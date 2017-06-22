All the news from the third day of Royal Ascot 2017 Posted by racenews on Thursday, June 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22 Early going news & non-runners The going for the third day of Royal Ascot 2017, Thursday, June 22, remains: Good to Firm (watered) following watering last night, with five millimetres put on the whole course after racing. The same amount of irrigation was also applied to the whole course after racing on Tuesday. GoingStick readings at 8.15am today: Straight Course – Stands’ side: 9.1 (8.7 yesterday; 8.6 Tuesday) Centre: 8.6 (8.4 yesterday; 8.3 Tuesday) Far side: 9.0 (8.5 yesterday & Tuesday) Round Course: 7.9 (7.9 yesterday; 7.7 Tuesday) Stalls: Straight Course: Centre; Round Course: Inside The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from its innermost position from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until Friday. Consequent changes in race distances for today are: 1m 2f, 1m 4f & 2m 4f starts: An increase of 11 yards. Conditions have been dry for the past 14 days. There is a chance of showers today, which should clear by midday. Temperatures are predicted to reach 24 degrees Celsius today. Non-Runners today at 9.45am 3.05 pm Hampton Court Stakes 4 GOLD SPINNER (IRE) (Going) 7 JAKE’S HILL (Going) 5.00 pm Britannia Stakes (Handicap) 8 SEA FOX (IRE) (Self Certificate, Cast in Box) 11 NAVAL WARFARE (IRE) Going) 26 GILGAMESH (Vet’s Certificate, Not Sound) Th1. ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22 Factfile for today’s US-trained runner at Royal Ascot McErin (USA) – Norfolk Stakes Breeding: 2 ch c Trappe Shot (USA) – Erin Rose (USA) (Purge (USA)) Breeder: Waterford Stables Inc Born: March 17, 2015 Owner: Waterford Stable Trainer: Wesley Ward USA Jockey: David Flores Form: 13 *Won on debut by seven and a half lengths over four and a half furlongs in juvenile contest at Keeneland on April 12. *Close third, beaten a neck and a nose, on only other start in Kentucky Juvenile Stakes over five furlongs on dirt at Churchill Downs on May 4. *Runs in today’s G2 Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs. Race record: Starts 2; Wins 1; 2nd -; 3rd 1; Win & Place Prize Money: $45,700 (£37,154) Waterford Stable Background: Waterford Stable is the stable name for Thomas Moore and Judy Livingston. Moore was born on May 2, 1942 in Waterford, Ireland and emigrated to America in 1959. Livingston grew up on Long Island, New York. The husband and wife team, both attorneys, married in 1981 and have three grown-up children. Moore and Livingston are partners and personal injury and medical malpractice litigators with Kramer, Dillof, Livingston and Moore in New York. Moore tried the medical malpractice case that led to restrictions on hours medical residents can work, known as “Libby’s Law” and tried the case that holds the record for the largest jury award upheld on appeal in New York State. Livingston was the youngest and first female attorney elected to the Inner Circle of Advocates, an elite group of the top 100 trial attorneys in the country and was among National Law Journal’s top 50 Women Litigators and cited by New York Magazine as one of the best lawyers in New York. Racing Interests: The couple have been involved in racing in the U.S. since the late 1990s, primarily as a hobby and distraction from their work. Their best horses so far have been In Summation, a multiple stakes winner including the 2007 G1 Bing Crosby Handicap and Summer Front, who landed the 2014 G2 Fort Lauderdale Stakes. First Royal Ascot runner Wesley Ward (Glendora, California, & Gulfstream Park, Florida) Born: March 3, 1968, Saleh, Washington State Background: Grandson of long-serving New York outrider and former jump jockey Jim Dailey and son of former apprentice and trainer Dennis Ward. Left school at 14 and moved to New York to ride when he was just 15. Enjoyed a sensational first season, partnering 335 winners and becoming leading jockey at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Meadowlands fall meetings. Received the Eclipse Award for leading apprentice when he was just 16 in 1984. Spells riding in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Illinois and Canada followed and Ward was in the plate when subsequent Kentucky Derby hero Ferdinand lost his maiden tag in 1985. A growth spurt and weight problems forced Ward to quit riding in 1989. Training career: Assisted his father for four years prior to starting out on his own in 1991. Accolades: Became the first US-based trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger won the Windsor Castle Stakes at odds of 33/1 on June 16, 2009 – his Royal Ascot win total is now eight. Responsible for One Hot Wish, who set a new world record for of 48.87 seconds for 4.5 furlongs on her debut at Keeneland in April, 2007. Became only the third American-based trainer to win a European Group One when No Nay Never captured the Prix Morny at Deauville in August, 2013, following Leo O’Brien (Fourstars Allstar, 1992 Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Bert Michell (Reigh Count, 1929 Coronation Cup). Enjoyed a first Breeders’ Cup success in 2014 with Hootenanny, who beat stable companion Luck Of The Kitten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. He has had over 1,550 North American winners. Royal Ascot Record: 9 winners 2009 STRIKE THE TIGER (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), JEALOUS AGAIN (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Yogaroo (9th Norfolk Stakes), Aegean (9th Albany Stakes), Honor In Peace (16th Chesham Stakes), Cannonball (4th King’s Stand Stakes, 2nd Golden Jubilee Stakes) Th4. 2010 Metropolitan Man (9th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2011 Holiday For Kitten (13th King’s Stand Stakes), Italo (23rd Coventry Stakes), Gentlemans Code (4th Windsor Castle Stakes), Gypsy Robin (7th Queen Mary Stakes), Everyday Dave (11th Norfolk Stakes) 2013 NO NAY NEVER (WON NORFOLK STAKES), Sweet Emma Rose (2nd Queen Mary Stakes), Ogermeister (15th Windsor Castle Stakes) 2014 HOOTENANNY (WON WINDSOR CASTLE STAKES), Spanish Pipedream (4th Queen Mary Stakes), To Be Determined (9th Norfolk Stakes), Sunset Glow (2nd Albany Stakes), Cordero (6th Chesham Stakes), Crown The Kitten (10th Chesham Stakes) 2015 Ruby Notion (5th Windsor Castle Stakes), Love The Kitten (11th Jersey Stakes), ACAPULCO (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Bruised Orange (12th Queen Mary Stakes), Back At The Ranch (9th Albany Stakes), Laxfield Road (15th Albany Stakes), Hootenanny (11th Commonwealth Cup), Love The Kitten (11th Chesham Stakes), UNDRAFTED (WON DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES) 2016 Silvertoni (9th Coventry Stakes), Big City Dreamin (16th Windsor Castle Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON QUEEN MARY STAKES), Red Lodge (9th Norfolk Stakes), Create A Dream (4th Norfolk Stakes), Undrafted (6th Diamond Jubilee Stakes) 2017 Arawak (12th Coventry Stakes), LADY AURELIA (WON KING’S STAND STAKES), Elizabeth Darcy (6th Windsor Castle Stakes), Nootka Sound (17th Windsor Castle Stakes), Happy Like A Fool (2nd Norfolk Stakes), CON TE PARTIRO (WON SANDRINGHAM HANDICAP) David Flores Born: February 5, 1968, Tijuana, Mexico. Flores is married to Dawn and has four daughters – Cinthya, Natalya, Priscilla and Tayler. The family live in Beverley Hills, California. Working in league with his friend Jim Loya, Flores hosts a popular charity golf tournament each summer at Del Mar. Background: Flores’ father was a jockey in Tijuana and later an exercise rider in Southern California. Inspired by his dad, Flores began riding match races in Tijuana at age 8. He won his first race on March 3, 1984, aboard Swift Doc at Agua Caliente, where he set an apprentice record that year with 61 wins. Flores has been riding in Southern California since 1989. He recorded his 3,000th career win on May 20, 2007, aboard Time to Get Even in the Lazaro S. Barrera Memorial Stakes at Hollywood Park, the site of many of his career milestones. Flores won his first Grade 1 race aboard Marquetry in the 1991 Hollywood Gold Cup and later won the 1996 edition with Siphon and more recently in 2010 with the durable gelding Awesome Gem. His total number of winners now exceeds 3,600 and his mounts have earned over $150 million. Godolphin: Flores rode extensively for Godolphin in the early part of the century. Eoin Harty, a Godolphin trainer in the US, was previously assistant to Bob Baffert, for whom Flores regularly rode. Flores recorded notable victories for Godolphin on Tempera (2001 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies) , Express Tour (2001 UAE Derby) and Festival Of Light (Godolphin Mile). Ascot: Flores is riding for the first time at the Royal Meeting today but is no stranger to riding at Ascot having participated at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in both 2001 and 2002. In 2001, he partnered two winners – Orientor (for Jim Goldie) and Steenberg (for Mark Tompkins). No previous Royal Ascot rides

ROYAL ASCOT 2017 RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22 SATURDAY’S DECLARED RUNNERS





