All the news from the third day of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2018 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 GOING CHANGE AHEAD OF THE THIRD DAY The going for the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, has changed this morning to Good, Good to Firm in places (from Good) after a dry night. The overall GoingStick reading at 8.30am came to 7.0 (6.7 at 8.30am yesterday, 6.3 at 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.7 at 2pm on Monday). GoingStick – Goodwood straight at 8.30am today Stands’ side – 6.5 Centre – 6.2 Far side – 6.3 Stalls’ Position Straight Course: Stands’ Side. Round Course: 1m 3f & 1m 4f Outside, Rest: Inside Rails There is fresh ground on the far side of the straight (from the winning post to approximately three and a half furlongs out, with a cutaway into it) after the dolled out rail, five yards wide, was taken down last night. The top and bottom bends have been dolled out by about five yards, with the plan being to provide fresh ground on the inner of them for racing on Friday. Rainfall 5mm rain Friday evening/overnight. 18.3mm rain Sunday. 1.1mm rain early Monday morning 4.8mm overnight Monday into Tuesday None since Forecast Looking warm, dry and sunny for the week now. The 2018 Magnolia Cup, presented by Swarovski in support of Cancer Research UK The 2018 Magnolia Cup, presented by Swarovski in support of Cancer Research UK, will take place at 1.15pm today, Ladies Day, Thursday, August 2. The charity race involves riders who are the leading women of business, sport, fashion, medicine and media. Staged over five and a half furlongs, the Magnolia Cup is being run for the eighth time this year and has raised over £1.2 million for charity since its inception. The 11 riders taking part in 2018 are: Victoria Gray (lifestyle director, Sunday Express S magazine) – rides MR ANDROS (trainer Brendan Powell) Dr Camilla Hickish (trainee doctor and cancer survivor) – rides PENNY DREADFUL (trainer Scott Dixon) Camilla Swift (supplements editor, The Spectator) – rides BOOTS AND SPURS (trainer Scott Dixon) Shadi Halliwell (chief marketing officer, Three Mobile) – rides ROBIN DES MANA (trainer Phil York) Sarah Cook (sport secretary, Daily Mirror & Sunday Mirror) – rides HARRODIAN KNIGHT (trainer Ian Williams) Katie Forrest (managing director at the Edit Design Agency) – rides HARRY HURRICANE (trainer George Baker) Dr Amanda Cross (cancer researcher at Imperial College London, funded by Cancer Research UK) – rides ALKETIOS (trainer Chris Gordon) Lady Alice Manners (Sunday Telegraph columnist and personal shopper) – rides SEE LEWIS TRIUMPH! (trainer George Scott) Emily Baxendale (founder & creative director, Emily-London Millinery) – rides PERFECT PASTIME (trainer Jim Boyle) Anna Rowlinson (gallery manager at the Osborne Studio Gallery, London) – rides MY DING-A-LING (trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton) Rosie Tapner (British fashion model and student at Oxford Brookes University) – rides FOOLS GOLD (trainer Charlie Hills)

The Unibet Stewards' Cup (Heritage Handicap) – Declared Runners Heritage Handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (120 remained), five-day confirmations July 30 (93 confirmations), final declarations 10am August 2 (28 runners). Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards' Cup.

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap 6f 1 (1) Dark Shot Scott Dixon 9st 10lb Theodore Ladd (7) 2 (8) Classic Seniority (Sheepskin C/P) Marjorie Fife 9st 9lb Martin Harley 3 (5) Maakaasib (Eyeshields) Simon Crisford 9st 8lb William Buick 4 (12) Chagatai (IRE) (Hood) Clive Cox 9st 7lb Adam Kirby 5 (18) George Dryden (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Charlie Wallis 9st 7lb Harry Burns (7) 6 (3) Oeil de Tigre (FR) Tony Carroll 9st 7lb Sophie Ralston (7) 7 (13) Outrage (Blinkers) Daniel Kubler 9st 7lb Gerald Mosse 8 (23) Shepherd’s Purse (Visor) David Loughnane 9st 6lb Ben Curtis 9 (9) Related (Blinkers) Paul Midgley 9st 6lb Joe Fanning 10 (21) Boy In The Bar (Visor) Ian Williams 9st 6lb Ryan Moore 11 (22) Count Otto (IRE) (Hood, Blinkers) Amanda Perrett 9st 4lb Jason Watson (5) 12 (16) Golden Steps (FR) Jim Goldie 9st 4lb Robert Winston 13 (19) Lightning Charlie Amanda Perrett 9st 3lb Yuga Kawada 14 (7) Tommy G Jim Goldie 9st 3lb (6lb ex) Silvestre De Sousa 15 (11) My Amigo (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Marjorie Fife 9st 2lb James Sullivan 16 (10) Aleef (IRE) (Tongue Strap) David O’Meara 9st 2lb David Probert 17 (4) Zac Brown (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Charlie Wallis 9st 1lb Gabriele Malune (5) 18 (20) Parnassian (IRE) Amanda Perrett 9st 1lb George Wood 19 (2) Holiday Magic (IRE) Michael Easterby 9st 1lb Andrew Breslin (7) 20 (14) Militia Richard Fahey 9st 1lb (6lb ex) Paul Hanagan 21 (17) Barracuda Boy (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Marjorie Fife 8st 13lb 22 (6) Dahik (IRE) Michael Easterby 8st 6lb Hayley Turner 23 (15) B Fifty Two (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Marjorie Fife 8st 6lb Hollie Doyle 2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f 1 (4) Time To Study (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 10lb Gerald Mosse 2 (1) On To Victory Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 8lb Charles Bishop 3 (10) Platitude Amanda Perrett 9st 8lb Adam Kirby 4 (11) Walton Street (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 9st 8lb William Buick 5 (13) My Reward Tim Easterby 9st 7lb Paul Hanagan 6 (6) Hochfeld (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 6lb Martin Harley 7 (2) Pacify Ralph Beckett 9st 4lb Harry Bentley 8 (8) Sofia’s Rock (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 3lb David Probert 9 (7) Sir Chauvelin Jim Goldie 9st 2lb Robert Winston 10 (3) Soldier In Action (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 11 (12) Watersmeet Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Joe Fanning 12 (9) Melting Dew (Sheepskin C/P) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 13 (5) Arch Villain (IRE) Amanda Perrett 9st 1lb Yuga Kawada 14 (14) Nabunga (FR) (Tongue Strap) Gianluca Bietolini, France 9st 0lb Stephane Pasquier Eliminations: Al Hamdany (IRE), Star of The East (IRE), Byron Flyer, Eddystone Rock (IRE), Island Brave (IRE), Machine Learner, Royal Reserve, Golden Wolf (IRE), Humble Hero (IRE), Saroog, Baydar, Stanley, Aussie Reigns (IRE), Super Kid, Maquisard (FR), Zilara (IRE) 3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y 1 (1) Bombyx James Fanshawe 9st 1lb Daniel Muscutt 2 (2) Cross Counter Charlie Appleby 9st 1lb William Buick 3 (4) Dee Ex Bee Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Silvestre De Sousa 4 (3) Sun Maiden Sir Michael Stoute 8st 12lb Ryan Moore 3.40pm Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f 1 (0) Gifted Master (IRE) (Blinkers) Hugo Palmer 9st 11lb Jason Watson (5) 2 (0) Spring Loaded (IRE) Paul D’Arcy 9st 6lb (6lb ex) Ryan Moore 3 (0) George Bowen (IRE) (Visor) Richard Fahey 9st 6lb (6lb ex) Sebastian Woods (5) 4 (0) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) (Hood) Dean Ivory 9st 5lb Robert Winston 5 (0) Aeolus (Sheepskin C/P) Ed Walker 9st 3lb Gerald Mosse 6 (0) Justanotherbottle (IRE) Declan Carroll 9st 1lb Ger O’Neill(5) 7 (0) Tis Marvellous (Tongue Strap) Clive Cox 9st 1lb Adam Kirby 8 (0) Growl Richard Fahey 8st 13lb Paul Hanagan 9 (0) Silent Echo Peter Hedger 8st 13lb Joe Fanning 10 (0) Gunmetal (IRE) David Barron 8st 12lb Ben Curtis 11 (0) Watchable (Sheepskin C/P) David O’Meara 8st 12lb (6lb ex) Martin Harley 12 (0) Tupi (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 11lb Harry Bentley 13 (0) Eirene Dean Ivory 8st 11lb Charles Bishop 14 (0) Haddaf (IRE) James Tate 8st 11lb William Buick 15 (0) Foxtrot Lady Andrew Balding 8st 10lb (6lb ex) David Probert 16 (0) Marie of Lyon Richard Fahey 8st 9lb Connor Murtagh (5) 17 (0) Glenamoy Lad (Eyeshields, Tongue Strap) Michael Wigham 8st 9lb Silvestre De Sousa 18 (0) Pettochside John Bridger 8st 9lb Hollie Doyle 19 (0) Quench Dolly John Gallagher 8st 8lb (6lb ex) Gabriele Malune (5) 20 (0) Atletico (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Roger Varian 8st 6lb Yuga Kawada 21 (0) Solar Flair William Knight 8st 6lb William Cox (5) 22 (0) Muscika (Visor) David O’Meara 8st 6lb Sam Hitchcott 23 (0) Open Wide (USA) (Blinkers) Amanda Perrett 8st 6lb Hayley Turner 24 (0) Barrington (IRE) Michael Appleby 8st 5lb Andrew Breslin(7) 25 (0) Reputation (IRE) (Visor) John Quinn 8st 4lb Thore Hammer Hansen(7) 26 (0) Poyle Vinnie (Blinkers) Ruth Carr 8st 4lb James Sullivan 27 (0) Merhoob (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) John Ryan 8st 4lb Darragh Keenan(7) 28 (0) Swift Approval (IRE) Stuart Williams 8st 3lb George Wood Eliminations: Hart Stopper, Private Matter, Gin In The Inn (IRE), Fendale, Grand Koonta (IRE), Dark Power (IRE), Dark Shot, Handsome Dude, Classic Seniority, Captain Colby (USA), Orion’s Bow, Maakaasib, Chagatai (IRE), George Dryden (IRE), Paddy Power (IRE), Oeil de Tigre (FR), Outrage, Royal Brave (IRE), Shepherd’s Purse, Related, Scofflaw, Boy In The Bar, Soldier’s Minute, Stanhope, Daschas, Count Otto (IRE), Golden Steps (FR), Lightning Charlie, Tommy G, My Amigo, Aleef (IRE), Zac Brown (IRE), Parnassian (IRE), Huntsmans Close, Holiday Magic (IRE), Militia, Logi (IRE), Signore Piccolo, Barracuda Boy (IRE), Lucky Beggar (IRE), Manshood (IRE), Tavener, Hee Haw (IRE), Ninjago, Magic Pulse (IRE), Dahik (IRE), B Fifty Two (IRE), Warrior’s Valley 4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f 1 (7) Cloak And Dagger (IRE) Clive Cox 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 2 (10) Duke of Hazzard (FR) (Tongue Strap) Paul Cole 9st 0lb David Probert 3 (2) Fox Power (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 4 (8) Glory Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Martin Harley 5 (6) Gold Bere (FR) George Baker 9st 0lb Charles Bishop 6 (9) Illywhacker (IRE) Gary Moore 9st 0lb Yuga Kawada 7 (1) Korcho Hughie Morrison 9st 0lb Daniel Muscutt 8 (4) Lightning Attack Richard Fahey 9st 0lb Paul Hanagan 9 (5) Sky Defender Mark Johnston 9st 0lb William Buick 10 (11) Slade King (IRE) Gary Moore 9st 0lb Hector Crouch 11 (3) West End Charmer (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 4.50pm Qatar Handicap 7f 1 (3) Lake Volta (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 7lb Silvestre De Sousa 2 (10) Tangled (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 5lb Gary Mahon (5) 3 (1) Zap Richard Fahey 9st 4lb Paul Hanagan 4 (9) Vale of Kent (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 2lb Joe Fanning 5 (2) Restive Spirit William Haggas 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 6 (4) On The Warpath Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 7 (6) Nicklaus William Haggas 8st 9lb Charles Bishop 8 (5) Rum Runner Richard Hannon 8st 8lb David Probert 9 (7) Queen’s Sargent (FR) Kevin Ryan 8st 6lb James Sullivan 10 (11) Bombastic (IRE) Ed de Giles 8st 5lb William Cox (5) 11 (8) Chai Chai (IRE) Andrew Balding 8st 4lb Yuga Kawada 5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap 1m 1f 11y 1 (14) Manson (Blinkers) Dominic Ffrench Davis 9st 11lb Gabriele Malune (3) 2 (11) Waarif (IRE) David O’Meara 9st 11lb Conor McGovern (3) 3 (9) King’s Pavilion (IRE) Jason Ward 9st 10lb Connor Murtagh (3) 4 (13) Mister Music Tony Carroll 9st 8lb Aled Beech (5) 5 (7) Noble Peace Lydia Pearce 9st 6lb Darragh Keenan (5) 6 (15) Aquarium Mark Johnston 9st 6lb Andrew Breslin (5) 7 (5) Kassar (IRE) (Blinkers) Roger Charlton 9st 2lb Adam McNamara 8 (3) The Warrior (IRE) Amanda Perrett 8st 13lb George Wood 9 (10) The Night Porter Mick Channon 8st 11lb Scott McCullagh (7) 10 (2) Poetic Force (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Tony Carroll 8st 11lb Poppy Bridgwater (5) 11 (6) Stormingin (IRE) Gary Moore 8st 9lb Jason Watson (3) 12 (12) Keswick Heather Main 8st 9lb 13 (4) Boots And Spurs (Sheepskin C/P) Scott Dixon 8st 9lb Theodore Ladd(5) 14 (1) Delph Crescent (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Fahey 8st 3lb William Cox (3) 15 (8) Motown Mick (IRE) Richard The going for the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, has changed this morning to Good, Good to Firm in places (from Good) after a dry night.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course said at 10:15am: “The ground has tightened up a little overnight and the ground has now been changed to Good, Good to Firm in places.

