All the news from the third day of Royal Ascot 2018 Posted by racenews on Thursday, June 21, 2018 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21 GOING NEWS ON THE MORNING OF THE THIRD DAY The going for the third day of Royal Ascot remains Good to Firm. The straight and round courses were watered after racing yesterday, with three millimetres put on all over. It was dry overnight. GoingStick Readings Day Stands’ side Centre Far side Round Thursday at 08.15 8.6 8.6 8.7 8.0 Wednesday at 08.15 8.5 8.5 8.7 7.9 Tuesday at 08.30 8.6 8.8 8.7 7.8 Monday at 08:15 8.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 Sunday at 08:00 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.0 Stalls’ Position Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside Rails’ Position The temporary running rail on the round course, three yards out, from approximately the nine-furlong pole to the start of the home straight was taken down last night, with fresh ground on the inner available today. Forecast Thursday – a dry, breezy day with sunny spells. A generally dry, warm and breezy week is forecast. NON-RUNNERS AT 10AM There are no non-runners today. NON-RUNNER TOMORROW 5.00pm Sandringham Handicap no12 TERZETTO (IRE) (Self Certificate (in season))

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21 POSSIBLE LANDMARKS ON THIRD DAY OF ROYAL ASCOT 2018 Order Of St George attempts to win a second G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm) today. The Aidan O’Brien-trained six-year-old was victorious in 2016 before going down by a short-head when second to Big Orange a year ago. If successful today, the son of Galileo would become only third horse to regain the Gold Cup after Anticipation (1816 and 1819) and Kayf Tara (1998 and 2000). The Gold Cup also sees the first appearance in Britain of French challenger Vazirabad, a three-time G1 scorer. The Gold Cup has been a good race for runners from across the Channel, with 15 French-trained winners in the post-war period. American trainer Wesley Ward, who has saddled nine winners at Royal Ascot, is still seeking his first winner of the week. He saddles one runner today, Shang Shang Shang in the opening G2 Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm). Ward landed the Norfolk Stakes in 2013 with No Nay Never, who is represented as a stallion in this year’s renewal by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Land Force. Jockey Frankie Dettori, the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot, took his total number of winners at the Royal Meeting to 59 courtesy of a 86.75/1 treble on the first day. The 47-year-old was out of luck yesterday, but has five rides today as he attempts to make it 60 Royal Ascot winners. Sir Michael Stoute became the most successful trainer ever at Royal Ascot yesterday when Poet’s Word handed him a 76th Royal Meeting success in the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Stoute had previously shared the record of 75 Royal Ascot winners with the late Sir Henry Cecil. For good measure, Stoute went on to make it 77 Royal Ascot wins when Expert Eye took the concluding G3 Jersey Stakes. Stoute could reach 80 winners today as he is set to saddle three runners. Ryan Moore, who has taken the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award for seven of the past eight years, is now just one winner away from a half-century of Royal Ascot winners. Moore is second only to Dettori among current jockeys at Royal Ascot and moved up to 49 winners yesterday when Kew Gardens landed the G2 Queen’s Vase. Moore has a ride in all of today’s six races. James Doyle, successful on Poet’s Word in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes yesterday, moved on to nine Royal Ascot winners and could gain his 10th today, having four rides. Gay Kelleway, successful on Sprowston Boy in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes, is the only female jockey to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot. Josephine Gordon has the chance to become the second with two rides today. ROYAL ASCOT 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21 DECLARED RUNNERS FOR FIFTH DAY OF ROYAL ASCOT – SATRDAY, JUNE 23

2.30pm £90,000 Chesham Stakes (Listed Race) 7f (2YO) 1 (3) Arthur Kitt Tom Dascombe 9st 3lb Richard Kingscote 2 (7) Azor Ahai Mick Channon 9st 3lb Charles Bishop 3 (4) Cardini (USA) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 4 (9) Duke of Hazzard (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Cole 9st 3lb Luke Morris 5 (11) Nate The Great Archie Watson 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 6 (1) On A Session (USA) M. Palussiere, France 9st 3lb W. M. Lordan 7 (10) San Donato (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 3lb Andrea Atzeni 8 (2) Aussie View (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 12lb Silvestre De Sousa 9 (5) Beyond Reason (IRE) Charlie Appleby 8st 12lb William Buick 10 (8) Natalie’s Joy Mark Johnston 8st 12lb Joe Fanning 11 (6) New Winds Mark Johnston 8st 12lb James Doyle 3.05pm £225,000 Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y (4YO+) 1 (1) Barsanti (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 1lb Andrea Atzeni 2 (6) Cliffs of Moher (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb 3 (4) Crystal Ocean Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 4 (2) Idaho (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb 5 (5) Rare Rhythm Charlie Appleby 9st 1lb William Buick 6 (3) Red Verdon (USA) (Blinkers) Ed Dunlop 9st 1lb James Doyle 3.40pm £90,000 Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f (2YO) 1 (26) Cococabala (IRE) Richard Spencer 9st 3lb Tom Queally 2 (9) Dom Carlos (IRE) (Blinkers) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Donnacha O’Brien 3 (5) Hit The Track Jack George Baker 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 4 (14) Isle of Innisfree (USA) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb 5 (20) James Watt (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 3lb Hayley Turner 6 (8) Jungle Inthebungle (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 3lb Charles Bishop 7 (10) Junius Brutus (FR) (Tongue Strap) M. Palussiere, France 9st 3lb Olivier Peslier 8 (3) Kapono Amy Murphy 9st 3lb Gerald Mosse 9 (18) Kessaar (IRE) John Gosden 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 10 (25) Life of Riley K. R. Burke 9st 3lb Ben Curtis 11 (1) Lihou David Evans 9st 3lb Fran Berry 12 (23) Li Kui Paul Cole 9st 3lb Luke Morris 13 (24) Mayson Mac David O’Meara 9st 3lb David Probert 14 (12) Murqaab David O’Meara 9st 3lb Martin Harley 15 (7) Mutawaffer (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 16 (16) North Wind (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb 17 (11) Rockin Roy (IRE) Archie Watson 9st 3lb Oisin Murphy 18 (13) Rolling King (USA) (Blinkers) M. Palussiere, France 9st 3lb W. M. Lordan 19 (27) Sabre Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Paul Hanagan 20 (22) Soldier’s Call Archie Watson 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 21 (19) Thegreatestshowman Amy Murphy 9st 3lb Dougie Costello 22 (6) Tin Hat (IRE) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 3lb Edward Greatrex 23 (2) Van Beethoven (CAN) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb 24 (17) Well Done Fox Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Sean Levey 25 (4) World Order (IRE) Declan Carroll 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 26 (21) Chapelli Mark Johnston 8st 12lb William Buick 27 (28) Moonlight Romance (USA) (Blinkers) Wesley A. Ward, USA 8st 12lb Joel Rosario 28 (15) Queen of Bermuda (IRE) William Haggas 8st 12lb James Doyle 4.20pm £600,000 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f (4YO+) 1 (1) Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 3lb Joel Rosario 2 (8) City Light (FR) S. Wattel, France 9st 3lb C. Soumillon 3 (4) D’Bai (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 4 (5) Harry Angel (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 5 (6) Intelligence Cross (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Seamie Heffernan 6 (3) Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 9st 3lb Robert Winston 7 (11) Merchant Navy (AUS) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 8 (7) Projection Roger Charlton 9st 3lb Kieran Shoemark 9 (2) Redkirk Warrior (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) David & B Hayes & T Dabernig, Australia 9st 3lb Frankie Dettori 10 (12) Sir Dancealot (IRE) David Elsworth 9st 3lb Sean Levey 11 (9) Spirit of Valor (USA) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 3lb Donnacha O’Brien 12 (10) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 3lb Tom Queally 5.00pm £175,000 Wokingham Heritage Handicap (0-110) 6f (3YO+) 1 (6) Intisaab (Sheepskin C/P) David O’Meara 9st 10lb Martin Harley 2 (24) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) (Hood) Dean Ivory 9st 8lb Robert Winston 3 (22) Mr Lupton (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 7lb Tony Hamilton 4 (15) Tommy Taylor (USA) Kevin Ryan 9st 6lb Tom Eaves 5 (16) Bacchus Brian Meehan 9st 6lb Jim Crowley 6 (20) Ice Age (IRE) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 5lb Charles Bishop 7 (8) Dreamfield John Gosden 9st 4lb James Doyle 8 (13) Undrafted (USA) Wesley A. Ward, USA 9st 4lb Frankie Dettori 9 (17) Sir Robert Cheval Robert Cowell 9st 4lb Gerald Mosse 10 (29) Growl Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Paul Hanagan 11 (23) Danzeno Michael Appleby 9st 3lb Andrea Atzeni 12 (12) Reckless Endeavour (IRE) Jamie Osborne 9st 2lb Dougie Costello 13 (18) Foolaad (Tongue Strap) Roy Bowring 9st 2lb Kieran O’Neill 14 (26) Major Jumbo Kevin Ryan 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 15 (10) Spring Loaded (IRE) Paul D’Arcy 9st 2lb Shane Kelly 16 (27) Silent Echo (Hood) Peter Hedger 9st 2lb (5lb ex) Tom Marquand 17 (2) Out Do (Visor) David O’Meara 9st 1lb Daniel Tudhope 18 (14) Gilgamesh George Scott 9st 1lb Edward Greatrex 19 (11) Tupi (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 20 (4) Upstaging (Sheepskin C/P) Paul Cole 9st 1lb Luke Morris 21 (21) George Bowen (IRE) (Visor) Richard Fahey 9st 1lb Sebastian Woods (5) 22 (25) Brian The Snail (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 1lb (5lb ex) William Buick 23 (5) Tis Marvellous (Tongue Strap) Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 24 (9) Victory Angel (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 25 (31) Flying Pursuit (Sheepskin C/P) Tim Easterby 9st 0lb Fran Berry 26 (7) Blue de Vega (GER) (Sheepskin C/P) Robert Cowell 8st 13lb Oisin Murphy 27 (3) Al Qahwa (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David O’Meara 8st 13lb Kieran Shoemark 28 (30) Ultimate Avenue (IRE) Ed Walker 8st 13lb Pat Cosgrave Reserves R29 (19) Gunmetal (IRE) David Barron 8st 13lb (5lb ex) Ben Curtis R30 (28) Shanghai Glory (IRE) Charles Hills 8st 12lb James McDonald R31 (1) Polybius David Simcock 8st 12lb Eliminations: Tomily (IRE), Dancing Star, Golden Apollo, Edward Lewis, Glenamoy Lad, Miracle of Medinah, Squats (IRE), Summerghand (IRE), Normandy Barriere (IRE), Maarek, Baron Bolt, Eastern Impact (IRE), Pettochside, Watchable, Outback Traveller (IRE), Louie de Palma, Reputation (IRE), Gossiping, Aces (IRE), El Hombre, Open Wide (USA), Dark Shot, Volatile, Saryshagann (FR), Classic Seniority, Sparkalot, Ripp Orf (IRE), Dark Power (IRE), Swift Approval (IRE), Maid In India (IRE), Mont Kiara (FR), Dali (USA), Moonraker, Huntsmans Close 5.35pm £90,000 Queen Alexandra Conditions Race 2m 5f 143y (4YO+) 1 (7) Renneti (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 9st 10lb Andrea Atzeni 2 (8) Fun Mac (GER) (Tongue Strap) Hughie Morrison 9st 7lb Jim Crowley 3 (10) Nearly Caught (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 7lb James Doyle 4 (15) Fort Jefferson (Sheepskin C/P) Oliver Greenall 9st 2lb Paddy Pilley 5 (6) Guard of Honour (IRE) (Blinkers) George Baker 9st 2lb Trevor Whelan 6 (14) L’Attesa (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Mark Gillard 9st 2lb Kieran Shoemark 7 (16) Le Maitre Chat (USA) (Sheepskin C/P) Micky Hammond 9st 2lb Dougie Costello 8 (1) Pallasator Gordon Elliott, Ireland 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 9 (13) Pearl Dragon (FR) C. von der Recke, Germany 9st 2lb Ben Curtis 10 (2) Tempestatefloresco (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 9st 2lb Charles Bishop 11 (3) Thomas Hobson W. P. Mullins, Ireland 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 12 (11) Count Octave Andrew Balding 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 13 (4) Glencadam Glory (Hood) John Gosden 9st 1lb Robert Havlin 14 (12) Light Pillar (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Donnacha O’Brien 15 (5) Uber Cool (IRE) Jane Chapple-Hyam 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 16 (9) Meri Devie (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 8st 11lb C. Soumillon