2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed Race) 7f (16 runners) 1 (16) Abandon Ship (IRE) Paul Cole 9st 3lb Adam Kirby 2 (1) Bartholomeu Dias Charles Hills 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 3 (3) Bustam (IRE) (Hood) John Quinn 9st 3lb Gregory Benoist 4 (7) Gold Town (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb James Doyle 5 (15) Hey Gaman James Tate 9st 3lb Andrea Atzeni 6 (10) Highlight Reel (IRE) Michael Bell 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 7 (11) Learn By Heart William Haggas 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 8 (4) Masar (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 9 (14) Match Maker (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Simon Crisford 9st 3lb Seamie Heffernan 10 (12) Optimum Time (IRE) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 3lb Charles Bishop 11 (8) We Are The World Archie Watson 9st 3lb Oisin Murphy 12 (13) Westerland John Gosden 9st 3lb Pat Smullen 13 (9) Di Fede (IRE) Ralph Beckett 8st 12lb Richard Kingscote 14 (5) Elysium Dream Richard Hannon 8st 12lb Sean Levey 15 (2) Nyaleti (IRE) Mark Johnston 8st 12lb John Egan 16 (6) September (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 12lb Ryan Moore 3.05pm Wolferton Handicap (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y (16 runners) 1 (11) Scarlet Dragon (Hood) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 7lb Tom Marquand 2 (14) Ayrad (IRE) Roger Charlton 9st 7lb Ryan Moore 3 (16) Elbereth Andrew Balding 9st 5lb Oisin Murphy 4 (13) Central Square (IRE) (Blinkers) Roger Varian 9st 5lb Andrea Atzeni 5 (6) Muntazah (Sheepskin C/P) Owen Burrows 9st 3lb David Probert 6 (3) Khairaat (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 2lb Jim Crowley 7 (10) Kidmenever (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 2lb William Buick 8 (2) Maverick Wave (USA) John Gosden 9st 0lb James Doyle 9 (5) Snoano Tim Easterby 9st 0lb David Allan 10 (8) Allez Henri (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) D. & P. Prod’homme, France 9st 0lb Aurelien Lemaitre 11 (4) Restorer William Muir 9st 0lb Martin Dwyer 12 (15) Mythical Madness (Visor) David O’Meara 8st 13lb Daniel Tudhope 13 (1) Dragon Mall (USA) (Hood) David Simcock 8st 13lb Josephine Gordon 14 (12) Tumbaga (USA) Saeed bin Suroor 8st 12lb Silvestre De Sousa 15 (7) Majeed David Simcock 8st 12lb Jamie Spencer 16 (9) Pacify Ralph Beckett 8st 12lb Pat Smullen Eliminations: Eddystone Rock (IRE), Desert Haze, Berkshire (IRE), Jaqen H’Ghar (IRE), Very Dashing, Felix Mendelssohn (IRE), Al Neksh 3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 3f 211y (14 runners) 1 (9) Across The Stars (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Olivier Peslier 2 (5) Arthenus (Sheepskin C/P) James Fanshawe 9st 1lb Tom Queally 3 (14) Barsanti (IRE) Roger Varian 9st 1lb Andrea Atzeni 4 (12) Chemical Charge (IRE) Ralph Beckett 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 5 (6) Dal Harraild William Haggas 9st 1lb Pat Cosgrave 6 (4) Dartmouth Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 7 (7) Idaho (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 1lb Seamie Heffernan 8 (1) Muntahaa (IRE) John Gosden 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 9 (10) My Dream Boat (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 10 (11) Prize Money Saeed bin Suroor 9st 1lb Pat Smullen 11 (13) Second Step (IRE) Roger Charlton 9st 1lb Jamie Spencer 12 (8) Stellar Mass (IRE) J. S. Bolger, Ireland 9st 1lb Kevin Manning 13 (3) Western Hymn (Sheepskin C/P) John Gosden 9st 1lb James Doyle 14 (2) Wings of Desire John Gosden 9st 1lb William Buick 4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series & Global Sprint Challenge) 6f (19 runners) 1 (11) Aclaim (IRE) Martyn Meade 9st 3lb Jamie Spencer 2 (6) Comicas (USA) (Blinkers) Charlie Appleby 9st 3lb William Buick 3 (7) Finsbury Square (IRE) (Blinkers) F. Chappet, France 9st 3lb Olivier Peslier 4 (17) Growl (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Fahey 9st 3lb Paul Hanagan 5 (8) Kachy (Tongue Strap) Tom Dascombe 9st 3lb Richard Kingscote 6 (10) Librisa Breeze Dean Ivory 9st 3lb Robert Winston 7 (15) Limato (IRE) Henry Candy 9st 3lb Ryan Moore 8 (14) Long On Value (USA) (Tongue Strap) William Mott, USA 9st 3lb Joel Rosario 9 (18) Magical Memory (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 3lb James Doyle 10 (19) Mobsta (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 3lb Pat Smullen 11 (9) Suedois (FR) (Visor) David O’Meara 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 12 (12) Tasleet (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 3lb Jim Crowley 13 (2) The Right Man D. Guillemin, France 9st 3lb F. Bertras 14 (3) The Tin Man James Fanshawe 9st 3lb Tom Queally 15 (1) Tupi (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 3lb Sean Levey 16 (4) Windfast (IRE) Brian Meehan 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 17 (16) Al Jazi (IRE) Francois Rohaut, France 9st 0lb Gregory Benoist 18 (5) Dancing Star Andrew Balding 9st 0lb David Probert 19 (13) Kassia (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 0lb Graham Lee 5.00pm Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f (28 runners) 1 (18) Certificate Roger Varian 9st 10lb David Egan (5) 2 (20) Intisaab (Sheepskin C/P) David O’Meara 9st 8lb Shelley Birkett (3) 3 (12) Buckstay (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Peter Chapple-Hyam 9st 8lb Jamie Spencer 4 (11) Duke of Firenze David C. Griffiths 9st 7lb David Allan 5 (25) Donjuan Triumphant (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 6lb David Probert 6 (10) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) Dean Ivory 9st 6lb Robert Winston 7 (21) Raucous (Blinkers) William Haggas 9st 5lb Ryan Moore 8 (13) Birchwood (IRE) (Blinkers) Richard Fahey 9st 5lb James Doyle 9 (27) Squats (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) William Haggas 9st 4lb Georgia Cox (5) 10 (8) Eastern Impact (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb Paul Hanagan 11 (15) Boom The Groom (IRE) Tony Carroll 9st 4lb Adam Kirby 12 (23) Outback Traveller (IRE) Robert Cowell 9st 4lb Martin Harley 13 (16) Danzeno Michael Appleby 9st 4lb Alistair Rawlinson (3) 14 (6) Steady Pace Saeed bin Suroor 9st 4lb Josephine Gordon 15 (14) Shanghai Glory (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 4lb Callum Shepherd (3) 16 (28) Projection Roger Charlton 9st 3lb Kieran Shoemark (3) 17 (7) Edward Lewis David O’Meara 9st 1lb Josh Doyle (3) 18 (31) Polybius David Simcock 9st 1lb Oisin Murphy 19 (19) Poyle Vinnie (Sheepskin C/P) Michael Appleby 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 20 (26) Normandy Barriere (IRE) Nigel Tinkler 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 21 (24) First Selection (SPA) Simon Crisford 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 22 (9) George Dryden (IRE) Ann Duffield 9st 0lb Graham Lee 23 (29) G Force (IRE) A. P. Keatley, Ireland 9st 0lb Daniel Sheehy (7) 24 (17) Muntadab (IRE) (Visor) Roger Fell 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 25 (2) Amazour (IRE) Ismail Mohammed 8st 13lb Tom Marquand 26 (1) Out Do (Visor) David O’Meara 8st 13lb Daniel Tudhope 27 (3) Culturati Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb (5lb ex) William Buick 28 (30) Harry Hurricane (Blinkers) George Baker 8st 12lb Trevor Whelan Reserves R29 (22) Captain Colby (USA) (Blinkers) Ed Walker 8st 12lb Thomas Brown R30 (5) Gossiping Gary Moore 8st 10lb R31 (4) Kadrizzi (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Dean Ivory 8st 9lb Eliminations: Al Qahwa (IRE), Go Far, Wentworth Falls, Lexington Abbey, Stellarta, Naggers (IRE), Ifwecan, Canny Kool, Watchable, Son of Africa, Spring Loaded (IRE), Gunmetal (IRE), Upstaging, Jordan Sport, Lincoln (IRE), Mr Right (IRE), Hakam (USA), Cenotaph (USA), Jack Dexter, Orvar (IRE), Unabated (IRE), Exceed The Limit, Gin In The Inn (IRE), Boy In The Bar, Baron Bolt, Direct Times (IRE), Moonraker, Mazzini, Fanshawe Toofi (FR), Goring (GER), Kasbah (IRE), Lucky Beggar (IRE), Mont Kiara (FR), Palawan, Glengarry, Monteverdi (FR), Ice Age (IRE), Lightning Charlie, Carolinae, Englishman, Musical Comedy 5.35pm Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions Race) 2m 5f 143y (20 runners) 1 (5) Winning Story (Sheepskin C/P) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 6lb Silvestre De Sousa 2 (4) First Mohican (Hood) Alan King 9st 5lb Josephine Gordon 3 (20) Fun Mac (GER) (Tongue Strap) Hughie Morrison 9st 5lb Jim Crowley 4 (3) Oriental Fox (GER) Mark Johnston 9st 5lb Joe Fanning 5 (10) Arthur Mc Bride (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Nigel Twiston-Davies 9st 2lb Thomas Brown 6 (16) Big Thunder Micky Hammond 9st 2lb Adam Kirby 7 (18) Excellent Result (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Spencer 9st 2lb Stevie Donohoe 8 (9) Grumeti Alan King 9st 2lb Fergus Sweeney 9 (11) Guard of Honour (IRE) (Blinkers) George Baker 9st 2lb Pat Cosgrave 10 (1) Medburn Cutler (Sheepskin C/P) Paul Henderson 9st 2lb John Egan 11 (2) Montaly Andrew Balding 9st 2lb Oisin Murphy 12 (15) Qewy (IRE) Charlie Appleby 9st 2lb William Buick 13 (13) Thomas Hobson W. P. Mullins, Ireland 9st 2lb Martin Harley 14 (17) Vent de Force Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb James Doyle 15 (14) His Dream (IRE) Jonjo O’Neill 9st 0lb Jamie Spencer 16 (6) Motherland (IRE) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 17 (8) October Storm Mick Channon 9st 0lb Graham Lee 18 (19) Paris Protocol (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 19 (7) Us Army Ranger (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 20 (12) Soiesauvage (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Sophie Leech 8st 11lb Trevor Whelan

Th5.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

ROYAL ASCOT – CARRIAGE LIST

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2017

1st Carriage

THE QUEEN

The Duke of York

Mr. John Warren

Mr. Edward Young

2nd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York

3rd Carriage

The Earl of Snowdon

The Countess of Snowdon

Captain David Bowes-Lyon

Mrs. David Bowes-Lyon

4th Carriage

Mr. Charles Butter

Mrs. Charles Butter

The Hon. Peter Stanley

The Hon. Mrs. Stanley

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Today’s non-runners (updated at 1.15pm)

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes

13 ROCK OF ESTONIA (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

3.05 pm Hampton Court Stakes

1 LARCHMONT LAD (IRE) (Travel)

4 GOLD SPINNER (IRE) (Going)

7 JAKE’S HILL (Going)

5.00 pm Britannia Stakes (Handicap)

8 SEA FOX (IRE) (Self Certificate, Cast in Box)

11 NAVAL WARFARE (IRE) Going)

26 GILGAMESH (Vet’s Certificate, Not Sound)

Non-Runner tomorrow

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

8 KNIGHTS TABLE (Self Certificate, Swelling)

Th9.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

ST GEORGE OUT TO RESTORE ORDER IN GOLD CUP

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Order Of St George attempts to record back-to-back victories in today’s feature race of day three of the Royal Meeting, the G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm).

The five-year-old son of Galileo registered a decisive three-length victory in last year’s renewal under Ryan Moore, who is once again on board, and seeks to provide the master of Ballydoyle with a remarkable eighth victory in the two and a half-mile event.

Order Of St George was second on his reappearance in the G3 Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan in April, before he spread-eagled the field in the Listed Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown last time out, to score by two and a quarter-lengths.

The general 10/11 favourite for today’s contest, O’Brien’s charge is attempting to become the first horse since four-time winner Yeats (2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009), also trained by O’Brien, to retain the Ascot Gold Cup.

O’Brien, seeking his 57th success at the Royal Meeting, said: “Order Of St George has been in good form and is a classy horse.

“You need class to win races over this distance, because you need to have a bit of quality before the stamina kicks in. We would love to win the race again.”

Michael Bell’s Big Orange has been well supported into general 8/1 second favouritism for the G1 event and steps up to two and a half-miles following a facile five-length success in the G3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time.

With the fast ground in his favour, Bell remarked: “Big Orange is a wonderful horse. He is a great character, a joy to train and we are very lucky to have him.

“It is an unknown quantity as to whether he will get the extra distance, but he does have every chance of getting the trip.

“Given he got two miles as a four-year-old, he is two years older now and with that in mind, I’m pretty hopeful that he will stay.”

Jim Crowley partners Laura Mongan’s 2016 St. Leger winner Harbour Law, who was a bitterly disappointing last of seven in the G3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May.

However, last year’s Stobart Champion Jockey is confident of a bold showing from the four-year-old son of Lawman.

He said: “Harbour Law was second in the Queen’s Vase at this meeting last year and then won the St. Leger where he outstayed everything.

