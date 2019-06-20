All the news from the third day of Royal Ascot 2019 Posted by racenews on Thursday, June 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20 GOING FOR THIRD DAY SOFT, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES The going for the third day of Royal Ascot 2019, Thursday, June 20, has changed to: Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft at the end of Wednesday) It has been dry since racing on Wednesday. There was 10 millimetres of rain yesterday. It is forecast to be largely dry today, with a possible sharp shower during the afternoon. The remainder of the week is due to be generally drier, with a reduced risk of occasional showers on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are predicted to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius. Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said at 9.00am: "There is a decent breeze at the moment, which is blowing straight up the track, so we may see an improvement in conditions as the day goes on." GoingStick Readings at 8.15am today: Stand side: 7.0, Centre: 7.0, Far Side: 7.0. Round: 5.7 (Wednesday GoingStick readings Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.2. Round: 7.2) (Tuesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.9, Centre: 8.9, Far Side: 8.7, Round: 7.4) Stalls Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The false rail on the round course from nine furlongs out to the home bend has been removed to open up fresh ground on the inner of the round course today. NON-RUNNERS TODAY 3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes 10 HEADMAN (Going) 5.00pm Britannia Handicap 5 BEAT LE BON (FR) (Going) 16 MASARU (Going) 26 ATHMAD (IRE) (Going) 5.35pm King George V Handicap 13 KALOOR (Going) 16 GREAT EXAMPLE (Going) 20 WAR TIGER (USA) (Self Certificate, Abscess) NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW 2.30pm Albany Stakes 21 PAPER STAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up) 5.35pm Duke of Edinburgh Handicap 4 SEA THE LION (IRE) (Vet's Certificate, Bruised Foot) Set to be replaced by first reserve R20 (6) Temple Church (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb Richard Kingscote

ROYAL ASCOT 2019 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20 Traffic news: serious accident on M4 The police have reported a serious accident on the M4 outbound between J1 and J3. All traffic has been held near Heathrow airport to allow an air ambulance to land. Inrix, the travel update service, says: "All traffic being temporarily held, severe delays, queuing traffic for four miles and stationary traffic due to serious accident, car and motorcycle involved on M4 in both directions at J3 A312 The Parkway (Hayes / Heston). "Congestion to J2 A4 (Brentford). Traffic has been held in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land on the carriageway, the accident occurred on the westbound exit slip road." Congestion is expected to last until around 11.30am.



FRANKIE BUSTLES UP TODAY’S PRESS

Just when rain threatened to spoil day two of Royal Ascot up pops Frankie Dettori with two winners.

Racing’s very own ray of sunshine soon put a smile back on the faces of racegoers, as can be seen in a gala selection of press coverage and colourful photographs in today’s British newspapers. The Sun sums up the occasion with the headline, ‘The heavens open and Frankie reigns’, and the paper’s racing correspondent, Steve Jones, writes: “Racing’s greatest showman brought the sparkle to a rain-sodden Ascot,” and also to those who backed him in the day’s big race, the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, which he won on Crystal Ocean.

‘Ace Dettori shows he’s the raining champion’ is a Daily Express headline, while ‘Raining supreme’ is the Daily Star’s tribute to the Italian. A spread of Royal Ascot photos in the Daily Express show Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell about to be embraced by Dettori at the prize-giving ceremony following his Queen Mary Stakes win on Raffle Prize. He is going in for an embrace, she seems to be holding him at bay, but he was dripping wet.

The Racing Post’s Edward Whitaker captures some of the many elements of Dettori in a large-scale photograph on page 18. Arms aloft, reins loose around Crystal Ocean’s neck, and rain bucketing down, Dettori exudes the unashamed joy that brings the crowd to him, and makes them feel part of the occasion. Only Dettori among European jockeys can do that, and he could well be the star again today, for he rides short-priced favourite Stradivarius in the £500,000 G1 Gold Cup, the feature event on the third day of the Royal Meeting.

Alastair Down, making a welcome return to the pages of the Racing Post, says of the jockey: “He can revive a dead day in the same way Jesus tricked Lazarus back to life.”

The Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage quotes trainer Mark Johnston saying of the jockey: “No disrespect to [Lester] Piggott, but is Frankie not just the greatest jockey?” That was some praise from British racing’s winning-most trainer. Dettori, who had just won on the Johnston-trained Raffle Prize, might have said something suitably flattering in return, but is quoted in various newspapers saying: “I’ve had some great days with Mark. I rode his record [4,194th] winner at York last year, so I know I’m on the wall in his downstairs toilet.”

Johnston’s ‘greatest jockey’ comment is not universally popular with all racing scribes, and Greg Wood of The Guardian writes that Piggott, “could point to 116 Royal Ascot winners when the meeting was over four days rather than five. Dettori has ‘just’ 62.” However Wood concedes of the Italian, “there is still no one better on racing’s defining occasions”.

The Times’ Paddy Von Behr adds to the ‘greatest’ debate by interviewing Wesley Ward, the most successful American trainer at Royal Ascot. In reply to Von Behr’s question, ‘What makes Dettori special?’, Ward replies: “What makes a backgammon player better than another guy every time, or a poker player? The same guys are always in the final tournament.”

The Daily Mirror’s racing pullout cover includes a photo of Dettori leaping from Crystal Ocean, and another of the Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee, who is Newsboy’s tip for today’s Gold Cup. Jason Heavey of the Daily Star agrees, and Dee Ex Bee is also the selection of Gerald Delamere in the Racing Post. ‘It’s time to Bee-lieve’ is the Daily Mail’s adjunct to Sam Turner’s tipping column, while The Times opts for ‘Dee Ex Bee can land Johnston fourth Gold Cup’, a headline which appears above Rob Wright’s tipping selections. Conversely, Jon Freeman of i sides with Stradivarius, as does Chris Cook in The Guardian.

Despite yesterday’s soggy weather there was singing around the bandstand after racing, and, judging by photographs of racegoers, singing in the rain during it. ‘Long to rain over us’ is a cover-page headline on The Daily Telegraph above a photograph of two racegoers laughing while trying to squeeze under one umbrella. ‘Royal splashcot’ is The Sun’s take, and ‘Winning in the rain’ is a headline in the Daily Star.

‘Caught in a downpour, Darcey does the Ascot quickstep’ is a Daily Mail headline above a shot of Ms Bussell tiptoeing across a sodden lawn, but there is hope that parasols, rather than umbrellas, will be required for the remainder of the Royal Meeting.





Factfile for today’s US-trained contender

Maven (USA) – Norfolk Stakes

Breeding: 2 ch c American Pharoah (USA) – Richies Party Girl (USA) (Any Given Saturday (USA))

Born: May 24, 2017

Breeder: Wesley Ward

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: Richard Ravin

Form: 1

*Tackles today’s G2 Norfolk Stakes (5f, 2.30pm).

*A first winner in America for Triple Crown hero American Pharoah as a sire.

*Won the first two-year-old race of the year at Aqueduct on April 19 over 4.5 furlongs on dirt by a half-length.

*Bids to emulate Shang Shang Shang, who captured the Norfolk Stakes for Ward last year.

*Ravin and Ward also owned Maven’s dam Richies Party Girl, who finished fourth in the G3 Prix Du Calvados.

Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £39,370

Richard Ravin

Richard Ravin, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a retired Chicago insurance executive. Horseracing Interests: His best winners in the USA so far include G3 Hawthorne Derby winner Strait Of Mewsina (2008) and G3 Old Hat Stakes winner Richiegirlgonewild (2010). He has had 132 winners (up to June 19) in America, with his most successful year being 2010 when he enjoyed 26 successes.

No previous Royal Ascot winners

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now 10. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. His first G1 success at Royal Ascot came with Lady Aurelia in the 2017 King’s Stand Stakes. He has sent out 1,771 winners in America (up to June 12, 2019).

Royal Ascot Wins (10)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA)

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

2018 Norfolk Stakes (SHANG SHANG SHANG)

Tyler Gaffalione

Born: September 12, 1994 in Davie, Florida. Background: third generation jockey. Father Steve Gaffalione rode over 800 winners in a career spanning 20 years. Tyler grew up around the racetrack and spent his summer holidays galloping horses in Ocala. Racing career: Graduated from school in 2013 and rode his first winner at Gulfstream Park on September 7, 2014, aged 19. The following year, he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey after riding 217 winners. Has ridden at least 200 winners in each of the three subsequent seasons, including 294 in 2017. On July 4, 2017, he matched Jerry Bailey’s long-standing record by winning seven races on a single racecard at Gulfstream Park. First top level success came courtesy of Salty, trained by Mark Casse, in the G1 La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs in May, 2018. Teamed up with same trainer earlier this year to win his first Classic on War Of Will in the G1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 18. He has had 1,097 American winners up to June 18. Royal Ascot: Made his UK debut at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2019, with two rides for Wesley Ward (both unplaced).

No previous Royal Ascot wins





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

MOORE BACKED TO BE CROWNED TOP JOCKEY

Ryan Moore heads into day three of Royal Ascot 2019 as the 1/3 favourite with Betfred, official bookmaker at Ascot, to be crowned the meeting’s QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey.

Moore, who began the meeting as the 4/5 favourite having won the title on eight occasions, including for the last five years, has registered three victories so far this week and heads the leaderboard along with Danny Tudhope.

Moore has steered Arizona (G2 Coventry Stakes), Circus Maximus (G1 St James’s Palace Stakes) and Southern Hills (Windsor Castle Stakes) to victory this week and has six rides this afternoon, headed by 11/8 favourite Fleeting in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes and Flag Of Honour (12/1) in the G1 Gold Cup. Moore also has a number of good chances tomorrow, Friday, June 21, with Japan (G2 King Edward VII Stakes), Ten Sovereigns (G1 Commonwealth Cup) and Hermosa (G1 Coronation Stakes) all favourite for their respective races.

Tudhope has enjoyed a Royal Ascot to remember with his victories coming aboard Lord Glitters (G1 Queen Anne Stakes), Addeybb (Wolferton Stakes) and Move Swiftly (G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes). Tudhope rides at Ripon this afternoon, but has mounts back at Royal Ascot on Friday and Saturday. Not quoted to be crowned the meeting’s leading rider at the start of the week, he is now a 16/1 shot with Betfred.