“The majority of the Good to Firm areas of ground are on the round course.

“We are forecast to have another warm, sunny day and it is much the same for the rest of the week.

“We have removed the dolled out running rail up the straight, so we have a strip of fresh ground about five yards wide from the bottom bend, which is about three and a half furlongs out down to the winning post, with a little cutaway in operation.

“This means any runners getting trapped on the rail coming round the bottom bend, have got half a chance of getting up the inside rail when they meet the cutaway. We’re looking ahead to a good day’s racing.”

Yesterday’s 125/1 winner Feel Glorious joins rare club

Feel Glorious joined a rare club yesterday by becoming one of the few horses to have won in Britain with a starting price of more than 100/1.

The George Baker-trained two-year-old was returned at 125/1 when winning yesterday’s Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden under Pat Cosgrave, making the daughter of Bated Breath the longest-priced winner seen at Goodwood in modern times.

However, Feel Glorious’ 125/1 odds are only half those of the longest-priced winner recorded in Britain – that was the 250/1 shot Equinoctial, who won a novices’ handicap hurdle at Kelso on November 20, 1990.

Feel Glorious was available at over 200/1 on the exchanges and hit 1,000/1 in running. Any punters lucky enough to get up the totepool Exacta (Feel Glorious had 4/1 favourite Alhakmah a neck back in second) were treated to a return of £1,224.20 to a £1 stake.

Longest-priced winners in Britain

EQUINOCTIAL 250/1 21 November 1990 Kelso

DANDY FLAME 200/1 25 July 2016 Wolverhampton

BEECHY BANK 200/1 21 September 2002 Warwick

ARCTIC BLUE 200/1 23 March 2005 Chepstow

MAOI CHINN TIRE 200/1 29 October 2010 Wetherby

LIGHTS OF BROADWAY 200/1 09 January 2012 Taunton

THE GREAT DELANEY 150/1 29 May 2006 Chepstow

TIOGA GOLD 125/1 02 January 2007 Southwell

SEMAYYEL 125/1 19 September 2012 Yarmouth

FEEL GLORIOUS 125/1 1 August 2018 Goodwood

The Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap)

– Declared Runners & Draw Positions

Heritage Handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (120 remained), five-day confirmations July 30 (93 confirmations), final declarations 10am August 2 (28 runners). Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

No Draw Horse Age Weight Owner Trainer Jockey 1 25 GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 5 9-11 Blinkers Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer Jason Watson (5) 2 19 SPRING LOADED (IRE) 6 9-06 (6lb ex) Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy Ryan Moore 3 12 GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 6 9-06 (6lb ex) Visor M A Scaife Richard Fahey Sebastian Woods (5) 4 15 LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 8 9-05 Hood Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory Robert Winston 5 21 AEOLUS 7 9-03 Cheek Pieces Andrew Buxton Ed Walker Gerald Mosse 6 7 JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 4 9-01 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll Ger O’Neill (5) 7 5 TIS MARVELLOUS 4 9-01 Tongue Strap Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox Adam Kirby 8 10 GROWL 6 8-13 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey Paul Hanagan 9 11 SILENT ECHO 4 8-13 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger Joe Fanning 10 13 GUNMETAL (IRE) 5 8-12 Ne-Chance & Mr L O’ Kane David Barron Ben Curtis 11 27 WATCHABLE 8 8-12 (6lb ex) Cheek Pieces Hambleton Racing Ltd & P Bamford David O’Meara Martin Harley 12 26 TUPI (IRE) 6 8-11 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon Harry Bentley 13 17 EIRENE 3 8-11 Michael Yarrow Dean Ivory Charles Bishop 14 14 HADDAF (IRE) 3 8-11 Saif Ali James Tate William Buick 15 9 FOXTROT LADY 3 8-10 (6lb ex) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding David Probert 16 6 MARIE OF LYON 4 8-09 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey Connor Murtagh (5) 17 2 GLENAMOY LAD 4 8-09 Eye Shields, Tongue Strap V Healy Michael Wigham Silvestre De Sousa 18 1 PETTOCHSIDE 9 8-09 P Cook John Bridger Hollie Doyle 19 8 QUENCH DOLLY 4 8-08 (6lb ex) Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher Gabriele Malune (5) 20 20 ATLETICO (IRE) 6 8-06 Cheek Pieces Alan Spence Roger Varian Yuga Kawada 21 4 SOLAR FLAIR 6 8-06 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight William Cox (5) 22 22 MUSCIKA 4 8-06 Visor Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara Sam Hitchcott 23 16 OPEN WIDE (USA) 4 8-06 Blinkers George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett Hayley Turner 24 24 BARRINGTON (IRE) 4 8-05 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby Andrew Breslin (7) 25 28 REPUTATION (IRE) 5 8-04 Visor Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn Thore Hammer Hansen(7) 26 18 POYLE VINNIE 8 8-04 Blinkers Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr James Sullivan 27 23 MERHOOB (IRE) 6 8-04 Cheek Pieces Gerry McGladery John Ryan Darragh Keenan(7) 28 3 SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 6 8-03 JLM Racing Stuart Williams George Wood

28 declared runners

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.25pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)

11 LUBINKA (IRE) (Going)

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap

17 NAYSLAYER (IRE) (Going)

18 MOHOGANY (Going)

4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden

3 DEIRA SURPRISE (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

12 SWEET JEMIMA (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Heritage Handicap

1 ZHUI FENG (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve:

21 (7) POET’S SOCIETY Mark Johnston 8st 11lb (3lb ex) Frankie Dettori

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

11 COULD IT BE LOVE (USA) (Vet’s Certificate, Temperature)

NEW GOODWOOD SALE GETS A PERFECT ANGEL START

A sale of racehorses and breeding stock which took place in the winner’s enclosure after racing at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday turned over £1,425,000.

