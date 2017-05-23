News from today’s Investec Breakfast With The Stars at Epsom Downs Posted by racenews on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Four sets of horses with Classic aspirations worked at Epsom Downs this morning ahead of the Investec Oaks and Investec Derby at the Surrey course next week.

Hundreds of people gathered at Epsom Downs for the Investec Breakfast With The Stars event.

Newmarket trainer John Gosden brought the undefeated Frankel colt Cracksman back to Epsom Downs for more experience, with Frankie Dettori partnering the Cape Cross colt and owner/breeder Anthony Oppenheimer in attendance.

Gosden has won the Investec Derby twice, with Benny The Dip in 1997 and Golden Horn, also owned and bred by Oppenheimer and ridden by Dettori, in 2015.

Cracksman went a mile relatively slowly with stable companion Pealer, ridden by Robert Havlin, and went clear before the finish.

The twice-raced colt missed the G2 Dante Stakes at York last week but was boosted by the result as he beat winner Permian a short-head in the 10-furlong Investec Derby Trial at Epsom Downs on April 26.

Gosden was upbeat about Cracksman’s Investec Derby prospects at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 3: “He has run around here before and run well. He got pocketed but picked up a nice horse who was race fit and streetwise.

“I could not run Cracksman last week – I was sorry for York as the ground was exceptionally good before the rain came. I did not fancy running him just 16 days out from the Investec Derby in testing conditions. I did not think that would do him any good so we came here today. The result was positive from our point of view.

“The Investec Derby is a very open and competitive race. Cracksman has come on a lot. I was happy with him this morning, he did everything right and is full of himself down there in the stables and wanted to come for breakfast here but we gave him his grub instead.

“We like this horse a lot but he is a different type altogether to Golden Horn who was a very strong favourite – he is out of a nice mare who was tough – she comes from a lovely family and there is stamina on her side.

“Cracksman is a long-striding colt and I think the mile and a half will be right up his alley. We didn’t supplement him for fun in April (added at the second entry stage on April 4 at a cost of £9,000). Mr Oppenheimer was in the Galapagos at the time and kindly gave me permission from there. We put him at that stage so we didn’t have the awful do we don’t we and it is quite expensive to supplement at the five-day stage as we experienced with Golden Horn.

“Ratings have never concerned me (Cracksman is on 109). I managed to win the Lingfield Oaks Trial off 76 the other day. I don’t want my life controlled by the official ratings. If the horse is in good form and you want to run them, then run them.

“The biggest challenge is for the jockeys in the Investec Derby; to get a clear run. It will be a pretty big field, with a couple wheeling back at the wrong time who probably shouldn’t have been put in the race.

“I think the jockeys have a far bigger problem than us trainers, trying to steer a course around there.”

Oppenheimer was pleased with his horse this morning and said: “Cracksman went around very well indeed.

“He comes from quite a fast female family but everybody says he is going to stay a mile and a half so I have to believe them. He seems very happy and relaxed. Frankie and John will tell you that he’ll definitely stay.

“He looked as a yearling more outstanding than Golden Horn did in a way.

“I would have liked to have run him in the Dante – he’s quite laid back, but he’s woken up since winning at Epsom. A bit more experience would have done him no harm but I am afraid we haven’t got it.

“Golden Horn had a fantastic impact on my family and I had most of my grandchildren at the Derby and suddenly I had a family that enjoys racing. Before that, they had hardly seen a winner and wondered what was the point of the stud. That was very exciting.

“For all the people at the stud, it has been a tremendous boost. There are so many people involved. It was an amazingly exciting day.”

Dettori said: “Cracksman was good this morning. We did routine stuff like we did with Golden Horn two years ago. We started at the mile post and pulled up at the furlong maker. I was going past the winning post at snail’s pace because I was already pulling up.

“The ground was on the slow side of good but in great nick – perfect for everyone. I have raced only once on Cracksman so I am not 100 per cent sure what type of ground he wants. They do a fantastic job here at Epsom and the ground is usually perfect if we don’t get rain.

“He is a horse who has run only twice and you expect him to improve. What happened when he ran at Epsom last month was a blessing. It was a slow-run race and he had to move out, quicken and do a lot of things.