GROUND REMAINS GOOD TO FIRM

The ground for day three of Royal Ascot 2018 remains Good to Firm following three millimetres of watering overnight.

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels explained: “We’re Good to Firm again this morning.

“We put three millimetres on everything last night just to replace any moisture lost.

“We’ve got a bit of a breeze today and it’s a bit cooler. We have perfect ground and perfect racing conditions.

“I’m really happy with the ground given the dry month we’ve had so far as we’ve had less than two millimetres of rain in June.

“You would expect the ground to be fast and we have nice, fast ground.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

ASCOT CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S SON CYCLING IRELAND’S RACECOURSES FOR CHARITY

Ascot chief executive Guy Henderson is no stranger to two wheels and a pair of cycling shorts, but his son, Exeter University law student Edward, is taking pedalling to an extreme.

A keen rider with a handful of victories on the point-to-point circuit, Henderson Jr and three mates – all fellow amateur jockeys – are aiming to cycle around every Irish racecourse, a journey of 1,442 kilometres which they expect will take up to 11 days. In company with Zac Baker, the brother of former top Flat jockey George, Hugh Nugent and Ed Bailey, Henderson will set off on Sunday, 24 hours after the Royal Meeting concludes, aiming to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity, and the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Both charities are close to the cyclists’ hearts, for they know many riders who have been helped by the IJF, and they were also struck by the tragedy that befell a former British champion point-to-point rider, Richard Woollacott, the Devon-based trainer who took his life earlier this year.

Guy Henderson said: “My son Edward, with three friends, is cycling to every racecourse in Ireland to raise money for the mental health charity Mind and also the Injured Jockeys’ Fund. They have some sponsorship from Horseracing Ireland and hope to pick up some support from the Irish racecourses as they go.

“As a family we all go cycling, but he wanted to do something that was an adventure, and he and his friends cooked up the idea of heading to Ireland. I’ll be chuffed if he completes his goal because it’s a really good way to spend his time.

“My only advice to him has been to take plenty of Vaseline!”

Nugent is said to be a keen cyclist, but the other three are part-timers who seem set for a punishing schedule.

Anyone wishing to encourage the riders and help raise money for two fantastic causes, can donate via their Facebook page – ‘Ed, Ed, Zac and Hugh Cycle to all 26 Irish Racecourses’ or via the link: https://www.facebook.com/events/205457463572637/

or the Just Giving website ‘Cycling to all 26 Irish Racecourses’:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=930107





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

A CLASSIC CORONATION IN STORE

The heroines of all three 1000 Guineas – the mile Classic races for three-year-old fillies run at Newmarket, the Curragh and Longchamp – meet on Friday (June 22) for the first time in the £500,000 Group One Coronation Stakes.

At odds of 66/1, Billesdon Brook was a shock winner of the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey, but that victory means that she is priced at around 6/1 for the Coronation Stakes.

Jessica Harrington has a decent chance of a first Royal Ascot success with her Irish 1000 Guineas winner, the Mastercraftsman-sired Alpha Centuri (Colm O’Donoghue), currently available at around 3/1.

And the David Simcock-trained Teppal, narrow winner of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp on May 13, has French maestro Olivier Peslier in the saddle and can be backed at around 13/2.

But perhaps the one to upset this Classic trio is Clemmie, priced at 7/2 to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a second consecutive Coronation Stakes – Winter won the race last year – and a fourth in total. Clemmie, a full-sister to four-time Group One winner Churchill, took the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes as a two-year-old but only finished ninth of 13th in Alpha Centuri’s recent Irish 1000 Guineas on her seasonal debut. Ryan Moore will be in the saddle.

Sir Michael Stoute, Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer with 77 victories to his name, enjoyed a double on day two of the 2018 Royal Meeting courtesy of Poet’s Word in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Expert Eye in the G3 Jersey Stakes. Veracious could continue his run of form. Cheveley Park Stud’s daughter of Frankel is much less experienced than most of her fellow Coronation Stakes runners, having just two runs under her belt last autumn. This is her first appearance of 2018, and her odds currently are around 7/1.

French-based Spanish trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez produced Coeur De Beaute (Stephane Pasquier) to finish within a hair’s-breadth of Teppal in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, and the Dabirsim filly reopposes again, although the ground may be a little faster than is ideal for her.

Richard Hannon has a second runner in Anna Nerium, seventh behind Billesdon Brook in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and ridden once more by Tom Marquand.

Marco Botti scored his first Royal Ascot triumph on Wednesday when Aljazzi took the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes. Capla Temptress (Andrea Atzeni), fourth in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and a Canadian G1 winner as a two-year-old, bids to give him a second success of the Royal Meeting.

The 13-runner field is completed by Adorable (Mick Channon/Silvestre de Sousa), Aim Of Artemis (John Gosden/James Doyle), Nkosikazi (Brian Meehan/Oisin Murphy) and Whitefountainfairy (Andrew Balding/David Probert).





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Factfile for international challenger on third day

Shang Shang Shang (USA) – Norfolk Stakes

Breeding: 2 b f Shanghai Bobby (USA) – Yankee Victoria (USA) (Yankee Victor (USA))

Breeder: Kris R Del Giudice

Born: April 1, 2016

Owner: Breeze Easy LLC

Trainer: Wesley Ward USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Form: 1

*Aiming at G2 Norfolk Stakes (5f, June 21) at Royal Ascot.

*Became another debut winner for Ward when accounting for 11 rivals in an extended four-furlong dirt maiden at Keeneland on April 26.

*The Shanghai Bobby filly is a two-time OBS graduate, sold by Summerfield for $110,000 at the 2017 Winter Mixed Sale and then purchased at OBS March by Breeze Easy for $200,000 out of the SBM Training & Sales consignment.