The inaugural Goodwood Sale was staged by bloodstock sales company Goffs UK, and involved 13 lots, including horses who were ready to run, broodmares and their foals, and a lifetime breeding right to one of Britain’s leading stallions, Showcasing, who resides at Whitsbury Manor Stud in Hampshire.

Heading trade was Perfect Angel, the first horse into the ring, and who made £400,000 to a bid from Ed Sackville of the SackvilleDonald bloodstock agency. Perfect Angel’s sale was perfectly timed, her value having been given a boost on Saturday when her sister, Angel’s Hideway, won Ascot’s G3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes. A daughter of top stallion Dark Angel, Perfect Angel was a Goodwood winner and placed in Newbury’s G2 Mill Reef Stakes in 2016 when trained by Andrew Balding, and she could have a long and profitable career as a broodmare.

There was disappointment for Goffs UK when the smart two-year-old Marie’s Diamond, who was offered from Mark Johnston’s stable, failed to meet his reserve when bidding halted at £675,000. His owners, Middleham Park Racing, valued him higher, and their decision will be tested this afternoon when Marie’s Diamond carries their colours in the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes.

The Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old gelding Curiosity was bought by an owner based in Hong Kong for £390,000. Bloodstock agent Mark McStay, who acted as bidder, could not confirm immediate plans for Curiosity, who has been declared for tomorrow’s G3 Bonham’s Thoroughbred Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Wildcard entry Sometimesadiamond, offered by trainer Jim Bolger after her recent win in the Listed Sweet Mimosa Stakes at Naas, found a buyer in the shape of Dermot Farrington, who was acting for Phoenix Thoroughbreds. She was sold for £220,000, while the Matthieu Palussiere-trained two-year-old Flying Dragon, who made an eye-catching debut when second at Chantilly last month, was sold for £175,000 to agent Ross Doyle, who was acting for a client at Richard Hannon’s stable.

The lifetime breeding right to go-ahead sire Showcasing made £190,000 when knocked down to the China Horse Club, while a 50 per cent share in the Gay Kelleway-trained Cosmelli realised £50,000.

Goffs UK’s chairman and chief executive, Henry Beeby, said: “It was a very good first start and we’ve proved this is another venue where we can stage a very select, boutique sale, in conjunction with a top-class race meeting.

“We were prepared to think slightly differently by offering the breeding right in Showcasing, while the top price of £400,000 demonstrates there is the opportunity here to sell a very nice horse. It continues our programme of boutique sales at London, Punchestown, Aintree and the Champions Meeting in Ireland, and it means we are taking the horses to the people.”

SPEARED FOR CHOICE IN NATION’S RACING PAGES

After Stradivarius dominated the Qatar Goodwood Festival headlines yesterday it is the turn of Lightning Spear today, following his victory in the week’s feature race, the £1,059,250 Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Most big-race winners have a story, and the David Simcock-trained Lightning Spear, a seven-year-old who had not won a top-grade contest in 15 previous attempts at that level, provides one for the men and women who write, photograph and edit Britain’s newspapers. The Times captures the split second when the horse’s standing leapt up to Group One level by printing a picture of jockey Oisin Murphy beginning the whip-waft celebration used by thrilled jockeys on such occasions.

‘Spear has it Sussed at last,’ is the Daily Mirror’s take on the victory, while the Daily Mail’s headline of ‘Lightning strikes at last,’ sits above Marcus Townend’s report, in which he says Lightning Spear will bid to end his career in glory at America’s Breeders’ Cup. The Daily Star, which lights up both its front page and page 7 with photos depicting scenes from the Qatar Goodwood Festival, proclaims ‘Lightning bolts home’, while the Daily Express opts for ‘Spear’s far too sharp’. ‘Spear thunders home to end Group One hoodoo,’ is The Sun’s view, The Guardian headlines its Greg Wood-written review, ‘Lightning Spear and Murphy end grim run in Group Ones’ and the Chichester Observer’s Steve Bone report has the headline ‘Festival turns into real Sussex sizzler’’.

‘Lightning strikes at the 16th attempt’ is The Daily Telegraph’s angle alongside a worm’s-eye view of the winner being driven to the line by Murphy under a perfect summer-blue sky, and on a day when a number of newspapers carry warnings about record temperatures facing holidaymakers on the continent, The Guardian illuminates its weather story with a photo of a runner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival being cooled down with buckets of water.

Racing Post feature writer Alastair Down was spoilt for choice in reflecting on yesterday’s fare, when the victories of Lil Rockerfeller for his ecstatic owners and Jump trainer Neil King, or 125/1 shot Feel Glorious for the many ranks of Turf Club members and birthday-boy trainer George Baker, appeared to be perfectly matched to his unique take on all things racing. Yet Down keeps his thoughts to Lightning Spear’s triumph, and manages the difficult act of celebrating in print a triumph, while opening a window on a personal tragedy.

Writing that the winner, “had knocked on the door more times than Joseph and Mary trying to get a bed,” and paying tribute to Lightning Spear’s virtuous character when most, “seven-year-old entires are assiduous readers of the Racing Post bloodstock pages and dream of retirement,” Down also reveals the inner turmoil for Simcock, whose father died on Monday. This explained why, after stoically holding his emotions together during the prize-giving ceremony, Simcock succumbed to the lump which could no longer be stifled in his throat, and wept. Down writes: “Frankly it stopped you in your tracks. How fathomless are the gulfs that life asks us to span?”

His Racing Post colleague, Lee Mottershead, is a former journalist of the year, whose ability to tease out a quote or observation from racegoers makes him the perfect vox-pop correspondent. Trundling off to Trundle Hill – or, as he discovers, ‘The Trundle’ to give it the name preferred by locals – he discovers the joys of an eagle-eyed view of Goodwood’s wonderful expanse. Racegoer Nick Tidy tells the reporter: “We like it better up here. It’s much more chilled out. The toilets are very clean . . . ” In a veiled warning to myopic racegoers who might think of Trundling on some future occasion, Mottershead notes, “From the top of Trundle Hill all the horses in the opening Goodwood Stakes look like tiny dots,” however, he adds: “To all the horses chasing Lil Rockerfeller at a respectful distance, the winner looks like a tiny dot.”

Frankie Dettori returns to racing today following a six-day suspension, and the front page of the Racing Post heralds the moment with the headline ‘Frankie joins the party’. The paper’s Paul Kealy tips him to win the Qatar Richmond Stakes on Neverland Rock, while the Daily Star’s Starform tipsters nominate Veracious to provide him with success in the day’s feature race, the G1 £500,000 Nassau Stakes. Jon Freemand of i disagrees, nominating Rhododendron in that race, while Rob Wright of The Times tips Billesdon Brook, who on this day last year won the Telegraph Nursery Handicap. What odds that she would be back with a leading chance in the G1 Nassau Stakes 12 months later?

‘Hats off, silks on,’ is The Sun’s take on Dettori’s return. The paper’s Tom Pepper, writes: “Hold on to your hats, folks, Goodwood is about to get a whole lot more Glorious! Frankie Dettori is back to light up the five-day extravaganza.”

Another key moment in a week of racing variety is today’s opening event, the Magnolia Cup, a charity race for women amateurs, many of whom have little or no experience of race riding. One contestant, Sarah Cook, works for the Daily Mirror – for an insight into her preparation for the challenge, read Alex Spink’s interview in the same paper.

MASTER GIFTED FAVOURABLE DRAW IN STEWARDS’ CUP

The draw for Saturday’s £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup took place ahead of racing on Thursday. The event was hosted by Rishi Persad and the horses drawn by trainer Richard Hughes, who enjoyed considerable success as a jockey at Goodwood, including four victories in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup courtesy of Intrinsic (2014), Tayseer (2000), Harmonic Way (1999) and Shikari’s Son (1994).

The trainers or their representatives select their own stall at the draw and connections of most of the first horses drawn out opted for the stands’ side rail, where the high numbers are drawn.

The first horse drawn was the John Quinn-trained Reputation a 50/1 shot with the sponsor. Bobby Beevers, representing the Quinn yard, chose stall 28.

Andrew Balding, David Probert and owner Jeff Smith teamed up to land the 2016 renewal of the Qatar Stewards’ Cup with Dancing Star and Foxtrot Lady, the 8/1 joint-favourite with Unibet, was given stall 9 at today’s draw by Johnno Spence

Trainer Richard Fahey, who has three runners in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup, was represented at the draw by Sky Bet’s Michael Shinners, the pair selecting low draws for all three runners. For Growl, a 14/1 chance, Shinners picked stall 10, for George Bowen (14/1) he went with 12, and for Marie Of Lyon (22/1) the selection was stall six.

Neil Phillips, the wine tipster, representing Dean Ivory, selected stall 15, the winning one last year for 2017 Qatar Stewards’ Cup star Lancelot Du Lac (18/1) and stall 17 for his stable companion, the three-year-old filly Eirene (28/1).

Connections of Spring Loaded (Paul D’Arcy), the 8/1 joint-favourite with Unibet along with Foxtrot Lady, went for stall 19. The Clive Cox-trained Tis Marvellous (11/1) was in stall 5, whilst Rosie Margarson selected stall 13 for David Barron’s 20/1 shot Gunmetal. The last horse out of the draw was 33/1 chance Swift Approval who was given stall 3. Trainer John Bridger was not at the draw and as a result Pettochside (40/1), who was the 19th selected, was awarded the last remaining draw of stall one.