“They got racing a long way from home that day and he stayed on better than anything – he was going away from them at the line. He will get the trip, is guaranteed to stay and hopefully will run a big race.

“I’ve ridden him at home and he remains open to plenty of improvement. Two miles is a different test to two and a half-miles and the fact that he will definitely stay is a major positive.”





MORI AND GEORGE PROVING ORDER OF THE DAY FOR PUNTERS

Following a “good day” for bookmakers yesterday, punters are looking for revenge on day three of Royal Ascot 2017, with brisk betting business reported this morning.

Despite favourites Le Brivido (2/1 G3 Jersey Stakes) and Qemah (5/2 G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes) getting punters off to a good start, the defeat of the well-backed 5/6 shot Happy Like A Fool in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes and 13/2 favourite Abe Lincoln in the Royal Hunt Cup, led a spirited fightback for the bookmakers.

Aidan O’Brien is seeking his 57th winner at the Royal Meeting and Orderofthegarter, an eye-catching sixth in the G1 QIPCO Prix Du Jockey Club, has been well supported for the master of Ballydoyle in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes (3.05pm). The three-year-old son of Galileo is 5/1 from 8/1 with Betfair and 9/2 from 7/1 with Ladbrokes. Saeed bin Suroor’s Tamleek, a creditable fourth in the Chester Vase in May, has been nibbled into 7/1 from 9/1 with William Hill, whilst the same firm have also reported each-way support for Andrew Balding’s Mucho Applause, who is 25/1 from 40/1.

Sir Michael Stoute has registered 75 victories at the Royal Meeting and is just one win away from becoming the winning-most trainer of all time at Royal Ascot. Punters think the impeccably bred filly Mori could propel Stoute to the landmark in the G2 Ribbelsdale Stakes (3.40pm). The daughter of Frankel scored in decisive fashion in a Listed event at Goodwood last time and is the best backed horse of the day with William Hill, who have cut the three-year-old into 7/4 from 3/1. Betfair have also trimmed the filly into 2/1 from 5/2.

The feature race of the day, the G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm) sees Aidan O’Brien’s Order Of St George attempt to become the first horse since four-time winner Yeats (2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009), also trained by O’Brien, to retain the two and a half-mile event. The five-year-old son of Galileo is a strong 5/6 favourite from evens with Ladbrokes to provide O’Brien with his eighth victory in the race.

The ultra-competitive Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) is always a puzzle for punters to solve but Hugo Palmer’s Colibri has attracted each-way support for the mile event. Fourth in the Esher Cup at Sandown last time, the three-year-old son of Redoute’s Choice is 12/1 from 20/1 with Betfair. Richard Spencer’s Keyser Soze is 9/1 from 14/1 with Paddy Power, whilst Roger Varian’s Horroob is 14/1 from 18/1 with the same firm.

In the concluding race of the day, the King George V Handicap (5.35pm), John Gosden’s Master Singer, a facile winner of a Newcastle Tapeta maiden last time, is 13/2 from 9/1 with William Hill to provide the Newmarket handler with a third success in the 12-furlong contest.

Reflecting on yesterday’s action, William Hill representative Rupert Adams said: “Wednesday was a long day for the bookies, but the final two races saved the day and surprisingly we managed to come out very slightly ahead.”

Betfair’s representative Barry Orr commented: “It was a great day for us yesterday, but moving on to today’s racing, it is all about Order Of St George in the Gold Cup. He is very solid in the market and is the one we fear most today – he is the big play.”

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield, added: “It’s level between punters and bookies after the first two days and there is all to play for heading into day three.”

Today’s market movers:

3.05pm: G3 Hampton Court Stakes – Orderofthegarter (5/1 from 8/1 Betfair and 9/2 from 7/1 Ladbrokes), Tamleek (7/1 from 9/1 William Hill) and Mucho Applause (25/1 from 40/1 William Hill)

3.40pm: G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – Mori (7/4 from 3/1 William Hill and 2/1 from 5/2 Betfair)

4.20pm: G1 Gold Cup – Order Of St George (5/6 from evens Ladbrokes)

5.00pm: Britannia Handicap – Colibri (12/1 from 20/1 Betfair), Keyser Soze (9/1 from 14/1 Paddy Power) and Horroob (14/1 from 18/1)

5.35pm: King George V Handicap – Master Singer (13/2 from 9/1 William Hill)





THURSDAY LANDMARKS

*The Queen has her first runner of the week today – Maths Prize in the Britannia Handicap. Could the Roger Charlton-trained homebred give her a 24th Royal Ascot winner?

*America’s Wesley Ward has already sent out two winners this week (Lady Aurelia, King’s Stand Stakes and Con Te Partiro, Sandringham Handicap). He runs 11/2 shot McErin in the opening Norfolk Stakes.

*The great Frankel, winner of the 2011 St James’s Palace Stakes and the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes, has yet to sire a Royal Ascot winner. But a regally-bred pair could get him off the mark today. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Mirage Dancer, out of dual Grade One winner Heat Haze, is a 4/1 chance for the Hampton Court Stakes, while Mori, a daughter of the six-time Group One heroine Midday, represents the same trainer in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

*Order Of St George will attempt to give his trainer Aidan O’Brien an eighth success in the day’s highlight, the Gold Cup. The Galileo colt took the two and a half mile Group One in 2016 and is odds-on favourite at around 5/6 to score once more.

*Gay Kelleway remains the only woman to have ridden a Royal Ascot winner (Sprowston Boy, 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes). But Josephine Gordon has a chance to emulate her today – she rides Via Serendipity in the Britannia Handicap for trainer Hugo Palmer.

*Sir Michael Stoute shares the title as Royal Ascot’s winning-most trainer with the late Sir Henry Cecil; both have 75 Royal Ascot triumphs to their names. Today, Stoute could claim the crown to himself – he has three runners: Mirage Dancer (Hampton Court Stakes), Mori (Ribblesdale Stakes) and City Of Joy (Britannia Handicap).

*If Jessica Harrington wins the Gold Cup with Torcedor, she will become the first trainer ever to take the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Ascot’s version in the same year – she was successful in the former with Sizing John in March. Only Vincent O’Brien has done the double, with Gladness in the 1956 Gold Cup at Ascot, having produced Cottage Rake (1948, 1949 and 1950) and Knock Hard (1953) to win at Cheltenham.

*Joseph O’Brien rode six Royal Ascot winners as a jockey, three of them Group Ones (So You Think, 2012 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Declaration Of War, 2013 Queen Anne Stakes, Leading Light, 2014 Gold Cup). His first Royal Ascot runner as a trainer, Now You’re Talking, finished fourth in yesterday’s Queen Mary Stakes and he has another chance today with True Blue Moon, a 12/1 shot for the Norfolk Stakes, ridden by his brother Donnacha.

*In the absence of the injured Franke Dettori (56 winners), Ryan Moore is the most successful jockey riding at Royal Ascot this year. He has conjured up 44 Royal Ascot winners so far, and has a full book of rides (six) today: Sioux Nation (Norfolk Stakes), Orderofthegarter (Hampton Court Stakes), Alluringly (Ribblesdale Stakes), Order Of St George (Gold Cup), City Of Joy (Britannia Handicap), Homesman (King George V Handicap).

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

UNBEATEN CARAVAGGIO A WARM ORDER FOR

FRIDAY’S COMMONWEALTH CUP

In its short two-year history, the Royal Meeting’s day four feature, the six-furlong Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm), part of the British Champion Series, has already become an important championship race and stepping stone for top class sprinting three-year-olds before they take on their elders in the big G1 sprints later in the year.

The year one winner, the Charlie Hills-trained Muhaarar, and last year’s heroine Quiet Reflection have both ended their three-year-old season named the Cartier Champion Sprinters.

The third running of the G1 Commonwealth Cup sees a field of 12 declared for tomorrow, and the 10/11 favourite is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Caravaggio.

The son of Scat Daddy is unbeaten in five starts, his wins including a two and a half length victory over course and distance in the G2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, a success followed up by G1 victory in the six-furlong Phoenix Stakes.

He has had one start this year when he took the six-furlong Group 3 Lacken Stakes by an easy four and three-quarter lengths at Naas in May. O’Brien has reported then that the horse is one of the fastest he has ever trained, and added that there was room for improvement after the seasonal debut success. He acts on fast ground.

Harry Angel mounts a serious challenge. Trained by Clive Cox, already a 2017-winning Royal Ascot trainer, the colt by Dark Angel made all in last month’s Haydock Listed Sandy Lane Stakes, smashing the course record on firm ground. It was a race won in 2016 by Quiet Reflection en route to her Commonwealth Cup success.

The Cox stable has always held the colt on high regard and is very bullish regarding his chances. Harry Angel was purchased by Godolphin after his Haydock victory.

Harry Angel was, though, beaten first time out in May over course and distance in the Merriebelle Stables Pavilion Stakes (G3). His conqueror that day was the Charlie Appleby-trained Blue Point (Tis Marvellous fourth), who opposes again. He has not run since that success, but he acts on the track, has never finished out of the first three in seven starts and has a preference for fast ground.

With the Appleby’s Godolphin string in good form, there is little to split the pair.

Bound For Nowhere comes into this with an unbeaten record in two starts – and is yet another fast horse trained by the talented US-based Wesley Ward. The colt made his debut in January before moving on to Keeneland in April where he won with only daylight behind him.

Ward has already had two winners this week, and if he has not already added to his winning collection on Thursday, there is every chance Bound For Nowhere can make it a hat-trick this week for the trainer and take his career Royal Ascot winners to 10.

Straight Right was sold at the Goffs London Sale on Monday to new connections for £450,000. They will be hopeful of recouping some of that outlay here, but the French-trained colt has some improvement to find and has form mainly on good or good to soft ground.

Intelligence Cross’s career highlight so far has been a fourth in the Middle Park Stakes (G1) last autumn, but he has not built on that and his Irish connections are reaching for the blinkers for the first time today.





TRAINER CANDY HOPING FOR A DIAMOND DOUBLE

The Diamond Jubilee Stakes is the G1 feature on last day of the Royal Meeting, the race renamed in 2012 as part of The Queen’s jubilee celebrations.

There are 19 runners due to face the starter at 4.20pm on June 24.

The six-furlong race was won last year by trainer Henry Candy with Twilight Son, and he fields the likely favourite in Limato. The five-year-old colt disappointed last time out in Dubai in the G1 six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint, but that was run on unsuitable yielding ground. The performance resulted in last year’s regular rider Harry Bentley losing the mount, replaced by leading global rider Ryan Moore. He has ridden the Tagula colt once before when second in the G1 Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in 2015.

Limato went one place better in the Foret last year with Bentley on board, winning the 2016 running of the G1 July Cup before finishing second in the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes. Limato’s last run at Ascot came back in 2015 when runner-up to Muhaarar in the course and distance G1 Commonwealth Cup.

The Tin Man finished eighth of nine in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes last year, but bounced back to form to take July’s G3 six-furlong Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, finish second in the six-furlong G1 Sprint Cup Stakes at Haydock behind Quiet Reflection before winning October’s Qipco Champion Stakes run over the Diamond Jubilee course and distance.

From one start this year The Tin Man, a son of the dual King’s Stand Stakes winner Equiano, finished fifth in May’s six-furlong G2 Duke Of York Stakes, the soft ground not suitable for James Fanshawe’s runner.