Race record: Starts 1; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £19,867

Breeze Easy LLC

Breeze Easy LLC is a relatively new owner partnership which was set up in 2016 by Michael Hall and Samuel Ross in Florida. Breeze Easy LLC has purchased a number of horses since its inception and had six winners in 2016 from 42 runners, amassing $164,553 in prize money. In 2017, Breeze Easy LLC enjoyed its best season to date with 22 winners from 96 runners, earning $610,919 in prize money. So far in 2018, Breeze Easy LLC has had 15 winners from 50 runners, earning $596,400. Some of the organisation’s best horses include the unbeaten Jim McKay Turf Sprint Stakes winner Imprimis, dual victor Pretty Lady, Inspired Vow, Lady Oak, Bitatude and Shangroyal. Breeze Easy LLC has been prominent buyers at a number of sales, with its most notable purchase being Glacier, a son of Broken Vow who was bought for $1.2-million at Ocala, Florida, in April, 2016. Breeze Easy LLC have horses in training with a number of handlers in both America and Canada. They include Wesley Ward, Joseph Orseno, Mark Casse and Peter Walder.

No previous Royal Ascot runners

Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida)

Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first year, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Pioneered the American challenge on Royal Ascot. Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now nine. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No

Th8.

Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Count Reigh, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had close to 1,700 North American winners.

Royal Ascot Wins (9)

2009 Windsor Castle Stakes (STRIKE THE TIGER), Queen Mary Stakes (JEALOUS AGAIN)

2013 Norfolk Stakes (NO NAY NEVER)

2014 Windsor Castle Stakes (HOOTENANNY)

2015 Queen Mary Stakes (ACAPULCO), Diamond Jubilee Stakes (UNDRAFTED)

2016 Queen Mary Stakes (LADY AURELIA )

2017 King’s Stand Stakes (LADY AURELIA), Sandringham Handicap (CON TE PARTIRO)

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Background: Grew up on a farm and attended jockey school at the age of 13. After six months, he turned professional and was the leading rider in the Dominican Republic on four occasions, before moving to California in 2006. Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2009, partnering 284 winners and amassing earnings of US $13,073,777, the fifth best in North America. Has continued among the top six riders by earnings every year since. Accolades: Rode six winners in a day at Hollywood Park on December 11, 2009. Only equalled by Hall of Fame riders Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay and Kent Desormeaux. Married to wife Briana, one daughter, Jasmine and one son, Jason. Has ridden 2,500 North American winners, earning close to US $172 million. US Triple Crown Wins (2): Kentucky Derby (2013 Orb), Belmont Stakes (2014 Tonalist) Breeders’ Cup Wins (7): Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2010 Dakota Phone), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2009 Dancing In Silks, Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2015 Wavell Avenue), Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (2014 Bobby’s Kitten, 2017 Stormy Liberal), Breeders’ Cup Mile (2016 Tourist) Other Big Race Wins include: Dubai World Cup (2013 Animal Kingdom), Alabama Stakes (2010 Blind Luck), Blue Grass Stakes (2011 Brilliant Speed), Jockey Club Gold Cup (2012 Flat Out, 2014 Tonalist), Pacific Classic (2012 Dullahan), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (2010 Harmonius), Mother Goose Stakes (2013 Close Hatches), EP Taylor Stakes (2013 Tannery), Donn Handicap (2014 Lea), Ashland Stakes (2014 Rosalind), Apple Blossom Handicap (2014 Close Hatches), Man o’ War Stakes (2014 Imagining), Ogden Phipps Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Belmont Oaks (2014 Minborette), Personal Ensign Stakes (2014 Close Hatches), Matriarch Stakes (2010 Gypsy’s Warning, 2014 La Tia, 2017 Off Limits), Wood Memorial Stakes (2015 Frosted), Belmont Derby (2015 Force The Pass), Metropolitan Handicap (2013 Sahara Sky, 2016 Frosted), Whitney Stakes (2016 Frosted), Fourstar Dave Handicap (2014 Seek Again, 2016 Tourist), Beldame Stakes (2016 Forever Unbridled), Champagne Stakes (2016 Practical Joke), Malibu Stakes (2016 Mind Your Biscuits), Gulfstream Park Handicap (2017 Almanaar), Dubai Golden Shaheen (2017 Mind Your Biscuits), Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (2017 Beach Patrol), Arlington Million (2017 Beach Patrol) Royal Ascot Wins (1): Norfolk Stakes (2013 No Nay Never)

Royal Ascot Record: 2013 Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Red Avenger (13th Britannia Handicap); 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), Luck Of The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), Quick Defence (7th Britannia Handicap); 2017 Long On Value (12th Diamond Jubilee Stakes); 2018 Hemp Hemp Hurray (13th Jersey Stakes)





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

STOUTE OBSERVATIONS BY THE PRESS

Sir Michael Stoute’s achievement in breaking Sir Henry Cecil’s record of 75 Royal Ascot winners is given ample coverage in today’s newspapers.

His 76th winner, courtesy of Poet’s Word’s victory in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, was soon converted into a 77th when Expert Eye won the Jersey Stakes, successes which included interesting sub-plots.

James McDonald, the New Zealand-born jockey who rode Expert Eye, was back on top having returned from an 18-month ban for betting, a detail picked up by several racing scribes, including Chris Goulding in the Daily Express and Tom Kerr in the Racing Post, while Poet’s Word’s defeat of Cracksman, who was sent off the 2/5 favourite, garners more theories about the vanquished than the victor. John Gosden’s assertion that Cracksman may not have been fully focused on racing is picked up by Greg Wood of The Guardian, who quotes the trainer saying: “He was welcoming all the fillies walking back [from the previous race].” The Racing Post’s Alastair Down writes: “How do you reinvigorate a horse whose interest may be waning and is thinking of taking a Galileo filly out for a good dinner before going on to Annabel’s?”

Chris Cook of The Guardian – and to a lesser extent Mark Souster of The Times – cracks open a window on the hitherto mysterious Phoenix Thoroughbreds, an organisation whose investors spent lavishly at the sales last year. They now own a 75 per cent stake in yesterday’s Queen Mary Stakes winner Signora Cabello, exposing Phoenix’s Amer Abdulaziz to press scrutiny at the presentation ceremony. Cook quotes Abdulaziz saying: “We need to dominate globally. Same level as Coolmore and Godolphin.” Welcome news for racing, starting with the breeders who produce the horses.

The Racing Post has a large team in action at the Royal Meeting, enough bodies to enable reporter Lee Mottershead to tear himself away from the racecourse action and undertake some culinary research, or in his own words, a ‘homage to fromage’. Apparently cheese on toast is a popular delicacy with visitors to Ascot, as is fish and chips. Disappointingly, Mottershead spots one racegoer throwing most of her cod in the bin, although she tells him, “It was lovely – I just got full”.

Josh White of the Daily Mail is given a mission to spot celebrities, and finds a box full (no less) – including TV familiars Ben Fogle, Jeremy Kyle, Declan Donnelly and Robert Rinder, whose selfie pose makes it to page 27 of the paper. It appears to have bent accuracy and statistics in its headline ‘Royal Tatscot! Forget the upper crust, now it’s full of chat show hosts and reality TV stars’ but why should that spoil a good story?

Other tabloids follow the same theme and celebrities, with the Daily Express headline being ‘Expectant Ali and Dec [Donnelly] bump into Ascot set!’, and the Donnellys’ photo appearing in the news pages of the Daily Mirror, Daily Star and The Sun. Kirsty Gallacher of Sky Sports News provides many papers with a way of filling column inches, although you get the impression her spotted, plunging-neckline dress is the element of greatest appeal to picture editors. ‘Kirst past the post’ is The Sun’s headline.

Another dress, wide enough to camp under and modelled by its designer, Larisa Katz, is a popular shot, and takes Royal Ascot coverage onto page 7 of The Daily Telegraph.

The Duchess of Sussex made a celebrated debut appearance at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, and while she was absent yesterday the Daily Mail has found a way to continue its coverage of her every move. Under the headline ‘My fair Meghan’, the paper devotes two pages to comparisons between the Duchess and actress Audrey Hepburn, who starred in the 1964 musical My Fair Lady. It’s all harmless fun, including the assertion that Meghan even ‘models her [eye] brows on Audrey’s’ – well, better that than Denis Healey’s.

Today’s card at Royal Ascot is highlighted by the G1 Gold Cup, a race which appears to focus on the 2016 winner Order Of St George and the up-and-coming Stradivarius. Sam Turner of the Daily Mail asserts, ‘Strad will be pulling the strings’, although the Daily Star’s Patrick Weaver opts for Order Of St George – ‘All in Order’ is the paper’s headline. However, in a week not without its defeated favourites, Templegate of The Sun opts for Vazirabad, while Newsboy of the Daily Mirror, Marcus Armytge of The Daily Telegraph, Paul Kealy of the Racing Post and Jon Freeman of i side with Desert Skyline. He is trained by David Elsworth, a man of witty observations and absorbing quotations, but, on occasions, not averse to shunning the press. Tomorrow’s papers could be worth reading.





PUNTERS HOPING STRADIVARIUS HITS HIGH NOTE

Bookmakers were in raptures on day two of Royal Ascot 2018 following the defeat of 2/5 favourite Cracksman in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes to 11/2 chance Poet’s Word, who provided Sir Michael Stoute with his 76th Royal Ascot success, making the Newmarket handler the winning-most trainer of all time at the Royal Meeting. Cracksman, trained by John Gosden, was backed into 2/5 favouritism from 4/7, with his defeat meaning punters are licking their wounds heading into day three.