Peter Hedger is 80 next year and is in search of his first winner in the Qatar Stewards’ Cup with his first runner. The trainer selected stall 11 for 18/1 shot Silent Echo, who finished a staying-on fifth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Hedger said: “I wanted to be drawn around 20-22, but we are in the middle there. I would like to have been a bit closer to Gifted Master (Hugo Palmer, stall 25) as he will provide the pace angle and is bound to blaze. Until you run, you’re not sure if the track will suit him, as Silent Echo has always run on flat tracks. He is showing plenty of speed at home.

“He is 2lb better off in Saturday’s race than he was in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot where he finished fifth. He had to run with a penalty in the Wokingham to get in, but he is now down to 99 from 101. We’ve always kept him at six and seven furlongs, but six furlongs seems to be his best trip. I would be disappointed if he is not in the first five.”

Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer saddles 16/1 shot and top-weight Gifted Master who is likely to be one of the pace angles in the race. Palmer selected stall 25 for the five-year-old son of Kodiac. Explaining his decision, Palmer said: “I was advised by people whose opinion I respect to go as high as possible and 25 was the highest we could get.

“I think that often in these races you want to be where the pace is and Gifted Master is the pace – or certainly one of the pace horses. He has only ever run in one handicap, and he won that off 109. He has 9st 11lb in the race and Jason Watson’s 5lb claim means he is effectively running off 9st 6lb. I am confident that the horse is in great shape, I know that he handles Goodwood because he has been third in the Lennox, he always gives a good run for his money and wears his heart on his sleeve. And he is unbeaten in handicaps! He could have gone to Doncaster on Saturday for a 15 grand conditions race – this is probably a bit more fun. We will give it our best shot.

“I have been watching [Jason Watson] nervously for the past few weeks, as he rides more and more winners, he is on 48 or 49. He is booked and he is safe and claims the five [pounds]. Gifted Master is not the most straightforward horse.

“It is bold move claiming off him, but Jason is not one of those little light apprentice who have to carry two stone of lead. He is a grown up size, 8st 5lb or 8st 6lb is his minimum weight. Fingers crossed.”

FOXTROT LADY & SPRING LOADED HEAD UNIBET STEWARDS’ CUP BETTING

Spring Loaded (Paul D’Arcy) and Foxtrot Lady (Andrew Balding) are the 8/1 joint-favourites with the sponsor Unibet for the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood on Saturday, August 4, following today’s draw ceremony.

Trainer Andrew Balding, David Probert and owner Jeff Smith teamed up to land the 2016 renewal of the Qatar Stewards’ Cup with Dancing Star and Foxtrot Lady represents the same connections in this year’s six-furlong handicap. The three-year-old daughter of Foxwedge captured a Newmarket handicap last year but was eased one point from 7/1 to 8/1 following today’s draw, where Johnno Spence, representing the Balding team opted for stall 9.

Spring Loaded will have the services of Ryan Moore in Saturday’s contest and the six-year-old was allotted stall 19.

Other market movers following today’s draw included speedball Gifted Master. Hugo Palmer’s charge is one of the likely pacesetters in Saturday’s contest and Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer opted for stall 25 for the top-weight, who will be ridden by apprentice Jason Watson. Unibet reacted by trimming Gifted Master into 16/1 from 18/1.

Rosie Margarson represented the David Barron yard and picked stall 13 for the progressive Gunmetal. The five-year-old son of Clodovil has won two of his three starts for Barron since his arrival from Charlie Hills. Gunmetal is now a 20/1 shot from 22/1.

Reputation, the first horse drawn at today’s draw, is a 50/1 chance from 66/1 after Bobby Beevers, representing the John Quinn stable chose stall 28.

Unibet representative Brett Williams said: “Gifted Master has been supported following the draw. We have pushed Foxtrot Lady out from 7/1 to 8/1 joint-favourite after choosing stall 9 at today’s draw.

“Gunmetal has been by the far best backed horse in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup with us so far at 20/1.”

Updated £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup betting: 8/1 Spring Loaded & Foxtrot Lady; 11/1 Tis Marvellous & Growl; 14/1 George Bowen; 16/1 Gifted Master & Silent Echo; 18/1 Lancelot Du Lac, Aeolus, Gunmetal & Muscika; 20/1 Watchable; 22/1 Justanotherbottle, Haddaf, Glenamoy Lad; 28/1 Tupi, Eirene, Marie Of Lyon, Atletico, Open Wide; 33/1 Solar Flair, Poyle Vinnie, Swift Approval; 40/1 Pettochside; 50/1 Barrington, Reputation, Merhoob; 80/1 Quench Dolly

SPEEDBALL BATTAASH HEADLINES HIGH-QUALITY FRIDAY CARD

The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival has already served up an array of treats for racegoers and day four of the meeting promises to provide more thrills with four high-quality Group events accompanied by the Golden Mile, which is sponsored by bookmaker Unibet for the first time. Here’s a look at the key talking points for Friday’s racing:

1.50pm £100,000 G3 Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Poet’s Word captured the 2017 renewal and has this season won both the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Newmarket handler Stoute is targeting his third straight win in the 12-furlong contest and sixth victory overall, (King’s Fete landed the 2016 renewal) with Mirage Dancer (Ryan Moore), who captured the Listed Tapster Stakes over course and distance in May.

Roger Charlton saddled Second Step (Andrea Atzeni) to a second-placed finish in 2017 and the seven-year-old returned to the winner’s enclosure in a Listed event on his latest start. 2017 Investec Derby fourth Eminent (Martyn Meade/Colm O’Donoghue) has struggled to land a blow in three runs this season, but showed signs of a possible return to form when beaten by four lengths into sixth in the G2 Summer Mile at Ascot on July 14.

2.25pm £100,000 G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. Sir Michael Stoute and Frankie Dettori have both won the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes over a mile on three occasions and team up this year with the lightly-raced Regal Reality, who finished sixth to subsequent G1 St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Without Parole in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown Park in May.

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien is yet to add the £100,000 G3 event to his glittering CV and is set to saddle Threeandfourpence (Ryan Moore) who relished the drop in grade when scoring readily at Naas on July 25 over a mile, justifying 4/9 favouritism. The Mark Johnston-trained Threading (James Doyle) was successful on her racecourse debut at Goodwood in August, 2017 and benefits from a 3lb filly’s allowance in the G3 contest.

3.00pm £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile. A maximum field of 20 line up with first reserve Poet’s Society getting into the race after Zhui Feng was declared a non-runner. This is the first year of Unibet sponsoring the £150,000 event which was hugely oversubscribed with a large number of horses eliminated. Top-weight Master The World (David Elsworth/Jim Crowley) landed the 2017 renewal and was beaten a head in the 2016 running. Her Majesty The Queen owns the 5/1 favourite with Unibet, the William Haggas-trained Seniority, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore. The four-year-old son of Dubawi was eighth when favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

3.35pm £312,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes. A G1 race in all but name, the G2 King George Qatar Stakes has once again attracted an excellent field headed by 2017 winner Battaash (Jim Crowley). Charlie Hills’ charge, the world’s best five-furlong sprinter last year was second in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out and would be the eighth dual winner of the five-furlong event. The list of two-time winners includes Take Cover (David Griffifths/Andrea Atzeni), who bids to become the first horse to win the King George Qatar Stakes on three occasions. The 11-year-old has run four times in the race, finishing fourth in 2017 and second in 2015 after wins in 2016 and 2014.

Other speedballs to highlight include 2017 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes winner Havana Grey (Karl Burke/P J McDonald) who returned to form with an impressive success in the G2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, 2015 Molecomb scorer Kachy (Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote) and 2017 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation (Aidan O’Brien IRE/Ryan Moore).

4.40pm £80,000 G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes. There’s a strong international feel to the 17-runner seven-furlong event with runners from France courtesy of Lida (Mme Pia Brandt/David Egan) and Sequilla (Andre Fabre/Frankie Dettori) and Germany with Binti Al Nat representing Peter Schiergen and Andrasch Starke, whilst Ireland has Most Gifted (Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore).

5.15pm £25,000 Maltsmiths Handicap. Mark Johnston has won the concluding Maltsmiths Handicap five times, including last year with Soldier In Action and has been crowned the leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on 11 occasions, including three of the last four years. This year, the Middleham handler launches a five-pronged assault on the 12-furlong event courtesy of Juneau (Fran Berry), Hibernicus (Franny Norton), King’s Proctor (Daniel Tudhope), Dr Richard Kimble (Joe Fanning) and Winged Spur (John Egan).

RHODODENDRON OUT TO BLOSSOM FOR O’BRIEN AND MOORE

A day of shocks typified day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival as the David Simcock-trained Lightning Spear (9/1) landed the feature G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, capturing his first G1 contest at his 16th attempt and 125/1 shot Feel Glorious captured the Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ maiden, becoming one of the few horses to have won in Britain with a starting price of more than 100/1.

In today’s feature, the G1 £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35pm), three-time G1 winner Rhododendron is a solid favourite for the 10-furlong event at 14/5 (3.8) with Matchbook, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The four-year-old daughter of Galileo registered a short-head victory in the mile G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May, before finishing a disappointing ninth in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile at Royal Ascot on her latest start. Rhododendron’s dam Halfway To Heaven captured the 2008 renewal of the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

G1 Pretty Polly Stakes scorer Urban Fox represents William Haggas in the £600,000 event and is a 3/1 (4.0) shot with Matchbook.

Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute Stoute has won the Qatar Nassau Stakes on seven occasions and bids to become the joint winning-most trainer in Qatar Nassau Stakes history alongside the late Sir Henry Cecil with eight wins in this year’s contest. Stoute last won the G1 event with Favourable Terms in 2004. He saddles 7/2 (4.5) chance Veracious, who finished third on her seasonal debut to Alpha Centauri in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In the first of today’s Group race action, the Roger Varian-trained Pilaster is a solid favourite for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (2.25pm) over 14 furlongs. A dual winner on the All-Weather at Chelmsford City and Kempton this year, the three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel is the 2/1 (3.0) favourite from 3/1 (4.0).