Tudhope’s remaining rides at Royal Ascot this week are Eagles By Day (G2 King Edward VII Stakes), Clay Regazzoni (Listed Chesham Stakes), Space Traveller (G3 Jersey Stakes), Dream Of Dreams (G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes) and Summerghand (Wokingham Handicap).

Frankie Dettori has won the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award on five occasions and after two victories yesterday aboard Raffle Prize (G2 Queen Mary Stakes) and Crystal Ocean (G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes), he has been backed into 3/1 second-favouritism with three days of the meeting to go. His six rides this afternoon are headed by G1 Gold Cup favourite Stradivarius and the unexposed Sangarius in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes.

Betfred have suspended betting on the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award with Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien on course to win the competition for the 10th year following three victories already this week, all of which have been ridden by Moore, and with a host of chances still to come over the next three days.

The bookmaker has not opened a market on the colour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Hat this afternoon following sustained support for grey or silver with a number of other firms last night.

Royal Ascot Top Jockey. Betfred bet: 1/3 Ryan Moore; 3/1 Frankie Dettori; 16/1 Daniel Tudhope, James Doyle; 20/1 Oisin Murphy; 50/1 Jim Crowley, Richard Kingscote





SOVEREIGN PROVING KING PIN FOR PUNTERS AS STRADIVARIUS DRIFTS

Bookmakers reigned supreme on day two of Royal Ascot 2019 as no favourite entered the winner’s enclosure at the Berkshire venue. 6/1 chance Dashing Willoughby, backed in from 12/1, provided punters with some light relief in the G2 Queen’s Vase, but the defeat of 13/8f Magical (G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes) and 11/2jf New Graduate (Royal Hunt Cup) were frustrating results for bettors.

However, favourite backers are looking to respond instantly this afternoon with Sunday Sovereign proving a solid market leader in the opening £100,000 G2 Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm). The Paddy Twomey-trained two-year-old son of Equiano defeated subsequent G2 Coventry Stakes winner Arizona at the Curragh in May, before bolting up by seven lengths last time out at Tipperary. The King Power Racing-owned colt is a strong 13/8 favourite from 9/4 with Betfred, official bookmaker of Ascot. Air Force Jet represents Qatar Racing and Joseph O’Brien and is a 7/1 shot from 12/1 to back up a neck victory at Navan on his latest start over yesterday’s Windsor Castle Stakes hero Southern Hills in the six-furlong event.

King Power Racing also hold live claims in the £90,000 G3 Hampton Court Stakes (3.05pm) courtesy of the Andrew Balding-trained Fox Chairman. An unlucky third behind subsequent G1 St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Circus Maximus in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester on May 9, the three-year-old son of Kingman is the 7/2 market leader from 9/2 with Betfred. The talented Sangarius, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third to Tuesday’s G1 St James’s Palace Stakes second King Of Comedy last time and is an 11/2 chance from 7/1 with Betfred.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Fleeting is a solid favourite in the £200,000 G2 Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm). Third in the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on May 31, the three-year-old daughter of Zoffany is 6/4 from 7/4 with Betfred to capture the 12-furlong event under Ryan Moore.

In today’s feature race, the £500,000 G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm), the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius bids to become the first horse since Yeats to win back-to-back renewals of the two-mile and four-furlong contest. The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars is weak in the betting with Betfred, drifting out to 2/1 from 5/4. By contrast, his two market rivals have strengthened this morning, with Godolphin’s Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter a 7/2 shot from 9/2 with Betfred, whilst improving stayer Dee Ex Bee, trained by Mark Johnston, is 5/1 from 6/1 with the same firm.

The £120,000 Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) is a tricky puzzle for punters to solve, but Migration, who represents the in-form David Menuisier is a notable market mover, constricting in price to 7/1 from 10/1 with Betfred. The unexposed Davydenko has won both of his starts this term and has attracted each-way support into 9/1 from 14/1 with Betfred for the straight-mile contest.

In the concluding race of the day, the £90,000 King George V Stakes (5.35pm), Mark Johnston’s Sir Ron Priestley, unbeaten in two starts this year, is a 9/2 chance from 6/1 with Betfred, as is the William Haggas-trained Sinjaari, a narrow second at Newbury last time out.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “There has been a fair spread of money on Gold Cup Day, with punters latching onto Air Force Jet and Sunday Sovereign in the opener, with both having their form franked already this week. They are also playing up their Crystal Ocean winnings hoping for another Frankie and Sir Michael winner in Sangarius and keeping the faith in the Moore and O’Brien combo courtesy of Fleeting, who is very strong in the Ribblesdale. The best backed however is in the Britannia, as the money has not stopped coming for Migration since he was assured of a run in the race late yesterday afternoon.”

Betfred Market Movers

2.30pm G2 Norfolk Stakes – Sunday Sovereign (13/8 from 9/4) & Air Force Jet (7/1 from 12/1)

3.05pm G3 Hampton Court Stakes – Fox Chairman (7/2 from 9/2) & Sangarius (11/2 from 7/1)

3.40pm G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – Fleeting (6/4 from 7/4)

4.20pm G1 Gold Cup – Cross Counter (7/2 from 9/2) & Dee Ex Bee (5/1 from 6/1)

5.00pm Britannia Handicap – Migration (7/1 from 10/1) & Davydenko (9/1 from 14/1)

5.35pm King George V Stakes – Sir Ron Priestley (9/2 from 6/1) & Sinjaari (9/2 from 6/1)





ROYAL ASCOT THURSDAY 2019 LANDMARKS

• After yesterday’s last-race victory in the Windsor Castle Stakes with Southern Hills, Coolmore is the current leading owner for 2019 with three victories. The Irish-based organisation won the owners’ title in 2017, when it first began, as well as in 2018.

• US trainer Wesley Ward, the only international trainer with a runner today, has won the Norfolk Stakes (G2) twice, including last year with Shang Shang Shang. Maven represents him today.

• Since 1973, the only trainer to have won the Norfolk Stakes two years in succession is Peter Chapple-Hyam – he took the race in 2006 with Dutch Art and then in 2007 with Winker Watson.

• Trainer Robert Cowell won the Norfolk Stakes (G2) with Prince Of Lir in 2016, owned by the Cool Silk Partnership. The same combination are in action in the five-furlong race again today with Cool Sphere.

• Real Appeal runs in the Norfolk today for owner Zhang Yuesheng. He bought the horse just three days ago at the Goffs London Sale for £265,000 from previous owner Theresa Marnane.

• Frankie Dettori is easily the most successful jockey in the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) with six wins – he rides Star Catcher for John Gosden and owner Anthony Oppenheimer, who is also represented by Frankellina,

a daughter of Frankel, trained by William Haggas.

• There have been 15 French-trained winners of the Ascot Gold Cup since 1946, the last being Westerner in 2005. This year the country’s sole representative is Called To The Bar, trained by Pia Brandt. No woman has trained the winner of the Ascot Gold Cup since Rosemary Lomax sent out Precipice Wood in 1970.

• Stradivarius (John Gosden and Frankie Dettori) aims to become the 10th horse to win the Ascot Gold Cup two or more years in succession since 1946 (Yeats four years in a row 2006-2009, and Sagaro three times between 1975 and 1977).

• Stradivarius won the inaugural running of the £1-million WH Stayers’ Million Bonus last year. His repeat Group 2 Yorkshire Cup victory this May puts him on target again for the big bonus pot.

• Ascot Gold Cup runner Master Of Reality is owned by the Lloyds Williams Syndicate. The Australian owner, who lives outside of Mebourne, was previously successful in the race as part of the Coolmore ownership group in 2016 with Order Of St George.

• The nine-year-old Thomas Hobson would be the oldest winner of the race since 1946 – Yeats won as an eight-year-old in 2009. Yeats also won as a seven-year-old, and the only other of that age group to win was Drum Taps in 1993.

• Four-year-olds have been the most successful age group in the Ascot Gold Cup with 40 victories since 1946.

• Jamie Spencer is the most successful jockey in the Britannia Handicap currently riding with four wins – today he is on board Dark Vision for trainer Mark Johnston.

• Baghdad, a son of Frankel,¬ won the King George V Handicap last year – the Juddmonte stallion has Fox Premier (Andrew Balding, Silvestre de Sousa) running in this year’s renewal.

• Andrea Atzeni and Mark Johnston teamed up for Baghdad’s victory – they are together again this year ¬with Sir Ron Priestley. Johnston is the winning-most trainer of the race with six victories.

• Female jockeys riding today are Nicola Currie on Emten in the Norfolk Stakes, an 80/1 chance for trainer and boss Jamie Osborne, and the three-pound claimer Jane Elliott. She rides Finoah in the Britannia Handicap for trainer Tom Dascombe. She has ridden the horse twice and won on the son of Kodiac at the beginning of June at Haydock. They are aiming to be the first female jockeys to win a race at the Royal Meeting since Gay Kelleway won the Queen Alexandra Stakes on Sprowston Boy 32 years ago. She is the only female jockey to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot.

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes

8 MAVEN (USA) (Going)

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes

2 BUCKHURST (IRE) (Going)

10 HEADMAN (Going)

5.00pm Britannia Handicap

5 BEAT LE BON (FR) (Going)

16 MASARU (Going)

26 ATHMAD (IRE) (Going)

5.35pm King George V Handicap

13 KALOOR (Going)

16 GREAT EXAMPLE (Going)

20 WAR TIGER (USA) (Self Certificate, Abscess)

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

2.30pm Albany Stakes

21 PAPER STAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

4.20pm Coronation Stakes

7 MOT JUSTE (USA) (Going)

5.35pm Duke of Edinburgh Handicap

4 SEA THE LION (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

Set to be replaced by first reserve R20 (6) Temple Church (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb Richard Kingscote





BLUE POINT CAN PROVE HIMSELF A REAL DIAMOND

Saturday’s G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes is one of the most thrilling races of the year, as the very fastest horses in the world vye for the £600,000 prize fund. Three of them have already dashed along Ascot’s famous turf this week. They include the brilliant winner of Tuesday’s G1 5f King’s Stand Stakes, Blue Point, who gamely held off Battaash to score for the second year running. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle, who wears the royal blue silks of Godolphin, the Shamardal five-year-old is as good over the six-furlong trip of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes as he is over the five furlongs of the King’s Stand. He demonstrated this by taking a G1 and a G3 sprint over that distance at Meydan in February and March – and has winning form at Ascot on good to soft ground over six furlongs, having taken a G3 here in those conditions in September 2017.