US trainer Wesley Ward is yet to strike at this year’s Royal Meeting, but his Shang Shang Shang is one of the leading fancies for the opening race of the day, the G2 Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm) over five furlongs. The daughter of Shanghai Bobby was one of 10 two-year-old winners for Wesley Ward at Keeneland’s spring meeting in April and is very weak in the market at 5/1 with Betfred. Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien, who registered his first victory at this year’s Royal Meeting (62nd overall) courtesy of Kew Gardens in yesterday’s G2 Queen’s Vase, saddles Land Force in the opener who is best backed horse in the race. The son of No Nay Never was third in a listed contest at the Curragh last time out and is 7/1 from 10/1 with Betway and William Hill, whilst Paddy Power are 15/2 from 12/1. Tim Easterby’s Vintage Brut is 9/2 from 11/2 with Betfred.

Godolphin has three runners in the 10-furlong G3 Hampton Court Stakes (3.05pm), a contest Sheikh Mohammed’s operation has won for the last two years (2016 Hawkbill, 2017 Benbatl) and National Army, trained by Saeed bin Suroor is the one for each-way money, having constricted into 9/1 from 11/1 with Paddy Power, Betfred and William Hill.

The G2 Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm) over 12 furlongs looks wide open with a host of progressive fillies jostling for favouritism. Betway currently have impressive Newbury maiden scorer Sun Maiden, G1 Investec Oaks second Wild Illusion and G1 Investec Oaks fourth Magic Wand as their co-favourites, with the latter, trained by Aidan O’Brien trimmed into 100/30 from 7/2 with Ladbrokes and Paddy Power. Magic Wand is 7/2 from 9/2 with both William Hill and Betway.

Punters are also struggling to split the front two in today’s G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm), with G2 Yorkshire Cup winner Stradivarius narrowly shading favouritism at 7/4 with Ladbrokes from 2016 Gold Cup winner Order Of St George, who has drifted out to 2/1 from 7/4 with the Magic Sign. French raider Vazirabad, a three-time G1 winner, is 5/1 from 13/2 with Paddy Power, have reported sustained support for the six-year-old son of Manduro.

In the ultra-competitive Britannia Handicap (5.00pm), Godolphin’s First Contact, successful in two of his three starts, is 9/1 from 10/1 with William Hill, but Betway, who are paying seven places on the mile contest, report Clive Cox’s Crack On Crack On to be their worst result of the day having been supported from 9/1 into 15/2.

The concluding race of the day is another tricky puzzle for punters to solve with 19 runners heading to post in the King George V Handicap (5.35pm). Mark Johnston’s Newbury scorer Communique is the solid 6/1 favourite from 8/1 with Ladbrokes whilst Downdraft, representing Irish handler Joseph O’Brien has attracted each-way support into 7/1 from 10/1 with Betfred. Frankie Dettori, who continues to lead the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey standings with three victories, partners First Eleven in the finale, who is a 6/1 shot from 7/1 with Betway.

Punters have correctly predicted the colour of The Queen’s hat for the first two days of the meeting and pink has been punted off the boards into 5/4 from 2/1 with William Hill for day three of Royal Ascot 2018.

Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady commented: “Punters have decided that Stradivarius should be favourite for the Gold Cup with Order Of St George on the drift.”

Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “This morning’s betting vibes suggest Stradivarius will the Gold Cup favourite.”

Paddy Power’s Paul Binfield added: “We were taking on Vazirabad, but we’ve been forced to cut him in the market due to the sheer weight of support for him today.”

CLIFFS SET FOR A SECOND BITE OF THE ROYAL ASCOT CHERRY

Cliffs Of Moher, fourth in Wednesday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, has been declared to run in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old, second in the 2017 Derby, will be ridden by Seamie Heffernan – Ryan Moore, who was on board for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, will instead ride odds-on favourite Crystal Ocean for Sir Michael Stoute.

Stoute, who broke the record for the number of Royal Ascot winners trained yesterday, is going after his 11th Hardwicke Stakes success.

O’Brien also has last year’s Hardwicke Stakes winner Idaho in the six-runner race. Idaho, a full-brother to seven-time Group One winner Highland Reel, will be ridden by Donnacha O’Brien.

Roger Varian runs Barsanti (Andrea Atzeni), runner-up to Idaho a year ago. The Charlie Appleby-trained Rare Rhythm (William Buick) and Ed Dunlop’s Red Verdon (James Doyle) complete the field for the £225,000 mile and a half contest.





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

TODAY’S CARRIAGE LIST

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Duke of York

Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa

Sir Nicholas Bacon

2nd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York

3rd Carriage

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester

The Earl of Snowdon

The Countess of Snowdon

4th Carriage

Mr. Peter Troughton

Mrs. Peter Troughton

Sir Marcus O’Lone

Lady O’Lone





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

WESLEY WARDS OFF A BLANK THANKS TO SHANG SHANG SHANG

British racing’s finest American import, Wesley Ward, had not enjoyed the best Royal Ascot until Shang Shang Shang landed the G2 Norfolk Stakes.

Victory for the filly against colts – the first such success since Superstar Leo beat male rivals in 2000 – was particularly sweet following the defeats of strongly-fancied Chelsea Cloisters and Lady Aurelia earlier in the week, although Shang Shang Shang did not make things easy for her trainer when prevailing on the nod by the smallest of margins. A 5/1 chance, she beat 20/1 shot Pocket Dynamo from Robert Cowell’s stable, with Land Force at 7/1 a further half a length down in third.

Ward said of the Joel Rosario-ridden winner: “To do this with a filly is quite unbelievable. I come here every year, but we were kinda scratching our heads for a few days and felt like we were back at the beginning and wondering if we were in the wrong place or not.

“We had done all the planning just as before but it wasn’t coming through – thank God it did today. Barely!

“I thought she had just done it, but you are never sure and I wanted to wait until the [photo finish] announcement before believing it.

“I felt this filly was better than Chelsea Cloisters on firm ground, but not on soft ground. Unfortunately Chelsea Cloisters just didn’t get a breather [during the race] like this filly did. I feel good right now.”

The American then paid tribute to all his staff, emphasising their work in getting his team fit and ready to cross the Atlantic, and gave credit to Rosario, saying: “I have got to tell you something about this jockey. He is fabulous. He has put the time and effort in, which is why he is here. He has won Derbys, World Cups, yet he was in every day breezing my two-year-olds all winter long.”

Ward has been popular with the press for the interviews he has given ahead of and during his annual visits to Royal Ascot, but today he turned the tables, expressing his thanks, with feeling, for the reception given to him by the media.

The importance of his achievements – this was his tenth Royal Ascot winner – then seemed to hit home and he became slightly emotional before adding: “This really is the best, and everybody has been so gracious.”

Tomorrow Ward runs Stillwater Cove in the G3 Albany Stakes, while on Saturday he is represented by Bound For Nowhere in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Moonlight Romance in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes and Undrafted in the Wokingham Handicap.





SHANG BECOMES PART OF WESLEY’S GANG

Shang Shang Shang (5/1) became US trainer Wesley Ward’s 10th winner at the Royal Meeting following a thrilling victory in the G2 Norfolk Stakes, the first race on day three of Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, the two-year-old daughter of Shanghai Bobby made all of the running in the group towards the far side rail and held on gamely in the closing stages to deny the fast-finishing Pocket Dynamo (20/1), trained by Robert Cowell, in second by a nose in a thrilling finish to the five-furlong contest.

Ward and Rosario, registering his second Royal Ascot winner, teamed up to land the 2013 G2 Norfolk Stakes with No Nay Never and the American jockey was delighted to record another success at the Berkshire venue.

Rosario said: “It was a nerve-wracking finish and for a minute, I thought they were going to get me. She responded to everything I asked her to do.

“She broke well and was very calm in the beginning. I had to use a bit of her pace to get to the front and to help her get into her stride.

“This would have been a very different experience for her today in England, compared to running in America.

“She was very brave. It was very close at the finish, but we got it done.

“I thought for a second that they were going to get me. She responded to everything I asked her to do.

“I couldn’t really tell if I had got there, but I’m glad that she did win!

“It means a lot to me to have another winner at Royal Ascot. There are amazing people who come here and it is a dream come true to win – I’m really happy and blessed to be here.”

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

1 Shang Shang Shang (Breeze Easy LLC) Wesley Ward USA 2-8-12 Joel Rosario 5/1

2 Pocket Dynamo (Tom Morley) Robert Cowell 2-9-01 Mickael Barzalona 20/1

3 Land Force (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 7/1

4/1 fav Vintage Brut (9th)

Distances: nse, ½

Time: 59.83s

Tote Win: £4.20 Places: £1.90, £5.30, £2.20 Exacta: £85.20

Wesley Ward – 10th Royal Ascot winner

Joel Rosario – 2nd Royal Ascot winner





DYNAMO RUNS A CRACKER FOR COWELL

Robert Cowell was gracious in defeat after 20/1 shot Pocket Dynamo was beaten a nose by Shang Shang Shang in a photo-finish for the opening G2 Norfolk Stakes.

The American-bred Dialed In colt was ridden by Mickael Barzalona.