Aidan O’Brien is yet to saddle a winner at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, but along with Rhododendron, has another solid market leader in the shape of recent Tipperary Listed scorer Land Force in the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes (3.00pm) over six furlongs. The two-year-old son of No Nay Never was third in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Land Force is the 3/1 market leader (4.0) from 4/1 (5.0) with Matchbook.

Elsewhere on the card, Matchbook have reported good each-way support for Artistic Rifles, trained by Charlie Hills in the seven-furlong Telegraph Nursery Handicap (4.10pm). The two-year-old son of War Command is yet to win in three starts but is a 9/1 chance (10.0) from 11/1 (12.0).

Matchbook representative Emmet Kennedy said: “Lightning Spear was a thrilling winner of the Qatar Sussex Stakes but was not that well-backed. Without Parole was disappointing and it looked like Expert Eye is more of a sprinter, but I’m pleased for connections of Lightning Spear due to the amount of money that his connections put into racing.

“Rhododendron is probably the best backed horse of the day with us. She is a solid favourite given Lightning Spear, who she beat in the Lockinge, won the Sussex Stakes yesterday. That was a great boost for the form and if you forget about her Queen Anne Stakes run, then she should be tough to beat.

“Pilaster is also very solid in the Qatar Lillie Langtry. She has won nicely in two starts this year and Roger Varian’s horses are coming into form. I think she will take an awful lot of beating.

“Land Force represents Aidan O’Brien and he was a fine third in the Norfolk last time. He has solid form and I think the step up in trip will suit. He has been very solid all day.”

Today’s market movers with Matchbook:

2.25pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – Pilaster 2/1 (3.0) from 3/1 (4.0)

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes – Land Force 3/1 (4.0) from 4/1 (5.0)

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes – Rhododendron 14/5 (3.85) from 3/1 (4.0)

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap – Artistic Rifles 9/1 (10.0) from 11/1 (12.0)

KATIE IN A HURRY ON MAGNOLIA CUP WINNER HARRY

Katie Forrest, who lives in Chiddingfold in Surrey and is the managing director of the Edit Design Agency, won today’s Magnolia Cup (presented by Swarovski in supportof Cancer Research UK) at the Qatar Goodwood Festival riding Hurricane Harry.

The winner, who is trained near Chiddingfold by George Baker, tracked Harrodian Knight through the first few furlongs and then eased past before recording a comfortable success. The Ian Williams-trained Harrodian Knight, the mount of Sarah Cook who works on the Daily Mirror’s sports desk, took second ahead of the Camilla Swift-ridden Boots And Spurs from Scott Dixon’s stable.

Forrest’s win in a race which has raised more than £1.2m for charity since its inception eight years ago, was most appropriate, for her father, Tim, has been suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment. Fortunately he and his wife Susie were at Goodwood today to witness their daughter’s triumph.

The winning rider exclaimed: “I can’t even put my feelings into words. I think it was Mick Fitzgerald who said winning [the Grand National] was better than sex, and it really is – it is the most insane feeling.

“I owe it all to George Baker and his team, who are the most fantastic group of people. I’ve gained a family in the last six months – oh my God, I’m going to cry! My dad has cancer, but this will be a big boost for him, and I’ve raised £10,000 to do this, so to win it as well is insane. I’ve got so many people to be grateful to, and the horse, Harry Hurricane literally carried me home – I didn’t have a clue what I was doing half the time.

“I begged to do this race in March, but the riders had already been selected. Then one dropped out in May and I got my chance to take part. Since then it has been a whirlwind to get ready for this, but it’s been worth it.

“I got a good start, but the Bakers drilled it into me, ‘Nail the start and you will be half way there. I sat behind a grey horse [Harrodian Knight] who pulled me along for two furlongs and apart from that it is a blur. I got to about a furlong out and thought ‘I don’t know where everyone else is, but I’m going to try and keep going’. By then my legs had gone and I was wobbling, but the horse kept going and is a legend.

“I’ve never done anything like this – just a bit of showjumping – but everyone at the yard has given me great advice.”

Candida Baker, whose husband trained the winner, said: “Katie has been riding out for us for some months, but she only had six weeks preparation for this. We’ve had this horse for a long time and is part of the family, and Katie proved to us that she was good enough to ride him. He’s a strong horse at home and not an easy ride, but towards the end she really got to grips with him. Two weeks ago I said she could ride him here and she burst into tears – so then I burst into tears.

“I’m very proud of her. We said, ‘He’ll try to turn around at the start. Don’t! Keep a short rein and keep him going forward and then let him go. If anyone deserves this win it is Katie, who has worked so hard.”

Sarah Cook, who rode second-placed Harrodian Knight, said: “That’s the best thing I’ve ever done, I loved it. I just couldn’t keep up with the winner. I knew he was the one to beat. My horse travelled so well today, I’m so happy.”

Camilla Swift, supplements editor of The Spectator and rider of third-placed Boots And Spurs, said: “I’m really pleased, I’d only ridden the horse twice before and done a bit of work with him and he’s a nice horse and he won the race last year, so there was a bit of pressure. But I was really pleased with how he went considering he normally runs over a mile so he was really coming on at the end.

“It is all for Cancer Research at the end of the day. It is not about where you come it is about the charity but it was nice to do well!”

Scott Dixon, who had two runners in the race including Boots And Spurs, said: “Boots And Spurs won last year and he’s come third this year. He is stronger this year, the winner was rated very high and obviously they carry level weights. The ground was not his optimum but it was safe for him. Camilla came and rode him out at home and he’s just a legend of a horse. It is a lovely day for the owners for a great cause yet again and its lovely the riders get to enjoy the Charity Ball tonight.”

Lady Alice Manners, unplaced on See Lewis Triumph, said: “I am very happy. I really wanted to come placed but I’ve had bronchitis for the last week so I could barely breathe as it was but I’m really happy. The horse was amazing and gave me such a good ride. I’m so grateful to Derek Shaw and George Scott for all of their help. I’m over the moon.”

COMMUNIQUE INCHES JOHNSTON CLOSER TO THE RECORD

Yorkshire-based Scot Mark Johnston inched closer to the goal of becoming the most successful trainer of winners in Britain when Communique won the £75,000 Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap.

Ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Communique (7/2f) beat Zaman (12/1) and Global Giant (25/1) by one and a half lengths and a short head.

Johnston, who has been leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on 11 occasions, said: “After he won at Newbury earlier this season we might have thought he would be moving on to even bigger things, but he had a couple of slightly disappointing runs when things didn’t go his way, and they went very much his way today.

“People talk about keeping horses busy, but he hasn’t had a gallop at home since before the season started, so he’s not particularly busy and they all thrive on racing. He’s rated 97 so the next step is either more valuable handicaps or to go up to Pattern company.”

Of his bid to land the record for number of winners in Britain, which is 4,193 and held by Richard Hannon Snr, Johnston said: “I believe we are 17 behind now and there are lots of people talking about it, but we will enjoy it when it comes. I’m proud of it – I’ve never disputed that the trainers’ championship should be decided on prize money won, not winners, although if it had been I would have been champion trainer on 12 occasions. Winners are important to owners big and small, and every year that we have a good season in terms of winners we know the owners will be back again the following season.

“The owners want to win more than anything else, so, of course, to train the most winners is a very important thing.”

Johnston runs fancied Marie’s Diamond in today’s G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes, although the horse was offered for sale last night at Goffs UK’s Goodwood Sale, held in the winner’s enclosure after racing. Johnston said: “He was not sold last night, so there will be a lot of people watching with interest having been given the opportunity to buy him. He’s got a great chance, and while it’s a step up I hope he’s up to it.”

1.50pm Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap

1 Communique (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-13 Silvestre de Sousa 7/2 fav

2 Zaman (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 3-9-07 William Buick 12/1

3 Global Giant (Dr Johnny Hon) Ed Dunlop 3-9-01 Gerald Mosse 25/1

12 ran

Time: 2m 6.54s

Distances: 1½, sh

Tote Win: £3.90 Place: £1.30, £3.80, £8.30 Exacta: £44.20

Mark Johnston – 141 Goodwood winners (76 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Silvestre de Sousa – 25 Goodwood winners (13 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

JOCKEYS’ THOUGHTS ON THE GROUND

Silvestre de Sousa, on board the 7/2 favourite and winner Communique, said: “It is on the quick side of good.”

William Buick, rider of the one and a half length second placed Zaman (12/1), said: “Good.”

Gerald Mosse, jockey of third home 25/1 Global Giant, said: “Good.”

Harry Bentley, partner of fourth Rock Eagle, said: “It is beautiful, lovely ground with a bit of give in it.”

P J McDonald, partner of Ventura Knight, said “It has tightened up a bit – good ground and lovely.”

Luke Morris, on Al Jellaby, said: “Good to firm.”

Paul Hanagan, rider of Crownthorpe, said: “I would call it good, good to firm in places.”

Kieran O’Neill, jockey of Maverick Officer, said: “Lovely ground.”

Hayley Turner, rider of New Show, said: “Good to firm.”

Jimmy Quinn, rider of Sing Out Loud, said: “Good to firm.”

PILASTER PROVES A FILLY ON THE UPGRADE

11/4 shot Pilaster landed the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, surviving a stewards’ enquiry to triumph in the 14-furlong event.

Trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan, the three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel engaged in a thrilling battle in the closing stages of the G2 event with 16/1 chance Maid Up, trained by Andrew Balding and partnered by Rob Hornby. Pilaster responded willingly to Egan’s urgings to regain the lead close home and score by a short-head.

Pilaster raced just once as a two-year-old, finishing seventh in a Doncaster mile maiden in October. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned homebred won both of her starts in novice events on the All-Weather at Chelmsford (1m 2f) and Kempton (1m 4f) this year with Newmarket handler Varian describing her as a “classy” filly.