Le Brivido, trained by Aidan O’Brien, finished fifth in Tuesday’s mile G1 Queen Anne Stakes and drops back two furlongs in trip for another bite of the cherry in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. The Siyouni five-year-old won the G3 Jersey Stakes at the 2017 Royal Meeting over seven furlongs, but his only attempt at six furlongs left him sixth out of eight in last year’s G3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket.

Connections of the New Zealand-trained Enzo’s Lad, 11th of 12 in the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, are making the most of their trip halfway around the world by running their horse once more. The Michael Pitman-trained seven-year-old’s last victory came over this trip on good ground in a G1 in his own country in January.

The 15 runners who have been kept fresh for this race include the second, third and fifth from the 2018 contest. City Light, trained in France by Stephane Wattel and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, will aim for the podium spot that he missed out on by a short-head last year. Bound For Nowhere, third in 2018, represents US trainer and jockey pair Wesley Ward and Tyler Gaffalione; Ward won the 2015 Diamond Jubilee Stakes with Undrafted. The James Fanshawe-trained The Tin Man (Oisin Murphy), fourth in 2018, took the 2017 renewal – and the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in October 2016 on soft ground. The admirable seven-year-old, a son of dual King’s Stand Stakes winner Equiano, was also successful in the 2018 G1 Haydock Sprint Cup on heavy ground. Projection (Jason Watson), fifth in 2018, won the G3 Bengough Stakes over course and distance in October for Roger Charlton.

Sands Of Mali, winner of the 2018 G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in soft ground and runner-up in last year’s G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, represents trainer Richard Fahey and jockey James McDonald. The Panis four-year-old was third in a six-furlong conditions race at Hamilton recently when sent off the evens favourite.

Andrew Balding’s Donjuan Triumphant (Silvestre de Sousa) was third to Sands Of Mali on QIPCO British Champions Day last October, and took a Listed race over six furlongs on soft ground at Doncaster a few weeks later.

Tip Two Win, second in the 2018 G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and fourth in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes here last year, drops back in trip for six furlongs for the first time since winning a Listed race over that distance as a two-year-old. He is trained by Roger Teal and will be ridden by regular jockey David Probert.

Emblazoned, trained by John Gosden, was third in the 2018 Commonwealth Cup, a six-furlong G1 for three-year-olds at this meeting. He will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, winner of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes twice (2015 Undrafted, 1995 So Factual).

Lim’s Cruiser will be the first Singapore-trained runner at Royal Ascot. His handler, Stephen Gray, formerly based in New Zealand, did send Emperor Max to contest the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes over course and distance in October 2015, finishing seventh. Six-year-old Lim’s Cruiser, second by a neck in a six-furlong G1 on his last outing, will be ridden by Vlad Duric.

Joseph O’Brien sends out Speak In Colours, second in a G2 at the Curragh over six furlongs on good to firm ground on May 25. The four-year-old finished 14th in the 2018 Commonwealth Cup, beaten seventh lengths behind Eqtidaar.

Dream Of Dreams represents Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer, Sir Michael Stoute. The Dream Ahead five-year-old has won both his starts this season, including a Listed race at Windsor over six furlongs in May. Danny Tudhope, who rode three winners on Tuesday and Wednesday at Royal Ascot and is currently joint leading jockey, will ride.

The James Tate-trained Invincible Army (PJ McDonald) took the G2 Duke of York Stakes in an impressive manner on 15 May and has won over course and distance (the G3 Pavilion Stakes in May 2018).

Kachy (Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote) ran away with the six-furlong All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield in April, but could only finish fifth of six behind Battaash in the five-furlong G2 Temple Stakes at Haydock recently.

Adam Kirby rode the Stuart Williams-trained Keystroke to victory in the G3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in April, beating Yafta (Richard Hannon and Jim Crowley) by a head at odds of 66/1. The two horses take each other on again here in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

HANAGAN’S ROYAL VENTURE

Jockey Paul Hanagan has four Royal Ascot winners to his credit (Mahsoob, 2015 Wolferton Handicap, Muteela, 2014 Sandringham Handicap, Marine Commando, 2010 Windsor Castle Stakes, Cosmic Sun, 2019 King George V Handicap), but has a single ride at the meeting today.

Hanagan will be aboard Ventura Rebel, trained by Richard Fahey, in the opening G2 Norfolk Stakes. The Pastoral Pursuits juvenile has won both his starts to date, including over course and distance (five furlongs) on May 1.

Jim Crowley has had seven rides at Royal Ascot this week so far, including a victory on Afaak in the Royal Hunt Cup yesterday, which brought his total of career wins at the meeting to six. They include two at the highest level; the 2011 G1 King’s Stand Stakes with Prohibit, and the 2018 G1 Commonwealth Cup on Eqtidaar.

Before racing, he said: “My best chance today is Motafaawit in the mile Britannia Handicap.”

Trained by Richard Hannon, the Intikhab three-year-old has won both his 2019 starts. The most recent of these was a seven-furlong handicap here at Ascot on soft ground on May 10.

Unsurprisingly, Frankie Dettori remained fairly tight-lipped about his most anticipated ride today. He has a full book of six rides this afternoon, headed by Gold Cup favourite Stradivarius, who is bidding to repeat his 2018 success in the 2m 4f Group One highlight. Dettori has 62 Royal Ascot winners to his credit, including two yesterday (Crystal Ocean, G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, and Raffle Prize, G2 Queen Mary Stakes).





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

A’ALI LANDS THE KNOCKOUT BLOW

Trainer Simon Crisford recorded his second success as a trainer at Royal Ascot and his first victory of this year’s meeting following the well-backed A’Ali’s (5/1 from 8/1) win in the £100,000 G2 Norfolk Stakes, the first race on day three of the Royal Meeting.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, notching his 63rd success overall at the Royal Meeting and third of the week, A’ali tracked the pace in mid-division in the early stages of the five-furlong contest and ran on strongly to score by a neck, holding off the Richard Fahey-trained Ventura Rebel (16/1) in second.

A’Ali is owned by Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa of Bahrain, a close friend of Godolphin’s owner Sheikh Mohammed – the two-year-old son of Society Rock was his first runner at Royal Ascot.

Second on his debut over five furlongs at Ripon in a novice event, A’Ali took the step up to G2 company in his stride this afternoon.

A delighted Newmarket-based Crisford, Godolphin’s former racing manager, was successful with Ostilio at last year’s Royal Meeting and he was thrilled to return to the winner’s enclosure at the Berkshire venue.

He said: “I used to think having winners at Royal Ascot was like picking apples off a tree! However, since I’ve started training on my own it hasn’t been quite as simple as that, but it means everything.

“Frankie is obviously the go-to jockey when you really need somebody – he was available and he gave A’Ali a super ride.

“When I saw them cantering to the start, I thought A’Ali was very fresh. He put up huge speed figures when he ran at Ripon and the bounce factor was in my mind. I was worried that he had put in such a big effort there that it would count against him.

“A’Ali travelled well enough, picked up nicely and has a good turn of foot. We’ve always known he was a very good horse and that is why we ran him in a Group Two despite being beaten on his first start.

“A’Ali is a top-notch horse. All the guys who do figures and analyse races using sectional times were screaming about this horse from the rooftop.

“I wouldn’t have run him today, unless he galloped out well after the winning line at Ripon. He galloped out super strong there and then I knew the right target was this Group Two and not a novice event at Wolverhampton.

“It is great to be in the winner’s enclosure at Royal Ascot and I am surrounded by some really strong supporters of mine over the years including Sheikh Mohammed. His great friend Shaikh Duaij owns this horse and is from the Royal Family of Bahrain. They have all been so supportive and it counts for a lot.

“Shaikh Duaij is steeped in racing history. His uncle used to own horses like Jellaby in the 1970s. He has always been a huge enthusiast and this is his first runner at the Royal Meeting, which is brilliant. This horse can now sit in that tidy packet of horses which Shaikh Duaij’s uncle used to have – he is a good colt.

“I think A’Ali will get six furlongs. He is out of a Motivator mare [Motion Lass] so we could look at stepping him up in trip. The doors are open for everything with him. He will be campaigned as a two-year-old. He’s small, he’s neat, he’s tidy and he’ll have a proper two-year-old campaign.”

A’ALI AND FRANKIE A MATCH MADE IN NORFOLK

Bookmakers were given a warning of possible carnage when Frankie Dettori won the opening race at Royal Ascot today, the G2 Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs.

Dettori has a full book of rides on the card, and, at a course where in September 1996 he won all seven races, something similar would be enough to empty bookmakers’ accounts.

His third winner at this year’s Royal Meeting, and his 63rd at Royal Ascot, came on the Simon Crisford-trained A’Ali (5/1), who was bought by the Stroud Coleman Bloodstock agency for £135,000 in April at a breeze-up sale held at Doncaster.

The son of late stallion Society Rock was beaten on his first start at Ripon earlier this month, but made no mistake today, beating Ventura Rebel (16/1) and Dubai Station (14/1) by a neck and two and three-quarters of a length. Sunday Sovereign was the 13/8 favourite – he finished eighth of the 14 runners.

Dettori said: “I spent half of my 30 years in racing with Simon [when Crisford was racing manager to Godolphin and Dettori first jockey] – we’ve both gone our own ways and he’s now training. This brings back some great memories and I’m really delighted. We’re all family.

“I had an unbelievable ride and the horse travelled like a winner all the way. He pulled out and quickened, and it certainly made my life easy.

“A’Ali was travelling so good. He did everything so professionally, though he did idle a bit in front.

