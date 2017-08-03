All the news for third day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival Posted by racenews on Thursday, August 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES' DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 EARLY GOING NEWS The going for the third day of the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies' Day, Thursday, August 3, is: Soft, Heavy in places (from Soft yesterday) Stalls Straight Course: Stands' Side Round Course: Inside The lower bend has been dolled out again, in order to provide fresh ground for tomorrow. Seven-furlong races are increased by 15 yards There was 49.2 millimetres of rain yesterday. It has been dry and windy since midnight. A dry, windy day with sunny spells is forecast. There is fresh ground for the last three and a half furlongs on the inside (far rail) and on the top bend for the Qatar Nassau Stakes. NON-RUNNERS TODAY 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1 EUGINIO (IRE) (Going) 4 TWIN STAR (IRE) (Going) 6 MUTARABBY (IRE) (Going) 7 LEADER'S LEGACY (USA) (Going) 8 MUKALAL (Going) 2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies' Stakes 1 ALYSSA (Going) 9 ALJEZEERA (Going) 3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes 5 GRAND KOONTA (IRE) (Going) 8 INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) (Going) 10 U S NAVY FLAG (USA) (Going) 3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes 2 NEZWAAH (Going) 6 SHUTTER SPEED (Going) 9 WUHEIDA (Going) 4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery 1 GOLD TOWN (Going) 14 SHE BELIEVES (IRE) (Going) 18 LUCIFUGOUS (IRE) (Going) 4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallions Studs Fillies' Maiden 2 MAGICAL (IRE) (Going) 5 ROTHERHITHE (Going) 5.20pm Tatler Handicap 3 EVERGATE (Going) 8 MERRY BANTER (Going) 9 SUPER JULIUS (Going) 12 FETHIYE BOY (Going) NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW 2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes b 1 TRAIS FLUORS (Going) 3.00pm Betfred Mile 1 HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) (Going) 12 BELGIAN BILL (Going) 5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap 14 NESHMEYA (Vet's Certificate, Bruised Foot)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 BUCKLEY TALKS GOING, RAIN & WORST WEATHER ON A RACEDAY Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley, speaking the morning after the day when Goodwood Racecourse received 49.2 millimetres of rain, commented: “The going is now Soft, Heavy in places. We had nearly 50 millimetres of rain yesterday – we have never had that amount of rain on a raceday before. “It was the worst day weather-wise I have experienced on a raceday – dismal. The GoingStick average reading (9.30am) is now 5.8 (7.4 same time yesterday). We have not had it that low before. The GoingStick measures 4.8 on the heavy patches, which are on the outer loop and outer bits of the top bend. “There is fresh ground on the inside of the top bend, after we took down the temporary rail dolling it out by three yards, for the Qatar Nassau Stakes this afternoon. There is also fresh ground by the far rail (inside of the course) in the straight from three and a half furlongs out until the winning post, six yards wide, which is room enough for four or five horses upsides. “Taking down the temporary rail last night lasted until about 9.45pm – it was almost dark and raining heavily. It was a great effort by the groundstaff team, who had been up since early in the morning. The better ground is definitely from the middle of the course to the far side in the straight – it is badly poached towards the stands’ side. “The course was extensively damaged by the racing yesterday – you cannot have all those runners and that rain without having damage. We have an extra crew in this morning – getting the course forked and any divots put back. There are 30 people out there at the moment. They will be working right up to the start of racing today. “There is a lovely fresh strip on the far side in the straight and anybody who walks the course can see that. It is pretty soft out there – the top is beginning to dry off and it should ride as soft ground. I am likely to leave the going description as it is for today and see how things are tomorrow morning. “If it remains dry and windy, it could go back to Soft tomorrow and be Good to Soft on Saturday. The weather forecast is on our side and we just hope it is correct. We are on chalk here and once the soil gets dry at the top the water goes through the chalk and away, meaning the ground will dry quickly. “Walking on the course now, you would not believe that we had two inches of rain yesterday. The track has taken it really well – we have the grass long – we always have four inches of grass for racing – the BHA recommendation is three to four inches but I like it at the top end to provide a bit of cushion.” This is Buckley’s 23rd and final Qatar Goodwood Festival as the 65-year-old is retiring at the end of this season. He added: “I am sorry we had such a bad day yesterday but there we are. I feel it was my fault!”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 – WINNERS Tuesday, August 1 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Fabricate (The Queen) Michael Bell 5-9-04 Adam Kirby 20/1 2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) - Expert Eye (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 7/4 Fav 3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) - Breton Rock (John Cook) David Simcock 7-9-03 Andrea Atzeni 50/1 3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Stradivarius (Bjorn Nielsen) John Gosden 3-8-08 Andrea Atzeni 6/1 4.10pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing EBF Maiden - Thechildren’Strust (Ashley Head) Gary Moore 2-9-00 Hector Crouch 100/1 4.45pm New & Lingwood Handicap - El Astronaute (Ross Harmon & Mrs S Quinn) John Quinn 4-8-08 Jason Hart 33/1 5.15pm Smarter Bets With Matchbook Betting Exchange Fillies’ Handicap - Shenanigans (Ann Black, M Al Qatami & K M Al Mudhaf) Roger Varian 3-8-11 Andrea Atzeni 15/2 Wednesday, August 2 1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap - Cool Sky (Norte Sur Partnership) Ian Williams 8-8-02 Josephine Gordon 25/1 2.25pm Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Londinium (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 3-8-00 Joe Fanning 9/1 3.00pm Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) - Havana Grey (Global Racing Club & Elaine Burke) Karl Burke 2-9-01 P J McDonald 7/2 3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - Here Comes When (Fitri Hay) Andrew Balding 7-9-08 Jim Crowley 20/1 4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden - Threading (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 William Buick 12/1 4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap - Billesdon Bess (Pall Mall Partners & Partners) Richard Hannon 3-8-02 Hollie Doyle (3) 7/1 5.20pm Qatar International Stakes (G1 Purebred Arabians) - Tayf (H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin K Al Thani) Alban de Mieulle QTR 5-9-08 Olivier Peslier 7/2 5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap - Truth Or Dare (J A Tabet) James Bethell 6-9-04 Danny Tudhope 6/1 Th3. QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 SATURDAY’S DECLARED RUNNERS