Cowell said: “We were in front probably a metre before the line and a metre after the line, but just not as we crossed the line. I would prefer to have been beaten a length or a length and a half – it would have been more satisfying – but you can’t take anything away from the horse. He’s run an absolute cracker, and he’s a tough horse and he’s genuine and he will continue to have a good season.

“At Longchamp in what was quite a snazzy race, to be honest with you, he was taken on a long way out and he battled all the way to the line and kept his nose in front so I knew he would try all the way. I am absolutely thrilled and there’s plenty more fun to be had with him.

“Mickael said he’s done everything beautifully and probably feels like he’s won the race. He said he felt almost a stone better than when he last rode him at Longchamp, so he’s maturing a lot.

“The owner Tom Morley and I felt we should have been half the price we were, but that’s racing and they [horses] don’t know their price.”

Land Force, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, finished half a length back in third at 7/1.

O’Brien said: “He ran really well and we’re pleased. We will probably move him back up to six furlongs now.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Joel Rosario, on the nose winner Shang Shang Shang (5/1), said: “The same as yesterday. Lovely.”

Mickael Barzalona, jockey of the second 20/1 chance Pocket Dynamo, said: “Quick but perfect ground.”

Ryan Moore, partner of the third Land Force (7/1), said: “Faster.”

Tom Queally, on fourth Rumbleinthejungle, said: “There is no jar in it – it is getting quicker every day.”

Paul Hanagan, on Charming Kid, said: “They have done a good job watering it. The ground is quick with no jar.”

Gerald Mosse, partner of Glory Fighter, said: “It is lovely ground with just enough give in it. Quick but no jar”

Charles Bishop, rider of Kinks, said: “It is the same as yesterday or a touch quicker.”

Adam Kirby, on Konchek, said: “It is a small bit quicker than yesterday.”

Tom Marquand, jockey of The Paddocks, said: “Maybe a bit quicker than yesterday.”

David Allan, partner of Vintage Brut (4/1 favourite), said: “On the quick side.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

MOORE BRINGS UP 50TH ROYAL WINNER

Ryan Moore rode his 50th Royal Ascot winner for one of the meeting’s most successful partnerships when Hunting Horn landed the G3 Hampton Court Stakes over 10 furlongs.

Moore, who wore the all-navy silks synonymous with John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, drove the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt to victory by four and a half lengths, an emphatic win that made up for his sixth in the recent G1 Prix du Jockey-Club. The 5/1 winner beat 16/1 chance Crossed Baton, who was half a length clear of Zaaki, 14/1.

QIPCO’s Royal Ascot top jockey in seven of the last eight years, Moore also holds the post-war record of nine winners at any one Royal Meeting, a feat he achieved in 2015.

Following his second win at this year’s meeting, Moore said: “Hunting Horn has progressed with every start this year.

“The race today went nice and smoothly for him. He got there and had a little look around. It wasn’t until I got after him in the last furlong that he started stretching.

“He is a progressive horse and that was obviously a big jump up on what he has done before. He is getting better and hopefully will carry on that way.”

On behalf of the owners, Derrick Smith said: “He ran very well today and was a little unlucky in France where he got a bit impeded. They can often bunch up [in races] in France, but he put it right today.

“This is a double whammy for us because he’s a son of Camelot [the Derby winner owner by Smith, Magnier and Tabor], which makes the win even more pleasing.

“People say we had a bad day on Tuesday, but we had the second in the Coventry Stakes and the third in the St James’s Palace Stakes – I suppose we expect to be in the winner’s enclosure every time, but it wasn’t a bad day from our point of view.”

Asked about the secret of O’Brien’s ability as a trainer, Smith replied: “The question is always asked and everyone knows the answer – he’s a genius, pure and simple.”





HUNTING HORN CALLS ANOTHER WINNER FOR O’BRIEN

Hunting Horn provided trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore with their second winner of Royal Ascot 2018, following KewGardens’ success in the Queen’s Vase.

The son of Camelot streaked away from the 16-strong field in the Hampton Court Stakes to score by four and a half lengths from the John Gosden-trained Crossed Baton at odds of 5/1.

It was O’Brien’s third win in the Group Three 10-furlong race for three-year-olds – he also took it in 2004 with Moscow Ballet and in 2005 with Indigo Cat.

O’Brien said: “We were delighted with Hunting Horn’s last run [sixth in the Group One Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly], and he also had a lovely run in Sandown [when third in the Classic Trial in April].

“He relaxes, travels well and quickens well. His dad [Camelot] was the same when there was pace on and it was a nice, evenly run race today.

“We thought a mile and a quarter would suit him well, and Ryan gave him a lovely ride.

“He has a lot of options, as he can step up to a mile and a half as well. You could look the Eclipse or go to France or have a little rest. He has been busy the past couple of weeks.”





CROSSED HANDS BATON OVER TO HORN

Newmarket trainer John Gosden was pleased with the run of 16/1 shot Crossed Baton who finished a creditable second to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Hunting Horn (5/1) who was a decisive victor in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Robert Havlin, the three-year-old son of Dansili was always prominent in the 10-furlong contest and took the lead passing the two-furlong pole.

However, Hunting Horn, ridden by Ryan Moore, registering his 50th victory at the Royal Meeting, quickened up smartly to score readily by four and a half-lengths.

Gosden commented: “It was a good run. Rab gave Crossed Baton a great ride from the outside and they had every chance.

“I thought the winner was just too good. We would have been beaten with any draw as the winner was impressive and I’m just thrilled to be second.

“He is a horse who likes to use his stride and he is a lovely horse – that was a solid race.”

Havlin remarked: “That was a great run – there are no excuses. He has put his Dante run behind him. He was on an upward curve before that and hopefully we can find a race for him. We were just beaten by a better horse on the day.”

Reflecting on Cracksman’s defeat in yesterday’s G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes by Poet’s Word, Gosden added: “Cracksman ate up this morning and was very pleased with himself – I wasn’t quite so happy with him!”

Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of third-placed Zaaki (14/1) said: “He ran well.”

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

1 Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/1

2 Crossed Baton (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 3-9-00 Robert Havlin 16/1

3 Zaaki (Ahmad Alotaibi) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Pat Dobbs 14/1

7/2 fav Key Victory (6th)

Distances: 4 ½, ½

Time: 2m 3.02s

Tote Win: £5.90 Places: £2.20, £6.40, £4.80 Exacta: £115.40

Aidan O’Brien – 63rd Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 50th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

O’BRIEN WORKS HIS MAGIC

Magic Wand’s G2 Ribblesdale Stakes victory provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with a quick-fire 25/1 double, following immediately on the heels of Hunting Horn’s Hampton Court Stakes success.

The Ryan Moore-ridden filly, a daughter of Galileo, was sent off at 100/30 and beat the Charlie Appleby-trained 9/4 favourite Wild Illusion into second.

Magic Wand was always prominent throughout the mile and a half race and came to the front after rounding the turn into the home straight. She quickly drew clear of the field and won impressively by four lengths in 2min 28.52s.

It takes O’Brien to the top of the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award with three wins for the week, and means he has now trained a total of 64 Royal Ascot winners.

He said: “We were very happy with Magic Wand after the Oaks [she finished fourth to stable-mate Forever Together] – the ground went unusually soft in Epsom – and she came out of it well in every sense. Jamie who looks after her and Yvonne, who rides her every day, and Seamus, who rides her in her work, were very happy with her. We are delighted.”

Asked about future plans for Magic Wand and Forever Together, O’Brien replied: “Forever Together might go back to the [G1] Pretty Polly [at the Curragh], and this filly [Magic Wand] might go to the Irish Oaks, and then they both might head for the Arc or something like that.

“Nothing is set in stone but we did feel the ground was a factor in Epsom. That doesn’t mean that if it comes again she might not act on it but I think it was a factor. We were hoping that on good ground she’d be the filly we saw in Chester [where she was an easy winner of the Cheshire Oaks, beating Forever Together].”

MOORE WEAVES WAND WITH MAGIC PERFORMANCE

Ryan Moore registered a 25/1 double on day three of Royal Ascot 2018 and his 51st victory at the Royal Meeting overall, following the impressive success of 10/3 shot Magic Wand in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, who along with Moore was registering his third victory of the week (Kew Gardens – G2 Queens Vase & Hunting Horn – G3 Hampton Court Stakes) and 64th winner overall, the three-year-old daughter of Galileo quickened up in taking fashion in the home straight to spread-eagle her rivals and ran on strongly to score by four lengths.

Godolphin’s Wild Illusion, second in the Investec Oaks last time and trained by Charlie Appleby, filled the same position under William Buick in today’s 12-furlong contest.

Magic Wand was fourth in the Investec Oaks on her latest start and Moore believed the return to better ground was a significant factor in today’s victory.

He said: “Magic Wand did it nicely today. She is a lovely filly and she enjoyed being on better ground – that was a good performance.”

MV Magnier, son of Coolmore supremo John Magnier, looked ahead to today’s G1 Gold Cup at 4.20pm in which Order Of St George, trained by O’Brien and ridden by Moore, bids to record a second victory in the two mile and four furlong event.

He said: “Royal Ascot is one of the best weeks of the racing calendar. Magic Wand was very impressive there and we’re hoping for a big run from Order Of St George.