“I suspect Simon will back him up in the five-furlong race at Goodwood [Molecomb Stakes], as he has so much speed.

“The ground is riding good to soft.”

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), 5f

1 A’Ali (Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa) Simon Crisford 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 5/1

2 Ventura Rebel (Abdullah Menahi) Richard Fahey 2-9-01 Paul Hanagan 16/1

3 Dubai Station (Ahmad Alshaikh & Co) Karl Burke 2-9-01 Jamie Spencer 14/1

13/8 fav Sunday Sovereign (8th)

14 ran

Time: 1m 1.9s

Distances: nk, 2¾

Tote Win: £6.85 Places: £2.25, £3.60, £5.10 Exacta: £87.30

Breeding: b c Society Rock (IRE) – Motion Lass (GB) (Motivator (GB))

Breeder: Tally-Ho Stud

Simon Crisford – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 63rd Royal Ascot winner

FAHEY’S VENTURE NEARLY PAYS OFF

Ventura Rebel pleased his trainer, Richard Fahey, by finishing second by a neck to winner A’Ali in the G2 £100,000 Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs.

Ridden by Paul Hanagan, the Pastoral Pursuits colt was a 16/1 shot and finished two and three-quarter lengths ahead of third-placed Dubai Station.

Yorkshire-based Fahey said: “He ran a blinder. No excuses, they were a long way clear of the rest and we’re very pleased. He’ll probably progress; he’s going the right way and he’s got a good mind.

“The soft option here was the Windsor Castle Stakes, but I thought we’d nearly win this – I got it wrong.”

Dubai Station, a 14/1 chance, was trained by Karl Burke, also Yorkshire-based, and ridden by Jamie Spencer.

Burke said: “We knew coming here that he probably needed the extra furlong, to be honest, but [owner] Ahmad Alshaikh wanted to come here. The Coventry was always the toughest of the two-year-old races; that was his trip, six furlongs, so we decided between the Norfolk and the Windsor Castle. We were probably headed for the Windsor Castle but Ahmad said he’d rather come for this race. In a way it’s worked out really well. He’s won on soft ground but he probably wants it a little bit better; today was probably quicker than he won on.

“Jamie gave him a great ride. He rides this course so well like that and it suited Dubai Station, we were always going to ride him to finish. If he’d been on his head early on I don’t think he would have finished so well. We’re very happy, and we’ll aim him at the Gimcrack Stakes [at York] which the owner won last year with a horse trained by Kevin Ryan. He’ll hopefully have one run between then and now. I think a good, flat galloping track will be perfect for him

“I think it was a very good performance and the first two must be very quick horses, but knowing that we are going to be better over six furlongs makes us full of confidence.”

SO NEAR, YET SO FAR FOR PAUL HANAGAN IN THE OPENING NORFOLK STAKES

Ventura Blue outran his 16/1 odds in the Norfolk Stakes (G2) to finish a game neck second.

The Richard Fahey-trained son of Pastoral Pursuits ran through the field and went away from the pack to challenge the winner A’Ali, but the Simon Crisford-trained runner had already skipped clear under leading Royal Ascot jockey Frankie Dettori.

Ventura Blue’s jockey Paul Hanagan said: “He’s run a great race. It is frustrating when you get beat when it is that close, but you’ve got to be delighted. He has done nothing wrong, we have come far clear of the rest so it is a fantastic effort. The ground is a little bit tacky.”

The third-placed Dubai Station (14/1), also trained in Yorkshire by Karl Burke, came from the back of the pack to mount his challenge and finished two and three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

His rider Jamie Spencer said: “He’s run well, I was probably disadvantaged with where we were drawn [three], it was difficult to challenge. The ground is a bit dead.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Paul Hanagan, rider of the neck second 16/1 Ventura Rebel, said: “It is tacky.”

Jamie Spencer, jockey of the third 14/1 Dubai Station, said: “Dead.”

Oisin Murphy, partner of Air Force Jet, said: “Soft, but drying.”

James McDonald, rider of Cool Sphere, said: “It rode quite well.”

James Doyle, partner of Expressionist, said: “Tacky.”

Adam Kirby, on board Firepower, said: “Dead.”

Donnacha O’Brien, rider of King Neptune, said: “It is dead, but not soft.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of Misty Grey, said: “Dead.”

Ryan Moore, on board Mount Fuji, said: “There is some good in it.”

Antoine Hamelin, jockey of Real Appeal, said: “It is sticky.”

Richard Kingscote, partner of Strive For Glory, said: “It is tacky, but better than expected.”

Billy Lee, jockey of Sunday Sovereign, said: “Dead.”

Nicola Currie, jockey of Emten, said: “Dead.”

The Queen wearing “metal grey jacquard” on day three of Royal Ascot

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived to rapturous applause and “three cheers for Her Majesty” on the third day of the Royal Meeting 2019. The rain clouds have stayed away and umbrellas are down.

Alongside the monarch in carriage one was The Duke of York, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly outfit and hat. The coat is metal grey jacquard embossed in a basket weave pattern with lemon flowers taken from the dress appliqued onto the collar and shoulders of the coat.

Her dress is made of silk, has a grey coloured background with lemon flowers. The hat is pleated with a crin brim in the colour metal grey adorned with spikey feathers and forsythia flowers.

The brooch she is wearing is a present from the Sultan of Oman; the flower is of yellow diamonds with diamond leaves.

Angela Kelly is the personal advisor to Her Majesty (The Queen’s Wardrobe), and is the curator and designer of the Queen’s clothing.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

DETTORI IS SANGUINE ABOUT HIS DOUBLE

Frankie Dettori won his second successive winner of the third day of Royal Ascot 2019 – and his fourth at this year’s meeting – when Sangarius won the G3 £90,000 Hampton Court Stakes. It takes him to the front of QIPCO Leading Jockey Award, with Ryan Moore and Danny Tudhope sharing second place with three wins apiece.

Following A’Ali’s success in the opening Norfolk Stakes, Sangarius gave Dettori the second half of a 44/1 double.

The Kingman colt, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and owned by Khalid Abdullah, was impressive in beating the 7/2 favourite Fox Chairman (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa) by two and a quarter lengths at odds of 13/2.

Dettori, who has now ridden 64 Royal Ascot winners in his career, said: “I hope I haven’t used up all my luck! I came in this morning thinking Stradivarius [favourite for the G1 Gold Cup] was my best ride. He’s not until race four and I win the first two races, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh God…’

“It’s Ascot, you’ve got to have 10 plans for a race and hope you pick the right one. I had half a split and I took it. He’s a very brave horse – he’s very big, so he made himself plenty of room, and boy, didn’t he half quicken for a big horse. It was a great performance. I saw daylight, which in these races is very unusual, and I was able to push him out to the line and enjoy the moment.

“I embrace the pressure. It is part and parcel of the job and I thrive off it.”

SANGARIUS IMPRESSIVE IN THE HAMPTON COURT

Sangarius’s form looked good coming into the ten-furlong Hampton Court Stakes (G3) having finished third to King Of Comedy, this week’s St James’s Palace Stakes (G1) runner-up, in the mile Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May.

The form lines held good today.

A strapping bay three-year-old son of Juddmonte Farm’s Kingman, the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned colt put the race to bed in a matter of strides, going away to win by a two and a quarter lengths under jockey Frankie Dettori, who was riding a quick double on the day two card.

“He is a horse we have always liked a lot,” said trainer Sir Michael Stoute. “He did it well, he was tight for space, and he couldn’t get enough room to get into a rhythm. But he has a turn of foot, and he is improving, he is a nice horse. He very quickly put a lot of space between himself and the field, that is a good sign!

“There was not a suitable mile and a quarter race for him in the spring, so we went to Sandown. He was little bit undercooked there as he had had a hold-up in March,” explained Stoute, who laughingly added: “Frankie is getting pretty old, but we’d better hang on in there!”

The Newmarket-based trainer has now accrued 81 Royal Ascot winners, a new record total.

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), 1m 2f

1 Sangarius (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 13/2

2 Fox Chairman (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2

3 King Ottokar (Susan Roy) Charlie Fellowes 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/1

13 ran

Time: 2m 8.36s

Distances: 2¼, nk

Tote Win: £8.15 Places: £2.95, £1.65, £2.05 Exacta: £34.30

Breeding: b c Kingman (GB) – Trojan Queen (USA) (Empire Maker (USA))

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms

Sir Michael Stoute – 81st Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 64th Royal Ascot winner

BALDING TAKES DEFEAT ON THE CHIN AS FOX SUFFERS TROUBLE IN RUNNING

Racehorse owners King Power Racing and trainer Andrew Balding were back in the Royal Ascot winner’s enclosure today, but in the place reserved for runners-up.

The same combination were in that position on Tuesday, when Beat The Bank was a neck second in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, and today they had to settle for the same placing after Fox Chairman finished behind Sangarius in the G3 £90,000 Hampton Court Stakes – who was another winner for in-form Frankie Dettori.

Sangarius (13/2) beat Fox Chairman (7/2f) by two and a quarter lengths, but the gap would have been unquestionably smaller had the runner-up not been checked twice as Silvestre de Sousa attempted to find gaps in the home straight. The partnership had not been helped by their slow start, but Fox Chairman ran on strongly once finding clear space and caught third-placed King Ottakar (5/1) near the line to finish a neck ahead of that rival.

Asked to reflect on the race, Balding sportingly handed praise to Sangarius, saying: “I think the winner has run very well and we take nothing away from him, but we would have been closer.

“That was only the third start for our horse, and he’s certainly a very nice horse in the making.

“We’ll work back from the autumn and take it from there. I don’t want to over-race him because he’ll stay in training next season. He’s going to be a very smart horse in time.”





KING IS DETHRONED

Charlie Fellowes was magnanimous in defeat following King Ottokar’s (5/1) third-placed finish in the £90,000 G3 Hampton Court Stakes.

The three-year-old son of Motivator had to challenge towards the outside of the field in the home straight, but stayed on well to finish third.

Frankie Dettori and Sir Michael Stoute captured the 10-furlong event with 13/2 shot Sangarius, who defeated the Andrew Balding-trained Fox Champion (7/2f) by two and a quarter-lengths. King Ottokar was a further neck behind in third.