1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (consolation race for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup) 6f (21 runners) 1 (5) George Bowen (IRE) (Visor) Richard Fahey 9st 10lb Jack Garritty 2 (3) Son of Africa Henry Candy 9st 8lb Martin Harley 3 (16) The Wagon Wheel (IRE) (Blinkers) Richard Fahey 9st 7lb (6lb ex) Connor Murtagh (7) 4 (19) Lightning Charlie Amanda Perrett 9st 7lb (6lb ex) Steve Drowne 5 (9) Stellarta Michael Blanshard 9st 6lb David Probert 6 (4) Gin In The Inn (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 6lb Ryan Moore 7 (7) Goodwood Crusader (IRE) Richard Hughes 9st 5lb Finley Marsh (7) 8 (10) Rasheeq (IRE) Tim Easterby 9st 5lb David Allan 9 (8) Lucky Beggar (IRE) David C. Griffiths 9st 3lb Silvestre De Sousa 10 (6) Secondo (FR) Joseph Tuite 9st 2lb F. M. Berry 11 (2) Royal Brave (IRE) Rebecca Bastiman 9st 2lb (6lb ex) Daniel Tudhope 12 (17) Goring (GER) Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 0lb John Fahy 13 (14) Pettochside John Bridger 9st 0lb Hector Crouch (3) 14 (20) Six Strings Richard Fahey 8st 12lb Tony Hamilton 15 (1) Belledesert Steph Hollinshead 8st 12lb Adam Beschizza 16 (21) Manshood (IRE) (Blinkers) Paul Midgley 8st 10lb (6lb ex) Andrea Atzeni 17 (12) Scorching Heat Andrew Balding 8st 9lb Oisin Murphy 18 (15) Intibaah (Blinkers) George Baker 8st 8lb Fergus Sweeney 19 (18) Tommy G Jim Goldie 8st 5lb David Egan (5) 20 (13) L C Saloon David C. Griffiths 8st 4lb Nathan Evans 21 (11) Archimedes (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) David C. Griffiths 8st 0lb (6lb ex) Noel Garbutt(3) 2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f (14 runners) 1 (2) Soldier In Action (FR) Mark Johnston 9st 10lb Silvestre De Sousa 2 (7) Platitude Sir Michael Stoute 9st 9lb Andrea Atzeni 3 (3) Arch Villain (IRE) Amanda Perrett 9st 8lb Oisin Murphy 4 (1) Mainstream (Hood) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 4lb Ryan Moore 5 (14) Carntop Ralph Beckett 9st 4lb Harry Bentley 6 (5) Sir Chauvelin Jim Goldie 9st 3lb Daniel Tudhope 7 (9) Saigon City Declan Carroll 9st 2lb Pat Cosgrave 8 (4) Cleonte (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Andrew Balding 9st 1lb Liam Keniry 9 (6) Jaameh (IRE) Mark Johnston 9st 1lb Jim Crowley 10 (11) Blakeney Point Roger Charlton 8st 13lb Kieran Shoemark 11 (10) My Reward Tim Easterby 8st 12lb David Allan 12 (12) Felix Mendelssohn (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 8st 11lb F. M. Berry 13 (13) Shraaoh (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Sir Michael Stoute 8st 11lb Frankie Dettori 14 (8) Getback In Paris (IRE) Richard Hughes 8st 10lb Shane Kelly Eliminations: Theydon Grey, Gawdawpalin (IRE), Mount Moriah, Machine Learner, Bin Battuta, Sennockian Star, On To Victory, Berrahri (IRE), Fleeting Visit, Pumblechook, Zenon (IRE), Spinners Ball (IRE), Brimham Rocks, The Secrets Out 3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y (5 runners) 1 (5) Across Dubai William Haggas 9st 1lb Pat Cosgrave 2 (1) Crystal Ocean Sir Michael Stoute 9st 1lb Ryan Moore 3 (3) Jake’s Hill Eve Johnson Houghton 9st 1lb Charles Bishop 4 (4) Khalidi John Gosden 9st 1lb Frankie Dettori 5 (2) Mount Moriah Ralph Beckett 9st 1lb Harry Bentley 3.35pm Qatar Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f (28 runners) 1 (0) Danzeno Michael Appleby 9st 11lb (6lb ex) Silvestre De Sousa 2 (0) Growl (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Fahey 9st 10lb Connor Murtagh (7) 3 (0) Perfect Pasture (Visor) Michael Easterby 9st 10lb Andrea Atzeni 4 (0) Duke of Firenze David C. Griffiths 9st 10lb David Allan 5 (0) Intisaab (Sheepskin C/P) David O’Meara 9st 9lb Shelley Birkett (3) 6 (0) Donjuan Triumphant (IRE) (Hood) Andrew Balding 9st 7lb David Probert 7 (0) Projection Roger Charlton 9st 6lb Kieran Shoemark 8 (0) Mobsta (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 5lb Martin Dwyer 9 (0) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) (Hood) Dean Ivory 9st 5lb Frankie Dettori 10 (0) Raucous (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) William Haggas 9st 5lb Jim Crowley 11 (0) Aeolus (Sheepskin C/P) Ed Walker 9st 4lb Pat Cosgrave 12 (0) Eastern Impact (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Richard Fahey 9st 4lb Jack Garritty 13 (0) Solar Flair William Knight 9st 4lb Harry Bentley 14 (0) Polybius David Simcock 9st 3lb Oisin Murphy 15 (0) Outback Traveller (IRE) (Visor) Robert Cowell 9st 3lb Martin Harley 16 (0) Edward Lewis David O’Meara 9st 2lb Josh Doyle (3) 17 (0) Shanghai Glory (IRE) Charles Hills 9st 2lb F. M. Berry 18 (0) Hoof It Michael Easterby 9st 1lb Nathan Evans 19 (0) Harry Hurricane George Baker 9st 1lb Fergus Sweeney 20 (0) Upstaging (Sheepskin C/P) Paul Cole 9st 1lb (6lb ex) David Egan (5) 21 (0) Poyle Vinnie Michael Appleby 9st 0lb Alistair Rawlinson 22 (0) Stake Acclaim (IRE) Dean Ivory 8st 13lb Robert Winston 23 (0) Go Far (Visor) Alan Bailey 8st 13lb Joshua Bryan (5) 24 (0) Al Qahwa (IRE) David O’Meara 8st 12lb Daniel Tudhope 25 (0) Brian The Snail (IRE) (Blinkers) Richard Fahey 8st 12lb Tony Hamilton 26 (0) Sir Dancealot (IRE) David Elsworth 8st 12lb Ryan Moore 27 (0) Hoofalong (Hood, Visor) Michael Easterby 8st 11lb Ryan Timby (7) 28 (0) Classic Seniority (Sheepskin C/P) Marjorie Fife 8st 11lb (6lb ex) William Carson Eliminations: Kadrizzi (FR), War Department (IRE), Captain Colby (USA), George Bowen (IRE), Seeking Magic, Son of Africa, Gunmetal (IRE), Shamshon (IRE), Orvar (IRE), Teruntum Star (FR), The Wagon Wheel (IRE), Lightning Charlie, Stellarta, Tommy Taylor (USA), King Robert, Gin In The Inn (IRE), Little Palaver, Red Pike (IRE), Reputation (IRE), Goodwood Crusader (IRE), Rasheeq (IRE), Dark Shot, Quench Dolly, Kasbah (IRE), Fast Track, Lucky Beggar (IRE), Rich And Famous (USA), Zanetto, Udontdodou, Handsome Dude, Secondo (FR), The Commendatore, Royal Brave (IRE), Distant Past, Kodiline (IRE), Ice Age (IRE), Open Wide (USA), Goring (GER), Pettochside, Major Jumbo, The Feathered Nest (IRE), Mont Kiara (FR), Six Strings, Belledesert, Ninjago, Related, Zac Brown (IRE), Discreet Hero (IRE), Paddy Power (IRE), Laughton, Manshood (IRE), Scorching Heat, Meshardal (GER), Intibaah, Tommy G, Tavener, L C Saloon, Archimedes (IRE) 4.10pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f (14 runners) 1 (4) Amazing Rock (SWI) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 2 (14) Bathsheba Bay (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Martin Harley 3 (6) Bodie And Doyle Andrew Balding 9st 0lb David Probert 4 (3) Capital Flight (IRE) Paul Cole 9st 0lb F. M. Berry 5 (8) Dee Ex Bee Mark Johnston 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 6 (2) Galloping Hogan (IRE) Sylvester Kirk 9st 0lb Martin Dwyer 7 (9) King of The Sand (IRE) Gary Moore 9st 0lb Harry Bentley 8 (1) Power of Darkness Marcus Tregoning 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 9 (12) Preacher Man (IRE) Jamie Osborne 9st 0lb Dougie Costello 10 (5) Rogue Richard Hannon 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 11 (7) Rustang (FR) Richard Hughes 9st 0lb Shane Kelly 12 (11) Sing Out Loud (IRE) Gary Moore 9st 0lb Hector Crouch 13 (13) The Lamplighter (FR) George Baker 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 14 (10) Trogon (IRE) Mick Channon 9st 0lb Charles Bishop 4.45pm Qatar Handicap 7f (7 runners) 1 (7) Taamol (IRE) Sir Michael Stoute 9st 7lb Jim Crowley 2 (4) Medahim (IRE) Richard Hannon 9st 4lb Frankie Dettori 3 (6) Battered (Blinkers) William Haggas 8st 9lb Silvestre De Sousa 4 (5) Aventinus (IRE) Hugo Palmer 8st 6lb Harry Bentley 5 (1) Mazyoun (Blinkers) Hugo Palmer 8st 5lb David Egan (5) 6 (2) Sir Titan Marcus Tregoning 8st 2lb Hayley Turner 7 (3) Colonel Frank Ed Walker 8st 2lb Joey Haynes 5.20pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap 1m 1f 11y (18 runners) 1 (2) Bancnuanaheireann (IRE) Michael Appleby 9st 13lb Alistair Rawlinson 2 (5) You’re Hired Amanda Perrett 9st 13lb Kieran Shoemark 3 (11) Spring Offensive (IRE) Richard Fahey 9st 13lb Connor Murtagh (5) 4 (1) Interconnection (Sheepskin C/P) Ed Vaughan 9st 13lb Stephen Cummins (7) 5 (8) Rotherwick (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Paul Cole 9st 11lb Mitch Godwin (3) 6 (10) Storm Ahead (IRE) Marcus Tregoning 9st 11lb Tyler Saunders (7) 7 (16) Storm King David C. Griffiths 9st 8lb Edward Greatrex 8 (7) Balmoral Castle Jonathan Portman 9st 8lb Pierre-Louis Jamin (7) 9 (6) Magic City (IRE) Michael Easterby 9st 8lb Nathan Evans 10 (9) Fast Dancer (IRE) Joseph Tuite 9st 6lb David Egan (3) 11 (13) Boots And Spurs (Visor) Scott Dixon 9st 5lb Paddy Pilley (3) 12 (4) Born To Be Alive (IRE) K. R. Burke 9st 5lb Clifford Lee 13 (15) Retrieve (AUS) Carroll Gray 9st 5lb 14 (17) In The Red (IRE) Martin Smith 9st 4lb Tim Clark 15 (12) Fire Tree (IRE) Charlie Fellowes 9st 4lb Georgia Cox (3) 16 (14) Morning Suit (USA) Mark Johnston 9st 3lb Richard Oliver (3) 17 (18) Surrey Hope (USA) Joseph Tuite 9st 2lb David Egan (3) 18 (3) Jufn (Hood) John Butler 9st 2lb Tim Clark Eliminations: Secret Art (IRE), Plutonian (IRE), Dr Julius No, Majeste, Colibri (IRE), Michael’s Mount, Kingston Kurrajong, Exceeding Power, Ripoll (IRE), Groor, Squire, Rumpole, Native Prospect, Hajaj (IRE), Whip Nae Nae (IRE), Curlew River, Red Royalist, Town Charter (USA), Pattie, Road To Dubai (IRE), X Rated (IRE), Ravenhoe (IRE), Pink Ribbon (IRE), Luna Bear, Celestation, Thecornishbarron (IRE), Star Maker, White Tower (IRE), Alexander M (IRE), Valley of Rocks (IRE)





Th9.