“The lads [John Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael Tabor] seem pretty confident of a big run and hopefully he will run well. The lads were confident last year when he finished second to Big Orange and they are very confident this year.

“Everyone wants to see good horses running against each other and Stradivarius looks a good rival. It’s the Gold Cup and we’re hopeful of a good run.”

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

1 Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

2 Wild Illusion (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-03 William Buick 9/4 fav

3 Sun Maiden (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 James Doyle 3/1

Distances: 4, 1½

Time: 2m 28.52s

Tote Win: £3.90 Places: £1.50, £1.30, £1.50 Exacta: £13.30

Aidan O’Brien – 64th Royal Ascot winner

Ryan Moore – 51st Royal Ascot winner

APPLEBY UNDER NO ILLUSION

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby was magnanimous in defeat following Wild Illusion’s second place in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Second in the G1 Investec Oaks on her previous start, the daughter of Dubawi was sent off the 9/4 favourite to go one place better, but proved no match for winner Magic Wand (100/30), who had finished behind her in fourth at Epsom. Sun Maiden, 3/1, a choicely-bred daughter of Frankel and owned by that great racehorse’s breeder, Khalid Abdullah, took third, one and a half lengths further back, adding to her future value as a broodmare by gaining her first piece of black type.

Easy ground at Epsom was in contrast to today’s quicker surface, but Appleby did not believe it inconvenienced Wild Illusion – he was more inclined to believe the trip of 12 furlongs was a factor in the manner of her defeat.

He said: “You are always pleased when you finish in the places in a Group race with a filly, and she has run very creditably again. A lot of people are going to ask about the ground, but William [Buick] said the ground was no issue and that she lowered into it.

“As at Epsom he said ‘I just wonder if she would be better coming back in trip’. She’s a great traveller in races, and looking at what we’ve got to campaign against for the rest of the season it might be better to accept we’ve been beaten twice over a mile and a half and it’s time to look at going a mile and a quarter.

“I was pleased with the way she came out of Epsom and she looked fantastic in the paddock today, but she did have to carry a 3lb penalty – not that I’m taking anything away from the winner because she has done it well. She [Magic Wand] is a Galileo filly and back on a sounder surface she obviously enjoyed.”

Buick said: “Wild Illusion ran well. We followed the winner and Magic Wand was too good on the day. She has run with great credit again. She might come back in trip.”

MAIDEN THIRD IN THE ROYAL ASCOT SUN

Sun Maiden, a 3/1 chance from Sir Michael Stoute’s Newmarket yard, came home a creditable third in the £200,000 G2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Stoute commented after the three-year-old’s run: “This is the first race she has had really. She went to Wolverhampton and stood up when the stalls opened, even though we had given her plenty of schooling because she is slow learning.

“At Salisbury it wasn’t competitive and she didn’t learn much.

“It was difficult for her today because she was drawn ten. I think she has acquitted herself really well.

“Look at her – she has a lot of scope and a lot of strengthening up to do, but she has a good mind.”

James Doyle, rider of the Frankel filly added: “I am really pleased with her. It is only her third start but she did really well. There will be lots to come.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

‘MIGHTY MOUSE’ ROARS AND GOSDEN LANDS FIRST GOLD CUP

One of racing’s greatest trainers landed his first G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot today.

The famous race was a rare omission from the illustrious CV of Newmarket-based John Gosden, but the four-year-old colt Stradivarius, owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen and ridden by the inimitable Frankie Dettori, filled the vacancy in style. Stradivarius tracked his 7/4 joint-favourite, Order Of St George into the straight, but when that rival appeared to be emptying and Torcedor (14/1) went on, Dettori was alert to the danger and headed in pursuit.

He drove his mount past Torcedor and then had enough in reserve to hold the late-challenging French runner Vazirabad (9/2), who loomed as a danger, had every chance, but was fighting a losing battle near the line as the winner began to inch away. Vazirabad, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, took second, beaten three-quarters of a length, and there was a head back to Torcedor in third. Order Of St George, who won the Gold Cup in 2016 and was second last year had to be content with fourth.

Gosden said: “It was an extraordinary race. Frankie said they didn’t go that quick, and his heels were definitely down early on, which meant the horse was taking him on.

“Frankie got himself out of a pocket, which was essential with the pacemaker coming back, and got himself in the perfect position. But as usual, Mr Soumillon was waiting like all good Frenchman to pounce late and frustrate us.

“What an exciting finish that was – and look at the line-up as they headed to the line. That’s a pretty smart front four.

“It was a fascinating tactical race, because if Frankie had gone too soon there was the danger that Vazirabad would nail him – if he had committed to kill off a rival at the furlong pole the French could have come along to collect the prize so he had to be careful of that.”

Stradivarius had not run over today’s stamina-testing trip of two and a half miles, although he had won the G1 Goodwood Cup last year over two miles, as well as being placed in the G1 St Leger. Fears about his stamina for the Gold Cup began to evaporate inside the final furlong as he ran to the line tenaciously.

Gosden said: “He did see it out and he was going away at the finish. He’s a proper little staying horse that we call Mighty Mouse because he’s not very big – he looks a bit like a mini Trigger with his four white feet, but he is a gorgeous horse. He’s done it really, really well, and loves this ground as he can flick off it and quicken well.

“It’s lovely to win the Gold Cup – I’ve had horses placed in it a few times.”

Stradivarius is a son of the great racehorse Sea The Stars, and Gosden said: “Mr Nielsen has bred horses for years, but it’s interesting, you try to breed a Derby winner and end up with a Gold Cup winner.”

Stradivarius is now on track to land the W H Stayers’ Million, a £1m bonus designed to encourage breeders and owners to produce and/or buy staying horses. He won one of four designated prep races in May and now needs to win the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and York’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Stakes to land the prize.

Gosden said: “He will go back to Goodwood next – he won the race last year – and then try for the Lonsdale Stakes. I’ve heard the bonus is well insured . . . ”

DETTORI PLAYS STRADIVARIUS TO PERFECTION

Frankie Dettori’s thrilling Gold Cup victory on the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius was the jockey’s 60th Royal Ascot win, his sixth in the prestigious Group One race and his fourth of the 2018 meeting.

The Queen presented Dettori with a saddle cloth celebrating his 60 Royal Meeting winners after presenting the Stradivarius’ owner Bjorn Nielsen with the Gold Cup.

Stradivarius, a four-year-old son of Sea The Stars, won the G2 Queen’s Vase at the 2017 Royal Meeting. He was sent off the 7/4 joint-favourite with 2016 winner Order Of St George and beat Vazirabad (Christophe Soumillon) by three-quarters of a length.

Dettori said: “Stradivarius was a lion. He fought everything off; Order Of St George, Vazirabad. I wanted to time it right and at the end he took off.

“The Gold Cup is the highlight of the week and to win it again is amazing, especially as it’s my first one for John Gosden and team, who have been fabulous behind the scenes.

“Obviously, I wanted to park myself behind Order Of St George. Ryan [Moore, Order Of St George’s jockey] was in trouble four furlongs out but I thought, ‘well, that can be deceiving and if I attack him now he could batter me back out of it’, so I waited until the straight, I waited past the two-furlong pole and thought, ‘right, now I can get him’. As I got rid of him, I saw the grey head [of Vazirabad] and I thought, ‘oh shit’. And then he managed to get within a neck and once he couldn’t get past me, I knew my horse was very brave. And that was it, I knew I had won the Gold Cup then.

“The crowd were behind it – It was mental really. I was loving it. To get the three best horses in the final furlong battling it out, you can’t ask for more than that. Full credit to the horse, he was brave as a lion. And well done to John [Gosden] – his first Gold Cup. And my 60th [Royal Ascot winner]! And I’m only 47.”

He added: “I still haven’t got over yesterday [defeat on Cracksman in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes]; I’m still scratching my head. We know he underperformed, but let’s enjoy this moment here. It’s brilliant for the owner, and the Gosden team are really on fire. It was thrilling – to win a Gold Cup in that manner, it was thrilling. Sometimes a race looks a great match on paper but this turned out to be a great renewal.”





VAZIRABAD FINISHES SECOND

Trainer Alain de Royer-Dupre was magnanimous in defeat following Vaziribad’s (9/2) three-quarter length second to 7/4 joint-favourite Stradivarius in a thrilling finish to the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Settled towards the back of the field in the early stages of the two mile and four furlong contest by regular jockey Christophe Soumillon, the six-year-old son of Manduro made stylish headway in the home straight to challenge for the lead, but having hit the front, Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, rallied gamely in the closing stages to win.

French handler de Royer-Dupre said: “When Vazirabad got to the front, he stopped. He doesn’t like to be in front too long.

“He was touched two or three times by the winner and after that, he refused to give the maximum. He can have a long career as he only does the minimum.

“Christophe rode him well and he couldn’t have waited any longer. I’m very pleased with the run.

“I know sometimes that he doesn’t like to fight too long when in front and today Vazirabad got to the front and stopped.

“We might look at something like the Goodwood Cup and the G1s in France at the end of the season – he is a nice horse.”

Soumillon remarked: “It was not his day today. Frankie was clever and brought his horse close to Vazirabad.

“I went to the front by a head, but he just stops when he gets to the front – it’s a bit frustrating.”