The winner at York was the William Haggas-trained Tasleet with the Charlie Hills-trained Magical Memory two and a half lengths behind in second.

A run in Saturday’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes, part of the Qipco British Champions Series and the Global Sprint Challenge, represents the biggest test yet for Tasleet, a lightly raced four-year-old son of Showcasing stepping up to G1 class for the first time.

After the York win, Haggas said: “I was worried about the ground [soft], but have always wanted to drop Tasleet back to 6f. It will be Group Ones for him all the way now and we’ll try to make a stallion of him.”

If the horse is successful in the Diamond Jubilee on Saturday, the trainer will get his wish.

Magical Memory finished a close fourth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes last year, beaten just a neck, a short-head and a head. With usual rider Frankie Dettori signed off injured, James Doyle takes the ride for the first time.

Magical Memory might be one to prefer more give in the ground than is likely after the sweltering conditions that have been experienced at this year’s Royal Meeting, and connections will be hoping that thunder storms head Ascot’s way.

Librisa Breeze is something of an Ascot specialist – he finished second in last year’s mile Royal Hunt Cup, won the seven-furlong International Stakes at the July meeting before winning the seven-furlong Challenge Cup (a Heritage Handicap) at the course in October.

A first step up into stakes company and down in trip to six furlongs in October’s G1 Champion Sprint Stakes saw him acquit himself well in sixth behind The Tin Man.

The Dean Ivory-trained son of MountNelson is an improving sort, but he has not run yet in 2017 and this is a big ask on a seasonal debut.

The Right Man picked up the G1 Al Quoz Sprint last time out, form which showed a vast improvement on anything the Lope De Vega gelding had done to that point. Trained in France by Didier Guillemin, he looks as though the softer surface in Meydan played its part in that success. American raider Long On Value, trained by Bill Mott, was beaten a nose and bids to gain his revenge.

Growl has not found the form he showed when second here to The Tin Man last October, while Suedois, who boasts of twice placed G1 form behind Limato at Newmarket and Chantilly, has not won a race since 2015.





PAPER REVIEW

It was a busy day for The Queen yesterday; she had to preside over the State Opening of Parliament before whizzing along the M4 in time to join the Royal Procession down Ascot’s straight mile before racing.

Many papers reported Labour MP Dennis Skinner’s appeal to his fellow politicians to “get your skates on, the first race is half past two”. John Crace’s parliamentary sketch in The Guardian commented on the brevity of yesterday’s ceremony in the House of Lords, calling it “a 20-minute delay on the way to Ascot.”

The paper’s cartoonist Steve Bell delivered a picture of The Queen and the Prince of Wales – standing in for a briefly hospitalised Duke of Edinburgh – in an Ascot landau hitched to an alarming figure presumably representing Theresa May, who has fallen flat on her face.

Patrick Kidd’s political sketch in The Times is also racing-themed: ‘Corbyn’s an also-ran as Queen gallops through her speech’. And The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Deacon hits the same note: ‘Stand on ceremony? No time for that when the first race is at 2.30’.

The Daily Star expresses it less formally: ‘A quick speech then one’s orf’, blares the headline. “Her Maj gave one of the quickest Queen’s Speeches in history before hot-footing it to Ascot,” says the paper’s Kate Nelson. It also referred to the way The Queen “stumped many punters” by switching from the blue outfit she wore to Westminster into buttercup yellow for racing”.

The Daily Express’s front page boasted a picture of The Queen smiling in her yellow racing clothes alongside a story about Prince Philip’s “health scare”’, explaining how she had “put on a brave face and did her duty for Britain” as the Duke was treated in hospital for an infection.

Ascot fashion, as ever, received considerable coverage. Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, daughter of racecourse commentator Malcolm Tomlinson, presented the prize after the Jersey Stakes and many papers carried photographs of her elegant white outfit. “White hot”, exclaimed the Daily Star, while The Daily Telegraph’s caption read: “Eleanor Tomlinson may have shared a thermometer-popping sex scene with Aidan Turner in Sunday night’s Poldark, but she kept things demure at Ascot yesterday…”

Sebastian Shakespeare’s diary in the Daily Mail includes a story about Tomlinson’s dislike of people snapping “selfies” with her – “Í just find it so invasive”, while, in The Times, there is a large picture of a group of young racegoers taking their own selfie, thankfully without Miss Tomlinson.

Other “celebs” pictured in their Ascot finery include, in the Daily Mirror, former boxer Chris Eubank and his wife, who must have absorbed a lot of heat in a full-length black dress.

Inside the racing pages, Highland Reel’s Prince of Wales’ Stakes success receives the most examination. ‘Highland Reel the £6 million prize fighter’ is how Marcus Armytage’s piece in The Daily Telegraph is headlined. Armytage explains that the Aidan O’Brien-trained five-year-old is ‘Coolmore’s highest earner’. In the same paper, Alan Tyers focuses on Josephine Gordon’s efforts to become just the second female jockey to win a race at Royal Ascot, describing the former champion apprentice as “talented and likeable”.

‘He’s the Reel deal’ announced The Sun. “Aidan O’Brien was doing a jig of joy after Highland Reel gave him his first winner of the meeting,” wrote Steve Jones imaginatively. Inside the 12-page Royal Ascot supplement, Matt Chapman explains how he enjoys seeing the older horses run in the Gold Cup and pointing out the difference between Flat racing and jumping as “the difference between a one-night stand and falling in love!”

The i compares Highland Reel to the “Iron Horse”, Giant’s Causeway, while Greg Wood in The Guardian says: “while Highland Reel may not be the best horse ever to peer out of a stall at Ballydoyle, he is surely the most dependable.”

There is also more than one mention of Heartache’s success for the Hot To Trot syndicate in the Queen Mary Stakes, with The Guardian’s Chris Cook describing how the 75-strong band “hugged and laughed their way into the winner’s enclosure”.

In the Daily Mail, Marcus Townend points out that Highland Reel was O’Brien’s 300th Grade or Group One winner (including jump races). The paper’s Charlie Sale includes four Royal Ascot stories in his ‘Sports Agenda’ gossip column, including the fact that former Godolphin chief executive John Ferguson “still hosted his post-racing Ascot party in the owners and trainers car park, as he has done for the past 32 years.”

Looking ahead to today, Order Of St George’s attempt at a Gold Cup double is the focus. ‘George Best’ proclaims the front page of the Daily Star’s racing supplement, while the Daily Mirror goes for ‘King George II’. And ‘Will it be St George’s Day?’ asks the Daily Mail. But racing’s trade paper, the Racing Post, plumps for Michael Bell’s popular stayer: Lewis Porteus’ Opening Show piece declares, ‘Big Orange out to put squeeze on rivals’. He also points out that The Queen’s focus will be solely on Ascot today and that Maths Prize has a chance of giving her a 24th Royal Ascot triumph.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

SIOUX NATION IS ANOTHER FEATHER IN O’BRIEN’S CAP

The Ballydoyle team started the third day of Royal Ascot with a bang, taking the opening Norfolk Stakes with Sioux Nation who, racing on the far side of the track with just three other horses, came home by half a length from Santry at 14/1.

American-trained 13/2 joint-favourite McErin, who raced among the main stands’ side group and made most of the running, finished seventh.

It was a third winner of the meeting for jockey Ryan Moore and a second for Aidan O’Brien.

O’Brien said: “Scat Daddy [sire of Sioux Nation] is an incredible stallion – the pace that they have make them very different. It’s pure, raw speed and this horse has that as well.

“He’s a massive horse, a big, powerful horse and to be doing this at this time of his career is incredible, really.

“Ryan looked very comfortable and was travelling very well. I think he was trying to stall getting there but he gave the horse a marvellous ride. He paced it brilliantly – he only had three horses to follow and slowly manoeuvred him into cover. To get cover like he did with only three horses was brilliant. He’s a horse everyone at home loved from the first time he worked, and I’m delighted really.”

Asked about Order Of St George, odds-on favourite for today’s feature race, the Gold Cup, O’Brien replied: “Everything has been good. It was a nice run first time and he won the next time, and we’ve been happy with him since.”

SIOUX SHOWS NATIVE SPIRIT TO LAND NORFOLK

Ryan Moore registered his third victory of the week and 45th winner at the Royal Meeting, following the success of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Sioux Nation (14/1) in the opening race on day three of Royal Ascot 2017, the G2 Norfolk Stakes.

Well positioned throughout the five-furlong event by Moore, the two-year-old son of Scat Daddy ran on tenaciously in the closing stages to score by half-a-length from Declan Carroll’s Santry (13/2 joint-favourite) in second.

The Mark Johnston-trained Cardsharp (8/1), was a further length and a half back in third.

Sioux Nation was one of a four-strong group who came up the far-side rail, quelling speculation for Moore that there had been a bias for horses drawn on the stands’ side over the first two days.

He said: “There is nothing wrong with the track and it was just that the pace has been down the stands’ side rail so far.

“It was just that over the first couple of days, the pace was towards the stands’ side and that was the difference.

“I would have been better off on the other side as there were more horses and I would have got more of a lead, but the track is not a problem.

“The ground is probably even everywhere but, in all of the races over the first couple of days, the pace was always low (sic). You will see in the Britannia later today that the pace is low again.

“Luckily, we had speed where we were and we were kind of always ahead. I wouldn’t read too much into the track or the draw – this is a very good colt. When you see how big he is, he needed his first run and then the ground has gone against him.”

Moore, who was also providing the master of Ballydoyle with his 57th winner at the Royal Meeting and second winner of the week, pointed to the ground as a pivotal factor for his colt, continuing: “This horse needs good, fast ground.

“He has got back on that ground today and always travelled like the winner. He was a bit lonely on his own but he is a very good colt.

“The ground is the same as the first two days. It has had a bit of damage but it is the same.”

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes

1 SIOUX NATION (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 14/1

2 Santry (Ray Flegg, John Bousfield & Steve Ryan) Declan Carroll 2-9-01 Jim Crowley 13/2 Jt Fav

3 Cardsharp (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-01 James Doyle 8/1

Time: 1m 00.88s

Distances: ½, 1½

Tote Win:£17.50 Places:£4.80, £2.70, £3.30 Exacta:£147.50

57th Royal Ascot winner for Aidan O’Brien

45th Royal Ascot winner for Ryan Moore

BAD LUCK OF THE DRAW BEATS SANTRY IN THE NORFOLK

Champion jockey Jim Crowley was rueing the luck of the draw after finishing second on Santry in the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes (G2), the opening race on Gold Cup day.

“I am bloody pissed off!” sighed Crowley. “If the other horse had been my side, we’d have won. My horse just gets to the front and thinks he’s done enough. He always had everything beat on the stands’ side, unfortunately he had nothing to battle with.

“He’s a very good horse and he handled the ground well.”

Santry’s trainer Declan Carroll added about the 13/2 joint favourite: “He will go further, I will have a chat with Jim and we’ll see how he comes out of this race. He’s a nice horse, I am proud of him.

“As Jim says he was just too far wide and Santry won’t do a lot in front ¬– he is still a bit juvenile that way. We are just a bit unlucky. He’s a lovely horse and easy to do.”

