather has been brilliant for the teams building the temporary facilities and it has made a big difference to them.

“To have a new sponsor for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in Magners – a consumer-facing brand which does not clash with any other raceday sponsors – and to have The Festival presented by Magners for the first time is fantastic. They are a great company to work with.

“The original 1924 Gold Cup is a wonderful asset to come our way last year – we were approached by an intermediary saying that they knew the owner and were we interested. To actually get our hands on the 1924 Gold Cup, the first one, has been great.

“It was sitting in a bank vault for 20 to 30 years and has become the first change in the Gold Cup since 1972. It is a lovely cup and will be presented to the winning owner this year. We will be making a replica of the original Gold Cup for the winning owner to keep.

“We have brought together something called The Orchard in the Club Enclosure this year, which is based on a visit I made to the Melbourne Cup about six years ago. They have the Birdcage out there which is a brand activation area.

“I was absolutely enthralled by it and had the idea it could work here. I came back and most of the team said I was a complete lunatic.

“I took a few of the team out there last year to see what I was talking about and they were equally enthused. So we are getting it off the ground this year. It is a sort of work in progress.

“I hope one day we will have something looking along the lines of the Birdcage in Melbourne. This year we have got Magners, Nyetimber, Bentley Motors, Boodles, John Lewis and Partners and Glenfarclas all involved and it will be a bit of fun and another area for racegoers to go to.

“It is very much about brand awareness and racegoers have the opportunity of having a drink or buying a Bentley.

“We have also tried to have something a little less formal this year in terms of hospitality. A few years ago we introduced Chez Roux which has been a huge, huge success – Albert and Michel come down every year to look after about 500 racegoers every day.

“This year we are introducing The Horse & Groom, which is a pub with a view of racing. It will be fantastic – it is sold out for three of the four days already and will give racegoers a great experience.

“Ticket sales are in good shape – we are running along the same lines as last year. Hospitality and restaurants are in even better shape – ahead of last year’s level. All in all, we are looking good.

“Our measures against touts have exceeded our expectations – we got a temporary injunction at the beginning of this season and we are looking to seek a permanent injunction shortly after The Festival.

“To date when we have seen a tout, we have told them we have got an injunction and off they have gone. We are hopeful, if not entirely confident, that we can have the same experience at The Festival as we had at The November Meeting.

“It is very much about protecting racegoers from nuisance and aggravation – touts are near the top of the complaints we receive from racegoers – third on the list now.”