Newmarket-based Fellowes said: “You look at where the first two have come from and it just hasn’t worked out for us.

“I’m not blaming anyone, we just couldn’t get a good position and we’ve ended up being three wide out the back of the field.

“Sir Ottokar has covered more ground than any other horse in the field which is a shame as he has run a massive race.

“There are loads of positives to take from the performance. We have a very good horse on ouer hands. I t was a very goods race.

“Sir Ottokar is very quick and we have options over a mile or a mile and a quarter.

“I’m proud of the performance but you just wonder what would’ve happened if we had been positioned where Sangarius was, because we probably gave away quite a few lengths.

“Today was not his day, but we can go forward positive with King Ottokar for the rest of the season. He has proved himself in a top-class race and we have a lot to look forward to.

“Options have now opened up for him. This was our Derby today so we’ll get him back home and see where we go from here.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

GOSDEN IS ALREADY SEEING STARS

Star Catcher gave Derby-winning owner/breeder Anthony Oppenheimer another major success when taking the G2 £215,000 12f Ribblesdale Stakes by a length and a half from 7/4 favourite Fleeting.

The Sea The Stars filly, a 4/1 chance, was trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, who was scoring his third victory of the day and his fifth of Royal Ascot 2019.

Oppenheimer, also owner and breeder of sixth-placed Frankellina (William Haggas/James Doyle), said: “I’m an extremely happy man. We knew she was very useful – when she ran third at Newbury, Frankie said he made a mistake and he thought she could have won, and so we knew she was pretty smart. Frankellina is also very smart, but I think she didn’t quite stay – I’m not sure, I haven’t spoken to William Haggas yet.

“Star Catcher’s a nice filly, very useful.”

Gosden said: “A great friend of mine Simon [Crisford] trained the winner of the Norfolk, then Stoutey produced his horse beautifully [to win the Hampton Court Stakes – both were ridden by Dettori], and we have planned this since Star Catcher won her maiden in April.

“These have all been plans and now we are expecting Frankie to win the Gold Cup, but this is a funny old game and it probably won’t happen. The ground is rather testing for Stradivarius, it’s not his scene. Having said that, this 48-year-old kid takes it to another level, a bit like a Wimbledon semi-final or final. He is riding quite beautifully, and is occasionally listening to me but not much!

“Star Catcher broke her maiden at Newbury and Frankie got straight off her and said don’t go for the Oaks, go for the Ribblesdale because she hasn’t yet got the strength for the Oaks.

“The pace was a bit slow when she ran in that Listed race at Newbury. Frankie said he went too slow, but I told him not to worry because she will stay well and has run a nice trial.”

FRANKIE AT THE TREBLE – IS THERE MORE TO COME?

Frankie Dettori’s love affair with Royal Ascot continued this afternoon as he recorded a third straight success on day three of the Royal Meeting, notching a 224/1 treble in the process.

The Italian rider’s latest success today came aboard the John Gosden-trained Star Catcher (4/1), who ran out a ready length and a quarter winner of the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes over 12-furlongs.

Dettori captured the opening G2 Norfolk Stakes aboard A’Ali (5/1, Simon Crisford), before steering Sangarius (13/2, Sir Michael Stoute) to victory in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes.

Dettori has now accrued 65 winners at Royal Ascot, including five this week, two yesterday and the first three today – he heads the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award standings.

He now rides Even-money favourite Stradivarius in the G1 Gold Cup for John Gosden.

Dettori said: “It can’t get any better than having three winners in the first three races on Gold Cup day.

“It’s lovely to have a winner for John Gosden too as we can take a breath of relief as a team now ahead of Stradivarius.

“I wasn’t sure Star Catcher would win as we had four in the race, but she did it well.

“I just hope I can the win the next race because the Gold Cup is the most important. I hope I haven’t used up all my luck.”

Dettori’s other two rides also now head the betting in their respective races. Turgenev is the 10/3 favourite for the Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) and Questionnaire is the 3/1 market leader in the concluding King George V Stakes (5.35pm)

Reflecting on the possibility of Dettori riding all six winners, Betfred representative Matt Hulmes said: “Frankie factor is in full swing at Ascot. He has landed a hat-trick already on Gold Cup day and he now rides hot favourite Stradivarius in the next.

“Liabilities are rising all the time and Stradivarius is the one they have all come to back. Frankie has already generated big losses for bookmakers and Stradivarius could hit the right note next up for punters.”

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), 1m 4f

1 Star Catcher (Anthony Oppenheimer) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 4/1

2 Fleeting (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 7/4 fav

3 Sparkle Roll (Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault) John Gosden 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 11/1

11 ran

Time: 2m 33.52s

Distances: 1½, 1¼

Tote Win: £5.95 Places: £1.90, £1.30, £3.25 Exacta: £15.50

Breeding: b f Sea The Stars (IRE) – Lynnwood Chase (USA) (Horse Chestnut (SAF))

Breeder: Hascombe And Valiant Studs

John Gosden – 48th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 65th Royal Ascot winner

FASTER GROUND WOULD SUIT FLEETING

Third in the G1 Investec Oaks and now runner-up in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot marks Fleeting out as a very smart filly.

Inside the two-furlong marker the Ryan Moore-ridden Fleeting (7/4f) fleetingly looked as if she might win, but Star Catcher (4/1), who had taken up the running, kept galloping and stayed on strongly to score by one and a half lengths. The winner was Frankie Dettori’s third winner of the day and fifth of the week, taking him further clear of Ryan Moore in the QIPCO Royal Ascot leading jockey award. Moore has ridden three winners.

A further length and a quarter back in third was Sparkle Roll (11/1), trained, like Starcatcher, by John Gosden.

Aidan O’Brien, who trains Fleeting, said: “I’m very happy with that run, but I think she’s probably a nice ground filly. It was better at Epsom and it’s tough going out there today.

“On soft ground a mile and a half is far enough for her – she certainly wouldn’t want to be going any further. She is in the Irish Oaks [July 20 at the Curragh], but we’ll see how she is, how she comes out of this race and what the weather is like nearer the time.”

Sparkle Roll is owned in a partnership involving Qatar Racing, whose racing manager, David Redvers, said: “Ground is the key to her, and she found the ground too quick at York [when seventh of 10 in the Musidora Stakes]. The question is whether she wants to go further at this stage.

“She’s a big filly and if you look at her stride and the manner in which she gallops you would think it might be worth chancing it, but she is by Kingman [a miler].

“She could run in the Park Stakes [at Doncaster] and she’ll have an autumn campaign, but there’s not a filly we own who I’m more looking forward to running as a four-year-old. She’s still such a big baby.”

GROUND CAUGHT OUT FLEETING, ROLL SPARKLES FOR MURPHY

Fleeting, the Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old daughter of Zoffany who finished third in the Epsom Oaks, was supplemented for today’s Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) after that game effort at Epsom.

That confidence in the filly was not misplaced as she finished a good second in this 12-furlong Group 2 for three-year-old fillies.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite, she came through the field in the straight, but was denied by a length and a half – the soft, good to soft ground was not in her favour today.

Her jockey Ryan Moore was not too downbeat and said: “She ran very well, the ground tested her.”

The third-placed Sparkle Roll (11/1) delighted her jockey Oisin Murphy, the retained rider for part-owner Qatar Racing. The grey daughter of Kingman is owned in partnership with Kin Hung Kei and Lauren Dassault.

It was the filly’s first stakes-placed form and Murphy said: “She is improving, we have loved her at home, that was a step in the right direction.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

STRADIVARIUS HITS THE RIGHT NOTE ‘FOUR’ DETTORI

Four races at Royal Ascot so far this afternoon and Frankie Dettori has won them all!

The Italian rider completed his 449/1 four-timer with a dramatic victory aboard the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, the Even-money favourite, in the feature £500,000 G1 Gold Cup.

There is Frankie Dettori fever pulsating around Ascot with the rider greeted rapturously on his return to the winner’s enclosure. Britain’s best-known jockey, who loves Ascot more than any other course, is even himself contemplating that he could ride all six winners today. He of course completed the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – partnering all seven winners at the Festival of Racing at Ascot in October, 1996 which had cumulative odds of 25,051/1.

Five-year-old Sea The Stars entire Stradivarius met trouble in the home straight as he was hemmed in behind a wall of horses.

However, once the gap opened, Stradivarius showed his brave and battling qualities to forge ahead inside the final furlong and held on gamely to win by a length from 7/2 shot Dee Ex Bee, trained by Mark Johnston, in second.

Stradivarius becomes the first horse since Yeats 2006-2009) to win back-to-back renewals of the G1 Gold Cup.

Dettori’s other victories this afternoon came aboard A’Ali (G2 Norfolk Stakes, 5/1, Simon Crisford), Sangarius (G3 Hampton Court Stakes, 13/2, Sir Michael Stoute) and Star Catcher (G2 Ribblesdale Stakes, 4/1, John Gosden).

Dettori has now ridden 66 winners at the Royal Meeting overall and this was his sixth victory of the week at the Berkshire venue following his four wins today and two yesterday.

The 48-year-old racing legend said: “Stradivarius is an amazing horse. He is now unbeaten in his last seven starts. He has won two Ascot Gold Cups – his heart is bigger than his body.

“Stradivarius does not know how to lose. All I have to do is get him amongst other horses and he does the rest – what a horse.

“For a stayer, this lad has everything. He loves getting into a fight and he is a brilliant horse to ride.

“Everyone loves him, including me. It is fantastic for the stable, Bjorn Nielsen (owner/breeder) and everybody else involved… I am so thrilled.

“I get nervous [riding this horse] because the people care about him so much and it is a great story for Bjorn and the stable. Every time he runs, he delivers, he is unbelievable.

“I wasn’t worried about the trouble in the home straight as I just had to wait for the split. It got tight, but when I got the split, it was all over.

“In many ways, when it got tight that meant that I didn’t hit the front too early. I know that he has a great kick.

“The roar from the crowd was incredible. This horse has captured people’s imaginations in the way that he runs and the way that he wins – we’ll bring him back next year.”