Jessica Harrington’s Torcedor (14/1) led into in the home straight and kept on well to finish third, a head behind Varizabad.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup winning-trainer commented: “Torcedor has run a brilliant race. He saw the trip out very well today and kept on finding all the way to the line.

“He goes on that ground, but on soft ground, he probably goes on it better than other horses. He goes just as well as other horses on fast ground, but I think he does like softer conditions.

“It was a great performance and hopefully we’ll bring him back again next year.

Torcedor’s Colm O’Donoghue, said: “He ran a tremendous race. Mrs Harrington had a lot of faith in him coming here and she knew he was in top form. Obviously, we are disappointed but it was a good run.

2016 Gold Cup winner Order Of St George (7/4 joint-favourite) was being pushed along by Ryan Moore a long way from home and despite being in contention in the home straight, he was run out of things in the final furlong to finish only fourth.

Derrick Smith, part owner of Order Of St George, said: “We are happy enough. He just didn’t pick up when Ryan wanted him too.”

Ryan Moore, added: “He ran well.”





4.20pm £500,000 Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

2m 4f (4YO+)

1 (6) Stradivarius (IRE) John Gosden 9st 1lb Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt Fav

2 (5) Vazirabad (FR) Alain de Royer Dupre, France 9st 2lb Christophe Soumillon 9/2

3 (9) Torcedor (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Jessica Harrington, Ireland 9st 2lb Colm O’Donoghue 14/1

4 (7) Order of St George (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 7/4 Jt Fav

5 (1) Scotland (GER) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 2lb Jim Crowley 50/1

6 (4) Sheikhzayedroad (Hood) David Simcock 9st 2lb Martin Harley 33/1

7 (8) Max Dynamite (FR) Willie Mullins, Ireland 9st 2lb William Buick 20/1

8 (3) Mount Moriah Ralph Beckett 9st 1lb Harry Bentley 33/1

9 (2) Desert Skyline (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Elsworth 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 11/1

Winner owned & bred by Bjorn Nielsen

9 ran

Time: 4m 21.08s

Distances: ¾, hd, 3, 7, 1¼, 3¼, 8, 29

Tote: Win: £2.60 Places: £1.10, £1.40, £3.40 Exacta: £9.90

Breeding: 4 ch c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering)

47th Royal Ascot win for trainer John Gosden

1st success in the Gold Cup

Leads 2018 QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer Award with four winners

60th Royal Ascot win for jockey Frankie Dettori

6th success in the Gold Cup following Drum Taps (1992 & 1993), Kayf Tara (1998), Papineau (2004) & Colour Vision (2012)

Leads 2018 QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Jockey Award with four winners

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

CRISFORD WINS ONE IN HIS OWN RIGHT

Simon Crisford stood in the Royal Ascot winner’s enclosure many times during his years as Godolphin’s racing manager, but today he stood there for the first time as a victorious trainer.

Three-year-old Ostillio, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, made all the running down Ascot’s straight mile in the 30-runner Britannia Handicap to win by a length and a quarter from Curiosity at odds of 10/1.

Crisford said: “Do you know something, I’m just so thrilled. It’s an unbelievable feeling. I came here with Godolphin; we’d always have four favourites on the first day, second day, third day – we’d win two, be beaten in the other two, 65-odd winners at the highest level, but I have to say, we never won the Britannia! So I’ve ticked that box now. Fantastic, and what a lovely horse; improving.

“I thought the handicapper had underrated him; when he was second at Yarmouth to [St James’s Palace Stakes winner] Without Parole, I said to [owner-breeder] Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, we were beaten by a good horse there. He said yes, we definitely were, but we were well clear of the third; the sectionals told us that we were much better than the horse that won the first division of that race and, without wanting to put a curse on the horse, I really fancied him and thought he would go well.

“Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is a great traditional owner-breeder who supports racing through thick and thin and has had some wonderful horses. My association with him goes back to the Dubawi days. Hence when I started training, he supported me and has been a great supporter.

“It was not the plan to make all. I said to Silvestre, ‘He could be a bit gassy, just hold on to him a bit, he’s got a turn of foot – just try and stalk the best. Anyway, I thought he was going far too quick in front and that about halfway we had cooked our goose. But he knows what he’s doing.”

Crisford was also congratulated in the winner’s enclosure by Sheikh Mohammed, the founder and driving force of Godolphin, and his family.

OSTILIO STEALS THE SHOW FOR SDS

The Simon Crisford-trained Ostilio (10/1) made all on the stands’ side rail under a fine ride by Silvestre De Sousa to register an impressive victory in the Britannia Handicap over a mile.

The three-year-old son of New Approach relished fast conditions and ran on strongly in the closing stages to fend off the closers to score by a length and a quarter from the Hugo Palmer-trained Curiosity (14/1) in second.

Britain’s champion Flat jockey Silvestre De Sousa was recording his fourth victory at Royal Ascot and his first since Louis The Pious in the Buckingham Palace Handicap in 2014.

He said: “Simon told me to ride the horse the way I found him. It was great from the front and the horse enjoyed that.

“He was bit gassy early on, so I wanted to get to the rail to support him. I always had a plan in my mind to go to the stands’ side.

“It feels like a long time (since I had my last Royal Ascot win]. I am working very hard and deserve every opportunity I get in this place.”

Winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, registering his second victory at Royal Ascot, eight years on from Afsare’s success in the 2010 G3 Hampton Court Stakes, added: “A win at Royal Ascot is great. You are always looking to have winners here. It is lovely to win a race here. I really trusted Simon about this horse who was very impressive.”

1 Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-09 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

2 Curiosity (H Moorhead, C Fahy, J Collins) Hugo Palmer 3-8-12 James McDonald 14/1

3 Magnificent (Julie Wood) Richard Hannon 3-8-10 Sean Levey 33/1

4 Desert Wind (Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum) 3-8-11 Stevie Donohoe 66/1

13/2 fav Crack On Crack On (13th)

Distances: 1¼, 1, hd

Time: 1m 38.85s

Tote Win: £14.90 Places: £4.00, £3.10, £10.00, £19.70 Exacta: £209.70

Simon Crisford – 1st Royal Ascot winner

Silvestre de Sousa – 4th Royal Ascot winner

NO CIGAR FOR PALMER

Curiosity, a 14/1 chance from the yard of Hugo Palmer, came home one and a quarter length second to Ostilio (10/1) in the Britannia Handicap over the straight mile at Royal Ascot on the third day of five.

Palmer said: “We all thought Silvestre [de Sousa, jockey of the winner] was going to stop, I think the jockeys did too.

“Typical Silvestre, he was masterful from the front.

“Both my horses (Curiosity, Corrosive 10th) have run very well, particularly Curiosity who was closer to the pace. Corrosive was too far back.

“They both finished of very well. I have been saying for weeks that they both had a proper chance of finishing in the first 10, I think that is all you can say in these big handicaps, and they both have.

“I am delighted and Curiosity will go on from here.

“We were close but no cigar!”

James McDonald, rider of the High Chaparral three-year-old gelding, added: “He went great. It is just unfortunate the winner (Ostilio) got first run on us and never tired.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

BAGHDAD GRINDS IT OUT FOR JOHNSTON

Mark Johnston rarely leaves the Royal Meeting without a winner, and his victory in the highly competitive 18-runner King George V Handicap with Baghdad was his 42nd Royal Ascot success.

The Frankel-sired Baghdad, a 9/1 chance, beat the Hughie Morrison-trained Corgi (Jim Crowley) by a neck under Andrea Atzeni. First Eleven, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third by a nose. Baghdad is owned by Mohammed bin Hamad Khalifa al Attiya.

Johnston said: “Turning for home, I think we had the first four! We said beforehand [eventual 14th] Communique was the favourite and he looked like he was going to be the one who was going to do it. But full credit to Baghdad and Andrea – they’ve stuck on dourly and stayed every inch of it [12 furlongs].

“That was great. He’s a real tough little horse. I thought he was maybe a bit more exposed than some of my others, but clearly not.”

BAGHDAD THE BOY FOR ATZENI

Andrea Atzeni registered his second victory at this year’s Royal Meeting following the success of the Mark Johnston-trained 9/1 shot Baghdad in the concluding race on day three of Royal Ascot, the King George V Handicap over 12 furlongs.

The three-year-old son of Frankel responded willingly to Atzeni’s urgings in the home straight to repel the sustained challenge of the Richard Hannon-trained Corgi (12/1, Jim Crowley), who was a neck behind in second and the fast-finishing First Eleven (6/1, Frankie Dettori), trained by John Gosden, who was a nose further back in third.

Atzeni, who scored aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Lagostovegas in the Ascot Handicap on Tuesday, was recording his fourth victory overall at the Royal Meeting.

He said: “We had a wide draw in 16 and I had to use him early on to get my position. We ended up getting a good spot one off of the rail and he travelled beautifully.

“He is a typical Mark Johnston horse in that he was very brave and wasn’t going to let anyone get by him.

“I was always holding the horse on my left [Corgi] and Frankie came on the inside, but I always thought I was going to hold on.

“It is great to have another winner at Royal Ascot this week.”





CORGI DENIED BY BAGHDAD

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Corgi (12/1), who came home a neck short of the winner, Baghdad (9/1), was nonetheless delighted by the So You Think colt’s run in the final race of the day, the £90,000 King George V Handicap over a mile and a half.