TAKE COVER LOOKING FOR THIRD WIN IN QATAR KING GEORGE STAKES

The Group Two five-furlong £312,100 Qatar King George Stakes (3.35pm) is the highlight of Friday’s Qatar Goodwood Festival card. It is a race that has been won twice (2014 & 2016) in the last three years by Take Cover (he was second in the middle year, 2015), and the admirable 10-year-old sprinter is due to line up again.

The David Griffiths-trained gelding remains in good heart – last time out he won the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, having previously finished fifth, five lengths adrift of Lady Aurelia, in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Singspiel has run four times at Goodwood and has never finished out of the first two; he was a runner-up in the Stewards’ Sprint Handicap in 2013. He has won on heavy ground, but that was back in 2012 and he is generally suited by a faster surface.

The improving Charlie Hills-trained Battaash comes here seeking a hat-trick after Listed and Group Three successes at Sandown. Those victories came on good to firm, but he is by Dark Angel whose progeny tend to like to get their toe in.

Profitable won the 2016 running of the Group One King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on soft ground and finished second in Deauville’s Prix de Saint-Georges in May on going reported as “very soft”. The Clive Cox-trained and Godolphin-owned five-year-old clearly has a liking for a softer surface, and is another in-form having finished second in this year’s King’s Stand.

Cox also runs Priceless, a dual winner this spring in the Listed Lansdowne Stakes at Bath and Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock Park. Both those wins came on firm ground, which seems to be a necessity for this daughter of Exceed And Excel.

Marsha has been a superstar for Elite Racing Club and won the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye last year. She beat Washington DC then, and again first time out this spring when taking the Group Three Palace House Stakes at Newmarket. She went on to finish third to Lady Aurelia at Ascot and then a short-head second when a beaten favourite in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at The Curragh. She has never run on ground other than good or good to firm.

Washington DC has already been beaten by most of the more fancied runners, but as a son of Zoffany he might be one for the ground.

One at a longer price is Final Venture. He has proven form on soft ground, having won the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock (Kyllang Rock second) in June on soft. Oisin Murphy was aboard then, and he renews the partnership.

After his Group One Sussex Stakes success yesterday, Here Comes When is a non-runner in the mile Betfred Mile Handicap, leaving the Amanda Perrett-trained Royal Hunt Cup winner Zhui Feng at the top of the handicap. He has gone up 6lb for his Ascot victory and, although he has run on good to soft, his best form has come on a faster surface.

The early market is siding with Godolphin’s Blair House, who finished second to Perrett’s horse at Ascot. A progressive and lightly raced type, he again has not encountered conditions such as he will in this, but he is a son of Pivotal, whose progeny tend to act on softer ground.

Master The World has form on a softer surfaces and finished second in this last year, while Birchwood, despite being largely out of form this year, was the winner of a soft ground Listed sprint at Chester in 2016.

Godolphin’s Birchwood is trained by Richard Fahey, who also fields Withernsea. The six-year-old has a marked preference for some give in the ground – he was third in a seven-furlong International Stakes at Ascot on Saturday on good to soft – and all of his four victories have come on soft or heavy ground. He appears to be in good heart, but has not won off a handicap mark as a high as his current rating of 97.

The seven-year-old George Baker-trained Boomshacklacker has finished mid-division in a number of this year’s big handicaps ­– the Royal Hunt Cup and the Bunbury Cup – and last year finished seventh in the Cambridgeshire and fifth in this race.

He has previous good form as a younger horse on soft and heavy and could be one who will be able to cope with conditions.

STREAMS OF CONCIOUSNESS FROM THE PRESS

An air of mopping up after the day before has descended on Goodwood, and that rather sombre process is reflected in today’s press coverage of the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Torrential rain throughout the second day curtailed picture opportunities, and editors have not been short of alternative material with which to fill news, sport and feature columns – Neymar’s £196m transfer to PSG (why skint on £4m?), Prince Philip’s farewell to duties, the England versus Holland European women’s football championship semi-final and tomorrow’s Test Match were always likely to edge out racing scenes which began in heavy rain and ended in fog.

It’s Ladies’ Day to the rescue, however, and if the sun peeps through expect tomorrow’s press coverage of this summer highlight to inflate. Those who cannot wait should indulge in a look at a large photo by Geoff Pugh on page 2 of The Daily Telegraph, depicting two women racegoers smiling in yesterday’s rain – or as the paper’s headline puts it, ‘Soaking in the atmosphere’. The Racing Post finds a similar break-in-the-weather moment to capture a group of fun-loving racegoers – oh, but that picture was taken at Galway.

Not that Goodwood is completely overlooked in today’s press, and the tale of an anonymous Cheshire housewife who on Tuesday placed a series of small bets on horses running at the meeting, and won nearly £250,000, is given coverage on page 13 of The Times and page 18 of the Daily Mirror. The woman, a “mum of two renting in Ellesmere Port” according to the Daily Mirror, staked a mere £4.52. Andrew Ellison, The Times’ consumer affairs correspondent, writes: “The unidentified woman is reported to have chosen the four winners on her accumulator bet, which included a 100/1 outsider [Thechildren’strust], because she thought their names were ‘nice’.”

The Racing Post sums up yesterday’s action and looks ahead to today’s feature event, the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, with a colourful front page that is headlined, ‘Brolly good show’ and is given the sub-head ‘Goodwood makes the best of a soggy summer spectacle’. It adds another smaller headline which reads ‘At least it’s looking brighter for Winter’, which is not a reference to its Jumps season preview, but a hint to the chance of the filly Winter in today’s big race.

A thrilling, fast-ground, sun-kissed showdown between Ribchester and Churchill was the photo we could have expected to see alongside reviews of yesterday’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, but instead we have rain-drenched riders and horses and the hooded head of Here Comes When, a seven-year-old gelding with a 20/1 starting price, slogging his way to a shock victory. The Times’ captures the moment in a large photo by Hugh Routledge, accompanied by a graphic stating ‘106.11 seconds – the slowest time since 1959’. Correspondent, Mark Souster, claims the contest was “reduced almost to a farce, with the withdrawal of Churchill and victory for the outsider Here Comes When, whose owner ironically made his fortune in quick-drying cement”.

‘Here’s a surprise’ is the Daily Star’s headline above a Chris Goulding column quoting winning rider Jim Crowley, a former Jump jockey, saying: “It’s proper heavy, jumping ground out there – which I’m used to.” Crowley is one of those affable sportsman who has not let fame reach his cranium. Marcus Armytage of The Daily Telegraph writes: “Group One victories are starting to roll in for last year’s champion jockey. Last month he won the Eclipse, and now the Sussex.” ‘Here comes a Sussex shock’ is the Daily Express’s take, while i offers ‘Here Comes When revels in rain to win Sussex’.

The Sun’s racing pullout is headlined ‘Mucky Jim’ adding ‘Crowley gets Downs ‘n dirty to win Sussex.”

Greg Wood of The Guardian writes: “No major event in the British racing calendar is as susceptible to the weather as this week on the Sussex Downs, in part because Goodwood is such a uniquely beautiful stage.” Alan Tyers of The Daily Telegraph writes that conditions were “better suited to the Cheltenham Festival, or perhaps deep-sea diving,” but concludes: “If we will persist in living in England, and trying to go outside, there will always be summer days like this.” Lee Mottershead in a roving role for the Racing Post, spotted a lone racegoer sheltering on Trundle Hill, embodying “all that is great about Britain, and all that is utterly bonkers”.

Churchill, the politician, was not one to shirk an issue, but he did not have the stallion prospects of his namesake, the three-year-old colt who was withdrawn from the Qatar Sussex Stakes by trainer Aidan O’Brien. David Yates of the Daily Mirror informs readers: “O’Brien will now aim Churchill at the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Chantilly or Juddmonte International at York.” Given her name it would have been a surprise if Churchill’s stable companion, Winter, could not handle a bit of mud, and she will be at short odds for today’s Qatar Nassau Stakes. She is opposed by the Daily Express’s The Scout who opts for Hydrangea, and The Times’ Rob Wright claiming ‘Mud-loving Sobetsu should be in her element’. The Daily Mail duo of Hayley Turner and Sam Turner, and Templegate of The Sun, are true to Winter, however, which, if racegoers are sensible, should reflect their Ladies’ Day outfits.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