“I will enjoy this first and then think about number 5! I said to Chris Stickels (Clerk of the Course) that you might have to get another statue for me! Today has a similar feel to 1996 – you never know!”

Dettori’s last two rides now head the betting. Turgenev is the 2/1 favourite for the Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) and Questionnaire is the 15/8 market leader in the concluding King George V Stakes (5.35pm).

FRANKIE DETTORI FACTFILE – after today’s G1 Gold Cup

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership – the latest being the 2019 Investec Oaks with Anapurna on May 31 and Stradivarius’s win in the 2019 Gold Cup a Royal Ascot today. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden over 3,000 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna (2019) was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit). Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2008 Raven’s Pass), Breeders’ Cup Turf (1999 Daylami, 2001 Fantastic Light, 2006 Red Rocks, 2018 Enable), Breeders’ Cup Mile (1994 Barathea, 2018 Expert Eye), Dubai World Cup (2000 Dubai Millennium, 2003 Moon Ballad, 2006 Electrocutionist), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1995 Lammtarra, 1998 Swain, 1999 Daylami, 2004 Doyen, 2017 Enable), Japan Cup (1996 Singspiel, 2002 Falbrav, 2005 Alkaased), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1995 Lammtarra, 2001 Sakhee, 2002 Marienbard, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Gold Cup (1992 & 93 Drum Taps, 1998 Kayf Tara, 2004 Papineau, 2012 Colour Vision, 2018 & 2019 Stradivarius), St James’s Palace Stakes (1997 Starborough, 2016 Galileo Gold, 2018 Without Parole), King’s Stand Stakes (1994 Lochsong), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2001 Fantastic Light, 2002 Grandera, 2011 Rewilding, 2019 Crystal Ocean), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1995 So Factual, 2015 Undrafted), Queen Anne Stakes (1990 Markofdistinction, 1997 Allied Forces, 1998 Inktikhab, 2003 Dubai Destination, 2004 Refuse To Bend, 2007 Ramonti), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2017 & 2018 Cracksman). Royal Ascot: Frankie Dettori is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot. He came into this year’s Royal Meeting on 60 winners. Lester Piggott holds the record for Royal Ascot winners – 116 – with the late Pat Eddery in second, with 73 victories. Frankie Dettori is the third most successful jockey in the history of Royal Ascot. He has captured the annual QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award five times – 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2004. He has now ridden the first four winners today – Thursday, June 20 – at odds of 449/1, plus two yesterday, making his Royal Ascot total 66 so far. His fourth victory today came on Stradivarius in the G1 Gold Cup – his seventh Gold Cup success.

DEE EX BEE BEATEN BY A ‘TRUE CHAMPION’

Dee Ex Bee, who made most of the running in the two-mile, four-furlong Group One £500,000 Gold Cup, ran an exceptionally gallant race in second, fighting back to beat Master Of Reality (Joseph O’Brien and Wayne Lordan) into third by a nose.

The four-year-old son of Farhh, trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, finished a length behind the evens-favourite winner Stradivarius at odds of 7/2.

Johnno Mills, racing manager for Dee Ex Bee’s owner Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al Maktoum, said: “Fantastic performance. We’re thrilled with him. We set this out as a target for him about eight months ago, and we’re thrilled we got him here, he ran a great race and we were beaten by a true champion.

“We wish a horse had come to us with a furlong to run so we could be in a battle; he’s a battler, but take nothing away from the winner. He really is a true champion and we’re here and we’ve run a great race. Hopefully, we will take him on somewhere else and see if we can reverse the tables, but it’s a fantastic day.”

De Sousa said: “We just ran into a better horse.”

CONNECTIONS DELIGHTED WITH FOURTH-PLACED CROSS COUNTER, MASTER OF REALITY THIRD AT 66/1 IN THE ASCOT GOLD CUP

Charlie Appleby, trainer of the fourth-placed Cross Counter, was thrilled with the four-year-old’s performance in the Ascot Gold Cup, his first run in the UK since last August. The trainer is eying a drop back in trip from the two miles four furlongs of today’s Royal Ascot contest for the Melbourne Cup and Dubai Gold Cup winner.

“We are delighted, the key thing today is that it is the first time over the two and a half, we were keen to get him dropped in and get him relaxed and doing it the right way round,” explained Appleby. “We are delighted, the way he travelled into the race you couldn’t help but get excited!

“It is great to be a part of it, taking on a horse like Stradivarius is always going to be a challenge for everybody. I felt our horse on his first start back in the UK has lost nothing in defeat there, he has put up a fine performance.

“What will be his trip? Probably a drop back to two miles – he travels too well and today he has just been out stayed by real top stayers. He’d have preferred better ground, but he has handled it. Well drop back to two, and we’ve still got an exiting horse on our hands.”

Cross Counter’s jockey James Doyle echoed Appleby’s thoughts.

“I am really proud of him, he ran a great race, he’s been off for a while,” said Doyle. “He ran a super race, I got excited for a short time, but we’ll probably come back in trip.”

Wayne Lordan rode the Master Of Reality, who stayed on well to take third, just denied the runner-up spot by a nose, having been up with the pace for much of the race. The son of Frankel was sent off at 661.

“He’s a lovely horse, he likes a bit of juice in the ground, he won a Group 3 at Navan earlier in the year, then found the ground a bit quick for him at Leopardstown, but he has come here and run an outstanding race,” said Lordan. “He is quite a big horse so time on his side over the next few years, and if everything stays sound, he is an improving type. Delighted.”

Trainer Joseph O’Brien: “It is a great run, it was a great ride, he likes a bit of juice in the ground.”

GOLD CUP RESULT

Fourth race, 4.20pm: Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3f 210y £500,000

1 Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-02 Frankie Dettori Evs Fav

2 Dee Ex Bee (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 4-9-01 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2

3 Master Of Reality (Lloyd Williams Syndicate) Joseph O’Brien IRE 4-9-01 Wayne Lordan 66/1

11 ran

Time: 4m 30.88s

Distances: 1, nse

Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.20, £1.60, £21.30 Exacta: £6.40

Breeding: ch h Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering (GB))

Breeder: Bjorn Nielsen

John Gosden – 49th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori – 66th Royal Ascot winner

Frankie Dettori’s magnificent seven Gold Cups

2019 Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 5-9-2 Frankie Dettori Evs Fav

2018 Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-1 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt-Fav

2012 Colour Vision (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 4-9-0 Frankie Dettori 6/1

2004 Papineau (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 4-9-0 Frankie Dettori 5/1

1998 Kayf Tara (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 4-9-0 Frankie Dettori 11/1

1994 Drum Taps (Yoshio Asakawa) Lord Huntingdon 7-9-2 Frankie Dettori 13/2

1992 Drum Taps (Yoshio Asakawa) Lord Huntingdon 6-9-2 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Fav

GOING CHANGE

The going has been changed to; Straight Course: Good to Soft. Round Course: Good to Soft, Soft in places from Soft, Good to Soft in places on all courses.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

GOSDEN ON THE FABULOUS FRANKIE AND REMARKABLE STRADIVARIUS

Stradivarius won his second G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot today, but for once a wonderful horse’s big-race victory was in danger of being overshadowed by his jockey.

The win meant that Frankie Dettori, who rode Stradivarius, completed a very rare Royal Ascot four-timer in consecutive races. The partnership, sent off the even-money favourite, won by a length from pace-setter Dee Ex Bee (7/2) with Master Of Reality (66/1) a nose further behind in third.

Not unnaturally winning trainer John Gosden was asked to comment on the jockey as much as the horse. He said: “Frankie is like a player who gets to the final of Wimbledon and then raises it to another level. He rode a beautiful race.

“He is a phenomenon – for a kid of 48 he is remarkable. And when he rides here he goes to another level. He’s been in the gym, working out, and then he comes and rides out for me, and he’s so relaxed. The horses are here to do a job, but he does it so beautifully with them and that makes a difference.

“[On the home turn] Stradivarius was held in by Capri and then he saw the light and Frankie managed to wriggle through. It was noted in commentary that he was in a rather tricky position, but he did the clever thing because he was drawn two and decided to save ground all the way and wait for a gap. It was a long wait, but the horse is very classy.

“This is not Stradivarius’ favoured ground – he is a much better horse on top of the ground – but he has just shown that he can still quicken on that kind of ground. Full marks to a remarkable horse, and a mercurial and remarkable jockey.

“There have been some great stayers; Le Moss, Sagaro, who Francois Boutin brought over three times, Yeats as well. They are super, wonderful horses and great for the racing public because people get to know them.

“This little guy with his white socks and white face looks like the Milky Bar Kid should be riding him rather than a jockey, but he is remarkable athlete and a charming horse to be around. He has a beautiful mind on him.”





NIELSEN LIVING THE PEAKS, BUT EXPECTING THE VALLEYS

He may not be have the horses of Coolmore or Godolphin, and he has never owned a Classic winner, but Bjorn Nielsen is one of the most envied men in racing.

Nielsen owns and bred Stradivarius, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old who today won his second £500,000 G1 Gold Cup, and is homing in on the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million, a £1m bonus which he won last year. It involves winning four designated stayers’ races, and after his Sagaro Stakes victory last month plus today’s victory, Stradivarius must now land the G1 Goodwood Cup and the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Stakes to land the million for a second time.

Stradivarius became Frankie Dettori’s fourth winner on the card, and Nielsen admitted: “During the third race I was saying to myself ‘Get back, Frankie’, because I did not believe he could win four races in a row. He’s riding so confidently, and he rode Stradivarius confidently.

“He’s such a good stayer, he has a huge heart, and his mind is so relaxed. I hope it can continue for a while.

“I don’t have the [Weatherbys Hamilton] bonus in mind, because these races are so hard to win. People think you can just get these horses out and go and win the Goodwood Cup, but remember last year he lost a shoe in this race and was lame afterwards. That can take two or three weeks to get over and you can miss a race and the bonus. That’s why I’m not focused on bonus – if he’s fine and comes out of this race okay, then I’d like to take him to Goodwood.”