“He answered every call and it was great to see the second going on to win the Dante and the fourth won a very competitive race at Chester. It gives me a lot of confidence going into the race that we have a horse who is very competitive and close to favouritism.

“I am excited – he is not Golden Horn by any means yet, but potentially he can be anything and a week Saturday we will find out.

“In my 30-year career, winning the Investec Derby on Golden Horn was the biggest emotion I ever had for many reasons. It will be very difficult to top it.

“Everybody says when we come to the Derby, is it the best racing day of the year? Well, it’s only the best racing day of the year if you win it. It is nerve-wracking, hard work and needs lots of concentration, while the track is very challenging.

“It is the most difficult day, but that is what makes the Investec Derby such a wonderful and unique race.

“Epsom is a unique track and it looks like we’ll have a full field this year as well, so we’ll have to take that into consideration. It is pretty stressful but when you win it is rewarding and I hope to do it again.”

Gosden also confirmed Cheshire Oaks winner Enable and Coronet, a staying-on third in the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary at Deauville, will represent him in the Investec Oaks on Investec Ladies Day, Friday, June 2.

He explained: “They are both ready to run. I have been very happy with Enable since Chester where she put in a fine performance and handled the track well.

“Coronet ran a very nice trial at Deauville – she was slow away but finished very strongly to grab third on the line.”

There was a second son of Frankel’s first crop in action at Epsom this morning. Craven Stakes winnerEminent, sixth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on his latest start, pleased trainer Martyn Meade who believes the colt is back to his best.

Eminent worked under Jim Crowley with stable companion Solo Hunter and went ahead in the closing stages.

Meade said: “I was absolutely thrilled – he did exactly what we wanted him to do today and for me it was perfect – it couldn’t have gone any better.

“This was the first time that the horse has ever been away from Newmarket – he stayed overnight to get used to a different environment, though he will travel on the day for the Investec Derby.

“I also wanted to see how he would act around this track but I have always had the feeling that he would do well here.

“The mile and a half trip is what we have been waiting for with him. He won the Craven and then went to the 2000 Guineas which did not work out well. Maybe it came too soon after the Craven. I think 12 furlongs is his distance.

“I am very nervous. It is just a wonderful privilege to have a horse capable of running in the Investec Derby.”

Crowley, the current champion jockey, commented: “I was really happy with Eminent today. He came down the hill really well and changed legs nicely and galloped out to the line.

“I thought in the Craven he wanted further, but it was very fast ground in the Guineas and the juice in today’s ground has suited him.

“I had a job to pull him up this morning and he gave me the feel he did in the Craven. He is a big horse.

“If you asked me to pick any ride in the race, I’d choose him. He still finished close up in the Guineas, even though he might not have run to his best.

“He was really relaxed this morning and took it all in his stride which will be a massive plus on the day.”

Godolphin have four potential runners in Benbatl, Best Solution, Best Of Days and Dubai Thunder, while Sheikh Mohammed’s son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is due to represented by Dante Stakes winner Permian, who needs to be supplemented at a cost of £85,000 on Monday.

John Ferguson, the Godolphin chief executive and racing manager, said: “We have five names on the teamsheet and obviously there are still 10 days to go.

“We will see what happens but all five have genuine and legitimate chances in one of the greatest races in world.

“Permian has improved so much since he ran here is April, winning the Newmarket Stakes and then the Dante. I think he has a really big chance. He has a superb world-class pedigree and put up a couple of very good performances. He has come out of the Dante in great shape.

“The one question mark about Best Solution, whether he would stay the trip, has been answered. I think the Lingfield Derby Trial was the perfect trial for him.

“He has showed top class form as a two-year-old, got the sunshine during the winter and has come back here to win the Lingfield race in devastating fashion.

“All three of Saeed’s (bin Suroor) colts are in very good form. The manner in which Dubai Thunder won at Newbury surprised us but we always knew he was a talented horse. He comes from a very good family and has a pedigree that can get the job done. It is a big ask to come her on your second run but we did it with Lammtarra.

“Sheikh Mohammed loves coming to Epsom and having horses in the Derby. Benbatl is also by Dubawi and he is a horse who has been going so well and progressing.”