The Qatar Stewards’ Cup (3.35pm, Saturday) – with draw

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

No Draw Horse Age Weight Owner Trainer Jockey 1 16 DANZENO 6 9-11 (6lb ex) A M Wragg Michael Appleby Silvestre De Sousa 2 8 GROWL 5 9-10 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey Connor Murtagh 3 17 PERFECT PASTURE 7 9-10 S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales Michael Easterby Andrea Atzeni 4 13 DUKE OF FIRENZE 8 9-10 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David Griffiths David Allan 5 1 INTISAAB 6 9-09 Stuart Graham David O’Meara Shelley Birkett 6 20 DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 9-07 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding David Probert 7 27 PROJECTION 4 9-06 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton Kieran Shoemark 8 23 MOBSTA (IRE) 5 9-05 Billy Parish Mick Channon Martin Dwyer 9 15 LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory Frankie Dettori 10 26 RAUCOUS 4 9-05 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne) William Haggas Jim Crowley 11 12 AEOLUS 6 9-04 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker Pat Cosgrave 12 11 EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 6 9-04 Exors of the late David Barker Richard Fahey Jack Garritty 13 6 SOLAR FLAIR 5 9-04 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight Harry Bentley 14 25 POLYBIUS 6 9-03 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock Oisin Murphy 15 28 OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE) 6 9-03 Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell Martin Harley 16 22 EDWARD LEWIS 4 9-02 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara Josh Doyle 17 3 SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 4 9-02 Fitri Hay Charles Hills Fran Berry 18 4 HOOF IT 10 9-01 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby Nathan Evans 19 19 HARRY HURRICANE 5 9-01 PJL Racing George Baker Fergus Sweeney 20 7 UPSTAGING 5 9-01 (6lb ex) HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah Paul Cole David Egan 21 18 POYLE VINNIE 7 9-00 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Michael Appleby Alistair Rawlinson 22 14 STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 5 8-13 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory Robert Winston 23 21 GO FAR 7 8-13 R West Alan Bailey Joshua Bryan 24 9 AL QAHWA (IRE) 4 8-12 Gallop Racing David O’Meara Daniel Tudhope 25 2 BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 3 8-12 Godolphin Richard Fahey Tony Hamilton 26 24 SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 3 8-12 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth Ryan Moore 27 5 HOOFALONG 7 8-11 A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt Michael Easterby Ryan Timby 28 10 CLASSIC SENIORITY 5 8-11 (6lb ex) HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife William Carson

Th10.





QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TODAY

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

1 EUGINIO (IRE) (Going)

4 TWIN STAR (IRE) (Going)

6 MUTARABBY (IRE) (Going)

7 LEADER’S LEGACY (USA) (Going)

8 MUKALAL (Going)

2.25pm Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes

1 ALYSSA (Going)

9 ALJEZEERA (Going)

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes

5 GRAND KOONTA (IRE) (Going)

8 INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) (Going)

10 U S NAVY FLAG (USA) (Going)

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes

2 NEZWAAH (Going)

6 SHUTTER SPEED (Going)

9 WUHEIDA (Going)

4.10pm The Telegraph Nursery

1 GOLD TOWN (Going)

14 SHE BELIEVES (IRE) (Going)

18 LUCIFUGOUS (IRE) (Going)

4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallions Studs Fillies’ Maiden

2 MAGICAL (IRE) (Going)

5 ROTHERHITHE (Going)

5.20pm Tatler Handicap

2 MAJOR JUMBO (Going)

3 EVERGATE (Going)

8 MERRY BANTER (Going)

9 SUPER JULIUS (Going)

12 FETHIYE BOY (Going)

UPDATED NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

1 TRAIS FLUORS (Going)

9 RONALD R (Going)

3.00pm Betfred Mile

1 HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) (Going)

4 ARCANADA (Going)

12 BELGIAN BILL (Going)

4.10pm Betfred Mobile Nursery

4 LUIS FERNANDEZ (USA) (Going)

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes

3 ASHADIHAN. (Going)

9 DABAN (IRE) (Going)

5.15pm Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap

14 NESHMEYA (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

Th12.

BETTING NEWS

Betfred report the following market movers ahead of Ladies’ Day, the third day of racing at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival:

First race: Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

No. 9 Addeybb, 7/2 from 5/1

No. 17 Rumpole, 12/1 from 25/1

Second race: Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes

No.4 Dubka, 11/2 from 8/1

No. 5 Endless Time, 11/4 from 7/2

Third race: Qatar Richmond Stakes

No. 9 Nebo, 11/4 from 8/1

Fifth race: The Telegraph Nursery

No. 10 Poet’s Prince 6/1 from 7/1

No. 11 Cosmopolitan Queen 9/1 from 20/1

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

DIDO DOESN’T DUCK THE ISSUE, SHE WINS ON DUMPLINGS

Cheltenham Gold Cup winning owner Dido Harding, who has ridden in all but one Magnolia Cup Charity Race (first run in 2011) at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, won the charity event for the first time when steering Ducks And Dumplings to victory in today’s race over five and a half furlongs.

The Scott Dixon-trained winner beat The Winning Lines, ridden by racing broadcaster Aly Vance, and third-placed Gideon Up, the mount of hat designer Emily Baxendale. Twelve ran, although Harrodian Flyer, the mount of magazine editor Victoria Gray, whipped round at the start and lost all chance of victory.

Harding, who was chief executive of phone group Talk Talk until May, was clearly thrilled with her win, a victory that will rival her runner-up spot when riding her own horse, Cool Dawn, in the 1996 Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Two years later the gelding won the Gold Cup under Andrew Thornton.

Harding, who had finished second in the Magnolia Cup for the past two years, said: “Goodwood does an absolutely fabulous job of this, and it’s a privilege and an absolute pleasure to take part.

“I’ve been saying I had to keep doing it until I won, but retiring now would be very hard – we’ll have to see. I’ve got my two little girls with me – it’s the first time they’ve seen me ride in a race. They are 10 and 11 and called Emma and Becca – they have seen videos of Cool Dawn quite a few times.

“The horse I rode is a miler and likes soft ground, and it’s quite soft out there so he gave me a great feel from start to finish. I can dream of coming back again.”

Asked how today’s win compared to the Gold Cup triumph as an owner, Harding said: “There is nothing like the adrenalin of riding them yourself, and I’ve often wondered what it would have been like had I kept the ride on the old horse [in the Gold Cup]. It was a complete fairytale to win at Cheltenham and I wouldn’t give it up, but if I only had one day left my wish would be to race-ride again.

“We might go to the pub later for a little celebration, nothing more exciting than that.”

Emily Baxendale was third for the third year running on Gideon Up, who planted himself going to post and had to be led to the start. “That’s just him,” said Baxendale. “He was messing around – we were so slow going to the start he seemed to think ‘this isn’t a proper race, so why bother?’.

“He was great coming back and he’s so much fun. I ride him out at Jim Boyle’s yard [in Epsom] and he’s a star. We had a good start and everything was going well, but we just ran out of oomph.”

MORE MAGNOLIA CUP REACTION

A grinning Aly Vance, who came second in the Magnolia Cup, her first ride in public, reflected on the experience: “Coming to the end of the race The Winning Lines just managed to go again whilst I tried to gather her and then I had no idea what I was doing, I just had my head down and was shouting at her. Probably not the right thing to do.

“I couldn’t really get there at the end as she was quite tired.

“I had no idea what to expect from it all, but at least I did manage to pull up. I had images of going into the wall at the end.

“Jamie [Osborne], trainer, told me how to ride a finish and he said to have an epileptic fit at the end.”

Jamie Osborne added: “Trainer error – I should have got Aly a faster horse. I thought Aly did really well.”

Izzy Taylor, last year’s winning jockey, said: “Sadly, we couldn’t finish first this year, Cape Of Storms really didn’t like the ground. My trainer had told me that and the horse told me that on the way down.

“But it was a great race and hopefully we have raised loads of money.

“Goodwood is a great place to be and it was a wonderful experience.

Georgie Lane-Godfrey, on board Foresight, said: “I am thoroughly happy that I am alive and well after that. My filly absolutely flew and I am really proud of her. She is a lovely filly.”

Olympic sailing gold medallist Sarah Ayton commented: “I loved the ride. It is quite hard work. You can’t really train for it other than actually doing it.

“I tried to think about the start – though I didn’t really get the best start. It is a skill isn’t it, being in a position to be ready and having your horse ready as the start just happens in a flash.

“Riding Stable Returns was a wonderful opportunity and I loved it. I had a great team and I have to say a massive thanks to everyone who has helped.

“I will go back to the drawing board, I will look at the start and I am going to analyse it, and I am going to start better next time.

“I am planning to continue riding, I am loving race riding.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

TRAINERS HEAD TO BOTH RAILS IN DRAW FOR STEWARDS’ CUP

The draw for Saturday’s £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup took place ahead of racing on Thursday. The event was hosted by Nick Luck, and the horses drawn by racehorse owner and ex-footballer Michael Owen with trainers or their representatives then able to select their own stall.

After the near 50mm deluge of rain that fell on Wednesday, Thursday’s 9.00am reading on the Going Stick gave the ground as 5.8 overall and in the straight 5.5 on the stands’ side, 5.6 in the centre and 6.0 on the far side.

Those able to get early selections, and so with all options open, tended to head to the rails on both sides – opinion split as to where the best ground might be come Saturday.

Alex Smith, a director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, which also manages the Royal Ascot Racing Club horses, was responsible for choosing the draw for Raucous (Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Melbourne Syndicate) and Projection (Royal Ascot Racing Club), the current 7/1 favourite.

He chose high numbers for both – 26 for Raucous and 27 for Projection.

Smith said: “I followed the instructions of both William [Haggas – Raucous] and Roger [Charlton – Projection] to go high.

“I was lucky to get such high numbers because I was quite late in the selection of stalls (16 and 19 respectively) and they are, of course, next to each other.

“The trainers were both keen to be on the stands’ side. Projection, third in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, likes to be up there with the pace but is untested on this sort of ground, while Raucous, last year’s third, will be held up and has some soft-ground form.

“The Melbourne Syndicate is a lucky one, as they have Raucous and Opposition, who have each won three races.”