Charlie Johnston, son of trainer Mark Johnston, said of the third-placed Cardsharp: “He ran super race. After he got beat here at on his second start we thought he’s definitely want six furlongs, but after he then showed so much speed when he won at Beverley we decided to reroute and drop back to five.

“Watching that now, we are thinking we should have run in the six furlong race on Tuesday!

“Cardsharp’s run a smashing race – he took a bump from the American horse at the one and half furlong point, just at the wrong time, but he stayed on great from there.

“He can run over five or six and there are plenty options going forward. He’s a fun two-year-old for the summer, that’s for sure.”





GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Ryan Moore, rider of the 14/1 half-length winner Sioux Nation, said: “It is similar to the first two days.”

Jim Crowley, on board second-placed 13/2 joint favourite Santry, said: “Nice fast ground but safe.”

James Doyle, partner of third Cardsharp, said: “Beautiful ground, but not as quick as yesterday.”

Richard Kingscote, jockey of the fourth Frozen Angel, said: “Good ground.”

David Flores, partner of the unplaced 13/2 joint favourite McErin, said: “Beautiful firm ground.”

Sean Levey on board Billy Dylan, said: “It is not as quick as yesterday.”

PJ Macdonald, rider of Havana Grey, said: “Lively good to firm ground.”

Paul Hanagan, jockey of It Dont Come Easy, said: “Good to firm.”

Adam Kirby, rider of Koditime, said: “Quick.”

Martin Harley, jockey of New Empire, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Pat Smullen, on board Nine Below Zero, said: “It is lively enough but safe – watered well.”

Donnacha O’Brien, partner of True Blue Moon, said: “Quick ground.”

Silvestre de Sousa, on board Viscount Loftus, said: “Good to firm.”





DERBY WINNER BEGGY MAKES ROYAL ASCOT DEBUT

Fresh from riding the Aidan O’Brien-trained Wings Of Eagles to victory in the Investec Derby at Epsom Downs earlier this month, Irish jockey Padraig Beggy has his first ride at Royal Ascot courtesy of Hydrangea, also trained by O’Brien, in the G1 Coronation Stakes tomorrow.

Beggy, who joined the Ballydoyle team as a work rider in January, caused a seismic shock in Britain’s premier classic aboard 40/1 shot Wings Of Eagles, who swooped late to deny stable companion Cliffs Of Moher by three-quarters of a length.

The 31-year-old has also struck up a good rapport with Hydrangea this year, a general 16/1 shot for tomorrow’s mile event. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo landed the G3 Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown in April under a fine ride from Beggy.

She then finished behind stablemate Winter, who she beat by a head at Leopardstown and the 4/7 favourite for tomorrow’s event, in both the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (10th) and the Irish 1000 Guineas (third) at the Curragh, with Beggy aboard on both occasions.

The master of Ballydoyle will use a total of six riders during the five days of the Royal Meeting: Beggy, Ryan Moore, Donnacha O’Brien, Seamie Heffernan, Wayne Lordan and Ana O’Brien.





THE QUEEN ARRIVES TO WARM APPLAUSE

Although a cooler day welcomed The Queen to Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup day 2017, Her Majesty received a warm reception from the racegoers, with applause and a round of “three cheers” ringing around the grandstand and then the paddock.

The Queen is wearing a beautiful and brightly coloured fuchsia cloque wool coat with double collar, over a silk dress with a fuchsia chequered lily print on gold.

The coat and matching hat, made of the same fuchsia cloque wool fabric of the coat and adorned with the same lily print from her dress, are an Angela Kelly design.

The Princess Royal, in the second carriage, was looking very elegant in a forest green dress and matching hat.

The Royal party remained in the paddock to view the runners for the first race, the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes (G2) for two-year-old colts, and will return ahead of the Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) in which The Queen’s horse Maths Prize, trained by Roger Charlton, is due to run.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

BEN SHOWS BATL TO LAND HAMPTON COURT FOR SUROOR

Saeed bin Suroor registered his 36th winner at the Royal Meeting after 9/2 chance Benbatl gamely landed the 10-furlong G3 Hampton Court Stakes, giving Godolphin a fourth victory at Royal Ascot 2017.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, gaining his first success at Royal Ascot, the three-year-old son of Dubawi was fifth until moving nicely into contention in the home straight.

Benbatl took the lead a furlong and a half out and kept on well for Murphy’s urgings to fend off the late challenge of Aidan O’Brien’s well-backed 10/3 favourite Orderofthegarter, to score by half-a-length.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Mirage Dancer (7/1) was a further three-quarters of a length behind in third.

Benbatl was an excellent second in the Dante Stakes at York in May, before finishing a creditable fifth in the Investec Derby at Epsom last time and Bin Suroor was effusive in his praise of the winner.

The Godolphin handler said: “When he won the first time, we thought that he was the right horse for the big races.

“He finished fifth in the Derby and he ran well, but he came from too far back and finished strong, so we thought that a mile and a quarter would be better for him.

“Sheikh Mohammed [Godolphin’s founder] made the decision to run him in today’s race and Benbatl is obviously improving all the time.

“Today’s trip was brilliant for him. He was in a nice position and kicked really well. He is a nice horse for the future.

“Last year, he was very backward, I looked after him in the winter and then early in the season, he showed some class.

“It is brilliant to win at Royal Ascot. These races are hard to win but finally we find the right horse to win.

“We will keep the options open. We might take him to York for the York Stakes (G2, July 29, 1m 2f 88y) or the Great Voltigeur Stakes (G2, August 23, 12 furlongs) or we could go to Goodwood for the Gordon Stakes (G3, 1m 4f, August 5). Then later maybe give him a break before the Champion Stakes (G1, October 21, 10f) at Ascot.”

“I like him. He won really well first time at Doncaster and is a very honest horse. He could be anything for the future.

“Oisin is a jockey for the future. He is doing really well and has always done a good job for us in Dubai and here. We are going to use him even more in the future.”

Suroor was also very open when discussing the current situation at Godolphin, which recently saw the operation’s chief executive John Ferguson resign.

The Newmarket trainer continued: “Things are better and I am very positive for the future. I hope things will be good and the team is happy – it is so far so good.

“Sometimes, you don’t have the right horses to run, but this year, at least we have some nice horses which can be something for the future.”





MURPHY GETS OFF THE ROYAL ASCOT MARK

The G3 Hampton Court Stakes gave jockey Oisin Murphy a career landmark, his first-ever Royal Ascot success. He was aboard the three-year-old Benbatl, a 9/2 chance and trained by Saeed Bin Suroor.

The 21-year-old Irish jockey revealed his delight in his achievement, celebrating continuously as he crossed the line a half-length in front of Orderofthegarter.

“It’s a massive monkey off my back, just delighted to get it,” said Murphy. “It’s absolute elation, I don’t normally celebrate like that, and I know it’s only a Group 3, but this meeting is very important. When watching the replay tonight, I’ll be stopping the film straight after the line, I won’t be watching the celebrations!”

Murphy had previously ridden Benbatl in the Epsom Derby to finish fifth behind Wings Of Eagles and kept the ride for today.

“He travelled like the best horse in today’s race because he was the best horse in the race,” said Murphy. “I am very fortunate to have a very good job with Qatar Racing, but Saeed puts me up sometimes as well and to get a winner for Godolphin is great, it’s a very important week, it’s fantastic.

“He’s out of Nahrain and by Dubawi so 10 furlongs is his trip. They were all keen in the race, because you are holding a possy, moving them forwards and taking them back at the same time. I wouldn’t step him up in trip.”

3.05pm G3 Hampton Court Stakes

1 BENBATL (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 9/2

2 Orderofthegarter (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30 Fav

3 Mirage Dancer (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 7/1

Time: 2m 05.40s

Distances: ½, ¾

Tote Win: £5.50 Places: £2, £1.70, £2.10 Exacta: £21.30

36th Royal Ascot winner for Saeed bin Suroor

1st Royal Ascot winner for Oisin Murphy





GARTER SECOND ORDER TO BENBATL

Orderofthegarter, sent off the 10/3 favourite, came home a half-length runner-up to the second favourite Benbatl (9/2).

This was only the second time the Galileo colt has run over a mile and a quarter but trainer Aidan O’Brien was confident this is his trip.

O’Brien said: “A mile and quarter, he has no bother with it. I am delighted with his run.”

Orderofthegarter has won twice over a mile but was fifth in the French 2000 Guineas before stepping up in trip in the 10 furlong French Derby, where he came home sixth of 12, under Seamie Heffernan.

Ryan Moore, who was having his first ride on the Coolmore three-year-old, added: : “ He ran a very good race. The winner is a good horse.

“The right horses came to the fore.”

STOUTE HAS ONE FOR THE FUTURE IN DANCER

The exquisitely-bred Mirage Dancer took third place in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes, a length and a quarter behind winner Benbatl and three-quarters of a length from second-placed Orderofthegarter.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the Khalid Abdullah-owned and -bred colt is by Frankel out of dual Grade One winner Heat Haze. He was sent off at odds of 7/1.

Stoute said: “It was very pleasing. He’s a progressive horse who is improving with each race. He’s got a great frame that he’s got to fill, good mind, good athlete – I think he’s got a good future.”

Atzeni added: “It was a good run; he’s improving and he’s a horse who will get better with age.”





ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

CORONET CROWNED

Coronet’s last-gasp victory at 9/1 in the Ribblesdale Stakes was the 42nd Royal Ascot win for her trainer John Gosden – but his first of this year’s Royal Meeting.

The Dubawi filly snatched triumph in the shadow of the post by a neck from 2/1 favourite Mori, denying Sir Michael Stoute a record-breaking 76th Royal Ascot win.

“My God, I’ve never seen a pace like that for a mile and a half race,” said Gosden. “The boys said the track was riding better today, because obviously they watered last night, five millilitres, then we got the cloud cover, which held the moisture in. In the last two days the water they put on at night had been sucked out by noon by the wind and the heat. It’s interesting that they say it is riding better today.

“Coronet is a lovely filly. I thought the third filly [Hertford Dancer, also trained by Gosden] had got it won; she’s a very game filly and was ridden well. It was a great run and I’m delighted with her.

“I told Olivier [Peslier, who rode her] that this filly would come strong – I thought Mori was going to win and then Olivier came and grabbed it. She’s a tough filly. She loved the uphill at Epsom [in the Oaks, where she finished fourth] but not downhill. It was a good run and she deserved this success, and the second is an exceptionally good filly as well.

“It was a proper, true Ribblesdale – I think Mori was the one and Alluringly [sixth] fought a lot of fights – but it was still a high-class race.”

PESLIER PICKS UP WINNING SPARE RIDE

The injury suffered by jockey Frankie Dettori last week at Yarmouth causing him to miss the Royal Meeting became Olivier Peslier’s gain today as he picked up the spare ride on Coronet, winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2).

The three-year-old filly, a daughter of Dubawi and fifth in the Epsom Oaks behind stablemate Enable, was sent off a 9/1 chance and gave Peslier a 16th Royal Ascot success.

“I could take my time on her and the race went well for her,” said Peslier. “There was a good pace, but the leader was a bit too far in front so no one wanted to follow her. There was a horse on my outside, number nine I think, who lost her saddle, so I wasn’t very comfortable at that point. I tried to stay behind her, I was not quite sure where she was going to go.