Stradivarius was briefly boxed in by rivals as they turned into the straight, but Nielsen said: “I wasn’t worried because I could see what was behind and how they were travelling, and I was sure he would get a gap at some point. Capri was on his outside, but he got tired, and once Frankie went through the gap it was over.

“Once he gets to the horse that’s in front of him he goes and he’s not for catching.

“Confidence is a lot in any sport, and while Frankie has had his setbacks his ‘second career’ is even better than his first. Now he’s riding as well as ever, and he has so much confidence when he’s riding here at Royal Ascot. That gives me confidence because he puts a horse in the right position and he doesn’t make mistake in the big races.”

The great Yeats won four Gold Cups, so would Nielsen like Stradivarius to pursue that record tally in the race. He said: “I’d like to keep Stradivarius going for as long as his mind and body want to do it. I’m not thinking Yeats, or even Sagaro, Le Moss and Ardross – they were such legends. You can never say he was in their league until his career has finished and you can look back and assess him. He’s a very good horse, but they were legends and this is a different era.

“I’d love him to go on forever, but I know I’ll be going through the valleys again one day when I’ll be coming back here with no runners.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BECKETT SPOILS DETTORI’S PARTY

“I’ve lost my voice a bit. I think me and my family were the only people on the racecourse shouting!” said trainer Ralph Beckett after Biometric won the £120,000 mile Britannia Handicap, and halted Frankie Dettori’s charge through the card in the process.

Dettori had won the previous four races, and spectators and punters were hoping that he could emulate his 1996 feat of winning all the races on an Ascot card at the Festival Meeting in September.

“I’m sorry to spoil Frankie’s party, but that’s horses,” said Beckett.

Biometric, a three-year-old son of Bated Breath, owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah and ridden by Harry Bentley, came home at odds of 28/1 a length and a quarter ahead of 7/2 favourite Turgenev – ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Beckett continued: “He was flat out at half way. At the three-furlong pole I thought we were going to be last – or that they had gone too hard.

“He’s had a slightly unorthodox prep because after he won his first two races, to be qualified for this race he had to have a third run, and the only option I really had was a six-furlong novice at Lingfield, which was obviously going to be too sharp for him. It was still nearly three weeks before this race and if we were to come here, he had to run somewhere.

“I never thought he would win over seven furlongs, he never showed enough speed to do that, so to win two over seven meant that he was obviously going to step up in trip, so this was an obvious race for him.

“It was never the plan to be that far back, but they’ve gone hard and it’s fallen into place. I’m absolutely delighted.

“He’s always been a sleeper, not a flash worker, he had an issue as a two-year-old and we never ran him – this is absolutely great and we’re thrilled.

“Harry Bentley had a contract with Sheikh Fahad when he was just out of his apprenticeship, so I have known him for a long time, and we used him quite a bit when Jim Crowley left. He then took a job with Roger Varian, which didn’t work out for him, and he’s ridden plenty for us over the past year and he’s coming of age now, which is great.”

BIOMETRIC DENIES DETTORI IN THE BRITANNIA

Harry Bentley’s first Royal Ascot winner could not have been more dramatic as his success aboard 28/1 shot Biometric in the Britannia Handicap denied Frankie Dettori a memorable five-timer on day three of the Royal Meeting.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, Biometric wore down Dettori and his mount, the John Gosden-trained Turgenev (7/2f) in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter.

Bentley said: “I’ve been waiting for my first Royal Ascot winner for quite a long time, so it is very special to get on the board here.

“It’s so tough. Any meeting at Ascot not just the Royal meeting, it’s incredibly hard to ride winners here just because of the competitiveness of the races. It is so special and a day that I won’t forget.

“I knew beating Frankie would upset a few people, so I’m probably not the most popular winner of the day!”

“I’D HAVE WON THAT 20 YEARS AGO!”

The dream was there for a furlong and a half of the mile Britannia Handicap when it looked as though Frankie Dettori would kick home five winners in a row on the third day of Royal Ascot. His mount Turgenev, the 7/2 favourite, who was prominent throughout the race, went two lengths up on the field. At the two pole, the strong bay was still full of running.

The crowd was shouting home Ascot’s favourite jockey, wishing the line to come, but the 28/1 chance Biometric under Harry Bentley started to grind down the gap and despite the whole of the racecourse urging Dettori’s mount home, it wasn’t to be. Turgenev finished second by a length and a quarter

Understandably, the effervescent 48-year-old Italian-born jockey was full of fizzy excitement from a day that must, even through his long and highly successful career, rank as a highlight.

“Twenty years ago I’d have won that!” he joked as he dismounted. “I loved it – he was 16/1 this morning, then he was sent off favourite. He gave me a great spin, but it wasn’t to be.

“Look I’ve had a great day, I am not going to cry,” he laughed as he kissed camera and disappeared into the jockeys’ room.

The ride brought the day three Dettori-winning machine to an end – he was then unplaced on Questionaire in the concluding King George V Handicap.





ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

AOB MAKES IT 1-2-3 IN KING GEORGE V STAKES

On a day dominated by Frankie Dettori, one of horseracing’s other biggest names made sure he got on the scoresheet as Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien trained the 1-2-3 in the concluding King George V Handicap.

22/1 shot South Pacific (Seamie Heffernan) led home stable companions Constantinople (11/2, Ryan Moore) and Eminence (25/1 Wayne Lordan) with a neck success in the 12-furlong contest.

O’Brien recording his 69th winner at the Royal Meeting and fourth this week said: “South Pacific is a lovely horse who is progressing all the time. He was a bit babyish, but he is coming along lovely. Seamus gave him a lovely ride and he was very happy going a mile and a half.

“He is progressing with every run and I think he will get further than a mile and a half in time.

“Constantinople is a lovely horse. He is only a baby. For him to do that with top-weight, we could not be happier and Eminence is another big horse who ran well and is still progressing.

“They ran off nice marks all three of them and they will continue to progress. We can probably keep them to handicap company for the time and see how they continue to develop.”

This was O’Brien’s third success in handicap company at the Royal Meeting (2015 Britannia Handicap, War Envoy & 2016 Wolverfton Handicap, Sir Isaac Newton).

HEFFERNAN HEADS AN O’BRIEN 1-2-3

Seamie Heffernan now has five career wins at Royal Ascot after steering South Pacific to success in the £90,000 King George V Handicap.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien – also responsible for second-placed Constantinople (Ryan Moore, 11/2) and third-placed Eminence (Wayne Lordan, 25/1) – South Pacific, a son of Galileo, was a 22/1 chance. He finished a neck in front of Constantinople.

Heffernan said: “I wasn’t always confident that I was going to get there but, in fairness to the horse, he dug deep.

“Aidan trains them all for this week, but you never really know what the ground is going to be like or the draw. They all come here with a big chance – some of the favourites get beat and some of them win. I am very privileged to be in these colours and it’s a pleasure riding these horses. Some of them are a work in progress; some of them have proven that they are on the way down. Here are a couple who are on the way up.

“I was going to go in but then I thought there were too many with chances, so I took a chance switching out. Ryan switched in and I switched out. You need a brave horse to switch out and keep going because most horses, when they switch out, they don’t often finish, but he did.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

DETTORI WILL “DO IT ALL AGAIN TOMORROW”

Fresh from riding four winners from the first four races at Royal Ascot this afternoon, Frankie Dettori is already relishing the prospect of day four of Royal Ascot.

The 48-year-old superstar jockey was on on the cusp of another spellbinding day at the Berkshire venue, 23 years on from his Magnificent Seven when he partnered all seven winners at the Festival of Racing at Ascot in September, 1996, which had cumulative odds of 25,051/1.

Dettori’s 449/1 four-timer today came aboard A’Ali (G2 Norfolk Stakes, 5/1, Simon Crisford), Sangarius (G3 Hampton Court Stakes, 13/2, Sir Michael Stoute), Star Catcher (G2 Ribblesdale Stakes, 4/1, John Gosden) and Stradivarius (G1 Gold Cup, John Gosden, Evens)

Dettori looked set for win number five of the day in the Britannia Handicap aboard 7/2 favourite Turgenev, before he was caught by 28/1 shot Biometric.

Reflecting on the day, he said: “It has been a brilliant day and long may it continue.

“I love to ride for John Gosden as I have no pressure and that makes him a good man to ride for.

“I’m looking forward to doing it all over again tomorrow.”

BOOKMAKERS BLUSHES SPARED

Bookmakers’ blushes were spared at Royal Ascot this afternoon after Frankie Dettori had to settle for second in the fifth race after riding the first four winners.

The 48-year-old riding legend was on the cusp of another spellbinding day at the Berkshire venue, 23 years on from his Magnificent Seven when he partnered all seven winners at the Festival of Racing at Ascot in September, 1996 which had cumulative odds of 25,051/1.

Dettori’s 449/1 four-time today came aboard A’Ali (G2 Norfolk Stakes, 5/1, Simon Crisford), Sangarius (G3 Hampton Court Stakes, 13/2, Sir Michael Stoute), Star Catcher (G2 Ribblesdale Stakes, 4/1, John Gosden) and Stradivarius (G1 Gold Cup, John Gosden, Evens)

It looked for most of the Britannia Handicap that Dettori would be on for a five-timer, but Turgenev, the 7/2 favourite was caught in the closing stages by 28/1 shot Biometric, trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Harry Bentley.

Dettori has now ridden 66 winners at the Royal Meeting overall and this was his sixth victory of the week at the Berkshire venue, following his four wins today and two yesterday.

Discussing today’s dramatic events, Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “We were staring down the barrel of a cannon, and two furlongs out in the Britannia the worst fears were running through our heads, but Harry Bentley has certainly done the layers a favour.

“It’s still been costly, and millions has been given back to the punters. The Frankie factor is always at its highest here at Ascot and the patrons love him. It’s another great advert for the sport on the biggest of stages, but we do owe some gratitude to Biometric!”