Trainer Richard Fahey, who has three runners in the Stewards’ Cup, was represented at the draw by SkyBet’s Michael Shinners, the pair selecting low draws for all three runners.

For Growl, a 14/1 chance, Shinners picked stall eight, for Eastern Impact (20/1) he went with 11, and for Brian The Snail (20/1) the selection was stall two.

“Richard’s had a bit of success when drawn low on soft ground previously, and he felt that with the new strip of ground [on the far side] and all the horses coming up the stands’ side yesterday and maybe today, there might still be fresh ground by Saturday on the far side so we went low, but who knows, it could change by then!” said Shinners, adding: “Looking early at the pace, Lancelot Du Lac (15) is an obvious pacemaker and Stake Acclaim in 14 has also shown pace. We’re in the middle, and obviously of Richard’s three Growl is the shortest priced, but they all go there with claims.”

Neil Phillips, the wine tipster, representing Mick Easterby and the connections of 33/1 chance Perfect Pasture (17), the 2011 Stewards’ Cup winner Hoof It (4), currently priced at 25/1, and 33/1 chance Hoofalong (5), said: “The thing with Perfect Pasture was to get as close to the middle of the track as possible, so it worked out well.

“From a ground perspective between now and Saturday things could change a lot and we won’t really be able to say anything until after the first race on Saturday.

“We are happy with the low draw we have for Hoofalong and Hoof It on the fresher ground.”

Th13.

Rosie Margarson, representing this week’s Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes-winning trainer Andrew Balding, selected draw 20 for Donjuan Triumphant (16/1), said: “Andrew wanted an even number so the horse can go in the stalls later, and ideally wanted 14, but we were unable to get that. We want to come stands’ side in the hope for better ground, hence the selection of 20.”

Local trainer William Knight selected draw six for Solar Flair (40/1): “The Going Stick reports that the far side ground is a bit better so it was a natural choice.”

George Baker trains Harry Hurricane (33/1), who finished ninth of 15 in the five-furlong New & Lingwood Handicap here on Tuesday and is running in the Qatar Stewards’ Cup for the first time.

The trainer explained his reasoning for selecting stall 19: “I had a quick chat with Ed Arkell [assistant Clerk of the Course], beforehand and I know there is a fast strip down the far side today – will it still be there by Saturday? That is probably unlikely.

“My horse needs to be held up so we were going to middle to high, we wanted 20 but that went so we took 19, we are delighted.

“This stands’ side could get a bit poached by Saturday, but we have the option from 19 of following the pace, wherever it is.

“With this horse, I can’t look you in the eye and say he is going to stay six furlongs – he’s a fast horse, he’s got so much speed, but Pat Cosgrave said he would have won on Tuesday if he’d had cover. We will ride him very cutely out the back, we’ll sit and we’ll sit and we’ll wait to see what happens. We’ll need a lot of luck.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

ALL IS GOOD FOR OMEN IN THE LADIES’ DAY OPENER

Good Omen, a winner at Doncaster in June and last time out at Yarmouth, made it three successes for the season in the Ladies’ Day opener, the 10-furlong Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap. The progressive three-year-old son of Holy Roman Emperor is trained by Newmarket-based David Simcock.

“Let’s see what the handicapper does,” said Simcock of the future plan for 96-rated colt. “I will need to speak to the owners in Hong Kong and see what they want to do. He was supposed to transfer to Hong Kong, whether he does or not, I am not sure, he obviously likes soft ground. He’s going to stay a mile and a half in time, whether he does that now or later in the season, we’ll see.

“I think when horses get their conditions, they can be really progressive and this is just natural progression. I was lucky enough to inherit him (from William Haggas) and it is natural progression that has taken him this far. Hopefully, there is a little more that can take him that bit further.

“We got him he was a little excitable, we took him to Dubai and he got a little ‘firey’ so we took the first two months to settle him down. But it suits, and you’ve got to relax on ground like this to get home. He’s progressive and loves this ground.”

When asked of his thoughts regarding the third placing for Lightning Spear in yesterday’s Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes, Simcock said: “Yesterday was so different in emotions from the final furlong to the last 50 yards, it took me a while to recover!”

Winning rider Jamie Spencer added: “Good Omen did it nicely. He dragged me to the start, so I let him bumble along a bit early. We went a good gallop and, because we split, everyone got racing a long way down.

“I got up behind Ryan [Moore, Addeybb] at the three-pole just to protect Good Omen from the wind. He was tough in the last furlong. He is an experienced horse and I think that counted for a lot today.

“He was a little keen going to start and got sweaty, which is unlike him, but that can happen at Goodwood. I did not want to fire him out and have him over-racing, but he went to sleep very quick.

“Stoutey’s horse [Frontispiece] and Ryan’s horse were prominent in the betting. They were the dangers so it was a no brainer to go and follow them. Whether it is the right decision or wrong decision, you should always follow the ones you think are going to bring you the longest.

“It is difficult ground. It’s deep, patchy – what can you expect after the rain they’ve had – and will probably get more difficult as the day goes on because it is drying as well.”

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

1 Good Omen (Mrs Q J Quo) David Simcock 3-9-01 Jamie Spencer 8/1

2 Frontispiece (The Queen) Sir Michael Stoute 3-7-13 David Egan (5) 7/1

3 Addeybb (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 3-8-12 Ryan Moore 11/2

13 ran

Time: 2m 10.40s

Distances: 1¼, 1½

Breeder: Hascombe & Valiant Studs

Breeding: b c Holy Roman Emperor (IRE) – Magic Nymph (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))

Tote Win: £6.90 Places:£2.20, £2.80, £1.90 Exacta: £81.40

David Simcock – 24 Goodwood winners (4 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Jamie Spencer – 54 Goodwood winners (14 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QUEEN’S HORSE FRONTISPEACE HAS MORE TO OFFER

Frontispeace, who is owned and was bred by The Queen, put in a good effort when second in today’s Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap, the opening race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Ridden by apprentice David Egan in the 10-furlong contest restricted to three-year-olds, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Frontispeace (7/1) finished one and a quarter lengths behind winner Good Omen (8/1), and one and a half lengths ahead of third-placed Addeybb (11/2).

John Warren, racing and bloodstock advisor to Her Majesty, said: “He ran a very nice race and is a horse that is still maturing. He’ll keep going the right way I’m sure, because he’s got the right mind for racing and there’s more to come.

“It’s taken time for him to get to this level, and Sir Michael has been in no hurry to really crank him up, but there’s no finer man for that job. Hopefully, there’s a nice race or two in him.

“He handled the ground very well, but he’s a big, strong powerful horse and they often get through ground like this.”

William Haggas, trained of the Ryan Moore-ridden Addeybb, said: “The trip was fine, but he got left in front a bit early. He [Moore] was rather surprised that all the jockeys went up the middle when there was a fresh strip on their right. [As a result] He was left in front a little too long for an inexperienced horse, but he’ll be fine.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jamie Spencer, jockey of the 8/1 winner Good Omen, said: “It is very tacky.”

David Egan, jockey of the one and a quarter length second Frontispiece, said: “Not many horses will like that ground.”

Ryan Moore, rider of third home Addeybb, asid: “It is testing.”

Gerald Mosse, partner of Grey Britain, said: “It is on the soft side but not deep.”

Kieran O’Neill, jockey of Rumpole, said “The ground is making it very hard work.”

Oisin Murphy, jockey of Archetype, said: “It is slow,”

John Egan, partner of Emenem, said: “It is very testing.”

Joe Fanning, rider of Monticello, said: “Testing.”

P J McDonald, rider of Morning Suit, said: “Heavy and glue like.”

Silvestre de Sousa, on board Hold Sway, said: “It is very slow.”

Patrick Mathers, jockey of Society Red, said: “Tacky – gluey.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

SECOND DAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

IT SEEMED TO TAKE AN ENDLESS TIME, BUT GODOLPHIN MARE GETS UP TO WIN

Arriving late on the scene the Charlie Appleby-trained Endless Time swept to the front and ran out a ready winner of the G3 Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes run over a mile and three quarters.

The 5/2 winner, wearing cheekpieces for the first time and ridden by William Buick for Godolphin, beat Dubka (13/2) and Melodic Motion (11/2) by two necks, with another Godolphin candidate, Natural Scenery, back in fourth.

Endless Time, a five-year-old mare, was unplaced in Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup on her previous start, but she is a very capable performer. Appleby said: “Coming here today we were happy to run her on this soft ground, although jockeys were saying after the first race that it was riding tacky.

She’s proved on soft, and I put the cheekpieces on because she was dropping back in trip and I hoped they would help her travel that bit better.

“When she went to York [close fourth in the Yorkshire Cup] she wandered about for a couple of hundred yards and I was keen to try cheekpieces over this trip. I didn’t put them on in the Gold Cup when she was stepping up to two and a half miles.

“Today she travelled well into the race, but for a moment I was a bit worried about the position she had. Once William got her angled out, and nothing much was happening very quickly in front of her, I knew she would guts it out. It was a good ride by William and great to have a winner this week for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

“The Irish St Leger could be a possible for her, and she’s in the Prix Vermeille and Prix Royal-Oak – I would love to get a Group One win with her because she deserves it.

She was second in those two [the French races] last year and we might head back there and try to get her head in front this time.”