He said: “Watching it live and watching again, I did not think Pilaster was loving the ground. I think she has overcome the ground. She is class and all guts – she got headed and came back to win on the line. She is a very classy filly. She was very good today. She showed a real toughness today as she was headed and came back.

“Hopefully, she comes out of this race well and then we would have to consider races like the QIPCO Fillies & Mares at Ascot on QIPCO Champion Stakes in October or the Park Hill at Doncaster before that. I think Pilaster will really come into her own when she is racing on slower ground. She has been doing her racing on the All-Weather so far this year and and I think there is more to come.

“The ground today was in good condition, but I was glad when we got the rain. She is very enthusiastic in a sensible way and has a big will to win. She is not over exuberant. It’s great for the team at home. We’ve had a good year, but I felt we needed a big winner at one of the big meetings, so it’s great to get this one on the board. Hopefully, this will propel us onto the second half of the season. The form of Pilaster’s two All-Weather wins had worked out well and she looked quite classy at home.

“These classy animals are horses that you can’t rush and you have to take your time with them. She is a late maturing type who will only get better with what she showed today.” I thought David [Egan, jockey] was very good on her. David has always stood out. He is very young but is as classy as the filly is. He did not panic and held her together. I thought he gave her a beautiful ride. David is so balanced in the saddle and he has an old head on young shoulders. I’m delighted for him and for Cheveley Park who are big supporters. I’m glad this filly has won for them.”

2.25pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)

1 Pilaster (Cheveley Park Stud) Roger Varian 3-8-09 David Egan 11/4

2 Maid Up (Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd) Andrew Balding 3-8-09 Rob Hornby 16/1

3 Star Rock (Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib) Hughie Morrison 4-9-06 P J McDonald 11/1

5/2 fav God Given (4th)

12 ran

Time: 2m 59.16s

Distances: sh, 1

Tote Win: £3.20 Places: £1.40, £4.30, £3.60 Exacta: £41.90

Roger Varian – 11 Goodwood winners (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

David Egan – 6 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

EGAN IN THE BIG TIME THANKS TO PILASTER

Champion apprentice jockey David Egan entered the big time today when landing the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes on Pilaster – but only after fighting his corner in the stewards’ room.

The winning filly (11/4), who drifted to her left in the final furlong, prompting a stewards’ inquiry, is trained by Roger Varian for her owner/breeders, Patricia and David Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket. She won by a short head from Maid Up (16/1), who was a length ahead of Star Rock (11/1).

Egan became a fully-fledged professional jockey as recently as Tuesday. He said: “I’m very grateful to Mr and Mrs Thompson and Mr Varian for keeping me on the filly. She had won two nice novice races, but this was a big step up.

“The winning distance was close but the final result was very special. This is my first major winner and it’s great to get it for the boss, Mr Varian. Cheveley Park Stud are great owners and very important to the yard.

“Pilaster is very special to me – ever since I won on her at Chelmsford the first time, beating one of Mr Balding’s I knew she was special, although I didn’t think at that time she could be this good. When fillies start improving they are always on the up.

“The race went perfectly today – I followed Frankie [on Precious Ramotswe] throughout until hitting the front at the furlong marker, and although headed she battled back. I knew Rob [Hornby] was upsides me [on the runner-up] and we’re great friends, so to beat him is a bitter-sweet victory, but I’ll take it.

“I was 100 per cent sure I was going to keep the race because the best filly won on the day.”

MAID CHINNED

Andrew Balding, trainer of the short-head second Maid Up (16/1), was happy despite the closeness of the finish with winner Pilaster (11/4), after a prolonged steward’s enquiry.

Balding said: “Very happy. She has run a thrilling race and has run her heart out. She just unluckily got chinned on the line.”

Rob Hornby, the jockey of Maid Up, added: “She has done nothing wrong – I am pleased.”

Hughie Morrison, trainer of the third home Star Rock (11/1), a length back, said: “I’ve just been told we should have won [by P J McDonald, jockey], we’ve been unlucky here.”

P J McDonald, rider of the four-year-old added: “It was a bit frustrating, if we had had a clean run I think I would have won – or definitely been a hell of a lot closer. So a little bit frustrating, but at least we know the filly is up to this level and hopefully she can get her head in front.”

MOORE FEELS THE FORCE

Ryan Moore recorded his third victory of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival following the success of the well-supported Land Force (5/2) in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes over six furlongs.

The two-year-old son of No Nay Never was always prominent and took the lead at the two-furlong pole. Land Force knuckled down well under Moore in the closing stages to fend off all challengers and score a shade cosily by a length from Mark Johnston’s Marie’s Diamond (9/2) in second.

Moore, who tasted victory earlier this week aboard Watan in the Nginious! Swiss Gin EBF Maiden and Medahim in the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap, said: “Land Force is a very fast horse and got away well. To be honest, I was in the lead long enough. I was left there at the two, which is a bit too soon for him, but when I got stuck into him, he was very game and kept responding.

“He ran a very good race in the Norfolk. We felt six furlongs would suit him. He is a very fast horse with a marvellous attitude. He does not need to go any further than six.”

Land Force is 20/1 with Betfair for next year’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2)

1 Land Force (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-00 Ryan Moore 5/2 fav

2 Marie’s Diamond (Middleham Park Racing) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Silvestre de Sousa 9/2

3 Shine So Bright (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 2-9-00 Oisin Murphy 13/2

9 ran

Time: 1m 11.5s

Distances: 1, nk

Tote Win: £3.00 Places: £1.30, £1.80, £2.40 Exacta: £13.60

Aidan O’Brien IRE – 21 Goodwood winners (19 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore – 131 winners at Goodwood (44 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

LAND FORCE PRODUCES VINTAGE PERFORMANCE FOR BALLYDOYLE IN RICHMOND

Team Ballydoyle registered their first winner at the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival following Land Force’s victory in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes under Ryan Moore.

The well-backed 5/2 favourite, trained by Aidan O’Brien, ran on strongly close home to score by a length.

Land Force finished third in the G2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, with subsequent G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes winner Rumble Inthejungle in fourth. O’Brien’s charge was a convincing winner of a Listed event at Tipperary before today’s contest and a step up to G1 company could be on the cards for the colt.

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. Land Force battled hard.

“Ryan was delighted with the performance. He got him into a nice position and he ran on well.

“I think six furlongs at the moment could be his favoured trip. It’s very exciting that he is by No Nay Never, who has got his first crop of two-year-olds this year and to have a G2 winner at a prestigious meeting at Goodwood is fantastic.

“The Prix Morny or the Phoenix Stakes could be under consideration, but we’ll wait till he is home before making any decision and Aidan speaks to the owners.”

MARIE’S DIAMOND SHOWS TALENT IN SECOND

Marie’s Diamond, who was unsold at last night’s Goffs UK Goodwood Sale, came home in second in the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes, beaten a length by Land Force.

Mark Johnston, trainer of Marie’s Diamond, commented: “He got squeezed coming out of the stalls and knocked a fetlock.

“We said seven furlongs next but, Silvestre said no, a galloping track and six so it will probably be the Prix Morny (Deauville, Aug 19).

“For me I am pleased that the horse wasn’t sold yesterday, I don’t know if the new owner would have kept the horse with me or not. I spoke to one man yesterday who said ‘he has run an awful lot’. So has the winner of this race – they are the only two who have run an awful lot!

“It does them no harm. His last three runs were very consistent.

“Clearly, anything you send to the Prix Morny in August, if all goes well, will go for the 1000 Guineas in May (next year). It is all a bit pie in the sky at the moment, but you have got to aim for that!”

Middleham Park Racing director of racing, Tim Palin, commented: “The syndicate voted to keep the horse. The owners voted not to sell at £650,000, – it was fascinating.

“He was rated 98 and is now rated 108. He is in the Champagne Stakes (at Doncaster in September), but the Morny is the race that screams at you.”

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey of the second, added: “I was happy with the run. But coming out of the gates I was squeezed out and I lost a length – it was hard to make it up.”

IT’S NO ILLUSION – WILD IS BEST FOR APPLEBY

Wild Illusion landed her second top-grade victory when winning the feature race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Dropping back to a mile and a quarter seemed to suit the Godolphin-owned three-year-old filly, who was taking on older rivals for the first time, and whose two most recent runs had come over a mile and a half. Her fine efforts this season in Group One races made her a deserved winner of this prize, and no less pleasing for her owner, Sheikh Mohammed, was that she is a daughter of his outstanding stallion Dubawi.

Wild Illusion (4/1) made all the running under William Buick before beating Urban Fox (3/1) by two lengths, with Veracious a short-head back in third.

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Wild Illusion has been rock solid all season and was fourth in a Guineas [at Newmarket], second in the Oaks [at Epsom] and second in the Ribblesdale Stakes [at Royal Ascot]. She was coming into the race as well as I have seen her all season, and I felt that dropping back in trip was going to be her forte. Full credit to all the team at home, and to Michel [Rakotoarisoa] who rides her every day at home and looks after her.

“After the Oaks, I was happy going into Ascot but the quicker ground was a concern. Will [Buick] said although the ground has dried up here in the last 24 hours there is a bit of moisture in there, and he said it is not as quick as Ascot.

“Dropping back in trip I felt was going to help and tactically we couldn’t see where the pace was going to come from, so I asked William to go out there and do what he is good at. He is great on the front end – we have seen that many times before – and he has given her a lovely tactical ride from the front. I told him to use her stamina from half a mile out to stretch her rivals, as we know she gets the mile and a half well and would have no problems at this trip.

“I am very fortunate to be in this position. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the royal family have supported me very well and have been very kind to me. It is only my job to try and put these winners on the board at this level. The two-year-olds have started coming to hand now and we need them to do well as we build for next year.”

Wild Illusion holds entries in the G1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, both races being run over 12 furlongs, but Appleby said no plan would be made at this stage. He said: “We’ll let the dust settle, and while she’s had a busy campaign she looks like she’s thriving – when fillies tell you that you map out a plan to suit.