BRITANNIA RESULT

Fifth race, 5.00pm: Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m £120,000

1 Biometic (Khalid Abdullah) Ralph Beckett 3-8-08 Harry Bentley 28/1

2 Turgenev (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 3-9-04 Frankie Dettori 7/2 fav

3 Fanaar (Hamdan Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-9-00 Dane O’Neill 50/1

4 Awe (China Horse Club International Ltd) William Haggas 3-8-10 Kerrin McEvoy 14/1

5 Numerian (Long Wait Two Partnership) Joseph O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Donnacha O’Brien 50/1

28 ran

Time: 1m 41.25s

Distances: 1¼, 2, 2¼, 2

Tote Win: £56.50 Places: £9.20, £1.65, £17.95, £4.30 Exacta: £455.00

Breeding: b c Bated Breath (GB) – Bionic (GB) (Zafonic (USA))

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms

Ralph Beckett – 2nd Royal Ascot winner

Harry Bentley – 1st Royal Ascot winner

KING GEORGE V RESULT

Sixth race, 5.35pm: King George V Handicap 1m 3f 211y £90,000

1 South Pacific (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-10 Seamie Heffernan 22/1

2 Constantinople (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-07 Ryan Moore 11/2

3 Eminence (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-8-07 Wayne Lordan 25/1

4 Persian Moon (Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds) Mark Johnston 3-9-02 Franny Norton 33/1

7/2 fav Questionare (14th)

16 ran

Time: 2m 32.74s

Distances: nk, 1¾, nk

Tote Win: £42.80 Places: £5.95, £1.50, £7.30, £7.05 Exacta: £209.50

Breeding: b c Galileo (IRE) – Tonnara (IRE) (Linamix (FR))

Breeder: Skymarc Farm Inc & Ecurie Des Monceaux

Aidan O’Brien – 69th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 57th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

STICKELS EXPECTING MORE DRY WEATHER

A dry day in Berkshire has been a relief for Royal Ascot racegoers, and Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels is expecting more good weather over the next two days.

Stickels said after racing today: “There is a chance of an odd shower this evening, but it will be largely dry for the remainder of the meeting. There has been nothing other than spits and spots of rain for the past 24 hours which meant that after the fifth race we changed the going on the straight course from ‘soft’ to ‘good to soft’ and on the round course ‘good to soft and soft in places’. We had a decent breeze and some sunshine and that helped.

“We are pleased with how the course has coped over the three days.”

COURSE EXECUTIVES ON THE FRANKIE FACTOR

Racegoers who attended Royal Ascot on Gold Cup day witnessed a rare and unexpected bonus when racing’s most popular jockey, Frankie Dettori, rode a 449/1 four-timer.

The crowd clapped and cheered each winner, as Dettori responded to the moment, and Guy Henderson, Ascot’s chief executive, said: “When I put my spectator hat on I enjoy watching someone riding with such supreme confidence it generates success. It’s not always on a short-priced horse, but the confidence and ease with which Frankie rides horses is great to watch.

“When he turns into the straight at Ascot he has the confidence to go early and they keep running for him – it’s a joy to watch. He’s magnificent, and there is no other word for it. He genuinely enjoys performing – all the jockeys are professional athletes and they all have their different ways of performing to be in the zone. He seems to improve his performance by engaging with the crowd.”

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course, said: “When Frankie’s in form he really sets this place alight. After his first three winners I thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing’, and he still had a ride on Stradivarius, the favourite in the Gold Cup to come.

“It wasn’t Stradivarius’s favourite ground, and to win two Gold Cups is a pretty remarkable feat. The horse is very tough.

“We will miss Frankie when he retires – he’s a superstar. He loves this place and rides it really well. He certainly got the crowd very excited.”





SPONSORS BRACE FOR SECOND £1M STAYERS BONUS

Insurance company Weatherbys Hamilton are preparing for another £1m pay out to racehorse owner Bjorn Nielsen after his Stradivarius won today’s Gold Cup.

Nick Craven, representing the company, admitted “No one thought we would pay out £1m,” although they had to last year when Stradivarius won four designated staying races and scooped the cash. The sponsorship is designed to encourage the breeding, buying and owning of staying horses.

Craven said: “A horse as good as this is brilliant over this trip. It was a hot, hot Gold Cup, with some very talented, big-race winners in against him, but he did it so well.

“Everyone wants him to win another bonus, and so do we. It is great publicity for us and also for staying horses, and that is what this is all about. This horse is a real favourite now, and he’s doing it for stayers.”

TODAY’S CROWD

Today’s crowd on day three of Royal Ascot 2019 was 66,375 compared to 70,046 last year.

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2.30pm G2 Norfolk Stakes - The record of vaccinations in the passport of REAL APPEAL (GER) had been altered. M Palussiere was fined £160, as this was his second offence within the previous 12 months. MISTY GREY (IRE), drawn 14, jumped left-handed leaving the stalls before being corrected by the rider, making contact with EMTEN (IRE), drawn 15, and taking the filly off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. The performance of SUNDAY SOVEREIGN, which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. Paddy Twomey’s explanation that the colt ran too free was noted. Following the race, James McDonald reported that COOL SPHERE (USA), unplaced, hung left-handed and ran green; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities. James Doyle reported that EXPRESSIONIST (IRE), unplaced, was restless in the stalls and slowly away. The Veterinary Officer reported that VENTURA REBEL, placed second, had lost its left-hind shoe.

3:05pm G3 Hampton Court Stakes – Permission was given for EIGHTSOME REEL, GREAT SCOT, and KICK ON to wear hoods in the Parade Ring. CAP FRANCAIS wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. CAP FRANCAIS, drawn 2, hung left-handed after leaving the stalls taking GLOBAL SPECTRUM, drawn 3, off its intended line, which made brief contact with FOX CHAIRMAN (IRE), drawn 4. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Approaching the final two furlongs the winner, SANGARIUS, was left short of room in between when ARTHUR KITT, placed sixth, edged left-handed at the same time as GREAT SCOT, unplaced, lugged right-handed. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Approaching the final furlong, ARTHUR KITT, placed sixth, edged marginally left-handed causing FOX CHAIRMAN (IRE), placed second, to shy away and take CAP FRANCAIS, unplaced, off its intended line, which in turn caused GREAT SCOT, unplaced, to be taken off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. James McDonald, the rider of EIGHTSOME REEL, placed fourth, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the final two furlongs. The performance of CAPE OF GOOD HOPE (IRE), unplaced, was considered. The representative of Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the colt’s performance. Following the race, Seamie Heffernan reported that OLD GLORY (IRE), unplaced, hung right-handed in the straight.

3:40pm G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – FRANKELLINA wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. Following the race, Joseph O’Brien reported that ALTAIR (IRE), unplaced, was unsuited by the ground which was Soft, Good to Soft in places, and that the filly would prefer a quicker surface.

4:20pm G1 Gold Cup – Following the race, Andrea Atzeni reported that THOMAS HOBSON, unplaced, ran too free.

5:00pm Britannia Handicap - Permission was given for DUBAI LEGACY (USA), and SAMEEM (IRE) to wear hoods in the Parade Ring, and for FINOAH (IRE) to go early to post. AWE wore earplugs in the preliminaries which were removed at the start. Approximately four furlongs out, POGO (IRE), unplaced, edged marginally left-handed causing DUNKIRK HARBOUR (USA), unplaced, to shy away and make contact with the winner, BIOMETRIC, which in turn took NUMERIAN (IRE), placed fifth, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Harry Bentley, the rider of the winner, BIOMETRIC, was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from 2 furlongs out. Following the race, James Doyle reported that VELORUM (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt revealed it to be displaying signs of a prolonged recovery. Ryan Moore reported that DUNKIRK HARBOUR (USA), unplaced, suffered interference in running.

5:35pm King George V Stakes – The performance of QUESTIONARE, which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. The representative of John Gosden explained that the colt got upset in the preliminaries and may benefit from being gelded. His explanation was noted; QUESTIONARE was routine tested.

ROYAL ASCOT 2019

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 20

QIPCO LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 6 2 1

Ryan Moore 3 5 1

Danny Tudhope 3 - 1

Jim Crowley 1 1 2

Oisin Murphy 1 - 2

James Doyle 1 - 1

Richard Kingscote 1 - -

Harry Bentley 1 - -

Seamie Heffernan 1 - -

Silvestre de Sousa - 3 -

Christophe Soumillon - 1 1

Jamie Spencer - 1 1

Wayne Lordan - 1 2

Adam Kirby - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

John Velazquez - 1 -

Paul Hannagan - 1 -

Pierre-Charles Boudot - - 2

Andrea Atzeni - - 1

Nicola Currie - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Dane O’Neil - - 1





QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 4 5 2

John Gosden 2 2 2

William Haggas 2 - 2

Sir Michael Stoute 2 1 -

Andrew Balding 1 2 -

Mark Johnston 1 1 2

Charlie Hills 1 1 -

Ian Williams 1 - 1

Charlie Appleby 1 - -

David O’Meara 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

Ralph Beckett 1 - -

Saeed bin Suroor - 1 1

David Barron - 1 -

Richard Hannon - 1 -

Willie Mullins IRE - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

Wesley Ward USA - 1 -

Archie Watson - - 2

Keith Dalgleish - - 1

Andre Fabre FR - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Karl Burke - - 1

Charlie Fellowes - - 1

Joseph O’Brien - - 1





ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 4 5 2

Khalid Abullah 2 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum 1 1 2

Godolphin 1 1 1

CLXX 1 - -

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum 1 - -

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum 1 1 -

Mick & Janice Mariscotti 1 - -

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild 1 - -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 - -

Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa 1 - -

Anthony Oppenheimer 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

King Power Racing - 2 -

Lady Bamford - 1 -

CheveleyPark Stud - 1 -

Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah - 1 -

Ten Broeck Farm Inc - 1 -

J Turner - 1 -

Collette Twomey - 1 -

Abdullah Menah - 1 -

HRH Princess Haya of Jordan - 1 -

Gestut Ammerland/Newsells Park - - 1

Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner - - 1

Clipper Logistics - - 1

Lael Stable - - 1

Mohammed Obaida - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

K Sohi - - 1

Lord Lloyd Webber - - 1

Weldspec Glasgow Limited - - 1

Ahmad Alshaikh & Co - - 1

Susan Roy - - 1

Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault - - 1

Lloyd J Williams Syndicate - - 1