“The strong pace was a big help for me. When you win, you say the ground is OK and everything is fine but, just before the last corner, I didn’t really have the gap. I prefer it when the filly is coming slowly and I didn’t want to push too hard with her.

“John said that she would take a bit of time but when she comes, she comes well. This was the reason I didn’t panic, took a bit of time and came back late. I am very patient and I didn’t want to kill her between horses – I preferred to take my time.

“John said Coronet would finish well, he said to be careful because she takes some time to change gear, but she’s finished like a French horse.

“The ground has been watered, so it rode less firm than yesterday.”

3.40pm G2 Ribblesdale Stakes

1 Coronet (Denford Stud) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 9/1

2 Mori (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Pat Smullen 2/1 Fav

3 Hertford Dancer (5 Hertford Street Racing Club) John Gosden 3-9-00 Jim Crowley 16/1

Time: 2m 32.06s

Distances: nk, 1

Tote Win: £10.40 Places: £2.80, £1.40, £4.60 Exacta: £34.90

42nd Royal Ascot winner for John Gosden

16th Royal Ascot winner for Olivier Peslier

MORI A FINE SECOND

Sir Michael Stoute’s strongly supported 2/1 favourite Mori was an agonising neck second to John Gosden’s 9/1 winner Coronet in a thrilling renewal of the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes over 12 furlongs.

Off a fast pace set by William Haggas’ The Sky Is Blazing, Mori made up excellent ground towards the outside of the field to lead briefly, but was collared close home by Gosden’s charge under a well-timed Olivier Peslier ride, with the narrow finish drawing huge cheers from the crowd at Royal Ascot.

Coronet’s stable companion Hertford Dancer (16/1), who surged to the front in the home straight, finished a length behind Mori in third.

Stoute was pleased with the daughter of Frankel’s performance, commenting: “She has run a great race. She has just been beaten by a more experienced filly who was able to get the better of her but we are delighted with the run.

“She needs about this trip [12 furlongs] for now. We brought her up to a mile and a half thinking that she would get the trip and she did.”

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Khalid Abdullah, said: “You saw what you saw, she has run a really decent race and has been nabbed on the line.”

Pat Smullen, jockey of Mori, added: “She has run a excellent race and is progressive. It is just unfortunate I couldn’t hold on to the turn of foot of the winner. She nabbed me late.”

John Gosden said: “I thought Hertford Dancer had the race won – she ran a great race and was ridden well.

“She ran a gorgeous race. We went a bit bold and the owners said they wanted to run as that is what Royal Ascot is all about.

“There are some very nice races left for the rest of the season to target and they deserve to take their chances.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

ORANGE RINGS A GOLDEN BELL

Big Orange put up the performance of the meeting to win the feature race, the G1 Gold Cup, at 5/1.

The Michael Bell-trained six-year-old is well-known for his front-running style, and he made virtually every inch of the two and half mile trip under James Doyle. But last year’s winner, odds-on (5/6) favourite Order Of St George, came late on in the race under Ryan Moore and the two horses battled to a thrilling finish in which Big Orange beat the Aidan O’Brien-trained five-year-old by a short-head.

“He’s just absolute superstar,” said Bell. “He gives his all and he’s got a heart as big as himself. I can’t praise his attitude enough; he wants to race and he’s a colossal racehorse. On fast ground in the middle of the summer, he’s a monster.

“We knew we would probably have to do the donkey work but we were happy to do that; you can’t check his stride pattern. Quest For More went to try and make it but they just weren’t going fast enough for them [Big Orange and James Doyle]. You can’t check his stride – he’s got an enormous stride pattern and you’ve got to let him use it.

“’I was very happy throughout the race. I thought James was in total charge of the situation and I was very happy. Then in the closing stages I was praying for the winning post, saying, ‘Inshallah, please God’, any religious thing I could think of to make the winning post come, and it did.”

Explaining how it felt to win the Gold Cup for the first time, Bell replied: “It’s the feature race of the meeting, an epic race taking on a very good horse [Order Of St George] in a proper horse race, and I can’t tell you the pride I have got in Big Orange. Enormous pride and great satisfaction for the team at home. I’m so pleased for them, for the horse, for the owners, for me – for everybody.”

It was a seventh Royal Ascot winner for Bell.

ORANGE SQUEEZES OUT MORE TO EDGE ORDER IN GOLD CUP THRILLER

The Michael Bell-trained Big Orange showed that he had a big heart to go with his big frame, as he landed a thrilling renewal of the G1 Gold Cup under James Doyle.

The well-backed 5/1 shot was second early on in the two and a half-mile contest behind Quest For More, but after being taken to the front by Doyle, registering his eighth victory at the Royal Meeting and second of the week, he was not for passing, as he gamely held off the challenge of last year’s winner Order Of St George (5/6 favourite), trained by Aidan O’Brien, by a short-head.

Doyle, who landed the ride following Frankie Dettori’s injury which ruled him out of the Royal Meeting, said: “Frankie just told me not to interfere with Big Orange. We were a little bit concerned that Roger Charlton’s horse [Quest For More] was going to go on and he led us for a couple of furlongs, but I thought I shouldn’t be doing this as I’m interfering with him, so I pulled him out and he pricked his ears nicely. He knows what speed he wants to go at and you just sit as a passenger. I had Frankie’s voice in my head, so just eased him, let him go to the front and the rest was history.

“Big Orange got a little bit lonely and I wished that something had just joined him a bit sooner and he would have won a bit more impressively. It is a long time to be in front when you make the running like that and he had plenty of time to get lonely, so I couldn’t knock him for that.

“I wasn’t sure if Order Of St George was just lugging into him a little bit, but it just gave him a little wake-up call and I always knew he was going to hold him to the line. I knew he had won crossing the line, but when I saw it was a photo, I thought, I hope I haven’t gone too soon! I only knew I was going to be on this horse a couple of mornings ago and he is the people’s horse – it was just a pleasure to ride him.”

Doyle, when asked to describe the qualities the six-year-old son of Duke Of Marmalade possesses, he responded: “He is a real proper old-fashioned stayer who just wears his heart on his sleeve and just tries. I wish most horses I rode tried as hard as him. He feels like a bit old-fashioned sort of jump horse.

“He is so long to sit on. I don’t want to knock him by saying that, but he is big, long and great to ride. You can really sit into him and chase him along, he is just a real battle-hardened champion.

“He is as tough as they get. Full credit to everyone. I can’t really take anything out of this and it was great to get the call up – unfortunately, Frankie couldn’t have got an injury at a worse time. He’s a real star – he phoned me a couple of nights ago and he was telling me all about the horse. He was exactly spot on. I can’t do it without the help of everyone.

“Watching back Yeats and all those replays, it is a very prestigious race. I didn’t even know I was sitting on this lad until the other morning, so I was delighted when I got the chance. Frankie said that he would have a big chance and Jamie Spencer helped me a lot.”

Winning owner Bill Gredley said: “He has been working well and is thriving. All credit must go to Michael Bell. He has done a fantastic job on him. His head lad Tyrone has looked after him and Michael’s staff deserve a lot of credit. They are really good guys who have done a lot of work on him.

“We are here to take the applause but there are people behind-the-scenes who deserve to take the applause.

“He [James Doyle] rode like we wanted him to. We knew Quest For More would come up alongside to lead and we said that if he is not going fast enough, then make your own pace and be in your comfort zone, which he was the whole way round.

“That is just how he is. Frankie gave James some good advice but he is not a horse who seems that bothered now. He just gets on with everything. It is always nice to win and when you think he has gone that pace over two and a half-miles up front, that takes a lot of getting but he is very difficult to get past.

“This is alongside User Friendly’s [Epsom Oaks, Irish Oaks, Yorkshire Oaks and St Leger winner] victories I suppose. She was a good horse and let’s hope they keep coming!”

ORDER OF ST GEORGE SO BRAVE IN DEFEAT

Order Of St George, sent off the 5/6 favourite and bidding to win the Gold Cup for two years in succession, was just denied his goal by Big Orange’s brave front-running performance.

The Aidan O’Brien runner had to chase down the leader in the home straight and pulled out every effort under a strong Ryan Moore ride, but on the line the verdict went the way of Michael Bell’s horse by a short head.

“He ran a very good race,” said O’Brien of the five-year-old by Galileo. “I am not sure yet where he will go next, we’ll see how he is.”

Order Of St George has run 18 times, won eight races, finished second six times, third once and fourth twice.

HATS OFF TO HARBOUR LAW

Laura Mongan’s burgeoning career was furthered enhanced by her stable star Harbour Law’s third place in the G1 Gold Cup.

33/1 chance Harbour Law, who took the Ladbrokes St Leger on good ground last year, easily ran up to his mark on good to firm ground to finish a short-head and six lengths behind 5/1 chance Big Orange and the 5/6 favourite Order Of St George.

An elated Mongan said: “I threw my hat off!

“He ran a cracking race. We knew he was entitled to be here. He didn’t have a great start to the year bu t has come here 100% and he is a very nice horse – there is a lot more to come from him.

“He is so exciting.

“I don’t know whether we will go to Goodwood or not, we will have a chat with Jim [Crowley] and the owners and see what works out.

“You can see that he has had a run. The ground wasn’t really his and it was far enough for him.

“The right two horses were in front of us. He has done us proud.

“I am happy with this and will enjoy it for now.”

The Lawman colt’s jockey Jim Crowley, added: “He has run a good race, he has run as well as I thought he would. If this was soft ground it would be a different story.”

4.20pm £400,000 Gold Cup (Group 1)

(British Champions Series)

Two Miles & Four Furlongs

1 (7) BIG ORANGE (SHEEPSKIN C/P) MICHAEL BELL 9ST 2LB JAMES DOYLE 5/1

2 (13) Order of St George (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 2lb Ryan Moore 5/6 Fav

3 (5) Harbour Law Laura Mongan 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 33/1

4 (8) She Is No Lady Ralph Beckett 8st 13lb F. M. Berry 50/1

5 (1) Torcedor (IRE) Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 9st 2lb Colm O’Donoghue 20/1

6 (3) Sheikhzayedroad (Hood) David Simcock 9st 2lb Martin Harley 10/1

7 (10) Sweet Selection Hughie Morrison 8st 13lb Silvestre De Sousa 14/1

8 (14) Prince of Arran Charlie Fellowes 9st 0lb Tom Queally 66/1

9 (12) Nearly Caught (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb Adam Kirby 66/1

10 (6) Endless Time (IRE) Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 20/1

11 (11) Harrison Mick Channon 9st 0lb Graham Lee 66/1

12 (9) Quest For More (IRE) (Blinkers) Roger Charlton 9st 2lb Jamie Spencer 25/1

13 (2) Trip To Paris (IRE) Ed Dunlop 9st 2lb Andrea Atzeni 50/1

14 (4) Simple Verse (IRE) Ralph Beckett 8st 13lb Oisin Murphy 15/2

Winner owned by Bill & Tim Gredley

Time: 4m 22.40s

Distances: sh, 6, ½, 2¾, ½, 1¼, hd, 4, 2¾, 10, 40, 13, 23

Breeder: Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs

Breeding: b g Duke Of Marmalade (IRE) – Miss Brown To You(IRE) (Fasliyev)

Tote Win: £5.90 Places: £2, £1.10, £7.60 Exacta: £11.60

7th Royal Ascot winner for Michael Bell

8th Royal Ascot winner for James Doyle

Th25.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

THE FIRST NEW ENCLOSURE IN MORE THAN 100 YEARS AT ROYAL ASCOT OFFICIALLY OPENED TODAY – THE VILLAGE ENCLOSURE

Ascot racecourse is delighted to today open the Village Enclosure at Royal Ascot. The first new enclosure to open at the Royal Meeting for more than 100 years, it provides a new perspective on the spectacle of Royal Ascot, located on the inside of the track looking back towards the final furlong with Ascot’s iconic Grandstand as a backdrop.