“I am delighted.” said Morrison. “He is a wonderful beast. A bit of a lad, but a charming horse. He has a great nature.

“This was plan A and there wasn’t a plan B.

“He handled the ground which was good. It is difficult to get a big horse to cope when the ground is dry.

“He travels and picks up well.”

Jim Crowley, rider of the bay three-year-old, added: “He has run a smashing race. The ground was probably a bit too lively for him but it was a super run.”

5.35pm King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

1 Baghdad (Mohammed bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Andrea Atzeni 9/1

2 Corgi (Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen) Hughie Morrison 3-8-10 Jim Crowley 12/1

3 First Eleven (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 3-8-13 Frankie Dettori 6/1

4 Cross Counter (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-06 William Buick 8/1

9/2 fav Communique (14th)

Distances: nk, nse, 2¼

Time: 2m 28.36s

Tote Win: £11.80 Places: £2.90, £3.00, £1.80, £2.60 Exacta: £166.40

Mark Johnston – 42nd Royal Ascot winner

Andrea Atzeni – 4th Royal Ascot winner

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

CROWD UP FOR THIRD DAY RUNNING

Today’s attendance on Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot 2018 was a tremendous 70,046, up from 68,320 on the third day in 2017.

Wednesday’s attendance came to 41,495 (40,108 in 2017).

Tuesday’s attendance came to 46,773 (44,285 in 2017).

DRY DAY, DRY FORECAST, SO THE SPRINKLERS ARE OUT AGAIN

Ascot Racecourse’s groundstaff will be manning the sprinklers again this evening to give the track a watering ahead of tomorrow’s fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels says he will check the track, but expects to put four millimetres of water on the course to replace that lost through evaporation during another lovely, warm and sunny day at the Royal Meeting. Today’s official going was ‘Good to Firm’ and Stickels is working towards maintaining that description.

Looking at the weather, Stickels said: “It’s been a drying day today and the breeze has probably dried the course out a bit more than yesterday. Tomorrow maybe 21 or 22 degrees, while Saturday could be a little hotter at around 23 degrees.”

Another memorable running of the G1 Gold Cup, won by the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius under Frankie Dettori, was the highlight of the day for Stickels who said: “What a terrific race – they were lined up in the home straight and it produced a fantastic finish. It was great for John Gosden to win the race for the first time, and a sixth Gold Cup win for Frankie was just what the crowd wanted.

“The Gold Cup is always a marvellous race, this was no different, and I’m very pleased for the winning connections.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THURSDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

2.30pm NORFOLK STAKES (Group 2)

The performance of VINTAGE BRUT, which started favourite and finished unplaced, was considered. Tim Easterby’s explanation that the colt ran too free in the early stages was noted. VINTAGE BRUT was routine tested.

3.05pm HAMPTON COURT STAKES (Group 3)

Permission was given for NORDIC LIGHTS to wear a hood in the parade ring. Following the race the Veterinary Officer reported that FAJJAJ (IRE), unplaced, lost its left fore shoe and NATIONAL ARMY, unplaced, lost its right hind shoe.

3.40pm RIBBLESDALE STAKES (Group 2)

Permission was given for HIGHGARDEN and LADY OF SHALOTT to wear a hood in the parade ring.

4.20pm. GOLD CUP (Group 1)

Approximately 1½ furlongs out MOUNT MORIAH, unplaced, shifted left causing interference to SCOTLAND (GER), placed fifth, which in turn interfered with MAX DYNAMITE (FR), unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Approximately 1 furlong out, there was interference between TORCEDOR (IRE), placed third, which shifted right at the same time as ORDER OF ST GEORGE, placed fourth, shifted left but after viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Colm O’Donoghue, the rider of TORCEDOR (IRE), placed third was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from two furlongs out.

5.00pm BRITANNIA HERITAGE HANDICAP

Permission was given for OSTILIO to wear a hood in the parade ring and for MAVERICK OFFICER to go early to post.VENTURA KNIGHT wore earplugs which were removed at the start. IL PRIMO SOLE, trained by John Gosden was late in the Parade Ring, due to Frankie Dettori winning the previous race and being late to weigh out. James McDonald, the rider of CURIOSITY (IRE), was suspended for 2 days for using his whip above the permitted level from two furlongs out. Following the race David Probert reported that CRACK ON CRACK ON, unplaced, was slowly away.

5.35pm. KING GEORGE V HANDICAP

BAGHDAD (FR) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. The Veterinary Officer gave permission for DUBHE to be ridden back after being withdrawn at the start. Following the race Silvestre de Sousa reported that COMMUNIQUE (IRE), unplaced, had no more to give. COMMUNIQUE (IRE) was routine tested. David Probert reported that HE’S AMAZING (IRE), unplaced, stopped quickly.

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING JOCKEY AWARD -

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Frankie Dettori 4 1 2

Ryan Moore 3 - 3

William Buick 2 1 1

Andrea Atzeni 2 - -

Silvestre De Sousa 1 2 -

Oisin Murphy 1 1 1

James McDonald 1 1 -

James Doyle 1 - 1

Charles Bishop 1 - -

Billy Lee 1 - -

Joel Rosario 1 - -

Jim Crowley - 3 -

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 1

Jamie Spencer - 2 -

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Adam Kirby - 1 1

Robert Havlin - 1 -

Seamie Heffernan - 1 -

Christophe Soumillon - 1 -

Pat Dobbs - - 1

John Egan - - 1

Sean Levey - - 1

Paul Mulrennan - - 1

Colm O’Donoghue - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Robert Winston - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

QIPCO ROYAL ASCOT LEADING TRAINER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

John Gosden 4 2 2

Aidan O’Brien IRE 3 3 4

Sir Michael Stoute 2 - 2

Charlie Appleby 1 1 1

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - 1

Marco Botti 1 - -

Simon Crisford 1 - -

Eve Johnson Houghton 1 - -

Mark Johnston 1 - -

David Marnane IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Wesley Ward USA 1 - -

Charlie Hills - 2 -

Richard Hannon - 1 1

Martyn Meade - 1 1

Robert Cowell - 1 -

Alain De Royer-Dupre FR - 1 -

James Fanshawe - 1 -

William Haggas - 1 -

Karen McLintock - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Hugo Palmer - 1 -

Jane Chapple-Hyam - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Michael Dods - - 1

Jessica Harrington IRE - - 1

Henri-Alex Pantall FR - - 1

David Simcock - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Coolmore 3 3 4

Khalid Abdullah 3 1 2

Godolphin 1 1 2

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar 1 1 -

Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd 1 1 -

Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya 1 - -

Breeze Easy LLC 1 - -

John Donohue 1 - -

John & Tanya Gunther 1 - -

Gaie Johnson Houghton 1 - -

McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey 1 - -

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 1 - -

Bjorn Nielsen 1 - -

Saeed Suhail 1 - -

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 2 1

Elite Racing Club - 1 -

M Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen - 1 -

H H Aga Khan - 1 -

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - 1 -

Tom Morley - 1 -

H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins - 1 -

Anthony Oppenheimer - 1 -

Paul & Clare Rooney - 1 -

Geoff & Sandra Turnbull - 1 -

Ahnad Alotaibi - - 1

Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) - - 1

David Armstrong - - 1

Miss A Jones - - 1

Tony Bloom - - 1

Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst - - 1

Qatar Racing Limited - - 1

The Snailwell Stud - - 1

Julie Wood - - 1

ROYAL ASCOT 2018

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 21

ROYAL ASCOT 2018 – WINNERS

First Day – Tuesday, June 19

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Straight)

Accidental Agent (Gaie Johnson Houghton) Eve Johnson Houghton 4-9-00 Charles Bishop 33/1

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

Calyx (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 2-9-01 Frankie Dettori 2/1 Fav

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Blue Point (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 4-9-04 William Buick 6/1

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m (Round)

Without Parole (John & Tanya Gunther) John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4 Fav

5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 4f

Lagostovagas (John Donohue) Willie Mullins IRE 6-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 10/1

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 2f

Monarchs Glen (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden 4-9-08 Frankie Dettori 8/1

Second Day – Wednesday, June 20

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Signora Cabello (Phoenix Thoroughbreds & Zen Racing) John Quinn 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 25/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f 34y

Kew Gardens (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (Straight)

Aljazzi (Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar) Marco Botti 5-9-00 William Buick 9/2

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m 1f 212y

Poet’s Word (Saeed Suhail) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 James Doyle 11/2

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (Straight)

Settle For Bay (McGettigans Management JLT/M Casey) David Marnane IRE 4-9-01 Billy Lee 16/1

5.35pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-01 James McDonald 8/1

Third Day – Thursday, June 21

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

Shang Shang Shang (Breeze Easy LLC) Wesley Ward USA 2-8-12 Joel Rosario 5/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/1

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Markus Jooste) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

4.20pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 4f

Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 4-9-01 Frankie Dettori 7/4 Jt Fav

5.00pm Britannia Heritage Handicap 1m (Straight)

Ostilio (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) Simon Crisford 3-8-09 Silvestre de Sousa 10/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap 1m 4f

Baghdad (Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya) Mark Johnston 3-8-12 Andrea Atzeni 9/1