James Doyle, a Godolphin jockey currently riding in Australia, will return to partner one of the Godolphin runners.

Mark Johnston, Permian’s trainer, was interviewed on the phone about the Teofilo colt who started this year with a close third in a Bath handicap.

Johnston did not think Permian was a Derby horse six weeks ago, but does now.

He said: “We started out in a handicap this year and there’s not many Derby horses that do that, but it was a very good handicap and his form since has been at a different level.

“Newmarket was a step up and the Dante, where he showed his versatility, was another step up. He is back cantering and hasn’t turned a hair.

“You cannot assume Cracksman will beat him again. We deserve to be there in the Investec Derby and go there with a live chance.”

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Best Of Days, revealed that the Azamour colt had a setback three months ago, with a back injury which stopped anyone riding him for six weeks. But Best Of Days could still work on a treadmill and did.

Best of Days worked with Michael Hills up this morning and Palmer said: “If Michael feels it is worth running in the Investec Derby then we will, but every day between now and the race will count.”

Aidan O’Brien, responsible for five Investec Derby winner, had eight runners in the premier Classic in 2007 and could nearly match that total if all seven of his possibles start at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 3.

Cliffs Of Moher, the 7/2 ante-post second favourite with Unibet, the betting partner of the 2017 Investec Derby Festival, could be partnered by Ryan Moore.

Interviewed via phone, O’Brien commented: “Ryan will get all the information, talk to everybody and then make his decision. I wouldn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion by any means but it is very possible.”

The Galileo colt won the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester on May 12, pleasing his handler then and since.

“Before Chester we weren’t even sure he’d get a mile and a quarter. He’s out of a very fast mare and he won his maiden over seven furlongs, really dominating the pace. We were very happy with him at Chester – he relaxed and he went to the line very strong.

“We think he is going to improve and he has done a couple of pieces (of work) and we are very happy with that.”

O’Brien is similarly happy with all his potential team, who also include Douglas Macarthur, Yuacatan and Capri, first second and third in the G3 Derrinstown Derby Trial at Leopardstown on May 7, and Venice Beach, Wings Of Eagles and The Anvil, the first three home in the G3 Chester Vase on May 11.

“Everything is going well with all the horses and there is a good chance, after the lads (the Coolmore partners) have discussed everything, they all will run.

“The Derrinstown three’s preparations have gone very well and they all improved for their first run of the year. They should go forward again.

“The three horses in the Vase are solid mile and a half horses and could get further. The next 10 days is going to be very interesting. All the horses so far have done nothing but please us.

“They are on their own separate (training) programmes – some horses take a lot of work, some very little and some take no work.

“Douglas Macarthur is a horse we have always felt will stay further than a mile and a quarter, Capri will improve going a mile and a half and Yucatan is a horse we think is going to get a mile and a half but we are not absolutely sure.

“Yucatan loves nice ground and quickens really well as well as having a great mind.

“Venice Beach will stay really well, The Anvil the same and Wings Of Eagles.”

His Investec Oaks team is likely to consist of Rhododendron and Alluringly.

“We were very happy with Rhododendron in the 1000 Guineas (2nd, G1, 1m, Newmarket, May 7) and the Investec Oaks has always been the plan. She is a filly we have always felt will stay much further than a mile.

“Alluringly ran very well at Chester (2nd, Listed, 11f 75y, Cheshire Oaks, May 10) – she was a little bit raw and green – but finished her race off well.”

Highland Reel and last year’s Investec Derby third Idaho are on target for the G1 Investec Coronation Cup on Investec Ladies’ Day, June 2, while Seventh Heaven has had a setback and is ruled out until the autumn.

“We’re thinking the brothers Highland Reel and Idaho will go to the Investec Coronation Cup. Idaho is probably physically bigger than Highland Reel and has made great progress all the time and will get better over the year.”

Horseplay, a Cape Cross filly, has won two of her three starts and is on target for the fillies’ Classic, the G1 Investec Oaks worth £500,000 on Friday, June 2, Investec Ladies’ Day and the first day of the Investec Derby Festival.