Showcasing the best of contemporary British summertime, the new space has a style and tempo of its own: a ‘pop-up’ summer scene comprising informal boutique dining experiences, innovative bars, and live music throughout the day and into the evening.

The Village Enclosure sits between the Queen Anne Enclosure and Windsor Enclosure in terms of price point and the Queen Anne Enclosure dress code applies.

A picturesque bandstand surrounded by deck chairs is the centrepiece of the village green, along with two other stages where there is a mix of live brass, jazz and funk throughout the day. In the evenings, the main stage will host sets from live bands and DJs and is headlined by DJ Goldierocks today.

From on-the-go stalls to sit-down casual dining, there is a broad food offering. On-the-go outlets include Mai Taiko, Great British Sausage Company, B.O.B’s Lobster and Woodfire Pizza. Racegoers looking for a seated lunch can walk in to the Smokehouse by Hotbox. Hotbox has brought a selection of their house favourites to Ascot using a combination of kiln dried Hickory and Oak in their one tonne Rotisserie Smoker. Cocktails, mocktails and Champagne are served throughout the day including the 2017 Royal Ascot signature cocktail, the Royal Blush.

The Village Enclosure is open today, tomorrow and Saturday of Royal Ascot, with an exclusive after party until 9pm.

Hospitality upgrades are available within the Village Enclosure including The Restaurant in the Village, Villiers in the Village and Gazebos in the Village.

The Village Enclosure is sold out on Saturday. A small number of tickets remain for tomorrow Friday. To book tickets or for further information, visit ascot.co.uk or call 0844 346 3000.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

THIRD DAY CROWD

Today’s attendance on the third day of Royal Ascot 2017 came to 68,320, while the corresponding figure in 2016 was 64,503.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Communications, said: “A typically large Thursday crowd was welcomed to the racecourse today. The launch of the Village Enclosure proved to be a tremendous success.

“The great thing today is that we were able to increase the crowd year on year, but maintain comfort as the new Village Enclosure was able to take nearly 4,000 people.”

Reflecting on today’s feature race, the G1 Gold Cup, which was won in enthralling fashion by the Michael Bell-trained Big Orange, Smith added: “I think we saw a vintage Gold Cup which was one of the greatest Royal Ascot races most people will be able to remember, in what was clearly a popular result around the racecourse.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

SIMCOCK FEELS BLESSED WITH BRITANNIA WIN

Bless Him’s Britannia Handicap success was only a second Royal Ascot career winner for trainer David Simcock – but a second for the week for jockey Jamie Spencer, whose total now stands at 24.

Bless Him was a 25/1 shot and won by half a length from Ronald R, trained and owned by the Gold Cup winning team of Michael Bell and Bill and Tim Gredley.

“Fantastic – I’m chuffed to bits,” said Simcock. “It hasn’t been the best of weeks so far – bit quick for old Sheikhzayedroad [sixth in the Gold Cup] and Lightning Spear didn’t run his race [in the Queen Anne Stakes] for one reason or another, so this is great – good timing, and a hard race to win.

“He’s very straightforward at home, but he’s surprised us when he’s got to the races and he hasn’t been straightforward there, to be honest. He’s behaved impeccably today, he got a bit of pace to run at and quickened up very, very well. Jamie [Spencer] got there too early, but all credit goes to the second horse [Ronald R], he’s taken the second horse’s gap and then the second horse had to come with him, so a lot of credit has to go to the second horse as well.”

Martin Harley was down in the racecard as due to ride Bless Him. Simcock explained: “I talked to [owner through Qatar Racing] Sheikh Fahad last night when Jamie’s original mount was a non-runner because Bless Him was a reserve for the race and lucky to get in – he only ran at Goodwood to get into this race. We knew we were getting a hike [in the handicap] whatever happened at Goodwood, so off [a mark of] 90 we were slightly surprised not to get in. But it’s all worked out well in the end.”

TWO BRITANNIAS IN SUCCESSION FOR SPENCER

Jockey Jamie Spencer grabbed a second Royal Ascot success in 2017 on aboard the David Simcock-trained Bless Him, a 25/1 winner of the Britannia Handicap and owned by Qatar Racing. He was ther final of two reserves to get in the race.

It was a 24th Royal success for the jockey, who was winning the Britannia for the second year in succession.

Bless Him, a son of Sea The Stars, has previously had some difficulty settling in his races, but he relaxed well today and Spencer explained that it was a combination of factors that helped.

“He is a horse who has always trained lovely at home, but has been aggressive in small-runner fields,” explained Spencer, whose original intended mount was a non-runner. “It was our big hope that, once we got into a race with a lot of pace on, we could isolate him from the field, get him to spit it out to halfway and he would be hard to beat.

“When I moved on him, he was very explosive because he went through a tight gap. I was there plenty early and he was idling away in front. It’s great for the Simcocks – they have worked hard with the horse – and Sheikh Fahad’s team at the stud because the horse wasn’t very well last year and had a long time off,” said Spencer, adding: “It is a straight track and the hood helped, but it’s a team effort. David Simcock doesn’t sit there watching ‘Love Island’, he thinks about his horses.

“Sheikh Fahad is in Australia so hopefully he is still up watching.”

Asked about the three draw, Spencer said: “You need to be in the fastest group, there is no difference in the side of the track, it is just where the pace is.”

5.00pm Britannia Stakes (Handicap)

1 Bless Him (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 3-8-09 Jamie Spencer 25/1

2 Ronald R (William and Tim Gredley) 3-9-00 Daniel Tudhope 16/1

3 Tricon (H.R.H Princess Haya of Jordan) 3-9-04 James Doyle 14/1`

4 Indian Dandy (Mubarak Al Naemi) 3-8-11 Tom Queally 25/1

Time: 1.40.59s

Distances: ½, 1½, 4

Tote Win: £30.80 Places: £6.00, £5.10, £3.20, £8.60 Exacta £682.50

2nd Royal Ascot winner for David Simcock

24th Royal Ascot winner for Jamie Spencer

GREDLEY SHARES THE JOY

So close to a double on the day for owners Bill and Tom Gredley, whose Ronaldo R (16/1) came home a half length second to Bless Him (25/1) in the 2017 renewal of the Britannia Handicap on the third day of Royal Ascot.

The Gredley’s Big Orange had just annexed the feature race of the day, the G1 Gold Cup, but owner Bill Gredley was sanguine about his silver medal in the Britannia.

“You have got to share it around,” Gredley said “The Ronaldo R is a good horse but he just couldn’t get out. That’s racing.

“The winner is good so lets share the joy around.”

The trainer of the Nathaniel colt, Michael Bell commented: “He won’t run before Goodwood now. He is not going to the Melbourne Cup, he will be handicapped out of it, but maybe we could come back here for Champions Day.

“We are ground dependent, so we could go to France for the Prix du Cadran, or come here but he does want it fast.

“We are very happy with that run. We trained him for the race and he nearly pulled it off.”

Daniel Tudhope, jockey of the three-year-old, added: “He has run a cracker.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

ATTY PERSSE DELIVERS

The Roger Charlton-trained 7/1 shot Atty Persse, provided his sire Frankel with a first winner at Royal Ascot and owners Godolphin with their fifth victory of the week, following an impressive success in the concluding race of day three of Royal Ascot 2017, the King George V Handicap.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Kieran Shoemark, the talented three-year-old found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to register a three-length victory in the 12-furlong event.

Charlie Appleby’s First Nation (8/1), also owned by Godolphin, held on to take second, with Mark Johnston’s Bear Valley (20/1) a head behind in third. There was a further neck back to Andrew Balding’s Drochaid (14/1) in fourth.

A delighted Charlton, registering his 10th victory at the Royal Meeting, said: “They went very quick and you had to think whether he would have the petrol left to keep going, but he had lots left. He stayed on really well – stamina is a strong thing with this horse.

“He ran well at Haydock last time [finished second] but they quickened from the front that day and never really got there.

“They didn’t go much of a pace that day and clearly, what we have seen today is a horse that stays a mile and a half really well.

“The handicapper put him up after Haydock, so they didn’t think it was a bad performance, even if everyone else was disappointed.

“It was a good effort today and where we go next, we will see.

“I had Frankel’s first Stakes winner [Fair Eva, G3Princess Margaret Juddmonte Stakes, July 23 2016] and now I have had his first Royal Ascot winner.

“Atty Persse is very easy to train. For a little horse, he has a very long stride.

“The jockey [Kieran Shoemark] is good. You have to have trust and faith in people and he is a good rider, I am lucky to have him.”

5.35pm King George V Handicap

1 Atty Persse (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

2 First Nation (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-8-10 William Buick 8/1

3 Bear Valley (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-05 P J McDonald 20/1

4 Drochaid (Mick & Janixe Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-8-10 Oisin Murphy 14/1

4/1 Fav Master Singer (11th)

Time: 2m 31.68s

Distances: 3, hd , nk

Tote Win: £7.50 Places:£2.30, £2.70, £4.80, £3.30 Exacta:£77.40





PERSSE GETS HIS JOCKEY – AND SIRE – OFF THE MARK

Atty Persse’s victory in the King George V Handicap, the closing race of day three of the Royal Meeting, was a fifth winner for owners Godolphin this week. It was a first, however, for Atty Persse’s sire Frankel, and a first for apprentice jockey Kieran Shoemark.

The Roger Charlton-trained Atty Persse won by a comfortable three lengths from another Godolphin runner, First Nation, at odds of 7/1.

Shoemark said: “He made my job easy today. He had lots of early speed. They went a level gallop the whole way and I was actually really surprised how much he quickened up with three furlongs to go.

“It probably shows he will get a mile and six furlongs in time; he’s obviously by Frankel but I think he will like the staying trips in time. I think having the cheek-pieces on first time today helped me a lot; they gave me the early speed and he was switched on and ready to race.

“I think he can step up to Pattern company – he’s done this pretty easily. His work’s always good at home; he always saves a little bit, never does too much and you are never sure quite where you are with him at home, but today he’s proved he’s a nice horse. Look, he’s won by three lengths – you can’t ask much more than that here at Ascot.

“It’s fantastic to have a winner here for an owner like Sheikh Mohammed; it really does mean a lot.”

TRAINERS DELIGHTED WITH PLACED EFFORTS IN THE

KING GEORGE V

Charlie Appleby and Mark Johnston, trainers of the second and third-placed horses in the King George Handicap, were delighted with the performances.

Appleby, trainer of the second-placed 8/1 chance First Nation, who was beaten three lengths by Atty Persse, said: “The winner got a great ride round there, kicked for home and put some lengths between us. We were never going to beat the winner, but First Nation galloped all the way to the line and we are delighted with that.”