BUICK ALL PRAISE FOR ENDLESS TIME

Endless Time, owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, won the Group Three Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes under jockey William Buick. Sent off the 5/2 favourite, the five-year-old daughter of Sea The Stars came with a late run to win by a neck.

“She travelled very nicely, in a good rhythm and she had something to aim at today which has suited her,” reported Buick. “Obviously, there was a moment or two when I was looking for room, but she was going well and came on the outside. She is a filly we think can win a Group One.

“Charlie said to ride a race and let it unfold. It got a bit congested from where we were, but she got herself organised and went through the ground very well, which is a big help.

“The ground is very tacky, and I would say she was the only filly in the race that finished their race off properly. It’s very testing ground out there, its very gluey, it’s quite deep and horses feel different out there than they do on normal racing ground. Things do change a little bit on that ground, but she seemed to handle it fine.

“On her day, she is pretty good and there are very few fillies in training who deserve to win a Group One more than her. Let’s hope we can do it.

“Endless Time travels very well. Certainly, in the Yorkshire Cup (when a close fourth) she travelled into the race very well but perhaps too well because she might have had a little look in front.”

Reviewing Endless Time’s previous run at Royal Ascot in the two mile and four furlong Group One Gold Cup, Buick said: “In the Gold Cup, I rode her to run well and we ended up quite far back, ultimately we didn’t stay. We had a lot of ground to make up, but I don’t think she gets that far anyway. The ground might have been a bit quick for her that day too.”

DUBKA CAUGHT ON THE LINE

Dubka went to the front with a furlong and a half to go and saw off all bar the winner, Endless Time, who came with a late run to catch the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly in the shadow of the winning post by a neck, in the Group Three Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes.

Connections of the Dubawi four-year-old where not too despondent despite being caught yards from the line with James Horton, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, commenting: “Dubka has run a blinder, fought everyone off bar the winner.

“Endless Time has come very very late on the outside and Dubka hasn’t had a chance to respond to it.

“The form is there, the Godolphin filly [ Endless Time] has been second in Group One races. We are delighted with our run.

“I think that she has a hard race on that ground, though I think she is a filly that wants the soft.

“I think we will travel with her next, we went to Haydock last time and it was quick enough for her, she didn’t like it very much. I think we will re-group and there may be some nice races in the autumn for her.”

Her jockey, Ryan More, added “She ran very well. We were beaten by a good filly.”

Melodic Motion, the 11/2 third and a further neck in arrears, pleased her trainer Ralph Beckett, who said: “She has run a huge race in amongst battle hardened fillies. It was a terrific effort.”

“She has taken the Simple Verse route without turning into her so there is some disappointment.

“She is still a very smart filly and is likely to go for the Park Hill [ at Doncaster in September ] next.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

TRAINER BRIAN MEEHAN WINS A THIRD RICHMOND STAKES

The six-furlong Group Two Qatar Richmond Stakes was won by Barraquero (4/1), trained by the Manton-based Brian Meehan for Manton Thoroughbreds sporting the late Robert Sangster silks. It is a third win in the race for the trainer, previously successful with Carrizo Creek (2003) and Easycall (1996). The winning margin over Nebo was a length and a quarter.

“I am very pleased, Barraquero has looked an exciting type right since the spring,” said Meehan. “I was more concerned yesterday about [about the ground] with all the rain we had, I had a lovely filly here yesterday and she did not handle it. I got here this morning and it just seemed a little bit more civilised!

“The other horses [whom Meehan won the Richmond Stakes with] were lovely horses, but that was then and this is now. I am sure this is a Group One horse, and he will get further. This horse looked really good today and I couldn’t be happier.

“I would love to think I could take him to the Prix Morny at Deauville in a few weeks’ time, he’s in the Gimcrack, he’s in the Doncaster sales race and other sales races, and they are worth a lot of money, but the Morny is the top of the list. Seven furlongs wouldn’t be a problem.

“The Morny is a race I‘d love to go back and try and win again. That would be particularly nice to do that for a third time.

“The Guineas would be an ultimate target, he is a horse who will get a mile and he will grow. He’s changing a little now and there is even more improvement to come.”

Meehan won the Group One Prix Morny with Arcano in 2009 and Bad As I Wanna Be in 2000.

BUICK AND BARRAQUERO A WINNING TEAM

Jockey William Buick completed a 16.5/1 double on the afternoon, and notched his third winner at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, when Barraquero won the G2 Qatar Richmond Stakes over six furlongs.

The 4/1 winner, trained by Brian Meehan and ridden by Buick in the Robert Sangster colours of Manton Thoroughbreds, won by one and a quarter lengths from Nebo, with Cardsharp two and a quarter lengths back in third. The winner was third on his debut at Newbury behind Expert Eye, impressive winner at Goodwood on Tuesday in the Qatar Vintage Stakes, and then scored at Chepstow. This was a step up and he did it in good style.

Buick said: “I was impressed with Barraquero there. I rode him first time out at Newbury when he ran very well behind the horse [Expert Eye] who won the [Qatar] Vintage Stakes, then he won next time at Chepstow.

“I was impressed today. We got a nice bit of cover from the headwind. The ground is always a concern when it’s like this but he seemed to handle it OK. He will be a better horse on better ground.

“He is very quick and has lots of gears. He is speedy, and this is his trip for now – it’s hard to see beyond this six furlong trip. Expert Eye won over seven furlongs and could go up in trip, whereas this horse looks like more of a Prix Morny type.

“He is a good two-year-old. Brian has always liked him and has trained plenty of good horses. This is another one.”

GROUND NO EXCUSE FOR NEBO

Nebo, a Kodiac colt, ran well again when coming home a length and a quarter second in the Group Two Qatar Richmond Stakes over six furlongs for two-year-olds too Barraquero (4/1)

Charlie Hills, trainer of the two-year-old, who was sent off at 3/1, said: “The ground isn’t an excuse at all – the winner looked good and showed a much better turn of foot than we did.

“I am pleased with how we went on the ground, it wasn’t a surprise – we have just bumped into one.

“I think maybe we will go back to seven furlongs next, we will have a look at what races there are – the Champagne Stakes [G2, St Leger Meeting, Doncaster, in September] might be an option.

“He is a bonny horse, but time will tell what he will turn into.”

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes

1 Barraquero (Manton Thoroughbreds II) Brian Meehan 2-9-00 William Buick 4/1

2 Nebo (Julie & David Martin) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 Jim Crowley 3/1

3 Cardsharp (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-03 James Doyle 2/1 Fav

Seven ran.

Time: 1m 15.42s

Distances: 1¼, 2¼

Breeder: Helen Smith & Sally Mullen

Breeding: b c Zebedee – Chica Whopa (IRE) (Oasis Dream)

Tote Win: £4.30 Places: £2.20, £2 Ex: £14.90

Brian Meehan – 56 Goodwood winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

William Buick – 58 Goodwood winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

WINTER A FILLY FOR ALL SEASONS

Dual Classic winner Winter graced the Qatar Goodwood Festival today, and duly led home her five rivals in the G1 £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over 10 furlongs.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly (10/11 favourite), ridden by Ryan Moore for Sue Magnier and Messrs Tabor and Smith, joins a long list of fabulous females who have won the famous race. It was her first attempt at the trip, and on the stamina testing, softened ground her performance could not be described as electric, but she was easily best, winning by one and a half lengths from Blond Me (16/1) and Sobetsu (6/1), who was a neck back in third.

Winter was returning after a break following victory in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, and O’Brien said: “She’s made the transformation from the first half into the second half of the season, and she’s won well on the ground, which is like winter jumping ground. It’s a different level of fitness you need for it, but she’s obviously very good.

“Dermot, who rides her at home, was delighted with her, but she’s a filly we can still look forward to in the second half of the season. Getting a mile and a quarter that well opens up a lot of options for her, and she might even get further.

“I was holding my breath all the way, because she was keen in Ryan’s hands to start with, and he did a great job to relax her. I knew he was going to wait, but when you get to the final two furlongs in that ground you don’t know what’s going to happen. She’s just very classy.

“The lads [her owners] will decide on her future, but she has an option of Leopardstown [entered in Matron Stakes and Irish Champion Stakes] or York [entered in Juddmonte International and Yorkshire Oaks] now she has won over a mile and a quarter.”

Winter is a daughter of Galileo, one of the world’s greatest ever sires, and who stands at Coolmore Stud in Ireland, which is owned by John Magnier. She was foaled by Laddies Poker Two, who was also owned by Winter’s owners, and who won three races for trainer Jeremy Noseda. Following the birth of Winter, Laddies Poker Two was sent back to Galileo four more times – she subsequently had three more fillies, including Snowflakes, who is now a two-year-old, and after two unplaced runs looks short of her big sister’s talent, and she is currently in foal to him. Her owners are hoping the next foal will be a colt.

O’Brien had news of Churchill, another dual Classic winner in his stable, and pulled out of yesterday’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes after heavy rain turned the ground soft. The trainer said: “We were looking forward to running Churchill, but he’s safe and back at home. I would have loved to have run him, but the risk factor of running him in that ground and damaging him for the future was too great.

“His owners opted on the side of caution and it wasn’t the wrong decision. Donncha [his son] rode him out this morning and everyone was very happy with him. There is the option of going to York and running over a mile and a quarter [Juddmonte International], or going to France and staying at a mile [in the Prix Jacques Le Marois]. Nothing will be decided for a week or 10 days.”