She worked, with big-race jockey Oisin Murphy in the saddle, alongside stable companion Elbereth(Leanne Masterton), a smart six-year-old mare who has been G1 placed and holds an entry in the other Group One on Investec Ladies’ Day, the Investec Coronation Cup which has £400,000 in prize money.

They worked together over a mile and were neck and neck in the straight before Horseplay edged ahead near the line.

Their trainer Andrew Balding, who won the Investec Oaks in 2003 with Casual Look with his only runner in the Classic, said about Listed Pretty Polly Stakes (10f) winner: ”It feels like about 50 years rather than 14 years since Casual Look won the Oaks!

“That was my first season (as a trainer) and I was lucky to have Casual Look who ran very well when a staying-on fifth in the 1000 Guineas. Then we came to Epsom Downs for a gallop and everything went well on the day – very happy memories.

“We have our best team this year – lots of nice three-year-olds and some decent older horses as well.

“I was very happy with Horseplay this morning. Elbereth, who led her, is no slouch and she has an entry in the Investec Coronation Cup and will be entered in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (G3, 1m 113y, Saturday, June 3). Elbereth is in the form of her life and was second in the Dahlia Stakes (G2, 1m 1f, Newmarket) on Guineas’ day.

“Horseplay has only had three runs in her whole life and she was just looking around a little bit this morning but she then picked up really well. I am delighted with her and getting over a trip will suit.

“The work went according to plan and Oisin said they did a really good time for the last two furlongs. We did not want to overdo it this morning because we are not far from the race but Horseplay worked very well.

Murphy added: “Horseplay blew me away when she won a maiden at Nottingham on very soft ground last year and the form of that race has been franked.

“We galloped her a month ago on grass and she worked really well. She won at Newmarket nicely, not by a decisive margin, on good to firm ground over a mile and a quarter.

“We feel that stepping up in distance will bring more improvement and we know she is not ground dependent.

“I felt she handled the track here today as well as any horse I’ve ridden so that is very positive. I was well on top of Elbereth at the line without pressing any buttons so I was really impressed. I could not be any happier with the filly and am looking forward to the race.”

American trainer Kenny McPeek is running Daddys Lil Darling in the Investec Oaks and he was on hand at Epsom Downs this morning to talk about the transatlantic challenge.

He said: “She is a really strong-galloping filly. I have my own gallops on my farm and we spent a lot of time early in her career on grass gallops.

“She handles it really well and actually relaxes better on grass. I also think she will handle a mile and a half.

“Timing-wise, we really want to win a G1 with her and the woman who owns her is a breeder and as such you want that.

“There is no G1 opportunity in America now until the Alabama (run in mid-August at Saratoga) so we thought let’s go to the Oaks.

“You all come and take our money all the time and we should really travel in this direction more. The history of Epsom Downs is really what attracts me – Nick Cheyne, Stephen Wallis and I walked this course back in 2003 and I ruined a perfectly good pair of shoes that day because it had been raining.

“Then we went over and walked Ascot – that was during a six-hour lay-over at Heathrow so I have always dreamt of coming back. The better horses I get, the more you will see me.

“Daddys Lil Darling has been very unlucky with the draw. She drew the 14 in the Breeders’ Cup and she gets annihilated in the turn yet she keeps coming. She does not quit.

“She got delayed on her flight – she was supposed to leave yesterday and be here this morning – she is now scheduled to leave Alabama today on a direct flight to Stansted. She will handle that well.

“She is going into Jim Boyle’s yard here at Epsom which we are excited about and appreciate him hosting us. I really wanted her to be close to the racecourse because she needs schooling in the paddock and to see the scenery. I did not want to be training on Warren Hill at Newmarket.

“She will get a chance of settling in and doing her thing – hopefully she shows well. Olivier Peslier is going to ride her. Julien Leparoux rode her last time. I was kind of conflicted about who to use here. I did not want to bring an American rider because of the difference of the course. I really felt that the jockey needed to know the course more than the horse.

“Olivier is going to come and get on her beforehand – it looks like Friday or Saturday. We will give her a little gallop then.

“She is a half-sister to Mongolian Saturday, who won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint Turf, but is a longer, lankier type filly.”