“He’s run a great race,” said Mark Johnston, trainer of the third-placed Bear Valley, a head behind the second, owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and sent off a 20/1 shot. “Last year we took him to the G2 seven-furlong Acomb Stakes, we thought he was a serious, serious horse. He flopped there and flopped thereafter.

“He was just losing his races in the preliminaries. So we’ve gelded him and we’ve stepped him up in trip. Looking at him – size and physically – you could imagine him being a six or seven furlong horse, but he is by Manduro and the pedigree said that he wants a minimum of a mile and a quarter.

“There was some talk of selling him at one stage, but we said you can’t do that. He was a top class two-year-old and we were hopeful we could get that back – when you see ability early in their life you have to work to get it back. Hopefully, now we’ve got the sparkle back and we can move forwards.

“We were slightly disadvantaged by being jammed on the rail ­- he could have done with some daylight at many places in the race so that he had time to be wound up and possibly a longer straight would have helped too.”

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

QIPCO Leading Jockey Award – standings after third day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Ryan Moore 3 4 2

James Doyle 2 2 2

William Buick 2 1 -

Jamie Spencer 2 - -

Stevie Donohoe 1 1 -

Adam Kirby 1 1 -

Oisin Murphy 1 - 1

Gregory Benoist 1 - -

Pierre-Charles Boudot 1 - -

Martin Dwyer 1 - -

Olivier Peslier 1 - -

Kieran Shoemark 1 - -

John Velazquez 1 – -

Jim Crowley - 2 3

Donnacha O’Brien - 2 -

Andrea Atzeni - 1 1

Mickael Barzalona - 1 1

Pat Cosgrave - 1 1

Pat Smullen - 1 -

Daniel Tudhope - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

Shane Kelly - - 1

P J McDonald - - 1

Tom Marquand - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Dane O’Neill - - 1

Christophe Soumillon - - 1

QIPCO Leading Trainer Award – standings after third day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 2 5 2

Wesley Ward USA 2 1 -

Charlie Appleby 1 3 -

Michael Bell 1 1 -

Clive Cox 1 1 -

John Gosden 1 - 3

Andre Fabre FR 1 - 1

Richard Hannon 1 - 1

Saeed bin Suroor 1 - 1

Roger Charlton 1 - -

Richard Fahey 1 - -

Willie Mullins IRE 1 - -

Amanda Perrett 1 - -

Jean-Claude Rouget FR 1 - -

David Simcock 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

William Haggas - 2 1

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 2

Marco Botti - 1 -

Declan Carroll - 1 -

Roger Charlton - 1 -

Charlie Fellowes - 1 -

Mark Johnston - - 2

Richard Hughes - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Laura Mongan - - 1

Sir Mark Prescott - - 1

George Scott - - 1

Th40.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Leading Owner Award – standings after third day

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd

Godolphin 5 4 2

Coolmore 2 6 2

Bill & Tim Gredley 1 1 1

Qatar Racing Limited 1 - 1

Al Shaqab Racing 1 - -

Denford Stud 1 - -

John Connolly & Odile Griffith 1 - -

Hat Creek Racing 1 - -

HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled 1 - -

Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache 1 - -

Rebel Racing 1 - -

Susannah Ricci 1 - -

Stonestreet Stables/George Bolton/Peter Leidel 1 - -

Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar - 2 -

Khalid Abdullah - 1 1

Hamdan Al Maktoum - 1 1

Ray Flegg, John Bousfield & Steve Ryan - 1 -

The Royal Ascot Racing Club - 1 -

Saffron House Stables & K Sohi - 1 -

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum - - 2

Biddestone Racing Partnership XVII - - 1

Jackie Cornwall - - 1

Elite Racing Club - - 1

5 Hertford Street Racing Club - - 1

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - - 1

HRH Princess Haya Of Jordan - - 1

Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd - - 1

HP Racing Who Dares Wins - - 1

Royal Ascot 2017 – winners

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

G1 Queen Anne Stakes – RIBCHESTER (Godolphin) Richard Faley 4-9-00 William Buick 11/10 Fav

G2 Coventry Stakes – RAJASINGHE (Rebel Racing) Richard Spencer 2-9-01 Stevie Donohoe 11/1

G1 King’s Stand Stakes – LADY AURELIA (Stonestreet Stables/G Bolton/P Leidel) Wesley Ward USA 3-8-09 John Velazquez 7/2

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes – BARNEY ROY (Godolphin) Richard Hannon 3-9-00 James Doyle 5/2

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) – THOMAS HOBSON (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 7-9-10 Ryan Moore 4/1 Fav

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes – SOUND AND SILENCE (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 2-9-03 William Buick 16/1

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

G3 Jersey Stakes – LE BRIVIDO (HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled) Andre Fabre FR 3-9-01 Pierre-Charles Boudot 2/1 Fav

G2 Queen Mary Stakes -HEARTACHE (The Hot To Trot Syndicate – Heartache) Clive Cox 2-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes – QEMAH (Al Shaqab Racing) Jean-Claude Rouget FR 4-9-00 Gregory Benoist 5/2 Fav

G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – HIGHLAND REEL (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 5-9-00 Ryan Moore 9/4

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) – ZHUI FENG (John Connolly & Odile Griffith) Amanda Perrett 4-9-00 Martin Dwyer 25/1

Listed Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) –CON TE PARTIRO (Hat Creek Racing) Wesley Ward USA 3-9-05 Jamie Spencer 20/1

Thursday, June 22, 2017

G2 Norfolk Stakes – SIOUX NATION (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 14/1

G3 Hampton Court Stakes – BENBATL (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 3-9-00 Oisin Murphy 9/2

G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – CORONET (Denford Stud) John Gosden 3-9-00 Olivier Peslier 9/1

G1 Gold Cup – BIG ORANGE (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 6-9-02 James Doyle 5/1

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) – BLESS HIM (Qatar Racing Limited) David Simcock 3-8-09 Jamie Spencer 25/1

King George V Stakes (Handicap) – ATTY PERSSE (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

Th41.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

THURSDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORT

2:30pm NORFOLK STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards noted that approximately 1 ½ furlongs out, MCERIN (USA), unplaced, lugged left-handed giving CARDSHARP, placed third, a slight nudge, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Veterinary Officer reported that the winner, SIOUX NATION (USA), trained by Aidan O’Brien, had lost its left-fore shoe.

Race 2 – 3:05pm

HAMPTON COURT STAKES (Group 3)

The Stewards noted that SAVILE ROW (FR), trained by Mrs E Mader, entered the Parade Ring after the signal to mount had been given. Noting that this was due to the colt having to be re-shod after spreading a plate, they took no further action.

The Stewards noted that approximately 1 furlong out, there was interference between IRISHCORRESPONDENT (IRE), placed fifth, and BAY OF POETS (IRE), unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence nor improve IRISHCORRESPONDENT (IRE)’s placing.

3:40pm RIBBLESDALE STAKES (Group 2)

The Stewards gave permission for APPHIA (IRE), trained by Hugo Palmer, and NAUGHTY OR NICE (IRE), trained by John M Oxx, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. They further noted that COCONUT CREME, trained by William Haggas, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

Prior to this race, the Stewards raised a query with the representative of John Gosden, the trainer of ASTRONOMY’S CHOICE, into the reason why the filly was running here at Ascot on going described as Good to Firm, having reported at Newmarket on 7 May 2017 that the filly was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer an easier surface. They noted the representative’s explanation that the filly was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground going into the dip at Newmarket, and she should be better suited by the layout of the Ascot track.

Declan McDonogh, the rider of NAUGHTY OR NICE (IRE), unplaced, reported that the filly ran too free in the early stages. He further reported that his saddle slipped approximately 3 furlongs out so he kicked his feet out of the irons.

4:20pm GOLD CUP (Group 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by James Doyle, the rider of the winner, BIG ORANGE, inside the final 1 ½ furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Doyle for 2 days as follows: Thursday 6 and Friday 7 July 2017.

The Stewards held an enquiry to consider why ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) trained by Aidan O’Brien, did not wear a speed sensing device as required in the Conditions of this race. They interviewed the trainer’s representative and the Veterinary Officer, who witnessed the horse saddled. Having heard their evidence the Stewards accepted the trainer’s representative’s explanation that the pocket for housing the speed sensing equipment was at the front of the number cloth and, having folded the number cloth back underneath the saddle, he believed it would sit in an uncomfortable position underneath the saddle. Upon further investigation, the Stewards noted that the number cloths used for all other races on the day, were of a different design which meant the speed sensor did not sit under the saddle.

The Stewards ordered SIMPLE VERSE, unplaced, trained by Ralph Beckett, to be routine tested. Following the race the trainer reported that the filly was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground, and would prefer an easier surface.

5:00pmTHE BRITANNIA STAKES (HERITAGE HANDICAP)

The Stewards noted that approaching two furlongs out, AFAAK, unplaced, lugged quickly left-handed, interfering with MASHAM STAR (IRE), unplaced, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards gave permission for KEYSER SOZE (IRE), trained by Richard Spencer, to go early to post, and for CITY OF JOY, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and RONALD R (IRE), trained by Michael Bell, to wear a hood in the Parade Ring. They further noted that MASHAM STAR (IRE), trained by Mark Johnston, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

P J McDonald, the rider of SABADOR (FR), unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run throughout.

The Stewards ordered KEYSER SOZE (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Stevie Donohoe, to be routine tested. Following the race, the rider reported that the gelding ran flat.

The Veterinary Officer reported that HORROOB, unplaced, trained by Roger Varian, had lost its left-hind shoe.

Kieran Shoemark, the rider of MATHS PRIZE, unplaced, reported that the gelding got upset in the stalls causing MATHS PRIZE to strike its head on the front gate and, at one stage, his right-hind leg was balanced on the jockeys’ foot ledge. The Veterinary Officer reported a post-race examination of MATHS PRIZE revealed the gelding was sound, but had lost an incisor tooth.

5:35pm – KING GEORGE V STAKES (HANDICAP)

The representative of David O’Meara, the trainer of REACHFORTHESTARS (IRE), unplaced, reported that the filly was unsuited by the Good to Firm ground and would prefer an easier surface.

Th39.

ROYAL ASCOT 2017

RACENEWS RACECOUSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 22

WATERING OVERNIGHT TO MAINTAIN THE GROUND

Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, will water overnight to maintain the going at Good to Firm (watered).

Stickles said: “I will put four millimetres on the whole course to maintain the going at Good to Firm .

“There was a decent breeze and the track has dried a bit during the day.

“I am expecting a dry day tomorrow with the temperature slightly lower.

“The times were slightly slower today due to the headwind as opposed to the tailwind on the first two days.

“For the moment, there is a slight chance off a shower or two on Saturday.”





5.35pm King George V Handicap

1 Atty Persse (Godolphin) Roger Charlton 3-8-10 Kieran Shoemark (3) 7/1

2 First Nation (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-8-10 William Buick 8/1

3 Bear Valley (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-05 P J McDonald 20/1

4 Drochaid (Mick & Janixe Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-8-10 Oisin Murphy 14/1

4/1 Fav Master Singer (11th)

Time: 2m 31.68s

Distances: 3, hd

Tote Win:£7.50 Places:£2.30, £2.70, £4.80, £3.30 Exacta:£77.40

10th Royal Ascot winner for Roger Charlton

1st winner for Kieran Shoemark