RYAN HAPPY

Ryan Moore, jockey aboard the winner of the Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes, Winter, was very happy with the performance of his charge, and reflected that after the race: “Obviously, Winter has an incredible record this year. Two Guineas and a Coronation Stakes. We thought 10 furlongs would be OK for her but the ground was a worry – it is very bad.

“You never quite know how any horse is going to handle ground like that. It would have blunted her a bit today but in the end she was well on top. I didn’t want it to turn into too much of a slog.

“It took a while to get there, but I always knew she would.

“She travels beautifully, she is a high-class filly. I always thought she would pick the other fillies up.

“It is just in this ground you are not quite sure, they’re not sure where they are going to put their feet. Sometimes it is just one bad step and the race is over.”

BLOND ME SNATCHES GROUP ONE SECOND IN NASSAU STAKES

The Andrew Balding-trained, Oisin Murphy-ridden Blond Me put in a career-best performance to finish second behind Winter in the £600,000 Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes.

A little keen early on, Murphy settled Blond Me in mid-division, moving up to snatch second place on the line by a neck from the Godolphin’s Sobetsu.

“It’s brilliant, great to get that Group One place, it’s a proper Group One too,” said Balding. The five-year-old mare won the Group Two Middleton Stakes at York in May.

“She might stay a bit further, I’d love to try her over a mile and a half and we’ll look at some options.”

Murphy was delighted with the mare’s performance. “She was keen early, but if she’s not like that then she is not herself.

“She travelled well and I am just delighted for her – delighted for her to get that Group One form by her name. Andrew deserves a lot of credit. I didn’t think we went that fast, I thought it was a slowly run race.”

Sobetsu, winner of the 10-furlong Group One Prix Saint-Alary in May, was running for the first time since only beating one home in the Group One Epsom Oaks over 12 furlongs in June.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I am delighted with that. We got a soft lead up there, but that is her ground, and

10 furlongs is as far as she is going to get.

“Going forwards with her, we’ll see how she comes out of this but we could go to Deauville for the Prix de la Nonette, dropping back to Group Two company.

“Otherwise, she is a filly we could travel with to America for the Grade One Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup for three-year-old fillies over nine furlongs – Keeneland in October can get easier conditions.”

£600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group One) (British Champions Series)

One Mile & Two Furlongs

1 (6) Winter (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Ryan Moore 10/11 Fav

2 (9) Blond Me (IRE) Andrew Balding 9st 7lb Oisin Murphy 16/1

3 (2) Sobetsu Charlie Appleby 8st 13lb William Buick 6/1

4 (4) Hydrangea (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 8st 13lb Seamie Heffernan 10/1

5 (3) So Mi Dar John Gosden 9st 7lb Frankie Dettori 4/1

6 (7) Queen’s Trust Sir Michael Stoute 9st 7lb Jim Crowley 8/1

6 ran

Non-Runners: Nezwaah (Going), Shutter Speed (Going) & Wuheida (Going)

Winner owned by Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith

Time: 2m 11.79s

Distances: 1½, nk, 1¼, ½, ½

Breeder: Laddies Poker Two Syndicate

Breeding: gr f Galileo (IRE) – Laddies Poker Two (IRE) (Choisir (AUS))

Tote Win: £1.70 Places: £1.20 £3.90 0 Exacta: £15.00

Aidan O’Brien -20 Goodwood winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Ryan Moore -124 Goodwood winners (37 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

BILLESDON BROOK LOOKS SMART FILLY IN THE TELEGRAPH NURSERY

Billesdon Brook and jockey Sean Levey met nothing but trouble in running through the seven-furlong Telegraph Nursery Handicap, but once the daughter of Champs Elysees, sent off the 100/30 favourite, found some daylight she flew home to win by a head.

“It was absolute disaster of a race, she has obviously got a bit of class about her as she got me out of all sorts of trouble,” said Levey, celebrating his first Qatar Goodwood Festival success. “It was so late when the gaps did start appearing; she suffered a lot of interference from the three furlong marker down, when we got to the cut away we just got turned over by horses. I was hoping for gaps to come, but when we got them, we got turned over again.

“I saw the half-furlong marker and I thought, ‘Do you know what, we’ve got a running chance at them now’. I can’t believe she won, but she has.

“The Boss [Richard Hannon Snr] just told me that if I’d got beat there, I’d have been sacked!”

Richard Hannon Jnr, who trains her and second-placed Cheeky Rascal (16/1), said: “She’s obviously a very good filly to win from where she did. The second horse he did all the hard work, and he looked like he was going to win. He’s run a very good race. He’s taken his time to wake up, but he’s got there eventually, I am very pleased.

“The filly was obviously 9lb well in after her second in the Listed race last week [Sandown, July 27], she is very talented and we’ll look for some black-type now,” continued Hannon.

The filly’s three-year-old half-sister Billesdon Bess won yesterday’s 10-furlong EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies Handicap for Hannon and owner, the Pall Mall Partners.

Today’s winner Billesdon Brook is also owned by Pall Mall Partners & the Late Bob McCreery, who died in December aged 86. He bred both fillies through Stowell Hill Partners at his Stowell Hill Stud.

“The owners have had a ball and rightly so. It’s great for Jeanette McCreery as the filly was bred by herself and her late husband Bob McCreery,” said Hannon.

Kieran O’Neill, jockey of the 16/1 second, Cheeky Rascal, said: “Cheeky Rascal ran a good race. He is a nice horse and will definitely be a nice horse next year.”

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery

1 Billesdon Brook (Pall Mall Partners & the late Bob McCreery) 2-9-03 Sean Levey 100/30 Fav

2 Cheeky Rascal (Charlie & Julia Rosier) Richard Hannon 2-8-03 Kieran O’Neill 16/1

3 Alifax (A Signy, I Barratt, S Short & B Spiers) Jamie Osborne 2-8-02 Patrick Mathers 33/1

14 ran

Time: 1m 32.38s

Distances: hd, nk

Breeder: Stowell Hill Partners

Breeding: ch f Champs Elysees – Coplow (Manduro (GER))

Tote Win: £3.80 Places: £1.70, £4.50, £8.00 Exacta:£60.00

Richard Hannon – 38 Goodwood winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

Sean Levey – 10 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

ROULETTE NO GAMBLE

Roulette, the evens favourite, who was sixth, beaten two and a quarter lengths on her debut in July, built on that run when victorious in the Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden over seven furlongs.

Michael Bell, who trained the Poet’s Voice Two-year-old filly, commented after the race: “It is very hard work on that ground for two-year-olds. She has never been in front in a race before in her life.

“We said before that we would try and make the running and use her experience.

“I thought she looked like winning by a couple of lengths at one point, but it really is very hard for two-year-olds in this ground.

“She is a gorgeous looking filly. Barry Hills trained the mother, who hurt herself, and he said to Bill Gredley [owner], this is a very nice filly – you want to keep this. That was good advice from Barry.

“The Gredleys get so much fun out of it [racing], Bill is out twice a week watching them and Tim watches them a lot – they get a lot of fun out of it and it is great to train another winner for them.”

Charlie Hills, trainer of the 5/1 debutant Ripley who came home a neck second to Roulette, said: “I am really happy with her, though she did run a bit green. She handled the ground but I am sure she will be a bit better on better ground. The winner’s experience counts for a lot.”

ROULETTE WHEELS ALONG IN FRONT TO GOOD EFFECT UNDER DOYLE

Even-money favourite Roulette, one of only two runners with racecourse experience in the Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden, put that knowledge to good use and came out on top.

Tying up near the finish of the seven-furlong race, she stuck her head out and held on for victory by a neck and one and a quarter lengths from newcomers Ripley (5/1) and Ann Without An E (17/2).

Jockey James Doyle, wearing the Big Orange colours of owner/breeder Bill Gredley and his son Tim, said of the Michael Bell-trained Roulette: “I wanted to put her experience to good use, but she didn’t jump [from the stalls] that great, and there were spectators on the rails soon after and she had a good look at them. I ended up getting behind a couple of runners, but they weren’t keen to go on so I opted to take it up.

“It can be a lonely place in front around here, and she was looking around throughout – I should think the experience will do her good. It’s very testing ground, and when they are looking around and you are trying to keep them on the pulse and concentrating on the job you can commit a bit too soon. She did tie up late on, but I like the fact she stuck her neck out.

“Things didn’t go to plan, but she won, she’s a big specimen and I should think she will make a nice three-year-old. She should get further in time.”

Mick Channon, who trained Ann Without An E, said of his filly: “We were very pleased, because we thought she was a nice filly and she’s run well. A bit green out of the stalls, but she’s run all the way to the line and she’s just a lovely filly. There’s no reason why we can’t hope for better still on better ground.”