“This has been a stellar season, there is no doubt about it, and everybody is enjoying it. This is where Godolphin should be and hopefully we can keep the momentum going. The racing public have been very good. Everyone talks about Godolphin and Coolmore. We are great sporting rivals and as a team we are happy to congratulate them and likewise they congratulate us. It is what we enjoy and it is hopefully what racing enjoys.”

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Rhododendron (15/8 favourite) ran poorly and finished last of the six runners. O’Brien was absent, but Kevin Buckley, who represents Coolmore Stud in the UK, said: “She ran flat, and that’s not like her. She was disappointing, but we’ll get her home and check her out. The pace was slow early, but I’m not using that as an excuse, and Ryan [Moore] said she just didn’t sparkle.”

ILLUSION IS NASSAU QUEEN FOR GODOLPHIN

Godolphin’s Wild Illusion (4/1) made all to land the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for trainer Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

The three-year-old daughter of Dubawi displayed a tenacious attitude in the home straight to fend off all challengers, eventually scoring by two lengths from the William Haggas-trained Urban Fox (3/1) in second.

Wild illusion was fourth in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, before finishing second when the 5/2 favourite for the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on June 2. She also finished second in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A delighted Buick, winning the G1 event for the third time (Winsili 2013 and Sultanina 2014), was ecstatic that the three-year-old filly had landed the G1 contest.

He said: “Wild Illusion got into a nice rhythm in front and pricked her ears. I was always comfortable where I was and she really saw it out well to the line – she is a very tough. No other filly in training deserves it more than Wild illusion.

“When we were approaching the three-furlong pole, I wanted her to come off the bridle just so we could get on with it and win our race there. She was motoring from there and stayed on really well to the line.

“She’s raced from the front in the past and we were always very comfortable. Wild Illusion really deserved it. She ran very well in the Oaks before finishing second in the Ribblesdale to Magic Wand and Charlie has done a great job with her in keeping her fresh.

“I’ve always felt this filly has been a G1 filly, so it’s great. She has done nothing but improve. When I rode her at home last weekend, she did something pretty special, so we were quite hopeful.

“Charlie has done a fantastic job with her. Every run Wild illusion has had, she has come forward which for a three-year-old filly is a testament in itself.

“She was very good over 10 furlongs there. We’ll get her home before making any decision. IT would be nice for her to have a good autumn campaign.

“I think the way we have been riding her in the past has been the correct way, but she has possibly not been running over the right trip.

“I also think on pedigree and the way she is, she is only going to keep developing and progressing hopefully.

“This has been a defining year for all of us in Godolphin. We are guided by Sheikh Mohammed who of course sets very high goals and standards, and we try our best to fulfil them.

“For me personally, winning the Derby is a defining win and it’s lovely, but in this game, although we all enjoy it, you can’t really take your eye off the ball as there is always the next day, the next week, and the next festival.

“It is great when you are winning as you know you are doing something right.”

FOX PLEASES HAGGAS

William Haggas’ charge, Urban Fox (3/1), pleased her trainer in the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, the feature race on Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, in which she came home the two-length second to Wild Illusion (4/1).

The Newmarket trainer said: “I am very pleased with her. Danny [Tudhope] said the winner (Wild Illusion) has just kept on finding and he could never get to her. The winner has won well.

“Our filly stayed OK – she ran a very solid race. It was a strong field; there was a Classic winner from last year, a Classic winner from this year, an Oaks runner-up…

“I don’t see the need [for her to step up in distance]. I have put her in the Prix Jean Romanet (Deauville, 1¼m). It is a bit soon, but it is four-year-olds and up, which might be a bit more appealing than giving away weight. I am not complaining about the weight-for-age allowance.

“That could just prove to be her best run.”

Frankie Dettori, on third placed Veracious, a short-head further back, said: “It was her first time over a mile and a quarter. She didn’t settle that well at the beginning, but she ran well.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of owner/breeder Cheveley Park Stud, said: “We’re very happy, it is the first time she’s had a proper race.

“She did very well. Frankie (Dettori) said she was a bit immature, a bit green and got a little intimidated, but overall we’re very happy.

“We will review whether we’re going to stay at a mile and a quarter or drop back to the mile, so we’ve got those options to consider.”

3.35pm £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, 1m 1f 197y

(Part of QIPCO British Champions Series)

1 (6) Wild Illusion (Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 4/1

2 (2) Urban Fox William Haggas 9st 7lb Daniel Tudhope 3/1

3 (1) Veracious Sir Michael Stoute 8st 13lb Frankie Dettori 5/1

4 (5) Billesdon Brook Richard Hannon 8st 13lb Tom Marquand 15/2

5 (3) Wilamina (IRE) Martyn Meade 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy 16/1

6 (4) Rhododendron (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 7lb Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav

Winner owned & bred by Godolphin

6 ran

Time: 2m 06.22s

Distances: 2, sh, 1¼, ½, 5

Breeding: 3 b f Dubawi (IRE) – Rumh (GER) (Monsun (GER))

Tote Win: £5.00 Places: £2.60; £1.90 Exacta: £16.60

Charlie Appleby – 20 Goodwood winners (7 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

William Buick – 60 Goodwood winners (20 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

HANAGAN CAN FEEL AT THE TIME THERE’S MORE THAN THIS

The Richard Fahey-trained More Than This (4/1 joint-favourite) maintained his unbeaten record with a game success in the Telegraph Nursery Handicap.

Ridden by Paul Hanagan, the two-year-old son of Dutch Art ran on strongly on the far-side rail to score by a length and a half in the seven-furlong contest.

Hanagan said: “More Than This did it really well. He has got a big, long and lovely stride.

“I managed to get a lovely breather into him turning in. He got a bit lonely in front, but once he was challenged, he went again. More Than This showed a great attitude and I am really looking forward to him next year.

“I don’t think it is that important to get the rail, I just wanted something to race against as he is quite immature and he is such a big horse.”

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery Handicap

1 More Than This (J Rhodes & P Timmins) Richard Fahey 2-9-05 Paul Hanagan 4/1jf

2 Indian Viceroy (Mr & Mrs Malcolm & Mrs H Parkes) Hughie Morrison 2-8-10 P J McDonald 25/1

3 Greenback Boogie (D & J Racing) Brian Meehan 2-8-09 Harry Bentley 10/1

4 Hieronymus (Mrs Pao, Stafford & Tucker) Seamus Durack 2-8-09 David Egan 12/1

4/1jf Barristan The Bold (5th)

17 ran

Time: 1m 27.71s

Distances: 1½, 2, ½

Tote Win: £4.60 Places: £1.60, £5.50, £2.60, £3.30 Exacta: £111.40

Richard Fahey – 22 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Paul Hanagan – 14 Goodwood winners (9 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

FAHEY FINDS THERE MORE THAN THIS

Malton handler Richard Fahey captured the seven-furlong Telegraph Nursery Handicap, the fifth race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with the victory of More Than This.

The two-year-old son of Dutch Art is now unbeaten in three starts after his length-and-a-half success under Paul Hanagan

More Than This was returned the 4/1 joint-favourite.

Fahey said: “We’ve always thought More Than This was a nice horse.

“This horse is progressing and he won well the time before at Haydock over seven furlongs, and we thought that was a good performance against a horse who has done well for Mark Johnston [Arctic Sound].

“He will be a nice horse to have for the future and is a horse I like.”

More from Race One – Matchbook Best Value Handicap – Winning Jockey Quotes

COMMUNIQUE SCORES FOR DE SOUSA

Silvestre De Sousa registered his third winner at the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival with the victory of 7/2 favourite Communique for trainer Mark Johnston in the opening race of day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap.

The three-year-old son of Casamento ran on strongly in the home straight to score by a length and a half from Zaman in second.

De Sousa, who also rode Dark Vision to victory in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes and Lil Rockerfeller to success in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Goodwood Handicap, said: “Communique was really good today. He won very cosily at Newmarket last time and was excellent again today. He got there with plenty in hand again.

“The ground is really nice with no jar in it. He ran on strongly today and keeps on improving with every run.

“His last two runs have been excellent.”

McDONALD IN ACCORDANCE WITH JOHNSTON

Jockey P J McDonald rode his second winner at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival when landing the Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden on the Mark Johnston-trained Accordance.

The 9/2 winner, who races in the colours of her breeder, Kirsten Rausing, beat Rux Power (12/1) by three-quarters of a length, with Lady Cosette (100/30) a further neck behind in third.

McDonald, who on the opening day of the meeting won the Chelsea Barracks Handicap on Under The Covers, was happy to have another success, but was rueing one he felt might have got away – Star Rock, on whom he finished third in today’s G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Of Accordance he said: “We went very steady, but Ryan [Moore] was in front on another horse [Stellar Comet] trained by the boss [Johnston] and I didn’t want to take him on. I just had to sit until we turned for home, and then I committed early because I knew she would stay.

“She did it well, she will improve for the run and she’s a nice scopey filly. The boss’s horses are pretty straightforward and they never come to the races half-cocked – they know what they are doing, and this one ran a lovely race at Doncaster first time out. I got off her and said to the boss, ‘You can take her anywhere and she will win next time,’ so we were pretty confident.

“I’m happy with the win but was a bit disappointed after the fillies’ Group Two. I was riding Star Rock, and the gaps just didn’t open before it was too late and she flew home, but otherwise things are going well so I can’t complain.”