4.45pm Victoria Racing Club EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies’ Maiden

1 Roulette (Bill & Tim Gredley) Michael Bell 2-9-00 James Doyle 5/1 Evens Fav

2 Ripley (R J Tufft) Charlie Hills 2-9-00 William Buick 5/1

3 Ann Without An E (Barry Walters Catering) Mick Channon 2-9-00 John Egan 17/2

6 ran

Time: 1m 34.07s

Distances: Nk, 1¼

Breeder: Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Ltd

Breeding: ch f Poet’s Voice – Unex Mona Lisa (Shamardal (USA))

Tote Win: £1.80 Places: £1.30, £2.20 Exacta: £6.60

Michael Bell – 29 Goodwood winners (12 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

James Doyle – 30 Goodwood winners (13 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

THIRD DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

TESTING DAY, BUT BUCKLEY PROUD OF HIS GROUNDSTAFF TEAM

Goodwood defied the elements that from dawn to dusk yesterday threw just under 50 millimetres of rainwater onto the track, and today came up trumps with another thrilling day of sport at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Blustery conditions made it testing for racegoers and horses, while the ‘soft, heavy in places’ going led to a number of potential runners being withdrawn, but the star acts proved that good horses go on any ground, and some fine racing took place.

Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley said: “There have been testing conditions and it’s been a testing time – last night I didn’t think we would have such a successful day ahead.

“The ground rode as described, and certainly on the slower side, and there were some very heavy patches out on the course that I was slightly worried about this morning, but the lads did a great job in forking, lifting and aerating to get some air into the turf, and that got rid of any water that was lying about.

“It was a great team effort and I cannot say how proud I am of the team.

“It didn’t stop the good horses winning, and we had a lovely fresh strip of ground on the far side. We brought the top bend in, which we don’t usually do until Saturday for the Qatar Nassau Stakes, but having moved the race we opted to do that in order to provide the best ground possible.

“The weather forecast is for tomorrow to be dry, while Saturday may contain a late passing shower, but there’s no band of rain. I won’t change the going tonight, but will look at the ground tomorrow morning – I wouldn’t be surprised if we go to soft and even good to soft in places. I just had a walk down the straight for the final two furlongs and was pleased with what I saw.

“Rails on the bottom two furlongs of the lower bend on the mile course are being moved back tonight to provide fresh ground.”

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

FIRST QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL WINNER FOR TRAINER GALLAGHER

Scenes of jubilation greeted Quench Dolly as she returned to the winners’ enclosure after a three-length success in the concluding five-furlong Tatler Handicap.

Quench Dolly is trained near Moreton-in-Marsh by John Gallagher and was bred by his wife Rebecca. The trainer has had winners at Goodwood before, but Quench Dolly is his first-ever success at Glorious Goodwood.

“Myself and Rebecca bred Quench Dolly from one of our mares. She has been so good and has given us everything right from her first debut win here,” said the winning trainer of the three-year-old filly sent off the 100/30 favourite.

“I had never had a first time out two-year-old winner until she did it. I have never had a Glorious Goodwood winner until now. I am bursting – it is brilliant!” laughed Gallagher. “It is shocking ground out there, but Hellvelyn’s they like it and we know she likes a bit of cut in the ground. She’s bolted up!

“The message to George [Buckell] was to jump, make it and if anything is going faster than you, they are going too quick. I was so pleased he made her mind up and went on the inside. I can’t believe she has won as far as she has.

“We might have to look for a bit of black-type now!”

George Buckell, a 5lb claiming apprentice, also notching up his first-ever Qatar Goodwood Festival winner, added: “The plan went tits up right from the start. She anticipated the gates, and then when they opened we missed the start.

“But they went quick enough which meant that she dropped her head. We had to go over to the far rail, which was not ideal, but actually nowhere is good out there today. She is tough and she saw it out well.”

The runner-up Fair Cop is trained by Andrew Balding who said: “I am very pleased with the run. We’ll probably tee her up for a handicap at York next.”

5.20pm Tatler Handicap

1 Quench Dolly (Quench Racing Partnership) John Gallagher 3-9-02 George Buckell (5) 100/30F

2 Fair Cop (Jeff Smith) Andrew Balding 3-8-07 David Probert 11/2

3 Maakaasib (Abdulla Al Mansoori) Simon Crisford 3-8-12 Oisin Murphy 7/1

8 ran

Time: 1m 00.80s

Distances: 3, 2¾

Breeder: Mrs R J Gallagher

Breeding: gr f Hellvelyn – Hollybell (Beveled (USA))

Tote Win: £3.90 Places: £1.50, £2.20, £2.20 Exacta: £23.20

John Gallagher – 10 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

George Buckell – 2 Goodwood winners (1 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES’ DAY, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Racing UK Leading Jockey Award at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival – standings after third day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Andrea Atzeni 4 - 1

William Buick 3 3 1

James Doyle 1 2 3

Danny Tudhope 1 1 2

Jim Crowley 1 1 1

Ryan Moore 1 1 1

Hollie Doyle 1 - 1

Jamie Spencer 1 - 1

George Buckell 1 - -

Hector Crouch 1 - -

Joe Fanning 1 - -

Josephine Gordon 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

Sean Levey 1 - -

PJ McDonald 1 - -

Oisin Murphy - 2 3

Harry Bentley - 2 2

David Probert - 2 1

David Egan - 1 1

Frankie Dettori - 1 -

John Fahy - 1 -

Martin Harley - 1 -

Tom Marquand - 1 -

Kieran O’Neill - 1 -

Silvestre De Sousa - 1 -

John Egan - - 1

Paddy Mathers - - 1

George Wood - - 1

Leading trainers at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival –

standings after third day

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Mark Johnston 2 1 2

Michael Bell 2 1 1

Richard Hannon 2 1 1

David Simcock 2 - 1

Andrew Balding 1 3 -

Sir Michael Stoute 1 2 1

Charlie Appleby 1 1 1

Roger Varian 1 - 1

James Bethell 1 - -

Karl Burke 1 - -

John Gallagher 1 - -

John Gosden 1 - -

Brian Meehan 1 - -

Gary Moore 1 - -

Aidan O’Brien IRE 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Ian Williams 1 - -

Charlie Hills - 3 -

David O’Meara - 1 1

Hugo Palmer - 1 1

Henry Candy - 1 -

Ed Dunlop - 1 -

Richard Fahey - 1 -

Eve Johnson Houghton - 1 -

Laura Mongan - 1 -

Hughie Morrison - 1 -

James Tate - 1 -

Simon Crisford - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Mick Channon - - 1

Robert Cowell - - 1

David Elsworth - - 1

James Fanshawe - - 1

Ed de Giles - - 1

William Haggas - - 1

Jamie Osborne - - 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 1

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 2 – 2:25pm MARKEL INSURANCE FILLIES’ STAKES (Group 3)

The Stewards noted that approaching the final two furlongs, DAWN HORIZONS, unplaced, edged marginally right-handed down the camber at the same time as DUBKA, placed second, shifted left when going for its run, causing the two horses to bump. As a consequence, the winner, ENDLESS TIME (IRE), was caught on the heels of DAWN HORIZONS and switched left-handed, taking WILD IRISH ROSE (IRE), placed fifth, off its intended line. After viewing a recording of the incident, the Stewards were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards gave permission for HARLEQUEEN, trained by Mick Channon, to go early and be led to post, and noted that WILD IRISH ROSE (IRE), trained by Aidan O’Brien, would wear earplugs.

Race 4 – 3:35pm QATAR NASSAU STAKES (CLASS 1) (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

The Stewards noted that BLOND ME (IRE), drawn 9, had anticipated the start and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the race had been started. Being satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls, they took no further action.

Frankie Dettori, the rider of SO MI DAR, placed fifth, reported that the filly ran too free.

Race 5 – 4:10pm THE TELEGRAPH NURSERY

The Starter reported that TANGLED (IRE), trained by Richard Hannon, was unruly, broke out of the stalls, and was withdrawn. The trainer’s attention was drawn to the restriction incurred under Rule (B)44 and informed that the colt could not run until the day after passing a stalls test.

The Stewards noted that approximately 1 ½ out, CENTRAL CITY (IRE), unplaced, shifted quickly right-handed before being corrected by the rider, taking CHAI CHAI (IRE), unplaced, off its intended line, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference inside the final two furlongs. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that BARBARIANATTHEGATE, unplaced, ridden by Oisin Murphy, was left short of room and had to be checked, when DEVIL’S COWBOY (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Royston Ffrench, shifted right-handed away from POET’S PRINCE unplaced, at the same time as the winner, BELLESDON BROOK, ridden by Sean Levey, lugged left-handed when racing on heels. They found the interference was accidental.

The Stewards wished to hold an enquiry into the use of the whip by Kieran O’Neill, the rider of CHEEKY RASCAL (IRE), placed second, but were unable to do so as O’Neill had left the course. They adjourned their enquiry to a date to be notified.

Rob Hornby, the rider of VEEJAY, unplaced, reported that the colt was denied a clear run.

Race 6 – 4:45pm VICTORIA RACING CLUB EBF BRITISH STALLION STUDS FILLIES’ MAIDEN

The Stewards noted that approximately 1 furlong out, TITCHY DIGITS, unplaced, lugged right-handed causing MISS PARIS, unplaced, to have to be eased momentarily, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by William Buick, the rider of RIPLEY (IRE), placed second, inside the final two furlongs. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Buick for 2 days as follows: Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August 2017.

Race 7 – 5:20pm TATLER HANDICAP

The Stewards gave permission for YORKSHIREDBUT (IRE), trained by Paul Midgley, to go early to post and be mounted on the course.

Silvestre De Sousa, the rider of CARLTON FRANKIE, unplaced, reported that the filly hung right-handed throughout.

Oisin Murphy, the rider of MAAKAASIB, placed third, reported that the colt hung right-handed.