4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden

1 Accordance (Kirsten Rausing) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 P J McDonald 9/2

2 Rux Power (King Power Racing Co Ltd) Andrew Balding 2-9-00 Rob Hornby 12/1

3 Lady Cosette (Susan Roy) Jeremy Noseda 2-9-00 William Buick 100/30

5/2 fav Mehdaayih (6th)

11 ran

Time: 1m 29.56s

Distances: ¾, nk

Tote Win: £5.40 Place: £1.80, £3.80, £1.60 Exacta: £71.90

Mark Johnston – 142 Goodwood winners (77 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

P J McDonald – 6 Goodwood winners (3 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

ACCORDANCE DELIVERS THE GOODS FOR JOHNSTON

Yorkshire-based Scot Mark Johnston inched closer to the goal of becoming the most successful trainer of winners in Britain when two-year-old Accordance won the sixth race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the seven-furlong Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Ridden by P J McDonald, Accordance (9/2) beat Rux Power (12/1) and Lady Cosette (10/3) by three-quarters of a length and a neck.

Johnston, who has been leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on 11 occasions, including three of the last four years, was registering his third victory at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival following the victories of Communique in the Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap and Dark Vision in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

Accordance was second on her first start at Doncaster over seven furlongs at Doncaster in July.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: “Accordance is a lovely, big filly. She wasn’t really on our radar six weeks ago, but she really came into herself of late.

“She was a very backward filly, but she has really improved in the last four weeks.

“As soon as she crossed the line at Doncaster, this race immediately came to mind. We’ve saved her for it and she did the job.

“She travelled into the race beautifully. She had a little look around when she hit the front, but once she got some company, she ran on well. I think there could be another gear there.

“Today was the plan and we’ll speak to Miss Rausing [owner/breeder]. I’m sure she’ll be keen to go for a race with black-type and I think Accordance may be up to it.”

Reflecting on the week so far, Johnston remarked: “We came here with a very big squad and hoping to have a few winners. It’s great to have three winners on the board and there is still two days to go.”

POWER SECOND TO ACCORDANCE

Rux Power, owned by King Power Racing and trained by Andrew Balding, came home three quarters of a length adrift of the winner Accordance in the Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden, the sixth race on the card of Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Balding said: “I am delighted. She is a big scopey filly and has big future. She has come on from her last run.”

Rob Hornby, rider of the Kingman filly, added: “She is a lovely horse, progressive, like all of Andrew’s [Balding] two-year-olds are. You can see from the size of her she has all the size and scope to grow into a nice filly for next year. She has handled the track well and is going to be smart.”

Third placed Lady Cosette’s trainer, Jeremy Noseda, said: “She ran well.”

ARKELL PLANS WATERING AHEAD OF FOURTH DAY

Goodwood Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell is planning to apply water to the racecourse ahead of the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

In his first season in charge, Arkell has avoided applying the sprayers until now, but with blue skies and warm weather prevailing – and more of the same set to come – the ground has steadily dried through the week. This morning it was changed from ‘Good’ to ‘Good, Good to Firm in places’ and it has become quicker by the end of racing today.

Arkell said: “We will be putting eight millimetres of water on the top and bottom bends and the same amount on the round course from the bottom bend to the 10-furlong start.

“This is to stop those areas getting any quicker and make sure the bends are safe. The ground has quickened up today.

“We are also taking down the temporary railing on the top and bottom bends, which lead into the straight, to provide fresh ground on the inner.

“I will walk the course first thing tomorrow to provide an accurate going description ahead of racing and we will decide at the end of the day if we need to water again before racing on Saturday.”

THURSDAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

1.50pm MATCHBOOK BEST VALUE EXCHANGE HANDICAP

VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) wore earplugs which were removed at the start. Approximately one and a half furlongs out, David Egan, the rider of BATHSHEBA BAY (IRE), placed fifth, struck MAVERICK OFFICER, unplaced, once over the nose with the whip but after viewing a recording of the incident, it was found to be accidental. Following the race, P J McDonald reported that VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE), unplaced, got upset in stalls and was slowly away, and Jimmy Quinn reported that SING OUT LOUD (IRE), unplaced, ran too free.

2.25pm QATAR LILLIE LANGTRY STAKES (Group 2)

An enquiry was held to consider the placings in this race following two incidents of interference. In the first incident inside the final furlong, MAID UP, placed second, ridden by Rob Hornby, interfered with the winner, PILASTER, ridden by David Egan. Hornby was cautioned for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to hang right-handed without timely correction, making brief contact with PILASTER and taking it off its intended line. In the second incident on the run to the line, PILASTER interfered with MAID UP. Egan was cautioned for careless riding as he had allowed his mount to drift left-handed taking MAID UP off its intended line. The Stewards considered that a combination of both incidents meant that the interference had not improved PILASTER’s placing as this filly had been taken off her intended line during the first incident before re-gaining momentum. In addition, although MAID UP was only beaten by a short-head, she had lost little to no momentum and at no point had Hornby had to stop riding. Approaching two furlongs out, ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE), placed fifth, shifted right-handed taking JET STREAMING (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved and it had not improved the placing of ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE). Following the race, James Doyle reported that MAID TO REMEMBER, unplaced, finished very tired.

3.00pm QATAR RICHMOND STAKES (Group 2)

Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE), placed second, moved poorly in the early stages; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities. Frankie Dettori reported that NEVERLAND ROCK, placed sixth, hung right-handed.

3.35pm QATAR NASSAU STAKES (Group 1)

VERACIOUS wore earplugs which were removed at the start. The performance of RHODODENDRON (IRE) which started favourite and finished last of six runners, was considered. The representative of Aidan O’Brien could offer no explanation for the filly’s performance; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of RHODODENDRON (IRE) failed to reveal any abnormalities.

4.10pm TELEGRAPH NURSERY HANDICAP

Permission was given for JAMES WATT (IRE) to go early to post. Inside the final furlong, WATER DIVINER (IRE), unplaced, lugged left-handed taking ARTISTIC RIFLES (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line and causing it to give REVICH (IRE), unplaced, a slight nudge. After this, REVICH (IRE) lugged right-handed when the rider picked up the whip, causing it to make contact with ARTISTIC RIFLES (IRE) causing the rider to have to take a check. After viewing a recording of both incidents, it was found that no riding offence was involved. Shortly after leaving the stalls, SHAYBANI (IRE), drawn 3, jumped left-handed taking ST OUEN (IRE), drawn 5, and in turn, FORSETI, drawn 6, and BARRISTAN THE BOLD, drawn 8, off their intended lines. After viewing a recording of the incident it was found that no riding offence was involved. Following the race, Silvestre De Sousa reported that TWO BLONDES (IRE), unplaced, ran too free in the early stages, and Richard Kingscote reported that BARRISTAN THE BOLD, placed sixth, suffered interference leaving the stalls. Charles Hills reported that ARTISTIC RIFLES (IRE), unplaced, was unsuited by coming round the bend. The Veterinary Officer reported that SHAYBANI (IRE), which was pulled up, was lame on its left-fore leg.

4.45pm MARKEL INSURANCE BRITISH EBF FILLIES’ MAIDEN

Following the race, Paul Hanagan reported that INCHARGE, unplaced, was slowly away and ran green. Frankie Dettori reported that MEHDAAYIH, unplaced, ran green; the filly was routine tested.

5.20pm TATLER HANDICAP

Inside the final two furlongs DRAGON MOON (USA), unplaced, edged left-handed at the same time as JACK TAYLOR (IRE), unplaced, shifted right-handed, and as a consequence DAHIK (IRE), unplaced, was left short of room and clipped the heels of DRAGON MOON (USA). Then inside the final furlong, GREEN POWER, unplaced, lugged left-handed, taking COUNT OTTO (IRE), unplaced, and in turn PORCHY PARTY (IRE), unplaced, off their intended lines. After viewing a recording of both incidents it was found that neither involved a riding offence nor improved the placing of any horse. Following the race, James Doyle reported that HELVETIAN, placed fourth, hung badly right-handed under pressure. Ryan Moore reported that EMBOUR (IRE), unplaced, was never travelling; the Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the colt failed to reveal any abnormalities.

RACING UK LEADING JOCKEY AWARD –

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Silvestre De Sousa 3 2 -

Ryan Moore 3 1 2

PJ McDonald 2 2 2

Andrea Atzeni 2 - 1

William Buick 1 1 1

Pat Cosgrave 1 1 -

Jim Crowley 1 1 -

James Doyle 1 1 -

Gerald Mosse 1 - 1

Oisin Murphy 1 - 1

David Egan 1 - -

Paul Hanagan 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Tom Queally 1 - -

Jimmy Quinn 1 - -

Danny Tudhope - 2 4

Joe Fanning - 2 1

Rob Hornby - 2 -

Ben Curtis - 1 1

Martin Harley - 1 1

Hector Crouch - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Colm O’Donoghue - 1 -

Jason Watson - 1 -

Harry Bentley - - 1

Frankie Dettori - - 1

Adam Kirby - - 1

Luke Morris - - 1

Callum Shepherd - - 1

Hayley Turner - - 1

LEADING TRAINERS AT THE QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL -

STANDINGS AFTER THIRD DAY

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 3 2 2

Richard Hannon 2 2 -

William Haggas 2 1 1

Charlie Appleby 1 1 -

John Quinn 1 1 -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - 1

David Simcock 1 - 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

George Baker 1 - -

Mick Channon 1 - -

David Elsworth 1 - -

Richard Fahey 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Ron Harris 1 - -

Neil King 1 - -

William Knight 1 - -

Richard Spencer 1 - -

Andrew Balding - 2 1

Hughie Morrison - 2 1

David O’Meara - 1 1

Sir Michael Stoute - 1 1

Jim Boyle - 1 -

Karl Burke - 1 -

Roger Charlton - 1 -

Jessica Harrington IRE - 1 -

Charlie Hills - 1 -

Iain Jardine - 1 -

Alan King - 1 -

Gary Moore - 1 -

James Bethell - - 1

Tony Carroll - - 1

Robert Cowell - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

Luca Cumani - - 1

Ed Dunlop - - 1

Martyn Meade - - 1

Brian Meehan - - 1

Jeremy Noseda - - 1

Marcus Tregoning - - 1

Archie Watson - - 1

